BBI Debate - Giants All-Time Team

Back in 2014, we created the following All-Time team document. Larry did almost all of the work but there was input from Daniel Franck, Mike Moran, John Berti, and myself.Well felt it was best to break out the players into three distinct eras:Single-Wing / Single-Platoon Era (1925 – 1949)Pro T / Two-Platoon Era (1950 – 1977)Post-Modern (1978 – 2010) & Post-Lockout Eras (2011-2019) CombinedIn 2021, we revised the document. With the 100th-year anniversary of the team approaching, Larry correctly believes we should update it again.My initial thought is we're going to have a problem with a controversial wide receiver from LSU. Right now, in the latter era, we have:X Receiver – Amani Toomer (1996-2008)Honorable Mention – Plaxico Burress (2005-08)Z Receiver – Victor Cruz (2010-2016)(BTW, we may need to include a slot receiver category).I think the debate is going to be true talent/ability versus historical "value" and productivity to the franchise.In other words, how do you view Toomer and Burress versus Beckham as an X receiver? New York Giants All-Time Team - ( New Window