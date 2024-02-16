for display only
Xavier McKinney begins negotiations on X/Twitter

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2024 12:51 pm
Xavier McKinney @mckinney15__

I want to be appreciated in every way for what I do and bring to the table . As a player and as a leader . I’ve stood by myself ten toes through the critics , the hate etc. sacrificing what those around me didn’t want too or were afraid too for those same people to make it a better situation for all of us . May not always have been beneficial for me but it was for US . Don’t let that go over your head . And I’d do it 10 times over again 🫡
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2024 12:52 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
13m
Sounds like Xavier McKinney contract talks are underway.

He played a hybrid safety role the last 2 years instead of just what suits his skill set best.

Good to know  
jeff57 : 2/16/2024 12:53 pm : link
He has all 10 toes.
One of the guys  
JT039 : 2/16/2024 12:53 pm : link
I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.
Hes not getting top dollar  
knowledgetimmons : 2/16/2024 12:54 pm : link
at least, I don't think so. His play is good, not great. Good players get "great" money frequently, but they also don't try to ruin their career during the bye week. Those guys get a haircut come contract time. And i believe Mckinney's ideal money will get a haircut too.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/16/2024 12:56 pm : link
Reading his Tweet you’d forget about his ATV accident that hurt the Giants secondary…
RE: Good to know  
ZogZerg : 2/16/2024 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16400665 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He has all 10 toes.


That was my first thought.
😀
Going to be a tough one  
Biteymax22 : 2/16/2024 12:58 pm : link
I don't want to see him go, he's a good player. I also can't see this team where it sits paying big dollars for a safety, specifically after using draft picks on one 2 years running and also hitting on a waiver claim.

Hoping they can find some middle ground on a contract.
RE: One of the guys  
djm : 2/16/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16400668 JT039 said:
Quote:
I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.


I’m afraid to ask, why.
It's part of the game now...  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2024 1:00 pm : link
it wouldn't surprise me to hear that agents are telling their clients to put stuff like this out on social media.
I would move on from this guy  
Chris684 : 2/16/2024 1:01 pm : link
I was done after the ATV incident. Just a moronic thing to do in season.
RE: RE: One of the guys  
jeff57 : 2/16/2024 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16400682 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16400668 JT039 said:


Quote:


I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.



I’m afraid to ask, why.


A lot seem not to like him. I think he's been a solid player and one they can't affored to lose.
You know who else played multiple roles as a safety?  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/16/2024 1:03 pm : link
Antrell Rolle. And he did it a hell of a lot better than X. You don't pay X money as though he's an all pro...
He must have seen his FA ranking that was posted here  
The_Boss : 2/16/2024 1:05 pm : link
-
Welp  
djm : 2/16/2024 1:05 pm : link
Our pretty good defense, which for a brief moment actually looked like a good defense, is about to get worse. So that’s fun.
At what cost, is the question  
JonC : 2/16/2024 1:06 pm : link
The maturity, attitude, decision making is something the team must be comfortable with in order to make an offer.

I just don't see the value in X at $12M AAV or more.
He's as good as gone  
Dave on the UWS : 2/16/2024 1:07 pm : link
he's not taking a dime less than 15 million (or there abouts).
Schoen would be INSANE to give him that, with the shape this roster is in. Someone will, better not be us!
RE: Welp  
Matt M. : 2/16/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16400696 djm said:
Quote:
Our pretty good defense, which for a brief moment actually looked like a good defense, is about to get worse. So that’s fun.
Not necessarily. I think Belton is every bit as talented and Owens has the talent behind him. We would obviously need to add another S.

McKinney was outstanding in 2022 before getting hurt. Since then, he has been a good, not great, S who flashes a great play now and then.
RE: Welp  
GIANTS128 : 2/16/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16400696 djm said:
Quote:
Our pretty good defense, which for a brief moment actually looked like a good defense, is about to get worse. So that’s fun.


Pretty good is giving them a lot of credit...
I don't think that post is going to sit well  
Matt M. : 2/16/2024 1:09 pm : link
with the Giants brass.
RE: RE: RE: One of the guys  
Matt M. : 2/16/2024 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16400690 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16400682 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16400668 JT039 said:


Quote:


I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.



I’m afraid to ask, why.



A lot seem not to like him. I think he's been a solid player and one they can't affored to lose.
A mediocre defense can't afford to lose a solid player?
You don't overpay a guy  
Matt M. : 2/16/2024 1:10 pm : link
who doesn't know the difference between to and too.
Well I did want to sign him  
mpinmaine : 2/16/2024 1:10 pm : link
Suddenly I am ambivalent.
Why do these athletes have to do this shit?

I'm 56 maybe that's why I don't get it.
I agree that we'll be outbid.  
bceagle05 : 2/16/2024 1:10 pm : link
He's the fourth or fifth best player on our defense behind Dex, Okereke, Banks and hopefully Thibs - don't see us breaking the bank for him.
The defense is in transition and very young, still a greenfield really  
JonC : 2/16/2024 1:11 pm : link
and plenty of holes still to be filled. Adding FS to the list isn't a killer.

Very little about the roster is here for the long haul right now.
RE: You know who else played multiple roles as a safety?  
Blueworm : 2/16/2024 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16400692 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Antrell Rolle. And he did it a hell of a lot better than X. You don't pay X money as though he's an all pro...

At the end of the day, someone might
RE: RE: Welp  
Blueworm : 2/16/2024 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16400704 GIANTS128 said:
Quote:
In comment 16400696 djm said:


Quote:


Our pretty good defense, which for a brief moment actually looked like a good defense, is about to get worse. So that’s fun.



Pretty good is giving them a lot of credit...

27th against the run

That's all I have without looking anything up.
RE: RE: You know who else played multiple roles as a safety?  
bceagle05 : 2/16/2024 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16400717 Blueworm said:
Quote:
At the end of the day, someone might

Well done.
I think he's a really good player  
Bob from Massachusetts : 2/16/2024 1:14 pm : link
very durable, young, and with flexible skills. I would do whatever I could to re-sign him. No idea what the dollar amount should be. Maybe just a little short of "great", but these kinds of players are hard to find.
Destroying your hand for being an idiot on an ATV  
robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2024 1:15 pm : link
was definitely for us.
He's getting tagged.  
BigBlueNH : 2/16/2024 1:17 pm : link
No way we let him walk. Our most experienced and best secondary defender.
The disease of me  
Sean : 2/16/2024 1:19 pm : link
Everyone wants to be paid. I'm fine letting him walk.
He's a stud. Played just about every snap last year.  
Metnut : 2/16/2024 1:19 pm : link
Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.
I think he's referring to his beef with Martindale and  
Blue21 : 2/16/2024 1:21 pm : link
Standing on his own. He took grief on it but towed the line. Thats my interpretation. I want him back.
RE: Good to know  
logman : 2/16/2024 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16400665 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He has all 10 toes.


Must have been wearing good safety shoes that day
People that are basically saying to sign him no matter what  
robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2024 1:25 pm : link
Seem to forget that when he got injured and missed a good chunk of the season, the Giants could have went after his money but chose not to. It seems he has forgotten that too. Even when he came back that year, he wasn't good.
one of the good young players on the team  
hitdog42 : 2/16/2024 1:25 pm : link
you try to keep that type.

by the end of the offseason if you dont keep this type... you will watch the team allocate X million dollars to non giants who are marginal players who will collect a check and be gone in 2 yrs.

keep good players- draft good players--- be opportunistic trading (williams) when possible.

repeat until you have enough good players to compete.
RE: He's a stud. Played just about every snap last year.  
bluefin : 2/16/2024 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16400732 Metnut said:
Quote:
Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.

+1
He's not a top safety  
Sammo85 : 2/16/2024 1:28 pm : link
Can't overpay guys just to "keep them" because you drafted them.

This is a salary cap league and there's a ton of safeties.

Some safeties have gotten paid the last few years because they went to teams that HAD to hit the cap floor.
RE: RE: Good to know  
ShocktoBeck : 2/16/2024 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16400680 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16400665 jeff57 said:


Quote:


He has all 10 toes.



That was my first thought.
😀


Well…considering the history of this franchise, that’s nothing to sneeze at…
Lets give him a hand  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/16/2024 1:32 pm : link
I'd start negotiations showing Joshua Dobbs running though him for a TD.
Look at me … look at me… I’m real good and now I want to be paid.  
Spider56 : 2/16/2024 1:38 pm : link
So many initial reactions. Yes he is, no he’s not, a symbol of the generation, just calling it like it is … ball of confusion.
RE: RE: He's a stud. Played just about every snap last year.  
Matt M. : 2/16/2024 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16400749 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16400732 Metnut said:


Quote:


Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.


+1
Why is he likely to live up to a premium contract when his play regressed the last year and a half?
Besides the last game of the season,  
robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2024 1:41 pm : link
Can anyone name an impactful game he has had?
RE: He's a stud. Played just about every snap last year.  
Rjanyg : 2/16/2024 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16400732 Metnut said:
Quote:
Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.


Yup. Glad somebody said this.
I like X...  
AROCK1000 : 2/16/2024 1:46 pm : link
But it seems odd that just yesterday it came out that he was ranked #50 on the FA list.
He seems to be tuned into what's being said...
RE: Good to know  
mfjmfj : 2/16/2024 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16400665 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He has all 10 toes.


Wow!
RE: RE: He's a stud. Played just about every snap last year.  
AZ Blue : 2/16/2024 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16400749 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16400732 Metnut said:


Quote:


Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.


+1


+2
RE: Besides the last game of the season,  
Matt M. : 2/16/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16400778 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Can anyone name an impactful game he has had?
Thank you.

How do people say that want and expect us to improve when they want to re-sign mediocre players to premium contracts?
RE: RE: Besides the last game of the season,  
robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2024 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16400821 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16400778 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Can anyone name an impactful game he has had?

Thank you.

How do people say that want and expect us to improve when they want to re-sign mediocre players to premium contracts?


And, for the record, I am not saying I don't want him back. However, if he is looking for top dollar then, yes, we need to move on. I said the same thing about Jones last year. My max was $30 per. When he was asking for $40, you cannot be afraid to move on.
That final game was maddening.  
mittenedman : 2/16/2024 2:12 pm : link
I don't care what role you're in, playmakers make plays and McKinney wasn't making enough of them to get impact money.

Then all the sudden, he makes 2 All Pro plays on back to back snaps.

Those weren't Stevie Brown INTs. Those were 2 elite plays in a row. I've never seen anyone play a WR screen like that. Great football play.

If it's been determined internally that he's a great player playing out of position, pay him. Playing every snap is unbelievable.
Good player  
Sy'56 : 2/16/2024 2:12 pm : link
for the right price
RE: RE: RE: One of the guys  
Festina Lente : 2/16/2024 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16400690 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16400682 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16400668 JT039 said:


Quote:


I can’t wait to call an ex-Giant.



I’m afraid to ask, why.



A lot seem not to like him. I think he's been a solid player and one they can't affored to lose.


Some fans just love to pick someone to dislike. I agree with you.
RE: He's getting tagged.  
Bill in UT : 2/16/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16400726 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
No way we let him walk. Our most experienced and best secondary defender.


The tag for safeties is $14.5M
Talented player, still young  
arniefez : 2/16/2024 2:21 pm : link
Possibly better suited for the new DC than the old DC. The organization knows exactly who he is.

From reading that tweet is it possible the Giants have signaled less than strong interest to his representatives?

Meanwhile what is the upside of him putting his personal business out in a public forum? I understand he’s only 24 years old. I understand he’s an alpha athlete. I understand he’s playing in the era of social media and personal branding but isn’t there anyone around him to advise him?

The NFL owners vs NFL players is not a fair fight. No wonder NFL players who the worst CBA in US professional sports.
Schoen's job to get the contract correct and try to keep Xavier,  
ThomasG : 2/16/2024 2:23 pm : link
Thomas and Dex were guys at the very top of their positions and got contracts commensurate with that. McKinney is good and worth keeping, but isn't that class of player at his respective position.

If Gettleman were still here, he would make McKinney the highest paid Safety in the game after about 10 minutes of discussions.

Let's hope Schoen has improved his craft at the negotiating table since the Jones deal.
The Giants should tag him  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/16/2024 2:28 pm : link
And let him prove his worth again. He’s a solid but not star player. He also has some character concerns that need to addressed before signing him long term.
RE: I don't think that post is going to sit well  
Wiggy : 2/16/2024 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16400706 Matt M. said:
Quote:
with the Giants brass.
agreed. Lot of me, me and me in that post. And if really was that guy he claims to be in that post then the Atv thing wouldn’t of happened.
X  
Archer : 2/16/2024 2:33 pm : link
McKinney is a perfect fit for Bowen's defense.
RE: The Giants should tag him  
ThomasG : 2/16/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16400853 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
And let him prove his worth again. He’s a solid but not star player. He also has some character concerns that need to addressed before signing him long term.


Completely disagree. He has played several years and every snap last year. There is nothing else he needs to show that he hasn't already. You either want him or you don't.

The tag is above his market value and accomplishes nothing since we aren't competing for a Lombardi next year and just looking to keep him for some championship run. And we would have to negotiate with him again next year anyway.

He's  
AcidTest : 2/16/2024 2:42 pm : link
very good. I'd like to resign him, but think someone will offer him crazy money and he'll be gone in FA. No interest in tagging him. As someone said, the FT for safeties is $14.5M.
What are your thoughts on franchise tag if a deal isn't worked out  
GiantBlue : 2/16/2024 2:44 pm : link
As stated, he is 24 years old and will be backstopping an untested CB group.....Banks in his second year and maybe the CB2 isn't even here yet.

So, it might be valuable to sign him to a reasonable deal with incentives or franchise him.

However, we can't keep letting talent just leave ALA Love.
Emotions aside...  
D HOS : 2/16/2024 2:48 pm : link
I feel the same about McKinney as I do about Barkley.

Productive players, team leaders, solid people (mostly), dependable (mostly), would love to keep them on the team - at a reasonable cost.

If the player, their agent, or other teams have a different idea of reasonable, well then they will be ex-Giants and there will be additional holes to fill, using the money the Giants were offering.
RE: He's a stud. Played just about every snap last year.  
Joey in VA : 2/16/2024 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16400732 Metnut said:
Quote:
Only 24 years old. He's exactly the type of player you give a second contract to and is likely to live up to that contract.
We have a winner!
Transition tag.....sounds right.  
George from PA : 2/16/2024 2:50 pm : link
Do not understand the hate.....but at right price.....a good player to keep
RE: Transition tag.....sounds right.  
Spider56 : 2/16/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16400878 George from PA said:
Quote:
Do not understand the hate.....but at right price.....a good player to keep


George, as usual, you net things out very well. Everyone wants to build thru the draft and hit on your top picks … then when they actually do, it’s let him go because ya ya ya … he made 1 big mistake last year and hopefully learned from it; I hope they keep him.
RE: X  
Sammo85 : 2/16/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16400860 Archer said:
Quote:
McKinney is a perfect fit for Bowen's defense.



At the right price. If he thinks he's worth 16m or more, the answer is "NO".
RE: Good to know  
jamalduff123 : 2/16/2024 3:20 pm : link
until the next ATV accident at least

In comment 16400665 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He has all 10 toes.
Id like to keep him  
Rudy5757 : 2/16/2024 3:54 pm : link
but it wouldnt be a the biggest loss either. It's not like we are a powerhouse team and we cant keep paying guys on a losing team top money. I dont want to tag him, Id like him back on a long term deal that is cap friendly. I dont care about the avg per year.
If Xavier McKinney was a FA....  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/16/2024 3:55 pm : link
He'd be just the type of player the Giants would love to acquire. He's already here, pay him.
RE: That final game was maddening.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16400829 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I don't care what role you're in, playmakers make plays and McKinney wasn't making enough of them to get impact money.

Then all the sudden, he makes 2 All Pro plays on back to back snaps.

Those weren't Stevie Brown INTs. Those were 2 elite plays in a row. I've never seen anyone play a WR screen like that. Great football play.

If it's been determined internally that he's a great player playing out of position, pay him. Playing every snap is unbelievable.


I had a similar reaction. I was like, "great, but where the hell has this been? You do this in a meaningless game right before free agency?"
RE: If Xavier McKinney was a FA....  
Sammo85 : 2/16/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16400938 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
He'd be just the type of player the Giants would love to acquire. He's already here, pay him.



Again - at what price/what fit.

We're changing the defense again for the 3rd time in four years under McKinney in his tenure here potentially.

Some folks continue to speak in absolutes - throwing those who like to intently analyze a lot of angles, and ignore a lot of key variables with players themselves, cap, coaching scheme fit.
Showing up big in the final game before a new contract  
JonC : 2/16/2024 4:07 pm : link
is a red flag in itself.
RE: You don't overpay a guy  
Dave : 2/16/2024 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16400710 Matt M. said:
Quote:
who doesn't know the difference between to and too.

my feelings too
too many people on this site are like  
Dave on the UWS : 2/16/2024 4:11 pm : link
"he's a good player, gotta sign him".
PRICE is the deciding factor. Schoen will assign a # to him, and should NOT go above that point. More than likely, McKinney wants a LOT more than Schoen should be willing to give.
RE: RE: RE: Welp  
Jack Stroud : 2/16/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16400718 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16400704 GIANTS128 said:


Quote:


In comment 16400696 djm said:


Quote:


Our pretty good defense, which for a brief moment actually looked like a good defense, is about to get worse. So that’s fun.



Pretty good is giving them a lot of credit...


27th against the run

That's all I have without looking anything up.
Spot on! There are those here who believe the Giants biggest problem is qb, sorry, but there are way too many needs to worry about that!
Unless you close your eyes...  
bw in dc : 2/16/2024 4:22 pm : link
and see X as Reed/Polamalu/Lott, there is no need to pay top dollar for a fungible position.
I don't even know what he is trying to say here.  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/16/2024 4:32 pm : link
Some of these guys need someone to ask them who they are trying to reach and what message they are trying to send. Yeesh.
Breaking his fingers didn't help him in all this,  
Simms11 : 2/16/2024 4:34 pm : link
however, it looks like he's recovered from that enough to be a very effective Free Safety. He had a very good year under Graham and if Bowen's D is as described, he could have an equally good year or better under Bowen's D.
I don't see the reason to pay this guy  
SomeFan : 2/16/2024 4:44 pm : link
when next year is certainly a junked year.
To me  
Toth029 : 2/16/2024 4:54 pm : link
The message states he wants paid, is due it obviously, and felt used in a way under Martindale's scheme where he wasn't used to his fullest potential.

I'd be down to have him re-signed but if he wants Jessie Bates money, not sure that happens.
Except for on this thread  
Gman11 : 2/16/2024 5:29 pm : link
what hate is he talking about?
Buh  
Spider43 : 2/16/2024 6:11 pm : link
Bye.
RE: Except for on this thread  
Bourne ‘86 : 2/16/2024 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16401015 Gman11 said:
Quote:
what hate is he talking about?

Probably harboring all of the negative comments/reactions after his atv injury

I’d love to have him back, but not if he’s trying to break the bank.
If you've got to ask, he isn't worth paying  
Go Terps : 2/16/2024 6:13 pm : link
.
RE: If you've got to ask, he isn't worth paying  
robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16401043 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


RE: RE: The Giants should tag him  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/16/2024 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16400864 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16400853 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


And let him prove his worth again. He’s a solid but not star player. He also has some character concerns that need to addressed before signing him long term.



Completely disagree. He has played several years and every snap last year. There is nothing else he needs to show that he hasn't already. You either want him or you don't.

The tag is above his market value and accomplishes nothing since we aren't competing for a Lombardi next year and just looking to keep him for some championship run. And we would have to negotiate with him again next year anyway.


If that’s the case then you let him walk. He’s a solid but unspectacular player playing a position that can be replaced. The Giants have a capable player in Belton ready to step in. Belton is not as good in coverage, but he has a habit of making plays on the ball.
RE: RE: Good to know  
jmdvm : 2/16/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16400811 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16400665 jeff57 said:


Quote:


He has all 10 toes.





Wow!


After the ATV accident, he's lucky he has all 10 fingers. Or has he forgotten?
RE: RE: RE: The Giants should tag him  
ThomasG : 2/16/2024 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16401066 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16400864 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16400853 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


And let him prove his worth again. He’s a solid but not star player. He also has some character concerns that need to addressed before signing him long term.



Completely disagree. He has played several years and every snap last year. There is nothing else he needs to show that he hasn't already. You either want him or you don't.

The tag is above his market value and accomplishes nothing since we aren't competing for a Lombardi next year and just looking to keep him for some championship run. And we would have to negotiate with him again next year anyway.




If that’s the case then you let him walk. He’s a solid but unspectacular player playing a position that can be replaced. The Giants have a capable player in Belton ready to step in. Belton is not as good in coverage, but he has a habit of making plays on the ball.


Give your opinion...is that the case or not?

I don't know why everybody runs to the tag as the default answer around here. Can contracts not be negotiated in good faith between two NFL parties anymore?

Besides Free Agency isn't the instant windfall it used to be like several years ago...GMs became more conservative once QB salaries went thru the roof and supply of more impactful WRs and CBs coming out of college increased.
I like McKinney  
section125 : 2/16/2024 7:38 pm : link
a lot.
I think Daboll loves him. Stood up for him with the Wink incident.

I would go $10 to $12 mill AAV because I do not think he is a game changer(yet), but he is reliable. Not sure what Schoen will do. However, I think another team will go after him fairly hard - $14 to $15 AAV for 5 years.
His age, availability and experience are in his favor and a great selling point for his agent.

I'd only give it a 20% chance he is back.
He should try tackling  
gtt350 : 2/16/2024 7:42 pm : link
,
I must be missing something?  
morrison40 : 2/16/2024 8:07 pm : link
Is McKinney a Top 5 QB ? He sure talks that way !
Sounds like an  
Joe Beckwith : 2/16/2024 8:31 pm : link
“You likely aren’t gonna pay me so I’m negotiating to the other 31 teams”.
 
ryanmkeane : 2/16/2024 8:38 pm : link
Perhaps our new DC will give him a fresh start to be the dynamic playmaker we know he can be
Does he think this is going to get fans responding  
Mike from Ohio : 12:13 pm : link
about how much they want him back and that will impact the negotiations? It's a bit pathetic to do this publicly.

"I believe in myself and I bust my ass to be the best."

- Every player in every sport
RE: Besides the last game of the season,  
cosmicj : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16400778 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Can anyone name an impactful game he has had?


I think it’s extremely difficult for fans to assess safety performance. And good safety play often results in things not happening, not highlight plays.
RE: RE: Besides the last game of the season,  
Matt M. : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16401457 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16400778 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Can anyone name an impactful game he has had?



I think it’s extremely difficult for fans to assess safety performance. And good safety play often results in things not happening, not highlight plays.
This is absolutely not true. Very good safeties are highly visible on a consistent basis between blitzes, PDs, INTs, and the obvious tackles.
Take a look at Budda Bakers stats  
cosmicj : 3:40 pm : link
He’s made repeated Pro Bowls and apart from his 2019 tackles total, there’s nothing in the stat line that would lead you to believe he’s a multi year Pro Bowler and All Pro. In fact, his stats are often inferior to McKinney’s in 2023.
Budda Baker - ( New Window )
