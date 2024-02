Ryan Dunleavy Interview with Talkin Giants

It's a bit long, but Dunleavy drops some interesting crumbs throughout it. Some of which include..- Daboll will be calling plays in 2024.- Giants will look to draft a QB in day two, rather than trade up and lose draft capital, and have that QB compete with Jones in camp.- Giants and Saquon's camp were only $1-2 million dollars of guarenteed money apart in negotiations last off-season, and was stunned that a deal wasn't agreed.- Numerous players in the locker room were surprised that Jones got paid first instead of Saquon.- Giants won't give McKinney the money he is looking for, and he'll more than likely sign elsewhere.Of course there's a lot more included in the interview, but those were some nuggets Dunleavy dropped that got my attention. Ryan Dunleavy Interview - ( New Window