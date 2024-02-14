NFC team has JJ Mcarthy as QB2

Cryptic only in sense I take this to mean that Maye and Williams aren’t the 1-2 universality combination of top QBs by some teams. I feel like several teams will have Daniels up there and wouldn’t stun me to see some Nix support ahead of Maye.
Colin Cowherd is also on record that an NFL GM has Nix as QB 2
this guy has moved up etc but that is usually because the original "lists" are by people NOT in the league. When news, rumors and info starts leaking about what teams are saying to agents etc. then we hear this guy is rising and this guy is falling..
I think back to 2018 and the QB's there.
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson.
Heading into the draft very few if anyone was listing Mayfield as the top pick. Allen was all over the place because of supposed accuracy issues, Darnold was the sexy pick but with flaws, Rosen the most skilled but also with concussion issues and lack of true Football commitment and then Jackson who most didn't see as a first option.
Right now I think Williams is the unquestioned #1 QB "prospect" and yet he isn't the guy I want the most. The amount we would need to give up to get him (if even possible) would be too high. Plus, I am not convinced he is the best option for the Giants.
Maye is a solid fit and could be in play for us with a move up.
Daniels is a wild card but has risks.
McCarthy is the guy I am starting to think is destined to be a Giant- at #6. He sits to start the season and Jones gets moved or benched before the season is over. My thinking is he shows enough and we move him at the trade deadline.
because coaches are becoming more involved in studying and providing input to the scouting department and GM. Eventually, I think JJ is likely to be selected higher than his perceived stock during the college football season.
I believe JJ possesses all the qualities that coaches admire in a prospect, even more so than scouts.
Care to know Elway's record at Stanford? Mahomes's at Texas Tech?
Yeah, it's really challenging winning at IMG and Michigan.
Bw, your opinion carries so much weight around here, I’m really hopefully that you’ll drop some intel about your pro scout opinion. Care to share it?
Otherwise I’ll just help you hijack this thread with bullshit. You’ve already posted 4 times. Maybe…just not think so highly of your expert opinion? Or just stake your claim so we can laugh at it later….?
Take it at face value.
Just because fans on a NFL team forum are convinced of one thing, doesn't mean they know more than a fan knows.
No matter how much they like their own thoughts.
Hyperbole at its finest. Lol
it's amazing how triggering some guys are every year
I thought McCarthy's release looked a little weird but I only watched two games of his. He showed a lot of nice things but I thought Daniels/Williams were clearly better in the limited time I saw the three play.
to admit, the more film I watch of him, the more I like him. He has a lot of plus attributes, and there is no question he can make NFL throws. His processing ability is apparently also very good. My guess is that the buzz and excitement about him only increase during and after the combine and his pro day. Those are the perfect places for him to showcase his arm strength and athletic ability. It looks like if the Giants want him, they will have to take him at #6.
I thought McCarthy's release looked a little weird but I only watched two games of his. He showed a lot of nice things but I thought Daniels/Williams were clearly better in the limited time I saw the three play.
remember 2023 mccarthy is like watching 2021 daniels. at the end of 2021 daniels had already attempted more passes at ASU than mccarthy did in at UM. now imagine what would happen in the next 2 years if mccarthy transferred to lsu and got to throw 300 balls to nabers/thomas.
i think this qb class is probably flatter than most years realize bc they all have some clear flaws but they all have something to believe in if you want to.
Knowing the other teams plays...
Then when that got taken away,he was very very average.
Not sure why so many smart people don't see that.
Dems is da facts...
whatever that advantage was got taken away before they beat OSU, Iowa, Bama, UW in 4 straight games to end the year right?
Indeed..but be honest,did he look anything but an average game manager in any and all 4 games?
he doesnt call the plays - when he had to make plays, he made them. he was really good in the alabama game and the catch he made on the flea flicker may have been the most important play of the game. every game i watched him athleticism and i saw nfl throws. and i didnt see any ints.
I know people discount his winning, but he does nothing but win. He is very young and has all the tools. I think he is three among the quarterbacks behind Williams and Daniels and ahead of Maye, Nix, and Penix.
I know people discount his winning, but he does nothing but win. He is very young and has all the tools. I think he is three among the quarterbacks behind Williams and Daniels and ahead of Maye, Nix, and Penix.
Long range, who knows what will happen. But I would be astonished if McCarthy got picked ahead of Maye at this stage. There just isn't a lot to go on.
My heart tells me JJ will be a better pro than Maye but my head tells me Maye will be better pro than JJ. They are 2a and 2b to me while CW and Daniels are 1a and 1b (I actually like Daniels more than CW myself).
Just listened to this week’s “Draft Season” (with Schmeelk and Pauline) in which they shared their most overrated and underrated prospects by position.
Pauline’s concerns about JJ include the following:
- Not a very big guy and will have trouble standing in against the rush
- Doesn’t have a very big arm
- A lot of the questionable throws he made on Saturday will be interceptions on Sunday
- When he gets outside the pocket you don’t know where the ball is going. There’s a loss of velocity and accuracy on his passes
- Given his physical skills, he’s going to have problems at the next level.
Pauline has JJ as a 2nd round prospect, but thinks he will be overdrafted and chosen in round 1.
The JJ discussion starts at 2:42 in the video linked below.
This is my general thinking as well - that we are likely to take a QB at 6, although I am very uncertain as to which one and I don't know enough to have an opinion. DJ starts and is replaced at or by season's end.
I also hope that he creates some trade value. It does seem tough to get there, because the world in which someone wants to trade for DJ on a two year $80MM (albeit non-guaranteed) contract, seems like a world in which the NYGs want to keep him as their starter going forward.
I'm just worried that the FO overdrafts a qb that's a bit of reach because they are under pressure. We all want a new qb but (I didn't even want the one we have when he was drafted) but i don't want them to repeat the error.
The problem is: the long term health of the nyg should be the absolute guiding light (but it's hard to execute if you are also dealing with the competing motive of needing a built-in means to keep your job).
Yes he's in play at 6 and it wouldn't shock me if the Giants were the team that had him as QB2.
And they shared this with a reporter? Why?
p.s.--If you're sitting at a poker table trying to decide whether to raise or fold and one of the other players tells you he has a pair of aces, what do you do with this information?
Yes he's in play at 6 and it wouldn't shock me if the Giants were the team that had him as QB2.
And they shared this with a reporter? Why?
p.s.--If you're sitting at a poker table trying to decide whether to raise or fold and one of the other players tells you he has a pair of aces, what do you do with this information?
I wasn't the one that told a reporter this nor do we even know if it was someone from the Giants.
I was only making the point that 2 weeks ago people were balking at McCarthy going any sooner than the end of round 1 when the reality is he's likely to be a top 10 guy and yes, if we drafted him at 6 I don't think it would be a reach.
I also still don't think we draft a QB even though I think we should.
draft and pre-draft for quarterbacks since 2018. They are being talked up in number in a similar fashion to that year.
That draft netted two quality starters, a third who has never justified being the #1 pick, but still hasn't been bad.
So that's three successes as starters. Rudolph, Mike White and Darnold are back-ups, and Rosen outright whiffed.
And Gettleman drafted Kyle Lauletta.
it was difficult watching JJ McCarthy play QB at times. And obviously looked like the Giants were heading for a pretty high draft slot. But at no point did I see these two points intersect.
JJ's overall play looked like a guy who would be an afterthought until the middle rounds when the tier 1 and 2 guys were gone. A QB who, on Saturday morning after teams reassess who is still left on their board, would garner enough speculation to maybe move up to top of Rd 4 and take him.
LOT of projection to take him 2nd. I think it’s more about Maye dropping, it will be interesting to see what the Giants do if Maye is still on the board. Would Schoen/Daboll see him as their Josh Allen?
I’m not sure I see it. For all of his faults at Wyoming, Allen was fearless in the pocket. I see a lot of happy feet with Maye when pressured.
if Maye had played at Michigan under Jimmy H and JJ was with Mac ‘I don’t know how to coach QBs’ Brown. 1 guy had great coaching, the other did not. I think Maye’s ceiling could be higher.
Same could be said if McCarthy played in the no defense PAC 12 compared to other QBs where he would put up huge numbers. The big 10 had the best defense by far in the nation and most likely the best two teams this year in Michigan and Ohio State.
This is a bigger piece of fantasy than Lord of the Rings
I am no expert,but I watched 10-12 of JJ's games and never felt he was NFL level talent...
Pauline nails it
We had one of the one of the worst GMs in modern day sports and a moron dealing with the NFL media, and even Gettleman wouldn't be so careless to do what you are suggesting above.
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
if Maye had played at Michigan under Jimmy H and JJ was with Mac ‘I don’t know how to coach QBs’ Brown. 1 guy had great coaching, the other did not. I think Maye’s ceiling could be higher.
Same could be said if McCarthy played in the no defense PAC 12 compared to other QBs where he would put up huge numbers. The big 10 had the best defense by far in the nation and most likely the best two teams this year in Michigan and Ohio State.
Yep, in 2018 I thought Darnold was the a good QB prospect based on how he carved up PSU in the Rose Bowl. I clearly have no ability to evaluate QB prospects, I'll leave that to people who do that for a living.
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
12/24 for 263...really????
Yes, as a 19 year old in the biggest game of his life.
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
Didn't he go 12/24 in that game? Against the same defense that gave up 42 to Georgia the next game?
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
Didn't he go 12/24 in that game? Against the same defense that gave up 42 to Georgia the next game?
Did you watch the game or are you just looking at the box score? 10.9 YPA is pretty good if you ask most people.
Sy admitted he slept on JJ thinking he was likely to stay in school. This meteoric rise of JJ came after he declared, so it is a good possibility the same thing could be going on all over the league, and folks are catching up, first the teams, then the folks who cover the sport, then the fans who get their info from the reporters.
when he declared with this year's class as strong as it is that was a big tell. people dont yet grasp how much nil has changed those decisions (especially for a NC winner at a blue blood program).
if Maye had played at Michigan under Jimmy H and JJ was with Mac ‘I don’t know how to coach QBs’ Brown. 1 guy had great coaching, the other did not. I think Maye’s ceiling could be higher.
It's a little presumptuous to say that Mac Brown can't coach QB's. Harbough, whom I do think is a fantastic coach, worked with how many QB's at Michigan before JJ that have sniffed the pros?
I’ve watched Maye several times over the past 2 years … he seemed to regress with each game. Go back further … Sam Howell’s stats at UNC also show year to year regression .. 2019-2020-2021. In his 16 years at Texas, before his 5 year hiatus from coaching, Browns’ 3 best QBs were Chris Simms, Vince Young and Colt McCoy.
But I think he'll go in the first.
Do tell.
Cryptic only in sense I take this to mean that Maye and Williams aren’t the 1-2 universality combination of top QBs by some teams. I feel like several teams will have Daniels up there and wouldn’t stun me to see some Nix support ahead of Maye.
I can see a few of these QBs really putting on a show.
SY...
Quote:
.
Do tell.
I think what's happening is Maye may be dropping (in some circles) and the beneficiary - sort of speak - is McCarthy.
Personally, I find that laughable. But one man's junk can easily be another man's gold... ;)
I believe JJ possesses all the qualities that coaches admire in a prospect, even more so than scouts.
I can see a few of these QBs really putting on a show.
I can't wait to see McCarthy getting advice from his mental health coach between drills. ;)
That's about right.
That's about right.
They have an interesting list overall. But I agree that they have McCarthy in the right spot - middle of day two.
Quote:
In comment 16399327 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.
Do tell.
I think what's happening is Maye may be dropping (in some circles) and the beneficiary - sort of speak - is McCarthy.
Personally, I find that laughable. But one man's junk can easily be another man's gold... ;)
Maybe if Caleb misses a few throws and starts crying - he can introduce him to Williams haha
But I think he'll go in the first.
Agreed. I think this report is only a revelation to us plebes. I also think there will be more than one truly great QB’s in the first two rounds this year. I hope we pick a one.
You can't?
Care to know Elway's record at Stanford? Mahomes's at Texas Tech?
Yeah, it's really challenging winning at IMG and Michigan.
Cowherd himself said JJ is a 3rd rounder.
McCarthy isn't dropping past 12. He's going top ten.
Quote:
you can't teach that.
You can't?
Care to know Elway's record at Stanford? Mahomes's at Texas Tech?
Yeah, it's really challenging winning at IMG and Michigan.
Bw, your opinion carries so much weight around here, I’m really hopefully that you’ll drop some intel about your pro scout opinion. Care to share it?
Otherwise I’ll just help you hijack this thread with bullshit. You’ve already posted 4 times. Maybe…just not think so highly of your expert opinion? Or just stake your claim so we can laugh at it later….?
I’ll take whoever QBs for Wisconsin for 500, Alex.
Quote:
.
Cryptic only in sense I take this to mean that Maye and Williams aren’t the 1-2 universality combination of top QBs by some teams. I feel like several teams will have Daniels up there and wouldn’t stun me to see some Nix support ahead of Maye.
Just because fans on a NFL team forum are convinced of one thing, doesn't mean they know more than a fan knows.
No matter how much they like their own thoughts.
The above message was him responding to a tweet he made 6 days ago that said the league is higher on JJ (top 10) than Nix/Penix (2nd/3rd)
We might really get lucky and have Maye/Daniels fall right into our lap at 6 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
The above message was him responding to a tweet he made 6 days ago that said the league is higher on JJ (top 10) than Nix/Penix (2nd/3rd)
We might really get lucky and have Maye/Daniels fall right into our lap at 6 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
Quote:
you can't teach that.
Hyperbole at its finest. Lol
Wow. That's never happened before. I'm shocked. Just shocked I tell you!
PS - Malik Willis says hi...
I am no expert, for sure, so I don't pretend to know who the right guy is. But if they draft JJ, I can't wait to see the heads of some posters to completely explode.
And then I hope the kid comes in and KILLS it. Just to show those assholes who think they know it, that they haven't a fucking clue...
IMV, McCarthy is a tough evaluation. There is athleticism to his game that is intriguing, and he can get vertical pretty quickly when he takes off.
But then there is the passer part and that seems more complicated to me.
If you are sold on the passing part, then he's a day one prospect.
Then when that got taken away,he was very very average.
Not sure why so many smart people don't see that.
Dems is da facts...
remember 2023 mccarthy is like watching 2021 daniels. at the end of 2021 daniels had already attempted more passes at ASU than mccarthy did in at UM. now imagine what would happen in the next 2 years if mccarthy transferred to lsu and got to throw 300 balls to nabers/thomas.
i think this qb class is probably flatter than most years realize bc they all have some clear flaws but they all have something to believe in if you want to.
Then when that got taken away,he was very very average.
Not sure why so many smart people don't see that.
Dems is da facts...
whatever that advantage was got taken away before they beat OSU, Iowa, Bama, UW in 4 straight games to end the year right?
Quote:
Knowing the other teams plays...
Then when that got taken away,he was very very average.
Not sure why so many smart people don't see that.
Dems is da facts...
whatever that advantage was got taken away before they beat OSU, Iowa, Bama, UW in 4 straight games to end the year right?
Indeed..but be honest,did he look anything but an average game manager in any and all 4 games?
Quote:
In comment 16399420 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Knowing the other teams plays...
Then when that got taken away,he was very very average.
Not sure why so many smart people don't see that.
Dems is da facts...
whatever that advantage was got taken away before they beat OSU, Iowa, Bama, UW in 4 straight games to end the year right?
Indeed..but be honest,did he look anything but an average game manager in any and all 4 games?
he doesnt call the plays - when he had to make plays, he made them. he was really good in the alabama game and the catch he made on the flea flicker may have been the most important play of the game. every game i watched him athleticism and i saw nfl throws. and i didnt see any ints.
Long range, who knows what will happen. But I would be astonished if McCarthy got picked ahead of Maye at this stage. There just isn't a lot to go on.
My heart tells me JJ will be a better pro than Maye but my head tells me Maye will be better pro than JJ. They are 2a and 2b to me while CW and Daniels are 1a and 1b (I actually like Daniels more than CW myself).
Then while we all celebrate our good fortune, the Giants select Malik Nabors... because they don't want to give up on Jones yet.
Then while we all celebrate our good fortune, the Giants select Malik Nabors... because they don't want to give up on Jones yet.
This is my general thinking as well - that we are likely to take a QB at 6, although I am very uncertain as to which one and I don't know enough to have an opinion. DJ starts and is replaced at or by season's end.
I also hope that he creates some trade value. It does seem tough to get there, because the world in which someone wants to trade for DJ on a two year $80MM (albeit non-guaranteed) contract, seems like a world in which the NYGs want to keep him as their starter going forward.
The problem is: the long term health of the nyg should be the absolute guiding light (but it's hard to execute if you are also dealing with the competing motive of needing a built-in means to keep your job).
Yes he's in play at 6 and it wouldn't shock me if the Giants were the team that had him as QB2.
p.s.--If you're sitting at a poker table trying to decide whether to raise or fold and one of the other players tells you he has a pair of aces, what do you do with this information?
Quote:
Yes he's in play at 6 and it wouldn't shock me if the Giants were the team that had him as QB2.
And they shared this with a reporter? Why?
p.s.--If you're sitting at a poker table trying to decide whether to raise or fold and one of the other players tells you he has a pair of aces, what do you do with this information?
I wasn't the one that told a reporter this nor do we even know if it was someone from the Giants.
I was only making the point that 2 weeks ago people were balking at McCarthy going any sooner than the end of round 1 when the reality is he's likely to be a top 10 guy and yes, if we drafted him at 6 I don't think it would be a reach.
I also still don't think we draft a QB even though I think we should.
For me, JJ's a second rounder so far.
That draft netted two quality starters, a third who has never justified being the #1 pick, but still hasn't been bad.
So that's three successes as starters. Rudolph, Mike White and Darnold are back-ups, and Rosen outright whiffed.
And Gettleman drafted Kyle Lauletta.
Quote:
you can't teach that.
You can't?
Care to know Elway's record at Stanford? Mahomes's at Texas Tech?
Yeah, it's really challenging winning at IMG and Michigan.
Also tough to teach long game tying drives in under 2 minutes against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
JJ's overall play looked like a guy who would be an afterthought until the middle rounds when the tier 1 and 2 guys were gone. A QB who, on Saturday morning after teams reassess who is still left on their board, would garner enough speculation to maybe move up to top of Rd 4 and take him.
And now he's rumored to be in play at #6 overall?
Good luck with that.
I’m not sure I see it. For all of his faults at Wyoming, Allen was fearless in the pocket. I see a lot of happy feet with Maye when pressured.
REPORTER: Give me something, I don't care if it's true, I just need the clicks.
GM: And you don't care if it's true?
REPORTER: I just need to tell my boss that I got it from a source and didn't make it up myself.
GM: How about JJ McCarthy is our QB4?
REPORTER: Hmmm...got anything better than that?
GM: McCarthy is our QB2?
REPORTER: Perfect, thanks! I owe you one.
Quote:
This type of info does leak out all the time.
Good one.
Same could be said if McCarthy played in the no defense PAC 12 compared to other QBs where he would put up huge numbers. The big 10 had the best defense by far in the nation and most likely the best two teams this year in Michigan and Ohio State.
It’s a tough evaluation.
Quote:
This type of info does leak out all the time.
This is a bigger piece of fantasy than Lord of the Rings
I am no expert,but I watched 10-12 of JJ's games and never felt he was NFL level talent...
Pauline nails it
Quote:
This type of info does leak out all the time.
We had one of the one of the worst GMs in modern day sports and a moron dealing with the NFL media, and even Gettleman wouldn't be so careless to do what you are suggesting above.
Quote:
if Maye had played at Michigan under Jimmy H and JJ was with Mac ‘I don’t know how to coach QBs’ Brown. 1 guy had great coaching, the other did not. I think Maye’s ceiling could be higher.
Same could be said if McCarthy played in the no defense PAC 12 compared to other QBs where he would put up huge numbers. The big 10 had the best defense by far in the nation and most likely the best two teams this year in Michigan and Ohio State.
It’s a tough evaluation.
Fair point …agree.
Yep, in 2018 I thought Darnold was the a good QB prospect based on how he carved up PSU in the Rose Bowl. I clearly have no ability to evaluate QB prospects, I'll leave that to people who do that for a living.
12/24 for 263...really????
LOL
Quote:
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
12/24 for 263...really????
11 YPA and 4 TDs - that’s really darn good.
Quote:
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
12/24 for 263...really????
Yes, as a 19 year old in the biggest game of his life.
Didn't he go 12/24 in that game? Against the same defense that gave up 42 to Georgia the next game?
Quote:
JJ was in a super conservative, run based offense under Harbaugh and that's how some of you are evaluating him? He's made big throws and in big time situations. Go re-watch the 2022 rival game against the loaded Ohio State defense.
Didn't he go 12/24 in that game? Against the same defense that gave up 42 to Georgia the next game?
Did you watch the game or are you just looking at the box score? 10.9 YPA is pretty good if you ask most people.
Michigan scored 45 by the way.
It's a little presumptuous to say that Mac Brown can't coach QB's. Harbough, whom I do think is a fantastic coach, worked with how many QB's at Michigan before JJ that have sniffed the pros?
Sounds like someone is bullshitting.
Sounds like someone is bullshitting.
Sy has hinted heavily he's closer to 2 than 54
Sy admitted he slept on JJ thinking he was likely to stay in school. This meteoric rise of JJ came after he declared, so it is a good possibility the same thing could be going on all over the league, and folks are catching up, first the teams, then the folks who cover the sport, then the fans who get their info from the reporters.
when he declared with this year's class as strong as it is that was a big tell. people dont yet grasp how much nil has changed those decisions (especially for a NC winner at a blue blood program).
Can they go through multiple progressions and throw an accurate ball? If they weren't asked to in college, will they be able to? Screwing up the latter question has gotten many fired.
Quote:
if Maye had played at Michigan under Jimmy H and JJ was with Mac ‘I don’t know how to coach QBs’ Brown. 1 guy had great coaching, the other did not. I think Maye’s ceiling could be higher.
It's a little presumptuous to say that Mac Brown can't coach QB's. Harbough, whom I do think is a fantastic coach, worked with how many QB's at Michigan before JJ that have sniffed the pros?
I’ve watched Maye several times over the past 2 years … he seemed to regress with each game. Go back further … Sam Howell’s stats at UNC also show year to year regression .. 2019-2020-2021. In his 16 years at Texas, before his 5 year hiatus from coaching, Browns’ 3 best QBs were Chris Simms, Vince Young and Colt McCoy.