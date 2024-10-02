Peter King's all time 53 man roster includes 4 Giants

Obviously, Lawrence Taylor at linebacker is one of them. No one could make a roster like this without him.
Maurice Carthon at fullback is another pick, not a position with a lot of competition.
Mark Bavaro is picked as a bench player. I love having him picked, and I think it is criminally negligent that he is not in the Hall of Fame.
The fourth is the truly surprise pick, David Tyree as special teams player. Peter King forms his NFL all time 53 man roster
Zak DeOssie.
Most of those guys were very solid receives in addition to opening up holes.
Hes on there.
This is a TERRIBLE list. He has Terrell Davis, Derrick Henry, Hines Ward, Cortez Kennedy on this list over guys like Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Warren Sapp, Haloti Ngata...
If you want your fullback to block, I'd take Way or Carthon over Alstott any day.
Charlie Way was the truth man. Dude's also got a degree in engineering.
Please. Mike Alstott, Larry Csonka far better.
If you want your fullback to block, I'd take Way or Carthon over Alstott any day.
Alstott blocked just fine. He was just much better at running with the ball.
Personally I always thought Rathman was the best all around Fullback. Guy was a load as a blocker and a pretty slick receiver.
Yeah, that feels like a "since it's Super Bowl week..." pick
?
Hes on there.
Oh I guess I missed that. Only since 84.
Hes on there.
He's only including players he's seen during his career starting in 1984
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).
Zak DeOssie.
What? an all time great NFL player at special teams?? I would put his father ahead of him.
Hes on there.
He said in his into, this list is guys he has covered over his 40 years, that's why Peyton and Brown are not on the list.
Fine, if you take off Brown and Payton, you can replace TD and Henry with any of Thurman Thomas, Curtis Martin, Frank Gore, Marshall Faulk, Jerome Bettis.
Its an absolutely shitty list. I didnt even look at the secondary
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).
Zak DeOssie.
What? an all time great NFL player at special teams?? I would put his father ahead of him.
No, an all time special teamer. He was the long snapper for 13 years and good on coverage. He was better or as good as Tyree IMO, but I dont feel that strongly about it.
Looking back at the players he omitted during that perior, its easy to see he is trying to be provocative more than create a good list.
Way is one of my favorite Giants ever.
Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.
What's wrong with Darrell Green?
He was a great corner.... And not better than any of the guys I mentioned. He was good and lightning fast. But I would not take Green over any of the corners I had mentioned.
I'll even give him a break on Green. Richard Sherman???
Personally I always thought Rathman was the best all around Fullback. Guy was a load as a blocker and a pretty slick receiver.
Absolutely.
Reyna Thompson is on his list.
Reyna Thompson was as good as they get, better than Tyree.
London Fletcher, Patrick Willis, I already mentioned Brian Urlacher, I believe Lance Briggs was technically an inside linebacker, Zach Thomas was better, Takeo Spikes.... Its just remarkable how bad this list is.
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).
Yeah, that feels like a "since it's Super Bowl week..." pick
To be fair, Tyree was pretty damn good as a special teams player... but couple that with the helmet catch. What other special teams player came off the bench to be involved with a play like that, in a moment like that?
I recall that he was an excellent receiver. And he had some awful QBs too. In 1996 he was 3rd on the team in receptions, in 1997 he was 2nd on the team (with 37!).
He DID say that, and then he added Himes Ward as a receiver over Larry Fitzgerald and or Calvin Johnson.
Lott probably fell to before he started covering parameter (that also makes no sense) but Im okay with Reed and Polamalu actually.
Vonn Miller over Kevin Greene os also a funny one.
What's wrong with Darrell Green?
He was a great corner.... And not better than any of the guys I mentioned. He was good and lightning fast. But I would not take Green over any of the corners I had mentioned.
I'll even give him a break on Green. Richard Sherman???
I agree on Sherman. But Green is one of the great corners in NFL history. There should be no dispute on him being picked.
Personally, I think he's one of the top three corners in the history of the game.
Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.
Sorry, but this is laughable.
Darrell Green was one of the best corners to ever play the game.
I remember later in his career when Joe Jurevicious trucked him over when Green tried to jam him and Green got up and ran him down and stripped the ball. Hell of a player and competitor.
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).
Reyna Thompson was as good as they get, better than Tyree.
Reyna Thompson is on his list too. Just not exclusively as a Giant.
He should not termed it an "all-time 53."
are pretty much impossible. King should have bracketed his list with "players I have personally seen covering the league." Just an example, how do you compare offensive linemen like Jim Parker and Rosey Brown with more contemporary standouts like those on King's list? The nature of the game, rules, size, speed of athletes, etc., make it a kind of silly exercise. That being said, Terrell Davis is perpetually overrated, Tomlinson, good player, not great, Sanders made too many "business decisisons" about tackling, etc.
He DID say that, and then he added Himes Ward as a receiver over Larry Fitzgerald and or Calvin Johnson.
He used the term "all-time." It isn't.
Again, I am not disputing that. I gave him a break on that. However, every single one of the players that I mentioned I would rather have on my team than Green (if we are excluding specials). Darrel Green is pa top 10 corner of all time and I said I would gove him a break on that. However, I would NOT say he was a top 3 corner during King Fat mouth and his coverage of the league.Champ, Revis and Aeneas were definitely better players and Woodson probably was. But I won't hold his feet to the fire on Green.
I stand by every other one of my challenges.
are pretty much impossible. King should have bracketed his list with "players I have personally seen covering the league." Just an example, how do you compare offensive linemen like Jim Parker and Rosey Brown with more contemporary standouts like those on King's list? The nature of the game, rules, size, speed of athletes, etc., make it a kind of silly exercise. That being said, Terrell Davis is perpetually overrated, Tomlinson, good player, not great, Sanders made too many "business decisisons" about tackling, etc.
He DID say that, and then he added Himes Ward as a receiver over Larry Fitzgerald and or Calvin Johnson.
He used the term "all-time." It isn't.
You are correct. Despite his stipulations he shouldve put "my incredibly dumb list of the top players at each position during the time I covered (should put quotes around that usage of the word) the NFL"
I dunno why I am so irritated by this. Lol.
Leon Bright
Hes on there.
He's just what's wrong w sports "journalists". God I miss Dr Z. Total clown
Hallmark of the click bait generation. King probably had someone else sort the list
Seriously. Tyrann Mathieu over Ronnie Lott? C'mon now.
The point of this article is to discuss/debate who is there and who isn’t. It isn’t wrong because it’s an opinion piece.
The point of this article is to discuss/debate who is there and who isn’t. It isn’t wrong because it’s an opinion piece.
This is true … but the whole thing loses credibility when you see Teddy Bruschi’s name vs many of the others mentioned. Maybe he’s top for guts and resilience, but not for actual play.
The point of this article is to discuss/debate who is there and who isn’t. It isn’t wrong because it’s an opinion piece.
This is true … but the whole thing loses credibility when you see Teddy Bruschi’s name vs many of the others mentioned. Maybe he’s top for guts and resilience, but not for actual play.
It depends on what you are looking for. If it’s a team, do you want to add a guy like Bruschi for leadership who is also a really good player? Do you pick guys with complementary skills or just the most talented guys you can find?
I don’t see how it “loses credibility.” It isn’t what you or I would have picked, but it isn’t like he picked Tae Crowder.
And screw you all for making me come to the defense of Peter King :)