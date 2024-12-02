Strongest NFL arm you have seen

Just pure throwing strength not “arm talent”/aesthetics so guys like
Jeff George are out for me as he threw a beautiful ball and did have a cannon as well.
Strongest 2 for me were Elway and Vick. Even more amazing that they were not tall QBs. Vick was just such a freak. JaMarcus Russell was up there and so was Dan McGuire, Mark’s younger brother who was also 6’6” and could throw the ball 80 yards. Just wasn’t a good QB for the Seahawks.
But best pure passer with arm strength? Marino. He would just flick his wrist and the ball would go 50 yards.
Elway threw a very hard ball that was difficult to catch.
EA loved Bert. Haha.
I agree with those saying Marino, Elway, and George. I'd include Rodgers, Allen, and Mahomes of the current guys.
I'll also mention Warren Moon, who was as clean a thrower as you could want, so I have an excuse to post this GIF. Great thrower.
Quote:
the other day that Bert Jones is the most underrated thrower of a football he has ever seen. He said he could a football through a carwash, and it wouldn't get wet.
EA loved Bert. Haha.
He was on Russo's show a few weeks ago discussing the Lions last championship. It was an awesome listen...
Rarely was above 60% completion %
Almost twice as many Picks as TDs if I recall
On a bunch of teams (wore out his welcome quickly) . . .
Why?
Head Case, un-coachable, but most of all suffered from this ailment . . .
My Arm will set me free - no it won't.
I still think Elway had a bit stronger arm, but he didn’t have the same touch George had.
Kerry Collins had a bazooka of an arm
According to news accounts at the time, Elway's receivers in college would talk about getting the "Elway cross": The seams on the tip of the ball would hit their hands so hard it would leave a mark. I've never heard of anything like that before or since.
I think Mahomes and Allen went back and forth for a while passing each other in longest distance and I want to say it was something like 80 yards. I think Mahomes might have even thrown a ball close to 80 yards at his pro day.
I believe Baker Mayfield has the longest pass completion (on a ball traveling in the air not like Victor Cruz 99 yard reception) and it was a 70-yard hail mary (ball traveled 70 yards in the air).
but if you're talking pure fast ball guys like Favre and George have to be near the top.
I don't know those older guys ever tried to see how far they could throw it. They probably did. They should bring back those types of contests like from the Sehorn days and have them at the pro-bowl. until someone gets hurt. lol. Make the NFL pro-bowl like the NHL all-star game and it would be more fun.
Someone out to dig into some of the old Pro Bowl distance throwing competitions and see if we are missing any diamonds in the rough.
Here's one, for instance...
Link - ( New Window )
Brady? More arm talent than Elway?
You are disqualified from ever talking football again
This was definitely the way I recall him being spoken about. Was too young to really appreciate him.
I honestly have very little recollection of his arm, but I vaguely remember something about him being able to throw it 50+ yards from his knees.
Elway for me was the strongest arm
Longest NFL throw I've ever seen, personally is this one - Justin Herbert from his 35 to the end-zone to receiver Jalen Guyton (against the Giants in 2021). I was seated in a end-zone seat. The came in like a howitzer shell ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YCeBSahkzQ
But that's not the most impressive arm I've ever seen. I grew up with a kid (in Texas) who I saw throw a ball end-zone to end-zone. Don't know what happened to him, probably prison where many of those young men ended up, back then.
Quote:
Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..
Brady? More arm talent than Elway?
You are disqualified from ever talking football again
Show me one throw better by Elway than Brady to Moss 2nd last play of SB.. otherwise don't bother disqualifying people..
Brady Throw - ( New Window )
Thats the point I am trying to make.. For all intensive purposes, Mayfield has a below average arm.. yet he throws in game much further than guys like Elway, Marino ever did in game.. throwing in backyard with shorts on is different..
Elway Cross - ( New Window )
But Elway "looked" like he was trying to throw it that hard, a lot of effort.
Marino also comes to mind too but his quick release was his calling card. But he could wing it.
I've never seen a QB throw as effortlessly as Aaron Rodgers. It's almost like he flicks his wrist and out it comes with velocity.
Maybe a bit overlooked, in terms of pure strength - Randall Cunningham was rumored to be able to throw it 100 yards (or close to it IIRC). But his release was so long and deliberate.
Two things there:
1. Great play by Webster
2. Realy glad Moss did not high point that...luckily it wasn't underthrown a bit.
Brady is proof arm strength can be developed.
Side bar Warren Moon threw the most perfect looking balls
Tight spirals and soft arcs. Its him and Steve Young but that lefty motion screws it up.
Cunningham is said to have thrown it 76 yards in a QB competition in 1993, not 100 yards lol....but it was a good story :)
Elway had the strongest arm I have ever seen. Brady is up there, yes.
His team around him stunk....he was known more for his Lite Beer commercials than his abilities as a QB
Marino
Cunningham
Nagle - wasn't his shtick, that he could throw the ball 70+ yards on his knees?
Jeff George - I always felt a big issue was he'd get pissed due to a drop or wrong route. Then he'd lose all touch and every pass was flung with all he had, making matters worse.
Supposedly this kid on Tennessee (Joe Milton) can throw it a long ways.
88 yard TD - ( New Window )
Colts. Were no Ravens then. AFC East Baltimore Colts.
Quote:
In comment 16397198 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..
Brady? More arm talent than Elway?
You are disqualified from ever talking football again
Show me one throw better by Elway than Brady to Moss 2nd last play of SB.. otherwise don't bother disqualifying people..
If posts were QBs, yours would be Johnny Manziel.
But Josh Allen does hold the combine record throwing 62 mph.
Strongest arm I ever saw at Albany camp was Kerry Collins. You could hear the sound of the ball hitting a WR clearly from 30-40 yards away! You didn't hear that from Eli, Warner or any of the other QB's there.
That and the throw to Moss in the SB against us. The ball went 70 yards. Not sure Brady was the strongest but damn his arm was definitely underrated!
I was going to say Kerry Collins. The fleaflicker vs IND always stands out. Look how far this ball travels in the air and he hits Toomer right in stride. He throws it from about the 5 yard line.
Flea Flicker - ( New Window )
Brady might not have topped the velocity list but jeez that was some throw. Just tipped away, man that was way too close.
Douglas highlights - ( New Window )
Brady might not have topped the velocity list but jeez that was some throw. Just tipped away, man that was way too close.
FWIW, wasn't Tyrod Taylor's throw to Slayton 62 yards in the air?
Quote:
But he was a moron. The archetypal “million dollar arm, ten cent head” guy. He could make every throw on the field - both high velocity and touch passes.
I still think Elway had a bit stronger arm, but he didn’t have the same touch George had.
Kerry Collins had a bazooka of an arm
I was going to say Kerry Collins. The fleaflicker vs IND always stands out. Look how far this ball travels in the air and he hits Toomer right in stride. He throws it from about the 5 yard line. Flea Flicker - ( New Window )
56 yards?
I'm hearing that QBs can have any mix of arm strength and velocity. Velocity can be had without a very strong arm, and vice versa.
Just looked up Deshaun Watson with a very low clocked combine velocity of 45 mph, and yet I think people would say he has good arm strength for deep balls.
Then you have guys without notably strong arms that had plenty of velocity to be hall of famers - Brady, Montana, Brees, P. Manning, Young, Rivers, etc.
I would say velocity is more important for being a top QB, and arm strength is a luxury.
Remember seeing him as a kid. I was just learning the game and didn't really understand how much a weapon having a strong arm was. I just could tell the pass looked different coming out of his hand
Story about Dan Pastorini's arm strength
He was at some kind of conference with several HoF QBs and spotted them on a hotel balcony on the fourth floor. They challenged him to throw a ball up to them from the ground. His words:
"The ball sailed perfectly over their heads, above the balcony, above the next floor and hit a 10th-story balcony.
Jenkins turned to Bobby Layne and said, “Did you see that? Can you believe the arm strength in that kid? Can you believe he threw a football up 10-stories?”
Unitas chimed in, “Yeah, but his receiver was on the fifth floor.”
Quote:
In comment 16397249 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16397198 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
Brady's throw in SB 42 to Moss on the second to last play was way more arm talent than Elway has ever shown.. and Guys like Allen have a much better arm than Brady.. so I really doubt that Elway and Marino had better arm talent.. may be if you adjust it for respective time period..
Brady? More arm talent than Elway?
You are disqualified from ever talking football again
Show me one throw better by Elway than Brady to Moss 2nd last play of SB.. otherwise don't bother disqualifying people..
If posts were QBs, yours would be Johnny Manziel.
I'm waiting to see if you can actually show me a better throw by Elway that shows more arm talent than Brady.. and if you go back to my original post you'll see I'm not even claiming Brady as great Arm talent.. just saying that current guys are far superior..