Say we suck in 2024 and we end up firing Daboll,

Anakim : 2/14/2024 10:23 am
Who do you think is most realistic to be the next HC of the NY Football Giants:

A) Bill Belichick

B) Mike Vrabel

C) Steve Spagnuolo

D) Other




Clearly a hypothetical since we're going undefeated and winning the Super Bowl, but just curious...
Vrabel is my choice  
The_Boss : 2/14/2024 10:29 am : link
The question I have is: Does Schoen get canned with Daboll? I mean we are heading into year 3 and is this roster really better than the one he inherited?
They'd want Vrable  
Ron Johnson : 2/14/2024 10:30 am : link
who they wouldn't get because he'd get better offers
I wouldn't sleep in Spagnuolo  
Sean : 2/14/2024 10:31 am : link
Previous NYG ties and if he had another strong season as DC in KC I'd imagine he'd get an interview.

I do think Daboll would need to have a really bad year to get fired though. I think another 6-11 type season he probably gets 2025 as long as there isn't a lot of noise regarding his sideline behavior.
If the rumors about Reid are true,  
robbieballs2003 : 2/14/2024 10:33 am : link
Spags is not leaving KC. Vrabel makes the most sense for us due to all the connections we have brought in but does it make the most sense for Vrabel?
You know the team’s 2024 outlook  
eric2425ny : 2/14/2024 10:33 am : link
is bleak when we are already talking about the HC’s potential replacements. I think the conversation is warranted, when you fire 2/3 top coordinators after year 2 of a head coaching tenure it’s not a great look.
RE: If the rumors about Reid are true,  
eric2425ny : 2/14/2024 10:34 am : link
robbieballs2003 said:

Spags is not leaving KC. Vrabel makes the most sense for us due to all the connections we have brought in but does it make the most sense for Vrabel?


I get the feeling Spags is done with the HC path. He’s got a great gig in KC on a perennial winner.
Eric Bieniemy … and he retains Kafka as OC for  
Spider56 : 2/14/2024 10:34 am : link
continuity.
RE: Eric Bieniemy … and he retains Kafka as OC for  
eric2425ny : 2/14/2024 10:35 am : link
Spider56 said:

continuity.


lol, that would be the final straw for me being a fan of the Giants.
.  
Go Terps : 2/14/2024 10:37 am : link
History says it will be someone like Ben Johnson or Bobby Slowik. The Giants have hired 17 coaches since 1930. Only 3 of them had prior head coaching experience:

Dan Reeves
Tom Coughlin
Pat Shurmur
RE: .  
Spider56 : 2/14/2024 10:40 am : link
Go Terps said:

History says it will be someone like Ben Johnson or Bobby Slowik. The Giants have hired 17 coaches since 1930. Only 3 of them had prior head coaching experience:

Dan Reeves
Tom Coughlin
Pat Shurmur


That is 1 amazing factoid … and scary shit.
Giants sucking?  
KingBlue : 2/14/2024 10:43 am : link
I can't get my head around this thought... when have the Giants ever sucked?

I'm not convinced Daboll gets fired even if they do suck  
logman : 2/14/2024 10:52 am : link
But, to play along, my guess is Vrabel. He'd have a lot of advocates in the building for him.
At some point you need to look at the organization itself  
DefenseWins : 2/14/2024 10:54 am : link
as a big part of the problem.

We will never know how much John Mara has his thumb on the scale. We learned that Wellington as nice of a human being as he was, could fuck up a football team in a hall of fame fashion. Sometimes the apple does not fall far from the tree.
RE: At some point you need to look at the organization itself  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/14/2024 10:56 am : link
DefenseWins said:

as a big part of the problem.

We will never know how much John Mara has his thumb on the scale. We learned that Wellington as nice of a human being as he was, could fuck up a football team in a hall of fame fashion. Sometimes the apple does not fall far from the tree.


Yessir.

Experienced coaches know that and steer clear IMO.

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/14/2024 10:57 am : link
I think BB.
gotta be Vrabel  
Enzo : 2/14/2024 10:58 am : link
Spags is old and BB is even older. We clearly can't identify up and coming guys from the annual crop of hot assistants - so a guy with a track record as a HC is the way to go IMO.
We have a lot of Vrabel supporters  
Biteymax22 : 2/14/2024 11:03 am : link
on the coaching staff and front office, so both my money and my pick would be him. However I think Daboll gets things on a better track than they were last year and stays. Not saying we're back to the playoffs, I just think less disastrous.
RE: We have a lot of Vrabel supporters  
Sean : 2/14/2024 11:06 am : link
Biteymax22 said:

on the coaching staff and front office, so both my money and my pick would be him. However I think Daboll gets things on a better track than they were last year and stays. Not saying we're back to the playoffs, I just think less disastrous.

I think a lot of people are dismissing Daboll quickly. If you come from the premise that he doesn't have a QB, wouldn't that make his 2022 campaign excellent? His 2nd half in 2023 was much better than the first, but wasn't the NYG over/under at 7.5 last year? He got 6 wins with maybe the worst QB situation in the league and beat GB with Tommy DeVito.
I think there is almost no way Daboll gets fired after  
Mike from Ohio : 2/14/2024 11:07 am : link
this year unless there is more coach/player drama at the end of the season. There are two scenarios that can play out.

1) The Giants stick with Jones at QB and 2024 looks a lot like 2023. Daboll gets another year because he tried again with Jones which is what Schoen and Mara wanted. He is not getting fired for trying too hard with Jones.

2) The Giants draft a rookie and he plays some games and looks a little lost, but shows promise. Daboll gets a pass for playing the rookie and another year to start winning games.

If he avoids drama this year I think he is almost certainly back in 2025.
RE: I think there is almost no way Daboll gets fired after  
ajr2456 : 2/14/2024 11:10 am : link
Mike from Ohio said:

this year unless there is more coach/player drama at the end of the season. There are two scenarios that can play out.

1) The Giants stick with Jones at QB and 2024 looks a lot like 2023. Daboll gets another year because he tried again with Jones which is what Schoen and Mara wanted. He is not getting fired for trying too hard with Jones.


But they’ll need a scapegoat, and if they don’t take a QB this year they may not be able to make Jones the scapegoat
Steve Spagnuolo  
Will Shine : 2/14/2024 11:15 am : link
Didn't he fail as HC with the Rams?

Some guys are not meant to be HCs but can be great coordinators (like Wink).
What is funny about Spags is that  
Essex : 2/14/2024 11:19 am : link
we hired another retread who did not deserve a second chance. If we were going to go that route, we might as well have given Spags a second chance (who by the way was Spag's offensive coordinator in STL if I am not mistaken).
I'm not crazy about Vrabel  
SomeFan : 2/14/2024 11:20 am : link
and did not like how he came across or interacted with players on Hard Knocks in whatever year he was on it.
RE: Steve Spagnuolo  
ajr2456 : 2/14/2024 11:20 am : link
Will Shine said:

Didn't he fail as HC with the Rams?

Some guys are not meant to be HCs but can be great coordinators (like Wink).


That was an impossible situation when you go back and look at the roster he inherited
Vrabel  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/14/2024 11:26 am : link
seems to make a lot of sense. Has a good track record and his Tenn. team reminded me of when the Giants were a good team with how they played. Also, a bunch of people he worked with are not with the Giants.

I can see pressure building to hire BB.

I would at least interview Spags who I am a big fan of. It didn't go well the first time for him but that was a long time ago. I think it would be worth it to see what he learned and how he would go about it this time.
RE: Vrabel  
Sean : 2/14/2024 11:29 am : link
Lines of Scrimmage said:

seems to make a lot of sense. Has a good track record and his Tenn. team reminded me of when the Giants were a good team with how they played. Also, a bunch of people he worked with are not with the Giants.

I can see pressure building to hire BB.

I would at least interview Spags who I am a big fan of. It didn't go well the first time for him but that was a long time ago. I think it would be worth it to see what he learned and how he would go about it this time.

Vrabel does fit the NFC East to me very well. Something to keep in mind as well is there is a good chance both Dallas & Philly are looking for head coaches.
RE: Giants sucking?  
gridirony : 2/14/2024 11:31 am : link
KingBlue said:

I can't get my head around this thought... when have the Giants ever sucked?

They suck just before they blow.
All signs point to Vrabel  
Jay on the Island : 2/14/2024 11:33 am : link
They hired Cowden last year who Vrabel wanted as the GM of the Titans. Then this offseason they hired his OC, DC, LB coach, and Strength and conditioning coach.
Vrabel  
djm : 2/14/2024 11:34 am : link
or D.
Vrabel would be at the top of my list...  
bw in dc : 2/14/2024 11:34 am : link
but he's a big personality who is very likely looking to have final say. And that would require a major shift away from the timeworn model that Mara and too many other teams continue to use.

So, I am saying (D).



Mara will hire the guy who...  
penkap75 : 2/14/2024 11:40 am : link
Is going to give DJ another chance at year 7, since Giants keep failing DJ.
.  
winoguy : 2/14/2024 11:43 am : link
Davoli aint getting fired....
RE: Eric Bieniemy … and he retains Kafka as OC for  
Toth029 : 2/14/2024 11:48 am : link
Spider56 said:

continuity.


That asshole isn't getting a HC job, much less a Giants HC job.
Spagnuolo  
HomerJones45 : 2/14/2024 11:51 am : link
He's from the Northeast and the association with KC doesn't hurt
Daboll will have 4 seasons  
Rory : 2/14/2024 11:56 am : link
To be evaluated. His contract is a 5 years deal so that would time right for either extension or release.

Also To give up on him is to give up on Schoen too and would be a full reset ….again.
Mike McCarthy  
Reale01 : 2/14/2024 12:03 pm : link
A proven winner.
RE: RE: I think there is almost no way Daboll gets fired after  
Mike from Ohio : 2/14/2024 12:16 pm : link
ajr2456 said:

In comment 16398757 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


this year unless there is more coach/player drama at the end of the season. There are two scenarios that can play out.

1) The Giants stick with Jones at QB and 2024 looks a lot like 2023. Daboll gets another year because he tried again with Jones which is what Schoen and Mara wanted. He is not getting fired for trying too hard with Jones.





But they’ll need a scapegoat, and if they don’t take a QB this year they may not be able to make Jones the scapegoat


If they stick with Jones in 2024 and have a bad season, and they fire Daboll as the problem, then settle in. You are probably getting a lucrative Jones extension that offseason that will let him retire a Giant.
I don’t know  
rasbutant : 2/14/2024 12:17 pm : link
But in my opinion those are some really good options.
RE: RE: RE: I think there is almost no way Daboll gets fired after  
Go Terps : 2/14/2024 12:20 pm : link
Mike from Ohio said:

In comment 16398759 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16398757 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


this year unless there is more coach/player drama at the end of the season. There are two scenarios that can play out.

1) The Giants stick with Jones at QB and 2024 looks a lot like 2023. Daboll gets another year because he tried again with Jones which is what Schoen and Mara wanted. He is not getting fired for trying too hard with Jones.





But they’ll need a scapegoat, and if they don’t take a QB this year they may not be able to make Jones the scapegoat



If they stick with Jones in 2024 and have a bad season, and they fire Daboll as the problem, then settle in. You are probably getting a lucrative Jones extension that offseason that will let him retire a Giant.



What happens with Schoen in this hypothetical?  
UberAlias : 2/14/2024 12:30 pm : link
You have to consider the GM situation when thinking through coaching.
If think that if he's available,  
Bill in UT : 2/14/2024 12:33 pm : link
Davoli would be the guy
Guys, let's not get ahead of ourselves  
Lambuth_Special : 2/14/2024 12:38 pm : link
If Jones is the primary starter this year and struggles, he's 100 percent gone. People might legitimately try to burn down 1925 Giants way if they run it back again in 2025.

Also, if his performance is enough to get Daboll fired, pretty much every coach is going to insist on wanting to get their own QB.
RE: Guys, let's not get ahead of ourselves  
djm : 2/14/2024 12:54 pm : link
Lambuth_Special said:

If Jones is the primary starter this year and struggles, he's 100 percent gone. People might legitimately try to burn down 1925 Giants way if they run it back again in 2025.

Also, if his performance is enough to get Daboll fired, pretty much every coach is going to insist on wanting to get their own QB.


People get off on exaggerating and perpetuating these stupid ass takes so often, they literally start to believe it. It's nothing more than mob speak horse shit.
RE: Guys, let's not get ahead of ourselves  
Sean : 2/14/2024 1:09 pm : link
Lambuth_Special said:

If Jones is the primary starter this year and struggles, he's 100 percent gone. People might legitimately try to burn down 1925 Giants way if they run it back again in 2025.

Also, if his performance is enough to get Daboll fired, pretty much every coach is going to insist on wanting to get their own QB.

Yep. The far majority of the fanbase is done with Jones. We've seen reports about targeting QB and Rapaport mentioned trading up. This isn't that complicated. The likely scenario is drafting a QB and moving off Jones after this season.
RE: RE: Guys, let's not get ahead of ourselves  
Bruner4329 : 2/14/2024 1:45 pm : link
Sean said:




Yep. The far majority of the fanbase is done with Jones. We've seen reports about targeting QB and Rapaport mentioned trading up. This isn't that complicated. The likely scenario is drafting a QB and moving off Jones after this season.


Selective journalism at its best. We have also seen many reports that the Giants are not trading up, will draft a WR in the first round or may trade down. Basically pure speculation at this point and no one really knows.
A lot of ex-Titans in the building now  
JonC : 2/14/2024 1:50 pm : link
would expect Vrabel to get a long look.

It's Davoli, not Daboll.
My feeling is that Daboll has a longer leash  
George from PA : 2/14/2024 1:56 pm : link
....GM and Daboll are close
The Giants always  
David B. : 2/14/2024 1:57 pm : link
hold on to a coach at least one year longer than they should. And a GM two years longer than they should.

Don't expect Daboll or Schoen gone after next season.
I  
Professor Falken : 2/14/2024 2:01 pm : link
know this won't stop him from becoming a head coach somewhere else next year, but the Chiefs announced a couple of hours ago that Spags has signed an extension.
Prof.,  
ColHowPepper : 2/14/2024 2:41 pm : link
Professor Falken said:

know this won't stop him from becoming a head coach somewhere else next year, but the Chiefs announced a couple of hours ago that Spags has signed an extension.

It wouldn't prevent him, but my sense is that Spags is in Spagnuolo heaven where he is. He's at the top of his craft, receiving love from all quarters, and doesn't have to worry about the shite that a HC has to deal with. Never saw him as likely candidate in this thread. He didn't have to go far out of his way, but Reid has heaped praise on his d at every opportunity.
Then, time to go sailing.  
JoeMorrison40 : 2/14/2024 2:44 pm : link
This is old dog ain't living through another regime.
Spags is 65  
JonC : 2/14/2024 2:47 pm : link
Would expect the Giants to look at younger coaches.
RE: The Giants always  
Sean : 2/14/2024 2:49 pm : link
David B. said:

hold on to a coach at least one year longer than they should. And a GM two years longer than they should.

Don't expect Daboll or Schoen gone after next season.

Huh? McAdoo didn't even make it through a 2nd season. Shurmur & Judge were fired after 2 seasons.
Shaw is another guy they'd probably consider  
Eric on Li : 2/14/2024 2:49 pm : link
all things equal id prefer an offense oriented head coach with head coaching experience but beggars cant be choosers so i think vrabel would end up the best pick.
Unless 2024 is a total shit show  
uther99 : 2/14/2024 2:55 pm : link
I want Daboll back for 2025. I think he kept the team together and made chicken salad out of the chicken shit they had at QB.

Firing head coaches every 2 years is not a recipe for success.
RE: Davoli would be the guy  
Trainmaster : 2/14/2024 3:02 pm : link
Could be, but his close ties to Daboll could hurt him!


:-)
Firing Daboll  
WillieYoung : 2/14/2024 5:37 pm : link
would confirm our status as a third tier franchise
the usual trend  
BigBlueCane : 2/14/2024 6:01 pm : link
is go opposite of previous hire.
Just a question  
Fast Eddie : 2/14/2024 6:32 pm : link
How does a man who was voted coach of the year all of a sudden forget how to coach?
Logic has no place  
dancing blue bear : 2/14/2024 8:07 pm : link
Here.
RE: At some point you need to look at the organization itself  
Red Right Hand : 1:10 am : link
DefenseWins said:

as a big part of the problem.

We will never know how much John Mara has his thumb on the scale. We learned that Wellington as nice of a human being as he was, could fuck up a football team in a hall of fame fashion. Sometimes the apple does not fall far from the tree.
wouldn't it be funny if they sell the team, you get what you want, and they never again sniff a championship and suck twice as bad, and you find out the football savvy Mara's with Giants in their blood were the only thing holding it all together after all. or you could draft the next QB, and the one after that and the one after that and find despite best efforts each is worse than the last. Shit happens. I don't think Mara's are the problem or Tische's or some other random owner are the answer. They sell the team we turn into the jets.
RE: All signs point to Vrabel  
Fifty Six : 5:26 am : link
Jay on the Island said:

They hired Cowden last year who Vrabel wanted as the GM of the Titans. Then this offseason they hired his OC, DC, LB coach, and Strength and conditioning coach.


This
