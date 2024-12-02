for display only
Strongest NFL arm you have seen

NJBlueTuna : 2/12/2024 6:18 pm
Just pure throwing strength not “arm talent”/aesthetics so guys like
Jeff George are out for me as he threw a beautiful ball and did have a cannon as well.

Strongest 2 for me were Elway and Vick. Even more amazing that they were not tall QBs. Vick was just such a freak. JaMarcus Russell was up there and so was Dan McGuire, Mark’s younger brother who was also 6’6” and could throw the ball 80 yards. Just wasn’t a good QB for the Seahawks.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/12/2024 6:21 pm : link
Jeff George is the first man to come to mind. Of course he made up for that with a two cent head.
Always amazed  
BleedingBlue2 : 2/12/2024 6:25 pm : link
When Vick would just flick his wrist and the ball would fly 70 yards down field.
I would say Elway  
Mike from Ohio : 2/12/2024 6:27 pm : link
But George, Vick and Cunningham are right there.
Consistenly?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/12/2024 6:29 pm : link
Elway.

But best pure passer with arm strength? Marino. He would just flick his wrist and the ball would go 50 yards.
Marino had  
eric2425ny : 2/12/2024 6:29 pm : link
a cannon.
Elway had the strongest arm I’ve seen  
Rudy5757 : 2/12/2024 6:30 pm : link
Vick had amazing mechanics to flick the ball but not sure it was as strong as Elway. George had a strong arm but just seemed like such a dick I couldn’t watch him often 😂🤣.
I Agree On Elway  
Trainmaster : 2/12/2024 6:30 pm : link
I don't think any of those guys could throw it like the younger QBs  
chuckydee9 : 2/12/2024 6:32 pm : link
Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..
Elway and Josh Allen...  
bw in dc : 2/12/2024 6:38 pm : link
I think both of them are from the same planet in another universe that produces these freaks.
If you have a few minutes...  
bw in dc : 2/12/2024 6:39 pm : link
Google the "Elway Cross" to get a better idea of Elway's arm.
Farve  
Archer : 2/12/2024 6:40 pm : link
Farve was reputed to have an extremely strong arm.

Elway threw a very hard ball that was difficult to catch.
Allen and Herbert  
Manhattan : 2/12/2024 6:40 pm : link
Jeff George  
MNP70 : 2/12/2024 6:41 pm : link
I could not believe how effortless his throwing motion was with a tight spiral
My dad was telling me...  
bw in dc : 2/12/2024 6:46 pm : link
the other day that Bert Jones is the most underrated thrower of a football he has ever seen. He said he could a football through a carwash, and it wouldn't get wet.
RE: My dad was telling me...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/12/2024 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16397217 bw in dc said:
Quote:
the other day that Bert Jones is the most underrated thrower of a football he has ever seen. He said he could a football through a carwash, and it wouldn't get wet.


EA loved Bert. Haha.
Go Terps : 2/12/2024 6:51 pm : link
I saw Jeff George in person for the Redskins - it didn't seem human.

I agree with those saying Marino, Elway, and George. I'd include Rodgers, Allen, and Mahomes of the current guys.

I'll also mention Warren Moon, who was as clean a thrower as you could want, so I have an excuse to post this GIF. Great thrower.

RE: RE: My dad was telling me...  
bw in dc : 2/12/2024 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16397218 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16397217 bw in dc said:


Quote:


the other day that Bert Jones is the most underrated thrower of a football he has ever seen. He said he could a football through a carwash, and it wouldn't get wet.



EA loved Bert. Haha.


He was on Russo's show a few weeks ago discussing the Lions last championship. It was an awesome listen...
Tom Brady had a better arm than John Elway??  
Greg from LI : 2/12/2024 6:53 pm : link
🤣
Good Ole' Jeff George . . .  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 2/12/2024 6:55 pm : link
Great Arm - Yes
Rarely was above 60% completion %
Almost twice as many Picks as TDs if I recall
On a bunch of teams (wore out his welcome quickly) . . .

Why?

Head Case, un-coachable, but most of all suffered from this ailment . . .

My Arm will set me free - no it won't.
Warren Moon IMHO had a rifle for an arm.....  
Simms11 : 2/12/2024 6:57 pm : link
Saw him throwing 40 yarders on a rope! Underrated QB, as well. He had a seriously strong arm. Another guy was Jeff George.
Jeff George should have been a superstar  
Greg from LI : 2/12/2024 6:57 pm : link
But he was a moron. The archetypal “million dollar arm, ten cent head” guy. He could make every throw on the field - both high velocity and touch passes.

I still think Elway had a bit stronger arm, but he didn’t have the same touch George had.

Kerry Collins had a bazooka of an arm
Randall  
redwhiteandbigblue : 2/12/2024 6:57 pm : link
Cunningham. Once saw him throw 70 yards rolling out.
This is a tough question  
81_Great_Dane : 2/12/2024 7:01 pm : link
because lots of guys with strong arms were bad QBs, as noted above. Jeff George. JaMarcus Russell, too, I think. I don't remember Dan McGuire's arm, but maybe.

According to news accounts at the time, Elway's receivers in college would talk about getting the "Elway cross": The seams on the tip of the ball would hit their hands so hard it would leave a mark. I've never heard of anything like that before or since.
Depends  
pjcas18 : 2/12/2024 7:04 pm : link
what you're looking for. Fastball or distance or both?

I think Mahomes and Allen went back and forth for a while passing each other in longest distance and I want to say it was something like 80 yards. I think Mahomes might have even thrown a ball close to 80 yards at his pro day.

I believe Baker Mayfield has the longest pass completion (on a ball traveling in the air not like Victor Cruz 99 yard reception) and it was a 70-yard hail mary (ball traveled 70 yards in the air).

but if you're talking pure fast ball guys like Favre and George have to be near the top.

I don't know those older guys ever tried to see how far they could throw it. They probably did. They should bring back those types of contests like from the Sehorn days and have them at the pro-bowl. until someone gets hurt. lol. Make the NFL pro-bowl like the NHL all-star game and it would be more fun.
Our guy Kerry Collins threw an incredible ball and had a cannon  
FranknWeezer : 2/12/2024 7:05 pm : link
but I'm going Marino, Elway and Cunningham.

Someone out to dig into some of the old Pro Bowl distance throwing competitions and see if we are missing any diamonds in the rough.

Here's one, for instance...
Link - ( New Window )
Two others not mentioned  
10thAve : 2/12/2024 7:10 pm : link
but worth noting are Jay Cutler and Michael Bishop. Bishop’s was on display at Kansas St. but he never made it in the NFL, I think he bounced around for a few years. But he had a cannon when watching him in college.
RE: I don't think any of those guys could throw it like the younger QBs  
BigBlueShock : 2/12/2024 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16397198 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..

Brady? More arm talent than Elway?

You are disqualified from ever talking football again
RE: My dad was telling me...  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/12/2024 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16397217 bw in dc said:
Quote:
the other day that Bert Jones is the most underrated thrower of a football he has ever seen. He said he could a football through a carwash, and it wouldn't get wet.


This was definitely the way I recall him being spoken about. Was too young to really appreciate him.
All of the usual suspects have been named in the thread  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/12/2024 7:13 pm : link
so I'll throw a really random name that I'm not even sure is an appropriate entry: Browning Nagle.

I honestly have very little recollection of his arm, but I vaguely remember something about him being able to throw it 50+ yards from his knees.
Strongest arms  
Cheech d : 2/12/2024 7:16 pm : link
George and Elway.
A few older guys that threw great long balls as well were  
steve in ky : 2/12/2024 7:20 pm : link
Plunkett, Unitas, Namath, and Bradshaw
A never was with a strong arm: Michael Bishop  
widmerseyebrow : 2/12/2024 7:21 pm : link
Wasn't Elway the guy who could throw it 88 yards  
PatersonPlank : 2/12/2024 7:24 pm : link
and didn't he throw it like 60 yards on his knees?

Elway for me was the strongest arm
Legendary arms from the distant past ....  
Manny in CA : 2/12/2024 7:30 pm : link
Billy Wade, George Mira, Sonny Jergensen.

Longest NFL throw I've ever seen, personally is this one - Justin Herbert from his 35 to the end-zone to receiver Jalen Guyton (against the Giants in 2021). I was seated in a end-zone seat. The came in like a howitzer shell ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YCeBSahkzQ

But that's not the most impressive arm I've ever seen. I grew up with a kid (in Texas) who I saw throw a ball end-zone to end-zone. Don't know what happened to him, probably prison where many of those young men ended up, back then.
RE: RE: I don't think any of those guys could throw it like the younger QBs  
chuckydee9 : 2/12/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16397249 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16397198 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..


Brady? More arm talent than Elway?

You are disqualified from ever talking football again


Show me one throw better by Elway than Brady to Moss 2nd last play of SB.. otherwise don't bother disqualifying people..
For those laughing..  
chuckydee9 : 2/12/2024 7:34 pm : link
thats a 67+ yard throw in game hitting the WR in stride. and not a heave like a hail mary..
Brady Throw - ( New Window )
Joe Namath  
gtt350 : 2/12/2024 7:36 pm : link
RE: Depends  
chuckydee9 : 2/12/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16397242 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
what you're looking for. Fastball or distance or both?

I think Mahomes and Allen went back and forth for a while passing each other in longest distance and I want to say it was something like 80 yards. I think Mahomes might have even thrown a ball close to 80 yards at his pro day.

I believe Baker Mayfield has the longest pass completion (on a ball traveling in the air not like Victor Cruz 99 yard reception) and it was a 70-yard hail mary (ball traveled 70 yards in the air).

but if you're talking pure fast ball guys like Favre and George have to be near the top.

I don't know those older guys ever tried to see how far they could throw it. They probably did. They should bring back those types of contests like from the Sehorn days and have them at the pro-bowl. until someone gets hurt. lol. Make the NFL pro-bowl like the NHL all-star game and it would be more fun.


Thats the point I am trying to make.. For all intensive purposes, Mayfield has a below average arm.. yet he throws in game much further than guys like Elway, Marino ever did in game.. throwing in backyard with shorts on is different..
Where's the love for  
Lurts : 2/12/2024 7:47 pm : link
Kent Graham?
Terry Bradshaw  
AROCK1000 : 2/12/2024 7:48 pm : link
Strongest and best overall arm was probably Elway  
ThomasG : 2/12/2024 7:49 pm : link
Other strong but a bit further down that best list are Josh Allen, Bert Jones and Terry Bradshaw.

Before his shoulder injury, Bert Jones.  
Section331 : 2/12/2024 7:56 pm : link
The guy had a cannon. Elway and Mahomes might have been better, maybe, but if so, not by a lot.
The...  
bw in dc : 2/12/2024 8:01 pm : link
Elway Cross...see attached.
Elway Cross - ( New Window )
I remember Bert Jones well  
Manhattan : 2/12/2024 8:03 pm : link
excellent arm but Allen and Herbert both have stronger arms.
Elway comes to mind first and foremost...  
BillKo : 2/12/2024 8:07 pm : link
.....I remember John Madden showing the point of ball and showing on the Telestrator how it spun lol, and saying that's what was imprinted on the chest of receivers.

But Elway "looked" like he was trying to throw it that hard, a lot of effort.

Marino also comes to mind too but his quick release was his calling card. But he could wing it.

I've never seen a QB throw as effortlessly as Aaron Rodgers. It's almost like he flicks his wrist and out it comes with velocity.

Maybe a bit overlooked, in terms of pure strength - Randall Cunningham was rumored to be able to throw it 100 yards (or close to it IIRC). But his release was so long and deliberate.
RE: For those laughing..  
BillKo : 2/12/2024 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16397275 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
thats a 67+ yard throw in game hitting the WR in stride. and not a heave like a hail mary.. Brady Throw - ( New Window )


Two things there:

1. Great play by Webster
2. Realy glad Moss did not high point that...luckily it wasn't underthrown a bit.

Brady is proof arm strength can be developed.
Elway  
Dankbeerman : 2/12/2024 8:16 pm : link
threw the hardest, Vick for the distance with ease.

Side bar Warren Moon threw the most perfect looking balls
Tight spirals and soft arcs. Its him and Steve Young but that lefty motion screws it up.
RE: Elway comes to mind first and foremost...  
BillKo : 2/12/2024 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16397298 BillKo said:
Quote:
.....I remember John Madden showing the point of ball and showing on the Telestrator how it spun lol, and saying that's what was imprinted on the chest of receivers.

But Elway "looked" like he was trying to throw it that hard, a lot of effort.

Marino also comes to mind too but his quick release was his calling card. But he could wing it.

I've never seen a QB throw as effortlessly as Aaron Rodgers. It's almost like he flicks his wrist and out it comes with velocity.

Maybe a bit overlooked, in terms of pure strength - Randall Cunningham was rumored to be able to throw it 100 yards (or close to it IIRC). But his release was so long and deliberate.


Cunningham is said to have thrown it 76 yards in a QB competition in 1993, not 100 yards lol....but it was a good story :)
Burt jones  
viggie : 2/12/2024 8:25 pm : link
He had an absolute cannon
Terry Bradshaw  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/12/2024 8:35 pm : link
Would break his receivers fingers the ball would be gunned so hard. The players would talk in awe about the sound the ball would make on his release. He also set the national record for the javelin in high school. Strong armed QB.
Jared Lorenzen  
EdinAnnArbor : 2/12/2024 8:36 pm : link
You all forgot the late Pillsbury throw boy. His one great t trait was he had the strong arm anyone had ever seen. One one his great throws was in warm ups of a 2007 game against the packers when he threw a ball accurate to a fan in the 15th row of the third level from mid field,
RE: I don't think any of those guys could throw it like the younger QBs  
section125 : 2/12/2024 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16397198 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..


Elway had the strongest arm I have ever seen. Brady is up there, yes.
Jeff George  
rnargi : 2/12/2024 8:43 pm : link
Most have  
Giantsbigblue : 2/12/2024 8:49 pm : link
Been already named but I will add Vinnie Testeverde.
Nobody threw a flatter  
gridirony : 2/12/2024 8:56 pm : link
ball, 30/40/50 yards, than Bert Jones. I felt sorry for his receivers, in attempting to catch his long passes.
You guys are forgetting the best arm of the 2004 class  
JT039 : 2/12/2024 9:06 pm : link
Kyle Boller.
Bert Jones  
AROCK1000 : 2/12/2024 9:08 pm : link
Just never got the recognition he deserved
His team around him stunk....he was known more for his Lite Beer commercials than his abilities as a QB
I totally misread the intent  
cuty suzuki : 2/12/2024 9:16 pm : link
of this thread and started thinking of 350 pound linemen. I'm a dumbass!
Elway  
Torn Tendon : 2/12/2024 9:59 pm : link
Moon
Marino
Cunningham
Nagle - wasn't his shtick, that he could throw the ball 70+ yards on his knees?

Jeff George - I always felt a big issue was he'd get pissed due to a drop or wrong route. Then he'd lose all touch and every pass was flung with all he had, making matters worse.
How About Brett Favre?  
Aloha Alan : 2/12/2024 10:19 pm : link
I think he has the second longest throw behind Randall Cunningham.

Supposedly this kid on Tennessee (Joe Milton) can throw it a long ways.
Jones,..........Bert Jones, Ravens QB ca 1970's  
ConsistentGiantFan : 2/12/2024 10:40 pm : link
He could throw ropes.
Vick has to be up there.  
Amc825 : 2/13/2024 12:29 am : link
Effortless release.

88 yard TD - ( New Window )
RE: Jones,..........Bert Jones, Ravens QB ca 1970's  
Manhattan : 2/13/2024 12:41 am : link
In comment 16397430 ConsistentGiantFan said:
Quote:
He could throw ropes.


Colts. Were no Ravens then. AFC East Baltimore Colts.
RE: RE: RE: I don't think any of those guys could throw it like the younger QBs  
allstarjim : 2/13/2024 12:50 am : link
In comment 16397271 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16397249 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16397198 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..


Brady? More arm talent than Elway?

You are disqualified from ever talking football again



Show me one throw better by Elway than Brady to Moss 2nd last play of SB.. otherwise don't bother disqualifying people..


If posts were QBs, yours would be Johnny Manziel.
Elway had a pass in college  
allstarjim : 2/13/2024 12:51 am : link
He threw it from his own 7, his receiver caught it at the opposing team's 4 yard line.
of note  
allstarjim : 2/13/2024 1:01 am : link
the NFL combine has tested and measured QB velocity since 2008, so there are a lot of guys before that already mentioned who we don't have data for who pre-date 2008, and there are other guys that didn't throw at the combine since, such as Matt Stafford, another guy with a big arm.

But Josh Allen does hold the combine record throwing 62 mph.
Elway had a legendary arm  
JohnF : 2/13/2024 1:11 am : link
His WR's have stories of how they would have a "cross" mark on their bodies from the tip of the ball when he threw it at them.

Strongest arm I ever saw at Albany camp was Kerry Collins. You could hear the sound of the ball hitting a WR clearly from 30-40 yards away! You didn't hear that from Eli, Warner or any of the other QB's there.
RE: .  
Matt M. : 2/13/2024 3:00 am : link
In comment 16397221 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I saw Jeff George in person for the Redskins - it didn't seem human.

I agree with those saying Marino, Elway, and George. I'd include Rodgers, Allen, and Mahomes of the current guys.

I'll also mention Warren Moon, who was as clean a thrower as you could want, so I have an excuse to post this GIF. Great thrower.

Not sure I'd rank Moon that high for hard throwing. But, overall, I think he is a grossly underrated QB, especially when talking about all time rankings.
Elway is who immediately cane to mind.  
Matt M. : 2/13/2024 3:08 am : link
Nobody, that I saw, threw it harder. He also had a legendary arm in baseball, drafted by the Yankees. He threw a seed from the warning track to home plate in his brief minor league career.
RE: For those laughing..  
bluewave : 2/13/2024 8:04 am : link
In comment 16397275 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
thats a 67+ yard throw in game hitting the WR in stride. and not a heave like a hail mary.. Brady Throw - ( New Window )


That and the throw to Moss in the SB against us. The ball went 70 yards. Not sure Brady was the strongest but damn his arm was definitely underrated!
RE: Jeff George should have been a superstar  
Costy16 : 2/13/2024 8:31 am : link
In comment 16397231 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But he was a moron. The archetypal “million dollar arm, ten cent head” guy. He could make every throw on the field - both high velocity and touch passes.

I still think Elway had a bit stronger arm, but he didn’t have the same touch George had.

Kerry Collins had a bazooka of an arm


I was going to say Kerry Collins. The fleaflicker vs IND always stands out. Look how far this ball travels in the air and he hits Toomer right in stride. He throws it from about the 5 yard line.
Flea Flicker - ( New Window )
Pure power  
Tuckrule : 2/13/2024 8:43 am : link
Vick and nobody threw an easier deep ball than that guy in his prime. Flick of the wrist the ball went 65 yards with a tight spiral
Brady to Moss, the end of SB 42,  
MOOPS : 2/13/2024 9:14 am : link
68 yards in the air and right on Moss in stride.
Brady might not have topped the velocity list but jeez that was some throw. Just tipped away, man that was way too close.
No one is suggesting Brady had a weak arm  
Greg from LI : 2/13/2024 9:40 am : link
Just that he didn't have the velocity of an Elway or Marino
Bobby Douglas  
floridafan : 2/13/2024 9:47 am : link
Could throw a ball through a wall, just not the one he was aiming for.
Douglas highlights - ( New Window )
RE: Brady to Moss, the end of SB 42,  
section125 : 2/13/2024 9:54 am : link
In comment 16397627 MOOPS said:
Quote:
68 yards in the air and right on Moss in stride.
Brady might not have topped the velocity list but jeez that was some throw. Just tipped away, man that was way too close.


FWIW, wasn't Tyrod Taylor's throw to Slayton 62 yards in the air?
RE: RE: Jeff George should have been a superstar  
LS : 2/13/2024 10:06 am : link
In comment 16397547 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16397231 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But he was a moron. The archetypal “million dollar arm, ten cent head” guy. He could make every throw on the field - both high velocity and touch passes.

I still think Elway had a bit stronger arm, but he didn’t have the same touch George had.

Kerry Collins had a bazooka of an arm



I was going to say Kerry Collins. The fleaflicker vs IND always stands out. Look how far this ball travels in the air and he hits Toomer right in stride. He throws it from about the 5 yard line. Flea Flicker - ( New Window )


56 yards?
MADDEN talked about the  
Dave on the UWS : 2/13/2024 10:42 am : link
Elway cross in SB 21. Funny segment.
Roman Gabriel for the LA Rams in the early 1960s  
David in Belmont : 2/13/2024 10:43 am : link
I think he once threw an interception that traveled 75-80 yards in the air.
RE: No one is suggesting Brady had a weak arm  
NINEster : 2/13/2024 10:44 am : link
In comment 16397677 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Just that he didn't have the velocity of an Elway or Marino


I'm hearing that QBs can have any mix of arm strength and velocity. Velocity can be had without a very strong arm, and vice versa.

Just looked up Deshaun Watson with a very low clocked combine velocity of 45 mph, and yet I think people would say he has good arm strength for deep balls.

Then you have guys without notably strong arms that had plenty of velocity to be hall of famers - Brady, Montana, Brees, P. Manning, Young, Rivers, etc.

I would say velocity is more important for being a top QB, and arm strength is a luxury.
Couldn't Vick throw it from endzone to endzone?  
Anakim : 2/13/2024 10:49 am : link
.
Of course Danny Kanell  
ChrisRick : 2/13/2024 10:59 am : link
flick of the wrist baby

As I remember  
Beer Man : 2/13/2024 11:21 am : link
Bert Jones had a cannon
Kent Graham?  
Grey Pilgrim : 2/13/2024 12:19 pm : link
...
RE: As I remember  
Tony in Tampa : 2/13/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16397829 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Bert Jones had a cannon

Remember seeing him as a kid. I was just learning the game and didn't really understand how much a weapon having a strong arm was. I just could tell the pass looked different coming out of his hand
RE: Before his shoulder injury, Bert Jones.  
Thegratefulhead : 2/13/2024 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16397290 Section331 said:
Quote:
The guy had a cannon. Elway and Mahomes might have been better, maybe, but if so, not by a lot.
Bert Jones, before injury, had the strongest arm the NFL has ever seen. Pastorini was nuts too, but a touch below OG Bert.
Maybe I missed, but surprised not to see  
Section331 : 2/13/2024 1:20 pm : link
Brett Favre mentioned. He could sling it a bit.
Pastorini story from my GF  
Thegratefulhead : 2/13/2024 1:22 pm : link
ANd just found it online too, doesn't mean it was real but I heard this as a kid

Story about Dan Pastorini's arm strength
He was at some kind of conference with several HoF QBs and spotted them on a hotel balcony on the fourth floor. They challenged him to throw a ball up to them from the ground. His words:

"The ball sailed perfectly over their heads, above the balcony, above the next floor and hit a 10th-story balcony.

Jenkins turned to Bobby Layne and said, “Did you see that? Can you believe the arm strength in that kid? Can you believe he threw a football up 10-stories?”

Unitas chimed in, “Yeah, but his receiver was on the fifth floor.”

RE: Pastorini story from my GF  
Thegratefulhead : 2/13/2024 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16398006 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
ANd just found it online too, doesn't mean it was real but I heard this as a kid

Story about Dan Pastorini's arm strength
He was at some kind of conference with several HoF QBs and spotted them on a hotel balcony on the fourth floor. They challenged him to throw a ball up to them from the ground. His words:

"The ball sailed perfectly over their heads, above the balcony, above the next floor and hit a 10th-story balcony.

Jenkins turned to Bobby Layne and said, “Did you see that? Can you believe the arm strength in that kid? Can you believe he threw a football up 10-stories?”

Unitas chimed in, “Yeah, but his receiver was on the fifth floor.”
GF is Grandfather....err
Doug Williams  
jpkmets : 2/13/2024 7:02 pm : link
For me. Took him years to dial it back to a speed that helped his receivers rather than hurt them in Tampa.
Namath, Marino, Bert Jones  
jeff57 : 2/13/2024 7:22 pm : link
Three that come to mind.
Not sure he was mentioned but  
SomeFan : 2/13/2024 8:32 pm : link
Jeff George could basically throw as good as anyone. Maybe other guys had as good an arm but not sure if anyone could have been much better.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't think any of those guys could throw it like the younger QBs  
chuckydee9 : 2/13/2024 10:55 pm : link
In comment 16397485 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16397271 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16397249 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16397198 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..


Brady? More arm talent than Elway?

You are disqualified from ever talking football again



Show me one throw better by Elway than Brady to Moss 2nd last play of SB.. otherwise don't bother disqualifying people..



If posts were QBs, yours would be Johnny Manziel.


I'm waiting to see if you can actually show me a better throw by Elway that shows more arm talent than Brady.. and if you go back to my original post you'll see I'm not even claiming Brady as great Arm talent.. just saying that current guys are far superior..
maybe Favre  
TJ : 8:29 am : link
I remember he could roll right, throw across his body to the left side of the field and put an x in his receiver's chest. It seemed to me he took chances that other QBs could not because of that arm strength.
