The unfortunate luck for the Giants and the 2022/2024 drafts

As we all know, the Giants were in a very good position in the 2022 NFL Draft, having the #5 and #7 picks. I believe this was the only time in franchise history that the Giants had two top seven picks (someone may correct me on that).



However, it was an atrocious year for quarterbacks, with only one going in the first round, Kenny Picket at #20.



How many times does that happen? No quarterback worthy of a top 10 selection?



Fast forward to 2024, and the Giants are perfectly placed to get a stud #1 wide receiver to go along with Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot and Jalin Hyatt as a dangerous #2. There are three WRs who are worthy of going in the top six.



However, the Giants have a quarterback problem and may have to pass on the WRs.



How this all fell just sucks.