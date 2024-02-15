CeeDee Lamb's Top 5 NFL Receivers- Wan'Dale is his sleeper!

This is from his guest spot on the Micah Parsons podcast, fyi.
|"He's so fast...so nice...routes (are) crazy..."
Impressive props from an in-division rival who is definitely himself one of the best around. So proud of our lil Wan'Dale! ;-) CeeDee Lamb on Wan'Dale Robinson
But we need a number 1 who the perfect specimen and runs in the low 4's. That is clearly what is holding this team back.
Don't know why, but he reminds me of Victor Cruz.
Tell you what, if they draft tight end Brock Bowers, the Giants will instantly will have one the best group of passing targets in the NFL- Hyatt, Wan-Dale, Bowers, Slayton, Hodgins.
Eric, to be fair, and speaking for me and no one else, I didn't like him because I thought he was too small in terms of height and body profile and then he got hit on his first catch in his first game and missed the entire year.
I'm elated he had a good year this year, and hope he can continue to stay healthy and productive.
Come on Manny... really? One of the best?
I was at the game in which he got hurt, and he had 90 plus yards.
It was November vs Detroit
Bowers - A Bavaro-like freight train
Hyatt/Slayton - Deep zone threats
Wan-Dale - End-around & Screen play specialist
Hodgins - "Jack-of-all -trades"
I would prefer Nabers or one of the top 4 qbs myself, but I do like the idea of Odunze's skillset theoretically balancing beautifully with what we have. Daboll's system is all about separation though and Nabers game is close to as good as it gets for a prospect with separation potential. I'd still prefer one of the top 4 qbs over Nabers. I think each of the top 4 have potential to be great in the nfl.
And the game against Jacksonville shortly before that he really broke out, he's the goods imo and will only get better.
Yes - most of them do….
Sucked?
Yes - most of them do….
The a analytics and opposing players seem to disagree
You're right, it was his first catch and first hit, he missed a month, then he played about a month, before getting hurt again and missing the rest of the season with the torn ACL. Either way, he missed most of the year last year and at the time seemed to justify concerns that his body could hold up to the NFL. Now we're waxing poetic about a 8 start, 60 catch, 600 scrimmage yard season with 2 total TDs.
But I guess that's where the bar is these days. I will say this, he looked good, like he can be a nice chess piece. I still don't think he can carry a big part of an offense...he needs to probably have a managed role in the offense. And that's why I still think a 2nd rounder is a little too rich for me. Full disclosure, I liked Skyy Moore, who was available at that pick, who hasn't done much, but his numbers even this year aren't far off from Wan'Dale. I get it, way different situation that Moore is in.
The a analytics and opposing players seem to disagree
I guess that settles it we won’t be drafting any WRs in the 1st or 2nd rounds. However, I’m happy our GM know better.
Is that what I said?
Bowers Bavaro-like?
You’ve been implying for quite awhile that our WRs are good or above average when that’s simply not the case. Our WRs are well below average compared to the league. WanDale is nice WR with great potential but the cupboard is bare here.
Top 10?
Top 15?
You’ve been implying for quite awhile that our WRs are good or above average when that’s simply not the case. Our WRs are well below average compared to the league. WanDale is nice WR with great potential but the cupboard is bare here.
The WRs are average, they’ve been handcuffed by poor QB play. Like I said all last offseason, Slayton is a high end #3 option on a good team with good QB play. Turns out he ended up having a pretty good year for being saddled with two backup QBs and a QB who won’t throw the ball downfield.
Wandale is a good WR, with a specialized skillset that would be very productive if he wasn’t on one of the worst offenses in the league.
Nowhere have I said they don’t need to add a #1 WR, they do. But our WRs also don’t stink.
Because people need the excuse that the WRs are the worst in the league, the experts opinion doesn’t matter
Because people need the excuse that the WRs are the worst in the league, the experts opinion doesn’t matter
Well where would you rank our WRs. If you think they’re better than what’s said here?
QB is irrelevant. Many WRs have thrived this year with really bad QB play.
So let’s take the average of your answer and say 20th. That is below average for the league which is the consensus amongst everyone here.
So thanks for proving posters points for them. And IMO - 20 still maybe too high.
An average WR corps in the NFL means you can’t truly threaten teams and be in the upper tier of teams that can contend for a chip. It’s the same argument you’ve made for QB play. Just be consistent that’s all I’m saying.
Top 10?
Top 15?
Agreed they are NOT even average by definition smh
They are absolutely worse than 21.
An average WR corps in the NFL means you can’t truly threaten teams and be in the upper tier of teams that can contend for a chip. It’s the same argument you’ve made for QB play. Just be consistent that’s all I’m saying.
Maybe if you think all positions have the same amount of impact as the QB. We just saw a generational QB win a Super Bowl in a year they played a rookie, kadarious Toney, picked up a guy mid year from the jets, who caught the game winning TD.
Go look at Nico Collins’ numbers before Stroud got there.
There’s no inconsistency. QB has a bigger impact than WR.
KC
Arizona
Carolina
We’re our WRs definitely better than any other team last year?
That’s a strawman argument… I never said QB play was irrelevant. Everything is relevant on a football team such as OL play as well. But we can objectively rank the Giants WRs and see that this is a below average unit.
And bringing up Mahomes who’s probably the best to ever do it is pointless. When he didn’t have a strong OL he looked average too. He’s also had great talent at WR too is Tyreek Hill and still has probably the best TE to do it.
Because when I rank WR corp - I look as if they had similar QB production. So if Mahomes QBd every team in the league. Where were our WR corps rank?
KC
Arizona
Carolina
We’re our WRs definitely better than any other team last year?
Exactly we are in the bottom third of the league
Third, Mahomes has won more Super Bowls without Tyreek than with Tyreek.
Fine if you don’t want to use Mahomes, look what Stroud did for Nico Collins. Lawrence for Engram, etc.
Thanks for playing.
Nico is the better WR, but the gap is way closer than you think. Get Slayton a top 10 QB and I bet you he’s a 1000 yard receiver.
Nico is the better WR, but the gap is way closer than you think. Get Slayton a top 10 QB and I bet you he’s a 1000 yard receiver.
You’re never wrong. You just admitted our WRs are below average. So again, thanks for playing
Flip flop
Backtrack
Side step
Choose your phrase.
Thanks for playing.
Side stepping what? The Giants receivers don’t stink, they’re average. Slayton had over 700 yards averaging 4.6 targets a game in an offense that could barely move the football. That’s not a guy who stinks.
Slayton only had 53 catchable targets this year, and caught 50 of them. Nico Collins had 82. That’s a 12% difference in catchable targets.
Flip flop
Backtrack
Side step
Choose your phrase.
Waddle, Thielan, Godwin, Pickens, Rice, Addison are all #1 WRs? Having a 1,000 yards doesn’t make you a #1 WR.
If you swapped QBs Slayton would be the #1 option here and probably getting closer to 100 targets, with more down field opportunities which would lead to him getting 1,000 yards.
That doesn’t mean he’s a #1 WR. But thanks for playing.
You’re never wrong. You just admitted our WRs are below average. So again, thanks for playing
If that’s what you take from that then you lack comprehension.
20th ranked in your opinion is below average. And again - outside KC, Carolina, NE, and Arizona - what team our our WRs definitely better than?
16 is average since there are 32 teams. You ranked them around 20th. That’s below average.
The legend of Darius Slayton will be larger here than Sidd Finch soon.
Sure if only we could get one of the top QBs ever to play the game. Then sure. Thinking finding a number 1 WR will be easier to find.
That doesn’t mean they stink. I’d bet you KC would rather have Slayton and Robinson over Toney and Richie James.
The legend of Darius Slayton will be larger here than Sidd Finch soon.
Not as big as the Eli revenge tour thread.
That doesn’t mean they stink. I’d bet you KC would rather have Slayton and Robinson over Toney and Richie James.
Wow way to go out a limb with the last statement. A guy who is inactive and a guy who is their 5th WR. lol. And I believe I said KC WRs were worse than ours.
So you admit they’re average which means they’re replaceable and can be easily found. But as a group you actually listed them below average 🤣
How would you know about the thread?
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:34 am : link : reply
that's the other thing I have no patience for, people who can't admit they were wrong.
How would you know about the thread?
Because your the fifth poster to reference me to it this week and still have no fuckjng clue what you’re talking about. Grow up. You look pathetic.
Lol come on be better
It's not like he was unfamiliar with Reid's system or Mahomes. More like he took a sabbatical with the Jets for a spell, lol.
Lol come on be better
Well I know more than you for sure.
It's not like he was unfamiliar with Reid's system or Mahomes. More like he took a sabbatical with the Jets for a spell, lol.
Basically got sent down to the minors to start the year.
Lol come on be better
Lol come on be better
Third, Mahomes has won more Super Bowls without Tyreek than with Tyreek.
Fine if you don’t want to use Mahomes, look what Stroud did for Nico Collins. Lawrence for Engram, etc.
You’re absolutely sidestepping. And that’s exactly what a strawman argument is. We can certainly evaluate the Giants WR talent or lack thereof without factoring QB play. I don’t think anyone would argue whether a QB can make a WR corps look better, or even conversely worse. And to be clear, same can be said about better talent at WR making a QB play look better as well. As I stated before, Allen and Hurts took off when they added weapons, ie AJ Brown, Devonta, Diggs, etc.
But let’s stop the fallacy that the Giants WR corps isn’t below average compared to the league. It is.
And Collins was a good player before Stroud. Houston was subpar on offense in years past with the OL and Davis Mills at QB. But players generally get better over time. Stroud has certainly allowed Collins to take the next step this year. Is this surprising?! But NONE of that changes the fact that the Giants WRs are below average. Why are we continually deflecting from the point?
You’re not a football savant or anything g close to it. You have been proven more wrong than right. You’re not a genius. Realize this and grow up already. There are more important things in this site than trying to prove to be the smartest person. You’re not. You never will be.
It’s not a hard concept. They DO NOT have a WR1 so as CURRENTLY CONSTITUTED they ( as in corps) are BELOW AVERAGE. I have NEVER said they all stink… another fallacy and deflection. Glad that’s finally over smh
Wrs
Don’t bother. He’s never wrong. When someone brags how “smart” he is… it’s not worth the debate.
Look who made the first snide comment in this thread. All you need to know…
How so when the thread was about Wan’Dale being good?
So what you get from Slayton is what you always get. A lot of no show games with a big play once every 3-4 games.
Cmon now, don’t be snide.
Slayton has had 3 700 yard seasons on some of the worst offenses, and improved from last year to this year. I’d say that’s someone worth having as the #3 at a position where you carry 5-6. It’s not like he’s Sterling Sheppard.
Which by the way, the Giants WR group would have been better if Sheppard didn’t have a scholarship.
Lol. Great contribution to the site buddy.
So what you get from Slayton is what you always get. A lot of no show games with a big play once every 3-4 games.
Slayton had 79 targets this year, which is right in line with a lot of #3 options. And even if his targets drop into the 50s, I’d wager more of them will be the type of targets that take advantage of his best attribute.
Hijacking another thread like you do every single day. Which is why it is impossible to have any type of conversation with you.
And yeah, our wide receiver room is below average. We have Robinson, a rookie who looked pretty solid at times and clearly can be a really awesome threat but is still developing, and Darius Slayton, who still can't catch the ball with his hands, but will put up solid seasons as a #3 or #4 type receiver.
So, yes, our receiver room is not good. It badly needs a #1 or another really good #2 type receiver.
Thanks for your contribution to this site!
Thanks for your contribution to this site!
In all honesty, and I’m not being a dick here - but you admitting that we don’t need a number 1 (which I agree you have said) is more of a reason why our WR corps as it stands is below average.
There’s no one on here that scares a single team. Outside 4-5 teams - there’s probably not a group that’s worse than ours. Now if we add a Nabers, Odunze, maybe a Higgins - sure that could change. But as a group - it’s one of the worst in the league. And that’s not to say they can’t have “roles” or contribute. Or even have big games. But gsme in and game out - this group right now is one of the worst in the league.
Neither should people thinking they’re average. The line between average and below average is thin.
What is false is that they all stink, which some here (not saying you) like to claim. There’s some good football players in that room.
I meant to say we do need 1. I do apologize. It was not my intent.
Neither should people thinking they’re average. The line between average and below average is thin.
What is false is that they all stink, which some here (not saying you) like to claim. There’s some good football players in that room.
It isn’t actually… you would be hard-pressed to objectively rank the Giants WR corps between 19-21 as you stated. That’s one. But nevertheless, I digress. You’re not very objective it appears so this exercise has run its course. If you’re truly honest with your evaluations, you would easily find the Giants WRs are closer to the bottom third of the league.
Giants WRs corps (as a group) is not better than 11-13 other NFL teams smh
You captured it right.
A bonafide WR1 doesn't hurt, but it couldn't be clearer what's more important moving forward for the franchise. I come from the school of thought that everyone is basically open in the NFL. You just need a QB who can prove it.
Slayton hasn’t had an above average passing QB since he’s been here. The talent would look way closer to average if they had average QB. Evan Engram is pretty average, but he just set the tight end record for receptions.
Slayton hasn’t had an above average passing QB since he’s been here. The talent would look way closer to average if they had average QB. Evan Engram is pretty average, but he just set the tight end record for receptions.
This isn’t about knocking Slayton. He is who he is… a solid WR. But isn’t DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney (their version of Slayton) better than Slayton and Hyatt?!
Why do I have to concede a differing opinion?
I think we do have talent that just needs a #1. Why do I have to concede I’m wrong?
And Collins was likely getting 100ish targets anyway, he was their #1
Can you name 6 NFL teams than the Giants WR corps is better than?!
And I am talking about the Giants WRs and how they have talent and have been held back by a poor passing game.
Why do you keep ignoring the question regarding whether they would look better when not matched up against #1 and #2 corners?
The core of the WR group, aka the group who will probably be here a few more years - Slayton, Wandale, Hyatt are average talent that need better QB play to reach their ceiling. If we’re counting only the top three options they’d rank about average. The rest of the group that brings them down won’t be on the roster next year, they’re irrelevant to what the Giants WR room is.
It doesn’t matter if Slayton is less talented than Moore or Collins, if they can get similar production out of him with better QB play, which isn’t outlandish to think.
Slayton is on par talent wise with guys like Gabe Davis and Jerry Jeudy. Two guys that a lot of people on here have asked to bring into the WR room.
And I am talking about the Giants WRs and how they have talent and have been held back by a poor passing game.
Why do you keep ignoring the question regarding whether they would look better when not matched up against #1 and #2 corners?
The core of the WR group, aka the group who will probably be here a few more years - Slayton, Wandale, Hyatt are average talent that need better QB play to reach their ceiling. If we’re counting only the top three options they’d rank about average. The rest of the group that brings them down won’t be on the roster next year, they’re irrelevant to what the Giants WR room is.
It doesn’t matter if Slayton is less talented than Moore or Collins, if they can get similar production out of him with better QB play, which isn’t outlandish to think.
Slayton is on par talent wise with guys like Gabe Davis and Jerry Jeudy. Two guys that a lot of people on here have asked to bring into the WR room.
Slayton hit FA and resigned with the Giants for 2yrs for about 12million. How much he gets paid is how he’s perceived talent wise. He’s a 6/7million WR. Gabe Davis will most likely get paid more than that. Slayton will NOT be here a few more years. This is most likely his last season here. Why? Because the GM realizes we need more talent at WR smh. Our future WRs are Hyatt and Robinson with a rookie drafted this year.
I would take Gabe over Slayton… for one he’s a real red zone target. Slayton will never be that, he’s slight and lacks height.
In 2022 Davis caught only 46% of his red zone targets, compared to 66% for Slayton, granted only on 3 targets. In 2021 Davis only caught 46% of his red zone targets, Slayton was 0-2. In 2021 they both had 10 targets, Davis caught 5 and Slayton 4. In 2019 Slayton caught 50%.
Davis appears to better in the red zone because the Bills have one of the best QBs, passing offenses and throw the ball in the redzone more.
Slayton hasn’t had an above average passing QB since he’s been here. The talent would look way closer to average if they had average QB. Evan Engram is pretty average, but he just set the tight end record for receptions.
I recall Richie James being one of the better separators last season. Did that carry over in Kansas City? Statistically he fell off quite a bit. Worse success rate, worse drop rate, and worse catch percentage.
Evan Engram had an ADOT of 5.0 and 8.4 yards per reception. His ADOT is right around the 2021 Jason Garrett offense level and he had Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon throwing the ball for half a season. Lowest for his career for yards before reception. Basically, he runs for 4 yards before Lawrence checks him the ball. Good player, like he always was, but wildly inconsistent and not a top TE.
QB rankings are still arbitrary, ranking any position requires personal opinion. Some on here don’t think Lamar is a top QB and some do.
It’s easier to get to a consensus because you’re ranking one player against one player, not groups.
WR
