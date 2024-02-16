Jones' 2023 Performance and his Contract Viability Lambuth_Special : 2/16/2024 9:55 am

I published this in a reply to a thread but I thought it made sense for a post:



I've seen a number posts from people I greatly respect around here saying that Joe Schoen would not pivot away from Jones based on only six games after signing him for a 4-year, $160 million contract.



However, I think the contract was structured so that Jones had to perform and stay healthy right out the gate:



Jones' cap hits for year 2, 3, and 4 are large, with year 4 being so ridiculously large ($58 mil) that there was no chance they wouldn't restructure at some point.



You know which cap hit wasn't large? Year 1. Meaning that this was Jones' chance to either elevate his game to top-10 and earn an immediate restructure to lower his $47 million 2024 cap hit with extra years, or he could he maintain his above-average (but not top-ten) level from 2022 and the team would roll the dice with him and his $47 million hit in 2024 and restructure Dex and Thomas to help build the team aroud good, but not great QB play.



This is why Schoen mentioned the 'accelerated timeline' in his end-of-year press conference. Jones really had to play well and stay healthy this past season to justify reinvestment in his contract. Now he's put the team in a rock-and-a-hard place. What if he rebounds in 2024 and plays on his 2022 level, but is only healthy for 10 games? You are then faced with a $40 million dollar cap hit for 2025, cutting him and eating the $22 million, or restructuring his contract and guaranteeing extra years of him on the roster despite totally inconsistent play and health.



This is also why Simms and Banks' comments of "support" were overblown, because both them implied that Jones had to turn around his play immediately or he would be gone fast. The contract was a 2-year test where Jones really needed to pass the first year test, so the Giant will now hedge, and Jones will need to pull a rabbit out of his hat to justify being on the roster after 2024.