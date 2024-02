Phil Simms believes Giants should show patience with Jones

No one knows more about being a struggling quarterback in New York than Giants Ring of Honoree Phil Simms.“Unless you are Patrick Mahomes and a few other people, you are going to go through these periods and you just have to fight,” Simms said at the media availability at Super Bowl LVIII on Tuesday, via Newsday.“Would I have anything to tell Daniel Jones? ‘Hey man, buckle up. It’s going to be rough. Just show how tough you are and do it and just keep working. That’s all you can do.'”He sees Jones as a top talent who could turn things around quickly but he would like to see more energy and leadership out of the former Duke star.“He definitely has starting NFL talent,” he said. “That’s the one thing I’ll argue against as long as you want. Simms on Jones - ( New Window