Have you given up on Evan Neal? Honestly

JoeyBigBlue : 2/11/2024 2:51 pm
I can’t say I’ve completely given up on him, as I’m willing to give him another year with a new O-Line coach at the Tackle position. But if he sucks this upcoming season, which I’m expecting, I think the Giants should release him next offseason. No need to waste more time on a guy that can’t play at this level. And no I don’t think he can be moved to Guard. His body type is not that of Guard.
No  
mpinmaine : 2/11/2024 2:52 pm : link
Ask me at mid season
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/11/2024 2:55 pm : link
No. I want to see him with a competent OL coach. But it is getting late.
does it matter?  
pjcas18 : 2/11/2024 3:00 pm : link
I don't think he can play tackle in the NFL or at least I think it would be irresponsible going into the season without some plan B at tackle if the Giants plan to contend this year. And if coaching fixes him in one off-season then I'm not sure Schoen or Daboll - whoever hired Bobby Johnson - should remain in charge of those decisions.

but it doesn't really matter if as fans we have given up on players, does it?
RE: …  
barens : 2/11/2024 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16395281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No. I want to see him with a competent OL coach. But it is getting late.


This take gets beaten to death, sometimes, the players just aren't good.
barens.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/11/2024 3:02 pm : link
Entirely possible Neal isn’t good. He hasn’t been thus far. But I want to see him with a different OL coach before completely throwing in the towel on him as a player.
No  
widmerseyebrow : 2/11/2024 3:02 pm : link
but this is the year he's got to turn the corner. If he's not looking good out of the gate then move on to plan B: move him to another position or just bench him in favor of, hopefully, a new vet swing tackle that can start in a pinch. I hope they can be honest about where he is at by the end of camp and not 4 games into the season.
I haven't but I do think this is a big year for him  
PatersonPlank : 2/11/2024 3:04 pm : link
Plus I like the fact we have a new OL coach so there will be a new pair of eyes on him. Also before I gave up on him, i would experiment with him at G and see how that went
If by the last  
TommyWiseau : 2/11/2024 3:04 pm : link
Quarter of the season he has not improved, I would like to see them try him at guard. But I do have faith he will improve
Nope  
AROCK1000 : 2/11/2024 3:05 pm : link
.
Nor DJ either
No  
Crazed Dogs : 2/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
worried about the slow feet though and I do not know if he can transition to the inside if he cant make it tackle.
RE: does it matter?  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/11/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16395292 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I don't think he can play tackle in the NFL or at least I think it would be irresponsible going into the season without some plan B at tackle if the Giants plan to contend this year. And if coaching fixes him in one off-season then I'm not sure Schoen or Daboll - whoever hired Bobby Johnson - should remain in charge of those decisions.

but it doesn't really matter if as fans we have given up on players, does it?


Wait, if after 2 seasons, Schoen/Daboll fired the guy who coached the OL that was terrible and then hired another guy who fixed what was wrong, you would be critical of their process?

Wow I always thought that recognizing a mistake and then making a shift was a GOOD attribute. Look at SF with Lance/Purdy. Should Lynch and Shanahan not be trusted with making QB decisions foing forward?
RE: RE: …  
eric2425ny : 2/11/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16395293 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16395281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


No. I want to see him with a competent OL coach. But it is getting late.



This take gets beaten to death, sometimes, the players just aren't good.


Look at Feliciano. He’s in the SB tonight, highly rated all year. Coaching matters.
Put me in the I don’t coach him  
UConn4523 : 2/11/2024 3:19 pm : link
and have no say in the matter category. Hope he improves year 3, that’s about it.
No  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/11/2024 3:20 pm : link
!
Drafting in the top ten  
GrMtWoods : 2/11/2024 3:22 pm : link
Allows you to select a very highly rated player, like Neal.

Unfortunately for the team, a players salary makes it difficult to sign that player to his next contract if he is a good but not great player.

I still have hopes for Evan, but he currently not trending to be great.

He may end up good (Morgan Moses) rather than great (Andrew Thomas).
Not Completely  
Trainmaster : 2/11/2024 3:26 pm : link
But after 2 years, I’m highly doubtful he has the balance and quickness (especially foot speed) to play tackle at the NFL level. He MIGHT be a serviceable guard, but at 6’ 7.5”, that seems really tall for a guard.

As others have said, let’s see what a new OL coach can do.

RE: does it matter?  
Bill in UT : 2/11/2024 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16395292 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I don't think he can play tackle in the NFL or at least I think it would be irresponsible going into the season without some plan B at tackle if the Giants plan to contend this year.


Contend this year? I'll have whatever you're drinking :)
Nope  
section125 : 2/11/2024 3:32 pm : link
I want to see what happens with Bricillo.
After watching the video clip  
thrunthrublue : 2/11/2024 3:32 pm : link
Of Neal, training camp ‘23 pre concussion jogging out onto the field, stumbling, losing his balance…..whoever decided to draft neal surely wants that footage deleted!
Neal needs  
Earl the goat : 2/11/2024 3:34 pm : link
1. A competent OL coach. Hopefully Carmine is and will develop him
2. Needs a veteran RG in free agency to school him along. I. E. Kevin Dotson

BTW. A high draft pick for Left guard
Fautanu
Beebe
Zintner

Look...  
bw in dc : 2/11/2024 3:35 pm : link
if Jones is getting six years, why shouldn't this lottery pick, too?

I don't think it would be a bad idea to dangle Neal to see if we could move him via trade. Maybe a change of scenery is what he needs; and he's hit his ceiling here.

But based on Schoen's comment that he re-watched Neal's college video to see if he missed anything, it seems evident they think coaching was the problem...
No way have I given up on Evan Neal  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/11/2024 3:37 pm : link
He shouldn't give up on himself either. That young man has been fighting up hill for his first two seasons, hopefully this upcoming season will be a breakout for him. I hope the new OL coach brings out his best playing!
No.  
logman : 2/11/2024 3:43 pm : link
But probably not beyond this season if it continues. I don't need him to become a RT version of Thomas, but just competent.
No  
UberAlias : 2/11/2024 3:47 pm : link
But I wouldn’t bet the season on him either.
RE: RE: does it matter?  
pjcas18 : 2/11/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16395308 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16395292 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


I don't think he can play tackle in the NFL or at least I think it would be irresponsible going into the season without some plan B at tackle if the Giants plan to contend this year. And if coaching fixes him in one off-season then I'm not sure Schoen or Daboll - whoever hired Bobby Johnson - should remain in charge of those decisions.

but it doesn't really matter if as fans we have given up on players, does it?



Wait, if after 2 seasons, Schoen/Daboll fired the guy who coached the OL that was terrible and then hired another guy who fixed what was wrong, you would be critical of their process?

Wow I always thought that recognizing a mistake and then making a shift was a GOOD attribute. Look at SF with Lance/Purdy. Should Lynch and Shanahan not be trusted with making QB decisions foing forward?


relax, my comment was mostly facetious, but some mistakes are irredeemable. picking a player has risk, no one, I don't care who it is, is a sure thing in the NFL draft. Coaching decisions shouldn't be that risky.

who hired Bobby Johnson?

What player on the OL showed even a shred of improvement under his tutelage? if another coach walks in and Evan Neal all of a sudden looks like his expectations that hiring decision (Bobby Johnson) very likely set this franchise back probably two years in their roster build and cost Daniel Jones a bunch of beatings and offensive players like Hyatt and Robinson development.

That is my point. If you want to type "wait, wow..." go ahead I have no inclination to debate anyone on this very basic point.

Haven't given  
Giants : 2/11/2024 3:49 pm : link
Up totally yet. I'm hoping a new coach helps. I do think they need to have plan if he doesn't workout. Maybe just see what he can do at guard. At some point this preseason and regular season he needs to prove he is worth keeping around
No, not yet.  
ThomasG : 2/11/2024 3:50 pm : link
Neal gets the first half of 2024 to get his act together.

Will need a backup plan ready to be implemented though as confidence level in him has to be fairly low.

Hope he makes it.
No.  
Tom the Giants fan. : 2/11/2024 3:58 pm : link
I agree a plan B makes sense but I haven't given up on him.

Lets see what a new coach can do.
I am not convinced coaching can fix  
kelly : 2/11/2024 3:59 pm : link
His slow feet. Bad balance.

He regressed his second year, which given his terrible first year is not a good sign.

At best he will be a far below offensive tackle. Can he play guard, maybe but his height works against him.

I would not go into camp with him penciled in as the starter.
RE: Nope  
Sammo85 : 2/11/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16395322 section125 said:
Quote:
I want to see what happens with Bricillo.


Ditto. Seeing what Bricillo coached out of three of the Raiders tackles has me optimistic there is salvageable consistency there, although I do think the ceiling is not and will not ever come to fruition as high as hoped.
90% yes  
KerrysFlask : 2/11/2024 4:17 pm : link
10% that new OL coach works miracles
Yes and No.  
prdave73 : 2/11/2024 4:19 pm : link
I want to see what the new Oline coach does with him. Maybe he will move him inside? Personally I would move him inside and try him at Guard.
I am willing to wait to see what this new coach can do with him...  
DefenseWins : 2/11/2024 4:21 pm : link
but I am not confident it will work out. I watch the guy's feet and it looks like he has his shoes on backwards. He has zero agility for a professional tackle.

I have seen him land on his back multiple times simply because he tripped over his own feet. He got one of his injuries that way too if you look closely enough.

Now, a coach can help him with hand positions, reading the play as it unfolds, etc. Those are things that he struggled with too.

There is a reason why he did not work out for teams before the draft.
Also, not completely. I'm hoping the Giants can shore up the position  
Ira : 2/11/2024 4:23 pm : link
this off season in case he busts.
RE: RE: RE: does it matter?  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/11/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16395339 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16395308 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16395292 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


I don't think he can play tackle in the NFL or at least I think it would be irresponsible going into the season without some plan B at tackle if the Giants plan to contend this year. And if coaching fixes him in one off-season then I'm not sure Schoen or Daboll - whoever hired Bobby Johnson - should remain in charge of those decisions.

but it doesn't really matter if as fans we have given up on players, does it?



Wait, if after 2 seasons, Schoen/Daboll fired the guy who coached the OL that was terrible and then hired another guy who fixed what was wrong, you would be critical of their process?

Wow I always thought that recognizing a mistake and then making a shift was a GOOD attribute. Look at SF with Lance/Purdy. Should Lynch and Shanahan not be trusted with making QB decisions foing forward?



relax, my comment was mostly facetious, but some mistakes are irredeemable. picking a player has risk, no one, I don't care who it is, is a sure thing in the NFL draft. Coaching decisions shouldn't be that risky.

who hired Bobby Johnson?

What player on the OL showed even a shred of improvement under his tutelage? if another coach walks in and Evan Neal all of a sudden looks like his expectations that hiring decision (Bobby Johnson) very likely set this franchise back probably two years in their roster build and cost Daniel Jones a bunch of beatings and offensive players like Hyatt and Robinson development.

That is my point. If you want to type "wait, wow..." go ahead I have no inclination to debate anyone on this very basic point.


Lol, I am totally relaxed. Your comment seemed to indicate that moving on from a bad hire after 2 years (prob wouldve gotten fired on the middle of the season if not for his friendship with Daboll) was a negative light on management. Im sorry, but your post read as it read. Its all good tho.

Daboll had pretty good lines when he had Johnson in Buffalo and BJ had a great line in Indy (although he had some great players there). I just think that they obviously gave him plenty of room to improve the pine, after 2 years, it actually got worse despite better players and they pulled the plug. Im fine with that.
RE: No, not yet.  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16395342 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Neal gets the first half of 2024 to get his act together.

Will need a backup plan ready to be implemented though as confidence level in him has to be fairly low.

Hope he makes it.


This os exactly how I feel. Another offseason, camp and half a season or so to prove he belongs there. It would really suck tho if Giard doesnt work for him either tho.
No and neither has Joe Schoen  
JCin332 : 2/11/2024 4:27 pm : link
judging by his comments about going back and watching the Alabama tape...let's see what the new OL coach can do with him...
He’s yet to play a whole season  
BillT : 2/11/2024 4:34 pm : link
Played 7 games this year. Like a lot of players here we don’t know because they aren’t on the field much or are recovering from not being on the field much. If that doesn’t stop it won’t matter what players, GM or coach we have.
You can't have it both ways  
pjcas18 : 2/11/2024 4:39 pm : link
it's either the player the GM drafted stinks or the coach couldn't get the talent out of him.

well I guess you can have it both ways. if both the player stinks and the coach is ineffective.

But there should be some accountability somewhere.

Missing on the #7 pick of the draft should have consequences shouldn't it? At least I don't just view it a shoulder shrug moment.

At a minimum (as it influences your teams record) at least your leash as a GM (or whoever is responsible for picking the player) should get shorter and your seat should get hotter? No? the 1st round of the draft is the most valuable resource you have as a franchise to improve the team.

If you didn't miss on the pick and the player is legit a 1st round talent but you as the GM or the HC brought in an OL coach who schemed poorly or in some other way influenced that great player to play bad should also yield some accountability. Not just to the coach who got fired, but to the people who hired the coach.

I don't even see how this is controversial. Yes, Daboll and Schoen should get credit for moving on from Bobby Johnson, but if Evan Neal looks like Dan Dierdorf out there yeah it's a good outcome but it also makes you wonder how much damage has been done.

Evan Neal was supposed to be a "safe pick", plug and play starter from the best OL in the SEC

Something went wrong. There should be consequences even if those consequences are just changes in some evaluation to avoid the same mistake. Just seems like normal business practice to me.
I have at OT.  
Optimus-NY : 2/11/2024 4:39 pm : link
Move him inside to Left Guard.
No  
US1 Giants : 2/11/2024 4:39 pm : link
Give him a healthy season and a solid guard next to him.
RE: I have at OT.  
prdave73 : 2/11/2024 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16395394 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Move him inside to Left Guard.



Agree!

Then Giants need to go into free Agency with Oline being the highest priority! Get Robert Hunt, Mike Onwenu, or Kevin Dotson. Then maybe snag another Olineman OT in FA or go to the draft and get one. If the Texans can rebuilt their Oline in one off-season, so can the Giants. It's possible.
No, but  
Mike from SI : 2/11/2024 5:01 pm : link
this is his last season to prove he belongs to be penciled in as our starting RT going forward.

And I won't cry if they draft a replacement and/or competition.
No  
ElitoCanton : 2/11/2024 5:01 pm : link
I want to see how he looks with a real OL coach.
Yep  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/11/2024 5:03 pm : link
Sometimes you draft a bad player. Everyone here understands that.
RE: No  
56goat : 2/11/2024 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16395395 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Give him a healthy season and a solid guard next to him.


And good coaching for a change.
No  
bc4life : 2/11/2024 6:01 pm : link
No. But I think he will be a guard.
Neal  
nochance : 2/11/2024 6:20 pm : link
The year he was drafted he was rated the #1 prospect in the draft for quite a while. He was no reach like Flowers and has great effort. With a New Coach and better health he could be
a quality starter or more.
No  
jtfuoco : 2/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
But if he struggles again move him to guard to see if you can salvage somthing in his last year. I always believed it was a huge mistake when they let flowers walk bedore trying him at guard and it was a matter of pride by the GM that caused that outcome i sure hope i dont see it again they dont have the talent to play such games
No.  
AcidTest : 2/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
Let's see what a new OL coach can do with him. But his leash is short. He was very bad last year IMO. I agree with whoever said he only gets the first half of next season to prove he can play tackle.
RE: I am not convinced coaching can fix  
MNP70 : 2/11/2024 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16395349 kelly said:
Quote:
His slow feet. Bad balance.

He regressed his second year, which given his terrible first year is not a good sign.

At best he will be a far below offensive tackle. Can he play guard, maybe but his height works against him.

I would not go into camp with him penciled in as the starter.


Kelly, this is exactly what good coaching can do. He's played 20 NFL games total. And who knows how long his ankle was broken before the Giants put him on IR last season. I would say he's not guaranteed a starting position but he definitely needs better coaching.
No  
WillVAB : 2/11/2024 6:56 pm : link
But they should be drafting several OL in the draft, and a highly touted RT who can play OG should be high on the list. Especially in a good OL draft.

Doubling down on in house OL got Reese fired (see passing on Whitworth and Ramcyk).

The only safe OL should be Thomas and JMS. They should be going into this off-season assuming the other 3 spots need to be upgraded.
Maybe not given up but HUGE  
SomeFan : 2/11/2024 7:07 pm : link
concerns considering he did no testing before the draft. He may have known it would have been abysmal like walking in cement.
Seems like I'm in the minority  
SLIM_ : 2/11/2024 8:04 pm : link
and I haven't given up.

From all indication he seems to be a hard worker. He's been injured and the entire line has looked bad.

Get an established vet who can play at RTG and he gets this year.
His injury history  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/11/2024 8:10 pm : link
Worries more than his skill level. Think if he stays healthy he will have a much better year. Worth the pick? Too early to tell. Many on this site whined about Thomas. Over and over. We can hope he turns it around. Not so sure why people get so angry and act like the guy is Toney. He busted his ass and been hurt.
He's got to remain healthy  
GFAN52 : 2/11/2024 8:10 pm : link
to have a chance, even with new coaching.
He hasn't played well enough to feel safe in his job  
Go Terps : 2/11/2024 8:12 pm : link
If someone replaced him at RT I'd be fine with it. The Giants don't operate that way though. He'll get every chance to prove the decision makers right.
No….  
morrison40 : 2/11/2024 8:27 pm : link
Last chance in 24
No….  
morrison40 : 2/11/2024 8:29 pm : link
Last chance in 24
At tackle...  
Gmen703 : 2/11/2024 8:52 pm : link
Yes.
No.  
Joe Beckwith : 2/11/2024 9:01 pm : link
.
Haven't given up on him ...  
FStubbs : 2/11/2024 9:04 pm : link
... but odds are much higher that he continues to be a bust than it is he turns the corner somehow.

If the Giants go RT with their first round pick it would easily be a defensible pick.
The question does not make sense.....the player decides  
George from PA : 2/11/2024 11:35 pm : link
His play decides what happens to him.

I sure hope Schoen give the Giants options at RT, C and G.

Neal should not be handed anything.....he must earn anything he gets.....the sames goes for everyone elseq

But Thomas is only OLmen that has earned anything.....
Not at all  
uconngiant : 2/11/2024 11:46 pm : link
I want to see him healthy for the year with a new offensive line coach. That will let all of us know if he is a tackle or needs to move inside to guard.
As a T, absolutely  
JoeSchoens11 : 2/11/2024 11:56 pm : link
He’s far better suited as a G where he can let a D-lineman come at him instead of at T where he has to race to depth, which puts him at a major disadvantage.

I’m not sure what the OP’s concern is with his body type for playing G. He’s got Andrus Peat’s build - same height and lower body thickness and power. They’re an inch taller than a lot of quality Gs so I don’t think that makes a difference.

Unless a team offers something crazy, I wouldn’t consider getting rid of him without trying a position change.
no.  
SirYesSir : 9:08 am : link
let's see what happens with the new line coach

even if he struggles, their still a path for him to be a plus player at guard.
What I don't understand is: with so many things in Neal's favor,  
Marty in Albany : 9:45 am : link
why aren't his failings OBVIOUS??

With a typical reserve player, it is easy to understand why he is not a starter.

What makes it so hard to tell what's wrong with Neal and whether it is fixable or not?
Coaches who drafted him need to stop being stubborn  
giantsFC : 10:35 am : link
Shuffle him around in preseason. If he stinks, he stinks. If he is tough, athletic, strong then he could find a better position that works for him mentally.

If not serviceable backup (which means starter by week2 in giants terms)
No, the new OL coach has his work cut out for him  
JonC : 10:41 am : link
with Neal getting his act together at RT a priority.

At the same time, NYG needs to acquire another OL with the potential to supplant Neal at RT. No more scholarships.
I need a coach to go look at Neal Alabama tape  
blueblood : 10:45 am : link
and figure out what Bobby Johnson screwed up.
Absolute bum of a player, also a china-doll,  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:55 am : link
and apparently a shit human-being.

Great top 10 pick, if I've ever seen one.
I'm in the middle.  
fkap : 11:37 am : link
If you phrase it differently, and ask 'are you confident about Neal?', I think the overall sentiment/response is going to shift.

No, I'm not confident in him, and I don't think there's much evidence to have confidence beyond hoping that a new OL coach does the trick.

At the same time, I haven't given up on him. Too soon, and there are extenuating circumstances, such as poor overall OL play, lackluster guards, bad coaching, etc. Doesn't mean he gets a full pass, though.

As JonC said, they need a backup plan in case the new OL coach can't get improvement out of him. We need a decent swing tackle anyhow, so getting one won't signal the end of Neal's time as a starter.

We also need guards, which will impact the overall OL play.
They need better depth  
Dave on the UWS : 11:53 am : link
but, considering HOW much time he's missed, its impossible to say if Neal is a bust or not. He needs reps AND competent coaching that works to his strengths.
Right from the get go, Neal was asked to switch from left side to right, and learn COMPLETELY new techniques to allow for what Daboll wanted from his tackles. Neal was very slow to pick that up, spent a lot of time hurt his rookie year.
He improved some things (like his stance and how quickly he got out of it), for year 2 but spent the bulk of the year hurt. Now he could end up being a bust, but there's no real way to know.
I don't know, but his play contributed big time  
barens : 12:26 pm : link
to Daniel Jones regression.
....  
ryanmkeane : 1:33 pm : link
Would like to see significant improvement in 2024 to even consider him being a part of their starting OL mix.
