Rapaport: Keep an eye on NYG trying to move up in draft

The Giants are confident Daniel Jones will be ready to go Week 1 after tearing his ACL in early November. He’s been in the team facility regularly for rehab work, and while he’s not moving a lot yet, he’s said to be making good progress.



Jones has $35.5 million fully guaranteed in 2024; after that, the guarantees are for injury only. The Giants are sitting at No. 6 in the draft order, which means they’d likely have to move up to nab one of the top quarterbacks in April.



GM Joe Schoen attended a handful of games this past fall in which those passers were playing, including the USC-Washington game that featured both Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr.. Keep an eye on Big Blue to see if they try jockeying for position at the top of the draft.