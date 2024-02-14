Say we suck in 2024 and we end up firing Daboll, Anakim : 2/14/2024 10:23 am

Who do you think is most realistic to be the next HC of the NY Football Giants:



A) Bill Belichick



B) Mike Vrabel



C) Steve Spagnuolo



D) Other









Clearly a hypothetical since we're going undefeated and winning the Super Bowl, but just curious...