Peter King's all time 53 man roster includes 4 Giants

jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 2/10/2024 9:09 am
Obviously, Lawrence Taylor at linebacker is one of them. No one could make a roster like this without him.

Maurice Carthon at fullback is another pick, not a position with a lot of competition.

Mark Bavaro is picked as a bench player. I love having him picked, and I think it is criminally negligent that he is not in the Hall of Fame.

The fourth is the truly surprise pick, David Tyree as special teams player.
Peter King forms his NFL all time 53 man roster - ( New Window )
Tyree?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/10/2024 9:17 am : link
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).
Loved Carthon...  
Milton : 2/10/2024 9:18 am : link
But Charles Way deserves it above him.
RE: Tyree?  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 9:18 am : link
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).


Zak DeOssie.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/10/2024 9:18 am : link
I loved Maurice Carthon, but the guy whose career got cut way too short was Charles Way. He was an a superb blocker, but he was also a very good runner and receiver. Much better than Mike Alstott who was overrated by ESPN.
Michael Strahan  
RickJames : 2/10/2024 9:20 am : link
?
Fullback he could have gone several diff ways other than Carthon.  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 9:21 am : link
Tom Rathman, Mike Alstott, Lorenzo Neal, Jim Taylor, heck Darrell Johnston.

Most of those guys were very solid receives in addition to opening up holes.
There are 6 Giants  
10thAve : 2/10/2024 9:22 am : link
you forgot Strahan and Reyna Thompson.
RE: Michael Strahan  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 9:27 am : link
In comment 16394528 RickJames said:
Quote:
?


Hes on there.

This is a TERRIBLE list. He has Terrell Davis, Derrick Henry, Hines Ward, Cortez Kennedy on this list over guys like Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Warren Sapp, Haloti Ngata...

God I hate Peter King and his nasally voice
Carthon?  
jeff57 : 2/10/2024 9:27 am : link
Please. Mike Alstott, Larry Csonka far better.
Jim McNally  
Pete in MD : 2/10/2024 9:29 am : link
gets a little reference in the Munoz part.
RE: Carthon?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/10/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16394538 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Please. Mike Alstott, Larry Csonka far better.


If you want your fullback to block, I'd take Way or Carthon over Alstott any day.
RE: BTW  
Optimus-NY : 2/10/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16394527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I loved Maurice Carthon, but the guy whose career got cut way too short was Charles Way. He was an a superb blocker, but he was also a very good runner and receiver. Much better than Mike Alstott who was overrated by ESPN.


+1

Charlie Way was the truth man. Dude's also got a degree in engineering.
RE: RE: Carthon?  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 9:32 am : link
In comment 16394541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16394538 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Please. Mike Alstott, Larry Csonka far better.



If you want your fullback to block, I'd take Way or Carthon over Alstott any day.


Alstott blocked just fine. He was just much better at running with the ball.

Personally I always thought Rathman was the best all around Fullback. Guy was a load as a blocker and a pretty slick receiver.

RE: Tyree?  
j_rud : 2/10/2024 9:33 am : link
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).


Yeah, that feels like a "since it's Super Bowl week..." pick
RE: RE: Michael Strahan  
HomerJones45 : 2/10/2024 9:34 am : link
In comment 16394537 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16394528 RickJames said:


Quote:


?



Hes on there.

This is a TERRIBLE list. He has Terrell Davis, Derrick Henry, Hines Ward, Cortez Kennedy on this list over guys like Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Warren Sapp, Haloti Ngata...

God I hate Peter King and his nasally voice
He said in his into, this list is guys he has covered over his 40 years, that's why Peyton and Brown are not on the list.
Disagree with the arbitrary decision to start at 1984  
US1 Giants : 2/10/2024 9:35 am : link
Jim Brown should be on any All-Time team.
There is way too much recency bias in here for me  
Chris684 : 2/10/2024 9:37 am : link
..
RE: Disagree with the arbitrary decision to start at 1984  
Chris684 : 2/10/2024 9:38 am : link
In comment 16394550 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Jim Brown should be on any All-Time team.


Oh I guess I missed that. Only since 84.
some of you need to learn to read it all  
SoZKillA : 2/10/2024 9:39 am : link
"I don’t include players (like Walter Payton) who I covered sparingly, or whose careers were at least half over by the time I started in the business in 1984."
left off ?  
nochance : 2/10/2024 9:42 am : link
Darrell Revis and Zach Martin belong
RE: Tyree?  
DefenseWins : 2/10/2024 9:43 am : link
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).


+1
RE: RE: Michael Strahan  
nochance : 2/10/2024 9:43 am : link
In comment 16394537 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16394528 RickJames said:


Quote:


?



Hes on there.

This is a TERRIBLE list. He has Terrell Davis, Derrick Henry, Hines Ward, Cortez Kennedy on this list over guys like Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Warren Sapp, Haloti Ngata...

God I hate Peter King and his nasally voice



He's only including players he's seen during his career starting in 1984
RE: RE: Tyree?  
DefenseWins : 2/10/2024 9:44 am : link
In comment 16394526 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).



Zak DeOssie.


What? an all time great NFL player at special teams?? I would put his father ahead of him.
This list goes to show you that Peter King's  
DefenseWins : 2/10/2024 9:47 am : link
opinions and comments about football have been nothing more than overrated garbage.
What  
Pete in MD : 2/10/2024 10:08 am : link
are the top 53 coffees of all time?
RE: RE: RE: Michael Strahan  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 10:22 am : link
In comment 16394547 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16394537 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16394528 RickJames said:


Quote:


?



Hes on there.

This is a TERRIBLE list. He has Terrell Davis, Derrick Henry, Hines Ward, Cortez Kennedy on this list over guys like Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Warren Sapp, Haloti Ngata...

God I hate Peter King and his nasally voice

He said in his into, this list is guys he has covered over his 40 years, that's why Peyton and Brown are not on the list.


Fine, if you take off Brown and Payton, you can replace TD and Henry with any of Thurman Thomas, Curtis Martin, Frank Gore, Marshall Faulk, Jerome Bettis.

Its an absolutely shitty list. I didnt even look at the secondary
RE: RE: RE: Tyree?  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 10:24 am : link
In comment 16394559 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16394526 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).



Zak DeOssie.



What? an all time great NFL player at special teams?? I would put his father ahead of him.


No, an all time special teamer. He was the long snapper for 13 years and good on coverage. He was better or as good as Tyree IMO, but I dont feel that strongly about it.
Teddy Bruschi … seriously ?  
Spider56 : 2/10/2024 10:24 am : link
Call me crazy but I’d take Desean Jackson in his prime over Hill… that PR is burned in my head forever.
RE: some of you need to learn to read it all  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 10:26 am : link
In comment 16394554 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
"I don’t include players (like Walter Payton) who I covered sparingly, or whose careers were at least half over by the time I started in the business in 1984."


Looking back at the players he omitted during that perior, its easy to see he is trying to be provocative more than create a good list.
RE: BTW  
KDavies : 2/10/2024 10:30 am : link
In comment 16394527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I loved Maurice Carthon, but the guy whose career got cut way too short was Charles Way. He was an a superb blocker, but he was also a very good runner and receiver. Much better than Mike Alstott who was overrated by ESPN.


Way is one of my favorite Giants ever.
Teddy Brischi ahead of Urlacher and Brooks!  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 10:31 am : link
Holy shit!

Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.

Sorry, but this is laughable.
RE: Teddy Brischi ahead of Urlacher and Brooks!  
bw in dc : 2/10/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16394579 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
Holy shit!

Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.

Sorry, but this is laughable.


What's wrong with Darrell Green?
RE: RE: Teddy Brischi ahead of Urlacher and Brooks!  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 10:36 am : link
In comment 16394583 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16394579 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


Holy shit!

Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.

Sorry, but this is laughable.



What's wrong with Darrell Green?


He was a great corner.... And not better than any of the guys I mentioned. He was good and lightning fast. But I would not take Green over any of the corners I had mentioned.

I'll even give him a break on Green. Richard Sherman???
RE: BTW  
Eightshamrocks : 2/10/2024 11:06 am : link
In comment 16394527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I loved Maurice Carthon, but the guy whose career got cut way too short was Charles Way. He was an a superb blocker, but he was also a very good runner and receiver. Much better than Mike Alstott who was overrated by ESPN.
100% agree regarding Way. He was my favorite player in those days. Was always a better player than Alstott, who wasn't even a real FB because he couldn't block well. Way could do everything. It's a damn shame his career was cut short with his bad knee.
I remember in trianing camp Charles way hit the two man  
gtt350 : 2/10/2024 11:43 am : link
blocking sled by himself had it up to his head then threwit over sideways and the crowd went wild
RE: RE: RE: Carthon?  
Milton : 2/10/2024 11:49 am : link
In comment 16394543 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:

Personally I always thought Rathman was the best all around Fullback. Guy was a load as a blocker and a pretty slick receiver.
But Rathman couldn't run the ball. Charles Way was the only one who could do all three at a high level. He could run the ball, catch the ball, and block with the best of them.
I can think of a lot of inside LBs that are better than Bruschi  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/10/2024 12:01 pm : link
...Harry Carson definitely, but also. But what about Brian Urlacher?
RE: Tyree?  
JohnG in Albany : 2/10/2024 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).


Absolutely.
RE: Tyree?  
clatterbuck : 2/10/2024 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).


Reyna Thompson is on his list.
I’d love to agree with this  
Biteymax22 : 2/10/2024 12:12 pm : link
But just can’t. LT is the only guy of the group that belongs on an “all time” roster.
RE: Tyree?  
barens : 2/10/2024 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).


Reyna Thompson was as good as they get, better than Tyree.
RE: I can think of a lot of inside LBs that are better than Bruschi  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16394632 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...Harry Carson definitely, but also. But what about Brian Urlacher?


London Fletcher, Patrick Willis, I already mentioned Brian Urlacher, I believe Lance Briggs was technically an inside linebacker, Zach Thomas was better, Takeo Spikes.... Its just remarkable how bad this list is.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2024 12:18 pm : link
Way is the best Giants fullback I’ve seen.
Another Example of Why "All-Time" Lists  
clatterbuck : 2/10/2024 12:25 pm : link
are pretty much impossible. King should have bracketed his list with "players I have personally seen covering the league." Just an example, how do you compare offensive linemen like Jim Parker and Rosey Brown with more contemporary standouts like those on King's list? The nature of the game, rules, size, speed of athletes, etc., make it a kind of silly exercise. That being said, Terrell Davis is perpetually overrated, Tomlinson, good player, not great, Sanders made too many "business decisisons" about tackling, etc.
RE: RE: Tyree?  
Johnny5 : 2/10/2024 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16394545 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).



Yeah, that feels like a "since it's Super Bowl week..." pick

To be fair, Tyree was pretty damn good as a special teams player... but couple that with the helmet catch. What other special teams player came off the bench to be involved with a play like that, in a moment like that?
RE: BTW  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/10/2024 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16394527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I loved Maurice Carthon, but the guy whose career got cut way too short was Charles Way. He was an a superb blocker, but he was also a very good runner and receiver. Much better than Mike Alstott who was overrated by ESPN.


I recall that he was an excellent receiver. And he had some awful QBs too. In 1996 he was 3rd on the team in receptions, in 1997 he was 2nd on the team (with 37!).
Ronnie Lott  
Giantsbigblue : 2/10/2024 12:46 pm : link
Not being on it is a crime unless I missed something. Also Mike Singletary I'd take over Seau and Bruschi.
RE: Another Example of Why  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16394646 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
are pretty much impossible. King should have bracketed his list with "players I have personally seen covering the league." Just an example, how do you compare offensive linemen like Jim Parker and Rosey Brown with more contemporary standouts like those on King's list? The nature of the game, rules, size, speed of athletes, etc., make it a kind of silly exercise. That being said, Terrell Davis is perpetually overrated, Tomlinson, good player, not great, Sanders made too many "business decisisons" about tackling, etc.


He DID say that, and then he added Himes Ward as a receiver over Larry Fitzgerald and or Calvin Johnson.
RE: Ronnie Lott  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16394653 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Not being on it is a crime unless I missed something. Also Mike Singletary I'd take over Seau and Bruschi.


Lott probably fell to before he started covering parameter (that also makes no sense) but Im okay with Reed and Polamalu actually.

Vonn Miller over Kevin Greene os also a funny one.
RE: RE: RE: Teddy Brischi ahead of Urlacher and Brooks!  
bw in dc : 2/10/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16394584 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:

What's wrong with Darrell Green?



He was a great corner.... And not better than any of the guys I mentioned. He was good and lightning fast. But I would not take Green over any of the corners I had mentioned.

I'll even give him a break on Green. Richard Sherman???


I agree on Sherman. But Green is one of the great corners in NFL history. There should be no dispute on him being picked.

Personally, I think he's one of the top three corners in the history of the game.
RE: Teddy Brischi ahead of Urlacher and Brooks!  
DefenseWins : 2/10/2024 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16394579 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
Holy shit!

Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.

Sorry, but this is laughable.


Darrell Green was one of the best corners to ever play the game.
RE: RE: Teddy Brischi ahead of Urlacher and Brooks!  
Giantsbigblue : 2/10/2024 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16394662 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16394579 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


Holy shit!

Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.

Sorry, but this is laughable.



Darrell Green was one of the best corners to ever play the game.


I remember later in his career when Joe Jurevicious trucked him over when Green tried to jam him and Green got up and ran him down and stripped the ball. Hell of a player and competitor.
RE: RE: Tyree?  
Del Shofner : 2/10/2024 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16394641 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).



Reyna Thompson was as good as they get, better than Tyree.


Reyna Thompson is on his list too. Just not exclusively as a Giant.
RE: some of you need to learn to read it all  
clatterbuck : 2/10/2024 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16394554 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
"I don’t include players (like Walter Payton) who I covered sparingly, or whose careers were at least half over by the time I started in the business in 1984."


He should not termed it an "all-time 53."
RE: RE: Another Example of Why  
clatterbuck : 2/10/2024 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16394654 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16394646 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


are pretty much impossible. King should have bracketed his list with "players I have personally seen covering the league." Just an example, how do you compare offensive linemen like Jim Parker and Rosey Brown with more contemporary standouts like those on King's list? The nature of the game, rules, size, speed of athletes, etc., make it a kind of silly exercise. That being said, Terrell Davis is perpetually overrated, Tomlinson, good player, not great, Sanders made too many "business decisisons" about tackling, etc.



He DID say that, and then he added Himes Ward as a receiver over Larry Fitzgerald and or Calvin Johnson.


He used the term "all-time." It isn't.
RE: RE: Teddy Brischi ahead of Urlacher and Brooks!  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16394662 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16394579 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


Holy shit!

Richard Sherman and Darrell Green over Champ Bailey, Revis, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.

Sorry, but this is laughable.



Darrell Green was one of the best corners to ever play the game.


Again, I am not disputing that. I gave him a break on that. However, every single one of the players that I mentioned I would rather have on my team than Green (if we are excluding specials). Darrel Green is pa top 10 corner of all time and I said I would gove him a break on that. However, I would NOT say he was a top 3 corner during King Fat mouth and his coverage of the league.Champ, Revis and Aeneas were definitely better players and Woodson probably was. But I won't hold his feet to the fire on Green.

I stand by every other one of my challenges.
RE: RE: RE: Another Example of Why  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/10/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16394675 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 16394654 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16394646 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


are pretty much impossible. King should have bracketed his list with "players I have personally seen covering the league." Just an example, how do you compare offensive linemen like Jim Parker and Rosey Brown with more contemporary standouts like those on King's list? The nature of the game, rules, size, speed of athletes, etc., make it a kind of silly exercise. That being said, Terrell Davis is perpetually overrated, Tomlinson, good player, not great, Sanders made too many "business decisisons" about tackling, etc.



He DID say that, and then he added Himes Ward as a receiver over Larry Fitzgerald and or Calvin Johnson.



He used the term "all-time." It isn't.


You are correct. Despite his stipulations he shouldve put "my incredibly dumb list of the top players at each position during the time I covered (should put quotes around that usage of the word) the NFL"

I dunno why I am so irritated by this. Lol.
RE: Tyree?  
GruningsOnTheHill : 2/10/2024 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16394524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was a good special teams players but the Giants as a franchise have had better special teams players (Reyna Thompson, Larry Flowers).

Leon Bright
RE: Loved Carthon...  
ElitoCanton : 2/10/2024 8:42 pm : link
No. Way was not near the blocker Carthon was. Carthon was like having a pro bowl OG at full back.


In comment 16394525 Milton said:
Quote:
But Charles Way deserves it above him.
Any list that does not have  
section125 : 2/10/2024 8:43 pm : link
Jim Brown on it is invalid. Jim Brown is probably the #1 player in the history of the NFL, eking out LT as the greatest player in NFL history.
RE: RE: Michael Strahan  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/10/2024 9:02 pm : link
In comment 16394537 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16394528 RickJames said:


Quote:


?



Hes on there.

This is a TERRIBLE list. He has Terrell Davis, Derrick Henry, Hines Ward, Cortez Kennedy on this list over guys like Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Warren Sapp, Haloti Ngata...

God I hate Peter King and his nasally voice


He's just what's wrong w sports "journalists". God I miss Dr Z. Total clown
RE: There is way too much recency bias in here for me  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/10/2024 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16394551 Chris684 said:
Quote:
..


Hallmark of the click bait generation. King probably had someone else sort the list
RE: Ronnie Lott  
TDMaker85 : 12:17 am : link
In comment 16394653 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Not being on it is a crime unless I missed something. Also Mike Singletary I'd take over Seau and Bruschi.


Seriously. Tyrann Mathieu over Ronnie Lott? C'mon now.
It is hilarious watching people  
Mike from Ohio : 8:39 am : link
Get angry about a list when they clearly didn’t read the article or understand the criteria. Oh, and also didn’t realize it is an opinion piece and it is ok for different people to have different opinions.

The point of this article is to discuss/debate who is there and who isn’t. It isn’t wrong because it’s an opinion piece.
RE: It is hilarious watching people  
Spider56 : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16395022 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Get angry about a list when they clearly didn’t read the article or understand the criteria. Oh, and also didn’t realize it is an opinion piece and it is ok for different people to have different opinions.

The point of this article is to discuss/debate who is there and who isn’t. It isn’t wrong because it’s an opinion piece.


This is true … but the whole thing loses credibility when you see Teddy Bruschi’s name vs many of the others mentioned. Maybe he’s top for guts and resilience, but not for actual play.
RE: RE: It is hilarious watching people  
Mike from Ohio : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16395150 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16395022 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Get angry about a list when they clearly didn’t read the article or understand the criteria. Oh, and also didn’t realize it is an opinion piece and it is ok for different people to have different opinions.

The point of this article is to discuss/debate who is there and who isn’t. It isn’t wrong because it’s an opinion piece.



This is true … but the whole thing loses credibility when you see Teddy Bruschi’s name vs many of the others mentioned. Maybe he’s top for guts and resilience, but not for actual play.


It depends on what you are looking for. If it’s a team, do you want to add a guy like Bruschi for leadership who is also a really good player? Do you pick guys with complementary skills or just the most talented guys you can find?

I don’t see how it “loses credibility.” It isn’t what you or I would have picked, but it isn’t like he picked Tae Crowder.

And screw you all for making me come to the defense of Peter King :)
