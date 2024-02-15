Interesting article from Schwartz

https://nypost.com/2024/02/15/sports/theres-a-lot-of-giants-skepticism-in-nfl-circles/
he is usually pro giants insider they use to get the word out....
this is great news...
maybe Mara is leaking that hey this is all on daboll/schoen, i am butting out....
i still think bring back Tyrod. worst case with Tyrod you get a decent eval of the OL/coaching staff/talent on the offensive side of the ball to start the season if DJ cant go. it was never a shit show with Tyrod.
after you bring in Tyrod you let the chip fall where they may on draft night.
Sounds like it's saying you're poor.
I wonder if the talk of bringing back Taylor is more of a shot across the bow of DeVito than it is Daniel Jones. Taylor knows his role and is content being the backup versus DeVito and his speaking engagements when he got thrust into starter role.
Bringing back Taylor makes sense simply for continuity and practice. Hopefully he gives the Giants a discount.
Paywall. WTF does it say?
Sounds like it's saying you're poor.
Lol!
Paywall. WTF does it say?
Sounds like it's saying you're poor.
To be fair, we're talking about the NY Post here. I don't care if they can provide us inside info with the lord and creator itself, it's still the NY Post. They are inside their own asshole.
So yea, WTF did it say?
In all seriousness, I ain’t shelling out coin for the NY Post. The Athletic/NYT/WaPo? Sure. But not the NY Post.
We know Jones will be on the roster, that's a virtual given. DeVito is also under contract as well.
The backup quarterbacks will be swooped up in free agency before the draft, so the Giants have to make a move for a viable backup.
If they land their guy in the draft, DeVito will the odd man is my guess.
The only QB room weaker than Jones/Taylor/DeVito is Jones/DeVito/mid-round draft pick.
@WBG84
"There is plenty of doubt about the Giants' plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback to open the 2024 season, as long as his surgically repaired right knee is healed. The reaction to that plan is often eye rolls."
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants
@WBG84
"The Giants will add a quarterback in free agency who is seen as more than a career backup, and they are considering all sorts of scenarios to add a quarterback in the draft. The Giants understand Jones is a medical concern."
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants
For this coming from Schwartz is telling. Sounds like NYG is looking into the draft AND FA for QB.
Link - ( New Window )
write them off for the next two years. It's the worst QB room in the league.
But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.
In all seriousness, I ain’t shelling out coin for the NY Post. The Athletic/NYT/WaPo? Sure. But not the NY Post.
Same, the athletic is worth every penny.
The league reaction to our new d-coordinator is a big MEH. There is also a perception that Daboll is hard to work for/with.
Bottom line last year when the league got together for their off-season activities the Giants were perceived as a team on the rise. Those perceptions are gone at the moment.
The league reaction to our new d-coordinator is a big MEH. There is also a perception that Daboll is hard to work for/with.
Bottom line last year when the league got together for their off-season activities the Giants were perceived as a team on the rise. Those perceptions are gone at the moment.
The vibe heading into 2024 isn't good so far. Feels like we're in for another rough year. Schoen and Daboll have to make bold moves that change the trajectory of the team
But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.
That's a different point.
What I'm saying is the Giants have to sign a backup before the draft to establish a floor. Because free agency basically wraps before the draft, you have to sign the backup before you know what will happen in the draft.
You can believe in and want to upgrade the quarterback in the draft, but you don't control how things transpire.
The Giants simply can't go into the draft with Jones and DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the roster.
At this point, I'd rather spend the day at the DMV than watch any of those three try to play QB in the NFL.
I am so down on Schoen.
Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.
But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.
That's a different point.
What I'm saying is the Giants have to sign a backup before the draft to establish a floor. Because free agency basically wraps before the draft, you have to sign the backup before you know what will happen in the draft.
You can believe in and want to upgrade the quarterback in the draft, but you don't control how things transpire.
The Giants simply can't go into the draft with Jones and DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the roster.
ok.. that's the floor of what they should do. But Schoen and Daboll need to make transformative moves at the position, to change the trajectory of the franchise, and to save their reputations. In the NFL, the moment for action is always now.
But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.
That's a different point.
What I'm saying is the Giants have to sign a backup before the draft to establish a floor. Because free agency basically wraps before the draft, you have to sign the backup before you know what will happen in the draft.
You can believe in and want to upgrade the quarterback in the draft, but you don't control how things transpire.
The Giants simply can't go into the draft with Jones and DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the roster.
They absolutely need a vet backup that can at least lend lip service to running a competent offense. They need 4 QBs for camp, too.
If Taylor wasn't so doggone fragile, in spite of he occasional bouts of under throwing wide open WRs, he'd be the perfect candidate.
write them off for the next two years. It's the worst QB room in the league.
At this point, I'd rather spend the day at the DMV than watch any of those three try to play QB in the NFL.
I am so down on Schoen.
Like you, I'm not happy about the extension. But this is now his moment to set a different course. I know he is intelligent, but does he have inspiration to see a way forward? And will he have the courage of his convictions? A lot is riding on this offseason for Joe.
Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.
I'd sign up for an approach like that. In a heartbeat.
here ya go - ( New Window )
yea I tried that, but it seems that isn't the full article.
Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.
I would sign for that right now.
Of course, I wish two different people were running for POTUS, too... ;)
The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.
I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.
What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.
The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.
I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.
What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.
And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?
Specifics not hyperbole
The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.
The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.
I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.
What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.
And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?
Specifics not hyperbole
Why do act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do have some vested interest here?
WBG84
@WBG84
"There is plenty of doubt about the Giants' plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback to open the 2024 season, as long as his surgically repaired right knee is healed. The reaction to that plan is often eye rolls."
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants
WBG84
@WBG84
"The Giants will add a quarterback in free agency who is seen as more than a career backup, and they are considering all sorts of scenarios to add a quarterback in the draft. The Giants understand Jones is a medical concern."
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants
For this coming from Schwartz is telling. Sounds like NYG is looking into the draft AND FA for QB.
The following Schwartz sentence makes no sense. "There is plenty of doubt about the Giants’ plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback to open the 2024 season, as long as his surgically repaired right knee is healed."
Apparently Schwartz is trying to say, "Even if Jones is physically ready to play on opening day, there is doubt as to whether he should be the starting quarterback". If this is not what Schwartz is trying to say, then it's anybody's guess as to what he's saying.
What do you care?
I happen to like Daboll and I have a serious dislike for backstabbers…Wink
So I just have a curiosity why people are jumping to these conclusions
Sorry if you have an issue with that
Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.
I'd rather than that bringing back Taylor who, 2023 season aside, has been pretty bad since leaving Buffalo. Very hot and cold and is also brittle. I prefer a younger guy. Huntley and Dobbs both would be cheaper and possibly even Mitch Trubisky. I doubt he sees a deal like he had prior to joining Pittsburgh. One year deals here, no future significance and hold the fort until the "rookie is ready".
Why do you act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do you have some vested interest here?
What do you care?
I happen to like Daboll and I have a serious dislike for backstabbers…Wink
So I just have a curiosity why people are jumping to these conclusions
Sorry if you have an issue with that
Yeah, I am sure that's it.
Because as far as I can tell, the only source of the idea that "Daboll is impossible to work with" is Martindale/Wilkins, who had a hidden agenda.
The article is so poorly written that it appears to conflate conjecture by those outside of the organization with some inside info, leaving the reader confused.
Once again, like with the KT doesn't give a shit narrative, once Giants fans see something written, they start accepting it as gospel.
It's really fascinating to watch.
The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.
The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.
I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.
What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.
And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?
Specifics not hyperbole
I'm basing it on documented reports of Daboll acting like an ass elsewhere, see the Colt McCoy stuff as reference.
I'm basing it on the fact that our GM had to wear a headset during games this year to see if he could hear what was going on with this coaching staff.
The fact that Duggan, who I generally trust as a reporter said Kafka had issues with Daboll as well and a lateral move for him was not out of the question prior to being promoted.
And my general belief that there are usually two sides to every story in a fight/dispute.
Is that enough for you?
In comment 16399882 ThomasG said:
Why do you act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do you have some vested interest here?
What do you care?
I happen to like Daboll and I have a serious dislike for backstabbers…Wink
So I just have a curiosity why people are jumping to these conclusions
Sorry if you have an issue with that
Yeah, I am sure that's it.
I guess you are just another one of those douche bags who feel that if you defend someone from the organization that automatically means you are somehow affiliated with the front office
Brilliant thought process on your part
I happen to be 42 year season ticket holder and very frustrated fan, but being frustrated doesn’t have to equate ripping every little thing associated with the team
But carry on with your message board nonsense
In comment 16399862 Chris684 said:
The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.
The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.
I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.
What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.
And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?
Specifics not hyperbole
I'm basing it on documented reports of Daboll acting like an ass elsewhere, see the Colt McCoy stuff as reference.
I'm basing it on the fact that our GM had to wear a headset during games this year to see if he could hear what was going on with this coaching staff.
The fact that Duggan, who I generally trust as a reporter said Kafka had issues with Daboll as well and a lateral move for him was not out of the question prior to being promoted.
And my general belief that there are usually two sides to every story in a fight/dispute.
Is that enough for you?
Kafka had issues with Daboll according to Leonard and Jordan…nuff said on that
As for Duggan….he isn’t much better as he was thrown off the Rutgers beat
Anything those guys report I take with a serious grain of salt
And Wink is out of the NFL.
Daboll may or may not be a joy at the beach, but the only real evidence of any sort of issue is the Daboll-Martindale divorce.
And Wink is out of the NFL.
Daboll may or may not be a joy at the beach, but the only real evidence of any sort of issue is the Daboll-Martindale divorce.
I agree. Didn't the numerous amount of NFL teams who passed on Wink also confirm this?
Yet we do have examples of many players saying that HOF coaches have been pains in the ass.
So what is the issue here?
Are you guys losing faith in Daboll because he may be too tough/critical?
My guess is you wouldn't be making this argument had the Giants won the NFC East.
So again….tell me what you are basing your opinion on?
If you are going to throw out accusations….back it up or STFU?
I guess one has to constantly bitch everything in order to pass your moronic smell test
Again….back it up
So which is it? Does he have a QB and should perform better? Or is his QB situation poor, but he should still be doing better?
Yet we do have examples of many players saying that HOF coaches have been pains in the ass.
So what is the issue here?
Are you guys losing faith in Daboll because he may be too tough/critical?
My guess is you wouldn't be making this argument had the Giants won the NFC East.
Be careful Eric….
You’ll be accused of having a burner account for the front office 😁
And Wink is out of the NFL.
Daboll may or may not be a joy at the beach, but the only real evidence of any sort of issue is the Daboll-Martindale divorce.
Eric, 2 things.
I'm fine with a tough coach.
Wink is an ass.
Doesn't change my belief that Daboll had some issues this year. I guess we'll just have to see what happens.
Yeah, I am sure that's it.
So again….tell me what you are basing your opinion on?
If you are going to throw out accusations….back it up or STFU?
I guess one has to constantly bitch everything in order to pass your moronic smell test
Again….back it up
Back what up? All you have to do is see your name asking for proof from any posters' views or opinions criticizing somebody at 1925 Giants Drive. Smell it yourself.
So which is it? Does he have a QB and should perform better? Or is his QB situation poor, but he should still be doing better?
You're correct, but I look at even from deeper psychological viewpoint.
When the Giants won last year, fans were thrilled with Daboll's "passion" after dramatic wins.
When the Giants started losing again in 2023, the same fans who say "X should be cut right after the game" or "this franchise has become too tolerant of losing" are also arguing that the head coach is "too mean," "too critical," or "too tough" when a player or coach screws up. And as I've pointed out, some of the fans saying this were fans of Parcells and Coughlin.
It's just weird.
But there wasn't a whisper of any of this in 2022. And no player (both publicly or privately) has said anything of substance to the press.
The only coaches who have left this offseason besides Wink are those who were fired (and fans were giddy they were fired) and those who have received promotions from other teams... with two exceptions.... Craig Fitzerald and Andy Bischoff. (And if you ask me, we got upgrades at both spots).
In comment 16399898 ThomasG said:
Yeah, I am sure that's it.
So again….tell me what you are basing your opinion on?
If you are going to throw out accusations….back it up or STFU?
I guess one has to constantly bitch everything in order to pass your moronic smell test
Again….back it up
Back what up? All you have to do is see your name asking for proof from any posters' views or opinions criticizing somebody at 1925 Giants Drive. Smell it yourself.
Wrong again
I have only taken this viewpoint on 2 issues
Daboll and Wink and the John Mara obsessions
Everything else is fair game and would be happy to criticize the organization as there have been many failures over the past 12 years that I’m happy to take issue with
Get a life dude
"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?
The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.
Being mean? LOL
But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.
WTF are you implying? Bavaro is 100% right. You aren't really sure of fuck all. All you're doing making assumptions based on a bunch of rumor and gossip.
"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?
The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.
Being mean? LOL
But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.
Exactly.
Yeah, I am sure that's it.
WTF are you implying? Bavaro is 100% right. You aren't really sure of fuck all. All you're doing making assumptions based on a bunch of rumor and gossip.
Thank you
Guess you will be accused as well of having a burner account for the front office 😂
Want to add Barkley & Tee Higgins around Stroud.
Want to add Barkley & Tee Higgins around Stroud.
2nd round pick for saquon... TAG AND TRADE NOW!!! wow. would be manna from heaven.
Come on GD. Given his view on the cap, DJM is clearly Abrams : )
Want to add Barkley & Tee Higgins around Stroud.
Barkley to Texans makes sense. But why don't they just sign him to a contract in FA? Why would Barkley sign a Tag contract? Can he negotiate a long term contract with Houston with the understanding he signs the Tag and then gets traded?
Yeah, I am sure that's it.
WTF are you implying? Bavaro is 100% right. You aren't really sure of fuck all. All you're doing making assumptions based on a bunch of rumor and gossip.
Pat doesn't need your help. He's perfectly capable of yelling at actual fans all by himself.
He's not with the Giants.
Having said that we cannot keep changing the GM and HC position every few years. You need to give Dabs and Schoen 5 years. Giving them less and putting them on the hot seat is going to result in poor long term decisions.
We can look back at prior regimes and point out decisions that were made because people felt they had to win now or they were out of a job.
There is a learning curve for a new GM and HC and as much as I have been critical of Dabs and Schoen they need to be given more time to turn this ship around.
We should have traded Saquon before the deadline last fall.
"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?
The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.
Being mean? LOL
But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.
Eric, the funny thing is that many of the fans that are criticizing Daboll for being too mean also want him replaced with Vrabel who is 100X times tougher and more demanding.
We should have traded Saquon before the deadline last fall.
I never thought I would say this but we should have done what Washington did at the deadline and dealt Barkley, McKinney, Slayton, and Jackson. Had they moved just Barkley and McKinney the Giants would likely have been picking 2nd instead of 6th.
Wash, rinse, repeat. We went through this same exercise for years and they finally found a young HC/GM pairing that has already had really solid success with the team in just 2 years, and you guys are already ready to let them go.
Embarrassing.
And about half this board failed that test miserably.
"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?
The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.
Being mean? LOL
But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!
Best option is get Qb at 6. And wind up with a young future-productive OL shown throughout next season withought a spending craze for old OL players. They aren't built to win right now.
And about half this board failed that test miserably.
Litmus tests aren't pass/fail.
Seriously, it’s just surreal
A litmus test for any serious Giants fan should be the Wink situation.
And about half this board failed that test miserably.
Litmus tests aren't pass/fail.
pH was too high.
.
Seriously, it’s just surreal
He wanted everyone to be patient with Gettleman too. The one failing the tests is him.