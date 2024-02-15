for display only
Interesting article from Schwartz

bigbluewillrise : 2/15/2024 1:11 pm
https://nypost.com/2024/02/15/sports/theres-a-lot-of-giants-skepticism-in-nfl-circles/

he is usually pro giants insider they use to get the word out....

this is great news...

maybe Mara is leaking that hey this is all on daboll/schoen, i am butting out....


i still think bring back Tyrod. worst case with Tyrod you get a decent eval of the OL/coaching staff/talent on the offensive side of the ball to start the season if DJ cant go. it was never a shit show with Tyrod.


after you bring in Tyrod you let the chip fall where they may on draft night.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2024 1:15 pm : link
Paywall. WTF does it say?
It showed up as subscribers only  
Biteymax22 : 2/15/2024 1:16 pm : link
Is this posted in full publicly somewhere or can someone give a better synopsis?
RE: …  
BrettNYG10 : 2/15/2024 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16399789 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Paywall. WTF does it say?


Sounds like it's saying you're poor.
Behind a paywall  
HomerJones45 : 2/15/2024 1:17 pm : link
I see no upside in keeping Taylor around. At some point, this team needs to improve, and we aren't doing that running aging career backups out there. All it is doing is protecting Danny Boy from any competition whatsoever- again.
RE: Behind a paywall  
Mike in NY : 2/15/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16399792 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
I see no upside in keeping Taylor around. At some point, this team needs to improve, and we aren't doing that running aging career backups out there. All it is doing is protecting Danny Boy from any competition whatsoever- again.


I wonder if the talk of bringing back Taylor is more of a shot across the bow of DeVito than it is Daniel Jones. Taylor knows his role and is content being the backup versus DeVito and his speaking engagements when he got thrust into starter role.
 
christian : 2/15/2024 1:24 pm : link
Jones is going to miss a bunch of the offseason, and may not be ready for week one.

Bringing back Taylor makes sense simply for continuity and practice. Hopefully he gives the Giants a discount.
RE: RE: …  
rnargi : 2/15/2024 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16399791 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16399789 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Paywall. WTF does it say?



Sounds like it's saying you're poor.


Lol!
If the Giants run it back with Jones/Taylor/DeVito  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 1:28 pm : link
write them off for the next two years. It's the worst QB room in the league.
RE: RE: …  
djm : 2/15/2024 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16399791 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16399789 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Paywall. WTF does it say?



Sounds like it's saying you're poor.


To be fair, we're talking about the NY Post here. I don't care if they can provide us inside info with the lord and creator itself, it's still the NY Post. They are inside their own asshole.

So yea, WTF did it say?
Brett.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2024 1:32 pm : link
Haha. Touché.

In all seriousness, I ain’t shelling out coin for the NY Post. The Athletic/NYT/WaPo? Sure. But not the NY Post.
Any summary?  
Blue Dog : 2/15/2024 1:34 pm : link
NY Post wants $130 for the year... that's Amazon prime.
RE: If the Giants run it back with Jones/Taylor/DeVito  
christian : 2/15/2024 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16399808 Manhattan said:
Quote:
write them off for the next two years. It's the worst QB room in the league.


We know Jones will be on the roster, that's a virtual given. DeVito is also under contract as well.

The backup quarterbacks will be swooped up in free agency before the draft, so the Giants have to make a move for a viable backup.

If they land their guy in the draft, DeVito will the odd man is my guess.

The only QB room weaker than Jones/Taylor/DeVito is Jones/DeVito/mid-round draft pick.
Here are some quotes:  
Sean : 2/15/2024 1:36 pm : link
Quote:
WBG84
@WBG84
"There is plenty of doubt about the Giants’ plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback to open the 2024 season, as long as his surgically repaired right knee is healed. The reaction to that plan is often eye rolls." -
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants


Quote:
WBG84
@WBG84
"The Giants will add a quarterback in free agency who is seen as more than a career backup, and they are considering all sorts of scenarios to add a quarterback in the draft. The Giants understand Jones is a medical concern." -
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants


For this coming from Schwartz is telling. Sounds like NYG is looking into the draft AND FA for QB.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2024 1:37 pm : link
Thanks. And music to these ears if true.
I can't guarantee it's the full article  
Giantsfan79 : 2/15/2024 1:38 pm : link
but a large portion of the article appears on this website
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: If the Giants run it back with Jones/Taylor/DeVito  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16399814 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16399808 Manhattan said:


Quote:


write them off for the next two years. It's the worst QB room in the league.



We know Jones will be on the roster, that's a virtual given. DeVito is also under contract as well.

The backup quarterbacks will be swooped up in free agency before the draft, so the Giants have to make a move for a viable backup.

If they land their guy in the draft, DeVito will the odd man is my guess.

The only QB room weaker than Jones/Taylor/DeVito is Jones/DeVito/mid-round draft pick.


But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.
RE: Brett.  
djm : 2/15/2024 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16399811 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Haha. Touché.

In all seriousness, I ain’t shelling out coin for the NY Post. The Athletic/NYT/WaPo? Sure. But not the NY Post.


Same, the athletic is worth every penny.
...  
christian : 2/15/2024 1:41 pm : link
I think Taylor still fits in the fringe starter category.
Among other things,  
Mad Mike : 2/15/2024 1:42 pm : link
while Schwartz alludes to chatting with both team execs and media, he doesn't specify if the skepticism he's getting is in conversations with personnel from other teams or just other sportswriters. Seems like that would be a meaningful distinction.
so the article makes a couple points  
Giantsfan79 : 2/15/2024 1:44 pm : link
everyone around the league is trying to get the full details of the Wink departure. It's the most insider gossip. Beyond that the chatter was about why the Giants regressed last year after winning the playoff game. The belief is they almost have to take a QB because the league scouts are as skeptical of Daniel Jones as many on this board.

The league reaction to our new d-coordinator is a big MEH. There is also a perception that Daboll is hard to work for/with.

Bottom line last year when the league got together for their off-season activities the Giants were perceived as a team on the rise. Those perceptions are gone at the moment.

RE: so the article makes a couple points  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16399831 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
everyone around the league is trying to get the full details of the Wink departure. It's the most insider gossip. Beyond that the chatter was about why the Giants regressed last year after winning the playoff game. The belief is they almost have to take a QB because the league scouts are as skeptical of Daniel Jones as many on this board.

The league reaction to our new d-coordinator is a big MEH. There is also a perception that Daboll is hard to work for/with.

Bottom line last year when the league got together for their off-season activities the Giants were perceived as a team on the rise. Those perceptions are gone at the moment.


The vibe heading into 2024 isn't good so far. Feels like we're in for another rough year. Schoen and Daboll have to make bold moves that change the trajectory of the team
...  
christian : 2/15/2024 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16399823 Manhattan said:
Quote:

We know Jones will be on the roster, that's a virtual given. DeVito is also under contract as well.

The backup quarterbacks will be swooped up in free agency before the draft, so the Giants have to make a move for a viable backup.

If they land their guy in the draft, DeVito will the odd man is my guess.

The only QB room weaker than Jones/Taylor/DeVito is Jones/DeVito/mid-round draft pick.

But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.


That's a different point.

What I'm saying is the Giants have to sign a backup before the draft to establish a floor. Because free agency basically wraps before the draft, you have to sign the backup before you know what will happen in the draft.

You can believe in and want to upgrade the quarterback in the draft, but you don't control how things transpire.

The Giants simply can't go into the draft with Jones and DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the roster.
RE: If the Giants run it back with Jones/Taylor/DeVito  
bw in dc : 2/15/2024 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16399808 Manhattan said:
Quote:
write them off for the next two years. It's the worst QB room in the league.


At this point, I'd rather spend the day at the DMV than watch any of those three try to play QB in the NFL.

I am so down on Schoen.
...  
christian : 2/15/2024 1:52 pm : link
A best case scenario in my view would be signing a guy like Huntley, and drafting Daniels.

Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.
RE: ...  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16399835 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16399823 Manhattan said:


Quote:



We know Jones will be on the roster, that's a virtual given. DeVito is also under contract as well.

The backup quarterbacks will be swooped up in free agency before the draft, so the Giants have to make a move for a viable backup.

If they land their guy in the draft, DeVito will the odd man is my guess.

The only QB room weaker than Jones/Taylor/DeVito is Jones/DeVito/mid-round draft pick.

But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.



That's a different point.

What I'm saying is the Giants have to sign a backup before the draft to establish a floor. Because free agency basically wraps before the draft, you have to sign the backup before you know what will happen in the draft.

You can believe in and want to upgrade the quarterback in the draft, but you don't control how things transpire.

The Giants simply can't go into the draft with Jones and DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the roster.


ok.. that's the floor of what they should do. But Schoen and Daboll need to make transformative moves at the position, to change the trajectory of the franchise, and to save their reputations. In the NFL, the moment for action is always now.

RE: ...  
section125 : 2/15/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16399835 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16399823 Manhattan said:


Quote:



We know Jones will be on the roster, that's a virtual given. DeVito is also under contract as well.

The backup quarterbacks will be swooped up in free agency before the draft, so the Giants have to make a move for a viable backup.

If they land their guy in the draft, DeVito will the odd man is my guess.

The only QB room weaker than Jones/Taylor/DeVito is Jones/DeVito/mid-round draft pick.

But, as you well know, a championship team is not built by just plugging holes, "we got this guy for X position, we got that guy for backup", especially when it comes to quarterback. It is about adding special players. Otherwise, you are just going through the motions and throwing mediocrity out on the field. It would have been easy for the 49ers to pencil in Trey Lance because of political considerations. But they were honest with themselves and made tough decisions. It's time for the Giants to make tough decisions at QB.



That's a different point.

What I'm saying is the Giants have to sign a backup before the draft to establish a floor. Because free agency basically wraps before the draft, you have to sign the backup before you know what will happen in the draft.

You can believe in and want to upgrade the quarterback in the draft, but you don't control how things transpire.

The Giants simply can't go into the draft with Jones and DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the roster.


They absolutely need a vet backup that can at least lend lip service to running a competent offense. They need 4 QBs for camp, too.
If Taylor wasn't so doggone fragile, in spite of he occasional bouts of under throwing wide open WRs, he'd be the perfect candidate.
RE: RE: If the Giants run it back with Jones/Taylor/DeVito  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16399840 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16399808 Manhattan said:


Quote:


write them off for the next two years. It's the worst QB room in the league.



At this point, I'd rather spend the day at the DMV than watch any of those three try to play QB in the NFL.

I am so down on Schoen.


Like you, I'm not happy about the extension. But this is now his moment to set a different course. I know he is intelligent, but does he have inspiration to see a way forward? And will he have the courage of his convictions? A lot is riding on this offseason for Joe.
This line from the article is interesting but not unexpected...  
GFAN52 : 2/15/2024 1:55 pm : link
"and they are considering all sorts of scenarios to add a quarterback in the draft."
bw  
Sean : 2/15/2024 1:56 pm : link
As you've said, between March 13th and April 27th will tell the story on Schoen.
RE: ...  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16399842 christian said:
Quote:
A best case scenario in my view would be signing a guy like Huntley, and drafting Daniels.

Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.


I'd sign up for an approach like that. In a heartbeat.
Always check to see if there  
Fat Wally : 2/15/2024 1:58 pm : link
is an archived version of the page.. easy way to get around paywalls
here ya go - ( New Window )
RE: Always check to see if there  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16399854 Fat Wally said:
Quote:
is an archived version of the page.. easy way to get around paywalls here ya go - ( New Window )


yea I tried that, but it seems that isn't the full article.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 2/15/2024 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16399842 christian said:
Quote:
A best case scenario in my view would be signing a guy like Huntley, and drafting Daniels.

Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.


I would sign for that right now.

Of course, I wish two different people were running for POTUS, too... ;)
I think both things can be true  
Chris684 : 2/15/2024 2:07 pm : link
The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.

The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.

I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.

What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.
Sounds like a response  
JonC : 2/15/2024 2:08 pm : link
to the letter to Mara posted here.
RE: I think both things can be true  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16399862 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.

The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.

I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.

What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.


And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?

Specifics not hyperbole
RE: RE: I think both things can be true  
ThomasG : 2/15/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16399876 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16399862 Chris684 said:


Quote:


The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.

The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.

I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.

What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.



And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?

Specifics not hyperbole


Why do act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do have some vested interest here?
.  
ThomasG : 2/15/2024 2:32 pm : link
Why do you act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do you have some vested interest here?
RE: Here are some quotes:  
GeofromNJ : 2/15/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16399817 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
"There is plenty of doubt about the Giants’ plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback to open the 2024 season, as long as his surgically repaired right knee is healed. The reaction to that plan is often eye rolls." -
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants





Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
"The Giants will add a quarterback in free agency who is seen as more than a career backup, and they are considering all sorts of scenarios to add a quarterback in the draft. The Giants understand Jones is a medical concern." -
@NYPost_Schwartz
#NYGiants



For this coming from Schwartz is telling. Sounds like NYG is looking into the draft AND FA for QB.


The following Schwartz sentence makes no sense. "There is plenty of doubt about the Giants’ plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback to open the 2024 season, as long as his surgically repaired right knee is healed."

Apparently Schwartz is trying to say, "Even if Jones is physically ready to play on opening day, there is doubt as to whether he should be the starting quarterback". If this is not what Schwartz is trying to say, then it's anybody's guess as to what he's saying.
RE: .  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16399882 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Why do you act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do you have some vested interest here?


What do you care?

I happen to like Daboll and I have a serious dislike for backstabbers…Wink

So I just have a curiosity why people are jumping to these conclusions

Sorry if you have an issue with that
GeofromNJ  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 2:35 pm : link
As I posted last week, Schwartz's writing has really gone down hill. Its another poorly written article.
RE: ...  
Toth029 : 2/15/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16399842 christian said:
Quote:
A best case scenario in my view would be signing a guy like Huntley, and drafting Daniels.

Daniels starts, Huntley is the backup, and Jones is stashed in a bubble so he doesn't hurt himself and trigger his injury guarantee.


I'd rather than that bringing back Taylor who, 2023 season aside, has been pretty bad since leaving Buffalo. Very hot and cold and is also brittle. I prefer a younger guy. Huntley and Dobbs both would be cheaper and possibly even Mitch Trubisky. I doubt he sees a deal like he had prior to joining Pittsburgh. One year deals here, no future significance and hold the fort until the "rookie is ready".
RE: RE: .  
ThomasG : 2/15/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16399884 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16399882 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Why do you act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do you have some vested interest here?



What do you care?

I happen to like Daboll and I have a serious dislike for backstabbers…Wink

So I just have a curiosity why people are jumping to these conclusions

Sorry if you have an issue with that


Yeah, I am sure that's it.
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16399882 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Why do you act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do you have some vested interest here?


Because as far as I can tell, the only source of the idea that "Daboll is impossible to work with" is Martindale/Wilkins, who had a hidden agenda.

The article is so poorly written that it appears to conflate conjecture by those outside of the organization with some inside info, leaving the reader confused.

Once again, like with the KT doesn't give a shit narrative, once Giants fans see something written, they start accepting it as gospel.

It's really fascinating to watch.
RE: RE: I think both things can be true  
Chris684 : 2/15/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16399876 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16399862 Chris684 said:


Quote:


The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.

The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.

I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.

What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.



And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?

Specifics not hyperbole


I'm basing it on documented reports of Daboll acting like an ass elsewhere, see the Colt McCoy stuff as reference.

I'm basing it on the fact that our GM had to wear a headset during games this year to see if he could hear what was going on with this coaching staff.

The fact that Duggan, who I generally trust as a reporter said Kafka had issues with Daboll as well and a lateral move for him was not out of the question prior to being promoted.

And my general belief that there are usually two sides to every story in a fight/dispute.

Is that enough for you?
RE: RE: RE: .  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16399889 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16399884 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399882 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Why do you act "insulted" anytime something like the above is brought up? Do you have some vested interest here?



What do you care?

I happen to like Daboll and I have a serious dislike for backstabbers…Wink

So I just have a curiosity why people are jumping to these conclusions

Sorry if you have an issue with that



Yeah, I am sure that's it.


I guess you are just another one of those douche bags who feel that if you defend someone from the organization that automatically means you are somehow affiliated with the front office

Brilliant thought process on your part

I happen to be 42 year season ticket holder and very frustrated fan, but being frustrated doesn’t have to equate ripping every little thing associated with the team

But carry on with your message board nonsense

As I said already...  
ThomasG : 2/15/2024 2:44 pm : link
Yeah, I am sure that's it.
RE: RE: RE: I think both things can be true  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16399894 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16399876 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399862 Chris684 said:


Quote:


The Giants are not "done" with Daniel Jones, meaning: They're all pretty sure they made a mistake but since he's going to be here and they have to pay him, he'll at least get another chance to compete to see if he can keep his job.

The Giants are open to and will likely pull the trigger on one of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Nix or Penix in rounds 1 or 2. There are more than a few whispers that J.J. is rising and Daniels and/or Maye might well fall into our laps at 6.

I'm not as worried about NYG addressing QB mainly because the Jones injury history is undeniable, and the future of his best trait (running) is already in jeopardy.

What is far more disturbing to me is the Daboll part. I think people are fooling themselves if they think the Wink stuff was all Wink.



And exactly what are you basing “people are fooling themselves “ on Daboll’s culpability in the Wink situation?

Specifics not hyperbole



I'm basing it on documented reports of Daboll acting like an ass elsewhere, see the Colt McCoy stuff as reference.

I'm basing it on the fact that our GM had to wear a headset during games this year to see if he could hear what was going on with this coaching staff.

The fact that Duggan, who I generally trust as a reporter said Kafka had issues with Daboll as well and a lateral move for him was not out of the question prior to being promoted.

And my general belief that there are usually two sides to every story in a fight/dispute.

Is that enough for you?


Kafka had issues with Daboll according to Leonard and Jordan…nuff said on that

As for Duggan….he isn’t much better as he was thrown off the Rutgers beat

Anything those guys report I take with a serious grain of salt
Chris684  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 2:47 pm : link
And yet Kafka is still with the Giants, with a promotion.

And Wink is out of the NFL.

Daboll may or may not be a joy at the beach, but the only real evidence of any sort of issue is the Daboll-Martindale divorce.
RE: Chris684  
Sean : 2/15/2024 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16399902 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
And yet Kafka is still with the Giants, with a promotion.

And Wink is out of the NFL.

Daboll may or may not be a joy at the beach, but the only real evidence of any sort of issue is the Daboll-Martindale divorce.

I agree. Didn't the numerous amount of NFL teams who passed on Wink also confirm this?
in addition  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 2:49 pm : link
we have no evidence from any player saying Daboll is a problem.

Yet we do have examples of many players saying that HOF coaches have been pains in the ass.

So what is the issue here?

Are you guys losing faith in Daboll because he may be too tough/critical?

My guess is you wouldn't be making this argument had the Giants won the NFC East.
RE: As I said already...  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16399898 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Yeah, I am sure that's it.


So again….tell me what you are basing your opinion on?

If you are going to throw out accusations….back it up or STFU?

I guess one has to constantly bitch everything in order to pass your moronic smell test

Again….back it up

Eric  
Sean : 2/15/2024 2:53 pm : link
I'm surprised at the view many have with Daboll. On one hand, we hear often about how bad his QB situation is. Yet, he's managed to go 16-19-1 which includes a playoff win in the last two seasons.

So which is it? Does he have a QB and should perform better? Or is his QB situation poor, but he should still be doing better?
RE: in addition  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16399905 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we have no evidence from any player saying Daboll is a problem.

Yet we do have examples of many players saying that HOF coaches have been pains in the ass.

So what is the issue here?

Are you guys losing faith in Daboll because he may be too tough/critical?

My guess is you wouldn't be making this argument had the Giants won the NFC East.


Be careful Eric….

You’ll be accused of having a burner account for the front office 😁
RE: Chris684  
Chris684 : 2/15/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16399902 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
And yet Kafka is still with the Giants, with a promotion.

And Wink is out of the NFL.

Daboll may or may not be a joy at the beach, but the only real evidence of any sort of issue is the Daboll-Martindale divorce.


Eric, 2 things.

I'm fine with a tough coach.

Wink is an ass.

Doesn't change my belief that Daboll had some issues this year. I guess we'll just have to see what happens.
RE: RE: As I said already...  
ThomasG : 2/15/2024 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16399906 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16399898 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Yeah, I am sure that's it.



So again….tell me what you are basing your opinion on?

If you are going to throw out accusations….back it up or STFU?

I guess one has to constantly bitch everything in order to pass your moronic smell test

Again….back it up


Back what up? All you have to do is see your name asking for proof from any posters' views or opinions criticizing somebody at 1925 Giants Drive. Smell it yourself.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16399907 Sean said:
Quote:
I'm surprised at the view many have with Daboll. On one hand, we hear often about how bad his QB situation is. Yet, he's managed to go 16-19-1 which includes a playoff win in the last two seasons.

So which is it? Does he have a QB and should perform better? Or is his QB situation poor, but he should still be doing better?


You're correct, but I look at even from deeper psychological viewpoint.

When the Giants won last year, fans were thrilled with Daboll's "passion" after dramatic wins.

When the Giants started losing again in 2023, the same fans who say "X should be cut right after the game" or "this franchise has become too tolerant of losing" are also arguing that the head coach is "too mean," "too critical," or "too tough" when a player or coach screws up. And as I've pointed out, some of the fans saying this were fans of Parcells and Coughlin.

It's just weird.
Chris684  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 3:01 pm : link
That's where I'm at too... let's see what happens.

But there wasn't a whisper of any of this in 2022. And no player (both publicly or privately) has said anything of substance to the press.

The only coaches who have left this offseason besides Wink are those who were fired (and fans were giddy they were fired) and those who have received promotions from other teams... with two exceptions.... Craig Fitzerald and Andy Bischoff. (And if you ask me, we got upgrades at both spots).
RE: RE: RE: As I said already...  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16399911 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16399906 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16399898 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Yeah, I am sure that's it.



So again….tell me what you are basing your opinion on?

If you are going to throw out accusations….back it up or STFU?

I guess one has to constantly bitch everything in order to pass your moronic smell test

Again….back it up




Back what up? All you have to do is see your name asking for proof from any posters' views or opinions criticizing somebody at 1925 Giants Drive. Smell it yourself.


Wrong again

I have only taken this viewpoint on 2 issues

Daboll and Wink and the John Mara obsessions

Everything else is fair game and would be happy to criticize the organization as there have been many failures over the past 12 years that I’m happy to take issue with

Get a life dude
IMO  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 3:06 pm : link
the people who are criticizing Daboll are criticizing the wrong things.

"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?

The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.

Being mean? LOL

But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2024 3:08 pm : link
People seriously GAF is Dabs is mean? Like come on.
RE: As I said already...  
djm : 2/15/2024 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16399898 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Yeah, I am sure that's it.


WTF are you implying? Bavaro is 100% right. You aren't really sure of fuck all. All you're doing making assumptions based on a bunch of rumor and gossip.
RE: IMO  
djm : 2/15/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16399921 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the people who are criticizing Daboll are criticizing the wrong things.

"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?

The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.

Being mean? LOL

But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.


Exactly.

RE: RE: As I said already...  
Mbavaro : 2/15/2024 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16399925 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16399898 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Yeah, I am sure that's it.



WTF are you implying? Bavaro is 100% right. You aren't really sure of fuck all. All you're doing making assumptions based on a bunch of rumor and gossip.


Thank you

Guess you will be accused as well of having a burner account for the front office 😂
This Confirms  
Lambuth_Special : 2/15/2024 3:39 pm : link
To me that the Giants will try to do something substantial at QB. It's just common sense stuff. No front office worth their salt would stand pat with a QB coming off an ACL with an unrelieable performance history. And Schoen will not have egg on his face for doing this after paying Jones $40 million; most people across the league would support this decision.
Don't be silly, Pat.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2024 3:45 pm : link
We know DJM isn't a burner account.
barkley  
mittenedman : 2/15/2024 3:49 pm : link
Some potential asshat information here, apparently the Texans are considering trading a 2nd or 3rd round pick to the Giants for Saquon (who they expect to be tagged).

Want to add Barkley & Tee Higgins around Stroud.
RE: barkley  
bigbluewillrise : 2/15/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16399939 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Some potential asshat information here, apparently the Texans are considering trading a 2nd or 3rd round pick to the Giants for Saquon (who they expect to be tagged).

Want to add Barkley & Tee Higgins around Stroud.


2nd round pick for saquon... TAG AND TRADE NOW!!! wow. would be manna from heaven.
RE: Don't be silly, Pat.  
christian : 2/15/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16399937 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
We know DJM isn't a burner account.


Come on GD. Given his view on the cap, DJM is clearly Abrams : )
RE: barkley  
section125 : 2/15/2024 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16399939 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Some potential asshat information here, apparently the Texans are considering trading a 2nd or 3rd round pick to the Giants for Saquon (who they expect to be tagged).

Want to add Barkley & Tee Higgins around Stroud.


Barkley to Texans makes sense. But why don't they just sign him to a contract in FA? Why would Barkley sign a Tag contract? Can he negotiate a long term contract with Houston with the understanding he signs the Tag and then gets traded?
The is offseason chatter  
UberAlias : 2/15/2024 4:16 pm : link
Like gossip, and doesn't mean much. At the end of the day, it comes down to the choices JS and BD make. If they make good choices, all this nonsense will disappear. If they make bad choices and the team is losing, this stuff will all resurface, but it doesn't matter because if it wasn't this, it would have been something else. What matters is what's going on inside the building and inside the locker room. This nonsense of "league sources" stuff is a joke. Gossip mongering.
RE: RE: As I said already...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16399925 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16399898 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Yeah, I am sure that's it.



WTF are you implying? Bavaro is 100% right. You aren't really sure of fuck all. All you're doing making assumptions based on a bunch of rumor and gossip.

Pat doesn't need your help. He's perfectly capable of yelling at actual fans all by himself.
Gatorade Dunk  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2024 4:34 pm : link
You need to let the Pat thing go.

He's not with the Giants.
I was not happy with the job that both Dabs and Schoen did last year.  
kelly : 2/15/2024 6:11 pm : link
I was also not happy with Wink and the performance of the defense. Glad to see him go.

Having said that we cannot keep changing the GM and HC position every few years. You need to give Dabs and Schoen 5 years. Giving them less and putting them on the hot seat is going to result in poor long term decisions.

We can look back at prior regimes and point out decisions that were made because people felt they had to win now or they were out of a job.

There is a learning curve for a new GM and HC and as much as I have been critical of Dabs and Schoen they need to be given more time to turn this ship around.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2024 6:48 pm : link
While I want to believe that Texans Saquon thing...I find it a little too good to be true.

We should have traded Saquon before the deadline last fall.
RE: IMO  
Jay on the Island : 2/15/2024 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16399921 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the people who are criticizing Daboll are criticizing the wrong things.

"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?

The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.

Being mean? LOL

But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.

Eric, the funny thing is that many of the fans that are criticizing Daboll for being too mean also want him replaced with Vrabel who is 100X times tougher and more demanding.
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 2/15/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16400031 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
While I want to believe that Texans Saquon thing...I find it a little too good to be true.

We should have traded Saquon before the deadline last fall.

I never thought I would say this but we should have done what Washington did at the deadline and dealt Barkley, McKinney, Slayton, and Jackson. Had they moved just Barkley and McKinney the Giants would likely have been picking 2nd instead of 6th.
 
ryanmkeane : 2/15/2024 8:20 pm : link
Giants fans simply cannot be patient with a new regime. Which means that a tough year after they made the playoffs and won a road game basically means it is now “Daboll will be fired” if they aren’t good in 2024.

Wash, rinse, repeat. We went through this same exercise for years and they finally found a young HC/GM pairing that has already had really solid success with the team in just 2 years, and you guys are already ready to let them go.

Embarrassing.
 
ryanmkeane : 2/15/2024 8:21 pm : link
A litmus test for any serious Giants fan should be the Wink situation.

And about half this board failed that test miserably.
More wild card win chest pounding  
ajr2456 : 2/15/2024 10:33 pm : link
.
RE: IMO  
giantstock : 2/15/2024 10:57 pm : link
In comment 16399921 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the people who are criticizing Daboll are criticizing the wrong things.

"He's mean!" Who gives a fuck?

The bigger issues if you want to take your shots at him are things like not dealing with the offensive line (coaching, personnel, etc.) and signing off on the Daniel Jones contract.

Being mean? LOL

But picking the wrong QB and not protecting him? More serious.


Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!

Best option is get Qb at 6. And wind up with a young future-productive OL shown throughout next season withought a spending craze for old OL players. They aren't built to win right now.



RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:09 am : link
In comment 16400102 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
A litmus test for any serious Giants fan should be the Wink situation.

And about half this board failed that test miserably.

Litmus tests aren't pass/fail.
RE: More wild card win chest pounding  
Greg from LI : 7:02 am : link
In comment 16400193 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.


Seriously, it’s just surreal
RE: RE: …  
Blueworm : 7:23 am : link
In comment 16400233 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16400102 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


A litmus test for any serious Giants fan should be the Wink situation.

And about half this board failed that test miserably.


Litmus tests aren't pass/fail.


pH was too high.
RE: RE: More wild card win chest pounding  
ajr2456 : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16400244 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16400193 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


.



Seriously, it’s just surreal


He wanted everyone to be patient with Gettleman too. The one failing the tests is him.
