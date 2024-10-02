Daniel Jeremiah: Teams not high on 2025 QB class

This is why I don't understand people who claim there are too many holes to address the QB position. There is no bigger hole than at QB. When you are in position to draft a potential franchise QB you have to do it unless you have one in place already.
guys (not like I know anything), it seems to me that Maye and McCarthy are the guys JS will focus in on.
Maye may be QB3 and McCarthy QB4. Both guys have some issues that need to be coached up (more with JJ), and both will benefit sitting for at least 1/2 season, which is just fine since we are stuck with Jones for next year.
You grab one of them at 6, take a WR (like Leggett) at 39 and then whoever is the highest rated edge or guard with the other rd 2 pick.
This approach would move the needle I think.
This was said about the 2019 class which ended up correct.
Here's the thing. If you watch enough college football you can see the talent pretty quickly. And if you follow recruiting like I do, a high % of these guys who end up being good prospects are/were 4-5 star recruits.
What you end up waiting for is the production to reflect the talent.
mentioned he hasn't really dug into the 2025 QBs yet. But apparently, NFL teams have already started their preliminary scouting. Unless some QB pops up out of nowhere like Burrows or Daniels did, it seems like the 2025 QB crew might not be as impressive overall compared to the 2024 bunch.
and would be shocked if they actually pulled the trigger.
Then the question becomes Nix or McCarthy at six.
Not crazy about taking a a 2nd tier QB at 6, I would def take McCarthy. McCarthy has won, won it all, is young has all the attributes that you need im terms of arm strenth and athleticism, is highly accurate when he throws. 44 TDs and 9 picks in 2 years as full time starter is nuts and Harbaugh was never mistaken for a QB whisperer. Letting Daboll, Tierney and Kafka coach him for an offseason 0lus could yield big things AND we can keep all our picks. McCarthy didnt blow anybody away because of the offense they were in and its not like he had Alabama's or OSU's receivers.
Nix, we would have to trade down a ton and amass lots of picks gor me to be happy with. He just strikes me as a guy that will likely produce, but throw a ton of picks and get hirt a lot.
How are you suppose to accomplish that from the #6 draft slot, if the other teams ahead of the Knicks also want those three?
You didn't read carefully I said we need Daniels, Maye or McCarthy not we need Daniels, Maye or Williams. I'm a big fan of McCarthy and I have a gut feeling he will be the pick at 6 unless something surprising happens with the top 3.
It’s simply not as top heavy and lacks depth already and that assumes all prospects eligible stay healthy and play well.
Yeah. It isn't way too early to say 2025 will be a below average year for qb prospects. Sure. Some guys could sneak up the board, but it's not a good year for qb prospects. That is known.
Ewers if he came out would be in a fight with McCarthy, Nix to go in the first. I don’t see a NFL QB with Sanders. Milroe is likely to stay 2 more years. Allar is to me too soft mentally and underdeveloped. He’s going to be a multi year project.
I'm not a big fan of Ewers but I think he would go ahead of Nix/Pennix. McCarthy is going top 12 imo. He's being slept on, at some point the media will catch up on what nfl teams are thinking probably, but he's going top 12 without a doubt imo.
. I really don't think , unless it's a true #1 wr they can go wr day 1 or 2.
They need to add edge and and another young DT. From a team building perspective if they truly believe in Jones for some reason, get a QB in fa, get a top WR, Edge, DT and OG.
They allocated a 2nd and 3rd rd pick to WR already. The most they have allocated to DT is a rd 5 pick.
RE: A little early to be downgrading the 2025 QB class
There are some interesting prospects.
Sanders
Ewers
Beck
But maybe it does somewhat effect 2024 draft as Jeremiah knows top NFL FO personnel
It is early obviously to think much about that 2025 class. But at least several of the QB prospects in this 2024 draft were being talked about (and talked about a lot) a year ago so would suggest the quality may indeed be stronger.
Further, you strike if/when you can. Have no idea what will happen next year in terms of NYG draft position or that QB class, so if Schoen likes one or more of this current group and can navigate things adeptly then he should grab one.
It's a passing offense league and our defense is much better than our passing game. I'd like to see qb rd1 then ol and wr rd2.
Plus, ol and wr are the strengths of this draft along with 4 top qb prospects.
RE: RE: A little early to be downgrading the 2025 QB class
But we hear this every year -- especially this early.
But then there is a cliff after that because Allar, Ewers, etc are major projects right now.
Trying to predict next year's college season and next year's qb draft class is hard. Add that to the crapshoot that is drafting a qb in any year and it's anybody's guess.
I don't think it's reasonable to let guesses about the '25 draft affect the '24 picks.
Here's the thing. If you watch enough college football you can see the talent pretty quickly. And if you follow recruiting like I do, a high % of these guys who end up being good prospects are/were 4-5 star recruits.
What you end up waiting for is the production to reflect the talent.
And where did people have Daniels at this time last year?
How are you suppose to accomplish that from the #6 draft slot, if the other teams ahead of the Knicks also want those three?
Otherwise they will lose their jobs quickly imo.
How are you suppose to accomplish that from the #6 draft slot, if the other teams ahead of the Knicks also want those three?
Knicks? Lol
How are you suppose to accomplish that from the #6 draft slot, if the other teams ahead of the Knicks also want those three?
Knicks? Lol
Giants LOL. Still basking in that trade deal line deal the Knicks made.
I too am still in this boat. But if any of the next tier. I like JJ
New England and I thought this prior to the thread from today. They have a lot of holes and a new staff.
If one of the top 3 qbs falls to 4 then MHJ is gone imo, I don't see that happening any other way unless Pats surprise everyone and take Nix or McCarthy
You didn't read carefully I said we need Daniels, Maye or McCarthy not we need Daniels, Maye or Williams. I'm a big fan of McCarthy and I have a gut feeling he will be the pick at 6 unless something surprising happens with the top 3.
I'm not a big fan of Ewers but I think he would go ahead of Nix/Pennix. McCarthy is going top 12 imo. He's being slept on, at some point the media will catch up on what nfl teams are thinking probably, but he's going top 12 without a doubt imo.
lol
I think he will test well and if they can’t get top 3 guy or move up into teens or 20s for JJ then Milton in 3rd - 4th may be a good move
It is early obviously to think much about that 2025 class. But at least several of the QB prospects in this 2024 draft were being talked about (and talked about a lot) a year ago so would suggest the quality may indeed be stronger.
Further, you strike if/when you can. Have no idea what will happen next year in terms of NYG draft position or that QB class, so if Schoen likes one or more of this current group and can navigate things adeptly then he should grab one.
But then there is a cliff after that because Allar, Ewers, etc are major projects right now.
What about the Duke QB? He he
What about the Duke QB? He he
He's included in the "etc" part. ;)
Leonard is coming off a horrible year complicated by injuries. He has a lot of work to do.
It's a passing offense league and our defense is much better than our passing game. I'd like to see qb rd1 then ol and wr rd2.
Plus, ol and wr are the strengths of this draft along with 4 top qb prospects.
exactly. Look at the years Daniels and Burrow had as they finished up at LSU. I am keeping an eye on Ward @ the U.
I like Ward a lot too but I still think JJ goes as 1st qb taken if he stayed a year.