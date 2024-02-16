Xavier McKinney begins negotiations on X/Twitter Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2024 12:51 pm : 2/16/2024 12:51 pm

Xavier McKinney @mckinney15__



I want to be appreciated in every way for what I do and bring to the table . As a player and as a leader . I’ve stood by myself ten toes through the critics , the hate etc. sacrificing what those around me didn’t want too or were afraid too for those same people to make it a better situation for all of us . May not always have been beneficial for me but it was for US . Don’t let that go over your head . And I’d do it 10 times over again 🫡