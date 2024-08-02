Would you be okay with trading down in the draft? Sean : 2/8/2024 9:20 am

I know so much of the debate is about Jones and whether NYG will double down on Jones for 2024. But, what if they don't draft a QB high? Does that really say anything about how they feel about Jones? Let's assume for the discussion that both Schoen & Daboll have job security beyond 2024. What if Schoen takes this approach:



1. Does not restructure the Jones contract to create more cap space in 2024.



2. Signs a comparable veteran QB to compete with Jones and someone who could be a viable starter. (Tannehill, Minshew, Taylor, Darnold, Winston for example)



3. Trades down multiple times in the 2024 draft accumulating additional draft picks which include another 2025 first round pick.



Is that approach really doubling down on Jones? I think there needs to be more nuance with the Jones discussion.



I'll say I think drafting a WR at six would be a mistake. That feels like Barkley all over again. You can get WRs all over the draft and I actually think the WRs on the roster now are not bad.



I'm not including any drafted QB outside of the top 50 picks in this hypothetical, any QB taken there won't move the needle much in terms of roster strategy.



Would you be okay with a trade down outcome?