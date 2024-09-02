for display only
Eli Manning eligible for 2025 Hall of Fame

Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/9/2024 8:18 am
Here we go boys. A full year of hearing discussion on whether our guy is a first ballot Hall of Famer. Here's the list of first time eligibles.

First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2025 include:

🏈Eli Manning
🏈Luke Kuechly
🏈Adam Vinatieri
🏈Terrell Suggs
🏈Marshal Yanda
🏈Marshawn Lynch
🏈Earl Thomas
🏈Joe Staley
🏈Demaryius Thomas
🏈Aqib Talib
🏈Vernon Davis
🏈Darren Sproles
🏈Cameron Wake
Shefty tweet credit  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/9/2024 8:20 am : link
.
Lonk - ( New Window )
Should be a first ballot HoFer  
Gusto1903 : 2/9/2024 8:30 am : link
right?
In my mind clearly a Hall of Famer  
Crazed Dogs : 2/9/2024 8:33 am : link
Two incredible Super Bowl wins as the underdog. Two of the most memorable Super Bowl completions in the history of the game. His stats would be so much better had he not played in front of horrible OL's towards the end of his career. A leader who was able to read a defense and get the most out of the players around him.
Kuechly and Suggs  
JT039 : 2/9/2024 8:41 am : link
Should be first ballot locks.

Vinateri may be a first ballot but not sure voters will put a kicker in first ballot. Eli has a 50/50 chance being first ballot.
I am not sure the career is a first ballot one  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2024 8:42 am : link
But I would not be surprised if he gets it on the first one. He and Peyton have become a part of the NFL fabric now and that will be part of the decision now.

I think Eli absolutely belongs in the HoF. Stats alone maybe not, but you have guys like Namath in there because of their place in league history. On that alone he should be in. He won two SB and 2 SB MVPs against the greatest dynasty the league has had.
Based on that lineup  
FStubbs : 2/9/2024 8:45 am : link
Eli should be voted in. But you never know, they didn't even want LT to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
Hall of Famer for sure.  
logman : 2/9/2024 8:51 am : link
I'm on the fence if he's 1st ballot or not. Managerial incompetence in his later years really tainted his career.

Every other 2 time Super Bowl MVP is in the HOF. It would be asinine to set that precedent with him by keeping him out.
RE: Based on that lineup  
j_rud : 2/9/2024 8:52 am : link
In comment 16393751 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Eli should be voted in. But you never know, they didn't even want LT to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.


Yup, agreed. That's a pretty weak class. Strahan is another who should've been first ballot.
RE: Hall of Famer for sure.  
j_rud : 2/9/2024 8:54 am : link
In comment 16393757 logman said:
Quote:
I'm on the fence if he's 1st ballot or not. Managerial incompetence in his later years really tainted his career.

Every other 2 time Super Bowl MVP is in the HOF. It would be asinine to set that precedent with him by keeping him out.


Tbh I always thought he didn't quite reach the first ballot level. But looking at that class, and his accomplishments relative to that class, as well as his recent uptick in popularity and I think he's pretty close to a lock.

Yes, not all that impressive a list so that should help.  
nygiantfan : 2/9/2024 8:54 am : link
Would like to see Eli get in on first ballot, and think he will.

Although the Giants did him no favors (other than paying him a lot) with this upcoming vote by continuing to put him out there while clearly declining after 2016, and with an awful team.
Given how hard it is to win a Super Bowl  
Sean : 2/9/2024 8:55 am : link
He should absolutely be in. What he did twice in the 4th quarter of super bowls against a Belichick/Brady team is nothing short of incredible.

It's so hard to win super bowls, recent history has proved this. It's a lot of Brady, Manning & Mahomes. Add in his durability and it's an easy decision imo.

The 49'ers haven't won a super bowl since 1994. The Cowboys haven't won since 1995. It's fucking hard. And Eli navigated the postseason twice to win super bowls.
I'm in the camp of  
moze1021 : 2/9/2024 8:56 am : link
first ballot vs not is silly..

If I was voting, a guy is a HOFer or he's not.
Eli, Staley, Suggs and maybe Thomas  
The_Boss : 2/9/2024 9:04 am : link
That should be next year’s class.
RE: Given how hard it is to win a Super Bowl  
Chris684 : 2/9/2024 9:08 am : link
In comment 16393764 Sean said:
Quote:
He should absolutely be in. What he did twice in the 4th quarter of super bowls against a Belichick/Brady team is nothing short of incredible.

It's so hard to win super bowls, recent history has proved this. It's a lot of Brady, Manning & Mahomes. Add in his durability and it's an easy decision imo.

The 49'ers haven't won a super bowl since 1994. The Cowboys haven't won since 1995. It's fucking hard. And Eli navigated the postseason twice to win super bowls.


Spot on.

Stats are misleading with Eli too. He was a much better player than the stats showed mainly because he was less risk averse than many other QBs. A trait that directly lead to the plays that brought 2 titles to New York.
He should be first ballot  
Giants86 : 2/9/2024 9:14 am : link

Eli Manning
Joe Staley
Adam Vinatieri
Terrell Suggs

would be my picks
he should be a first ballot  
lpdcan28 : 2/9/2024 9:20 am : link
and with that lineup he should definitely be first ballot! his accomplishments vs some qbs already in the hall are better or are equal too. he played with one hall of famer in his career (and who wasnt on offense), never missed a game for a qb (especially with some of the lines he had) beat the 18-0 pats team, won two super bowls against the greatest qb ever, won two super bowl mvps, top ten in yards, and td passes too.

if he doesnt get in first ballot, it will be do to the draft day trade they orchestrated and people who just dont like the mannings. which means nothing cause his play on the field for so long earns him a first ballot invite.
I don’t care about first ballot…  
Chris in Philly : 2/9/2024 9:27 am : link
but he absolutely deserves to be in.
RE: I'm in the camp of  
Dr. D : 2/9/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16393766 moze1021 said:
Quote:
first ballot vs not is silly..

If I was voting, a guy is a HOFer or he's not.

I agree.

It's kind of like how someone voted against Tom Seaver. How TF did anyone vote against Seaver?

I'm not putting Eli in Seaver's class (I love them both), but Eli definitely deserves the HOF and there's no legit reason why it shouldn't be on the first ballot.
What are guys like Darren Sproles and  
chuckydee9 : 2/9/2024 9:33 am : link
Vernon Davis doing on here..
RE: I'm in the camp of  
KDavies : 2/9/2024 9:34 am : link
In comment 16393766 moze1021 said:
Quote:
first ballot vs not is silly..

If I was voting, a guy is a HOFer or he's not.


This x 1,000. Such an old time mentality. That's how Jeter and Rivera have the two highest vote percentages in baseball. These damn voters used to have this bizarre mentality. No offense to those two, but there are perhaps dozens of other players before them that had even more impressive cases to be HOFers and should have been unanimous.
RE: Kuechly and Suggs  
bw in dc : 2/9/2024 9:35 am : link
In comment 16393744 JT039 said:
Quote:
Should be first ballot locks.

Vinateri may be a first ballot but not sure voters will put a kicker in first ballot. Eli has a 50/50 chance being first ballot.


I think you summarized it well for that list of candidates.

Eli is 50/50 first ballot, but he'll get in eventually. A lot will also depend who is due from prior years, and that could shuffle Eli back in the line.
anyone with half a clue  
Dr. D : 2/9/2024 9:38 am : link
should know that Eli played on a shitty team, with a shitty OL for the last 7 out of 8 yrs of his career. It wasn't his fault the GM and staff couldn't draft good talent to save their lives (or their careers).

It also wasn't his fault that the only thing his receivers could catch in GB in Jan of '17, was a cold (which the idiots prolly did after running around shirtless pre-game).
RE: What are guys like Darren Sproles and  
KDavies : 2/9/2024 9:38 am : link
In comment 16393816 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
Vernon Davis doing on here..


It is just the first time they are eligible. Guys like Brandon Phillips and James Shields were eligible to be voted on for baseball. If they don't get a certain percentage in baseball, they are off the ballot for next year. Not sure if something similar happens in football.

How else are they supposed to do it? Take people off the ballot who someone doesn't think is a HOFer? No, you let voters vote for eligible players. There are people who didn't vote for Hank Aaron or Willie Mays or Ted Williams for the HOF.
RE: RE: I'm in the camp of  
Dr. D : 2/9/2024 9:40 am : link
In comment 16393818 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16393766 moze1021 said:


Quote:


first ballot vs not is silly..

If I was voting, a guy is a HOFer or he's not.



This x 1,000. Such an old time mentality. That's how Jeter and Rivera have the two highest vote percentages in baseball. These damn voters used to have this bizarre mentality. No offense to those two, but there are perhaps dozens of other players before them that had even more impressive cases to be HOFers and should have been unanimous.

Like Tom Terrific. How much of a wingnut do you have to be to not vote for him?
Eli Manning's  
Chef : 2/9/2024 9:43 am : link
post football career will be enough to ensure Canton. People and the NFL love him...
RE: RE: RE: I'm in the camp of  
KDavies : 2/9/2024 9:43 am : link
In comment 16393827 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16393818 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16393766 moze1021 said:


Quote:


first ballot vs not is silly..

If I was voting, a guy is a HOFer or he's not.



This x 1,000. Such an old time mentality. That's how Jeter and Rivera have the two highest vote percentages in baseball. These damn voters used to have this bizarre mentality. No offense to those two, but there are perhaps dozens of other players before them that had even more impressive cases to be HOFers and should have been unanimous.


Like Tom Terrific. How much of a wingnut do you have to be to not vote for him?


Probably a list of 40-50 baseball players you could say the same about.
Eli  
Dr. D : 2/9/2024 9:45 am : link
in the last half of his career got to experience what his father Archie experienced in NO. Playing on a shitty team. Fortunately, Eli got to play on a good/great team the first half of his career.
RE: RE: Hall of Famer for sure.  
logman : 2/9/2024 9:48 am : link
In comment 16393762 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16393757 logman said:


Quote:


I'm on the fence if he's 1st ballot or not. Managerial incompetence in his later years really tainted his career.

Every other 2 time Super Bowl MVP is in the HOF. It would be asinine to set that precedent with him by keeping him out.



Tbh I always thought he didn't quite reach the first ballot level. But looking at that class, and his accomplishments relative to that class, as well as his recent uptick in popularity and I think he's pretty close to a lock.


I definitely won't object if he is.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm in the camp of  
Dr. D : 2/9/2024 9:48 am : link
In comment 16393831 KDavies said:
Quote:

Like Tom Terrific. How much of a wingnut do you have to be to not vote for him?



Probably a list of 40-50 baseball players you could say the same about.

True, you brought up great point about Aaron, Mays and Williams. Hadn't thought of them.

Such stupidity.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/9/2024 9:52 am : link
First ballot IMO.
...  
christian : 2/9/2024 10:03 am : link
I disagree it's a weak class.

Earl Thomas was a 5 time All Pro and led the best defense of the era.

Joe Thomas was an 8 time All Pro and gave 30 total sack in his entire career.

Terrel Suggs is 8th all time in sacks, 2 time All Pro and 2-time champion.

Manning is top 5 in several categories and a 2-time champion.
Should be first ballot  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/9/2024 10:07 am : link
based on this list
RE: Should be a first ballot HoFer  
islander1 : 2/9/2024 10:19 am : link
In comment 16393729 Gusto1903 said:
Quote:
right?


That's a really good group though.
RE: ...  
KDavies : 2/9/2024 10:23 am : link
In comment 16393857 christian said:
Quote:
I disagree it's a weak class.

Earl Thomas was a 5 time All Pro and led the best defense of the era.

Joe Thomas was an 8 time All Pro and gave 30 total sack in his entire career.

Terrel Suggs is 8th all time in sacks, 2 time All Pro and 2-time champion.

Manning is top 5 in several categories and a 2-time champion.


Agreed. And you didn't include Keuchly and Vinatieri, who may be the top kicker of all time. He is the NFL's all time leading scoring and holds records for most FG made, postseason points, and OT FGs
Hmmm  
Anakim : 2/9/2024 10:31 am : link
Eli
Vinatieri
Kuechly
T-Sizzle
Marshawn Lynch



Those are my predictions
Cameron Wake should get inducted as a Football Giant  
Anakim : 2/9/2024 10:32 am : link
.
RE: ...  
KDavies : 2/9/2024 10:33 am : link
In comment 16393857 christian said:
Quote:
I disagree it's a weak class.

Earl Thomas was a 5 time All Pro and led the best defense of the era.

Joe Thomas was an 8 time All Pro and gave 30 total sack in his entire career.

Terrel Suggs is 8th all time in sacks, 2 time All Pro and 2-time champion.

Manning is top 5 in several categories and a 2-time champion.


FYI, Joe Staley. Joe Thomas was elected last year
They let everyone in  
Go Terps : 2/9/2024 10:45 am : link
Eli will get in.
RE: They let everyone in  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/9/2024 10:51 am : link
In comment 16393920 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Eli will get in.


Except Tiki. Who was a better back than Marshawn...
Re. they let everyone in  
Dr. D : 2/9/2024 11:00 am : link
so Eli will get in, seems like saying Eli doesn't really deserve it. But he'll get in bc..
RE: Based on that lineup  
widmerseyebrow : 2/9/2024 11:05 am : link
In comment 16393751 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Eli should be voted in. But you never know, they didn't even want LT to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.


Yep, that's not a really strong class. I hope he gets it, but I have a feeling he won't. There are still a lot of people out there, Giants fans included, that just didn't like his quiet leadership when he was playing. To me it's clear the Mannings have been trying to reshape that perception of him with the talk shows and funny commercials.
RE: Re. they let everyone in  
Go Terps : 2/9/2024 11:07 am : link
In comment 16393932 Dr. D said:
Quote:
so Eli will get in, seems like saying Eli doesn't really deserve it. But he'll get in bc..


I subscribe to the Deion Sanders philosophy that not all heads at the HOF are equal. If the HOF were reserved for only the truly elite they wouldn't be mandated to let a certain number in every year, and there'd probably be some years they didn't let anyone in.

As it stands now, there are definitely players that are in with less of a resume than Eli, so he should be in.
I sure hope so...  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/9/2024 11:10 am : link
He did something no other QB ever did....twice!
Maybe it should be called the NFL Hall of Super Bowl Fame  
arniefez : 2/9/2024 11:25 am : link
QB's who have a very good career and are the "bus drivers" on Super Bowl teams, as the greatest head coach in NY Giants history used to say, get elected.

It's been that way since the Super Bowl era began. Namath, Dawson, Griese, Stabler, Aikman, etc.

The story of the NFL can't be told without Eli Manning's two Super Bowl MVP's.

Pro Football Reference has something they call a Hall of Fame monitor. Eli ranks higher on their list than HOFer's Stabler, Jurgensen, Griese, Moon, Namath, Dawson, Aikman and Kelly.

I will be shocked if he makes it on the first ballot because of all the anti Eli resentment that started when he and Archie refused to play in San Diego. Regardless with the two Super Bowl MVPs on top of his regular season stats Eli is a no doubt Hall of Famer.

His post playing career as a popularity as a media celebrity will help him too, not that he needs it.

I think Tom Coughlin is a much more interesting debate. I think Eli is going to carry him into the Hall of Fame with him. IMO without the two 2 Super Bowl wins no one would ever mention TC as a HOF HC.

Super Bowl wins for QBs and Head Coaches = NFL Hall of Fame. Take a look at these two HC's

Marty Schottenheimer had 200 regular season wins, a .613 winning percentage. and the coaching tree below, which includes 4 Super Bowl winning HC's and 2 HOFer's:

Bruce Arians - Super Bowl winner
Tom Bettis
Cam Cameron - Head Coach
Rob Chudzinski - Head Coach
Bill Cowher - Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame
Gunther Cunningham - Head Coach
Tony Dungy - Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame
Herm Edwards - Head Coach
Lindy Infante - Head Coach
Hue Jackson - Head Coach
Mike McCarthy - Super Bowl winner
Wade Phillips - Head Coach
Al Saunders - Head Coach
Art Shell - Head Coach
Tony Sparano - Head Coach
Marc Trestman - Head Coach

His playoff record was 5-13. His teams lost some of the most heartbreaking playoff games in the NFL history. Especially the two to Denver in the mid 1980's. Two years in a row fumbles by RB's who very rarely fumbled kept him out of the Super Bowl.

Quote:
Ex-Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer’s Hall of Fame omission still irks Bill Cowher.

By Pete Grathoff
February 7, 2024

https://news.yahoo.com/ex-chiefs-coach-marty-schottenheimer-134734503.html

Only eight coaches in NFL history have had 200 career wins and five of them are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Two others are active coaches: the Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Bill Belichick and both are seen as locks for enshrinement one day in Canton, Ohio.

That leaves one other coach: the late Marty Schottenheimer.

Despite a career record of 200-126-1 over 21 seasons, Schottenheimer’s name is not part of the Hall of Fame.

When he was inducted in the Hall of Fame, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher spoke of how he was influenced by Schottenheimer, who passed away in 2021. When Cowher retired as a player, he was hired as a coach on Schottenheimer’s staff in Cleveland.

During a CBS Sports media event on Tuesday, Cowher was asked about Schottenheimer, who coached the Chiefs from 1989-98.

“Again, the metrics we put on that, I mean I don’t know what they are. Is it playoff wins? Is it championships? I just think the contribution that he made and the tree that he’s had,” said Cowher, who is an analyst on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today.”

Schottenheimer, who also coached the Browns, Chargers and Washington, never had a team reach the Super Bowl.

But Cowher was impressed with how well Schottenheimer’s teams played despite never having an elite quarterback in his prime.

“His best quarterback he had probably early on was Bernie Kosar and I know he had Joe Montana very late in his career (in Kansas City),” Cowher said. “With Bernie Kosar, he got to two championship games early in his career (in Cleveland). Outside of that he made the most with what he had. He was a teacher. He made great contributions to the National Football League with the coaches that he had around him.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if it’s not for Marty Schottenheimer. If I’m in the Hall of Fame, I’ll tell you what, Marty Schottenheimer is in the Hall of Fame with me.”


Tom Coughlin had 170 regular season wins, a .531 winning percentage. and the coaching tree below, which includes 0 Super Bowl winning HC's and 0 HOFer's:

Dom Capers - Head Coach before working for Coughlin
Perry Fewell
Frank Gansz - Head Coach before working for Coughlin
Kevin Gilbride - Head Coach
Dick Jauron - Head Coach
Lane Kiffin - Head Coach
Ben McAdoo - Head Coach
Gary Moeller - Head Coach before working for Coughlin
Chris Palmer - Head Coach before working for Coughlin
Bobby Petrino - Head Coach
Matt Rhule - Head Coach
Rod Rust - Head Coach before working for Coughlin
Steve Spagnuolo - Head Coach

Unlike Eli, Coughlin's post Giants career was really ugly in Jacksonville. I don't think that will matter at all. I think the two Super Bowl wins against Belichick will trump the rest of his average wining percentage and get him elected. But is he more deserving than Schottenheimer or Dan Reeves or Mike Shanahan or Mike Holmgren?

Dan Reeves won 20 more regular season games than Coughlin, has a higher winning percentage and went to 4 Super Bowls but lost them all. So did Marv Levy who won 47 less games than Reeves with a better winning % but still only .561.

Mike Shanahan won the exact same 170 games as Coughlin and won 2 Super Bowls and has a better winning % than Coughlin and he's not in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Mike Holmgren won 161 games, took two different teams to Super Bowls, went to 3 Super Bowls total, had a Super Bowl stolen from him that would have made him the only NFL HC to win Super Bowls with two different teams and a much better winning % than Coughlin and he's not in the NFL Hall of Fame.

George Seifert, Coughlin and Shanahan are the only head coaches to win 2 Super Bowls and not get elected. Seifert's winning % was .648 to Coughlin's .531. But he won his Super Bowls with teams Bill Walsh gets the credit for.

All 5 of the coaches discussed above made it to the semi-final 12 last year. None of them made it the finalist stage. Buddy Parker who coached the Lions in the 1950's did but he wasn't elected.

Pro Football QB Hall of Fame Monitor - ( New Window )
RE: RE: What are guys like Darren Sproles and  
chuckydee9 : 2/9/2024 11:45 am : link
In comment 16393822 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16393816 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


Vernon Davis doing on here..



It is just the first time they are eligible. Guys like Brandon Phillips and James Shields were eligible to be voted on for baseball. If they don't get a certain percentage in baseball, they are off the ballot for next year. Not sure if something similar happens in football.

How else are they supposed to do it? Take people off the ballot who someone doesn't think is a HOFer? No, you let voters vote for eligible players. There are people who didn't vote for Hank Aaron or Willie Mays or Ted Williams for the HOF.


there are like 40 RBs better than Sproles in the last 20 years.. and probably 20 TEs better than Davis.. i am sorry, this really dilutes what an HoF player is if we start including backup RBs who have less impact than Bradshaw did for the Giants..
Coughlin had great success with Jaguars  
chuckydee9 : 2/9/2024 11:50 am : link
prior to joining the Giants.. and outside of 1 year those were the only good years for Jaguars..
Coughlin's winning % in Jacksonville  
arniefez : 2/9/2024 12:25 pm : link
was IDENTICAL to his winning percentage with the Giants. .531. Far from great or HOF worthy. But his time setting up the Jacksonville franchise will be seen as a positive for sure.

However unlike the large majority of people who post here the HOF voters will be well aware of the unprecedented draft pick and salary cap advantages Jacksonville and Carolina were given when they were awarded expansion teams.

When those factors are taken into consideration the early years of the Jags and Panthers aren't as impressive. Plus by the time he left Jacksonville he had destroyed their now level playing field salary cap and worn out his welcome. If he gets credit for the build up, he gets the blame for the tear down no?
RE: Coughlin's winning % in Jacksonville  
chuckydee9 : 2/9/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16394025 arniefez said:
Quote:
was IDENTICAL to his winning percentage with the Giants. .531. Far from great or HOF worthy. But his time setting up the Jacksonville franchise will be seen as a positive for sure.

However unlike the large majority of people who post here the HOF voters will be well aware of the unprecedented draft pick and salary cap advantages Jacksonville and Carolina were given when they were awarded expansion teams.

When those factors are taken into consideration the early years of the Jags and Panthers aren't as impressive. Plus by the time he left Jacksonville he had destroyed their now level playing field salary cap and worn out his welcome. If he gets credit for the build up, he gets the blame for the tear down no?


Certainly.. but every coach and team have a tear down.. good ones at least have a successful time beforehand.. TC had build up 2 successful teams, 1 of them won the championship.. other was close to winning one.. I consider that a success.. to me that puts him in HoF range.. I also think others who haven't won one should be in HoF.
HOF  
Simms : 2/9/2024 12:56 pm : link
Ironically some say is he retired two or three seasons prior would have a better shot. Other QB to follow in the voting seasons after might make it harder to gain entry.
RE: Kuechly and Suggs  
mako J : 2/9/2024 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16393744 JT039 said:
Quote:
Should be first ballot locks.

Vinateri may be a first ballot but not sure voters will put a kicker in first ballot. Eli has a 50/50 chance being first ballot.


The story of the NFL can easily be told without a single mention of nearly every player on that list except Eli.
You do know that the 5  
Brandon Walsh : 2/9/2024 1:01 pm : link
elected in isn't only from this list. It will also include the likes of Antonio Gates, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, etc. who didn't get in this year (or previous years)

If it was just this list, he would be one of the five but I think Gates is definitely getting in next year (cannot believe Hester got in over him), one of the WRs (Holt/Wayne) and Kuechly will get in on the first try. He is going for two spots IMO.

Eli is more deserving than the likes of Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne but the committee is very political and likes to make people wait.
RE: Given how hard it is to win a Super Bowl  
upnyg : 2/9/2024 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16393764 Sean said:
Quote:
He should absolutely be in. What he did twice in the 4th quarter of super bowls against a Belichick/Brady team is nothing short of incredible.

It's so hard to win super bowls, recent history has proved this. It's a lot of Brady, Manning & Mahomes. Add in his durability and it's an easy decision imo.

The 49'ers haven't won a super bowl since 1994. The Cowboys haven't won since 1995. It's fucking hard. And Eli navigated the postseason twice to win super bowls.
No one on that list should go before Eli.
Eli's best chance to be enshrined will be 2025  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/9/2024 1:23 pm : link

Drew Brees is eligible in 2026. 🔒
Big Ben in 2027. 🔒. Rivers also eligible.
Tom Brady in 2028. 🔒

QB is usually the "headliner" and there hasn't been a QB enshrined since 2021.

If 2025 isn't the year then Eli might be waiting awhile.
Not Only the SBs and the SB MVPs  
clatterbuck : 2/9/2024 1:52 pm : link
but the great games he played to get to those SBs, the performance in Ice Bowl II in Green Bay, the beating he stood up to beat the Niners in SF, should mean something. The greatest throw in SB history, Manning to Manningham, also should be a factor, Top ten in yards and TDs, durability, consecutive games, C'mon, Man. And The Man of the Year award, the Manningcasts, the Pro Bowl stuff also should help overcome the anti-NY bias that still exists among some HoF voters.
I think he gets in  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/9/2024 2:08 pm : link
first time. Two time SB MVP. The HOF QB's who are in often played with at least one HOF player on offense. He will also have among the lowest amount of PB players on offense that played with him. Poor front office the last 6-7 years he was with the Giants. As time has passed it has only high lighted the lack of talent around him those last years. Every two time SB QB from the NFCE is in the HOF.

As for Coughlin, in his dual role as GM/HC with the Jaguars he outperformed the Panthers who had a HOF GM.

With the Giants he was the key to the Giants resurgence. Early in his tenure the other HC's were Parcells, Gibbs and Reid. He was the only one to lead his team to a SB. Twice. Those SB's against the greatest HC of all time.

When you look at the rosters of other two time SB winners, I think the Giants probably had the least talented teams. That showed how great of a HC he really was imv.







RE: What are guys like Darren Sproles and  
j_rud : 2/9/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16393816 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
Vernon Davis doing on here..



Each year we slide a little bit more into the Hall of Very Good. Not to disparage those players but it's become so watered down.
Don’t forget Eli was also Walter Payton Man of the Year....  
Simms11 : 2/9/2024 4:43 pm : link
I believe that is also overlooked. It’s generally activity outside of football, but it puts a very positive note on his already impressive resume. Not sure if he’ll be a first ballot guy, but he’ll get in sooner then later.
I think he'll get in  
David B. : 2/9/2024 7:36 pm : link
But not first ballot. Too many non-Giants fans don't think he was that special. Of course the passing stats and SB MVPs tell an undeniable story.

But they kept Strahan off the first ballot, too.
I'll also say  
David B. : 2/9/2024 7:40 pm : link
IMO, Adam Vinatieri is a slam-dunk first ballot HOFer.
RE: RE: Re. they let everyone in  
Jaenyg : 2/9/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16393944 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16393932 Dr. D said:


Quote:


so Eli will get in, seems like saying Eli doesn't really deserve it. But he'll get in bc..



I subscribe to the Deion Sanders philosophy that not all heads at the HOF are equal. If the HOF were reserved for only the truly elite they wouldn't be mandated to let a certain number in every year, and there'd probably be some years they didn't let anyone in.

As it stands now, there are definitely players that are in with less of a resume than Eli, so he should be in.


The HoF is a business. The Canton tourism board won’t allow years with no players getting in. Eli’s a money maker, I expect him in first ballot.
