for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

And it starts... McCarthy to the Giants at 6???

bluewave : 2/15/2024 7:32 pm
Rich Eisen Show - Andrew Siciliano and Trevor Sikkema from PFF already talking about Giants possibly taking McCarthy at 6!

Link
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
McCarthy  
Gogolak : 2/15/2024 8:02 pm : link
To me is alot like Brock Purdy only better. Is JJ worth the #6 pick? I say yes. I guess we will find Stay tuned
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2024 8:03 pm : link
Huh? I'm confused about the 'rising' backlash...dudes 'rise' & 'fall' a lot between now & the draft.
Waiting until the Combine where teams start  
GFAN52 : 2/15/2024 8:08 pm : link
to get a better assessment of the QBs.
Nobody knows which QB is going to be the best in the draft...  
DefenseWins : 2/15/2024 8:09 pm : link
nobody...

There will be lots of Monday morning quarterbacking though I can promise you that.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/15/2024 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16400087 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Huh? I'm confused about the 'rising' backlash...dudes 'rise' & 'fall' a lot between now & the draft.


According to who?
They are committed to Jones  
larryflower37 : 2/15/2024 8:10 pm : link
As painful as that is.
Talking heads are going to throw stuff at the wall until the draft
Remote Throw  
Trainmaster : 2/15/2024 8:27 pm : link
McCarthy only after a trade back from 6th overall to the mid first round. Say Giants send 6th overall (1600 pts) to Indianapolis for their 15th overall (1050), 46th (440) and 82nd (180) and 116th (58).
Please don't  
TommyWiseau : 2/15/2024 8:27 pm : link
take a QB just to take a QB. If he is THE guy then fine, but I hope they really do their homework
RE: RE: RE: Can we please stop with the rising comments?  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16400084 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16400082 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16400079 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Players don't rise. Rising means the team evaluated the player, gave him a grade, and then changed it based on nothing other than non-game stuff. When someone says a player is rising, it means those in the media are just getting wind of how NFL teams value said player and adjust according. They say the player is rising so they don't sound like they are full of shit.



I think rising is a fine term for it. It relates to the public perception. There is no actual market happening. You are mincing over words. The public perception of JJ McCarthy is that he is rising as a draft night asset. Same thing happened to Anthony Richardson - and it came to fruition. Same thing happened to Will Levis and he came crashing down to reality. It's all good fun and merely speculation.



When your baseline is shit, he isn't rising. You can critique it all you want but we see the same shit every year. Rising means the player completely changed the grading scales that teams used with no games. It doesn't make sense. You cannot even point to interviews and workouts now as an excuse either. So, how is he rising? Did he help an old lady across the street?


There are a lot of prospects. People doing more homework. The combine, pro days and draft are closing in on us. More buzz and real talk.
RE: Remote Throw  
Del Shofner : 2/15/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16400105 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
McCarthy only after a trade back from 6th overall to the mid first round. Say Giants send 6th overall (1600 pts) to Indianapolis for their 15th overall (1050), 46th (440) and 82nd (180) and 116th (58).


That's the outcome I would prefer.
If the Giants love McCarthy  
Jay on the Island : 2/15/2024 8:42 pm : link
Then I would be happy with him at 6.
RE: If the Giants love McCarthy  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16400115 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Then I would be happy with him at 6.


but it has to be generational QB love, not Daniel Jones funny feeling running up my leg from the Senior Bowl love.
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2024 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16400094 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16400087 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Huh? I'm confused about the 'rising' backlash...dudes 'rise' & 'fall' a lot between now & the draft.

This is a weird back and forth. Most websites have which players are rising and falling.



According to who?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Kevin in Annapolis : 2/15/2024 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16400121 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16400094 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16400087 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Huh? I'm confused about the 'rising' backlash...dudes 'rise' & 'fall' a lot between now & the draft.

This is a weird back and forth. Most websites have which players are rising and falling.



According to who?


Whom
......  
BrettNYG10 : 2/15/2024 8:49 pm : link
We got a franchise QB the last time we drafted sixth--would just be history repeating itself.
RE: They are committed to Jones  
BleedBlue46 : 2/15/2024 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16400095 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
As painful as that is.
Talking heads are going to throw stuff at the wall until the draft


Jones contract would pair very well with a rookie QB this year. He can be traded or cut for significant savings next year and we could avoid playing him too much if the rookie shows he's worthy which would help us avoid the extra 24 million he is guaranteed for injury. Also, I think Jones would be a great, class act tutor like Alex Smith was. If we get really lucky, Jones plays well enough early on this season to garner something in a trade.
RE: They are committed to Jones  
Manhattan : 2/15/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16400095 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
As painful as that is.
Talking heads are going to throw stuff at the wall until the draft


Maybe.. maybe not. You are guessing. Jones has been awful. Why commit to an awful quarterback. I wouldn't do it. Many wouldn't do it. Maybe Schoen and Daboll won't do it.
RE: Remote Throw  
BleedBlue46 : 2/15/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16400105 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
McCarthy only after a trade back from 6th overall to the mid first round. Say Giants send 6th overall (1600 pts) to Indianapolis for their 15th overall (1050), 46th (440) and 82nd (180) and 116th (58).


I'm sorry but you come off as a bit arrogant thinking you know so much about QB prospects when they are potentially the single most challenging position to project with prospects. I really don't think we could get JJ after a trade back to mid round, you're just regurgitating mock draft nonsense at that point. If they believe JJ is the goods then you take him at 6, you don't risk missing him by trading back.
RE: RE: They are committed to Jones  
BleedBlue46 : 2/15/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16400129 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16400095 larryflower37 said:


Quote:


As painful as that is.
Talking heads are going to throw stuff at the wall until the draft



Maybe.. maybe not. You are guessing. Jones has been awful. Why commit to an awful quarterback. I wouldn't do it. Many wouldn't do it. Maybe Schoen and Daboll won't do it.


If they acknowledge and try to correct their mistake then they almost surely buy themselves another 1-2 years. If they go with Devito, Jones and a vet, then they will reap what they sowed and be fired after a more-than-likely rough year.

I really don't think Schoen and Dabs are going to risk it. They are taking one of the top 4 qbs imo.
RE: Just watched it again and...  
AcidTest : 2/15/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16400074 bluewave said:
Quote:
Damn, they even floated the idea someone might trade with the Chargers at 5 and pick him!


Yup. It's still very early, but the chatter around McCarthy has been so intense lately that maybe some team would trade with Arizona or San Diego to get ahead of the Giants to take him.
RE: Guy nailed it...  
AcidTest : 2/15/2024 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16400085 bw in dc said:
Quote:
McCarthy is the biggest wildcard in this draft...


Agreed.
RE: RE: Just watched it again and...  
BleedBlue46 : 2/15/2024 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16400135 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16400074 bluewave said:


Quote:


Damn, they even floated the idea someone might trade with the Chargers at 5 and pick him!



Yup. It's still very early, but the chatter around McCarthy has been so intense lately that maybe some team would trade with Arizona or San Diego to get ahead of the Giants to take him.


I trust Schoen to avoid getting sniped by a team behind us if he likes a QB enough he will make sure that doesn't happen via good communication with teams in front of us as he did with Banks last year.
I was talking about McCarthy at 6  
ElitoCanton : 2/15/2024 9:54 pm : link
back around the time of the college football playoff. He's a top 10 pick. All you people who scout by college stats have always been wrong.
..  
Sean : 2/15/2024 9:57 pm : link
Quote:

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
At the moment, I don't know if Giants like J.J. McCarthy. There's a lot of reporting (and evaluation on their end) to be done.

But I can draw from the trends and traits Schoen and Daboll leaned into as part of the Bills' brain trust in selecting Allen, and connect dots that they may do something similar with a prospect like McCarthy. Not outrageous. I think that's why you'll see McCarthy mentioned for Giants - whether it's legit or not.
RE: ..  
Anakim : 2/15/2024 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16400161 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:



Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
At the moment, I don't know if Giants like J.J. McCarthy. There's a lot of reporting (and evaluation on their end) to be done.

But I can draw from the trends and traits Schoen and Daboll leaned into as part of the Bills' brain trust in selecting Allen, and connect dots that they may do something similar with a prospect like McCarthy. Not outrageous. I think that's why you'll see McCarthy mentioned for Giants - whether it's legit or not.



Makes sense, but Maye is more in the Allen mold than McCarthy is
RE: RE: ..  
GFAN52 : 2/15/2024 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16400166 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16400161 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:



Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
At the moment, I don't know if Giants like J.J. McCarthy. There's a lot of reporting (and evaluation on their end) to be done.

But I can draw from the trends and traits Schoen and Daboll leaned into as part of the Bills' brain trust in selecting Allen, and connect dots that they may do something similar with a prospect like McCarthy. Not outrageous. I think that's why you'll see McCarthy mentioned for Giants - whether it's legit or not.






Makes sense, but Maye is more in the Allen mold than McCarthy is


But Maye is likely to be less obtainable in the draft.
RE: RE: RE: ..  
Anakim : 2/15/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16400167 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16400166 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16400161 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:



Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
At the moment, I don't know if Giants like J.J. McCarthy. There's a lot of reporting (and evaluation on their end) to be done.

But I can draw from the trends and traits Schoen and Daboll leaned into as part of the Bills' brain trust in selecting Allen, and connect dots that they may do something similar with a prospect like McCarthy. Not outrageous. I think that's why you'll see McCarthy mentioned for Giants - whether it's legit or not.






Makes sense, but Maye is more in the Allen mold than McCarthy is



But Maye is likely to be less obtainable in the draft.


For now...
RE: RE: ..  
BleedBlue46 : 2/15/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16400166 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16400161 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:



Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
At the moment, I don't know if Giants like J.J. McCarthy. There's a lot of reporting (and evaluation on their end) to be done.

But I can draw from the trends and traits Schoen and Daboll leaned into as part of the Bills' brain trust in selecting Allen, and connect dots that they may do something similar with a prospect like McCarthy. Not outrageous. I think that's why you'll see McCarthy mentioned for Giants - whether it's legit or not.






Makes sense, but Maye is more in the Allen mold than McCarthy is


Maye has the size of Allen but doesn't really show the fearless pocket presence of Allen which was on his college tape. JJ resembles that fearless pocket presence of Allen much more than Maye imo.
RE: I was talking about McCarthy at 6  
BleedBlue46 : 2/15/2024 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16400160 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
back around the time of the college football playoff. He's a top 10 pick. All you people who scout by college stats have always been wrong.


Good eye, I was keying in on CW, Maye and Daniels hoping we would be top 3 and didn't really take a deep dive for JJ until the past month or so.
RE: Can we please stop with the rising comments?  
blueblood : 2/15/2024 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16400079 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Players don't rise. Rising means the team evaluated the player, gave him a grade, and then changed it based on nothing other than non-game stuff. When someone says a player is rising, it means those in the media are just getting wind of how NFL teams value said player and adjust according. They say the player is rising so they don't sound like they are full of shit.



THANK YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
STOP THE MADNESS  
AROCK1000 : 2/15/2024 10:44 pm : link
The guy did nothing but game manage.
He knew the other teams plays half the time
I have PTSD  
GiantTuff1 : 2/15/2024 11:35 pm : link
from late rising white brunette mop top QB’s selected 6th by the New York Giants.
I will say this about McCarthy  
GiantTuff1 : 2/15/2024 11:38 pm : link
he does seem to have some sort of special magic juju about him.

He seems to have a winners DNA and is a very bright sort of new age-y esque kid. Maybe there is something in the water in Ann Arbor a la Brady.

If Schoen and Daboll see a perennial winner in him then what the hell, take him.
RE: I will say this about McCarthy  
BleedBlue46 : 12:47 am : link
In comment 16400216 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
he does seem to have some sort of special magic juju about him.

He seems to have a winners DNA and is a very bright sort of new age-y esque kid. Maybe there is something in the water in Ann Arbor a la Brady.

If Schoen and Daboll see a perennial winner in him then what the hell, take him.


He does have a very bright, intuitive vibe about him and it shows in his pocket presence imo. I've been watching the all 22 of the Alabama game and he really was the reason they one that game. He definitely doesn't lack a quick mind in the pocket. Going to watch the 2022 all 22 of the Ohio St game again next. The more I delve into him the more I like him, I believe some teams legitimately have him as qb2. He has little to no weaknesses, quite the tool box. His touch passes are the only area I can think of, but I think it's easily improved by coaching him to have proper shoulder slant on those throws. It's a simple fix imo for the young man.
I love  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:48 am : link
how fans know for sure which QBs will be great pros and which will suck.

Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.

You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.

You can make an educated guess. That's it.

So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.
RE: I love  
BleedBlue46 : 12:58 am : link
In comment 16400222 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
how fans know for sure which QBs will be great pros and which will suck.

Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.

You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.

You can make an educated guess. That's it.

So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.


Absolutely, this is the one thing we can not for sure. Not even the pros can know on how these prospects will transition to the NFL, especially at qb.
If McCarthy goes that high  
M.S. : 6:39 am : link
Maybe Marvin Harrison Jr. falls right into the lap of the Giants.
RE: I love  
KDavies : 6:39 am : link
In comment 16400222 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
how fans know for sure which QBs will be great pros and which will suck.

Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.

You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.

You can make an educated guess. That's it.

So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.


Shit. Look at the draft history. The pros whose job it is don't know, but some dude on BBI is going to throw a fit and throw his remote if we draft him
Wasn't there just a "Nix at 6" meltdown recently on BBI?  
ZogZerg : 6:45 am : link
I guess the senior bowl practices moved him out.
Now it's McCarthy.
I love the concern of teams trading in front to snatch him.

LOL
RE: Just watched it again and...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:07 am : link
In comment 16400074 bluewave said:
Quote:
Damn, they even floated the idea someone might trade with the Chargers at 5 and pick him!


So that’s it. Jim Harbaugh is floating these rumors.
RE: I will say some of you  
Victor in CT : 7:38 am : link
In comment 16400076 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Say QB or bust draft wise but then complain because it's not the guy YOU have decided it should be..

I am fine with McCarthy to the GMEN.


so true.
RE: I love  
ChrisRick : 7:43 am : link
In comment 16400222 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
how fans know for sure which QBs will be great pros and which will suck.

Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.

You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.

You can make an educated guess. That's it.

So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.


What would your response be to those who say it is implied that someone is expressing an opinion/guess even when speaking in absolute terms?
ChrisRick  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:04 am : link
I think I already answered that. If someone is speaking in absolute terms about knowing the unknowable, I ignore them.

It wasn't too long ago I got into arguments that Evan Neal wasn't a sure thing or that maybe taking an OL at #5 or #7 might not be the right way to go. Those who argued against said that not taking an OL in the top 7 would be criminal, especially Neal.
RE: RE: I love  
BigBlueShock : 8:04 am : link
In comment 16400262 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16400222 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


how fans know for sure which QBs will be great pros and which will suck.

Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.

You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.

You can make an educated guess. That's it.

So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.



What would your response be to those who say it is implied that someone is expressing an opinion/guess even when speaking in absolute terms?

Well maybe those that you say are really just guessing should hold off on throwing the remote then? Just a thought
I still think we don't pick a QB at 6  
Biteymax22 : 8:15 am : link
But I'd be fine with it being JJ if we were going too, depending on who is still there obviously.

For those of you saying trade down into the teens if you want JJ, there's very good odds he won't be there. You have to do a lot of projecting when evaluating QBs and JJ has an awful lot of projectable skills.

RE: ChrisRick  
barens : 8:22 am : link
In comment 16400267 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I think I already answered that. If someone is speaking in absolute terms about knowing the unknowable, I ignore them.

It wasn't too long ago I got into arguments that Evan Neal wasn't a sure thing or that maybe taking an OL at #5 or #7 might not be the right way to go. Those who argued against said that not taking an OL in the top 7 would be criminal, especially Neal.



Just speaking that the picking an Offensive Lineman early, it worked out really well for Detroit. Like other positions, you just have to hit.
RE: I love  
UberAlias : 8:23 am : link
In comment 16400222 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
how fans know for sure which QBs will be great pros and which will suck.

Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.

You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.

You can make an educated guess. That's it.

So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.
Agreed. And not only that, they're forming their opinion based on a fraction of the information the teams are working with. In that sense, you are being liberal in your use of the word "educated".
barens  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:43 am : link
Of course.

But no one on this message board has the monopoly on truth about which players will be "hits" and which won't be.

And anyone arguing that they know McCarthy ill be this or that is someone to not pay attention to.

Who you pay attention to are those who calmly discuss the pros and cons of each prospect, the upside and downside.

But anyone who makes a definitive statement is just silly.

And we've gone through this so many times of the years you would think some people would learn, but they don't. Someone should link to some old pre-draft threads on Josh Allen or Sam Darnold.
UberAlias  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:46 am : link
That's the thing. There are 32 teams out there who each spend tens of millions of dollars on professional scouts who do nothing all year long but make these decisions, and what is their batting average?

And yet someone posting on BBI on their iPhone while sitting on the john knows more?
I remember Malik Willis rising up in the draft  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 8:50 am : link
.

Huge Michigan fan, and I love McCarthy. I just don't see him as a top 10 pick. I'd say he's a Day 2 pick. If the Giants can move up late round 1 and grab him similar to the Ravens sneaking back up and grabbing Lamar.. I'm all for it.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 