Interesting article from Schwartz bigbluewillrise : 2/15/2024 1:11 pm

https://nypost.com/2024/02/15/sports/theres-a-lot-of-giants-skepticism-in-nfl-circles/



he is usually pro giants insider they use to get the word out....



this is great news...



maybe Mara is leaking that hey this is all on daboll/schoen, i am butting out....





i still think bring back Tyrod. worst case with Tyrod you get a decent eval of the OL/coaching staff/talent on the offensive side of the ball to start the season if DJ cant go. it was never a shit show with Tyrod.





after you bring in Tyrod you let the chip fall where they may on draft night.