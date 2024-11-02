Have you given up on Evan Neal? Honestly JoeyBigBlue : 2/11/2024 2:51 pm

I can’t say I’ve completely given up on him, as I’m willing to give him another year with a new O-Line coach at the Tackle position. But if he sucks this upcoming season, which I’m expecting, I think the Giants should release him next offseason. No need to waste more time on a guy that can’t play at this level. And no I don’t think he can be moved to Guard. His body type is not that of Guard.