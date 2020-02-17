for display only
“Giants MUST to trade up for QB”

GoDeep13 : 2/20/2024 10:13 am
Was having a conversation with a source u have within the league who was part of a couple player personnel groups. When I asked about what the Giants need to do in his view this offseason it was immediately “The Giants need to trade up for a QB and they need to do it fast. Like, at the combine fast.”

I was a bit taken aback by why he said “fast”. When asked, he put it this way. Schoen and Daboll ARE on the hot seat. Regardless of what anyone wants to say, the fans dictate the heat of the seat, and they cannot go into next season and have something similar to 2023 happen. Wins are the ultimate healer. They need to have something to show ownership and the fans that they need to be around for longer and, while there are those in the organization that believe in Daniel Jones, that’s where the belief ends. Getting serious free agents that could truly help this team will be hard if Daniel Jones is being sold as the QB of the team. Daniel Jones’s cache in the league doesn’t extend much past the Meadowlands, if that much.

If the Giants can come away with a Caleb Williams or a Jayden Daniels, it would go a large way in changing the perception the team has among free agent players, and can help get some younger guys in the locker room that aren’t big Daniel Jones supporters more behind the team.

Essentially, any message the Giants push is gonna fall on deaf ears and they are gonna have a hard time garnering talent in FA if they keep trying to prop up DJ.
Pin this at the top of the All Threads page for the next 2+ months  
ThomasG : 2/20/2024 10:17 am : link
.
Not shocked at all by any of this  
Sean : 2/20/2024 10:23 am : link
.
Wild guess, but the source wasn't Jack Stroud, was it?  
Anakim : 2/20/2024 10:24 am : link
.
appreciate the insight  
battttles : 2/20/2024 10:24 am : link
fans and talking heads can advocate for patience all they want, but every year there are orgs that are aggressive and make it work. the aggressiveness can be taking a chance on an outside-the-box coach or trading up for a qb, but even if this formula only works 10% of the time, it still works and it turns orgs around. this org needs to turn it around - they realistically can't get that much worse. there is value in swinging for the fences with fans, even if you strike out, imo. this org has done very little of that (and often the opposite) since, I dunno, trading up for Eli.

do your research, target a qb, and go get him.
The only options they have is to trade up to #1  
blueblood : 2/20/2024 10:25 am : link
or #3. I doubt Washington trades down from #2
Ridiculous assessment imo.  
George from PA : 2/20/2024 10:25 am : link
1st. The Giants shouldn't be in the big FA market to begin with.....the Giants are still in roster building mode.

Get dependable, if not highly sought FA.....combined with 4 solid draftees.

Sure, get a QB....if he will be significantly better than Jones....but not for preception....but out right better play.
Now, rarely, do coach and gm on a hot seat goes with a rookie.....so I hope the Giants get lucky!

Also, current OL will not allow any QB to be successful imo. The trenches still suck.....and must be fixed.

The defense has more opportunity to be good.




...  
christian : 2/20/2024 10:26 am : link
This isn't going to sit well with the "Anyone who thinks the staff is on the hot seat is an idiot" crowd.
I don't to think so  
4xchamps : 2/20/2024 10:27 am : link
We do to have enough depth to be giving away draft to picks LOL
Same  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2024 10:27 am : link
argument I've been making.
Anyone that thinks...  
4xchamps : 2/20/2024 10:29 am : link
Free agents don't want to come to the Giants is an idiot. Free agents go where the money and playing time is. Just look at the sorry Washington franchise. They continually signed bi name free agents under Snyder.
Little will change  
JonC : 2/20/2024 10:31 am : link
until the QB does. Get the heads out of the sand and make it happen. It's past time to kill the half-measures approach.
RE: Anyone that thinks...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2024 10:32 am : link
In comment 16403185 4xchamps said:
Quote:
Free agents don't want to come to the Giants is an idiot. Free agents go where the money and playing time is. Just look at the sorry Washington franchise. They continually signed bi name free agents under Snyder.


If the money is similar, they will go elsewhere unless they think there is some stability.

So I must be an idiot.
What happens  
UGADawgs7 : 2/20/2024 10:32 am : link
If Drake Maye is the guy they trade up for. Would that hurt if they choose him over Jayden Daniels?
regardless  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2024 10:33 am : link
the issue isn't FAs, as I have written (including that long article I did), a new QB buys Schoen and Daboll time.

You might not like it, but it does.

If the Giants go into 2024 with Daniel Jones as the unquestioned starter, it's easy to predict what will happen.
i think this is pretty close to true  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 10:33 am : link
but i think a lot of the narratives re why/what it means for the roster are a little off target.
Giants should draft McCarthy  
HardTruth : 2/20/2024 10:34 am : link
No need to trade up
Somehow, someway  
Spider43 : 2/20/2024 10:36 am : link
I don't think Mara gives a flying fuck what 'league sources' say, unfortunately.
RE: Giants should draft McCarthy  
ThomasG : 2/20/2024 10:40 am : link
In comment 16403197 HardTruth said:
Quote:
No need to trade up


What?...JJ is the most popular topic there is on BBI right now. With numerous posters basically suggesting he is just short of Superman in terms of ability.

We will need to go up to overall #1 to have any chance at McCarthy.
I still have a feeling that Maye drops a bit  
Anakim : 2/20/2024 10:44 am : link
But I could be wrong
I'd be floored...  
knowledgetimmons : 2/20/2024 10:45 am : link
if the Giants trade up to 1 at any point pre-draft, especially so during the combine.

I think there are a number of promising Qb's at the top of this draft and this OL is a disaster. Unless we're thinking about trading for Lamar Jackson, every QB rookie or not will be negatively affected by that starting 5.
We need to see what they do with Free agency  
Rjanyg : 2/20/2024 10:46 am : link
Jones is coming off an ACL tear.

DeVito is the only other QB under contract.

If NYG signs a vet QB early in FA for insurance that Jones may not be ready for training camp then they may go WR in round 1.

Otherwise I would expect a QB to be the first round target.
Honestly  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/20/2024 10:47 am : link
If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results…. Then running Jones & Barkley out there again in 2024 what are we going to get?

I’m not alone in my feeling that I just have no interest in watching that combination again.



The Giants Absolutely Need  
Lambuth_Special : 2/20/2024 10:48 am : link
To get some big-name or high-end free agents eventually. No great team relies entirely on bargain basement FAs and draftees to fill the entire roster. Sometimes you need a Guy and you need to shell out the money for them.

The 2007 Superbowl team was shaped in part by the McKenzie, Plax, and Pierce FA class, not to mention guys like Sam Madison. The 2011 Superbowl team had Canty, Rolle, etc.

The team can't lay low forever just because Gettleman failed in free agency (though I actually think either one of Adoree Jackson or Bradburry would have been fine, not both of them). A QB trajectory to sell would certainly help with this process.
I actually think  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/20/2024 10:49 am : link
sticking with Jones can give Schoen more time to address the roster overall. Daboll is dependent on a lot of other factors. I am not against trading up but if that pick doesn't work out then both are probably gone imv.

I can see JS going the safer route. Trading back in the 1st (QB may be BPA) or getting one in the late 1st/2nd round.

If team progresses significantly (even if QB is still a bit problematic) I think both can stick. JS may want a new HC in 2025.
If there's an option to get a franchise QB  
UberAlias : 2/20/2024 10:50 am : link
That's the motivation. I have never heard this said of any QB needy team that FAs won't go there unless they have a QB. But anyway, that's not the reason.

We need to make a push to secure a franchise QB because we likely don't have one. Let's not overcomplicate this.
I agree  
Optimus-NY : 2/20/2024 10:55 am : link
Thank you for posting GoDeep13. Always appreciated.
That  
AcidTest : 2/20/2024 10:56 am : link
whole commentary reeks of the desperation that is the core of almost all bad trades. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust. And as someone said, Washington and NE likely won't trade with anyone, and Chicago apparently wants "historic" compensation to move out of #1.

The Giants should take one of the QBs at #6 (even McCarthy, although that would not be my preference), take the BPA at another position, or trade down.
RE: I still have a feeling that Maye drops a bit  
Chris684 : 2/20/2024 10:58 am : link
In comment 16403208 Anakim said:
Quote:
But I could be wrong


I suspect you’re right. He’s sort of the under the radar guy. Will be interesting to see what happens.
RE: I actually think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2024 10:59 am : link
In comment 16403214 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
sticking with Jones can give Schoen more time to address the roster overall. Daboll is dependent on a lot of other factors. I am not against trading up but if that pick doesn't work out then both are probably gone imv.

I can see JS going the safer route. Trading back in the 1st (QB may be BPA) or getting one in the late 1st/2nd round.

If team progresses significantly (even if QB is still a bit problematic) I think both can stick. JS may want a new HC in 2025.


I can't see it.

As I've said, we get smoked by the Cowboys in the opener with Jones, the stands will be empty in September. That means another house cleaning.

If you get smoked by the Cowboys with a new QB, fans will have more patience.
My question though is who can they trade up with?  
Optimus-NY : 2/20/2024 11:01 am : link
It's not possible with the Skins for the 2nd overall pick. The Pats want a QB too at #3 overall. The only thing that can change these two clubs from going QB with their respective picks are if they sign someone like Cousins in FA or if they trade for Fields from the Bears, which probably won't cost them more than a couple of picks (a second rounder and a mid-to-late rounder).

The Bears haven't declared one way or another which direction they'll go in with the 1st overall choice. If they have any brains in their collective heads, their front office and coaching staff will go with Caleb Williams. If that happens, then the NYG are out in the cold again and there's nothing they can do about it. Something needs to happen for one of those big three to not be selected in those first three picks. If that "thing"--whatever it may be--does happen, then the Cards at 4 would be great to deal with since they've got their QB on their roster already.
The worst part of this equations  
blueblood : 2/20/2024 11:06 am : link
10 years of bad drafts, 10 years of bad cap management, 10 years of horrible FA decisions..

All on Schoen and Daboll to fix in 2-3 years....

RE: I actually think  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 11:06 am : link
In comment 16403214 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
sticking with Jones can give Schoen more time to address the roster overall. Daboll is dependent on a lot of other factors. I am not against trading up but if that pick doesn't work out then both are probably gone imv.

I can see JS going the safer route. Trading back in the 1st (QB may be BPA) or getting one in the late 1st/2nd round.

If team progresses significantly (even if QB is still a bit problematic) I think both can stick. JS may want a new HC in 2025.


I don't understand this take. Jones is dreadful. Everybody knows it except a small subset of Giants fans. There is nothing safe about Jones anymore. Some people thought signing Jones was safe. How'd that turn out? The only sure thing about sticking with Jones is you'll lose your damn job, like Gettleman, like Shurmur, like Judge, like Jason Garrett, have I left anybody out? Plus he is dreadful to watch.
That's right  
UberAlias : 2/20/2024 11:07 am : link
Desperation is what leads to gross overpay or reach. NYG are not in a good spot at QB. But you don't fix one thing by stacking further poor decisions on top. If NYG does something for the reasons provided in the OP, odds are it will look back at it as a regrettable decision and will be pointing back as an excuse why poor choices were made.

This team is not one year or one player away. We need to make smart unemotional decisions. The frenzied fan base won't understand. But for me personally, I want out of this mess not appeasement.
RE: My question though is who can they trade up with?  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 11:07 am : link
In comment 16403231 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
It's not possible with the Skins for the 2nd overall pick. The Pats want a QB too at #3 overall. The only thing that can change these two clubs from going QB with their respective picks are if they sign someone like Cousins in FA or if they trade for Fields from the Bears, which probably won't cost them more than a couple of picks (a second rounder and a mid-to-late rounder).

The Bears haven't declared one way or another which direction they'll go in with the 1st overall choice. If they have any brains in their collective heads, their front office and coaching staff will go with Caleb Williams. If that happens, then the NYG are out in the cold again and there's nothing they can do about it. Something needs to happen for one of those big three to not be selected in those first three picks. If that "thing"--whatever it may be--does happen, then the Cards at 4 would be great to deal with since they've got their QB on their roster already.


There might not be a partner but there is still a chance QB3 falls to the Giants, and it is likely QB4 falls to the Giants.
Whether it's a trade up  
Scooter185 : 2/20/2024 11:08 am : link
Or taking a QB at 6, JS needs to come out of the top of the first round with a QB.
RE: My question though is who can they trade up with?  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 11:10 am : link
In comment 16403231 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
It's not possible with the Skins for the 2nd overall pick. The Pats want a QB too at #3 overall. The only thing that can change these two clubs from going QB with their respective picks are if they sign someone like Cousins in FA or if they trade for Fields from the Bears, which probably won't cost them more than a couple of picks (a second rounder and a mid-to-late rounder).

The Bears haven't declared one way or another which direction they'll go in with the 1st overall choice. If they have any brains in their collective heads, their front office and coaching staff will go with Caleb Williams. If that happens, then the NYG are out in the cold again and there's nothing they can do about it. Something needs to happen for one of those big three to not be selected in those first three picks. If that "thing"--whatever it may be--does happen, then the Cards at 4 would be great to deal with since they've got their QB on their roster already.


I think the move is to #4 but that's only if this is a 4 QB draft (which would presumably be Williams, Maye, Daniels, JJM).

I think it's probably at least a 3 QB draft but I'm not as sure it's 4. I think Daniels is a little overrated by the flashy stats/talent and some holes are overlooked.
Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
The_Boss : 2/20/2024 11:10 am : link
And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.
Trade down not up for sustained success  
Reale01 : 2/20/2024 11:11 am : link
He makes a point of essentially saying the Giants are the only team in the league that believes in DJ. It may be true that the Giants need to replace him and most everyone believes that he has not proven himself to be the answer.

That said, I believe that the biggest mistake the Giants made in the last several years was to NOT trade the #2 pick that they used on Barkley. I don't say that because I think he was the wrong choice at #2, in retrospect, he may have been the second best possible choice after Josh Allen.

I say it because of the VALUE we could have obtained in terms of additional draft capital which could have been carried forward for years. (At least one future #1 plus extra picks, plus still drafting a good player like Nelson or ALLEN). The Giants may be in a similar situation this year and cannot miss the opportunity.

I am very much against a trade up. I think if the QB they like is available at 6, then you take him (McCarthy). Otherwise, it makes sense to trade back and get ahead of the chains as far as draft capital is concerned. That will set the team up for sustained success - see Philly. The Eagles got ahead of the game via trades (Starting with the Sam Bradford trade)and rode the wave for years before cashing out at this year's draft.

The Lions did the same thing with Stafford and cashed out two #1s this year. The Bears may be the next team to do that. How does Carolina's future look? Some may point to Stroud helping to turn around the Texans, but they did not trade up to get him.

Anyway that's my two cents.
I will add  
GoDeep13 : 2/20/2024 11:11 am : link
That he said he’s heard there is a trade out there to be made. But it would require a pretty hefty bite of the bullet. He said he heard the conversation starts at 3 1st round picks.
Godeep  
UberAlias : 2/20/2024 11:12 am : link
Good info.
RE: I will add  
Sean : 2/20/2024 11:12 am : link
In comment 16403244 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
That he said he’s heard there is a trade out there to be made. But it would require a pretty hefty bite of the bullet. He said he heard the conversation starts at 3 1st round picks.

And this is when it comes to conviction. If it hits, no one cares. If it doesn't, you're fired.
RE: I will add  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 11:13 am : link
In comment 16403244 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
That he said he’s heard there is a trade out there to be made. But it would require a pretty hefty bite of the bullet. He said he heard the conversation starts at 3 1st round picks.


The Bears are obviously the team willing/looking to trade again.

The question is if 1 QB stands above the others in class? I dont have a strong take on that, i see things i like and dislike about all of them.
RE: Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
Sean : 2/20/2024 11:13 am : link
In comment 16403240 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.

Because we don't know their draft board. Teams may like Nix & McCarthy more than Maye & Daniels.
RE: That's right  
AcidTest : 2/20/2024 11:15 am : link
In comment 16403234 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Desperation is what leads to gross overpay or reach. NYG are not in a good spot at QB. But you don't fix one thing by stacking further poor decisions on top. If NYG does something for the reasons provided in the OP, odds are it will look back at it as a regrettable decision and will be pointing back as an excuse why poor choices were made.

This team is not one year or one player away. We need to make smart unemotional decisions. The frenzied fan base won't understand. But for me personally, I want out of this mess not appeasement.


^This.
RE: I will add  
The_Boss : 2/20/2024 11:16 am : link
In comment 16403244 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
That he said he’s heard there is a trade out there to be made. But it would require a pretty hefty bite of the bullet. He said he heard the conversation starts at 3 1st round picks.


3?? Ok that’s a bit ridiculous. I don’t think any of these guys are Mahomes/Elway/Peyton Manning..
RE: Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 11:18 am : link
In comment 16403240 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.


Assume CHI and WAS draft Williams and Maye. There is a chance New England doesn't want Daniels and they either draft MHJ or trade back. That leaves an opening for the Giants to get Daniels or QB4.
RE: RE: Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
The_Boss : 2/20/2024 11:18 am : link
In comment 16403249 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16403240 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.


Because we don't know their draft board. Teams may like Nix & McCarthy more than Maye & Daniels.


While true, every media list has these guys as 1-3. The perception, whether true in nfl circles is TBD, Nix and JJ are a clear level below. Schoen cannot settle.
RE: RE: I will add  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 11:18 am : link
In comment 16403254 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16403244 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


That he said he’s heard there is a trade out there to be made. But it would require a pretty hefty bite of the bullet. He said he heard the conversation starts at 3 1st round picks.



3?? Ok that’s a bit ridiculous. I don’t think any of these guys are Mahomes/Elway/Peyton Manning..


Williams might be. Many think he has the traits.
RE: RE: I will add  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 11:20 am : link
In comment 16403248 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16403244 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


That he said he’s heard there is a trade out there to be made. But it would require a pretty hefty bite of the bullet. He said he heard the conversation starts at 3 1st round picks.



The Bears are obviously the team willing/looking to trade again.

The question is if 1 QB stands above the others in class? I dont have a strong take on that, i see things i like and dislike about all of them.


Most of the analysts and draft nerds I follow see Caleb Williams as the clear #1 and the Bears would be foolish not to draft him.
To the OP-YES  
AROCK1000 : 2/20/2024 11:24 am : link
#6 is a tweener of a pick.
Either trade up for a QB,or trade back for draft capital and fill a bunch of holes....
Alt is a LT- nope
2 WRS after MHJ- nope
Bowers-nope

Trade up or down
As much as i would want the Bears to trade  
Jarvis : 2/20/2024 11:25 am : link
I cannot see them sticking with Fields over drafting Williams. Their situation is similar to the Giants. Fields while having moments does not seem to be the guy. He averages under 200 yards per game passing.

The only difference is that they haven’t paid Fields yet which makes it even easier to move on from him. Would anyone on this site want Fields over Williams knowing you would also have to pay fields the 5th year option and then likely extend him? If Williams pans out in any way the front office of the Bears may never get another job again.

I also do not see the Commanders trading out…especially with the Giants. They need a QB desperately and they have all new ownership, GM, head coach.

New England is the only possibility and that would be if they sign someone in free agency. Unfortunately after Kirk Cousins (coming off an Achilles injury) it is slim pickings.

I could see the possibility if them drafting Harrison Jr. and then trying to get Nix/Penix in round 2. Especially if say they love WIllimas and Daniels and not Maye…Maye is the QB left from the “big 3” and they prefer to go with Harrison Jr who seems like a sure thing.

However i don’t see them trading down…If Harrison goes off the board perhaps we can move up to Arizona’s spot.

Moral of the story is I would be shocked (although happy) if the Giants could move up…especially before free agency even begins.
RE: As much as i would want the Bears to trade  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16403270 Jarvis said:
Quote:
I cannot see them sticking with Fields over drafting Williams. Their situation is similar to the Giants. Fields while having moments does not seem to be the guy. He averages under 200 yards per game passing.

The only difference is that they haven’t paid Fields yet which makes it even easier to move on from him. Would anyone on this site want Fields over Williams knowing you would also have to pay fields the 5th year option and then likely extend him? If Williams pans out in any way the front office of the Bears may never get another job again.

I also do not see the Commanders trading out…especially with the Giants. They need a QB desperately and they have all new ownership, GM, head coach.

New England is the only possibility and that would be if they sign someone in free agency. Unfortunately after Kirk Cousins (coming off an Achilles injury) it is slim pickings.

I could see the possibility if them drafting Harrison Jr. and then trying to get Nix/Penix in round 2. Especially if say they love WIllimas and Daniels and not Maye…Maye is the QB left from the “big 3” and they prefer to go with Harrison Jr who seems like a sure thing.

However i don’t see them trading down…If Harrison goes off the board perhaps we can move up to Arizona’s spot.

Moral of the story is I would be shocked (although happy) if the Giants could move up…especially before free agency even begins.


This is my opinion too. CHI and WAS are near certainties to pick QBs. The it is up to New England to decide if they want the QB leftovers at #3 or draft MHJ and get a QB later. If that happens, and I think there is a chance, then QB3 probably falls to the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: I will add  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16403262 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16403248 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16403244 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


That he said he’s heard there is a trade out there to be made. But it would require a pretty hefty bite of the bullet. He said he heard the conversation starts at 3 1st round picks.



The Bears are obviously the team willing/looking to trade again.

The question is if 1 QB stands above the others in class? I dont have a strong take on that, i see things i like and dislike about all of them.



Most of the analysts and draft nerds I follow see Caleb Williams as the clear #1 and the Bears would be foolish not to draft him.


He's been the chalk pick for a few years but so was Sam Darnold once upon a time.

Caleb has some ugly tape and this is a really strong class with lots of different options.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2024 11:30 am : link
‘That’s how you become great man…hang your balls out there.’
With the way the Giants draft, 3 1st rounders isn't much  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 11:31 am : link
Would you trade Thibodeaux, Neal, and Banks for the top QB in this class? I would.

I hope the Giants are open to trading anyone on the roster. Treat this situation like a blank slate with no sacred cows.
"Three first rounders" includes the pick swap this year  
bceagle05 : 2/20/2024 11:35 am : link
to move from six to wherever we're going, so it's a net loss of two first rounders. I wouldn't hesitate at all.
Great another  
Giants : 2/20/2024 11:35 am : link
Useless thread on Giants needing to trade up
RE: With the way the Giants draft, 3 1st rounders isn't much  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 11:39 am : link
In comment 16403280 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Would you trade Thibodeaux, Neal, and Banks for the top QB in this class? I would.

I hope the Giants are open to trading anyone on the roster. Treat this situation like a blank slate with no sacred cows.


That's reasonable, but it again depends on how differently they view the top 4. I'm a little more reluctant on Caleb being worth a premium than most I guess.

When Schoen made the comment in the bye week about going back to their 2018 process and what worked and what didnt (josh allen) i'd be very curious to know what they would have done if they had the #1 OA pick and how differently they graded the 5 guys who went round 1. id imagine whatever their analysis on why Allen worked out for them will inform which traits they most prioritize this year.
Nope  
Carl in CT : 2/20/2024 11:40 am : link
DJ is the answer. Fix the rest of the team.
Eric  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/20/2024 11:41 am : link
If they start a rookie and the same issues persist on offense (poor OL, lack or running game, etc.) how long do you think fans will be patient? Worse in a trade up imv.

If he stays at 6 he still has his other picks and next years first rounder. If he trades back he receives more assets (2nd and ?). If it is a really bold trade back he gets a first (and other picks) for 2025.

He may wind up trading up. I was just presenting another view and I am not sure where he views the QB's in this draft.
So the three teams at the top of this draft  
BillT : 2/20/2024 11:45 am : link
Are going to trade their pick to us because making the Giants better should be their main goal.

Maybe we can call some of the teams at the bottom of the 1st and ask them not to draft players they like so we can draft then in the 2nd.
RE: With the way the Giants draft, 3 1st rounders isn't much  
BigTymer : 2/20/2024 11:48 am : link
In comment 16403280 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I hope the Giants are open to trading anyone on the roster. Treat this situation like a blank slate with no sacred cows.

+ 1

I'm usually pretty measured too but at this point we need a new direction and that will either come with a new QB or a new coach in 2025. I'm done with DJ and half measures.
I'll be shocked if they trade up  
JonC : 2/20/2024 11:51 am : link
What are the current odds in Vegas?

Much more likely they take one at #6, be it a Maye who slips a little or a JJ whom many believe carries the requisite makeup and skillset.
RE: RE: With the way the Giants draft, 3 1st rounders isn't much  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 11:52 am : link
In comment 16403297 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16403280 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Would you trade Thibodeaux, Neal, and Banks for the top QB in this class? I would.

I hope the Giants are open to trading anyone on the roster. Treat this situation like a blank slate with no sacred cows.



That's reasonable, but it again depends on how differently they view the top 4. I'm a little more reluctant on Caleb being worth a premium than most I guess.

When Schoen made the comment in the bye week about going back to their 2018 process and what worked and what didnt (josh allen) i'd be very curious to know what they would have done if they had the #1 OA pick and how differently they graded the 5 guys who went round 1. id imagine whatever their analysis on why Allen worked out for them will inform which traits they most prioritize this year.


I've been saying the same thing for months - there's a 3 step process I hope the Giants have in place:

1. Scout this QB class heavily (they appear to have done so)
2. Score the QB class and determine which one is the most desirable
3. Determine the minimum amount of resources needed to be certain of drafting the most desirable QB. If it's moving up to 1, move up to 1. If it's sitting at 6, sit at 6.

They are high up enough in this draft that every QB is within their reach. A trade from 6 to 1 is not a pie in the sky fantasy. It is absolutely possible; thus whomever they have highest graded is attainable.

This is why you pay Schoen.
RE: I'll be shocked if they trade up  
Sean : 2/20/2024 11:57 am : link
In comment 16403330 JonC said:
Quote:
What are the current odds in Vegas?

Much more likely they take one at #6, be it a Maye who slips a little or a JJ whom many believe carries the requisite makeup and skillset.

Schoen was part of the front office which traded up for Allen. He's traded up for both Banks & Hyatt. I wouldn't be shocked at all.

Rico has said Schoen and the NYG war room were pissed to miss on Sauce Gardner by one pick, I fully expect NYG to be aggressive. I don't see Chicago and WSH trading out. But, NE might. I could also see him trading up to 4 & 5 so he doesn't miss out on a QB to a team like Atlanta or Vegas.
RE: I'll be shocked if they trade up  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 11:57 am : link
In comment 16403330 JonC said:
Quote:
What are the current odds in Vegas?

Much more likely they take one at #6, be it a Maye who slips a little or a JJ whom many believe carries the requisite makeup and skillset.


I think it is Daniels who has a chance to slip, not Maye. I think the Maye slipping talk is over. he's the better prospect and will go 2nd to Washington imo.
RE: RE: I'll be shocked if they trade up  
JonC : 2/20/2024 11:59 am : link
In comment 16403337 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16403330 JonC said:


Quote:


What are the current odds in Vegas?

Much more likely they take one at #6, be it a Maye who slips a little or a JJ whom many believe carries the requisite makeup and skillset.


Schoen was part of the front office which traded up for Allen. He's traded up for both Banks & Hyatt. I wouldn't be shocked at all.

Rico has said Schoen and the NYG war room were pissed to miss on Sauce Gardner by one pick, I fully expect NYG to be aggressive. I don't see Chicago and WSH trading out. But, NE might. I could also see him trading up to 4 & 5 so he doesn't miss out on a QB to a team like Atlanta or Vegas.


Much higher price tag to trade up to top 3.
I  
Toth029 : 2/20/2024 12:06 pm : link
Think NE is a strong chance to trade down. The Chargers have a solid chance too as they have holes all over and cap problems.

Giants obviously have holes, but they need to be aggressive to get their QB.
Chicago possibly could get 3 1st rounders and...  
KingBlue : 2/20/2024 12:17 pm : link
at 6 take... JJ McCarthy and at 9 get Bowers or even Odunze? Then trade Fields for more day 2 picks?

I would do that everyday and twice on Sunday.
RE: RE: RE: With the way the Giants draft, 3 1st rounders isn't much  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16403333 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16403297 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16403280 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Would you trade Thibodeaux, Neal, and Banks for the top QB in this class? I would.

I hope the Giants are open to trading anyone on the roster. Treat this situation like a blank slate with no sacred cows.



That's reasonable, but it again depends on how differently they view the top 4. I'm a little more reluctant on Caleb being worth a premium than most I guess.

When Schoen made the comment in the bye week about going back to their 2018 process and what worked and what didnt (josh allen) i'd be very curious to know what they would have done if they had the #1 OA pick and how differently they graded the 5 guys who went round 1. id imagine whatever their analysis on why Allen worked out for them will inform which traits they most prioritize this year.



I've been saying the same thing for months - there's a 3 step process I hope the Giants have in place:

1. Scout this QB class heavily (they appear to have done so)
2. Score the QB class and determine which one is the most desirable
3. Determine the minimum amount of resources needed to be certain of drafting the most desirable QB. If it's moving up to 1, move up to 1. If it's sitting at 6, sit at 6.

They are high up enough in this draft that every QB is within their reach. A trade from 6 to 1 is not a pie in the sky fantasy. It is absolutely possible; thus whomever they have highest graded is attainable.

This is why you pay Schoen.


not exactly true bc i remember our argument from a few months ago when schoen made his comments about qbs pretty clearly, but im glad we have agreement now.

Quote:
If I'm betting now,
Go Terps : mute : 11/27/2023 1:39 pm : link
I think the QB depth chart is:

Jones
Vet FA (see list of possibilities below)
DeVito

The vet holds down the fort to start the season until Daniel returns.

That's the plan that makes sense to a group that paid Jones and could be out on their asses if they repeat 2023 and start 1-5 or something like that.

Some thoughts on QB going forward based on Schoen's comments - ( New Window )
RE: Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
Blue21 : 2/20/2024 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16403240 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.
I agree. It's easy to say they must trade up but you have to have someone that wants to trade. And there's three QB needy teams in front of the Giants let alone a bunch of teams look to trade for those same three QBs .
Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 12:24 pm : link
What I said in November is what I think will happen. It's still what I think is the likeliest scenario.

My 11:52am post from today is what I want them to do.

There's a difference. A big one. The Giants rarely do what I want them to do.
Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 12:29 pm : link
If you look later in that thread you'll see this post from me:

Quote:
RE: Who do you have in mind for a vet QB signing?
Go Terps : 11/27/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16304883 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Let’s review some of the names.


I posted a link to the 2024 FA QBs above. Likely names include:

Tannehill
Brissett
Mariota
Darnold
Mayfield
Minshew
Bridgewater
Dobbs

Please know I'm shaking my head as I've been typing these posts out. I'm not proposing any of this as what I would do.

I think this is all a sick fucking joke.
RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16403374 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What I said in November is what I think will happen. It's still what I think is the likeliest scenario.

My 11:52am post from today is what I want them to do.

There's a difference. A big one. The Giants rarely do what I want them to do.


ok but that cuts 2 ways - you rarely acknowledge that sometimes what you want them to do wouldnt have ended up working out (like malik willis or really any qb in the 2022 class).

QB decisions are not nearly as simple or likely to succeed as many like to pretend, it helps improve the chances of success by a lot to have favorable conditions as they do this year.
Terps  
Sean : 2/20/2024 12:34 pm : link
While I agree that the Giants haven't done anything which you've wanted, I just get the sense that all the winds are moving towards QB in the draft.

-Duggan with an article about trading up in his offseason plan.
-Schwartz with a senior bowl article talking about what the league feels about their QB situation.
-Hughes with an article about drafting a QB and the time is now.
-Rapaport with a report about the Giants looking to try to trade up for a QB.
-Jeremiah mocking Daniels to the Giants.

I think Schoen/Daboll will land one of the top six QBs in the draft and a vet brought in.

What will drive many of us crazy though, I'd expect Jones to still have every opportunity to win the job.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2024 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16403301 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
If they start a rookie and the same issues persist on offense (poor OL, lack or running game, etc.) how long do you think fans will be patient? Worse in a trade up imv.

If he stays at 6 he still has his other picks and next years first rounder. If he trades back he receives more assets (2nd and ?). If it is a really bold trade back he gets a first (and other picks) for 2025.

He may wind up trading up. I was just presenting another view and I am not sure where he views the QB's in this draft.


They will be far more patient than with Jones. You won't convince me otherwise.
RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16403376 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you look later in that thread you'll see this post from me:



Quote:


RE: Who do you have in mind for a vet QB signing?
Go Terps : 11/27/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16304883 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Let’s review some of the names.


I posted a link to the 2024 FA QBs above. Likely names include:

Tannehill
Brissett
Mariota
Darnold
Mayfield
Minshew
Bridgewater
Dobbs

Please know I'm shaking my head as I've been typing these posts out. I'm not proposing any of this as what I would do.

I think this is all a sick fucking joke.


i argued against your reasons for thinking they'd do that in the thread, they didnt make sense then and they dont make sense now. your post in this thread seemed to imply a change of opinion when you said that "they appear to have scouted this class heavily" and "this is why they pay schoen".
I hope not  
gogiants : 2/20/2024 12:37 pm : link
I'm for staying at six and see if Williams or Daniels falls to you. Then take them. The Giants have too many needs to be trading away picks. A trade to number one would cost them at a minimum our two second round picks and one from next year's draft. Washington is not going to trade the Giants the 2nd pick.

Daniels would get killed behind our offensive line. What are you going to ask Jones to take that punishment knowing that you drafted his replacement?

If the two QBs are gone at six the Giants should seriously entertain offers to trade down. There will be many good players ready to step in later in round 1, 2 and 3.
.  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 12:38 pm : link
Drafting Malik Willis in round 1 of the 2022 draft would have been preferable to what actually took place. The QB depth chart entering 2022 would have been Jones/Willis/Taylor in any order, we wouldn't have given Jones that catastrophic contract, and we'd be right where we are right now except without the Jones albatross hanging over 2024.

You can bring up Malik Willis until the cows come home, but the worst case scenario after picking him is still better than where we are right now.
RE: Anyone that thinks...  
Four Aces : 2/20/2024 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16403185 4xchamps said:
Quote:
Free agents don't want to come to the Giants is an idiot. Free agents go where the money and playing time is. Just look at the sorry Washington franchise. They continually signed bi name free agents under Snyder.


+1… it’s a fallacy. Free agents follow the money and play on bad teams too with so called bad or unestablished QBs. Makes no sense.
I think the OL can be upgraded to the mediocre level  
cosmicj : 2/20/2024 12:39 pm : link
Much more easily than many think. Not excellent, just league average or close to it.
RE: RE: Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16403385 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16403376 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If you look later in that thread you'll see this post from me:



Quote:


RE: Who do you have in mind for a vet QB signing?
Go Terps : 11/27/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16304883 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Let’s review some of the names.


I posted a link to the 2024 FA QBs above. Likely names include:

Tannehill
Brissett
Mariota
Darnold
Mayfield
Minshew
Bridgewater
Dobbs

Please know I'm shaking my head as I've been typing these posts out. I'm not proposing any of this as what I would do.

I think this is all a sick fucking joke.





i argued against your reasons for thinking they'd do that in the thread, they didnt make sense then and they dont make sense now. your post in this thread seemed to imply a change of opinion when you said that "they appear to have scouted this class heavily" and "this is why they pay schoen".


I still think the most likely scenario is they enter 2024 with the following QB depth chart:

1. Jones
2. Vet to hold down the fort (Taylor/Tannehill/Mariota/etc)
3. Day 3 pick or DeVito

They've gotten 6 games out of that Jones contract. To reverse themselves on Jones again would be a huge surprise to me.
RE: I'll be shocked if they trade up  
bw in dc : 2/20/2024 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16403330 JonC said:
Quote:
What are the current odds in Vegas?

Much more likely they take one at #6, be it a Maye who slips a little or a JJ whom many believe carries the requisite makeup and skillset.


I'll believe it when I see it, too.

If Schoen does force his way up by selling off future picks, I think he buys himself another three years as GM. That's what Mara gave Gettleman with Jones (although the cancer part may have been a factor). So, there is some self-preservation...

Further, if this were to play out, it would be more evidence that Mara has taken his hand off the gavel. And Schoen's hand is the only one swinging it.



When you read something like this  
SomeFan : 2/20/2024 12:46 pm : link
(assuming accurate and IMV it seems more accurate than not) it hits home on how bad a draft pick DJ was and how bad a decision it was to sign him up to his "set-for-life" contract.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16403388 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Drafting Malik Willis in round 1 of the 2022 draft would have been preferable to what actually took place. The QB depth chart entering 2022 would have been Jones/Willis/Taylor in any order, we wouldn't have given Jones that catastrophic contract, and we'd be right where we are right now except without the Jones albatross hanging over 2024.

You can bring up Malik Willis until the cows come home, but the worst case scenario after picking him is still better than where we are right now.


wrong. he's been exponentially worse than what devito showed last year, and he'd have probably cost them thibodeaux since OL was the bigger need than DL. he has attempted 66 passes, completed approximately half of them, and has 3 ints and no tds. his team moved on from him almost immediately because all of the fears of him being more athlete than qb were glaring.

so if they'd have picked willis they'd have a less promising QB prospect than they actually have, and they'd be down 1 of the top 2 or 3 assets on their current roster.
If they trade up  
Now Mike in MD : 2/20/2024 12:48 pm : link
I hope it's because they are fully committed to that QB not because they think they need to buy more time and goodwill from the fans. That's a sh&tty way to run an organization.
I'm not married to any choice in directions  
UberAlias : 2/20/2024 12:54 pm : link
Except the right one. Trade up, stay put, trade back --I don't care. Just get it right.
RE: RE: RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 2/20/2024 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16403399 Go Terps said:
Quote:

I still think the most likely scenario is they enter 2024 with the following QB depth chart:

1. Jones
2. Vet to hold down the fort (Taylor/Tannehill/Mariota/etc)
3. Day 3 pick or DeVito

They've gotten 6 games out of that Jones contract. To reverse themselves on Jones again would be a huge surprise to me.


a) drafting a qb isnt necessarily reversing on jones, it's hedging. not just his injury but the long term. a first round qb would have 2 years of control beyond jones' contract even if he played so well to see the end of it, plus tags beyond that (so 4 total years of control beyond jones). 2 options are better than 1 option (or no option if jones athleticism doesnt come all the way back).

b) i'd bet a lot of money they dont commit meaningful money to any QB (like tannehill) in FA. if taylor is willing to sign back cheap or some other journeyman like glennon was is willing to sign for the minimum i could see that in part because it helps camouflage any draft intentions but their dollars will say a lot more than anything else and i dont think they will be committing dollars to a veteran QB.
Malik Willis would not have been helpful to the NYG issues  
ThomasG : 2/20/2024 1:00 pm : link
at QB. It would have been a clear miss.

Much like missing the evaluation on Jones and giving him the god-awful contract yet evaluating it as an A-type deal for the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16403417 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16403399 Go Terps said:


Quote:



I still think the most likely scenario is they enter 2024 with the following QB depth chart:

1. Jones
2. Vet to hold down the fort (Taylor/Tannehill/Mariota/etc)
3. Day 3 pick or DeVito

They've gotten 6 games out of that Jones contract. To reverse themselves on Jones again would be a huge surprise to me.



a) drafting a qb isnt necessarily reversing on jones, it's hedging. not just his injury but the long term. a first round qb would have 2 years of control beyond jones' contract even if he played so well to see the end of it, plus tags beyond that (so 4 total years of control beyond jones). 2 options are better than 1 option (or no option if jones athleticism doesnt come all the way back).

b) i'd bet a lot of money they dont commit meaningful money to any QB (like tannehill) in FA. if taylor is willing to sign back cheap or some other journeyman like glennon was is willing to sign for the minimum i could see that in part because it helps camouflage any draft intentions but their dollars will say a lot more than anything else and i dont think they will be committing dollars to a veteran QB.


If they trade up to draft a QB, or if they draft one at 6, that is not hedging on Jones. That is replacing him.

And they will add a vet FA QB; that's practically guaranteed. How much they spend, I don't know. My guess would be similar to what they spent on Taylor before.

But they're not going to exit FA with just Jones and DeVito on the depth chart.
RE: RE: I actually think  
JohnF : 2/20/2024 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16403228 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
As I've said, we get smoked by the Cowboys in the opener with Jones, the stands will be empty in September. That means another house cleaning.

If you get smoked by the Cowboys with a new QB, fans will have more patience.


IMO, Eric, there's no way Daboll will start a rookie in the first game of the year against Dallas.

I'm not arguing that the stands might be empty by September, but you can't cripple a new QB (mentally, physically or both) by exposing him to the Cowboy pass rush. Nor can you expect a rookie to absorb Daboll's offense or be familiar with his WR's with the limited amount of time (OTA's, Camp) that football teams have now.

It takes time to get used the the speed of the game in the NFL, it will be NOTHING like what they saw in college. I think a new QB can be worked in early against teams of lesser caliber than Dallas or Philly early in the season.

I expect either Jones will start (if healthy) or DeVito/FA QB against Dallas if that's the first game of the year. John Mara simply isn't going to cut Schoen/Daboll in 2024, they will get at least the 2025 season to turn things around, unless Daboll has a Judge meltdown.
NowMike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/20/2024 1:06 pm : link
I agree.

All these QBs in this draft class  
DonnieD89 : 2/20/2024 1:10 pm : link
have warts. Many pundits state that Williams is a generational talent. I really think the Giants need to bring Caleb Williams into their interview room and ask some serious questions. He may have all the traits, but upstairs is very important concern. I’m concerned about a very fragile ego in a big market and how he handles it. I would really like for them to ask Caleb Williams why he did not address the media after the UCLA loss. Giving up three first round picks for a candidate to trade up with a risk of imploding is very concerning to me.
The Giants may "try" to trade up  
GFAN52 : 2/20/2024 1:10 pm : link
but obviously they need a receptive trade partner to be successful.
RE: .  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16403388 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Drafting Malik Willis in round 1 of the 2022 draft would have been preferable to what actually took place. The QB depth chart entering 2022 would have been Jones/Willis/Taylor in any order, we wouldn't have given Jones that catastrophic contract, and we'd be right where we are right now except without the Jones albatross hanging over 2024.

You can bring up Malik Willis until the cows come home, but the worst case scenario after picking him is still better than where we are right now.

Lol. So basically any prediction that you make - including if you are catastrophically wrong about that prediction - you still can come on this message board and say well actually it would have been a decent outcome if we drafted Willis!

Do you realize how insane that is?
This makes sense  
upnyg : 2/20/2024 1:18 pm : link
But, even trading up, are FAs going to feel the Giants are ready to win?

Plus as mentioned, the FA period starts real soon, so the trade up would be now and the message that a QB is coming has to be vocalized, which tips their hand and hurts their leverage.

Doubt it happens this way.
RE: RE: I'll be shocked if they trade up  
BleedBlue46 : 2/20/2024 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16403338 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16403330 JonC said:


Quote:


What are the current odds in Vegas?

Much more likely they take one at #6, be it a Maye who slips a little or a JJ whom many believe carries the requisite makeup and skillset.



I think it is Daniels who has a chance to slip, not Maye. I think the Maye slipping talk is over. he's the better prospect and will go 2nd to Washington imo.


I sure hope JD doesn't go to Washington, but if they can't trade up.for CW I think he is their likely choice as he projects to thrive in an offense like Kingsbury's
RE: With the way the Giants draft, 3 1st rounders isn't much  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16403280 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Would you trade Thibodeaux, Neal, and Banks for the top QB in this class? I would.

I hope the Giants are open to trading anyone on the roster. Treat this situation like a blank slate with no sacred cows.

Would I trade the best edge rusher the team has had in a decade and our best cornerback we've drafted in a decade to get a top QB? No, I would not.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 1:20 pm : link
I'd be fine with Daniels going to Washington. He's not the NFL prospect everyone thinks he is.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 1:21 pm : link
And knowing Peters' background, I would actually be somewhat shocked if they drafted Daniels at 2.
Trading up  
fkap : 2/20/2024 1:22 pm : link
might buy D/S another year, but if that QB is a miss, it hastens both out the door because of the resources lost to trade.

Picking a QB at 6 (or later in first or second rounds) might not get you the one you really want, but you still get the year or two grace period and you still have the rest of your picks to improve the team elsewhere.

Sticking with DJ and/or a low quality vet really puts D/S necks on the chopping block. This is the option that requires the most conviction. They may not see him as the long term answer, but they would have to believe he's good enough to kick the can down the road.

From a pure 'how do keep my job the longest' standpoint, I see picking a QB without trading up as the safest option.
....  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 1:23 pm : link
Schoen and Daboll saw Jones play good winning football, at times really good QB play, in 2022 when he had a decently working OL.

A poor start, historically horrific OL play and torn knee is not going to change their opinion that he can't play better than his 2022 season.
.  
fkap : 2/20/2024 1:35 pm : link
"....
ryanmkeane : 1:23 pm : link : reply
Schoen and Daboll saw Jones play good winning football, at times really good QB play, in 2022 when he had a decently working OL.

A poor start, historically horrific OL play and torn knee is not going to change their opinion that he can't play better than his 2022 season."

This is where I'm at, sort of. I don't think DJ is as bad as the BBI hysteria would have you believe. He also isn't good enough for the long term, so if a QB can be drafted, I would do it in a heartbeat. But, don't trade up out of desperation and give up too much to do so. Don't take a QB at 6 just to draft one. IF a QB they like is within reach, they absolutely should draft him.
...  
christian : 2/20/2024 1:38 pm : link
The Giants would be in a much better position if they had picked Willis instead of Neal.

This is a simple exercise:

Scenario A: Daniel Jones + Evan Neal
Scenario B: Malik Willis + Mike McGlinchey + 72.5M

In both scenarios you're picking a QB in 2024, but in scenario B you had a real chance of signing a solid right tackle, with plenty money to left to invest in other areas.

But you don't have that one glorious night in Minneapolis.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 2/20/2024 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16403456 fkap said:
Quote:
"....

This is where I'm at, sort of. I don't think DJ is as bad as the BBI hysteria would have you believe. He also isn't good enough for the long term, so if a QB can be drafted, I would do it in a heartbeat. But, don't trade up out of desperation and give up too much to do so. Don't take a QB at 6 just to draft one. IF a QB they like is within reach, they absolutely should draft him.


After five years, I think we have satisfied the long term, too.
RE: Wild guess, but the source wasn't Jack Stroud, was it?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/20/2024 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16403169 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


Jack Stroud would tell you to sign Jones to a lifetime extension.
RE: ...  
Sean : 2/20/2024 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16403457 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants would be in a much better position if they had picked Willis instead of Neal.

This is a simple exercise:

Scenario A: Daniel Jones + Evan Neal
Scenario B: Malik Willis + Mike McGlinchey + 72.5M

In both scenarios you're picking a QB in 2024, but in scenario B you had a real chance of signing a solid right tackle, with plenty money to left to invest in other areas.

But you don't have that one glorious night in Minneapolis.

It assumes that Jones doesn't play though. And Jones would have likely beat out Willis and we still would have had the glorious night in Minnesota.

Your foresight about what would have happened prior to the 5th year option decision would have still been correct. Jones was always getting 2 years with Daboll. They would have been better picking up the option.

Forget Willis. The better outcome would have been trading Jones in 2022 and starting Tyrod Taylor. If you want to draft Willis or a cheap vet, it doesn't matter. Jones on the roster was the problem.

I think Jones played well in 2022 and Schoen repeatedly said, "he's done everything we've asked of him." The problem was they trapped themselves with him being a pending FA.

Schoen's error was not either picking up his 5th year option or trading him in 2022.
RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 2/20/2024 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16403457 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants would be in a much better position if they had picked Willis instead of Neal.

This is a simple exercise:

Scenario A: Daniel Jones + Evan Neal
Scenario B: Malik Willis + Mike McGlinchey + 72.5M

In both scenarios you're picking a QB in 2024, but in scenario B you had a real chance of signing a solid right tackle, with plenty money to left to invest in other areas.

But you don't have that one glorious night in Minneapolis.


How about Denzel Ward + Nick Chubb + Josh Allen edge + Justin Herbert + Rashawn Slater and a free agent right tackle? Gettleman was the worst
RE: ....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2024 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16403453 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll saw Jones play good winning football, at times really good QB play, in 2022 when he had a decently working OL.

A poor start, historically horrific OL play and torn knee is not going to change their opinion that he can't play better than his 2022 season.


Never change.
RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 2/20/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16403447 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I'd be fine with Daniels going to Washington. He's not the NFL prospect everyone thinks he is.


My gut tells me Josh Harris and Co are going to push for trading a historic haul to move up a spot along the lines of 2 1sts and 2 2nds for CW.
RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16403465 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16403457 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants would be in a much better position if they had picked Willis instead of Neal.

This is a simple exercise:

Scenario A: Daniel Jones + Evan Neal
Scenario B: Malik Willis + Mike McGlinchey + 72.5M

In both scenarios you're picking a QB in 2024, but in scenario B you had a real chance of signing a solid right tackle, with plenty money to left to invest in other areas.

But you don't have that one glorious night in Minneapolis.


It assumes that Jones doesn't play though. And Jones would have likely beat out Willis and we still would have had the glorious night in Minnesota.

Your foresight about what would have happened prior to the 5th year option decision would have still been correct. Jones was always getting 2 years with Daboll. They would have been better picking up the option.

Forget Willis. The better outcome would have been trading Jones in 2022 and starting Tyrod Taylor. If you want to draft Willis or a cheap vet, it doesn't matter. Jones on the roster was the problem.

I think Jones played well in 2022 and Schoen repeatedly said, "he's done everything we've asked of him." The problem was they trapped themselves with him being a pending FA.

Schoen's error was not either picking up his 5th year option or trading him in 2022.


Or just let him walk after 2022. That was almost certainly the original plan that kicked off with declining the option and signing Taylor.

It all lined up well.
RE: ...  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/20/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16403457 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants would be in a much better position if they had picked Willis instead of Neal.

This is a simple exercise:

Scenario A: Daniel Jones + Evan Neal
Scenario B: Malik Willis + Mike McGlinchey + 72.5M

In both scenarios you're picking a QB in 2024, but in scenario B you had a real chance of signing a solid right tackle, with plenty money to left to invest in other areas.

But you don't have that one glorious night in Minneapolis.


WTF. We could have drafted Willis in the 3rd round if we wanted him. Also... He sucks
...  
christian : 2/20/2024 1:57 pm : link
Oh I agree Sean. If I take a moment's pause from my usual predict what will happen schtick, and revisit what I wanted -- it was trade Jones and draft Willis.

Both my ability to guess what happens, and my ability to guess how a player will pan out are somewhere in the single digit success range.

What I do know is I'd trade the playoff win to get out of the Jones deal. And I'd trade nearly any move Schoen has made if it increased the chance of picking a QB on round one.
...  
christian : 2/20/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16403479 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
The Giants would be in a much better position if they had picked Willis instead of Neal.

This is a simple exercise:

Scenario A: Daniel Jones + Evan Neal
Scenario B: Malik Willis + Mike McGlinchey + 72.5M

In both scenarios you're picking a QB in 2024, but in scenario B you had a real chance of signing a solid right tackle, with plenty money to left to invest in other areas.

But you don't have that one glorious night in Minneapolis.


WTF. We could have drafted Willis in the 3rd round if we wanted him. Also... He sucks


Of course he sucks. And if the Giants had picked him he'd be a bust and they'd be moving on.

Evan Neal also sucks, and Daniel Jones sucks and costs a lot of money.

Fast forward to today -- do the Giants have a QB and a right tackle?
RE: RE: RE: I actually think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2024 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16403429 JohnF said:
Quote:
In comment 16403228 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


As I've said, we get smoked by the Cowboys in the opener with Jones, the stands will be empty in September. That means another house cleaning.

If you get smoked by the Cowboys with a new QB, fans will have more patience.



IMO, Eric, there's no way Daboll will start a rookie in the first game of the year against Dallas.

I'm not arguing that the stands might be empty by September, but you can't cripple a new QB (mentally, physically or both) by exposing him to the Cowboy pass rush. Nor can you expect a rookie to absorb Daboll's offense or be familiar with his WR's with the limited amount of time (OTA's, Camp) that football teams have now.

It takes time to get used the the speed of the game in the NFL, it will be NOTHING like what they saw in college. I think a new QB can be worked in early against teams of lesser caliber than Dallas or Philly early in the season.

I expect either Jones will start (if healthy) or DeVito/FA QB against Dallas if that's the first game of the year. John Mara simply isn't going to cut Schoen/Daboll in 2024, they will get at least the 2025 season to turn things around, unless Daboll has a Judge meltdown.


You're missing the point.

The point is HOPE.

It doesn't matter if the alternative is playing from day one or sitting on the bench to start the season, at least there will be HOPE.

If Daniel Jones is the unchallenged starter, there is no HOPE.

I've been a Giants fans for more than half a century. I can FEEL the apathy.
IF DJ was  
fkap : 2/20/2024 2:09 pm : link
'always going to get 2 years under Daboll', they would have picked up the 5th year option. They didn't, because they weren't sold on DJ, but had the tag option as a back up as a rich man's 5th year option. DJ stepped up to the plate enough to put the tag or 2nd contract on the table.

My guess is that if DJ had shit the bed as bad as he did in '23, there'd have been no 2nd contract (certainly not one as lucrative as the one he got) or tag.
The entire  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/20/2024 2:10 pm : link
league seemed to agree with the Giants passing on Willis.

It would have been interesting to see how it played out if the Giants did pick him at pick 5 or 7. I could see anywhere from about the same spot today to a totally different regime in place.




RE: RE: RE: RE: I actually think  
Strahan91 : 2/20/2024 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16403490 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

You're missing the point.

The point is HOPE.

It doesn't matter if the alternative is playing from day one or sitting on the bench to start the season, at least there will be HOPE.

If Daniel Jones is the unchallenged starter, there is no HOPE.

I've been a Giants fans for more than half a century. I can FEEL the apathy.

Yep. If the Giants don't draft a QB in the first two rounds, Schoen is basically signing his own resignation papers. Is he smart enough to see that? That we'll find out, commitment bias can be powerful and if he convinced himself previously Jones was their guy maybe he refuses to see what's in front of him.
RE: We need to see what they do with Free agency  
Mayo2JZ : 2/20/2024 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16403210 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Jones is coming off an ACL tear.

DeVito is the only other QB under contract.

If NYG signs a vet QB early in FA for insurance that Jones may not be ready for training camp then they may go WR in round 1.

Otherwise I would expect a QB to be the first round target.


I disagree. Just because they sign a veteran QB does not necessarily mean they forgo a QB in the draft. You're going to need a vet to groom the rookie and I don't think DJ is the person to do that.
RE: IF DJ was  
christian : 2/20/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16403498 fkap said:
Quote:
'always going to get 2 years under Daboll', they would have picked up the 5th year option. They didn't, because they weren't sold on DJ, but had the tag option as a back up as a rich man's 5th year option. DJ stepped up to the plate enough to put the tag or 2nd contract on the table.

My guess is that if DJ had shit the bed as bad as he did in '23, there'd have been no 2nd contract (certainly not one as lucrative as the one he got) or tag.


I think once Schoen kept him on the roster for 2022, it would have taken an exceptionally bad season from Jones for him not to be on the 2023 roster. The type of season that put the Giants in the position to pick Young, Stround, or Richardson.

If he had an average to bad season, I bet the Giants would have signed him to a 1-year deal well short of the franchise tag.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2024 2:21 pm : link
Jones as the unquestioned starter might as well be the team giving the fans the finger.
RE: That's right  
Mayo2JZ : 2/20/2024 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16403234 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Desperation is what leads to gross overpay or reach. NYG are not in a good spot at QB. But you don't fix one thing by stacking further poor decisions on top. If NYG does something for the reasons provided in the OP, odds are it will look back at it as a regrettable decision and will be pointing back as an excuse why poor choices were made.

This team is not one year or one player away. We need to make smart unemotional decisions. The frenzied fan base won't understand. But for me personally, I want out of this mess not appeasement.


All due respect but what's your point? Go QB or BPA?
RE: RE: ....  
bw in dc : 2/20/2024 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16403467 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16403453 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Schoen and Daboll saw Jones play good winning football, at times really good QB play, in 2022 when he had a decently working OL.

A poor start, historically horrific OL play and torn knee is not going to change their opinion that he can't play better than his 2022 season.



Never change.


While the bold makes me sick to my stomach, I would agree with ryan that Schoen could very well hit on hard 16; and he's riding with Jones for 2024 and 2025.
Another perspective  
Colin@gbn : 2/20/2024 2:30 pm : link
Eric, my friend, I am sorry you feel that way. I've been at this going on 70 years and I am more than just a little excited about the direction the Giants are headed in. At the same time, I can understand people's frustration (as I have said jokingly to others privately its been what 18 games since the Giants won a playoff game!)

But I also understand its a process. No question the Giants really did bottom out between 2017 and 2021 when they posted a really dismal 22-59 W-L record over those 5 campaigns. And given that record as a starting point, its more than a tad unreasonable to expect the Giants to be competing for a title barely two years into the actual rebuild. We also remind people that it took the Giants a full 8 seasons to win their first Super Bowl after George Young took over the team at the end of the 1978 season as the team emerged from the dreaded '70s. Indeed, in Young's first 5 seasons, the Giants record was an almost equally dismal 26-46-1, including a 3-12-1 catastrophe in 1983 the year before they finally got truly competitive.

And I don't believe for a moment the Giants are a 6-win team going forward. Three of their losses this year came in games decided on the last play of the contest and in all three the odds heavily favored the Giants making the play. Bottom line is that the Giants right now are pretty much a .500 football that won some close ones in 2022 and lost them this past fall. We also fully expect the Giants to come into training camp next fall with a burr under their collective saddle and bounce back to at least the 9-10 win range and compete for a playoff spot in the somewhat diluted NFC next fall.

We suggest all that, not because we tend to be eternal optimists when it comes to sports - which we confess we are - but because we see the Giants ever so steadily building up a solid core of good young players. Needless to say, of course, they still need more.

Re the QB situation: I'm going to be real honest here. Fact is I just don't understand where the tidal wave of 'Daniel Jones must go' has come from. And a little context here. I spent the better part of the past decade trying to refute all the people literally screaming at me from literally every angle that the Giants just had to fix the offensive line: that the lack of a decent OL ruined the back half of Eli's career; and that no QB could possibly prosper with the Giants' OL. I don't want to rehash all the data (such as the fact that Eli actually had the best 3-year run of his career between 2014-2016) that showed until recently that just wasn't the case. So imagine my incredulity when in a season in which the OL was truly historically bad, all those same people all of a sudden started screaming 'we need a new QB!' with barely a peep about the OL which for a long time this fall was on pace to give up over 100 sacks.

Can the Giants do better at QB? Of course, but so can probably more than half the teams in the league. Can they make the playoffs with Jones? What, was no one paying attention in 2022 when Jones led a team that really didn't have much star power to ten wins including a road-win over the #2 seed. Can they win a Super Bowl with Jones? Who knows, but if you're good enough to make playoffs, you're probably good enough to win a Super Bowl. At the same time, there certainly is a legitimate question whether Jones is good enough to get you to 11-12-13 wins every year, but what I suspect the Giants believe is that put Jones behind a decent offensive line with some weapons that with his combination of arm talent and athleticism, especially in a backfield with a dynamic player like Saquon, the offence has the potential to be very difficult to defend.

In fact, the Giants have told us that Jones will be the starter in 2024 once he's healthy and if they have any concerns at the position its having some insurance if Jones is limited at any time this fall. And re-listening to GM Joe Schoen's season-ending presser it seemed pretty clear that their main goal at QB this off-season will be to find someone - most likely a veteran free agent - capable of stepping in and winning games if Jones can't play.

Of course, that doesn't rule out the possibility of also addressing the position at the 2024 draft, especially given they have the 6th pick overall this coming April, especially because I suspect it may be the last time the Giants pick this early in a while. Ultimately what it comes down to for Schoen and company (who are not drafting to save their jobs) but to try and win a championship, are your odds better by trying a new QB (who lets be honest here will have a pretty small chance of being an elite franchise guy) or do you build up the rest of the team around Jones which lets be honest has never ever been very good.

Time will tell!
RE: .  
uther99 : 2/20/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16403456 fkap said:
Quote:
"
This is where I'm at, sort of. I don't think DJ is as bad as the BBI hysteria would have you believe. He also isn't good enough for the long term, so if a QB can be drafted, I would do it in a heartbeat.


Jones is similar to Tannenhill, not a guy who is going to get you very far. Also, the Tannenhill contract is viewed as rather bad contract, ala Jones
christian  
fkap : 2/20/2024 2:32 pm : link
we're mostly in agreement. The performance of DJ in '22 was going to determine his future. Between good and bad is a big gray area, and where he fell in that area would determine his '23 future.

That's a far cry from 'always going to get 2 years', though. It's closer to he had to earn the 2nd year. Apparently, he earned the 2nd AND the 3rd year with his performance in '22. The question at this point is whether his '23 performance, plus 2 more injuries, have D/S looking for a replacement.
Keep pumping up  
Scooter185 : 2/20/2024 2:34 pm : link
The 2022 mirage 🙄🙄🙄
Don't beleive in The Source  
giantstock : 2/20/2024 2:36 pm : link
Appreciate GoDeep for sharing this however.

But whta The A SOurce is suggetng doesn't make sense.

1--- Jut heard How McCarthy is moving up boards and overall Penix is thought to be good. This is thought to be a very good QB class and the Giants have the 6th pick. Yet they need to make a move by dumping 3 1st rd draft picks and forget the other QB's that are thought to be 1st rounders? There are at least 4 1st round QB's.

2--- This stuff abouut Giants need to appease the fans is laughable.

3-- SO if the Ginats don't move up and get McCarthy or Penix - the fans are going to revolt? OFC some fans will hate the pick but overall?
RE: RE: Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16403258 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16403240 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.



Assume CHI and WAS draft Williams and Maye. There is a chance New England doesn't want Daniels and they either draft MHJ or trade back. That leaves an opening for the Giants to get Daniels or QB4.

Why should anyone assume that?

I know you think mock drafts are actual data, but they're not.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16403447 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I'd be fine with Daniels going to Washington. He's not the NFL prospect everyone thinks he is.

Yours is not the NFL opinion that you think it is.
RE: Don't beleive in The Source  
rnargi : 2/20/2024 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16403564 giantstock said:
Quote:
Appreciate GoDeep for sharing this however.

But whta The A SOurce is suggetng doesn't make sense.

1--- Jut heard How McCarthy is moving up boards and overall Penix is thought to be good. This is thought to be a very good QB class and the Giants have the 6th pick. Yet they need to make a move by dumping 3 1st rd draft picks and forget the other QB's that are thought to be 1st rounders? There are at least 4 1st round QB's.

2--- This stuff abouut Giants need to appease the fans is laughable.

3-- SO if the Ginats don't move up and get McCarthy or Penix - the fans are going to revolt? OFC some fans will hate the pick but overall?


Exactly. No matter what, the stands won't be empty in September. Stand pat, get a QB at 6 or later. Way too many holes to fill without giving up 4 or 5 premium picks to move up and get the Golden QB and put him on a shitty team with no way to improve it around him.
Tone-Deaf  
ThomasG : 2/20/2024 2:40 pm : link

Quote:
"...what I suspect the Giants believe is that put Jones behind a decent offensive line with some weapons that with his combination of arm talent and athleticism, especially in a backfield with a dynamic player like Saquon, the offence has the potential to be very difficult to defend."

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2024 2:41 pm : link
Sure, Jones could win a Super Bowl, as a backup.
RE: Don't beleive in The Source  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2024 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16403564 giantstock said:
Quote:
2--- This stuff abouut Giants need to appease the fans is laughable.

I guess you weren't a fan in 2017 or the half decade that followed?
Jones is not even close to Tannehill  
cosmicj : 2/20/2024 2:43 pm : link
Who was unable to take a very good Titans team to the Super Bowl.
RE: RE: Don't beleive in The Source  
giantstock : 2/20/2024 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16403581 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16403564 giantstock said:


Quote:


2--- This stuff abouut Giants need to appease the fans is laughable.


I guess you weren't a fan in 2017 or the half decade that followed?


If he did it all the time then you would be referncing more than just two, right?

ANd because he was stupid in those circumstances doesn't mean it should be a need by the GM's. There were laughable decisons before and to feel a need to be dumb again is further laughable when you can get a QB at 6 or 5 - without trading 1st 3 rd picks.
RE: Jones is not even close to Tannehill  
uther99 : 2/20/2024 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16403588 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Who was unable to take a very good Titans team to the Super Bowl.


Their passing stats are similar. I'd say Tannenhill's are actually a tad better

https://stathead.com/football/vs/daniel-jones-vs-ryan-tannehill


RE: Jones is not even close to Tannehill  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16403588 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Who was unable to take a very good Titans team to the Super Bowl.




There are probably about 90 QBs on NFL rosters. Jones would rank in the 40-60 range.

It's incredible how much money he's making. It really is.
RE: RE: RE: Don't beleive in The Source  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2024 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16403603 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16403581 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16403564 giantstock said:


Quote:


2--- This stuff abouut Giants need to appease the fans is laughable.


I guess you weren't a fan in 2017 or the half decade that followed?



If he did it all the time then you would be referncing more than just two, right?

ANd because he was stupid in those circumstances doesn't mean it should be a need by the GM's. There were laughable decisons before and to feel a need to be dumb again is further laughable when you can get a QB at 6 or 5 - without trading 1st 3 rd picks.

No one said "all the time."

I guess if you change the terms of the argument, you can make your case against that made up version instead, sure.
RE: RE: Jones is not even close to Tannehill  
cosmicj : 2/20/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16403604 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 16403588 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Who was unable to take a very good Titans team to the Super Bowl.



Their passing stats are similar. I'd say Tannenhill's are actually a tad better

https://stathead.com/football/vs/daniel-jones-vs-ryan-tannehill


I put a lot of stock in yards per pass attempt and Tannehill consistently was above 7 YPA in his prime. I use that as the threshold above which a player is a legit starting QB. Jones never has reached that threshold across a season.

For those who like TD INT ratio, Tannehill’s ratio is quite a bit better than Jones.

A player like Tannehill really puts in question that the surrounding cast can elevate an avg QB.
Please stop with the close loss nonsense  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 2:59 pm : link
Most of their wins under Daboll have been close. It means nothing toward the future of the team
RE: Same  
GiantGrit : 2/20/2024 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16403177 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
argument I've been making.


As have I. Schoen & Daboll know what the game is and what has happened here in the past. It gets late early. Picking a QB gives them 2 more years imo, the question is who will be there at 6.
The 2022 season  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 3:02 pm : link
Continuing to get talked about like it was an MVP season is embarrassing.

If Sam Howell had that season last year and Washington paid him $160 million we’d all be laughing
Collin  
Archer : 2/20/2024 3:03 pm : link
I agree with Collin's observations.

The Giants are a better team than their record last year indicated. They easily could have won 8-9 games.

They had a hard schedule that was tied for 12th most difficult and which was compounded by unfavorable travel.

Remember the Giants played most of the season with Devito and Taylor as the QBs, and yet they remained competitive.

Next year I expect a bounce back and a year similar to 2022.
The schedule is favorable with a 9th home game and minimal travel.

The opponents are not nearly as formidable as this past year.

If the Giants can make modest improvements in key areas they can be really good.
The Giants have demonstrated that they can play with the Eagles and Commanders.

Next up is to figure out the Cowboys.

I would like to draft a QB but not at the expense of team building. There is no QB in the draft who is guaranteed to come in and improve the team.

As much as I like the QBs in the draft which one do you think that come in and play like Stroud did last year?

Who will allow the Giants to be competitive?

I do fear trading away assets that are needed to improve the team and then hearing Giants fans complain about the OL, the defense, the receivers, the corners, etc. and how good our QB could be,
RE: Giants MUST to trade up for QB  
David B. : 2/20/2024 3:09 pm : link
People who believe that may be very disappointed on draft day.

And the draft gurus will certainly crucify the Giants if they don't. Of course the Giants don't care about those opinions.

Just based on history, my gut FEELING (also totally irrelevant) is that the odds of them trading up are maybe 10%-15%.

Regardless of outside opinion, I still think the Giants like Jones. They wouldn't have given him the big contract last year had they not. And when I say they "like him," I'm not suggesting they like him forever, but they are at least comfortable with him as a bridge QB if he can stay healthy and play like he did in 2022.

That said, if one of the 3 QB miraculously fell in their laps at 6, I could see them taking him (assuming they like him/trade the pick if not), but that seems like a pipe dream.

Seems far more likely to me they take a blue chip WR, and ride with Jones since they're paying him 40M regardless next year, and kick the can down the road again.

For the Giants to trade up for a QB, they'd have to be in love with one of them. That's no sure thing in itself, but let's say they are.

They then have to come up with the king's ransom that beats any other team's king's ransom. No easy feat, but let's say that happens, too.

Now they have a young QB who, if the Giants are smart, does NOT start/play in 2024 behind the same shitty OL that sent Jones to IR. If you trade up for the QB, you're slapping more band-aids on the OL problem for at least another year.

So to me, if they're paying Jones $40M in 2024 anyway -- let Jones take that beating, and let the rookie QB sit and learn.

So, on draft day this year, they've got their future QB, but they've given up the farm in that draft. They've probably given up both 2024 2nd rounders, or a 2 and a 3, a mid pick, plus 2025s 1st rounder, plus whatever else.

That means the rest of the Giants 2024 rookie class might look like: either a 2nd rounder OR a 3rd rounder, a 4th OR a 5th, a 6 and a 7. So for the entire 2024 draft class, the Giants can't count on any immediate 2024 starters

They'll have to turn to FA to try and patch the glaring holes at OG (assuming it can be fixed), and pass rusher. They're gonna need a RB if Barkley leaves. If they trade up for QB, they can't draft the blue chip #1 WR. Maybe they land Mike Evans, but he's 30. You don't want to give 30 year-old WRs big contracts, but that's what it would take.

To me, the bottom line is the Giants are NOT in a good position to trade up for a QB. Of course if you hit on a Franchise QB, whatever you gave up, and all else is moot and forgiven. But getting that guy still requires good luck. More of these top QB prospects miss than hit. If they trade up and get it wrong, they're now super-fucked.

To me, THIS YEAR, they're in a better position to address some of the many GLARING holes (including a blue chip #1 WR) that will still exist if they traded up for a QB.


Whether Schoen and Daboll, swing for the fences, or take a more pragmatic approach, I have no idea. I'm sure they'll inquire about trading up, but I think it's much more likely they won't (or can't beat another team's offer). Then they'll fall back on the pragmatic approach.




From here on  
Dnew15 : 2/20/2024 3:14 pm : link
this GM/HC conundrum should be entitled the Gettelman Quandary.

In an effort to appease the fan base and attempt to keep your job do you:

A.) reach on a QB to buy yourself some extra time to figure out a way to draft pieces around your inadequate QB to prop up his lack of talent as a QB

OR

B.) stick with a failing QB that has no future and invest heavily in FA signings doomed from the beginning in an effort to salvage your job, the QB and the franchise BUT in doing so dooming the next guy with loads of dead money and no talent.

RE: The 2022 season  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16403635 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Continuing to get talked about like it was an MVP season is embarrassing.

If Sam Howell had that season last year and Washington paid him $160 million we’d all be laughing

You are full of shit. Who is saying it was a MVP season? I never said that. Nobody has ever said that.

I said it was a good season. Which it fucking was, you maniac.
RE: RE: The 2022 season  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16403662 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16403635 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Continuing to get talked about like it was an MVP season is embarrassing.

If Sam Howell had that season last year and Washington paid him $160 million we’d all be laughing


You are full of shit. Who is saying it was a MVP season? I never said that. Nobody has ever said that.

I said it was a good season. Which it fucking was, you maniac.

Switch to decaf, kiddo.
RE: RE: The 2022 season  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16403662 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16403635 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Continuing to get talked about like it was an MVP season is embarrassing.

If Sam Howell had that season last year and Washington paid him $160 million we’d all be laughing


You are full of shit. Who is saying it was a MVP season? I never said that. Nobody has ever said that.

I said it was a good season. Which it fucking was, you maniac.


You’re the one full of shit on here buddy.

It was mediocre. You repeatedly discuss it like it was some fantastic season. No QB gets paid off of a year like that.

Speaking on maniac, do you want to address your lies from the other day? Or are you just going to run away from them like every other time people point out you made shit up?
If I'm SCHOEN  
Paulie Walnuts : 2/20/2024 3:29 pm : link
I'm not getting my shot at being a GM ruined by a QB I didn't draft or bring in Giants will draft a QB high and bring in a veteran for 2024. I expect a WR of he stays at 6 and trade back in to 1st for a QB they like.
RE: Another perspective  
Lambuth_Special : 2/20/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16403546 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:

but if you're good enough to make playoffs, you're probably good enough to win a Super Bowl. At the same time, there certainly is a legitimate question whether Jones is good enough to get you to 11-12-13 wins every year, but what I suspect the Giants believe is that put Jones behind a decent offensive line with some weapons that with his combination of arm talent and athleticism, especially in a backfield with a dynamic player like Saquon, the offence has the potential to be very difficult to defend.


"if you're good enough to make playoffs, you're probably good enough to win a Super Bowl." - gonna have to disagree rather vehemently there.

Also, you talk about getting Jones behind a decent line and weapons. What kind of timeline are we talking about here? The contract is not "wait and see what we have." He is due a $40.1 million cap hit or a restructure next offseason (guaranteeing more years), versus a simple $22 mil dead cap hit. The time for him to perform to earn that contract was yesterday. The time for the Giants to build a team around him was yesterday. They brought in Campbell, Waller, and Hyatt, plus several OL in the 2022 and 23 draft and FA. It sucks that many of them didn't work out, but that doesn't change the reality that the bill is coming due and the Giants don't really have time to do a team-building exercise to evaluate Jones.
RE: Another perspective  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16403546 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Who knows, but if you're good enough to make playoffs, you're probably good enough to win a Super Bowl.

44% of NFL teams make the playoffs every year.

Do you believe that 44% of the league is good enough to win the Super Bowl every year? Would you say that each of the 14 playoff teams have the same probability?

Do they teach math up there?
I kind of almost fell off chair  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2024 3:46 pm : link
How can you argue about building around Jones, when the very concept is you know Jones is kind of limited, and keeping him at a high salary, is going to inhibit doing such "building around".

The Giants have a get out opportunity after 2024 and they should use it.


RE: RE: The 2022 season  
Scooter185 : 2/20/2024 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16403662 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16403635 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Continuing to get talked about like it was an MVP season is embarrassing.

If Sam Howell had that season last year and Washington paid him $160 million we’d all be laughing


You are full of shit. Who is saying it was a MVP season? I never said that. Nobody has ever said that.

I said it was a good season. Which it fucking was, you maniac.


2022 has as much weight predicting the Giants future success as Mac McClung winning back to back Slam Dunk contests has in predicting him as a NBA superstar
RE: RE: That's right  
UberAlias : 2/20/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16403528 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16403234 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Desperation is what leads to gross overpay or reach. NYG are not in a good spot at QB. But you don't fix one thing by stacking further poor decisions on top. If NYG does something for the reasons provided in the OP, odds are it will look back at it as a regrettable decision and will be pointing back as an excuse why poor choices were made.

This team is not one year or one player away. We need to make smart unemotional decisions. The frenzied fan base won't understand. But for me personally, I want out of this mess not appeasement.



All due respect but what's your point? Go QB or BPA?
If there is a QB available even by trade who you have a conviction will be a franchise QB, then go get him. But the universe doesn't bow down to our desires. If there is not a legit franchise target to be had, we would be foolish to pass up on blue chip WR to reach for a QB. Many fans have an anybody but Jones mindset and are demanding for anyone different. They'd sign up for more of the same provided the name on the back of the jersey is something different. Not me. Hope is NOT good enough. We need out of this mess.
RE: Nope  
bwitz : 2/20/2024 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16403298 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
DJ is the answer. Fix the rest of the team.


Lol. Sure he is. Damn the DJFC is a delusional bunch.
Let's just blow it up  
ZoneXDOA : 2/20/2024 4:38 pm : link
every 2 years! Maybe every 3? There is no coach/GM combo that can take a team from 0 to hero in under 3 seasons without some luck or stellar roster inheritance. It takes time. I refuse to believe that fans bitching and whining about who the QB is will determine if Daboll and Schoen's pants are burning. It's going to come down to (or it should come down to) whether or not ownership believes in the plan that Schoen has in place and if Daboll is or is not the right fit.

You can't keep flipping coaches. It does no good for the team. And you don't build from the QB up. Draft a QB without getting the rest of the offense in order and you are drafting another failure.

Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, David Carr, Baker Mayfield, etc... You see it all the time. These kids don't come into the league and just stink. They have no protection. They have a revolving door in the WR room, multiple coaches and systems. Get a solid line and cement your weapons and then go get he QB of your dreams so they can come in and be successful.

Or, you know, let's just repeat the same cycle over and over!
RE: Let's just blow it up  
Blue The Dog : 2/20/2024 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16403776 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
every 2 years! Maybe every 3? There is no coach/GM combo that can take a team from 0 to hero in under 3 seasons without some luck or stellar roster inheritance. It takes time. I refuse to believe that fans bitching and whining about who the QB is will determine if Daboll and Schoen's pants are burning. It's going to come down to (or it should come down to) whether or not ownership believes in the plan that Schoen has in place and if Daboll is or is not the right fit.

You can't keep flipping coaches. It does no good for the team. And you don't build from the QB up. Draft a QB without getting the rest of the offense in order and you are drafting another failure.

Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, David Carr, Baker Mayfield, etc... You see it all the time. These kids don't come into the league and just stink. They have no protection. They have a revolving door in the WR room, multiple coaches and systems. Get a solid line and cement your weapons and then go get he QB of your dreams so they can come in and be successful.

Or, you know, let's just repeat the same cycle over and over!


Yes, Trey Lance failed because of the awful surrounding cast in San Francisco.

Also, how did CJ Stroud do the Texans this year?
Trevor Lawrence is a failure?  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 4:41 pm : link
Baker Mayfield had the Browns a play away from the AFC title game is third year.

Trey Lance had a revolving door of WRs and no protection?
RE: RE: Nope  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16403756 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16403298 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


DJ is the answer. Fix the rest of the team.



Lol. Sure he is. Damn the DJFC is a delusional bunch.

Their collective IQ barely reaches room temperature.
RE: RE: RE: Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
Manhattan : 2/20/2024 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16403566 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16403258 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16403240 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.



Assume CHI and WAS draft Williams and Maye. There is a chance New England doesn't want Daniels and they either draft MHJ or trade back. That leaves an opening for the Giants to get Daniels or QB4.


Why should anyone assume that?

I know you think mock drafts are actual data, but they're not.


Not mock drafts. Draft prospect analysis. Williams is going #1. Daniels has a shot to go #2. But I think he has a reasonable shot to go #6.
RE: RE: RE: Nope  
lax counsel : 2/20/2024 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16403784 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16403756 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 16403298 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


DJ is the answer. Fix the rest of the team.



Lol. Sure he is. Damn the DJFC is a delusional bunch.


Their collective IQ barely reaches room temperature.


You almost can’t make this stuff up. The dude was putting up backup level numbers and a winning percentage that rivals the worst in the NFL, and that is BEFORE you factor in injury history.

Here’s a quick check if you believe Jones is any type of answer, look up Sam Darnolds overall numbers and winning percentage, compare it to Jones. If your answer is still that Jones is the answer, you are either disingenuous or delusional.
How do I know this is bullshit?  
Peppers : 2/20/2024 6:43 pm : link
We have saying that originated from Buddy Ryan - Everybody in the league says it..

“If you listen to the fans, you'll be sitting up there with them”
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would any QB needy team want to trade down  
Mike in NY : 2/20/2024 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16403845 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16403566 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16403258 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16403240 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And take themselves out of Williams/Maye/Daniels? Someone has to be the team left standing out in the cold, and unfortunately that’s the NYG.



Assume CHI and WAS draft Williams and Maye. There is a chance New England doesn't want Daniels and they either draft MHJ or trade back. That leaves an opening for the Giants to get Daniels or QB4.


Why should anyone assume that?

I know you think mock drafts are actual data, but they're not.



Not mock drafts. Draft prospect analysis. Williams is going #1. Daniels has a shot to go #2. But I think he has a reasonable shot to go #6.


And #1 picks have busted. Each of the Top 5 QB's (everyone besides Pennix) represents a different flavor of QB and I would not be surprised to see widely different rankings from teams (some team's QB1 could be another's QB4 or vice versa).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Nope  
bwitz : 2/20/2024 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16403873 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 16403784 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16403756 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 16403298 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


DJ is the answer. Fix the rest of the team.



Lol. Sure he is. Damn the DJFC is a delusional bunch.


Their collective IQ barely reaches room temperature.



You almost can’t make this stuff up. The dude was putting up backup level numbers and a winning percentage that rivals the worst in the NFL, and that is BEFORE you factor in injury history.

Here’s a quick check if you believe Jones is any type of answer, look up Sam Darnolds overall numbers and winning percentage, compare it to Jones. If your answer is still that Jones is the answer, you are either disingenuous or delusional.


The fact that they hold on to 2022 as some kind of awaking for Jones and mention it every time they can is such a pathetically weak argument it’s sad at this point. Jones’ 2022 was pedestrian, at best. Yet, they pull it out every time like he had a season that could compare to some of Mahomes, Rodgers or Allen’s best.

Fucking delusional.
Following up my 6:48 PM post  
Mike in NY : 2/20/2024 7:21 pm : link
Caleb Williams makes throws that no QB should be able to make, has the strongest arm in the class, and can make plays off structure with his athleticism. However, it is concerning that he was not putting away teams, had his worst games against higher level opponents, and was making many of the same errors at the end of the year as he was at the beginning.

Drake Maye has all of the measurables, something I can’t say about any of the other QB’s in this group, but the production wasn’t always there. Is this a situation where he just needs better coaching (Mack Brown doesn’t have a history of developing NFL QB’s) or have people found flaws they can exploit.

Jayden Daniels posted insane numbers against high quality defenses and showed he can really operate at all levels of the field. Off script ability probably second to Williams IMHO. The size is an issue along with having 2 1st round caliber WR’s.

JJ McCarthy has the most untapped potential and you see games like Alabama where he put team on his shoulders and won against elite competition. Ran as close to a pro style scheme as you will see among this crop. Definitely can question whether the scheme was by design or was Harbaugh working within limitations of McCarthy.

Bo Nix had insane production at Oregon and is the most pro ready, but questionable scheme diversity. Is he limited to a scheme centered around quick passing game to guys in space versus being able to attack vertical? If the Safeties can cheat down that also limits what you can do offensively.

As I said, there are reasons why a team may love or hate a particular QB option.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/20/2024 7:23 pm : link
Interesting post, Mike. It sounds somewhat analogous to the 2018 draft, where we got Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, and Jackson in the first. 2 studs in Jackson and Allen, 1 starter quality player in Mayfield, 1 backup, 1 massive bust.
RE: ....  
Mike in NY : 2/20/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16403915 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Interesting post, Mike. It sounds somewhat analogous to the 2018 draft, where we got Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, and Jackson in the first. 2 studs in Jackson and Allen, 1 starter quality player in Mayfield, 1 backup, 1 massive bust.


I don’t see a Josh Rosen level bust in this crop barring injury. That being said, there are also no QB’s that make me feel like even if they don’t reach their potential you will say at least they were solid for where they were picked (based on current mock drafts - if one does a Will Levis that is different).
Hit submit too soon  
Mike in NY : 2/20/2024 7:33 pm : link
Basically I think they all have the potential to end up in the Darnold to Mayfield group which might be solid for where they end up being picked, but not franchise changing.
RE: Following up my 6:48 PM post  
bw in dc : 2/20/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16403911 Mike in NY said:
Quote:

Bo Nix had insane production at Oregon and is the most pro ready, but questionable scheme diversity.


How do you know Nix is the most pro ready? Based on what?
RE: Following up my 6:48 PM post  
ThomasG : 2/20/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16403911 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Caleb Williams makes throws that no QB should be able to make, has the strongest arm in the class, and can make plays off structure with his athleticism. However, it is concerning that he was not putting away teams, had his worst games against higher level opponents, and was making many of the same errors at the end of the year as he was at the beginning.

Drake Maye has all of the measurables, something I can’t say about any of the other QB’s in this group, but the production wasn’t always there. Is this a situation where he just needs better coaching (Mack Brown doesn’t have a history of developing NFL QB’s) or have people found flaws they can exploit.

Jayden Daniels posted insane numbers against high quality defenses and showed he can really operate at all levels of the field. Off script ability probably second to Williams IMHO. The size is an issue along with having 2 1st round caliber WR’s.

JJ McCarthy has the most untapped potential and you see games like Alabama where he put team on his shoulders and won against elite competition. Ran as close to a pro style scheme as you will see among this crop. Definitely can question whether the scheme was by design or was Harbaugh working within limitations of McCarthy.

Bo Nix had insane production at Oregon and is the most pro ready, but questionable scheme diversity. Is he limited to a scheme centered around quick passing game to guys in space versus being able to attack vertical? If the Safeties can cheat down that also limits what you can do offensively.

As I said, there are reasons why a team may love or hate a particular QB option.


Nice job with this post. So, so, so many things to think about when evaluating and ranking these guys.

Quite frankly, the only comforting thing is that we could go wrong with any one of these prospected and STILL BE BETTER OFF than we are now.

Prospects  
ThomasG : 2/20/2024 7:36 pm : link
not prospected
RE: RE: Following up my 6:48 PM post  
Mike in NY : 2/20/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16403922 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16403911 Mike in NY said:


Quote:



Bo Nix had insane production at Oregon and is the most pro ready, but questionable scheme diversity.



How do you know Nix is the most pro ready? Based on what?


Watching Oregon play, in the right scheme involving short, quick passing game to guys in space I think Nix can play from Day 1 and not lose games he should win. Having watched the others play I think most will be asked to play Week 1, but it is not ideal. As far as pro ready I think Daniels is a close #2, but the size is concerning. McCarthy is the same height, but it looks like he has the frame to be larger. Daniels is more maxed out in that regard. Williams, for all of the hype, I have questions about the football IQ and the repeated errors. In an ideal world you have a vet working with him all offseason and maybe early in regular season about what it takes to be an NFL QB.
RE: RE: Following up my 6:48 PM post  
Mike in NY : 2/20/2024 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16403923 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16403911 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Caleb Williams makes throws that no QB should be able to make, has the strongest arm in the class, and can make plays off structure with his athleticism. However, it is concerning that he was not putting away teams, had his worst games against higher level opponents, and was making many of the same errors at the end of the year as he was at the beginning.

Drake Maye has all of the measurables, something I can’t say about any of the other QB’s in this group, but the production wasn’t always there. Is this a situation where he just needs better coaching (Mack Brown doesn’t have a history of developing NFL QB’s) or have people found flaws they can exploit.

Jayden Daniels posted insane numbers against high quality defenses and showed he can really operate at all levels of the field. Off script ability probably second to Williams IMHO. The size is an issue along with having 2 1st round caliber WR’s.

JJ McCarthy has the most untapped potential and you see games like Alabama where he put team on his shoulders and won against elite competition. Ran as close to a pro style scheme as you will see among this crop. Definitely can question whether the scheme was by design or was Harbaugh working within limitations of McCarthy.

Bo Nix had insane production at Oregon and is the most pro ready, but questionable scheme diversity. Is he limited to a scheme centered around quick passing game to guys in space versus being able to attack vertical? If the Safeties can cheat down that also limits what you can do offensively.

As I said, there are reasons why a team may love or hate a particular QB option.



Nice job with this post. So, so, so many things to think about when evaluating and ranking these guys.

Quite frankly, the only comforting thing is that we could go wrong with any one of these prospected and STILL BE BETTER OFF than we are now.


I will say the Top 4 long term yes we would still be better off than Daniel Jones. That being said, I think McCarthy will need to sit a year behind a vet if you want to maximize his potential.
For the build up around Jones crowd  
HardTruth : 2/20/2024 8:01 pm : link
I just listened to Dunleavy say how it was the OL without Andrew Thomas that was the problem for Jones

I just listened to Tiki go through how the career stats prove Jones is much better with Saquon

Sooooo

How much can be “built “ around a guy who has a top LT and top RB in football and has gotten at its absolute best just 9 wins out of this?

Money is a factor. Jones 40+, Thomas 20+, Barkley 10+

And without them we went 1-5 and he had 2 TDs?

There are so many draft picks you can hit on, only so many FAs you can afford with a cap

Delusional is as ....  
Snorkels : 2/20/2024 8:03 pm : link
I wonder if the guy who asked "If your answer is still that Jones is the answer, you are either disingenuous or delusional" is going to include the Giants organization because that's clearly what they have decided.

Which brings me to something I have been wondering about. What the heck is the goal of all the folks screaming that Jones has to go and anyone who disagrees is delusional. Jones isn't going anywhere; the professional football people in the Giants organization have decided he is their best option at least in the short term. The choice has for all intents and purposes already been made. Do think that if they yell it loud enough and often enough that Mara or schoen will hear them and have a change of heart. Don't think so! So what's the point other than to hear themselves howl at the moon.

Talk about who's delusional!
RE: RE: RE: Following up my 6:48 PM post  
bw in dc : 2/20/2024 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16403930 Mike in NY said:
Quote:



Bo Nix had insane production at Oregon and is the most pro ready, but questionable
Watching Oregon play, in the right scheme involving short, quick passing game to guys in space I think Nix can play from Day 1 and not lose games he should win. Having watched the others play I think most will be asked to play Week 1, but it is not ideal. As far as pro ready I think Daniels is a close #2, but the size is concerning. McCarthy is the same height, but it looks like he has the frame to be larger. Daniels is more maxed out in that regard. Williams, for all of the hype, I have questions about the football IQ and the repeated errors. In an ideal world you have a vet working with him all offseason and maybe early in regular season about what it takes to be an NFL QB.


I still don't know how you know that. I think something like being "pro ready" is impossible to project. The NFL is so much more advanced than the college game on the defensive side of the ball, both in talent and scheme/strategy. As far as I'm concerned, until a new QB is in a real game, we're simply guessing.
RE: .  
uconngiant : 2/20/2024 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16403388 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Drafting Malik Willis in round 1 of the 2022 draft would have been preferable to what actually took place. The QB depth chart entering 2022 would have been Jones/Willis/Taylor in any order, we wouldn't have given Jones that catastrophic contract, and we'd be right where we are right now except without the Jones albatross hanging over 2024.

You can bring up Malik Willis until the cows come home, but the worst case scenario after picking him is still better than where we are right now.


Keep beating that dead horse. He was overdrafted the following draft or did you miss that?

Willis was and is fools gold that some of you jumped after.
2 year plan  
AROCK1000 : 2/20/2024 8:59 pm : link
Mara needs to let everyone know and FO needs to make decisions based on it
Trade back add depth see what Neal/DJ have.
If they stink again move on.
Meanwhile patch gaping holes elsewhere
RE: Pin this at the top of the All Threads page for the next 2+ months  
56goat : 2/20/2024 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16403157 ThomasG said:
Quote:
.


Or the next 14 months...
RE: RE: Anyone that thinks...  
56goat : 2/20/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16403191 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16403185 4xchamps said:


Quote:


Free agents don't want to come to the Giants is an idiot. Free agents go where the money and playing time is. Just look at the sorry Washington franchise. They continually signed bi name free agents under Snyder.



If the money is similar, they will go elsewhere unless they think there is some stability.

So I must be an idiot.


+1 that's how we get Nate Solder, Gollayay, etc.
RE: …  
56goat : 2/20/2024 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16403580 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sure, Jones could win a Super Bowl, as a backup.


Coach maybe?
RE: Delusional is as ....  
lax counsel : 2/20/2024 9:53 pm : link
In comment 16403946 Snorkels said:
Quote:
I wonder if the guy who asked "If your answer is still that Jones is the answer, you are either disingenuous or delusional" is going to include the Giants organization because that's clearly what they have decided.

Which brings me to something I have been wondering about. What the heck is the goal of all the folks screaming that Jones has to go and anyone who disagrees is delusional. Jones isn't going anywhere; the professional football people in the Giants organization have decided he is their best option at least in the short term. The choice has for all intents and purposes already been made. Do think that if they yell it loud enough and often enough that Mara or schoen will hear them and have a change of heart. Don't think so! So what's the point other than to hear themselves howl at the moon.

Talk about who's delusional!


Have you run the side by side with Sam Darnold yet? Do you believe Sam Darnold is an NFL starting caliber qb? Do you believe the Giants organization, posting one of the worst records in the NFL over the last decade, deserves the benefit of the doubt on any decision?

I’ll await your answers.
RE: RE: Delusional is as ....  
Snorkels : 2/20/2024 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16403998 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Have you run the side by side with Sam Darnold yet? Do you believe Sam Darnold is an NFL starting caliber qb? Do you believe the Giants organization, posting one of the worst records in the NFL over the last decade, deserves the benefit of the doubt on any decision?

I’ll await your answers.


What has Sam Darnold got to with anything? Doesn't matter whether I trust the organization or you don't. There the only organization we have right now and I trust guys like Schoen and Daboll who appear to be smart, yung football guys who seem to have a plan one whoel hell of a lot more than a howling mob whose collective football expertise and experience one could fit on the head of a pin.
Dont see it  
lono801 : 2/20/2024 11:15 pm : link
No way they start over again...

