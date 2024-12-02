Strongest NFL arm you have seen NJBlueTuna : 2/12/2024 6:18 pm

Just pure throwing strength not “arm talent”/aesthetics so guys like

Jeff George are out for me as he threw a beautiful ball and did have a cannon as well.



Strongest 2 for me were Elway and Vick. Even more amazing that they were not tall QBs. Vick was just such a freak. JaMarcus Russell was up there and so was Dan McGuire, Mark’s younger brother who was also 6’6” and could throw the ball 80 yards. Just wasn’t a good QB for the Seahawks.



