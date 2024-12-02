Mahomes path to KC, what The Giants can learn from it (long) Biteymax22 : 2/12/2024 9:20 am

Aside from my “next day” reviews, I very rarely start a thread unless I see a transaction/coaching hire etc… that hasn’t been reported. After watching Mahomes win yet another Super Bowl I went down a thought path that I’m sure many on this board did, which is how long are we going to have to wait until its “our turn” again.



The Giants Roster has holes, a lot of them, but still the biggest and most glaring one is at QB. We were 1-5 with Jones as a starter and 5-6 with the combination of Devito/Taylor. As many holes as we have, I firmly believe if we had the ability to go almost .500 with the Devito/Taylor combo, we’d be a playoff team with an actual franchise QB. The holes would need to be filled to get us to the Super Bowl.



Like everyone on this board, I have no clue what the Giants will do in the draft. There seems to be a collective nervousness surrounding this topic amongst fans of the team and rightfully so. We have a QB that has constant injury issues and has only produced one “successful” season out of six. He’s also coming off a torn ACL. Our QB situation is not good and there is no arguing this.



The good news is that despite things seeming dire, watching Pat Mahomes win the Super Bowl last night can provide us some hope. Why? Because there is a lot that our front office, particularly Mara, can learn from the events that lead to the Chiefs drafting Mahomes.



Let’s start by looking at the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes wasn’t the first pick, he also didn’t go in the top 5, he was actually the 10th pick and also wasn’t even the first quarterback taken. What great QB went before Mahomes??? Mitch Trubisky…



This means that not only was the NFL’s top QB not the top QB prospect in his draft class, but he was behind a guy that kind of stunk… All these arguments about needing to take a certain player are irrelevant, picking the 1st QB off the board is no guarantee of success.



Let’s also look at the idea of drafting a QB with the first overall pick. Some of you may view things differently, but in my opinion, there is one goal of playing in the NFL and that is winning a Super Bowl. With that measure of success in mind, how many QBs over the last 25 years have been the first overall pick and won a Super Bowl for the team who drafted them? The answer, just 1 and that would be Peyton Manning. Matt Stafford won a Super Bowl but with another team, as did Peyton Manning once with The Broncos and Eli Manning 2x with The Giants (we didn’t draft him…).



So now we’ve established that you do not need to pick #1 to get a Pat Mahomes, nor does picking a QB at #1 increase your odds of drafting a Super Bowl winning QB. We don’t pick first this year, so this gives us some hope.



Move forward to something that our front office, particularly John Mara, really needs to take a look at, this is the circumstances around KC drafting Mahomes. In the 2015 and 2016 seasons, prior to 2017 when Mahomes was drafted, the Chiefs had a starting QB (Alex Smith) that won 22 games, threw for just under 7,000 yards and 35 TDs during that span. They didn’t need a QB…



KC still drafted Mahomes and decided to let him develop for a year while Smith started for them. Smith turned around and had the best season of his career while Mahomes was on the bench posting a 4042yd 26TD and 5INT season.



Where most teams would take this as a sign to stick with Smith, the Chiefs went with their own evaluations and decided that the back up Mahomes was a better player. They traded Smith, started Mahomes the next season and the rest is history.





How does this relate to the Giants???





There seems to be two different streams of thought regarding why we can’t pick a QB. The first being that since we are picking 6th all the good QBs will be gone and the second is that since Jones was given a big contract, we’re stuck with him.



On point one about picking 6th, we need to be a little bit more comfortable with the idea that the draft isn’t guaranteed, and you never know what you’re getting until they play a game for you. Pat Mahomes was drafted after Mitch Trubisky, really think long and hard about how absurd that sounds 7 years later, but it was consensus in 2017 that Mitch was “the guy” and the prize of the draft. Heck, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield were picked before Josh Allen the following year.



Picking 1st or even the 1st QB guarantees you nothing. There is always a gamble to drafting QBs which is why you shouldn’t bat an eye regarding moving on if you’ve picked the wrong one.



Next is the contract and viewing Jones as “stuck” here. While I won’t try and sell anyone on Smith as a high-end franchise QB, he was better than Daniel Jones has been for us. Smith was a legitimate starting QB in the NFL and had value, however, he was not a star nor would I call him a franchise QB. Kansas City recognized that unless you have a top shelf player at QB, winning a Super Bowl is rather difficult. They decided to try and upgrade the position despite having someone in place.



What is the lesson here? Unless you have Pat Mahomes, don’t let having a QB stop you from trying to draft the next Pat Mahomes.



Tying this all up, I still have no clue what the franchise will do in the draft, but I have no issue giving my opinion which is that if they see a guy available at QB they think has franchise potential, they should draft him. There is no reason that the 3rd or 4th QB drafted won’t wind up the best of the group and Jones shouldn’t prohibit you from taking one, just as Smith didn’t deter KC.



The Giants should take a long hard look from KC’s path to landing Mahomes and how it paid off. Staying with Jones and hoping he turns it around isn’t a way to run a franchise. A lot of the best front offices don’t get things right the first time but they’re honest with their evaluations and are willing to admit a mistake then try and fix it. Most importantly, they know the value of a franchise QB and don’t stand pat until they have one.

