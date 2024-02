Pat Leonard: 'Joe Schoen is in charge'

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that despite Mara’s constant presence in the building, Schoen has been given near complete autonomy as the general manager. He makes the calls and is rarely, if ever, overruled.“Joe Schoen is in charge,” one team source told Leonard. “It’s not like Rex Ryan and Mike Tannenbaum were with the Jets. No one questions who is in charge in the building. It’s a GM-centric organization. It’s not like Brian Daboll is Bill Belichick, where he’s drafting the players.”Then again, typical Pat Leonard... the other side of the coin:“This is still John Mara’s team,” another team source said. “Never forget that. John Mara runs the Giants.” Joe Schoen - ( New Window