Say we suck in 2024 and we end up firing Daboll,

Previous NYG ties and if he had another strong season as DC in KC I'd imagine he'd get an interview.
I do think Daboll would need to have a really bad year to get fired though. I think another 6-11 type season he probably gets 2025 as long as there isn't a lot of noise regarding his sideline behavior.
is bleak when we are already talking about the HC’s potential replacements. I think the conversation is warranted, when you fire 2/3 top coordinators after year 2 of a head coaching tenure it’s not a great look.
We will never know how much John Mara has his thumb on the scale. We learned that Wellington as nice of a human being as he was, could fuck up a football team in a hall of fame fashion. Sometimes the apple does not fall far from the tree.
RE: At some point you need to look at the organization itself
Yessir.
Experienced coaches know that and steer clear IMO.
on the coaching staff and front office, so both my money and my pick would be him. However I think Daboll gets things on a better track than they were last year and stays. Not saying we're back to the playoffs, I just think less disastrous.
I think a lot of people are dismissing Daboll quickly. If you come from the premise that he doesn't have a QB, wouldn't that make his 2022 campaign excellent? His 2nd half in 2023 was much better than the first, but wasn't the NYG over/under at 7.5 last year? He got 6 wins with maybe the worst QB situation in the league and beat GB with Tommy DeVito.
I think there is almost no way Daboll gets fired after
this year unless there is more coach/player drama at the end of the season. There are two scenarios that can play out.
1) The Giants stick with Jones at QB and 2024 looks a lot like 2023. Daboll gets another year because he tried again with Jones which is what Schoen and Mara wanted. He is not getting fired for trying too hard with Jones.
2) The Giants draft a rookie and he plays some games and looks a little lost, but shows promise. Daboll gets a pass for playing the rookie and another year to start winning games.
If he avoids drama this year I think he is almost certainly back in 2025.
RE: I think there is almost no way Daboll gets fired after
But they’ll need a scapegoat, and if they don’t take a QB this year they may not be able to make Jones the scapegoat
we hired another retread who did not deserve a second chance. If we were going to go that route, we might as well have given Spags a second chance (who by the way was Spag's offensive coordinator in STL if I am not mistaken).
seems to make a lot of sense. Has a good track record and his Tenn. team reminded me of when the Giants were a good team with how they played. Also, a bunch of people he worked with are not with the Giants.
I can see pressure building to hire BB.
I would at least interview Spags who I am a big fan of. It didn't go well the first time for him but that was a long time ago. I think it would be worth it to see what he learned and how he would go about it this time.
Vrabel does fit the NFC East to me very well. Something to keep in mind as well is there is a good chance both Dallas & Philly are looking for head coaches.
If they stick with Jones in 2024 and have a bad season, and they fire Daboll as the problem, then settle in. You are probably getting a lucrative Jones extension that offseason that will let him retire a Giant.
If Jones is the primary starter this year and struggles, he's 100 percent gone. People might legitimately try to burn down 1925 Giants way if they run it back again in 2025.
Also, if his performance is enough to get Daboll fired, pretty much every coach is going to insist on wanting to get their own QB.
Yep. The far majority of the fanbase is done with Jones. We've seen reports about targeting QB and Rapaport mentioned trading up. This isn't that complicated. The likely scenario is drafting a QB and moving off Jones after this season.
Selective journalism at its best. We have also seen many reports that the Giants are not trading up, will draft a WR in the first round or may trade down. Basically pure speculation at this point and no one really knows.
know this won't stop him from becoming a head coach somewhere else next year, but the Chiefs announced a couple of hours ago that Spags has signed an extension.
It wouldn't prevent him, but my sense is that Spags is in Spagnuolo heaven where he is. He's at the top of his craft, receiving love from all quarters, and doesn't have to worry about the shite that a HC has to deal with. Never saw him as likely candidate in this thread. He didn't have to go far out of his way, but Reid has heaped praise on his d at every opportunity.
wouldn't it be funny if they sell the team, you get what you want, and they never again sniff a championship and suck twice as bad, and you find out the football savvy Mara's with Giants in their blood were the only thing holding it all together after all. or you could draft the next QB, and the one after that and the one after that and find despite best efforts each is worse than the last. Shit happens. I don't think Mara's are the problem or Tische's or some other random owner are the answer. They sell the team we turn into the jets.
They hired Cowden last year who Vrabel wanted as the GM of the Titans. Then this offseason they hired his OC, DC, LB coach, and Strength and conditioning coach.
This
I get the feeling Spags is done with the HC path. He’s got a great gig in KC on a perennial winner.
lol, that would be the final straw for me being a fan of the Giants.
Dan Reeves
Tom Coughlin
Pat Shurmur
That is 1 amazing factoid … and scary shit.
I think a lot of people are dismissing Daboll quickly. If you come from the premise that he doesn't have a QB, wouldn't that make his 2022 campaign excellent? His 2nd half in 2023 was much better than the first, but wasn't the NYG over/under at 7.5 last year? He got 6 wins with maybe the worst QB situation in the league and beat GB with Tommy DeVito.
Some guys are not meant to be HCs but can be great coordinators (like Wink).
That was an impossible situation when you go back and look at the roster he inherited
I can see pressure building to hire BB.
I would at least interview Spags who I am a big fan of. It didn't go well the first time for him but that was a long time ago. I think it would be worth it to see what he learned and how he would go about it this time.
They suck just before they blow.
So, I am saying (D).
That asshole isn't getting a HC job, much less a Giants HC job.
Also To give up on him is to give up on Schoen too and would be a full reset ….again.
Quote:
Quote:
People get off on exaggerating and perpetuating these stupid ass takes so often, they literally start to believe it. It's nothing more than mob speak horse shit.
It's Davoli, not Daboll.
Don't expect Daboll or Schoen gone after next season.
Huh? McAdoo didn't even make it through a 2nd season. Shurmur & Judge were fired after 2 seasons.
Firing head coaches every 2 years is not a recipe for success.
:-)
This