Eli Manning eligible for 2025 Hall of Fame Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/9/2024 8:18 am

Here we go boys. A full year of hearing discussion on whether our guy is a first ballot Hall of Famer. Here's the list of first time eligibles.



First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2025 include:



🏈Eli Manning

🏈Luke Kuechly

🏈Adam Vinatieri

🏈Terrell Suggs

🏈Marshal Yanda

🏈Marshawn Lynch

🏈Earl Thomas

🏈Joe Staley

🏈Demaryius Thomas

🏈Aqib Talib

🏈Vernon Davis

🏈Darren Sproles

🏈Cameron Wake