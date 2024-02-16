Xavier McKinney begins negotiations on X/Twitter

Xavier McKinney @mckinney15__
I want to be appreciated in every way for what I do and bring to the table . As a player and as a leader . I’ve stood by myself ten toes through the critics , the hate etc. sacrificing what those around me didn’t want too or were afraid too for those same people to make it a better situation for all of us . May not always have been beneficial for me but it was for US . Don’t let that go over your head . And I’d do it 10 times over again 🫡
@rydunleavy
·
13m
Sounds like Xavier McKinney contract talks are underway.
He played a hybrid safety role the last 2 years instead of just what suits his skill set best.
That was my first thought.
😀
Hoping they can find some middle ground on a contract.
I’m afraid to ask, why.
Quote:
I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.
I’m afraid to ask, why.
A lot seem not to like him. I think he's been a solid player and one they can't affored to lose.
I just don't see the value in X at $12M AAV or more.
Schoen would be INSANE to give him that, with the shape this roster is in. Someone will, better not be us!
McKinney was outstanding in 2022 before getting hurt. Since then, he has been a good, not great, S who flashes a great play now and then.
Pretty good is giving them a lot of credit...
Quote:
In comment 16400668 JT039 said:
Quote:
I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.
I’m afraid to ask, why.
A lot seem not to like him. I think he's been a solid player and one they can't affored to lose.
Why do these athletes have to do this shit?
I'm 56 maybe that's why I don't get it.
Very little about the roster is here for the long haul right now.
At the end of the day, someone might
Quote:
Our pretty good defense, which for a brief moment actually looked like a good defense, is about to get worse. So that’s fun.
Pretty good is giving them a lot of credit...
27th against the run
That's all I have without looking anything up.
Well done.
Must have been wearing good safety shoes that day
by the end of the offseason if you dont keep this type... you will watch the team allocate X million dollars to non giants who are marginal players who will collect a check and be gone in 2 yrs.
keep good players- draft good players--- be opportunistic trading (williams) when possible.
repeat until you have enough good players to compete.
+1
This is a salary cap league and there's a ton of safeties.
Some safeties have gotten paid the last few years because they went to teams that HAD to hit the cap floor.
Quote:
He has all 10 toes.
That was my first thought.
😀
Well…considering the history of this franchise, that’s nothing to sneeze at…
Quote:
Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.
+1
Yup. Glad somebody said this.
He seems to be tuned into what's being said...
Wow!
Quote:
Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.
+1
+2
How do people say that want and expect us to improve when they want to re-sign mediocre players to premium contracts?
Quote:
Can anyone name an impactful game he has had?
Thank you.
How do people say that want and expect us to improve when they want to re-sign mediocre players to premium contracts?
And, for the record, I am not saying I don't want him back. However, if he is looking for top dollar then, yes, we need to move on. I said the same thing about Jones last year. My max was $30 per. When he was asking for $40, you cannot be afraid to move on.
Then all the sudden, he makes 2 All Pro plays on back to back snaps.
Those weren't Stevie Brown INTs. Those were 2 elite plays in a row. I've never seen anyone play a WR screen like that. Great football play.
If it's been determined internally that he's a great player playing out of position, pay him. Playing every snap is unbelievable.
Quote:
In comment 16400668 JT039 said:
Quote:
I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.
I’m afraid to ask, why.
A lot seem not to like him. I think he's been a solid player and one they can't affored to lose.
Some fans just love to pick someone to dislike. I agree with you.
The tag for safeties is $14.5M
From reading that tweet is it possible the Giants have signaled less than strong interest to his representatives?
Meanwhile what is the upside of him putting his personal business out in a public forum? I understand he’s only 24 years old. I understand he’s an alpha athlete. I understand he’s playing in the era of social media and personal branding but isn’t there anyone around him to advise him?
The NFL owners vs NFL players is not a fair fight. No wonder NFL players who the worst CBA in US professional sports.
If Gettleman were still here, he would make McKinney the highest paid Safety in the game after about 10 minutes of discussions.
Let's hope Schoen has improved his craft at the negotiating table since the Jones deal.
Completely disagree. He has played several years and every snap last year. There is nothing else he needs to show that he hasn't already. You either want him or you don't.
The tag is above his market value and accomplishes nothing since we aren't competing for a Lombardi next year and just looking to keep him for some championship run. And we would have to negotiate with him again next year anyway.
So, it might be valuable to sign him to a reasonable deal with incentives or franchise him.
However, we can't keep letting talent just leave ALA Love.
Productive players, team leaders, solid people (mostly), dependable (mostly), would love to keep them on the team - at a reasonable cost.
If the player, their agent, or other teams have a different idea of reasonable, well then they will be ex-Giants and there will be additional holes to fill, using the money the Giants were offering.
George, as usual, you net things out very well. Everyone wants to build thru the draft and hit on your top picks … then when they actually do, it’s let him go because ya ya ya … he made 1 big mistake last year and hopefully learned from it; I hope they keep him.
At the right price. If he thinks he's worth 16m or more, the answer is "NO".
In comment 16400665 jeff57 said:
Then all the sudden, he makes 2 All Pro plays on back to back snaps.
Those weren't Stevie Brown INTs. Those were 2 elite plays in a row. I've never seen anyone play a WR screen like that. Great football play.
If it's been determined internally that he's a great player playing out of position, pay him. Playing every snap is unbelievable.
I had a similar reaction. I was like, "great, but where the hell has this been? You do this in a meaningless game right before free agency?"
Again - at what price/what fit.
We're changing the defense again for the 3rd time in four years under McKinney in his tenure here potentially.
Some folks continue to speak in absolutes - throwing those who like to intently analyze a lot of angles, and ignore a lot of key variables with players themselves, cap, coaching scheme fit.
my feelings too
PRICE is the deciding factor. Schoen will assign a # to him, and should NOT go above that point. More than likely, McKinney wants a LOT more than Schoen should be willing to give.
Quote:
In comment 16400696 djm said:
Quote:
Our pretty good defense, which for a brief moment actually looked like a good defense, is about to get worse. So that’s fun.
Pretty good is giving them a lot of credit...
27th against the run
That's all I have without looking anything up.
I'd be down to have him re-signed but if he wants Jessie Bates money, not sure that happens.
Probably harboring all of the negative comments/reactions after his atv injury
I’d love to have him back, but not if he’s trying to break the bank.
Quote:
And let him prove his worth again. He’s a solid but not star player. He also has some character concerns that need to addressed before signing him long term.
Completely disagree. He has played several years and every snap last year. There is nothing else he needs to show that he hasn't already. You either want him or you don't.
The tag is above his market value and accomplishes nothing since we aren't competing for a Lombardi next year and just looking to keep him for some championship run. And we would have to negotiate with him again next year anyway.
If that’s the case then you let him walk. He’s a solid but unspectacular player playing a position that can be replaced. The Giants have a capable player in Belton ready to step in. Belton is not as good in coverage, but he has a habit of making plays on the ball.
Quote:
He has all 10 toes.
Wow!
After the ATV accident, he's lucky he has all 10 fingers. Or has he forgotten?
Quote:
In comment 16400853 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
And let him prove his worth again. He’s a solid but not star player. He also has some character concerns that need to addressed before signing him long term.
Completely disagree. He has played several years and every snap last year. There is nothing else he needs to show that he hasn't already. You either want him or you don't.
The tag is above his market value and accomplishes nothing since we aren't competing for a Lombardi next year and just looking to keep him for some championship run. And we would have to negotiate with him again next year anyway.
If that’s the case then you let him walk. He’s a solid but unspectacular player playing a position that can be replaced. The Giants have a capable player in Belton ready to step in. Belton is not as good in coverage, but he has a habit of making plays on the ball.
Give your opinion...is that the case or not?
I don't know why everybody runs to the tag as the default answer around here. Can contracts not be negotiated in good faith between two NFL parties anymore?
Besides Free Agency isn't the instant windfall it used to be like several years ago...GMs became more conservative once QB salaries went thru the roof and supply of more impactful WRs and CBs coming out of college increased.
I think Daboll loves him. Stood up for him with the Wink incident.
I would go $10 to $12 mill AAV because I do not think he is a game changer(yet), but he is reliable. Not sure what Schoen will do. However, I think another team will go after him fairly hard - $14 to $15 AAV for 5 years.
His age, availability and experience are in his favor and a great selling point for his agent.
I'd only give it a 20% chance he is back.
"I believe in myself and I bust my ass to be the best."
- Every player in every sport
I think it’s extremely difficult for fans to assess safety performance. And good safety play often results in things not happening, not highlight plays.
Quote:
Can anyone name an impactful game he has had?
I think it’s extremely difficult for fans to assess safety performance. And good safety play often results in things not happening, not highlight plays.
Budda Baker - ( New Window )