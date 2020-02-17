Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 2.0

I'm sure there will be a lot of fans of this mock draft. I know I would be pumped if this is how things played out. Here's the top 5
Daniel Jeremiah Mock 2.0
|1. CHI - Caleb Williams QB USC
2. WAS - Drake Maye QB UNC
3. NE - Marvin Harrison Jr WR Ohio State
4. ARI - Malik Nabers WR LSU
5. LAC - Joe Alt OT Notre Dame
That said, I don’t see Pats passing on a QB.
There is going to be a QB with a very high grade there for us at 6.
That said, I don’t see Pats passing on a QB.
I would agree, although there have been rumblings about NE trying to get a vet. I think that is foolish given their draft position in a historically good QB class.
🙏🙏🙏.
That said, I don’t see Pats passing on a QB.
I would agree, although there have been rumblings about NE trying to get a vet. I think that is foolish given their draft position in a historically good QB class.
Unless they don't love QB3. Everyone has been assuming they're going to take a QB simply to take a QB, but it's possible they don't like QB3 and MHJr is ranked much higher.
4 QBs in top 8.
Interesting.
He isn't just going to fall into our laps at #6.
He isn't just going to fall into our laps at #6.
He might. He has some serious concerns.
There is going to be a QB with a very high grade there for us at 6.
Yep, most likely. One of 4 QBs, Harrison, or BPA of the rest if the prior 5 are gone worst case: so top OL (i hope not), top defensive player, 2nd best WR
1. Chi builds around Fields most likely trading with Washington to get a haul of picks and MHJ
2. Patriots sign Kirk Cousins (possible if Kraft wants to win asap)
3. JJ McCarthy goes in the top 3 QBs. I could see the Patriots surprising everyone with a move like this.
4. NFL is less high on Maye or Daniels than projected to be.
I see those as the only ways in which Maye or Daniels slides to 4-6. Maybe a 25-30% chance? Word is Chicago is going to make a decision on whether or not to accept trade offers for Fields sooner than later. Obviously, they could keep Fields and draft QB but if they keep Fields I think it's more likely they will build around him. Free agency will be telling as well, does Kirk Cousins resign in Minnesota or where does he go?
Very pivotal draft we have here.
If he lights up the combine with a 95+ ras score, 40 in 4.4s, sub 7 second 3 cone, up near top velocity, throws impeccably and interviews perfectly I could see it. I'd be good with any of the top 4 QBs, it's a crapshoot like Eric says so hopefully we just get lucky on one of the 4.
I think Cousins?
I could see teams being scared of Daniels size, one year wonder, and played with 2 first round picks a future high pick at TE with a solid o line so you don't see a lot of NFL window throws on his tape. There are definitely ways in which he could slide, I say this with hope and optimism because I absolutely love his game.
He isn't just going to fall into our laps at #6.
Good point. I wouldn't be surprised if Team Caleb tries to manipulate their way out of Chicago. That organization is on stilts. I could see Daniels/Maye going to the Bears because they may be more willing to sign. And those are excellent consolation prizes...
then I'm pretty sure there will be trading offers coming in to move up to pick 3, 4, or 5 for Daniels.
He isn't just going to fall into our laps at #6.
Good point. I wouldn't be surprised if Team Caleb tries to manipulate their way out of Chicago. That organization is on stilts. I could see Daniels/Maye going to the Bears because they may be more willing to sign. And those are excellent consolation prizes...
No way. Williams has no leverage. And it looks like between CHI, WAS and NE, the Bears are the best landing spot.
The Bears roster is years ahead of ours currently, I don't see that happening unless he is scared of playing in the elements. Chicago is in the playoff hunt with tons of cap room.
I was hoping Frazier would be available in second round for Giants but he is really rising fast .
Combine is going to be so interesting for McCarthy.
I must admit I didn’t watch any LSU games this year. Not a fan of Kelly.
Very scary thought here. The bears roster is actually better. After the draft, assuming the redskins take Maye, could the NYG really have the worst roster in the NFC? Or 2nd worst to Arizona?
Arizona is better than the Giants. They have a QB, we don't.
Panthers, Giants and Cardinals, but if we hit on qb finally it all turn around imo
Carolina would be pretty hard to top.
Hard to argue Carolina. That being said, this is likely without a doubt one of the 3-5 worst rosters in the league and will likely continue to be that. Very scary thinking about how far away we are. It’s one thing to be a young team. The Packers are a young team, the youngest in the league actually. But they’re very good. We are young and bad..
Daniels Dig
Then get the trade down up to 3 asap. Remove any doubt of another team jumping NYG.
That suggest the Pats may not end up taking a QB
Then get the trade down up to 3 asap. Remove any doubt of another team jumping NYG.
If they want Maye or Daniels they will have to trade up I’d imagine. I’ve heard New England isn’t high on Maye or Daniels but I take the source with a grain of salt because of their conflict of interest
Needs to run a lot to make a impact imv. I prefer a QB who excels from the pocket but I can see where BD would like his style.
That said, I don’t see Pats passing on a QB.
I don’t either but not everyone is going to have these QBs ranked 1/2/3. They may not like Daniels, I’m sure a bunch of teams won’t like QBs 2-5 (the first round guys) for various reasons.
Needs to run a lot to make a impact imv. I prefer a QB who excels from the pocket but I can see where BD would like his style.
Maybe, but I doubt more pissed than when Dave took Jones…
Because it would be a disaster of a decision.
Annoyed...try apoplectic.
The NYG have the worst QB Unit in the league, yet expensive, injured and uncertain for the start of the 2024 season.
Passing on a top prospect like Jayden Daniels in the situation this team is in at the QB position would be akin to saying we have a contagious mental disease running through the building at 1925 NY Giants Drive.
I wouldn't like it, especially at #6. But then it's up to Daboll.
Since McCarthy played under Harbaugh, and apparently is this strong leader with a good football mind, he should play in 2024. And hopefully start.
23 years old, his birthday just passed
6'4"
210
McCarthy
21, birthday just passed
6'3"
202
I don't get the size concerns with Daniels but nobody brings them up with McCarthy. And don't tell me McCarthy is 2 years younger so he can add weight. It isn't about weight. As has been pointed out by our Giants, it is about bone to muscle ratio. They both have small frames. Adding weight to small frames is more of an issue than being lighter.
They may really like the idea of MHJ+Nix or Pennix, there is merit to that idea
23 years old, his birthday just passed
6'4"
210
McCarthy
21, birthday just passed
6'3"
202
I don't get the size concerns with Daniels but nobody brings them up with McCarthy. And don't tell me McCarthy is 2 years younger so he can add weight. It isn't about weight. As has been pointed out by our Giants, it is about bone to muscle ratio. They both have small frames. Adding weight to small frames is more of an issue than being lighter.
I think Michigan doesn't embelish weight and height like LSU does. And age definitely is a factor, JJ was 6'3 190 as a recruit while Daniels was 6'3 175 as a recruit for instance.
No matter how you try to slice it, they are both thin and both should be a concern. Choosing one over the other shows bias.
I want no part of Daniel’s. He will not be a good pro. He’s got a great offensive line. Throwing to nabers and Thomas and hes been in college as long as penix. No thank you. Give me Maye or McCarthy. I’d love rattler round 3 I think he has the tools to work with and he’s sneaky athletic. Plus arm talent for sure
and to put a finer point on it, I want 1 of the junior entries. I'd rather give Daboll a player to develop that's more moldable than a 6 year college player.
I want no part of Daniel’s. He will not be a good pro. He’s got a great offensive line. Throwing to nabers and Thomas and hes been in college as long as penix. No thank you. Give me Maye or McCarthy. I’d love rattler round 3 I think he has the tools to work with and he’s sneaky athletic. Plus arm talent for sure
I can see your logic and concerns, but I think Daniels is going to be a stud personally.
I don't get the size concerns with Daniels but nobody brings them up with McCarthy. And don't tell me McCarthy is 2 years younger so he can add weight. It isn't about weight. As has been pointed out by our Giants, it is about bone to muscle ratio. They both have small frames. Adding weight to small frames is more of an issue than being lighter.
I think it's a visual thing because Daniels is narrow in the shoulders and waist. And I would guess there is a lot of questions around his listed weight. That will be resolved at the Combine.
Personally, I think McCarthy looks scrawny, btw.
I’ll believe the Pats not taking a QB when I see it.
and to put a finer point on it, I want 1 of the junior entries. I'd rather give Daboll a player to develop that's more moldable than a 6 year college player.
I want no part of Daniel’s. He will not be a good pro. He’s got a great offensive line. Throwing to nabers and Thomas and hes been in college as long as penix. No thank you. Give me Maye or McCarthy. I’d love rattler round 3 I think he has the tools to work with and he’s sneaky athletic. Plus arm talent for sure
Why do you think he has a great OL? Everything I've seen says the opposite.
Plus, he played under a Hall of Fame HC who happened to play QB in the NFL for a long time. That was a huge advantage.
Just because you throw a million TDs in college does not mean you'll be good in the pros.
I think fans need to calm down regarding his actual body of work.
I'd rather pass on Daniels in the 1st round and go with a more refined prospect at WR, edge, or OL.
Just because you throw a million TDs in college does not mean you'll be good in the pros.
I think fans need to calm down regarding his actual body of work.
"Not a great NFL prospect" who is going to be drafted in the top ten picks of the NFL draft.
Wouldn't it just be easier if you admitted that you have been so stupidly vocal about Lamar Jackson that now you have no choice but to talk shit about any prospect that people compare to Lamar?
I know that would certainly sound a lot more sincere than trying to act like throwing a bunch of TDs in college is somehow a red flag.
Good thing DJ has never had that particular problem.
First of all, we have no idea if Daniels will even be available at 6.
If he is, and the Giants pass, and everyone freaks out, you'll likely have to wait 3 years to realize if that decision was good, or not so good.
-As I predicted, Lamar Jackson would fold in the playoffs when he is kept in the pocket. He had a pretty bad game against KC, at home, in a game that could have silenced his playoff doubters. Well, he did the opposite and made some game changing mistakes in that game. My opinion of Jackson stands. He is a great regular season player but if you are trying to win a Super Bowl, he likely isn't the guy to get you there. I was laughed at for about 10 weeks because I said Jackson isn't that great. Meanwhile, we had posters saying he is infinitely better (and the same as a passer or better) than Eli Manning - a QB who has 2 Super Bowl MVPs.
Regarding Jones - I am not sure what your point is? We've talked about this a million times over. I think his TDs will increase if he actually has a workable OL.
-As I predicted, Lamar Jackson would fold in the playoffs when he is kept in the pocket. He had a pretty bad game against KC, at home, in a game that could have silenced his playoff doubters. Well, he did the opposite and made some game changing mistakes in that game. My opinion of Jackson stands. He is a great regular season player but if you are trying to win a Super Bowl, he likely isn't the guy to get you there. I was laughed at for about 10 weeks because I said Jackson isn't that great. Meanwhile, we had posters saying he is infinitely better (and the same as a passer or better) than Eli Manning - a QB who has 2 Super Bowl MVPs.
Regarding Jones - I am not sure what your point is? We've talked about this a million times over. I think his TDs will increase if he actually has a workable OL.
Since when is it "creepy and weird" to have an overwhelming hatred for stupidity?
Matthew Stafford threw 7, 19, and 25 passing TDs in his 3 years at Georgia.
First of all, we have no idea if Daniels will even be available at 6.
If he is, and the Giants pass, and everyone freaks out, you'll likely have to wait 3 years to realize if that decision was good, or not so good.
How is it any different than saying Daniels isn’t a good NFL prospect?
Jesus Christ you are the biggest hypocrite I’ve ever seen. What’s your address I’ll ship you a mirror?
Just because you throw a million TDs in college does not mean you'll be good in the pros.
I think fans need to calm down regarding his actual body of work.
Clearly, you have limited insight. Go look at JD's stats his freshman year at ASU. In particular, look at his game against Oregon and Justin Herbert. He had 400+ yards passing, 2 TDs/0 INTs.
And you have no idea what was going on at ASU during Covid and when Edwards got ousted as HC.
Matthew Stafford threw 7, 19, and 25 passing TDs in his 3 years at Georgia.
Those 25 touchdowns were #18 in the country, and would put him 19th today. 25 TDs is a really good year. 19 touchdowns would still have him near the top 50 in the country. He did that while being 33rd in attempts in final year, in a run first offense with Moreno.
Only 13 players in Stafford’s final year threw 30 tds or more. 10 did in 2023. Staffords production was actually pretty good.
For the record Daniels 2023 produced almost as many TDs as Jones threw in all of college.
Jayden Daniels supposedly under 200 bills and will water weight his way over like how Bryce Young did.
McCarthy just turned 21. Not 23 like Daniels just did in December. He can easily 210+ by 23.
That’s pretty good production for a true freshman who started from day 1. Saying he produced nothing until he got to LSU is disingenuous at best and o ur right lying at worse.
He might not even be there at 6 for the Giants to make that decision.
But if the Giants take him, you’ll act like you were his biggest fan all along.
He might not even be there at 6 for the Giants to make that decision.
Who's "we all"? Literally no one is hoping for that besides you. Now you leaving BBI, on the other hand, might actually coalesce a consensus.
That said, if Daniels isn't a good NFL prospect, why wouldn't he be available at #6 overall? Are only the top five prospects any good?
He might not even be there at 6 for the Giants to make that decision.
Still trying to run people off of BBI. Wow
He might not even be there at 6 for the Giants to make that decision.
Who is “we”? When are you going to leave? Because more people would prefer that.
Would you care to address how saying it would be a disaster is stupid but you saying he isn’t a good NFL prospect isn’t?
ajr, we all understand and hope that the Giants passing on Jayden Daniels will be the day you finally leave the message board.
He might not even be there at 6 for the Giants to make that decision.
Who is “we”? When are you going to leave? Because more people would prefer that.
Would you care to address how saying it would be a disaster is stupid but you saying he isn’t a good NFL prospect isn’t?
I assume Daniels isn't a good prospect because he needed to be more unassuming with throwing TDs in college like Matt Stafford was.
I don't get the size concerns with Daniels but nobody brings them up with McCarthy. And don't tell me McCarthy is 2 years younger so he can add weight. It isn't about weight. As has been pointed out by our Giants, it is about bone to muscle ratio. They both have small frames. Adding weight to small frames is more of an issue than being lighter.
I think it's a visual thing because Daniels is narrow in the shoulders and waist. And I would guess there is a lot of questions around his listed weight. That will be resolved at the Combine.
Personally, I think McCarthy looks scrawny, btw.
The NFL Stock Exchange guys put it well today. JJ is yo9unger and he's slender but they expect him to put on weight in the next 2 years. And they think JJ has to sit until he bulks up. For Daniels, they think he is just a slender dude. This is who he is. Narrow waisted, narrow up and down.