John Mara response to my letter

Strahan91 : 2/13/2024 6:05 pm
I wish I had saved it so I could post it in it's entirety but about a month ago I wrote Mara a lengthy letter expressing my thoughts on the current direction of the team, my displeasure at how they've handled the QB position and strongly suggested that they take this QB class very seriously even if that means being overly aggressive in ensuring they find their future QB. I didn't hold anything back, I mentioned how insane it would be to give Jones yet another year given what we've seen so far and how doing so would almost certainly lead to yet another house cleaning next offseason in a much weaker QB class (as of now). I also said that if they did that I wouldn't spend a dime on this team next year.

I didn't expect to hear back but I wanted him to know how many of us feel as fans right now. I don't know what I expected him to reply if he did but it certainly wasn't what he wrote. Here was his reply

He wrote back very quickly to a 2 page letter so I imagine that he reads everything he receives. Ultimately it may not make a difference but I'd urge others that feel this way to write to him, it certainly can't hurt to hear from as many fans as possible.
at least he rsponded  
upnyg : 2/13/2024 6:10 pm : link
Looks to be his honest answer, not an intern returning it back to you.

No one should be surprised by his feedback.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2024 6:12 pm : link
I think Joe and Dabs want to move on. But again, Mara loves him.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2024 6:14 pm : link
I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2024 6:14 pm : link
Eli clone in terms of looks.
RE: …  
Strahan91 : 2/13/2024 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16398329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?

I don't get it either. I mentioned in the letter that there's no precedent for a team giving a QB this much time to "figure things out" in the modern era and thinking he'll suddenly break out is a pipe dream.
Hmmmm...  
bw in dc : 2/13/2024 6:17 pm : link
"...although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones."

But I don't think Mara wrote this with the "JKM/ad" at the bottom. 
What’s that old definition of insanity????  
Wiggy : 2/13/2024 6:19 pm : link
Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Guess Johnny boy hasn’t heard that one…
RE: Hmmmm...  
Strahan91 : 2/13/2024 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16398334 bw in dc said:
Quote:
"...although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones."

But I don't think Mara wrote this with the "JKM/ad" at the bottom. 

I took that as his admin printing it and mailing it for him but you could be right
RE: …  
Mbavaro : 2/13/2024 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16398324 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think Joe and Dabs want to move on. But again, Mara loves him.


Might want to think this through a bit

If they are going to replace him to you honestly expect him to put that in writing or even insinuate that responding to a fan?

Come on now
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2024 6:21 pm : link
I honestly believe Joe and Dabs know they aren’t winning shit with Jones. Look at Dabs’ reaction after the pick six vs. Seattle.

But they have to contend with their owner’s weird obsession with Jones. And it is weird. Jones has done NOTHING to warrant such admiration. But Mara has publicly gone to bat multiple times for Jones. Why???

This will be Jones’ SIXTH year! Sixth!!!

The goal of every season should be a Super Bowl  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/13/2024 6:23 pm : link

In what fucking world is Daniel Jones a Super Bowl winning QB. What else do they need to see? Absolutely baffling. I’m about to start bandwagoning, this team refuses to change
will it ever be time for Mara  
kelly : 2/13/2024 6:23 pm : link
to give up on Jones?

I think it will take Jones playing a full season behind a good offensive line and playing poorly.

Until that happens Mara will always have some excuse.

So the sooner we fix the line the sooner we get rid of Jones, it's that simple.
Mbavaro.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2024 6:23 pm : link
Fair post. I just hope this is all noise. I fear it isn’t.
RE: …  
46and2Blue : 2/13/2024 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16398329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?


I honestly believe they feel guilty over drafting him and feeding him to the wolves. No offensive targets. No protection. Multiple coaches. Owner right or wrong feels they never really gave him a chance. And when they did he played well enough.
RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 2/13/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16398341 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I honestly believe Joe and Dabs know they aren’t winning shit with Jones. Look at Dabs’ reaction after the pick six vs. Seattle.

But they have to contend with their owner’s weird obsession with Jones. And it is weird. Jones has done NOTHING to warrant such admiration. But Mara has publicly gone to bat multiple times for Jones. Why???

This will be Jones’ SIXTH year! Sixth!!!


They know what they have. It's tough to work at Mara Tech.
Love it  
gary_from_chester : 2/13/2024 6:25 pm : link
‘Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback’.

I believe it. They’re smart football people, this actually gives me hope we will be drafting a QB high, as I think we need to.
Jones is going to be a 3-time coach killer.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/13/2024 6:26 pm : link
.
RE: Jones is going to be a 3-time coach killer.  
Mbavaro : 2/13/2024 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16398350 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
.


So it’s Jones fault that after a pretty good rookie year that Shurmer got fired?

Really?

Jones is the reason the Judge was canned?

Interesting observation

RE: Jones is going to be a 3-time coach killer.  
Scooter185 : 2/13/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16398350 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
.


BD not getting to work with his own raw qb is going to be a damn shame
RE: RE: Jones is going to be a 3-time coach killer.  
Mbavaro : 2/13/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16398357 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398350 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


.



BD not getting to work with his own raw qb is going to be a damn shame


That’s an amazing crystal ball you have?
Where can I get one?
Belicheck  
BigBlueCane : 2/13/2024 6:35 pm : link
is the only coach available that can convince John to give up on Daniel.
It might just be me projecting my hope,  
BleedBlue46 : 2/13/2024 6:36 pm : link
But I firmly believe we will take one of the top 4 qbs, if not the top 3 then McCarthy whom I like too. I have Maye and McCarthy rated neck to neck and I would prefer Daniels over Williams. 1a Daniels, 1b CW, 2a Maye 2b JJ.
RE: at least he rsponded  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/13/2024 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16398319 upnyg said:
Quote:
Looks to be his honest answer, not an intern returning it back to you.

No one should be surprised by his feedback.


I don't know... That response sounded awfully canned. He prob has a stack of fan letters anout Jones and be willing to be they have a boileppate doc that they send back to the fans.
.  
Go Terps : 2/13/2024 6:42 pm : link
"I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones."

Whether or not that's true (and yes of course he isn't going to indicate they are moving on), I don't think the question should be about giving up on him. Rather, is he earning his job? Is he being made to earn it?

Welcome to the Giants, where reasons are found to keep underperforming family members like Jones, Shepard, Gettleman, and (gasp) late career Eli rather than establishing a meritocracy where roles are earned and the best candidates rise to the top.

John Mara is a great guy...  
BC Eagles94 : 2/13/2024 6:43 pm : link
I wrote him a letter when the ticket office was trying to charge me a PSL transfer fee, because the tickets were still in my father's name. Even though all the credit card payments for my season tickets since the new stadium were in my name, as well as the PSL fees. He wrote me back a nice letter like that, saying the transfer fee was waived and I was all set.

Some people give him shit, but he cares deeply about the Giants and the fans. Our ineptitude for the majority of the past decade are not due to him not caring or trying to make things right. His father Wellington is treated like a God in Giants history and even NFL history. And the Giants stunk for nearly 20 years. For the 17 years leading up to LT arriving, the Giants didn't make the playoffs once and only had two winning seasons (8-6 and 9-5).
RE: John Mara is a great guy...  
bluefin : 2/13/2024 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16398369 BC Eagles94 said:
Quote:
I wrote him a letter when the ticket office was trying to charge me a PSL transfer fee, because the tickets were still in my father's name. Even though all the credit card payments for my season tickets since the new stadium were in my name, as well as the PSL fees. He wrote me back a nice letter like that, saying the transfer fee was waived and I was all set.

Some people give him shit, but he cares deeply about the Giants and the fans. Our ineptitude for the majority of the past decade are not due to him not caring or trying to make things right. His father Wellington is treated like a God in Giants history and even NFL history. And the Giants stunk for nearly 20 years. For the 17 years leading up to LT arriving, the Giants didn't make the playoffs once and only had two winning seasons (8-6 and 9-5).

+1
I completely disagree with the OP  
UberAlias : 2/13/2024 6:46 pm : link
It actually can hurt what you are asking. What I want is JS and BD making a clear minded unemotional decision. The last thing I want is the experts getting outside pressure. And no, I have zero faith in arm chair GMs making football decisions. Aside from that, literally, people bitch constantly about Mara getting involved and here you are asking the guy to get involved and recruiting people to the cause? Horrible idea.

My advice is be grateful he wrote back to you and be thankful his response is that the football guys will decide. Spend a little time reading posts and you should get an idea that fans calling the shots amounts to a terrible idea, thank you.
If this is real  
Blue The Dog : 2/13/2024 6:47 pm : link
This is so fucking sad. It shows that, at best, he still doesn't understand that stating his preference is interfering with the football decisions.
It is  
UberAlias : 2/13/2024 6:49 pm : link
Only for insecure people.
It's funny how some people honestly expect that ANY owner  
UberAlias : 2/13/2024 6:51 pm : link
would not even talk to his guys about something like their plans for the future of the QB position. I have no idea what world some people live in.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2024 6:59 pm : link
I have no doubt that John cares tremendously about the Giants.

But he's been a shit owner for awhile now.
RE: It's funny how some people honestly expect that ANY owner  
Blue The Dog : 2/13/2024 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16398380 UberAlias said:
Quote:
would not even talk to his guys about something like their plans for the future of the QB position. I have no idea what world some people live in.


If he is openly stating his preference, then he needs to stop pretending the football people are making the decisions. Either go full Jerry Jones, and name himself the GM, or he should keep his opinions to himself
RE: .  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/13/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16398368 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones."

Whether or not that's true (and yes of course he isn't going to indicate they are moving on), I don't think the question should be about giving up on him. Rather, is he earning his job? Is he being made to earn it?

Welcome to the Giants, where reasons are found to keep underperforming family members like Jones, Shepard, Gettleman, and (gasp) late career Eli rather than establishing a meritocracy where roles are earned and the best candidates rise to the top.


Im not sure if you should be rooting for this team. All you do is talk shit on literally everything they do and honestly it gets tiresome.

There seems to be group of people here that just do nothing but bash the team. Even when they say something is good about the team, its because another component of the team screwed it up. If you are so down on the team, why discuss it to begin with.?

I came here because I love talking ball and the Giants and none of my peers are into it like I am. Ive stopped texting Hisnts fams friends because I started getting responses like "the team's been dead for ____ weeks, what is there to talk about and why do youwant to talk about a bad team?" The answer is because I want them to turn it around and have to believe that ownership does too.

I do not believe for a second that Mara is meddling any more at this point. I think he made it abundantly clear to Schoen about his fondness for Jones/Barkley and after last year, Schoen was under a ton of pressure to give Jones the contract combined with there not being a qb option where we were drafting, and flushing a playoff season by letting him 2alk would have been a tough ask to have Schoen tell Mara.

But some of you legitimately post the most miserable things about a team you say you care about. This is a fact: its not fun to read the same thought over and over again.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 2/13/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16398387 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:

But some of you legitimately post the most miserable things about a team you say you care about. This is a fact: its not fun to read the same thought over and over again.


What else is there to talk about? Posting good things about the Giants, at present, would be either ignorant or dishonest.
I’ve written John Mara a couple of times  
cjac : 2/13/2024 7:09 pm : link
He always responds in a timely manner
I’d also take with a grain of salt  
mfsd : 2/13/2024 7:12 pm : link
He’s not going to write back and say you’re right, we’ve realized Jones isn’t the guy and we’re desperate to trade up to draft a new QB

Maybe he and/or the decision makers really are still stuck on Jones. Or maybe they’re just going to say they are until they see who they can get in the draft and free agency
RE: RE: RE: .  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/13/2024 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16398388 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16398387 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:



But some of you legitimately post the most miserable things about a team you say you care about. This is a fact: its not fun to read the same thought over and over again.



What else is there to talk about? Posting good things about the Giants, at present, would be either ignorant or dishonest.


Thats disingenuous. Every single thing you post is mucked up with negativity and if thats your thing, so be it. But constantly saying the same thing with the same negativity is not making your posts or this place enjoyable to read. I don't have a problem with your being disappointed, I am very disappointed with how things have been turning out. But that doesnt mean I feel the need to ruin EVERY SINGLE discusseion with my miserable thoughts like you are some drill instructor whose sole purpose is breaking Giants fans. You, and others are doing this for yourselves and it sucks.

Sorry to lecture, but I had to say it. Im not going to tell you what to do, but if I felt as shitty about the Giants as you apparently do, I wouldnt post on threads on a message board the same negative thought over and over again.
Seems like you received a fine response  
SomeFan : 2/13/2024 7:18 pm : link
and about what you would expect.
RE: RE: RE: .  
steve in ky : 2/13/2024 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16398388 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16398387 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:



But some of you legitimately post the most miserable things about a team you say you care about. This is a fact: its not fun to read the same thought over and over again.



What else is there to talk about? Posting good things about the Giants, at present, would be either ignorant or dishonest.


That’s not true at all, some fans just enjoy a more positive outlook and look for things they can get excited about.
No issues with the response  
Sean : 2/13/2024 7:32 pm : link
I'd hope and expect that Schoen & Daboll are leading the evaluation and decision.
RE: .  
GiantTuff1 : 2/13/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16398368 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones."

Whether or not that's true (and yes of course he isn't going to indicate they are moving on), I don't think the question should be about giving up on him. Rather, is he earning his job? Is he being made to earn it?

Welcome to the Giants, where reasons are found to keep underperforming family members like Jones, Shepard, Gettleman, and (gasp) late career Eli rather than establishing a meritocracy where roles are earned and the best candidates rise to the top.

MARATOCRACY

It’s a Maratocracy with the Giants.
Scared to even read it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2024 7:37 pm : link
But if you're not ready to give up on him after year six, then why would one more year matter? Nothing that happens this year should make you dramatically shift your opinion.
RE: No issues with the response  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/13/2024 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16398407 Sean said:
Quote:
I'd hope and expect that Schoen & Daboll are leading the evaluation and decision.


Not only this, is Mara supposed to actually say, "you know what Mr. Random Fan, you are really clued in. We are sick of DJ disappointing years after year and we are doing everything we can to take a QB in the first and if that doesnt work out we will trade other picks to move up in the 2nd. But we are certainly Done with Jones!

Yours,

John"

Come onnnnnn
RE: Belicheck  
section125 : 2/13/2024 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16398359 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
is the only coach available that can convince John to give up on Daniel.


BB is freakin disaster at this point. Stop with the Belichick lovefest. I don't want him anywhere near the Giants.
 
christian : 2/13/2024 7:47 pm : link
I think John Mara is a great man and cares deeply about the fans and players.

Personally, I'd prefer John Mara's cut throat, win at any cost alter ego, No Mara take over.
You don't give Jones a 4 year, $160M contract  
Sean : 2/13/2024 7:56 pm : link
To say he sucks not even 6 full games later. My hope is Schoen did put an escape hatch in the deal which is 1 year from now and Jones has since suffered a neck and ACL. The team is also not nearly as close as they thought they were a year ago.

I think all these things provide an easy pivot to Schoen without ever having to admit that Jones is a bad player.
Someone  
mitch300 : 2/13/2024 7:57 pm : link
In the sports world ( I don’t remember) said ,if you start listening to fans you will eventually be sitting with the fans. Of course he’s the owner, so it won’t happen to him. But, it’s a good saying.
Since the 5th year option for first round picks began in 2011  
shyster : 2/13/2024 8:03 pm : link
Daniel Jones is the first QB to have the option declined and then sign a new contract to be the starter for the team that drafted him.

One objective indicator that the path NYG has followed with DJ is an outlier.

The fact that NYG hasn't drafted a QB in the years since DJ was drafted is all the more striking given his failure to earn the option.
When  
Giantsbigblue : 2/13/2024 8:03 pm : link
writing this letter, did you think he would be like... " this is the one, I can now move on from Daniel Jones now that I have read this letter:?
RE: You don't give Jones a 4 year, $160M contract  
BigBlueShock : 2/13/2024 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16398428 Sean said:
Quote:
To say he sucks not even 6 full games later. My hope is Schoen did put an escape hatch in the deal which is 1 year from now and Jones has since suffered a neck and ACL. The team is also not nearly as close as they thought they were a year ago.

I think all these things provide an easy pivot to Schoen without ever having to admit that Jones is a bad player.

They are never going to say he sucks. But it’s 17 games since the extension, not 6. Him being unavailable for 11 of them absolutely counts in the evaluation. We need to stop saying 6 games. The other 11 count just as much, maybe more
RE: RE: Jones is going to be a 3-time coach killer.  
Blueworm : 2/13/2024 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16398355 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16398350 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


.



So it’s Jones fault that after a pretty good rookie year that Shurmer got fired?

Really?

Jones is the reason the Judge was canned?

Interesting observation


You have to look at common factors.

Potential gets coaches fired.
You guys are too fucking much  
AROCK1000 : 2/13/2024 8:08 pm : link
The guy wrote back...what more do you want?
We needed a QB,we paid market price,not a penny more not a penny less.
DJ got hurt
It fucking happens..
Stop the madness
RE: RE: You don't give Jones a 4 year, $160M contract  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/13/2024 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16398436 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16398428 Sean said:


Quote:


To say he sucks not even 6 full games later. My hope is Schoen did put an escape hatch in the deal which is 1 year from now and Jones has since suffered a neck and ACL. The team is also not nearly as close as they thought they were a year ago.

I think all these things provide an easy pivot to Schoen without ever having to admit that Jones is a bad player.


They are never going to say he sucks. But it’s 17 games since the extension, not 6. Him being unavailable for 11 of them absolutely counts in the evaluation. We need to stop saying 6 games. The other 11 count just as much, maybe more


Its plainly obvious Jones can't be relied upon to be a winning QB. I wpuld say most fans acknowledge that. But having it repeated by people here who have nothing better to do but ruin conversatins being had about the team. Its not like there is some massive wave of Jones support prior to these responses. There are people who won't even let the offseason start before they start bitching and as inciteful as these people might be (I for one think the ideas are quite extreme and defies any logic for a front office), they repeat them 8n the same tone even though everybody is aware of the stance and is tired of hearing the same high school loudspeaker annoucements in every thread they peek into.
RE: You guys are too fucking much  
UGADawgs7 : 2/13/2024 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16398440 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
The guy wrote back...what more do you want?
We needed a QB,we paid market price,not a penny more not a penny less.
DJ got hurt
It fucking happens..
Stop the madness

He had a neck injury a few years ago. He wasn’t good before he got hurt, rushed back and tore his ACL.
RE: You guys are too fucking much  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/13/2024 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16398440 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
The guy wrote back...what more do you want?
We needed a QB,we paid market price,not a penny more not a penny less.
DJ got hurt
It fucking happens..
Stop the madness


Well, for starters...

A winning organization.

Is it that difficult? Quit and sell.

RE: …  
kickoff : 2/13/2024 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16398341 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I honestly believe Joe and Dabs know they aren’t winning shit with Jones. Look at Dabs’ reaction after the pick six vs. Seattle.

But they have to contend with their owner’s weird obsession with Jones. And it is weird. Jones has done NOTHING to warrant such admiration. But Mara has publicly gone to bat multiple times for Jones. Why???

This will be Jones’ SIXTH year! Sixth!!!

Did you see BDs reaction to DJ after the GB game in England, Arizona game, Colt game, Minnasota game? Don't hang your hat on one incident, too many QBs, even the greats, have made bonehead plays at one time or another.
BBS  
Sean : 2/13/2024 8:20 pm : link
That's a good point. It does count and it's 11 games he was unable to play for a QB who relies on his legs. And even greater than that, he already is an expiring contract assuming Schoen opts to release him. We are entering an era where big dead cap hits at QB are going to be more of the norm. A $22M dead cap hit in 2025 while is annoying, it is not that detrimental to the team.

Brady just had a $35.1M dead cap hit this past season. The Bucs were close to a NFC title appearance.
Say what you want about ownership but  
Sky King : 2/13/2024 8:22 pm : link
The Giants are the only team to have WON a Super Bowl in each of the last 4 full decades.

Let that sink in, folks.
RE: RE: No issues with the response  
Strahan91 : 2/13/2024 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16398414 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398407 Sean said:


Quote:


I'd hope and expect that Schoen & Daboll are leading the evaluation and decision.



Not only this, is Mara supposed to actually say, "you know what Mr. Random Fan, you are really clued in. We are sick of DJ disappointing years after year and we are doing everything we can to take a QB in the first and if that doesnt work out we will trade other picks to move up in the 2nd. But we are certainly Done with Jones!

Yours,

John"

Come onnnnnn

You’re not very bright, are you? He could have very easily just said “thank you for sharing your concerns. We’re always looking for ways to improve our team, especially after a disappointing season.”
So you didn't save it  
Giants : 2/13/2024 8:26 pm : link
.
RE: I completely disagree with the OP  
Strahan91 : 2/13/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16398373 UberAlias said:
Quote:
It actually can hurt what you are asking. What I want is JS and BD making a clear minded unemotional decision. The last thing I want is the experts getting outside pressure. And no, I have zero faith in arm chair GMs making football decisions. Aside from that, literally, people bitch constantly about Mara getting involved and here you are asking the guy to get involved and recruiting people to the cause? Horrible idea.

My advice is be grateful he wrote back to you and be thankful his response is that the football guys will decide. Spend a little time reading posts and you should get an idea that fans calling the shots amounts to a terrible idea, thank you.

He’s a sports team owner. There is always public pressure. If fans aren’t happy, they won’t spend money. It’s as simple as that. If you don’t think the owner (of any team for that matter), isn’t involved in the decision making when it comes to to the single most important position in professional sports, then I don’t know what to tell you,
RE: RE: RE: Jones is going to be a 3-time coach killer.  
Mbavaro : 2/13/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16398438 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16398355 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16398350 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


.



So it’s Jones fault that after a pretty good rookie year that Shurmer got fired?

Really?

Jones is the reason the Judge was canned?

Interesting observation




You have to look at common factors.

Potential gets coaches fired.


So what the common factor they after having a good rookie year led to Shurmur’s firing?
RE: Say what you want about ownership but  
Sammo85 : 2/13/2024 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16398450 Sky King said:
Quote:
The Giants are the only team to have WON a Super Bowl in each of the last 4 full decades.

Let that sink in, folks.


Not looking good for that this decade at moment.
Some people in this forum must have just gotten off of the banana boat  
DefenseWins : 2/13/2024 8:40 pm : link
to think John Mara would deviate from the Giant's public stance on Daniel Jones in a letter from someone is absolutely insane.

I WANT Schoen, Daboll and Mara to outwardly show they are committed to Jones. It is the poker thing to do.
RE: Some people in this forum must have just gotten off of the banana boat  
Spider56 : 2/13/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16398469 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
to think John Mara would deviate from the Giant's public stance on Daniel Jones in a letter from someone is absolutely insane.

I WANT Schoen, Daboll and Mara to outwardly show they are committed to Jones. It is the poker thing to do.


Please don’t confuse this board with logic, sanity or anything close to being a rational argument. It’s a lot more fun to let things stay in a fantasy world. 😎
RE: RE: RE: No issues with the response  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/13/2024 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16398454 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398414 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16398407 Sean said:


Quote:


I'd hope and expect that Schoen & Daboll are leading the evaluation and decision.



Not only this, is Mara supposed to actually say, "you know what Mr. Random Fan, you are really clued in. We are sick of DJ disappointing years after year and we are doing everything we can to take a QB in the first and if that doesnt work out we will trade other picks to move up in the 2nd. But we are certainly Done with Jones!

Yours,

John"

Come onnnnnn


You’re not very bright, are you? He could have very easily just said “thank you for sharing your concerns. We’re always looking for ways to improve our team, especially after a disappointing season.”


I guess my post deserved that kind of treatment. But he could have sent that exact same letter and it wouldve said the exact same thing.

But sure, go on and insult me simply because it sounded like a response he had to send out 10k times.
Mara continues his allegiance to Jones...  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/13/2024 10:23 pm : link
However, the fans have all given up on Jones. I never want to see him on the field again. I'm a 67 year old Giants fan, and I have seen every QB who put on that uniform since the days of Y.A. Tittle. I've seen great QB's like Tittle-Simms-Manning-Tarkenton-Collins, and I've seen some poor QB's Snead-Morton-Bruner-Brown-Kannell-Graham-Glennon.
Jones fits in the poor crew. Jones has no ability to find WR targets, and when he does throw the ball they are rarely caught due to being off target. His ability to rush with the ball himself will be gone now since the ACL injury. He's a nice guy, it's impossible to dislike him as a person, but being a nice gut doesn't win football games. Jones works hard at rehabbing himself after his multiple injuries, but that doesn't make him an elite QB, yet Mara wants to pay him like an elite QB.
The Giants MUST draft a QB! They need to move on from Jones.
What do you  
Big Rick in FL : 2/13/2024 10:49 pm : link
Think he's going to say about Jones?Especially in a response to fan mail. You can't possibly be dumb enough to expect him to say anything else.

"Oh yeah Daniel fucking sucks we are ready to move on ASAP even though we have no idea if we will be able to draft a QB."
If i got a letter from Mara, i wouldn’t dumb enough to throw it away  
Ivan15 : 12:17 am : link
Geez!
BBI needs to get a fucking grip  
BleedBlue : 1:01 am : link
The giants will be targeting and looking heavily at QB this April.

Mara isn’t going to bash jones and give away ANYTHING about how we handle the position.

My guess is and always has been giants make a move for a QB in April.

Enough with the it’s Mara’s fault, he loves jones so we are screwed. Mara and co know we need to go a different direction. I fully expect us to have a new young race in the qb room
RE: What do you  
BleedBlue : 1:01 am : link
In comment 16398516 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Think he's going to say about Jones?Especially in a response to fan mail. You can't possibly be dumb enough to expect him to say anything else.

"Oh yeah Daniel fucking sucks we are ready to move on ASAP even though we have no idea if we will be able to draft a QB."


Yea exactly


Ah I understand you’re concern don’t worry we are trying to trade up for Williams
Belicheck  
BigBlueCane : 4:11 am : link
might be a disaster but he's still better then having the Maras involved in running the team.
This is terrifying on multiple levels...  
The Mike : 6:20 am : link
Yes, it is impressive that John Mara took the time to respond to your letter in a timely fashion. And I don't know anyone who has anything but good things to say about John Mara the person. He is an "honest to a fault good guy" in a brutally competitive arena, the NFL. Which happens to be the most competitive sporting enterprise in the history of the world.

But John Mara, the owner of one of the storied principals in this enterprise, could not be more lost at sea as it relates to running a football operation. First, expressing to an anonymous fan a strategic preference on the direction of the franchise is downright stupid. And not just for revealing that preference. Has he not ever heard the phrase "never let anyone outside the family know what you are thinking?" There are very important reasons to keep your mouth shut as an owner that I need not get into here.

But it is stupid for the preference itself. It clearly and unequivocally signals that the team is committed to a future with Daniel Jones leading this team. Which is precisely the definition of insanity. Repeating the same mistake now for six years and running. But I believe the primary reason he did so is because he is signaling that they will be restructuring his contract so as to mitigate his 2024 cap hit. And making it difficult to move on from DJ for at least another year if not more. So get ready for that lovely nugget to drop soon.

Second, and more importantly, it illustrates the "emperor has no clothes" cultural problem that will prevent this franchise from ever rising to championship pedigree again. The reason the Giants won four Super Bowls is because they had two HoF coaches and two HoF players leading the team. Parcells & LT and Coughlin & Eli. Yes, George Young can be called a genius in putting the first pair together and Ernie Accorsi was smart in putting the second pair together. But in the end, the Giants won four championships because those pairings created the locker room culture of an "earned on the playing field" meritocracy. And clearly the inner workings of that environment established a capacity to identify and develop talent that enabled them to win.

Today, we have a GM, Coach and locker room culture that all bow to the emperor and his misguided views on personnel, looking for scape goats to explain away the self-evident truth that the inability to effectively source talent on the field is the fundamental problem for this organization. The "Maratocracy" phrase presented above is actually a very astute mnemonic! This began with Kevin Gilbride and has continued unabated ever since. But with DJ, it has metastasized into a bizarre quest to be proven right that is leaving coaching casualties in the dust and positioning the team for not only failure going forward, but perhaps our worst Super Bowl Era team ever in 2024. It just can't be DJ causing this though, despite the fact that he cannot process information at average NFL capacity and he constantly looks to be the most uncomfortable player ever to play the quarterback position. It simply must be the coaches. Or the OL. Or the weapons.

The recent look on KT's face when expressing his support for DJ is the tell tale sign that no one can utter the truth on this matter within the organization. Doing so will just accelerate their entry into Mara's "chateau bow wow" and an early exit from the team. So everyone drinks the DJ kool aid and lives for another day, trying their best to keep the Titanic from sinking rather than deploying life boats and moving on. Very sad.
RE: This is terrifying on multiple levels...  
Sean : 6:41 am : link
In comment 16398537 The Mike said:
Quote:
Yes, it is impressive that John Mara took the time to respond to your letter in a timely fashion. And I don't know anyone who has anything but good things to say about John Mara the person. He is an "honest to a fault good guy" in a brutally competitive arena, the NFL. Which happens to be the most competitive sporting enterprise in the history of the world.

But John Mara, the owner of one of the storied principals in this enterprise, could not be more lost at sea as it relates to running a football operation. First, expressing to an anonymous fan a strategic preference on the direction of the franchise is downright stupid. And not just for revealing that preference. Has he not ever heard the phrase "never let anyone outside the family know what you are thinking?" There are very important reasons to keep your mouth shut as an owner that I need not get into here.

But it is stupid for the preference itself. It clearly and unequivocally signals that the team is committed to a future with Daniel Jones leading this team. Which is precisely the definition of insanity. Repeating the same mistake now for six years and running. But I believe the primary reason he did so is because he is signaling that they will be restructuring his contract so as to mitigate his 2024 cap hit. And making it difficult to move on from DJ for at least another year if not more. So get ready for that lovely nugget to drop soon.

Second, and more importantly, it illustrates the "emperor has no clothes" cultural problem that will prevent this franchise from ever rising to championship pedigree again. The reason the Giants won four Super Bowls is because they had two HoF coaches and two HoF players leading the team. Parcells & LT and Coughlin & Eli.Yes, George Young can be called a genius in putting the first pair together and Ernie Accorsi was smart in putting the second pair together. But in the end, the Giants won four championships because those pairings created the locker room culture of an "earned on the playing field" meritocracy. And clearly the inner workings of that environment established a capacity to identify and develop talent that enabled them to win.

Today, we have a GM, Coach and locker room culture that all bow to the emperor and his misguided views on personnel, looking for scape goats to explain away the self-evident truth that the inability to effectively source talent on the field is the fundamental problem for this organization. The "Maratocracy" phrase presented above is actually a very astute mnemonic! This began with Kevin Gilbride and has continued unabated ever since. But with DJ, it has metastasized into a bizarre quest to be proven right that is leaving coaching casualties in the dust and positioning the team for not only failure going forward, but perhaps our worst Super Bowl Era team ever in 2024. It just can't be DJ causing this though, despite the fact that he cannot process information at average NFL capacity and he constantly looks to be the most uncomfortable player ever to play the quarterback position. It simply must be the coaches. Or the OL. Or the weapons.

The recent look on KT's face when expressing his support for DJ is the tell tale sign that no one can utter the truth on this matter within the organization. Doing so will just accelerate their entry into Mara's "chateau bow wow" and an early exit from the team. So everyone drinks the DJ kool aid and lives for another day, trying their best to keep the Titanic from sinking rather than deploying life boats and moving on. Very sad.

The Mike, I really enjoy your posts. I'd just say in regards to the bolded part, this is how it is for just about every super bowl winner. Teams with an elite HC/QB combo win super bowls.

For all the debate that's done here, finding a QB will solve a lot. The Chiefs were a rudderless franchise before Reid & Mahomes. The Saints were a joke before Payton & Brees and they are forgettable after them. Belichick & Brady. Coughlin & Manning. The list goes on.

The Giants haven't had strong QB play since 2015. I think Daboll is a good coach, but we won't know for sure until he has a QB who can produce production via the air. If QB is figured out, all of a sudden Mara doesn't look so bad just like Hunt in KC.
And to the OP  
Sean : 6:49 am : link
Looks like this letter was posted on Giants twitter and Reddit as well. To people who think most fans are content with Jones, Giants twitter is very angry about the response and the Jones line.
RE: RE: .  
nygiantfan : 7:44 am : link
In comment 16398387 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398368 Go Terps said:


Quote:


"I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones."

Whether or not that's true (and yes of course he isn't going to indicate they are moving on), I don't think the question should be about giving up on him. Rather, is he earning his job? Is he being made to earn it?

Welcome to the Giants, where reasons are found to keep underperforming family members like Jones, Shepard, Gettleman, and (gasp) late career Eli rather than establishing a meritocracy where roles are earned and the best candidates rise to the top.




Im not sure if you should be rooting for this team. All you do is talk shit on literally everything they do and honestly it gets tiresome.

There seems to be group of people here that just do nothing but bash the team. Even when they say something is good about the team, its because another component of the team screwed it up. If you are so down on the team, why discuss it to begin with.?

I came here because I love talking ball and the Giants and none of my peers are into it like I am. Ive stopped texting Hisnts fams friends because I started getting responses like "the team's been dead for ____ weeks, what is there to talk about and why do youwant to talk about a bad team?" The answer is because I want them to turn it around and have to believe that ownership does too.

I do not believe for a second that Mara is meddling any more at this point. I think he made it abundantly clear to Schoen about his fondness for Jones/Barkley and after last year, Schoen was under a ton of pressure to give Jones the contract combined with there not being a qb option where we were drafting, and flushing a playoff season by letting him 2alk would have been a tough ask to have Schoen tell Mara.

But some of you legitimately post the most miserable things about a team you say you care about. This is a fact: its not fun to read the same thought over and over again.


Don't get so upset Norman.

At least try the site longer than a few weeks.
RE: RE: RE: You don't give Jones a 4 year, $160M contract  
nygiantfan : 7:46 am : link
In comment 16398442 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398436 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16398428 Sean said:


Quote:


To say he sucks not even 6 full games later. My hope is Schoen did put an escape hatch in the deal which is 1 year from now and Jones has since suffered a neck and ACL. The team is also not nearly as close as they thought they were a year ago.

I think all these things provide an easy pivot to Schoen without ever having to admit that Jones is a bad player.


They are never going to say he sucks. But it’s 17 games since the extension, not 6. Him being unavailable for 11 of them absolutely counts in the evaluation. We need to stop saying 6 games. The other 11 count just as much, maybe more



Its plainly obvious Jones can't be relied upon to be a winning QB. I wpuld say most fans acknowledge that. But having it repeated by people here who have nothing better to do but ruin conversatins being had about the team. Its not like there is some massive wave of Jones support prior to these responses. There are people who won't even let the offseason start before they start bitching and as inciteful as these people might be (I for one think the ideas are quite extreme and defies any logic for a front office), they repeat them 8n the same tone even though everybody is aware of the stance and is tired of hearing the same high school loudspeaker annoucements in every thread they peek into.


Hang in there.
RE: And to the OP  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:47 am : link
In comment 16398541 Sean said:
Quote:
Looks like this letter was posted on Giants twitter and Reddit as well. To people who think most fans are content with Jones, Giants twitter is very angry about the response and the Jones line.


I honestly don’t think the Giants bigwigs realize how large a segment of the fan base is done with Jones. If the Giants and Jones get off to a slow start, MetLife is going to be one empty place.
Nice effort  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:56 am : link
and at least he responded. We'll see what happens at draft time. Most of the issues continue to be from poor play on the fronts. Young prioritized these areas. The right kind of talent was drafted that was developed.

Then the Giants lost their way for over a decade which was rooted in bottom 5 drafting for that time period.

They dumped the last great HC (and leader in the building) and the last great QB they failed for his last 6-7 years. Whether it is Jones or someone else they need to better support that QB.

What Mara's role in all this is debatable but it has been clear to me the front office has been the bigger problem of all the issues for a very long time. JS/BD are a big TBD if they are the right tandem.
That you even got a response is pretty cool  
logman : 7:57 am : link
He didn't have to respond, even if it was an admin that did the work. They could have just ignored it.

That said, I'm sure you laid out all the reasons and they are aware of them. I'm not sure that any response other than what was sent is warranted. They won't throw Jones under the bus while he's still here. If, as the letter says, Schoen and Daboll make the call WRT drafting, then so be it.

We'll know in about 10 weeks.
He always responds in his own hand. It's something Wellington always  
Victor in CT : 8:22 am : link
believed in. He even wrote a note in the thank you card for the Mass Card I sent him when him mother died. Classy guy and family.
RE: …  
4xchamps : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16398329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?


Maybe because his potential is through the roof... yes he's been hurt. Yes he was poorly coached for the first 3 years. Yes he's had NO real NFL receivers on his roster...
RE: RE: …  
ajr2456 : 9:04 am : link
In comment 16398595 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16398329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?



Maybe because his potential is through the roof... yes he's been hurt. Yes he was poorly coached for the first 3 years. Yes he's had NO real NFL receivers on his roster...


How low are the ceilings?
RE: RE: RE: .  
ryanmkeane : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16398388 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16398387 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:



But some of you legitimately post the most miserable things about a team you say you care about. This is a fact: its not fun to read the same thought over and over again.



What else is there to talk about? Posting good things about the Giants, at present, would be either ignorant or dishonest.

What else is there to talk about? I don't know, maybe the fact that our coach was coach of the year just 1 year ago, Schoen drafted a top 10 corner in football at 24, he made the best free agency signing we've made in a decade this past year, nice development from the draft picks aside from Neal, schedule easing up a bit in 2024, we have 3 picks in the top 47 of the NFL draft, new defensive coordinator who led the league in red zone defense, new special teams coordinator in hopes that we won't be the worst unit in football there.

Plenty to discuss, you just choose not to.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:10 am : link
Oh, and the Giants are basically the youngest team in the NFL. But hey, we didn't make the playoffs this past year so you guys are acting like a bunch of children about it every single day.
RE: RE: …  
LW_Giants : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16398595 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16398329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?



Maybe because his potential is through the roof... yes he's been hurt. Yes he was poorly coached for the first 3 years. Yes he's had NO real NFL receivers on his roster...


“Through the roof” lol, if you believe that then I have a bridge to sell you.
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 9:14 am : link
In comment 16398602 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Oh, and the Giants are basically the youngest team in the NFL. But hey, we didn't make the playoffs this past year so you guys are acting like a bunch of children about it every single day.


2 playoff appearances in 13 years. Two winning seasons in the last 10. One of the worst records in all of sports the last decade. More of the same possibly coming next year.

Keep tugging yourself to one fluke season though.
aj  
Sean : 9:27 am : link
Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.
RE: It's funny how some people honestly expect that ANY owner  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16398380 UberAlias said:
Quote:
would not even talk to his guys about something like their plans for the future of the QB position. I have no idea what world some people live in.

I actually agree that most owners do weigh in on major personnel decisions. The starting QB is definitely a major personnel decision.

John Mara doesn't differ from his fellow owners in having a preference and stating that preference. Where he differs that not all owners get so attached to abject mediocrity.
Such a weird thread  
Mike from Ohio : 9:31 am : link
There is nothing wrong with writing a letter expressing your displeasure with a product you spend money on and are displeased with. Football is an entertainment business and the Giants aren't entertaining most of their fans (although some seem to really like the product on the field and the direction).

There is also nothing wrong with Mara's response. Of course he is not going to announce any plans or decisions related to a player or coach. He is a good man who likely wants this team to win more than anyone on this board. This team is his life and his family's business for generations.

But I do think the letter tips his hand about how he runs the team. To Terp's point about job security, he sees Jones as someone who needs more chances to prove they were right about him, as opposed to seeing Jones as someone who hasn't yet earned job security. This is where being personally attached to the players is a bad thing. You love that he supports ex-players going through tough times and that he genuinely cares. But that can't extend to roster positions and on-field decisions. He runs the team like a family, and that has some upside and some downside. We are seeing that downside right now.

I do want to believe that everyone in the building has come to the conclusion that Jones isn't the answer. There is no reason to conclude anything else except for emotional fondness and/or willful blindness as a handful of fans have. But that isn't going to be put in a letter.

All that matters is what happens between free agency and the draft. If there is no viable replacement for Jones on the roster when the draft ends, this team will continue spinning its wheels because of a fondness for a son who is a really great kid, but not built for this level of competition.
RE: Someone  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:31 am : link
In comment 16398429 mitch300 said:
Quote:
In the sports world ( I don’t remember) said ,if you start listening to fans you will eventually be sitting with the fans. Of course he’s the owner, so it won’t happen to him. But, it’s a good saying.

Maybe Mara should have gotten that advice seven years ago.
RE: Say what you want about ownership but  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16398450 Sky King said:
Quote:
The Giants are the only team to have WON a Super Bowl in each of the last 4 full decades.

Let that sink in, folks.

Giants fans find the most arbitrary shit to latch onto as copium.
RE: RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:35 am : link
In comment 16398595 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16398329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?



Maybe because his potential is through the roof... yes he's been hurt. Yes he was poorly coached for the first 3 years. Yes he's had NO real NFL receivers on his roster...

Through the roof?

If these aren't burner accounts, they're Cowboys fans here trolling us. No sane person genuinely believes that DJ's potential is "through the roof."

Get fucking real.
RE: aj  
ajr2456 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 16398617 Sean said:
Quote:
Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.


Until proven otherwise, no. I like Schoen and Daboll, but they also made the mistake of paying Jones.

They have to prove they’re different than past regimes, one fluke playoff year doesn’t change that if they miss the playoffs next year and the year after.

Get results to separate yourself from regimes of the past.
RE: Such a weird thread  
Strahan91 : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16398623 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

But I do think the letter tips his hand about how he runs the team. To Terp's point about job security, he sees Jones as someone who needs more chances to prove they were right about him, as opposed to seeing Jones as someone who hasn't yet earned job security. This is where being personally attached to the players is a bad thing. You love that he supports ex-players going through tough times and that he genuinely cares. But that can't extend to roster positions and on-field decisions. He runs the team like a family, and that has some upside and some downside. We are seeing that downside right now.

This is exactly why I shared it. There's an endless number of ways he could have responded that wouldn't tip the team's hand without giving Jones the big vote of confidence.
RE: Such a weird thread  
ajr2456 : 9:38 am : link
In comment 16398623 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

All that matters is what happens between free agency and the draft. If there is no viable replacement for Jones on the roster when the draft ends, this team will continue spinning its wheels because of a fondness for a son who is a really great kid, but not built for this level of competition.


Jones is basically Gob. Daddy keeps giving him chances with the company even though he’s nothing more than a screwup, and every once in awhile he has a good idea.
RE: If i got a letter from Mara, i wouldn’t dumb enough to throw it away  
Strahan91 : 9:38 am : link
In comment 16398527 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Geez!

I have his letter. I didn't save the one that I sent to him.
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16398607 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398602 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Oh, and the Giants are basically the youngest team in the NFL. But hey, we didn't make the playoffs this past year so you guys are acting like a bunch of children about it every single day.



2 playoff appearances in 13 years. Two winning seasons in the last 10. One of the worst records in all of sports the last decade. More of the same possibly coming next year.

Keep tugging yourself to one fluke season though.


The ‘22 Giants have morphed into the ‘86 Giants to some. It is so pathetic.
.  
ChrisRick : 9:47 am : link
The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.
RE: RE: I completely disagree with the OP  
UberAlias : 10:11 am : link
In comment 16398456 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398373 UberAlias said:


Quote:


It actually can hurt what you are asking. What I want is JS and BD making a clear minded unemotional decision. The last thing I want is the experts getting outside pressure. And no, I have zero faith in arm chair GMs making football decisions. Aside from that, literally, people bitch constantly about Mara getting involved and here you are asking the guy to get involved and recruiting people to the cause? Horrible idea.

My advice is be grateful he wrote back to you and be thankful his response is that the football guys will decide. Spend a little time reading posts and you should get an idea that fans calling the shots amounts to a terrible idea, thank you.


He’s a sports team owner. There is always public pressure. If fans aren’t happy, they won’t spend money. It’s as simple as that. If you don’t think the owner (of any team for that matter), isn’t involved in the decision making when it comes to to the single most important position in professional sports, then I don’t know what to tell you,


Everything you've said is OBVIOUS, except massively simplified. Go read my other post and you will see I literally said as much. But there are degrees to everything, which I would have hoped I should not have point out. Good owners resist temptation to cave into fan pressure in favor of letting actual football make the decisions. Imagine that as a concept...
RE: .  
Sean : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16398643 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.

Jones is guaranteed $35.5M in 2024 and has a $47M cap hit. So, the first comment doesn't really surprise me or bother me.

The Jones contract is not crippling. I expect Schoen/Daboll to aggressively pursue a QB in April via the draft. If they don't AND do not at least get a haul of picks in multiple trade downs (assuming the top 3 QB's are taken), I'll lose all confidence in this regime.
Sorry if I missed this  
Anakim : 10:17 am : link
But Strahan91, did you post your letter? What did it say regarding DJ?
RE: RE: It's funny how some people honestly expect that ANY owner  
UberAlias : 10:18 am : link
In comment 16398386 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
In comment 16398380 UberAlias said:


Quote:


would not even talk to his guys about something like their plans for the future of the QB position. I have no idea what world some people live in.



If he is openly stating his preference, then he needs to stop pretending the football people are making the decisions. Either go full Jerry Jones, and name himself the GM, or he should keep his opinions to himself
He can state his preference all he wants. He just needs to make it clear that his football people are empowered. Only insecure people will cave in and go against what they believe is right because their boss who is less qualified to make a decision expresses a personal preference to do something different but supports your right to make the final call. We're talking senior football people with long careers at this. We expect them to have conviction to do what they believe is right not operate out of fear.
RE: RE: .  
joe48 : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16398387 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398368 Go Terps said:


Quote:


"I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones."

Whether or not that's true (and yes of course he isn't going to indicate they are moving on), I don't think the question should be about giving up on him. Rather, is he earning his job? Is he being made to earn it?

Welcome to the Giants, where reasons are found to keep underperforming family members like Jones, Shepard, Gettleman, and (gasp) late career Eli rather than establishing a meritocracy where roles are earned and the best candidates rise to the top.




Im not sure if you should be rooting for this team. All you do is talk shit on literally everything they do and honestly it gets tiresome.

There seems to be group of people here that just do nothing but bash the team. Even when they say something is good about the team, its because another component of the team screwed it up. If you are so down on the team, why discuss it to begin with.?

I came here because I love talking ball and the Giants and none of my peers are into it like I am. Ive stopped texting Hisnts fams friends because I started getting responses like "the team's been dead for ____ weeks, what is there to talk about and why do youwant to talk about a bad team?" The answer is because I want them to turn it around and have to believe that ownership does too.

I do not believe for a second that Mara is meddling any more at this point. I think he made it abundantly clear to Schoen about his fondness for Jones/Barkley and after last year, Schoen was under a ton of pressure to give Jones the contract combined with there not being a qb option where we were drafting, and flushing a playoff season by letting him 2alk would have been a tough ask to have Schoen tell Mara.

But some of you legitimately post the most miserable things about a team you say you care about. This is a fact: its not fun to read the same thought over and over again.
If you want to read the same endless DJ narratives and negativity about the Giants you are in the right place. There are a group of posters who have very strong opinions. A keyboard can be an offensive tool in the the wrong hands.
RE: RE: It's funny how some people honestly expect that ANY owner  
UberAlias : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16398620 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16398380 UberAlias said:


Quote:


would not even talk to his guys about something like their plans for the future of the QB position. I have no idea what world some people live in.


I actually agree that most owners do weigh in on major personnel decisions. The starting QB is definitely a major personnel decision.

John Mara doesn't differ from his fellow owners in having a preference and stating that preference. Where he differs that not all owners get so attached to abject mediocrity.
I would assume nearly every owner would weight in at the very least --on the big decisions, which this is. The question is, how much and how much pressure do they apply and to what extent have they empowered the football people?

The culture in NYG has always been one of having healthy discussion. We have heard this so many times when they account how picks are made. They encourage opinions, but at the end of the day the GM has the final say, unless the Owner actively steps in and overrides. Now like everything else, there are degrees to that last statement. A decision is make but to what degree has the process influenced that decision? That probably depends on a lot of factors, including the make up of the GM and the level of conviction and confidence he has. This is just my uninformed impression, but I get the idea that DG was a weaker willed GM than the pair of BD and JS. And when GM and HC are fully aligned, that would be a very strong force to overcome, one would assume. If they are in contention, you could see how other influences might weigh heavily as a tie breaker.
RE: Sorry if I missed this  
Strahan91 : 10:34 am : link
In comment 16398678 Anakim said:
Quote:
But Strahan91, did you post your letter? What did it say regarding DJ?

I didn't think to save it but from what I can recall, I said that I was one of the few fans who initially was excited about the Jones pick and was optimistic about his success after his rookie year and stayed positive even after year 2 but by every statistic and advanced metric he hasn't developed the way we'd all hoped.

Mentioned how noticeable the difference was with Tyrod under center and at times Devito. I also wrote about how Jones seemed like a great person and hard worker and as a person has been easy to root for with the caveat that there's just no way for the Giants to escape where we've been for the last decade without getting vastly improved play at the QB position. I also added in the fact that there's no precedent in the modern era for a QB struggling in year 5 to suddenly turn it around in year 6 and that no other team has ever given a QB that kind of leash.
Strahan91 - the only thing missing in his letter back to you is  
ThomasG : 10:38 am : link

P.S. How about that wildcard victory in Minnesota?
RE: RE: .  
ChrisRick : 11:02 am : link
In comment 16398674 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16398643 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.


Jones is guaranteed $35.5M in 2024 and has a $47M cap hit. So, the first comment doesn't really surprise me or bother me.

The Jones contract is not crippling. I expect Schoen/Daboll to aggressively pursue a QB in April via the draft. If they don't AND do not at least get a haul of picks in multiple trade downs (assuming the top 3 QB's are taken), I'll lose all confidence in this regime.


Hi Sean. I, as a fan desperately want the Giants to pick a qb high. A 2nd round pick of a qb that seemingly has good value would help a bit if they are not able to grab one with their higher pick, but not preferred. I hear you about the opportunity to add ammunition for next draft and I would also be likely disappointed if they stay put at 6 without a qb to show for it.

I feel I am have been pretty patient with Jones (some would say too patient which is fair), but I, like many others just have not seen that rare ability that can change a game on a consistent basis.
RE: RE: RE: .  
ChrisRick : 11:03 am : link
In comment 16398748 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16398674 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16398643 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.


Jones is guaranteed $35.5M in 2024 and has a $47M cap hit. So, the first comment doesn't really surprise me or bother me.

The Jones contract is not crippling. I expect Schoen/Daboll to aggressively pursue a QB in April via the draft. If they don't AND do not at least get a haul of picks in multiple trade downs (assuming the top 3 QB's are taken), I'll lose all confidence in this regime.



Hi Sean. I, as a fan desperately want the Giants to pick a qb high. A 2nd round pick of a qb that seemingly has good value would help a bit if they are not able to grab one with their higher pick, but not preferred. I hear you about the opportunity to add ammunition for next draft and I would also be likely disappointed if they stay put at 6 without a qb to show for it.

I feel I am have been pretty patient with Jones (some would say too patient which is fair), but I, like many others just have not seen that rare ability that can change a game on a consistent basis.


The Giants roster just has too many holes to overcome a player at the most important position that is a dime a dozen so to speak.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16398643 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.


I have boxed myself into the second statement because I believe Schoen made the call on the Jones contract without Mara leaning on him. By hiring Schoen, Mara took a big step getting out of his comfort zone by not hiring a GM with past ties to Jints Central. And I actually believe he wanted to redesign the decision-making process by giving Schoen the final gavel on personnel.

Now, you can't rule out Mara being unable to help himself and pulling the ownership card to get what he wants. But there are too many clues to date that suggest - to me - that Schoen really likes Jones and thinks they can compete for big prizes with him.

Starting March 13th through April 27th, we will find out exactly where Schoen stands.

RE: RE: RE: You don't give Jones a 4 year, $160M contract  
Thegratefulhead : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16398442 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16398436 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16398428 Sean said:


Quote:


To say he sucks not even 6 full games later. My hope is Schoen did put an escape hatch in the deal which is 1 year from now and Jones has since suffered a neck and ACL. The team is also not nearly as close as they thought they were a year ago.

I think all these things provide an easy pivot to Schoen without ever having to admit that Jones is a bad player.


They are never going to say he sucks. But it’s 17 games since the extension, not 6. Him being unavailable for 11 of them absolutely counts in the evaluation. We need to stop saying 6 games. The other 11 count just as much, maybe more



It’s plainly obvious Jones can't be relied upon to be a winning QB. I wpuld say most fans acknowledge that. But having it repeated by people here who have nothing better to do but ruin conversatins being had about the team. It’s not like there is some massive wave of Jones support prior to these responses. There are people who won't even let the offseason start before they start bitching and as inciteful as these people might be (I for one think the ideas are quite extreme and defies any logic for a front office), they repeat them 8n the same tone even though everybody is aware of the stance and is tired of hearing the same high school loudspeaker annoucements in every thread they peek into.
nicely stated
RE: RE: Sorry if I missed this  
Lambuth_Special : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16398700 Strahan91 said:
Quote:

Mentioned how noticeable the difference was with Tyrod under center and at times Devito. I also wrote about how Jones seemed like a great person and hard worker and as a person has been easy to root for with the caveat that there's just no way for the Giants to escape where we've been for the last decade without getting vastly improved play at the QB position. I also added in the fact that there's no precedent in the modern era for a QB struggling in year 5 to suddenly turn it around in year 6 and that no other team has ever given a QB that kind of leash.


There is one precedent I can find in relatively recent history - the Cardinals and Jake Plummer. He made it to year six, struggled again, then got sent to the Broncos where he had a few years of actual solid play with Mike Shannahan.

I could see a similar scenario with Jones. He might eventually have a revival somewhere else...it just won't be with the Giants for numerous reasons. Sometimes a fresh start is good for everyone involved.
RE: RE: .  
Mike from Ohio : 11:18 am : link
In comment 16398756 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Starting March 13th through April 27th, we will find out exactly where Schoen stands.


This.

Not a single word uttered between now and these dates means anything. It will be clear where Schoen has cast his lot by April 27th. Fan guesses don't matter.
Need context  
UGADawgs7 : 11:26 am : link
What would happen if a ton of fans wrote to the Mara family “just sell the team already if you have no desire to ever win a championship again.” If they got a ton of those letters. If all fans banded together “it was great to win 2 in 6 years, and we as fans deserve to root for a winning team. You forced your yes man DG to draft your guy in Barkley, followed by drafting Jones. Jones has had 2 horrible neck injuries meaning one more can end his career and possibly cripple him. But Mr.Mara explain how you want to claim “we believe in him” when the reality for a real legitimate NFL QB is starting for 10+ years so your franchise doesn’t have to worry about a QB for the next decade.””
The fact that he’s had 2 awful neck injuries already, sorry but he’s not going to play for 5 more years. Why just wait and wait and wait and hope that your team has another bad year but the QB class is good enough where it helps. Next years QB class as of now isn’t good. Things change, but if they have another awful season, do you panic and take a QB next year where the 1 QB is likely Cam Ward who would be QB5 this year? He’s 8 months older than JJ McCarthy now who is QB3/4 this year.
RE: RE: .  
BigBlueShock : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16398756 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16398643 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.



I have boxed myself into the second statement because I believe Schoen made the call on the Jones contract without Mara leaning on him. By hiring Schoen, Mara took a big step getting out of his comfort zone by not hiring a GM with past ties to Jints Central. And I actually believe he wanted to redesign the decision-making process by giving Schoen the final gavel on personnel.

Now, you can't rule out Mara being unable to help himself and pulling the ownership card to get what he wants. But there are too many clues to date that suggest - to me - that Schoen really likes Jones and thinks they can compete for big prizes with him.

Starting March 13th through April 27th, we will find out exactly where Schoen stands.

It’s possible Schoen believes in Jones but my perspective is different. He’s the same guy that declined Jones’ fifth year option right off the bat. He obviously wasn’t thrilled with what he’d seen from the outside, on film. Then the fluke ‘22 season happened. That season put Schoen in a bind. Jones just went to the playoffs and won a game. I can absolutely see a world where Schoen was conflicted but after looking at the landscape and what other options were available, he talked himself into the fact that Jones was the best option and he decided to make a huge gamble that along with Daboll they could get Jones to a level he hadn’t previously been at.

Imo, it was a rookie mistake from a first time GM that hopefully he learns from. As you said, we will soon find out how he really feels…
RE: RE: RE: Sorry if I missed this  
Strahan91 : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16398767 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16398700 Strahan91 said:


Quote:



Mentioned how noticeable the difference was with Tyrod under center and at times Devito. I also wrote about how Jones seemed like a great person and hard worker and as a person has been easy to root for with the caveat that there's just no way for the Giants to escape where we've been for the last decade without getting vastly improved play at the QB position. I also added in the fact that there's no precedent in the modern era for a QB struggling in year 5 to suddenly turn it around in year 6 and that no other team has ever given a QB that kind of leash.



There is one precedent I can find in relatively recent history - the Cardinals and Jake Plummer. He made it to year six, struggled again, then got sent to the Broncos where he had a few years of actual solid play with Mike Shannahan.

I could see a similar scenario with Jones. He might eventually have a revival somewhere else...it just won't be with the Giants for numerous reasons. Sometimes a fresh start is good for everyone involved.

That's a good one. Plummer is probably the best Jones comp out there in terms of the way that the lack of talent elsewhere on the team where the blame was placed. He also became a fan favorite his second year after winning the team's first playoff game in 50 years against the 90's Cowboys.

I guess it depends on how you define "modern era" since the rule changes that began in 04 started the passing explosion and made the QB position even more important than it already was.
RE: RE: RE: .  
ThomasG : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16398785 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16398756 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16398643 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.



I have boxed myself into the second statement because I believe Schoen made the call on the Jones contract without Mara leaning on him. By hiring Schoen, Mara took a big step getting out of his comfort zone by not hiring a GM with past ties to Jints Central. And I actually believe he wanted to redesign the decision-making process by giving Schoen the final gavel on personnel.

Now, you can't rule out Mara being unable to help himself and pulling the ownership card to get what he wants. But there are too many clues to date that suggest - to me - that Schoen really likes Jones and thinks they can compete for big prizes with him.

Starting March 13th through April 27th, we will find out exactly where Schoen stands.



It’s possible Schoen believes in Jones but my perspective is different. He’s the same guy that declined Jones’ fifth year option right off the bat. He obviously wasn’t thrilled with what he’d seen from the outside, on film. Then the fluke ‘22 season happened. That season put Schoen in a bind. Jones just went to the playoffs and won a game. I can absolutely see a world where Schoen was conflicted but after looking at the landscape and what other options were available, he talked himself into the fact that Jones was the best option and he decided to make a huge gamble that along with Daboll they could get Jones to a level he hadn’t previously been at.

Imo, it was a rookie mistake from a first time GM that hopefully he learns from. As you said, we will soon find out how he really feels…


ding ding
RE: Belicheck  
clatterbuck : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16398533 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
might be a disaster but he's still better then having the Maras involved in running the team.


Why? His expertise at designing modern NFL offenses or hiring coaches who can (Matt Patricia/Joe Judge)? His drafting acumen? His post-Brady track record?
RE: RE: RE: .  
ChrisRick : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16398785 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16398756 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16398643 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


The letter has two key statements in it:

although I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will make the final call on whether we draft a quarterback.

Some focus only on one statement, while others only focus on the other.



I have boxed myself into the second statement because I believe Schoen made the call on the Jones contract without Mara leaning on him. By hiring Schoen, Mara took a big step getting out of his comfort zone by not hiring a GM with past ties to Jints Central. And I actually believe he wanted to redesign the decision-making process by giving Schoen the final gavel on personnel.

Now, you can't rule out Mara being unable to help himself and pulling the ownership card to get what he wants. But there are too many clues to date that suggest - to me - that Schoen really likes Jones and thinks they can compete for big prizes with him.

Starting March 13th through April 27th, we will find out exactly where Schoen stands.



It’s possible Schoen believes in Jones but my perspective is different. He’s the same guy that declined Jones’ fifth year option right off the bat. He obviously wasn’t thrilled with what he’d seen from the outside, on film. Then the fluke ‘22 season happened. That season put Schoen in a bind. Jones just went to the playoffs and won a game. I can absolutely see a world where Schoen was conflicted but after looking at the landscape and what other options were available, he talked himself into the fact that Jones was the best option and he decided to make a huge gamble that along with Daboll they could get Jones to a level he hadn’t previously been at.

Imo, it was a rookie mistake from a first time GM that hopefully he learns from. As you said, we will soon find out how he really feels…


Fair points by both of you two. The injury clause in the Jones contract is a huge issue as well as his murky status for camp/the start of the regular season for the Giants if they plan to move up for one of the top qbs. I think it is doubtful Jones is ready for camp or the early part of the season. If the rookie wins the job in camp, but struggles significantly while Jones is out, what happens when Jones is healthy? A strictly business decision would be to sit Jones no matter what, but I don't think the Giants or really too many other teams would prefer that. It seems typical in the league (whether we agree or not) teams would prefer to give their qb who they recently invested in the opportunity to play for their job. This is not your normal, 'time to replace the starter with a hot rookie' situation, it seems more delicate than that to me.

It will certainly be interesting.
RE: aj  
The Mike : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16398617 Sean said:
Quote:
Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.


I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.
RE: RE: aj  
Mbavaro : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16399018 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.


You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?
RE: RE: RE: aj  
The Mike : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?


No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.
RE: RE: RE: RE: aj  
Mbavaro : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16399031 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?



No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.


Why is it a red flag if it is not the fault of Daboll?
I have the same question as Pat.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:22 pm : link
Why is it a red flag?
You should be grateful you got a response  
AJ23 : 3:28 pm : link
John employs hundreds of people who are much more qualified to give him recommendations on personnel. It's amazing he gave your amateur opinion any attention at all. If there's any red flag, it's that he wasted his time on you.
RE: You should be grateful you got a response  
ThomasG : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16399072 AJ23 said:
Quote:
John employs hundreds of people who are much more qualified to give him recommendations on personnel. It's amazing he gave your amateur opinion any attention at all. If there's any red flag, it's that he wasted his time on you.


Easy does it.
RE: I have the same question as Pat.  
BigBlueShock : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16399063 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Why is it a red flag?

Pat? Haha! That is awesome
RE: You should be grateful you got a response  
Strahan91 : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16399072 AJ23 said:
Quote:
John employs hundreds of people who are much more qualified to give him recommendations on personnel. It's amazing he gave your amateur opinion any attention at all. If there's any red flag, it's that he wasted his time on you.

A John Mara simp. What a strange phenomenon
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: aj  
The Mike : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16399037 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16399031 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?



No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.



Why is it a red flag if it is not the fault of Daboll?


It is the emperor with no clothes problem and the rationale behind Belichick's recent negative comments disparaging the Giants' front office and advising coaching candidates to “stay away”.

What I loved about Wink's being here, in addition to his defensive philosophy which I strongly supported despite the uneven results, was his blount honesty and candor. If that is being actively rooted out in favor of a "tow the line" culture, then we are simply back to the Joe Judge regime and coaches like Jason Garrett playing company men roles rather than being true players' coaches. I don't believe this is Daboll's fault, just the culture he finds himself in.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: aj  
Mbavaro : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16399182 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16399037 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399031 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?



No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.



Why is it a red flag if it is not the fault of Daboll?



It is the emperor with no clothes problem and the rationale behind Belichick's recent negative comments disparaging the Giants' front office and advising coaching candidates to “stay away”.

What I loved about Wink's being here, in addition to his defensive philosophy which I strongly supported despite the uneven results, was his blount honesty and candor. If that is being actively rooted out in favor of a "tow the line" culture, then we are simply back to the Joe Judge regime and coaches like Jason Garrett playing company men roles rather than being true players' coaches. I don't believe this is Daboll's fault, just the culture he finds himself in.


Your 2nd paragraph makes literally no sense
Wink and his minions tried to back stab his head coach and you are saying that culture has sometimes do with it? HUH?

Wink and as not asked beck by Baltimore and I don’t think it is a coincidence they he wasn’t able to lend another job in that NFL either

But you still haven’t answered the question as to why it is a red flag on Daboll
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: aj  
The Mike : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16399189 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16399182 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399037 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399031 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?



No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.



Why is it a red flag if it is not the fault of Daboll?



It is the emperor with no clothes problem and the rationale behind Belichick's recent negative comments disparaging the Giants' front office and advising coaching candidates to “stay away”.

What I loved about Wink's being here, in addition to his defensive philosophy which I strongly supported despite the uneven results, was his blount honesty and candor. If that is being actively rooted out in favor of a "tow the line" culture, then we are simply back to the Joe Judge regime and coaches like Jason Garrett playing company men roles rather than being true players' coaches. I don't believe this is Daboll's fault, just the culture he finds himself in.



Your 2nd paragraph makes literally no sense
Wink and his minions tried to back stab his head coach and you are saying that culture has sometimes do with it? HUH?

Wink and as not asked beck by Baltimore and I don’t think it is a coincidence they he wasn’t able to lend another job in that NFL either

But you still haven’t answered the question as to why it is a red flag on Daboll


I didn't say it was a red flag on Daboll. I inferred that it was a red flag inhibiting Daboll's success here and an indication that he may not survive another year like 2023. You might want to re-read precisely what I wrote one more time so as to preclude your wasting this board's precious time. Better to remain silent after all...

As to Wink, his age hurt him, not his coaching chops. Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick didn't get jobs either. My guess is they faced a similar problem. By the way, Wink will do quite well at Michigan I believe. Isn't that where Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh's very own brother, recently coached? Imagine that! That wily Wink really snuck that past his former disgruntled boss!
RE: Belicheck  
djm : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16398533 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
might be a disaster but he's still better then having the Maras involved in running the team.


What??

Mara is the owner. HE's not running day to day football OPS.
Mara never has run football ops and probably never will.

Echo chamber. Some of you should be so proud that you parrot this made up shit day after day and get people to buy in. Fucking save it or better yet, provide proof. Oh yeah, you can't. So fucking save it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: aj  
Mbavaro : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16399203 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16399189 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399182 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399037 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399031 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?



No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.



Why is it a red flag if it is not the fault of Daboll?



It is the emperor with no clothes problem and the rationale behind Belichick's recent negative comments disparaging the Giants' front office and advising coaching candidates to “stay away”.

What I loved about Wink's being here, in addition to his defensive philosophy which I strongly supported despite the uneven results, was his blount honesty and candor. If that is being actively rooted out in favor of a "tow the line" culture, then we are simply back to the Joe Judge regime and coaches like Jason Garrett playing company men roles rather than being true players' coaches. I don't believe this is Daboll's fault, just the culture he finds himself in.



Your 2nd paragraph makes literally no sense
Wink and his minions tried to back stab his head coach and you are saying that culture has sometimes do with it? HUH?

Wink and as not asked beck by Baltimore and I don’t think it is a coincidence they he wasn’t able to lend another job in that NFL either

But you still haven’t answered the question as to why it is a red flag on Daboll



I didn't say it was a red flag on Daboll. I inferred that it was a red flag inhibiting Daboll's success here and an indication that he may not survive another year like 2023. You might want to re-read precisely what I wrote one more time so as to preclude your wasting this board's precious time. Better to remain silent after all...

As to Wink, his age hurt him, not his coaching chops. Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick didn't get jobs either. My guess is they faced a similar problem. By the way, Wink will do quite well at Michigan I believe. Isn't that where Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh's very own brother, recently coached? Imagine that! That wily Wink really snuck that past his former disgruntled boss!


Who cares that Jim Harbaugh used to coach there

The fact is that he was not asked back to Baltimore despite having good defenses there….wonder why?

So now that is 2 organizations in a row that didn’t want him back

Was his age an issue when he interviewed for head coaching opportunities last year?….one year made that much of a difference?

He is a back stabber….nothing more than that and used his flunkies to leak to Glazer

Wouldn’t call that exactly employable
RE: RE: Belicheck  
ajr2456 : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16399206 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16398533 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


might be a disaster but he's still better then having the Maras involved in running the team.



What??

Mara is the owner. HE's not running day to day football OPS.
Mara never has run football ops and probably never will.

Echo chamber. Some of you should be so proud that you parrot this made up shit day after day and get people to buy in. Fucking save it or better yet, provide proof. Oh yeah, you can't. So fucking save it.


I think you need to take a break
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: aj  
BigBlueShock : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16399182 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16399037 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399031 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?



No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.



Why is it a red flag if it is not the fault of Daboll?



It is the emperor with no clothes problem and the rationale behind Belichick's recent negative comments disparaging the Giants' front office and advising coaching candidates to “stay away”.

What I loved about Wink's being here, in addition to his defensive philosophy which I strongly supported despite the uneven results, was his blount honesty and candor. If that is being actively rooted out in favor of a "tow the line" culture, then we are simply back to the Joe Judge regime and coaches like Jason Garrett playing company men roles rather than being true players' coaches. I don't believe this is Daboll's fault, just the culture he finds himself in.

You’ve now used “emperor with no clothes” multiple times so I’m guessing you think it’s clever? Well, it’s not. It’s stupid so stop using it. Also, there is no evidence whatsoever that Belichick was actually telling people to stay away. In fact, that flies in the face of what has actually happened, which is multiple former Belichick assistants have come over to the Giants. Apparently you’re another one that believes everything you read on the internet
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: aj  
NormanAllen_95 : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16399231 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16399182 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399037 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399031 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16399020 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399018 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16398617 Sean said:


Quote:


Just out of curiosity, you don't separate this regime at all from what happened prior?

For me, I really need to see what happens this offseason before I lump Schoen & Daboll into the prior decade.



I get your support Sean for Daboll. He is clearly a very good coach and an expert quarterback whisperer. But the team's performance in 2023 was a massive red flag. As is the Wink fallout. If 2024 is another disaster, he will lose the locker room and Mara will unfortunately be forced to make a change. The one exception is if they get a quarterback on the roster with an elite ceiling and we see some of that Daboll magic that gives the locker room a massive injection of hope for the post-2024 team.

Schoen has less latitude now because of the DJ contract. Whether he was just being a good soldier in supporting Mara or actually believed that paying a "Mitch Trubisky talent" "Josh Allen money" made sense, is somewhat irrelevant. It is one of the worst decisions made by this team's front office in its history. So as BW has said repeatedly, I am not sure that Schoen isn't just a more polished and articulate Gettleman who simply does Mara's bidding, rather than saving Mara from himself.

So to weigh in on your question, unless Schoen and Daboll quickly pivot, they will simply become future casualties not dissimilar to their immediate predecessors.



You are pinning the Wink fallout on Daboll?
Really?



No. I am simply saying it is a red flag.



Why is it a red flag if it is not the fault of Daboll?



It is the emperor with no clothes problem and the rationale behind Belichick's recent negative comments disparaging the Giants' front office and advising coaching candidates to “stay away”.

What I loved about Wink's being here, in addition to his defensive philosophy which I strongly supported despite the uneven results, was his blount honesty and candor. If that is being actively rooted out in favor of a "tow the line" culture, then we are simply back to the Joe Judge regime and coaches like Jason Garrett playing company men roles rather than being true players' coaches. I don't believe this is Daboll's fault, just the culture he finds himself in.


You’ve now used “emperor with no clothes” multiple times so I’m guessing you think it’s clever? Well, it’s not. It’s stupid so stop using it. Also, there is no evidence whatsoever that Belichick was actually telling people to stay away. In fact, that flies in the face of what has actually happened, which is multiple former Belichick assistants have come over to the Giants. Apparently you’re another one that believes everything you read on the internet


He's also saying it wrong... It's "the emperor with no new clothes" and he is using it very questionably. Maybbe he just heard it used the other day?
WFAN  
afann : 6:03 pm : link
Tiki and Evan just mentioned this on the radio. They mentioned BBI and read the response. They were discussing for about 20 minutes.
........  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 6:44 pm : link
Congrats man - you broke a huge story! :)

Norman Allen  
The Mike : 6:52 pm : link
Just in case you never heard the parable, the moral is about the child who realizes that the "new clothes" are a lie and that he is wearing no clothes.

"The Emperor's New Clothes" is a short tale about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent – while in reality, they make no clothes at all, making everyone believe the clothes are invisible to them.

When the emperor parades before his subjects in his new "clothes", no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, "But he isn't wearing anything at all!"

In this case, for your illuminating reference, the child is Wink and the lie is the promise that Daniel Jones is an elite quarterback that everyone dare not disagree with.
RE: Norman Allen  
BigBlueShock : 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16399281 The Mike said:
Quote:
Just in case you never heard the parable, the moral is about the child who realizes that the "new clothes" are a lie and that he is wearing no clothes.

"The Emperor's New Clothes" is a short tale about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent – while in reality, they make no clothes at all, making everyone believe the clothes are invisible to them.

When the emperor parades before his subjects in his new "clothes", no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, "But he isn't wearing anything at all!"

In this case, for your illuminating reference, the child is Wink and the lie is the promise that Daniel Jones is an elite quarterback that everyone dare not disagree with.

I’m well aware. And my point stands. It’s stupid and you can stop using it. You’re try to hard to sound clever. Just stop
RE: RE: Norman Allen  
The Mike : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16399290 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16399281 The Mike said:


Quote:


Just in case you never heard the parable, the moral is about the child who realizes that the "new clothes" are a lie and that he is wearing no clothes.

"The Emperor's New Clothes" is a short tale about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent – while in reality, they make no clothes at all, making everyone believe the clothes are invisible to them.

When the emperor parades before his subjects in his new "clothes", no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, "But he isn't wearing anything at all!"

In this case, for your illuminating reference, the child is Wink and the lie is the promise that Daniel Jones is an elite quarterback that everyone dare not disagree with.


I’m well aware. And my point stands. It’s stupid and you can stop using it. You’re try to hard to sound clever. Just stop


No thanks. Just ignore my opinions if they bother you.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:19 pm : link
Thinking more on this...

I can't believe Mara actually said this. John...think. This is 2024. There was a decent shot that the recipient of this letter-Strahan91 in this case-would share this via social media or whatever. I would have posted this on BBI too.

'I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones.' I swear...is Jones a Mara cousin or something? When will John give up on him...2045? The dude is going into his sixth year & we're still judging whether or not he's the guy. This is fucking lunacy.

I really at my wits' end with this franchise. And when we probably suck this year with that $40 Million Dollar Fraud QB @ center....well, maybe then John will finally fucking realize Jones sucks.
RE: ...  
Mbavaro : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16399299 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Thinking more on this...

I can't believe Mara actually said this. John...think. This is 2024. There was a decent shot that the recipient of this letter-Strahan91 in this case-would share this via social media or whatever. I would have posted this on BBI too.

'I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones.' I swear...is Jones a Mara cousin or something? When will John give up on him...2045? The dude is going into his sixth year & we're still judging whether or not he's the guy. This is fucking lunacy.

I really at my wits' end with this franchise. And when we probably suck this year with that $40 Million Dollar Fraud QB @ center....well, maybe then John will finally fucking realize Jones sucks.


Dude

Relax

Do ya really think they are going to reveal their draft strategy in response to a fan letter?
RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16399299 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Thinking more on this...

I can't believe Mara actually said this. John...think. This is 2024. There was a decent shot that the recipient of this letter-Strahan91 in this case-would share this via social media or whatever. I would have posted this on BBI too.

'I do not believe we are ready to give up on Daniel Jones.' I swear...is Jones a Mara cousin or something? When will John give up on him...2045? The dude is going into his sixth year & we're still judging whether or not he's the guy. This is fucking lunacy.

I really at my wits' end with this franchise. And when we probably suck this year with that $40 Million Dollar Fraud QB @ center....well, maybe then John will finally fucking realize Jones sucks.


Some of us have said for years John wasn't going to give up on Jones without some kicking and screaming
Way to go Strahan91!!!!  
The Mike : 7:30 pm : link
Perhaps this letter is the last straw of the DJ Era! BBI to the rescue again!
RE: Way to go Strahan91!!!!  
Scooter185 : 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16399304 The Mike said:
Quote:
Perhaps this letter is the last straw of the DJ Era! BBI to the rescue again!


The 2024 version of the clown show pic!
RE: RE: Way to go Strahan91!!!!  
The Mike : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16399305 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16399304 The Mike said:


Quote:


Perhaps this letter is the last straw of the DJ Era! BBI to the rescue again!



The 2024 version of the clown show pic!


Yes indeed. Exactly my thought!
RE: RE: …  
kickoff : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16398595 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16398329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much rope. It is so bizarre. Is it because he’s seemingly a nice kid? A hard worker? Eli clone?



Maybe because his potential is through the roof... yes he's been hurt. Yes he was poorly coached for the first 3 years. Yes he's had NO real NFL receivers on his roster...


4x, Thank you for some common sense.
RE: Way to go Strahan91!!!!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16399304 The Mike said:
Quote:
Perhaps this letter is the last straw of the DJ Era! BBI to the rescue again!


I know posters here are the diehards of the diehards...but the Giants brass is kidding themselves if the fan base is going to tolerate another season where Jones is the unquestioned starter & we're rolling it back with the same old crew.
RE: RE: RE: Norman Allen  
NormanAllen_95 : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16399295 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16399290 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16399281 The Mike said:


Quote:


Just in case you never heard the parable, the moral is about the child who realizes that the "new clothes" are a lie and that he is wearing no clothes.

"The Emperor's New Clothes" is a short tale about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent – while in reality, they make no clothes at all, making everyone believe the clothes are invisible to them.

When the emperor parades before his subjects in his new "clothes", no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, "But he isn't wearing anything at all!"

In this case, for your illuminating reference, the child is Wink and the lie is the promise that Daniel Jones is an elite quarterback that everyone dare not disagree with.


I’m well aware. And my point stands. It’s stupid and you can stop using it. You’re try to hard to sound clever. Just stop



No thanks. Just ignore my opinions if they bother you.


Im aware of where the saying comes from. But you said it wrong and, despite your lengthy attempt to illuminate me, I think the way in which you are using this expression is incorrect in it's usage here.

But don't focus on me, your thoughts seem to be well-received by everyone else on this. I bet you are the kind of giy that also says " alas" out loud when expressing disappointment.
Mara  
kickoff : 8:24 pm : link
Some posts on this board have been saying that a majority of the fans want DJ gone. I wonder how they know that. There are many on this board that feel that way, but is that a majority of the fans? Was a pole taken and we actually know how many fans there are and over 50% dislike DJ.
If DJ was so bad why would management continue to have faith in him? Believe me, they want to win more than anyone else.
As stated many times, this is a business and people want to succeed, there is no, I love this guy and want to keep him even though he stinks. The only logical reason for a team to keep someone is they believe he can help them.
RE: Mara  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16399344 kickoff said:
Quote:
Some posts on this board have been saying that a majority of the fans want DJ gone. I wonder how they know that. There are many on this board that feel that way, but is that a majority of the fans? Was a pole taken and we actually know how many fans there are and over 50% dislike DJ.
If DJ was so bad why would management continue to have faith in him? Believe me, they want to win more than anyone else.
As stated many times, this is a business and people want to succeed, there is no, I love this guy and want to keep him even though he stinks. The only logical reason for a team to keep someone is they believe he can help them.

Ok thanks, Paul.
