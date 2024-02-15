And it starts... McCarthy to the Giants at 6???

McCarthy only after a trade back from 6th overall to the mid first round. Say Giants send 6th overall (1600 pts) to Indianapolis for their 15th overall (1050), 46th (440) and 82nd (180) and 116th (58).
Players don't rise. Rising means the team evaluated the player, gave him a grade, and then changed it based on nothing other than non-game stuff. When someone says a player is rising, it means those in the media are just getting wind of how NFL teams value said player and adjust according. They say the player is rising so they don't sound like they are full of shit.
I think rising is a fine term for it. It relates to the public perception. There is no actual market happening. You are mincing over words. The public perception of JJ McCarthy is that he is rising as a draft night asset. Same thing happened to Anthony Richardson - and it came to fruition. Same thing happened to Will Levis and he came crashing down to reality. It's all good fun and merely speculation.
When your baseline is shit, he isn't rising. You can critique it all you want but we see the same shit every year. Rising means the player completely changed the grading scales that teams used with no games. It doesn't make sense. You cannot even point to interviews and workouts now as an excuse either. So, how is he rising? Did he help an old lady across the street?
There are a lot of prospects. People doing more homework. The combine, pro days and draft are closing in on us. More buzz and real talk.
As painful as that is.
Talking heads are going to throw stuff at the wall until the draft
Jones contract would pair very well with a rookie QB this year. He can be traded or cut for significant savings next year and we could avoid playing him too much if the rookie shows he's worthy which would help us avoid the extra 24 million he is guaranteed for injury. Also, I think Jones would be a great, class act tutor like Alex Smith was. If we get really lucky, Jones plays well enough early on this season to garner something in a trade.
I'm sorry but you come off as a bit arrogant thinking you know so much about QB prospects when they are potentially the single most challenging position to project with prospects. I really don't think we could get JJ after a trade back to mid round, you're just regurgitating mock draft nonsense at that point. If they believe JJ is the goods then you take him at 6, you don't risk missing him by trading back.
Maybe.. maybe not. You are guessing. Jones has been awful. Why commit to an awful quarterback. I wouldn't do it. Many wouldn't do it. Maybe Schoen and Daboll won't do it.
If they acknowledge and try to correct their mistake then they almost surely buy themselves another 1-2 years. If they go with Devito, Jones and a vet, then they will reap what they sowed and be fired after a more-than-likely rough year.
I really don't think Schoen and Dabs are going to risk it. They are taking one of the top 4 qbs imo.
Damn, they even floated the idea someone might trade with the Chargers at 5 and pick him!
Yup. It's still very early, but the chatter around McCarthy has been so intense lately that maybe some team would trade with Arizona or San Diego to get ahead of the Giants to take him.
I trust Schoen to avoid getting sniped by a team behind us if he likes a QB enough he will make sure that doesn't happen via good communication with teams in front of us as he did with Banks last year.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
At the moment, I don't know if Giants like J.J. McCarthy. There's a lot of reporting (and evaluation on their end) to be done.
But I can draw from the trends and traits Schoen and Daboll leaned into as part of the Bills' brain trust in selecting Allen, and connect dots that they may do something similar with a prospect like McCarthy. Not outrageous. I think that's why you'll see McCarthy mentioned for Giants - whether it's legit or not.
Makes sense, but Maye is more in the Allen mold than McCarthy is
But Maye is likely to be less obtainable in the draft.
Maye has the size of Allen but doesn't really show the fearless pocket presence of Allen which was on his college tape. JJ resembles that fearless pocket presence of Allen much more than Maye imo.
he does seem to have some sort of special magic juju about him.
He seems to have a winners DNA and is a very bright sort of new age-y esque kid. Maybe there is something in the water in Ann Arbor a la Brady.
If Schoen and Daboll see a perennial winner in him then what the hell, take him.
He does have a very bright, intuitive vibe about him and it shows in his pocket presence imo. I've been watching the all 22 of the Alabama game and he really was the reason they one that game. He definitely doesn't lack a quick mind in the pocket. Going to watch the 2022 all 22 of the Ohio St game again next. The more I delve into him the more I like him, I believe some teams legitimately have him as qb2. He has little to no weaknesses, quite the tool box. His touch passes are the only area I can think of, but I think it's easily improved by coaching him to have proper shoulder slant on those throws. It's a simple fix imo for the young man.
I think I already answered that. If someone is speaking in absolute terms about knowing the unknowable, I ignore them.
It wasn't too long ago I got into arguments that Evan Neal wasn't a sure thing or that maybe taking an OL at #5 or #7 might not be the right way to go. Those who argued against said that not taking an OL in the top 7 would be criminal, especially Neal.
But I'd be fine with it being JJ if we were going too, depending on who is still there obviously.
For those of you saying trade down into the teens if you want JJ, there's very good odds he won't be there. You have to do a lot of projecting when evaluating QBs and JJ has an awful lot of projectable skills.
I think I already answered that. If someone is speaking in absolute terms about knowing the unknowable, I ignore them.
It wasn't too long ago I got into arguments that Evan Neal wasn't a sure thing or that maybe taking an OL at #5 or #7 might not be the right way to go. Those who argued against said that not taking an OL in the top 7 would be criminal, especially Neal.
Just speaking that the picking an Offensive Lineman early, it worked out really well for Detroit. Like other positions, you just have to hit.
That's the thing. There are 32 teams out there who each spend tens of millions of dollars on professional scouts who do nothing all year long but make these decisions, and what is their batting average?
And yet someone posting on BBI on their iPhone while sitting on the john knows more?
Huge Michigan fan, and I love McCarthy. I just don't see him as a top 10 pick. I'd say he's a Day 2 pick. If the Giants can move up late round 1 and grab him similar to the Ravens sneaking back up and grabbing Lamar.. I'm all for it.
There will be lots of Monday morning quarterbacking though I can promise you that.
According to who?
That's the outcome I would prefer.
but it has to be generational QB love, not Daniel Jones funny feeling running up my leg from the Senior Bowl love.
Jones contract would pair very well with a rookie QB this year. He can be traded or cut for significant savings next year and we could avoid playing him too much if the rookie shows he's worthy which would help us avoid the extra 24 million he is guaranteed for injury. Also, I think Jones would be a great, class act tutor like Alex Smith was. If we get really lucky, Jones plays well enough early on this season to garner something in a trade.
Maybe.. maybe not. You are guessing. Jones has been awful. Why commit to an awful quarterback. I wouldn't do it. Many wouldn't do it. Maybe Schoen and Daboll won't do it.
I'm sorry but you come off as a bit arrogant thinking you know so much about QB prospects when they are potentially the single most challenging position to project with prospects. I really don't think we could get JJ after a trade back to mid round, you're just regurgitating mock draft nonsense at that point. If they believe JJ is the goods then you take him at 6, you don't risk missing him by trading back.
I really don't think Schoen and Dabs are going to risk it. They are taking one of the top 4 qbs imo.
Yup. It's still very early, but the chatter around McCarthy has been so intense lately that maybe some team would trade with Arizona or San Diego to get ahead of the Giants to take him.
Agreed.
Good eye, I was keying in on CW, Maye and Daniels hoping we would be top 3 and didn't really take a deep dive for JJ until the past month or so.
THANK YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
He knew the other teams plays half the time
He seems to have a winners DNA and is a very bright sort of new age-y esque kid. Maybe there is something in the water in Ann Arbor a la Brady.
If Schoen and Daboll see a perennial winner in him then what the hell, take him.
He seems to have a winners DNA and is a very bright sort of new age-y esque kid. Maybe there is something in the water in Ann Arbor a la Brady.
If Schoen and Daboll see a perennial winner in him then what the hell, take him.
He does have a very bright, intuitive vibe about him and it shows in his pocket presence imo. I've been watching the all 22 of the Alabama game and he really was the reason they one that game. He definitely doesn't lack a quick mind in the pocket. Going to watch the 2022 all 22 of the Ohio St game again next. The more I delve into him the more I like him, I believe some teams legitimately have him as qb2. He has little to no weaknesses, quite the tool box. His touch passes are the only area I can think of, but I think it's easily improved by coaching him to have proper shoulder slant on those throws. It's a simple fix imo for the young man.
Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.
You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.
You can make an educated guess. That's it.
So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.
Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.
You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.
You can make an educated guess. That's it.
So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.
Absolutely, this is the one thing we can not for sure. Not even the pros can know on how these prospects will transition to the NFL, especially at qb.
Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.
You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.
You can make an educated guess. That's it.
So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.
Shit. Look at the draft history. The pros whose job it is don't know, but some dude on BBI is going to throw a fit and throw his remote if we draft him
Now it's McCarthy.
I love the concern of teams trading in front to snatch him.
LOL
So that’s it. Jim Harbaugh is floating these rumors.
I am fine with McCarthy to the GMEN.
so true.
Even though we've watched these fans be wrong year after year.
You don't know. I don't know. No one knows.
You can make an educated guess. That's it.
So anyone saying they know, I recommend not paying much attention.
What would your response be to those who say it is implied that someone is expressing an opinion/guess even when speaking in absolute terms?
It wasn't too long ago I got into arguments that Evan Neal wasn't a sure thing or that maybe taking an OL at #5 or #7 might not be the right way to go. Those who argued against said that not taking an OL in the top 7 would be criminal, especially Neal.
For those of you saying trade down into the teens if you want JJ, there's very good odds he won't be there. You have to do a lot of projecting when evaluating QBs and JJ has an awful lot of projectable skills.
Huge Michigan fan, and I love McCarthy. I just don't see him as a top 10 pick. I'd say he's a Day 2 pick. If the Giants can move up late round 1 and grab him similar to the Ravens sneaking back up and grabbing Lamar.. I'm all for it.