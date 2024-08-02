for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Would you be okay with trading down in the draft?

Sean : 2/8/2024 9:20 am
I know so much of the debate is about Jones and whether NYG will double down on Jones for 2024. But, what if they don't draft a QB high? Does that really say anything about how they feel about Jones? Let's assume for the discussion that both Schoen & Daboll have job security beyond 2024. What if Schoen takes this approach:

1. Does not restructure the Jones contract to create more cap space in 2024.

2. Signs a comparable veteran QB to compete with Jones and someone who could be a viable starter. (Tannehill, Minshew, Taylor, Darnold, Winston for example)

3. Trades down multiple times in the 2024 draft accumulating additional draft picks which include another 2025 first round pick.

Is that approach really doubling down on Jones? I think there needs to be more nuance with the Jones discussion.

I'll say I think drafting a WR at six would be a mistake. That feels like Barkley all over again. You can get WRs all over the draft and I actually think the WRs on the roster now are not bad.

I'm not including any drafted QB outside of the top 50 picks in this hypothetical, any QB taken there won't move the needle much in terms of roster strategy.

Would you be okay with a trade down outcome?
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/8/2024 9:22 am : link
Yes, absolutely. Team needs talent.
I disagree that a WR  
JT039 : 2/8/2024 9:24 am : link
Would be similar to that of drafting Barkley.

You may find WRa in the draft - but getting a guy like Chase, JJ, Lamb, Hill, or even a guy like Mike Evans - can boost an offense and you can still find a replacement QB.
No, need blue chip talent when presented with it  
JonC : 2/8/2024 9:26 am : link
QB, WR, Edge, or even OT, pick one at #6 and soldier on. Quality over quantity, NYG is in desperate need of game-changers over quantity.
I'm OK with whatever.  
Johnny5 : 2/8/2024 9:27 am : link
Whatever they do. Nothing is guaranteed in the draft, NOTHING. And whether they are good/bad/indifferent the Giants staff is a hell of a lot more qualified than me or any other BBI'er to build the team.... lol. I may scratch my head at something, but I sure don't get upset about who we draft (at least on draft day). To answer the thread title, I'd be OK with trading down because this team still has a LOT of holes to fill, and we need good solid depth everywhere on the roster.
I  
AcidTest : 2/8/2024 9:27 am : link
am not typically a fan of trading down from a top 10 pick, but I agree that we should always at least pick up the phone and listen to a trade offer. I'd also be more inclined to do traded down this year because the draft is rich in WR and OL, two positions of need for the Giants.
RE: No, need blue chip talent when presented with it  
Johnny5 : 2/8/2024 9:28 am : link
In comment 16392632 JonC said:
Quote:
QB, WR, Edge, or even OT, pick one at #6 and soldier on. Quality over quantity, NYG is in desperate need of game-changers over quantity.

That's a good point JC but Evan Neal has me gun shy at this point.
No  
UConn4523 : 2/8/2024 9:30 am : link
because it decreases your odds of landing a good player and the extra picks will have an even slimmer chance. I get that more chances is a good thing but good coaching builds depth, we need star players.
Don't overdraft a QB outside of the top 3  
US1 Giants : 2/8/2024 9:33 am : link
I would rather trade down than overdraft a QB.
Yes, if they can't secure one of the top 3 QBs  
Chris684 : 2/8/2024 9:33 am : link
then trading down becomes 1 of many options.

If you can do it, maybe it's better to trade down from 6 to take who you like of Nix, Penix, or some other option than it is to trade up from 39 or 47 to do so.

However, there are a few things I believe as of today and if I'm right, nothing will go the way we "think" it will.

1) I think the Bears are sticking with Fields
2) Nix will be higher on the draft boards of teams vs media

The Commanders and Bears are going to flip flop (KK is in DC and Caleb is from there). Once that happens the Bears will take MHjr at 2. There will be lots of unpredictability and opportunity for NYG once that happens.

What  
AcidTest : 2/8/2024 9:36 am : link
would really be stunning is if one of the big three QBs falls to six, and instead of drafting him, the Giants trade down for a haul with a team that moves up to do so. Doing that would take a lot of guts by Schoen and the rest of the FO. I can only imagine the reaction here on BBI.
No stay at number 6  
Rick in Dallas : 2/8/2024 9:37 am : link
A blue chip WR should be available at 6.
I’m not sure their are any blue chip edge prospects.
Draft is loaded with OT and WR prospects.
I'm less concerned with which direction they take  
logman : 2/8/2024 9:37 am : link
and more concerned about getting it right.

If they trade up to #1, for example, whoever they pick has to be the guy.

If they pass on a blue chip WR at 6 and trade down to grab a QB later, that QB has to be the guy.

Otherwise, take whoever you have at the top of the board at 6.
RE: RE: No, need blue chip talent when presented with it  
JonC : 2/8/2024 9:41 am : link
In comment 16392637 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16392632 JonC said:


Quote:


QB, WR, Edge, or even OT, pick one at #6 and soldier on. Quality over quantity, NYG is in desperate need of game-changers over quantity.


That's a good point JC but Evan Neal has me gun shy at this point.


I strongly prefer to not move Neal etc, and it would literally be the worst outcome at #6, imv.
If you reset the ceiling for Jones  
MotownGIANTS : 2/8/2024 9:43 am : link
He is a game manager that can win with a good overall play around him. He has the ability to pick a spot here and there to make plays with his legs.

A trade down but not to far maybe 5 or 6 spots at most, getting an additional 2nd and 3rd this year / 2nd two Day 3s and a future 2nd rder (Trade up ammo in '25). You can solidify the OL, get a pass rusher and WR.

You give Jones (and the team) the best chance to succeed. Also setting up a rookie QB to have early success in 25 with an overall stronger team. Drafting a QB into a good situation.
RE: RE: No, need blue chip talent when presented with it  
BLUATHRT : 2/8/2024 9:45 am : link
In comment 16392637 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16392632 JonC said:


Quote:


QB, WR, Edge, or even OT, pick one at #6 and soldier on. Quality over quantity, NYG is in desperate need of game-changers over quantity.


That's a good point JC but Evan Neal has me gun shy at this point.


I'm more gun shy over the Toney trade back and passing on Parsons and Slater than I am Neal.
Yes with the caveat  
Biteymax22 : 2/8/2024 9:46 am : link
that we pick up an additional first next season to do so.

If we don't replace Jones this year, we have to next year. I don't want to be in another scenario where we're 4th in line and there's 3 QBs. At least with a 2nd 1st round pick we'd have the ammo to move up.

If we can't get another first, I wouldn't support moving down more than 1 or 2 spots. I like Oduzne and Nabers a lot but more so I'm hoping an EDGE comes up with a top 10 grade. I want our trenches stronger.
RE: I disagree that a WR  
eric2425ny : 2/8/2024 9:46 am : link
In comment 16392630 JT039 said:
Quote:
Would be similar to that of drafting Barkley.

You may find WRa in the draft - but getting a guy like Chase, JJ, Lamb, Hill, or even a guy like Mike Evans - can boost an offense and you can still find a replacement QB.


WR’s are not as oft injured as RB’s and have longer careers as a result. It’s also a passing league now so if you don’t have weapons at the WR position you are in trouble. This team has not had a legit WR1 since OBJ and you are lying to yourself if you don’t think that has something to do with our low points per game.
RE: RE: I disagree that a WR  
JT039 : 2/8/2024 9:48 am : link
In comment 16392674 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16392630 JT039 said:


Quote:


Would be similar to that of drafting Barkley.

You may find WRa in the draft - but getting a guy like Chase, JJ, Lamb, Hill, or even a guy like Mike Evans - can boost an offense and you can still find a replacement QB.



WR’s are not as oft injured as RB’s and have longer careers as a result. It’s also a passing league now so if you don’t have weapons at the WR position you are in trouble. This team has not had a legit WR1 since OBJ and you are lying to yourself if you don’t think that has something to do with our low points per game.


Agree. It doesn’t matter when you get the QB or WR. Just go get them.
No  
Scooter185 : 2/8/2024 9:49 am : link
Generally speaking future picks are worth less than current picks, unless you happen into a situation like Chicago with Carolina. JS should take what's in front of him this year.

Not okay with trading down. Should most certainly be able to draft  
nygiantfan : 2/8/2024 9:56 am : link
a top WR prospect at #6, preferably Nabers.

Not a good draft to trade down imv as, after about the first 7 or 8 names are called, the rest of round 1 and round 2 have prospects of similar value.

RE: What  
MotownGIANTS : 2/8/2024 9:56 am : link
In comment 16392647 AcidTest said:
Quote:
would really be stunning is if one of the big three QBs falls to six, and instead of drafting him, the Giants trade down for a haul with a team that moves up to do so. Doing that would take a lot of guts by Schoen and the rest of the FO. I can only imagine the reaction here on BBI.


I'd understand ... but in my mind you trade down beacuse the top 3 QBs are gone. However the team overall needs a talent influx so long term and short I'd understand. The trade would have to include a 1st in '25 for it to make sense and player(s) that are young, promising and with a good health track record being to be included.

What would be wild if they picked one and traded him for players and picks. Let the draft shake out through a few rds and take offers from teams where you think their haul is better than the single QB.
Im ok with slight move  
Dankbeerman : 2/8/2024 9:58 am : link
based on how the top 5 shakes out. If Chicago goes Williams #1, I can see a situation where both Chicago at 9 and Jets at 10 want to get ahead of the Titans to get an OT.

Would be ok going as far down as 11/12.
No way on #2  
UberAlias : 2/8/2024 9:59 am : link
First of all, Cap situation doesn't make sense to get couple mediocre QBs to compete. I would MUCH rather draft Spencer Rattler and look to develop him than bring in another non-franchise guy to compete without any real answers.
I made a plan yesterday for fun... here it is  
charles355 : 2/8/2024 10:00 am : link
Traded pick 6 to Las Vegas for pick 13 and 44
Trade pick 39 and 184 to Buffalo for pick 28 and 99

13- Jer'Zhan Newton 3-4 DE Illinois
28- J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
44- Xavier Legette WR South Carolina
47- Roman Wilson WR Michigan
99- Cade Stover TE Ohio State
107- Zak Zinter G Michigan
139- Max Melton CB Rutgers

free agency:
G we can sign Michael Onwenu or Kevin Dotson (won't be cheap)
OR sign Greg Van Roten as RT (battle with Evan Neal) and Jermaine Eluemunor (cheaper than Onwenu and Dotson)

re-sign Zavier McKinney 5 years


Cut Glowinski and Aaron Robinson
let go Adoree Jackson, Ben Bredeson (raiders OL will replace him)

re-sign Barkley 3 years deal (2 years gtd) 10-11 per year max

cut June 1 Daniel Jones OR cut/trade him at the end of the season next year

restructure: Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence

add a year or 2 on Darius Slayton contract to lower cap hit this season

don't know what to do with Darren Waller... I would give him 1 more year then if he is good he will be cheap the season after, if he suck he won't be a huge cap hit penalty in 2025 (4,9M)

RE: RE: RE: No, need blue chip talent when presented with it  
Johnny5 : 2/8/2024 10:01 am : link
In comment 16392668 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 16392637 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 16392632 JonC said:


Quote:


QB, WR, Edge, or even OT, pick one at #6 and soldier on. Quality over quantity, NYG is in desperate need of game-changers over quantity.


That's a good point JC but Evan Neal has me gun shy at this point.



I'm more gun shy over the Toney trade back and passing on Parsons and Slater than I am Neal.

Sure I get that but I'm sure you could find examples where people made out. What about When TB traded their pic to the Eagles who selected Mike Mamula? And TB too Derek Brooks... lol. Also, pretty much everyone on the planet expected us to take Kwity Paye and no one on the planet expected that stupid Toney pick.
correction on Buffalo transaction  
charles355 : 2/8/2024 10:02 am : link
we give: 39-70-184
we receive: 28-99
Ill be happy with just about anything they do.  
barens : 2/8/2024 10:06 am : link
Trade down, trade up, stay put. I think the only thing I wouldn't like is trading up for Drake Maye or Bo Nix, but what do I know. Otherwise, who knows.

I do think a dark horse pick that I would love would be Dallas Turner.
I'm on record as being against trading UP  
Marty in Albany : 2/8/2024 10:10 am : link
I'm okay with trading down if there is a generous offer.
This is the year to trade down if not going QB early  
upnyg : 2/8/2024 10:13 am : link
There are several good WRs in the draft. If we trade down, we need a 2025 #1 and a #2 or #3 in 2024.

We need a FA QB regardless of whether we are drafting a QB.

We need guards

We need edge

We DL
RE: ...  
bluefin : 2/8/2024 10:17 am : link
In comment 16392625 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Yes, absolutely. Team needs talent.

+1 … This roster could use upgrades at every position, and Schoen has demonstrated that he can gain value trading down.
No. Draft Nabers if the top 3 QBs are gone  
Manhattan : 2/8/2024 10:20 am : link
and try to find a next tier QB later.
Just focusing on quality of this draft...  
bw in dc : 2/8/2024 10:25 am : link
I always think it's a good idea to accumulate more picks because it gives you more opportunities to hit.

And since, IMV, this is a deep day one/day two draft, the idea of trading down from #6 to accumulate more picks for day and day two makes sense.

If we stupidly continue to ride with Jones, a trade down could still net high-end WRs and OLs.
RE: Yes with the caveat  
BlueVinnie : 2/8/2024 10:25 am : link
In comment 16392673 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
that we pick up an additional first next season to do so.

If we don't replace Jones this year, we have to next year. I don't want to be in another scenario where we're 4th in line and there's 3 QBs. At least with a 2nd 1st round pick we'd have the ammo to move up.

If we can't get another first, I wouldn't support moving down more than 1 or 2 spots. I like Oduzne and Nabers a lot but more so I'm hoping an EDGE comes up with a top 10 grade. I want our trenches stronger.

I agree completely. I was going to post virtually the exact same thoughts.
RE: No, need blue chip talent when presented with it  
UberAlias : 2/8/2024 10:28 am : link
In comment 16392632 JonC said:
Quote:
QB, WR, Edge, or even OT, pick one at #6 and soldier on. Quality over quantity, NYG is in desperate need of game-changers over quantity.
This. We are not addressing all of our needs in a legit way this draft. I know we say that every year, but that's the reality. Let's use this premium pick to address one of those needs with a blue chip prospect.
We have 3 other picks in the top 70  
UberAlias : 2/8/2024 10:31 am : link
Let's get a home run at 6 at a premium position and use the others to address other needs.
I am fine with trading down.  
mfjmfj : 2/8/2024 10:33 am : link
I also am fine taking a WR. A WR at six has no comparison to a RB at 2. None.

I also trust Schoen to be rational about the QB situation. DJ is on the team next year. Without a doubt. Start him if he can and no other reasonable option presents itself. The silliness with getting rid of him because of the injury guarantee has to stop. The likelihood of that guarantee activating is quite small even if DJ plays and gets hurt. Get another reasonable option at a reasonable price is you can. Not complicated.
Trading down more than once in Round One  
M.S. : 2/8/2024 10:33 am : link
is fine by me.
I Would Love Another Day One or Two Pick  
OntheRoad : 2/8/2024 10:41 am : link

either this season or next.

Unlike the last year or two, there is no star player at a position of need likely to be available. The Giants have had just as good results picking outside the Top 10.
No!  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/8/2024 10:43 am : link
Trade up to get the QB!
Yes, trade down and get a later rd 1 pick plus other rd2/3 picks  
PatersonPlank : 2/8/2024 10:57 am : link
Lots of good players, and we need them. Can still get a top WR, DT, OL. For QB both draft a guy in Rd 2/3 and bring in a vet. Let there be an open competition with Jones. We need to get this team to a "standard level" of being highly competitive. Lets bring in talent, not just one talented guy
I wouldn’t  
g56blue10 : 2/8/2024 11:02 am : link
Want to trade out of the top 10
RE: RE: No, need blue chip talent when presented with it  
JonC : 2/8/2024 11:19 am : link
In comment 16392735 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16392632 JonC said:


Quote:


QB, WR, Edge, or even OT, pick one at #6 and soldier on. Quality over quantity, NYG is in desperate need of game-changers over quantity.

This. We are not addressing all of our needs in a legit way this draft. I know we say that every year, but that's the reality. Let's use this premium pick to address one of those needs with a blue chip prospect.


Yep. This roster is far from being ready to win. Draft for talent and fit, rather than try and accelerate the rebuild and destination failure by trying to fill needs with the belief it's a contender.

This is the reason why NYG are in no man's land. Trying to pitch the belief the roster is ready to win, that they have the correct QB to win championships, etc. Get a clue, NYG.
Yes  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/8/2024 11:20 am : link
if the Giants were confident they would still get a impact player AND they received strong draft pick compensation including a 2025 1st if it was very aggressive.

I don't like some of these QB's being mentioned at the top of the draft as some others. Later in the first is better to me if BPA or just take the BPA.

Outside of QB I want to the Giants to hit the front 7 and OL hard. TE/WR if they are BPA. RB if SB goes. More picks will help.

Yes. Because the draft is a crapshoot, the more quality  
CT Charlie : 2/8/2024 11:35 am : link
picks (1st 3 rounds) the better. It all comes down to the confidence level OF the scouts regarding draftees and confidence level IN the scouts from coaches and management.

All I want is an AVERAGE NFL offensive line next year, top 10-20.
the best way to move the needle is to  
Dave on the UWS : 2/8/2024 11:38 am : link
come out of day 1 with a QB prospect and a WR1.
Two ways to do it. slight trade back (to around 10-12), for QB4 or 5 likely), and trade back into the second half of rd 1 and get 1 WR (like Leggett).
OR, take the stud WR at 6 (like Odunze) and trade back up to around 15 or so, to get QB 4-5. These guys really need to sit a year and learn and improve some of their technical issues.
Jones is under contract and we are stuck with him for next year. I believe the above moves the needle in the right direction.
No  
Spider43 : 2/8/2024 12:16 pm : link
Stay put.
I wish there were a blue chip Edge or 3 Tech worth #6  
Rjanyg : 2/8/2024 12:32 pm : link
I kinda like Dallas Turner. He has a non stop motor. I think he will blow up the combine.

Having a solid defensive front is so important. He is my dark horse for the 6th pick.

The WR position is very deep and I think we can get a really good one with pick 37.

The other area I would if OL with the 47th pick. A swing tackle with Guard versatility is an important need.

Running Back in the 3rd round is an ideal spot to add a young replacement for Barkley. I really like Estime out of ND.
I expect Turner to be in the mix at #6  
JonC : 2/8/2024 12:33 pm : link
he's plenty talented enough.
don't know  
Chip : 2/8/2024 12:56 pm : link
Free Agency comes first. No Barkley or Breida we need to use at least one pick on a RB. Same with Mckinney will need secondary help. We have to many holes and trading down make sense. Drafting a Tackle and moving Neal to Guard fixes 2 spots.
RE: What  
nochance : 2/8/2024 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16392647 AcidTest said:
[quote] would really be stunning is if one of the big three QBs falls to six, and instead of drafting him, the Giants trade down for a haul with a team that moves up to do so. Doing that would take a lot of guts by Schoen and the rest of the FO. I can only imagine the reaction here on BBI. [/quote


Unless they don't like the QB that makes it to 6 I don't see it happening. Jones with his chronic neck injury needs to be backed up with a quality prospect who can take over if he fails or gets reinjured]
RE: What  
nochance : 2/8/2024 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16392647 AcidTest said:
[quote] would really be stunning is if one of the big three QBs falls to six, and instead of drafting him, the Giants trade down for a haul with a team that moves up to do so. Doing that would take a lot of guts by Schoen and the rest of the FO. I can only imagine the reaction here on BBI. [/quote


Unless they don't like the QB that makes it to 6 I don't see it happening. Jones with his chronic neck injury needs to be backed up with a quality prospect who can take over if he fails or gets reinjured]
1st, unless there is one  
section125 : 2/8/2024 1:25 pm : link
of the top 3 QBs sitting there at #6, they are not getting a #1 in 2025. Nobody is trading their #1 this year, maybe a 2nd or 3rd this year and a #1 next year unless a QB is there.

I would not mind if they trade back and picked up an additional 2nd and 3rd - that is all they will get for a slight move back.
BBI always will find a way to not support DJ  
Bob in Newburgh : 2/8/2024 2:21 pm : link
The only way I trade down is if 1 of the current big 3 QBs are not taken before our pick. This is further advanced if the current big 3 WRs are all off the board by our pick. Then I work the phones and sell that pick dearly.

Robinson is a weapon, but will never be a foundation WR. Hyatt has the goods, but is still a projection as an alpha. The only crapshoot involved with selecting super-premium scouting service rated WRs is injury, and that is a risk no matter what you do. And please do not bring up Toney. Was not rated in the same ballpark as the big 3 and had numerous enumerated question marks.

RE: ...  
Jim in NH : 2/8/2024 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16392625 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Yes, absolutely. Team needs talent.


Yes 100%. #6 for #>20 and two seconds, or a second and a third?

It would be malpractice not to do it if offered.
I find it unlikely someone would want to trade up to 6  
DavidinBMNY : 2/8/2024 3:22 pm : link
I also think it's situational. But in general I am in favor of trading down over trading up day 1 and trading up over down after day 1.
If trading down helps Schoen accomplish  
Bill in UT : 2/8/2024 6:00 pm : link
what he wants to in this draft, I'd be fine with it
No.  
BleedBlue46 : 2/8/2024 6:20 pm : link
Daniels or Maye or Nabers or Odunze or Bowers for me. We trade down and miss out on one of them I won't be happy. We can get one of the aforementioned, preferably a QB or Nabers.
RE: I find it unlikely someone would want to trade up to 6  
BleedBlue46 : 2/8/2024 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16393327 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
I also think it's situational. But in general I am in favor of trading down over trading up day 1 and trading up over down after day 1.


I agree, the trade up would be for a qb and it would be with the Chargers or Cardinals to jump ahead of us imo.
No way should we trade down.  
ThomasG : 2/8/2024 6:32 pm : link
This team need quality way over quantity, with so few core players on the roster. And besides what you hear, this is not a strong round one draft.

We absolutely want to move up to draft a QB. But in the event Schoen can't, we want to grab an impact player at #6 and don't look back.

This draft starts flattening out around #12 and through into round two.
RE: No way should we trade down.  
BleedBlue46 : 2/8/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16393522 ThomasG said:
Quote:
This team need quality way over quantity, with so few core players on the roster. And besides what you hear, this is not a strong round one draft.

We absolutely want to move up to draft a QB. But in the event Schoen can't, we want to grab an impact player at #6 and don't look back.

This draft starts flattening out around #12 and through into round two.


I like some d line, o line and wr in rd2, rb in rd 3-4 but I agree overall. We need a blue chipper and trading down is very unlikely to provide one.
Qb or wr in rd 1, dl/ol/qb/wr in rd 2, rd 3+4 dl/rb/edge/corner  
BleedBlue46 : 2/8/2024 8:37 pm : link
.
Absolutely YES ! .........  
Manny in CA : 2/9/2024 11:37 am : link
The top five picks are the premier picks - the ones everybody wants (the Gold Jacket picks, as Gettleman used to say). At number six, that’s very close.

Bill Belichick, before he lost his fastball, used to say that he would do all he could to get into the top 15, so that’s the demarcation for the 2nd tier. If the Giants could trade down to that area, with some clever combination of trade-downs and trade-ups they might end up with as many as four “top 50” picks. That would be a A-plus draft, given all the holes that need to be filled.

The great thing about accumulating that kind of draft capital - it puts you in a position to trade for HIGH quality, proven vets, if that opportunity is present.

Good young talent, proven vets who are still playing at a high level, that’s the winning combo. Don’t settle for somebody’s “yesterday’s trash”
Should always be considering trading back  
gogiants : 2/9/2024 12:14 pm : link
Shown here in last year’s draft the Packers got an additional starter and another good player in addition to the receiver they were probably going to pick anyways.

NFC North rivals agree on trade
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
LIONS RECEIVE:
Round 2, 2023: No. 45 -- DB Brian Branch

PACKERS RECEIVE:
Round 2, 2023: No. 48; Pick traded to Tampa Bay -- OG Cody Mauch
Round 5, 2023: No. 159 (from Jacksonville) -- WR Dontayvion Wicks av 6 (tied 21st best)
Wicks started in 6 games and had 39 receptions, 581 yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. He also had 3 lost fumbles. Wicks was the third leading receiver on the team in yards.

Buccaneers move up two spots for OL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
BUCCANEERS RECEIVE:
Round 2, 2023: No. 48 (from Detroit) -- OG Cody Mauch

PACKERS RECEIVE:
Round 2, 2023: No. 50 -- WR Jayden Reed av 9 (tied 5th best)
Reed started in 13 games and had 64 receptions, 8 touchdown receptions, 2 touchdown rushes, a 10.8 average on 11 rush attempts and 12.4 yards per reception. He was the leading receiver on the team in yards with 793.

Round 6, 2023: No. 179 (From Houston) -- DT Karl Brooks av 2 (tied 78th best out of 230 picks)
Brooks played in 17 games and had 12 solo tackles, 4 sacks, 6 tfl, 5 qb hits, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries


I'm still going with TE Brock Bowers .@ #1 ...  
Manny in CA : 2/9/2024 9:06 pm : link
If he's gone, I'm trading down in a "New York Minute".
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 