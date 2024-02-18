Stapleton: Schoen & Daboll should not be on the hot seat

|
|Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The easy thing is to just keep people on the hot seat, keep firing them when they don’t win and it’s a vicious cycle that has engulfed this entire franchise going on 13 years and counting.
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll don’t belong on the hot seat right now. Yes, there’s pressure to succeed and make smart decisions this year. They are accountable and on the clock.
But barring a total disaster, this should not be a make or break season. Let it play out, see where they are and assess at the end of 2024.
The perception is what it is, but I’m not falling for the banana in the tail pipe.
|Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Giants have poisoned their own fan base and parts of their organization with all the bad decisions and losing that they’ve done for a decade. It’s such a warped sense of reality that in two years, one year that was praised, unbelievably across the league. Two years ago, the Giants hired one of the best candidates on the market for both their GM and head coaching jobs.
Sooner or later, they’re going to have to let talented people work through mistakes, shortcomings, and overall incompetence that lingers from previous failed regimes.
Get off the carousel, wake up and have some patience to see if they’re going to fail because of who they are, if they’re going to succeed because who they are and not because of what came before them.
|
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The meddling stuff is folly. Fans want Mara to meddle when he doesn't, and if he doesn't, he gets ripped for not stepping in and meddling. He's the owner. He stays out of the way, but he's involved. He's not an ivory tower guy. Fans have seen him waiting in parking garages for his car at Town Hall. He flies commercial.
As with any owner, there are good decisions and bad decisions, and Mara owns all of them - he signs off on it all, either verbally or just allowing it to happen.
After Jerry Reese, Mara wanted a GM to be the voice for the football ops. Reese was not that guy. Thought he had that with Gettleman, and obviously we saw how that turned out.
There's a reason why Mara has stepped into the background: he wants the GM to be the face. That's Joe Schoen. Mara will talk on league matters and give an occasional State of the Giants, but those are more rare because he would rather Schoen be that representative for the organization.
It's okay to take some risks and be wrong every now and then. But what has gone on for the past decade is well beyond that.
They make senseless decisions. Perfect examples: Kept dragging out Eli too long, made Solder the highest paid OL, RB overall #2 pick, panicked with Jones pick, Tate and Golladay signings and drafting Toney, continuing a myriad of errors with the OL, above market deal for Jones to name just a few.
Just stop screwing up with the Unforced Errors for crying out loud. Consistent winning in the NFL isn't easy but these front office decisions make it near impossible.
Realistically it takes 4 years or so to completely overhaul a playing roster, particularly if you largely build through the draft. On top of that the draft is an inexact science, it is a crap shoot with educated guesses.
I think Schoen and Daboll are generally on the right track. Sure some things have gone awry at times and limited depth of talent on the roster left a very low margin of error. I really like the collaborative approach and I am sure Schoen and Daboll wil learn from what has happened to date and adjust.
There are a lot of arm-chair GMs saying the Giants must do X or must not do y, otherwise there needs to be firings etc.
We need to be patient and let things unfold, Schoen and Daboll have plans, lets see things play out.
I actually think the facts are simple. We made a horrible decision in hiring Gettleman. I felt this was obvious very early on (for me it was the "lets get rid of all the talent I did not draft" for late round picks.) And the longer it went the worse it got. All the rest of the problems flow from that one stupid decision.
This. Art can try to calm everyone down but it isn't going to work. This team has basically been the laughing stock of the NFL with like 2 seasons of sprinkled in success. Giving Jones the contract they did was not smart. Franchising Barkley was not smart. How is this roster better than the one Schoen inherited? An argument can be made either way there. The OL is still a mess. This is a pivotal year for Schoen. Call it what you want but he has a lot to prove. I never agree with publicly or privately telling a GM that he needs to win or else. All that does is lead to irrational moves like trading away future draft picks or destroying the cap in a last resort type of move. Let the GM manage but that doesn't mean he isn't on the hot seat if he doesn't perform. We all know what the NFL stands for in this sport. This team needs to play better. It is that simple. If not, everyone should be concerned about their job security.
The fans didn't fire the last 3 coaches after two years each.
Exactly. Which is my biggest fear in how this off-season is approached.
This is a big offseason for Joe. He needs to deliver.
This. Art can try to calm everyone down but it isn't going to work. This team has basically been the laughing stock of the NFL with like 2 seasons of sprinkled in success. Giving Jones the contract they did was not smart. Franchising Barkley was not smart. How is this roster better than the one Schoen inherited? An argument can be made either way there. The OL is still a mess. This is a pivotal year for Schoen. Call it what you want but he has a lot to prove. I never agree with publicly or privately telling a GM that he needs to win or else. All that does is lead to irrational moves like trading away future draft picks or destroying the cap in a last resort type of move. Let the GM manage but that doesn't mean he isn't on the hot seat if he doesn't perform. We all know what the NFL stands for in this sport. This team needs to play better. It is that simple. If not, everyone should be concerned about their job security.
You keep on changing GMs and HCs you will stay in the toilet just like Cleveland did for decades.
The story he hasn't had resources to build up the team is fundamentally untrue.
He walked into a situation with two lottery picks, in addition to the full arsenal of draft picks both years. He's also expended cash resources to:
- Extend Thomas
- Extend Lawrence
- Sign Jones
- Sign Glowinksi
- Sign Okereke
- Acquire and restructure Waller
- Franchise Barkley
If he screwed up with Jones, Neal, Glowinksi, Waller, and Barkley -- he did that on his own.
He had two lottery picks in a year with no lottery QB's. Shit luck, but those returns have been underwhelming.
The Schoen tenure will be determined by whether he gets a QB. He finally has a chance this draft which is why I strongly believe he won't be passive in trying to acquire one at the top. He hasn't had the opportunity yet.
They better draft real real well and get that new QB ASAP, ie pronto.
It's why it's logical Schoen will be aggressive for a QB in April.
Schoen and Daboll had nothing to do with the 10 years of lousy football from 2012-2021.
They are responsible for TWO seasons. One playoff season and one 6-11 season.
That's it.
Those lumping in the new regime with those before it are not thinking straight.
+1
In general, the fan base is now in absolute immediate gratification mode.
I’m “hoping” that John doesn’t buy into this. If he feels he hired the right people, he needs to turn a deaf ear to the fans and let them work at it.
This is NOT a 1 or 2 year fix. The idea is to be competitive LONG term, not just a random season.
They miss playoffs in 2024, and especially with no QB room improved, they will be shown the door if they miss playoffs in 2025. They are quite possibly going to be victims of their own success in 2022 and irrational luck and misfortuned assumptions for 2023. This is an enormous pivot off-season they must nail in a big way starting with QB.
of people on this thread are missing Art's point.
They miss playoffs in 2024, and especially with no QB room improved, they will be shown the door if they miss playoffs in 2025. They are quite possibly going to be victims of their own success in 2022 and irrational luck and misfortuned assumptions for 2023. This is an enormous pivot off-season they must nail in a big way starting with QB.
No they don't need to "nail" the QB. We would like them to do so. Not sure what they are thinking as far as QB. But a functional QB with just above Tyrod's skill level would make them competitive if the oline improves.
I doubt they make the playoffs this year without some luck and lots of health.
In other words, I am not expecting much this year except improving the roster.
If they run Jones out there again without a viable replacement on the roster, and we get a repeat of last year, impatient Mara is going to be brewing in that suite.
They miss playoffs in 2024, and especially with no QB room improved, they will be shown the door if they miss playoffs in 2025. They are quite possibly going to be victims of their own success in 2022 and irrational luck and misfortuned assumptions for 2023. This is an enormous pivot off-season they must nail in a big way starting with QB.
No they don't need to "nail" the QB. We would like them to do so. Not sure what they are thinking as far as QB. But a functional QB with just above Tyrod's skill level would make them competitive if the oline improves.
I doubt they make the playoffs this year without some luck and lots of health.
In other words, I am not expecting much this year except improving the roster.
They have to get an exciting young QB in here. They won’t get a shot or leash of 3 more years to do it. It’s now.
This is exactly what I’ve been posting. If Schoen doesn’t get a QB this year, he’s probably fucked. And so are we as fans because we’ll be stuck with jones through 2025.
The Dodgers had two managers until I was 44 years old. Changing the coach every two years guarantees disaster, and disaster is what the Maras have given us.
Again - I’ve been saying this exact thing for about 2 months for anything willing to listen but you have to remember that this is BBI and not reality.
In general, the fan base is now in absolute immediate gratification mode.
I’m “hoping” that John doesn’t buy into this. If he feels he hired the right people, he needs to turn a deaf ear to the fans and let them work at it.
This is NOT a 1 or 2 year fix. The idea is to be competitive LONG term, not just a random season.
They got immediate results in 2022.
The bloom is off the rose. Schoen needs to have a great off-season and Daboll needs to be competitive every game and win the majority of them.
If they run Jones out there again without a viable replacement on the roster, and we get a repeat of last year, impatient Mara is going to be brewing in that suite.
Not if they tell him that they have reservations about Jones being a viable QB because of "injuries"..
Besides Mara isn't stupid, he may be thick and stubborn, but not stupid. Also, Steve Tisch put his foot down with Judge, he may tell Mara to be patient with the team.
But what do I know....
Again - I’ve been saying this exact thing for about 2 months for anything willing to listen but you have to remember that this is BBI and not reality.
Irony never fails to evade you
A season is a really long time in the NFL. I wouldn't discount any possibility in terms of job security.
If they run it back with Jones, with no upgrade waiting in the wings, and they get a repeat of last season -- so they deserve to be back?
If they run it back with Jones, with no upgrade waiting in the wings, and they get a repeat of last season -- so they deserve to be back?
Please cite my 7:26pm ET post next time, thank you.
& while I hate to bring it up, but it all circles back to the QB position. Joe & Dabs would be insane to hitch their wagon going forward to the $40 Million Dollar Fraud. The sooner they realize that, the better for them & the organization.
You want the Giants to trade a Kings ransom for a higher draft pick which A) you have absolutely no idea what that trade would look like and B) have absolutely no idea how Schoen and Daboll view the current QB situation.
You wanted the Giants to somehow make the playoffs this year with a second and third string QB playing most of the season and a decimated and terrible OL for the first quarter of the year.
You blame pretty much everything on the quarterback that was one of the few people responsible for actually delivering the Giants a playoff win for the first time in 10 years. Instead of looking at deeper problems, you blame 1 person.
You also blame the GM and head coach (both who were already more successful than Tom Coughlin was in his first 2 seasons with the team) for giving the quarterback what amounts to a 2 year deal, with baggage on that 3rd year, after he played good football for the first season with the team, had a working OL and shitty receivers and still played good ball for us.
And to cap it off, because you are so displeased with the previous 10 years, you just think well the Giants suck, Mara sucks, everyone is an idiot except for you.
This entire thing is just such garbage tired bullshit at this point.
The fans didn't fire the last 3 coaches after two years each.
What “data” are you talking about?
If the Giants make the Davis Webb investment at QB, and Jones gets his doors blown off again, I doubt even our patron saint of patience will be defending Daboll.
A season is a really long time in the NFL. I wouldn't discount any possibility in terms of job security.
Yep, I like Art but he’s talking out of both sides of his mouth. Reassess at the end of this year means this year’s results matter. Why wouldn’t they? Okereke and Banks were nice additions - but your first round pick and biggest FA signings better be nice additions. We need more than just the bare minimum now.
They miss playoffs in 2024, and especially with no QB room improved, they will be shown the door if they miss playoffs in 2025. They are quite possibly going to be victims of their own success in 2022 and irrational luck and misfortuned assumptions for 2023. This is an enormous pivot off-season they must nail in a big way starting with QB.
Agreed. And I've already said the same many times.
But I've also said for years (pre-Schoen/Daboll) that Giants fans keep lumping together past regimes.
When you start over, you start over.
This part keeps getting lost on many Giants fans.
If they fire Schoen and Daboll next offseason, it's back to square one. Nothing that happened in 2012-2024 counts.
Where did I say I wanted them to make the NFC Championship game? I conceded that they were probably going to lose the Eagles game after they beat Minnesota. Another made up Ryan fantasy.
And neither do you. Yes I’d prefer the Giants trade up for QB if the situation allows it. I’ve also said there’s a pretty realistic chance Maye will be there at 6 and I would be fine with McCarthy at 6. Another lie from you.
Another lie. I said they’d regress. I didn’t think it would be embarrassing though.
One of the few people. Always the hero, never his fault. The deeper problem is this team hasn’t been able to properly evaluate the quarterback position since 2018. The way you hang on to the wild card win in a fluke season is embarrassing.
Who else’s fault would it be? They could have paid him half the contract they did, because there was no market for him. They fucked up and have to fix it.
This entire thing is just such garbage tired bullshit at this point.
The Giants do suck, and you’re the only one who I think is an idiot. And again, irony continues to evade you. Please buy a mirror.
If they run it back with Jones, with no upgrade waiting in the wings, and they get a repeat of last season -- so they deserve to be back?
Because there wasn't a QB left worth drafting with the #6 pick?
Do not chase a bad QB with another bad QB at the #6 pick, again.
Does anyone believe McAdoo, Shurmur or Judge just needed more time?
Gettleman received too much time
If Schoen/Daboll cant show any progress in Y3 and resemble the mess they put out this season and it was mess - outscored 153-62 in the first 6 weeks. Then they will deserve to go as well
The Giants stick with people too long
That game-to the DJFC-is the greatest QB performance of all time. It is so sad.
And Thats exactly what they did this year. And it blew up all over
They need to decide this offseason if they will finally turn the page
If they run it back with Jones, with no upgrade waiting in the wings, and they get a repeat of last season -- so they deserve to be back?
Because there wasn't a QB left worth drafting with the #6 pick?
Do not chase a bad QB with another bad QB at the #6 pick, again.
Scenarios I can imagine:
- Sign an UFA like Minshew
- Trade up or pick number 6
- Trade down in round one
- Trade up from round two into round one
- Use one of their round two picks
They have plenty of ammo and opportunity to create viable competition at the quarterback position.
If they hang their hat on Jones, and they are wrong, they're gone.
Should we just look the other way at that huge accident on the Turnpike?? JFC.
And just wait if Schoen doubles-down on Jones by not grabbing a QB on day one or day two and/or in the free agency window.
Love the effort here to protect Teflon Joe.
At least give Daboll credit for having to coach the crummy team Schoen puts together...
That game-to the DJFC-is the greatest QB performance of all time. It is so sad.
It’s pathetic. One average season if you’re being generous cancels all the shit we’ve seen for 5 years. And that average season they finished 3-6-1 beating zero good teams in the process. I’m sick of hearing about the fluke season that started 6-1 because the league wasn’t caught up to Daboll/Kafka like it’s supposed to cancel everything else out, and then be accused of posting bullshit for being realistic about what the Giants are and have been.
So, in that sense I don't think this regime is on the hot seat, but I do think they need to be competing by 2025 seriously. It's hard to imagine that path without picking the QB this year.
I couldn't help but get the sense that Art received a call today from 1925 Giants Way asking for a favor...
Takes the job with the benefit of hindsight. Meddling owner, front office filled with family members whose biggest qualification is winning the genetic lottery and being born into an NFL family
The Dodgers had two managers until I was 44 years old. Changing the coach every two years guarantees disaster, and disaster is what the Maras have given us.
They got "immediate results" for about 8 or games. They were under .500 for the rest of the season and have been under .500 ever since. This is McAdoo redux.
Judas Priest, stop making excuses, rallying around the flag every time the slightest criticism is uttered and start raising your expectations for players, coaches and GM's. Stop thinking average and below average is great. Average and below average is average and below average. Quit listening to the fat-headed owner and his "we're back" baloney followed by the usual bungling in evaluation and free agency.
Should we just look the other way at that huge accident on the Turnpike?? JFC.
And just wait if Schoen doubles-down on Jones by not grabbing a QB on day one or day two and/or in the free agency window.
Love the effort here to protect Teflon Joe.
At least give Daboll credit for having to coach the crummy team Schoen puts together...
Rinse and repeat. Keep getting rid of GMs and HCs like they grow on trees. Never get stability. Never get the team going in one direction just continue knee jerk reactions.
I don't disagree on Jones, but I am hoping they don't grab a round 1 QB just to grab one unless it fits what they plan on doing..I don't think for a minute that they will be reckless.
Rinse and repeat. Keep getting rid of GMs and HCs like they grow on trees. Never get stability. Never get the team going in one direction just continue knee jerk reactions.
I don't disagree on Jones, but I am hoping they don't grab a round 1 QB just to grab one unless it fits what they plan on doing..I don't think for a minute that they will be reckless.
I believe one of the major requirements for an NFL GM is to solve the QB position. Because if you don't do that, the rest really doesn't matter much...
How much time do you want to give Schoen? Six years? ;)
Does anyone believe McAdoo, Shurmur or Judge just needed more time?
Gettleman received too much time
If Schoen/Daboll cant show any progress in Y3 and resemble the mess they put out this season and it was mess - outscored 153-62 in the first 6 weeks. Then they will deserve to go as well
The Giants stick with people too long
It’s just the reality of the NFL though, you don’t get 5 years to prove it as a coach and GM - especially not after making what was a giant miscalculation in the Jones contract.
The overwhelming opinion on the Jones contract last year was that it was a good deal by Schoen who hedged his bet. And this includes some of the biggest Jones critics too.
Knowing what we know after 2023, it was a bad contract by Schoen. It's just odd to me how so many think Schoen won't draft a QB because of the Jones contract now a year later.
The overwhelming opinion on the Jones contract last year was that it was a good deal by Schoen who hedged his bet. And this includes some of the biggest Jones critics too.
Knowing what we know after 2023, it was a bad contract by Schoen. It's just odd to me how so many think Schoen won't draft a QB because of the Jones contract now a year later.
Don't we want someone in charge smarter than the overwhelming number of BBIers?
It was his call to attach make a big re-investment in Jones.
Should we just look the other way at that huge accident on the Turnpike?? JFC.
And just wait if Schoen doubles-down on Jones by not grabbing a QB on day one or day two and/or in the free agency window.
Love the effort here to protect Teflon Joe.
At least give Daboll credit for having to coach the crummy team Schoen puts together...
Rinse and repeat. Keep getting rid of GMs and HCs like they grow on trees. Never get stability. Never get the team going in one direction just continue knee jerk reactions.
I don't disagree on Jones, but I am hoping they don't grab a round 1 QB just to grab one unless it fits what they plan on doing..I don't think for a minute that they will be reckless.
Not impressed with Daboll or Schoen. They had a chance to build and instead they walked around like they were geniuses and faceplanted. Did they learn anything? I hope so. If not, NFL will mean "Not for Long" where they are concerned.
As of right now I don’t really know what Daboll and Schoen want to do and how they are going to consistently challenge in division and get roster that is on the better half/side of the league, nevermind a true SB contender. I don’t see the strong decisions and gaming theory in play.
This is such a huge offseason for them. Can’t be understated.
LOL. I'd add, Vegas knew this too, our O/U going into the year was 7.5 IIRC. The world outside of NYG fandom saw the obvious.
This is why I sort of disagree with Art's characterization of this being different. Yeah, the names are, but the issues remain the same.
Probably should be you. You were all over this from the beginning.
LOL. I'd add, Vegas knew this too, our O/U going into the year was 7.5 IIRC. The world outside of NYG fandom saw the obvious.
This is why I sort of disagree with Art's characterization of this being different. Yeah, the names are, but the issues remain the same.
It’s why saying you have to separate the previous regimes from the current doesn’t track in my opinion. They still are making the same mistakes, the two biggest being:
1) they can’t properly evaluate the QB position
2) they continue to swap out names on the oline with similar results
It's so frustrating.
Plenty of posters all of a sudden changed their mind and said oh actually Daniel Jones sucks.
It's so frustrating.
Yup. See, Sterling Sheppard.
Nobody has said they aren’t though.
We agreed there.
He always sucked. What changed was the level of denial.
I said they aren’t an improvement? Where?
right now.
I said they aren’t an improvement? Where?
Well, Brett says he disagrees with Art's characterization that things are different. Says the names are different, but the issues are the same.
Then you jump in in agreement saying it’s why you don't agree with separating out this from the previous regimes, adding they still are making the same mistakes.
So yes, every point here is that they're the same.
But it’s factual that they’ve made some of the same mistakes that their predecessors have made. Like Reese and Gettleman they so far have misevaluated the QB position. Like Reese and Gettleman, they’ve so far failed at addressing the oline, they did draft Neal. That’s not saying they aren’t an improvement, they could very well be better at their jobs but not end up being good enough to be the long term answer here. We’ll have to see what unfolds over the next 12-24 months.
They’re an improvement over Gettleman, but they still have mistakes they need to correct and have a lot to prove if they want to be a long term answer.
Do you still want to pat Dave on the back?
Or you’re just twisting a post for it to say what you want it to say. I’ve laid out pretty clearly that I like Schoen and Daboll.
How can I like Schoen and Daboll and think they’re the same as Gettleman and Judge?
Multiple things are allowed to be true at the same time. I like them and they’re an improvement and they’ve still made some of the same mistakes the previous regime has made. We’ll see if they can fix those mistakes over the next 12 months.
You can’t bring yourself to say “Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are an upgrade over the past 2 coaches/GM regime.”
You can’t bring yourself to say “Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are an upgrade over the past 2 coaches/GM regime.”
Can you not read? I literally said it. Imbecile.
It does not come close to suggesting Schoen and Gettleman are the same in any capacity. Dave Gettleman was a unique plague on this franchise.
I liked Reese/Coughlin, and they had the same issues toward the end.
To be clear, I'm not one of the 'Mara is the boogieman' people--I'm not suggesting I know the issue--but it's been a decade plus of poor self-scouting that stumbled us into repeated bad decisions.
Outside of Jones and Barkley (which I don't care to discuss much), I think Schoen's done a decent job of asset management, something Gettleman totally bungled. Rather than trading for Ogletree and Williams, Schoen dumps Toney and Williams for nice hauls. Gettleman couldn't see beyond his nose--I don't think Schoen has exhibited a strong strategic mind, but he can at least see the next step.
I can still see the Schoen/Daboll era ending well for us. I never really could for Gettleman.
I can still see the Schoen/Daboll era ending well for us. I never really could for Gettleman.
Agreed. They’ve made mistakes but I still think it could end up well for the Giants if they can figure out the QB position.
If people want to to twist that into something negative, whatever.
And if there's one thing I hope Mara has learned, it's to not give four years to another guy in over his head.
If Schoen is prepared to bet his career on Daniel Jones, that's on him. He'll either be the genius who saw what virtually no one else saw. Or he'll be a frequent guest on a minor ESPN football show.
My opinion of Schoen not drafting a QB is not based on the contract.
It's because I think, until proven otherwise, that Schoen really believes in Jones as the QB to lead this team to big trophies.
And that nails it.
The overwhelming majority of the players who were key in the 2022 playoff season were Gettleman's players.
I feel like some people sort of just want to bury their heads in the sand and wait for results in X number of years rather than analyze process/decision making.
Personally, I struggle seeing the 'plan' here: Year one, it seemed like they expected a bad year, planned to replace Jones in 2023, didn't expect the playoffs. I'd point to Schoen's comments at the time of his hiring, the declining of Jones's fifth year option as evidence as this. Maybe I'm reading the comments/actions incorrectly, of course, but that's what I see.
Instead, they had a good year and rather than diagnose it properly, thought they could contend and made short-term investments to do so, which promptly blew up in their face. It was a really bad reading of the chess board.
I struggle to understand the plan from where we are today. Maybe their draft board gives them more options than I see as someone who just really follows draft talking heads.
The Giants have huge question marks at QB, RB, RT, both guards, and number one pass catcher on offense. On defense they have huge question marks at corner, defensive end, edge, and possibly safety.
And many of the above are positions Schoen has committed significant resources to try and address.
The Giants have huge question marks at QB, RB, RT, both guards, and number one pass catcher on offense. On defense they have huge question marks at corner, defensive end, edge, and possibly safety.
And many of the above are positions Schoen has committed significant resources to try and address.
That's a huge dilemma. Is it that guys like Thibs and Neal just aren't great or is it coaching or a combination of both? It's things like that where someone will ultimately have to fall on the sword. As fans, we really don't care what the reason is. We just want to see results. This is a results based business. If the results aren't there then someone will be held responsible. If they draft a QB and he shows signs then they'll get another year most likely even with a bad record unless it just becomes another shit show.
(I also like Thibs a ton, I think he's going to be a Pro Bowler)
Until we see how they plan to fix the QB position, we won’t know what their plan really is, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that at the moment. 2022 caught them by surprise and 2023 may have, we don’t really know for sure what they really thought the team could be. Did they think they’d compete for the division, or were they crossing their fingers and hoping they would? We don’t know.
The same people preaching patience, preached it with Gettleman and Golladay and get very sensitive about any criticism about the Giants. No GM is perfect, even the Patriots in their dynasty made mistakes here and there, but Schoen has made some mistakes.
The previous GM got 4 years and it was two years too long. It’s not unreasonable to think Schoen’s job could be in jeopardy or close to it after three years isn’t crazy to think. By this time next year the 2022 season will be 2 full calendar years away. The leash that granted Schoen and Daboll gets shorter the further away from it we get. They have to correct their mistakes in order to extend the leash.
It’s just the reality of the NFL though, you don’t get 5 years to prove it as a coach and GM - especially not after making what was a giant miscalculation in the Jones contract.
Agreed, if they don't right their wrongs by drafting a promising rookie QB then they are tying their own nooses by doubling down on their stupidity. I don't care what Mara publicly said, if you had the balls you would have franchised DJ and let Saquon test the market or at least let DJ test the open market before handing him a historic contract. The more I think about it the more infuriatingly idiotic it is. They should have known better and there is no Mara excuse, we need a GM with the balls and brawn to make intelligent decisions even if it isn't in alignment with the owner's preferences.
(I also like Thibs a ton, I think he's going to be a Pro Bowler)
I agree too. I really wanted Sauce but he wasn't an option. I don't blame Schoen for taking Thibs and Neal but ultimately they have to produce. Even if it is coaching that was the problem with the OL, it doesn't matter. We just want to see improvement. Even dating back to the Coughlin years, we always overachieved to win both SBs. Our best team was our 2008 team in terms of talent and dominance. It's been that long since we had a team that dominated during the season. We had that one team where we had DRC and Jenkins but that was short lived. This team cannot sustain success. We can say it is because we have changed GMs a fair amount. But would it have been better had we not? The one thing that I'll say and I said it before, an owner should NEVER tell a GM that he has to win or else. All it does is hinder the new GM because the mortgage will be mortgaged one way or another.
I’ll admit these days I’m only a postseason ranger fan, basketball keeps me too consumed November through the draft to focus on regular season hockey, but agree with everything - including it being a 3 year project. Next year is year 3, so even if they don’t end up losing their jobs next year - they’ll be at risk of losing them after year 4 if next year goes the way it appears it may.
‘23 off-season - give that player four years/$160M rather than the franchise tag
‘24 off-season - use 6th overall pick to replace that player? Sign a veteran off the scrap heap to replace that player? Run it back with that player?
And none of these decisions had anything to do with prior regimes. There were multiple ways this could have been handled differently.
How does all of this sit with you, Art?
Plenty of posters all of a sudden changed their mind and said oh actually Daniel Jones sucks.
Jones had a historically bad start to the year. He had the least amount of TDs to pass attempts over 100 since the invention of the forward pass. He only surpassed himself from 2020 where he threw just 2 TDs in the first 5 games and 113 pass attempts
How does all of this sit with you, Art?
☝️
Great post. The QB position has been handled with complete incompetence by this regime. And I have WANTED to like Schoen and Daboll.
There is no scenario where the Giants don't look like fools. They either reverse themselves AGAIN or they stick with an injured QB who was awful when he was healthy.
Exactly, there are plenty examples of this over the years like Wentz in Philly for instance.
Yes, there is no precedent for that. It is ridiculous, but if they hit on one of the 4 top QBs all will be forgotten and we will have a lot of cap room for 2025-2030
is the first quarterback to sign an extension with the team that declined his fifth-year option.
Yes, there is no precedent for that. It is ridiculous, but if they hit on one of the 4 top QBs all will be forgotten and we will have a lot of cap room for 2025-2030
I want them to take a top QB. But that would be quite the two years of back-and-forth decision-making. Which I fear is the reason they won't do it.
Yes, there is no precedent for that. It is ridiculous, but if they hit on one of the 4 top QBs all will be forgotten and we will have a lot of cap room for 2025-2030
I want them to take a top QB. But that would be quite the two years of back-and-forth decision-making. Which I fear is the reason they won't do it.
The ability to adapt and pivot is a sign of intelligence. I don't think fear of admitting a mistake in their actions will prevent them from righting their wrongs. I think they know if they don't do something to correct it in this draft then their futures are sleek. Many here share your sentiment and it is valid for sure. I also think they know if they get a promising young qb for Dabs n Co to hone in their system they buy themselves an extra year or two to improve the roster and better the team. If they stick with Jones without a backup plan, then they're sitting ducks. Schoen attended a lot of games for the top QB prospects in this draft. I really don't think he will avoid taking one if he likes him out of fear to admit a mistake or a penchant for DJ. I bet we get one if the top 4 QBs and I'm really hoping for Daniels or McCarthy personally.
Yep. It will all be forgotten. Teams overpay shitty QB's all the time. No one gives a fuck once the position is figured out. It has to happen THIS offseason though.
The Giants fucked up giving Jones that contract. It happens. But they need to admit that to themselves and go about upgrading the position.
If they have a conviction on a QB then draft him if you have the opportunity. The issues are way beyond just a QB.
I had concerns with the JS/BD tandem when they were hired so it is not totally surprising to me. Big year for both. A good start would be a great draft this year.
Plenty of posters all of a sudden changed their mind and said oh actually Daniel Jones sucks.
Wrong. Plenty had trepidations about throwing around big money when the results weren't there.
There's a history before 2022.
At the end of the day, this is a running QB who has now a significant injury history and very spotty play. But the latter should really be the back page story. The injuries the headline.
Again, Jones had a bad start to the year, a lot due to the fact that he had the worst OL in football over the past 25 years and then he tore his knee.
Plenty of posters all of a sudden changed their mind and said oh actually Daniel Jones sucks.
Wrong. Plenty had trepidations about throwing around big money when the results weren't there.
There's a history before 2022.
He just makes up people’s opinions and the general consensus to fit his narrative.