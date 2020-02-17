“Giants MUST to trade up for QB” GoDeep13 : 2/20/2024 10:13 am

Was having a conversation with a source u have within the league who was part of a couple player personnel groups. When I asked about what the Giants need to do in his view this offseason it was immediately “The Giants need to trade up for a QB and they need to do it fast. Like, at the combine fast.”



I was a bit taken aback by why he said “fast”. When asked, he put it this way. Schoen and Daboll ARE on the hot seat. Regardless of what anyone wants to say, the fans dictate the heat of the seat, and they cannot go into next season and have something similar to 2023 happen. Wins are the ultimate healer. They need to have something to show ownership and the fans that they need to be around for longer and, while there are those in the organization that believe in Daniel Jones, that’s where the belief ends. Getting serious free agents that could truly help this team will be hard if Daniel Jones is being sold as the QB of the team. Daniel Jones’s cache in the league doesn’t extend much past the Meadowlands, if that much.



If the Giants can come away with a Caleb Williams or a Jayden Daniels, it would go a large way in changing the perception the team has among free agent players, and can help get some younger guys in the locker room that aren’t big Daniel Jones supporters more behind the team.



Essentially, any message the Giants push is gonna fall on deaf ears and they are gonna have a hard time garnering talent in FA if they keep trying to prop up DJ.