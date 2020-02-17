for display only
Ryan Dunleavy Interview with Talkin Giants

nyjuggernaut2 : 2/20/2024 2:04 pm
It's a bit long, but Dunleavy drops some interesting crumbs throughout it. Some of which include..

- Daboll will be calling plays in 2024.
- Giants will look to draft a QB in day two, rather than trade up and lose draft capital, and have that QB compete with Jones in camp.
- Giants and Saquon's camp were only $1-2 million dollars of guarenteed money apart in negotiations last off-season, and was stunned that a deal wasn't agreed.
- Numerous players in the locker room were surprised that Jones got paid first instead of Saquon.
- Giants won't give McKinney the money he is looking for, and he'll more than likely sign elsewhere.

Of course there's a lot more included in the interview, but those were some nuggets Dunleavy dropped that got my attention.
Ryan Dunleavy Interview - ( New Window )
RE: let Barkley go  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2024 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16403518 djm said:
Quote:
so we can pay someone else 11-12 million per season. Ok. Sounds great, on paper. WHo is that guy? And your 100% convinced that new player will provide the same impact?

I'll believe that when I see it.


So what's your proposition? Overpay for both Barkley and McKinney just because you drafted them and well they're kind of starters who flash but aren't nearly consistent enough or impactful based on the positional value/fit in todays NFL?


RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16403538 christian said:
Quote:
It seems like the Giants are pretty good about not letting things out of the building.

But I also get the sense Schoen is pretty earnest when he's speaking, and I believe him when he's spoken about Jones.


He's been very specific to only speak of Jones in the present tense, not the future, and very short/terse about 2024 being a starter.
Schoen  
ElitoCanton : 2/20/2024 2:33 pm : link
is not going to give away the game ahead of time. He's been very good at hiding intentions around draft time. I doubt this year is any different. I doubt Dunleavy knows what they want to do.
Let’s see how this ages …factoid 1 comes out with the franchise tags.  
Spider56 : 2/20/2024 2:35 pm : link
RE: RE: let Barkley go  
djm : 2/20/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16403541 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16403518 djm said:


Quote:


so we can pay someone else 11-12 million per season. Ok. Sounds great, on paper. WHo is that guy? And your 100% convinced that new player will provide the same impact?

I'll believe that when I see it.



So what's your proposition? Overpay for both Barkley and McKinney just because you drafted them and well they're kind of starters who flash but aren't nearly consistent enough or impactful based on the positional value/fit in todays NFL?


How is McKinney not consistent? HE's a very good safety who has no real weakness in his game. No one is saying he's Ed Reed but he's one of the best going and he's young.

We're only going to re-sign legendary players now?

Good luck.
Once these interviews are either  
jvm52106 : 2/20/2024 2:39 pm : link
Great or horrible depending on your preconceived opinion on the various subjects discussed.

Commonsense says the Giants won't have a 100% firm plan in place to draft a QB in rd 2 when you can't possibly predict who will still be there.

Now, staying at 6 and drafting a QB or even sliding back a few and drafting a QB could certainly be an option. Nobody is banking on Day 2 pick this position February 21st.

I do think the Giants are going QB for sure though.
RE: BTW  
Johnny5 : 2/20/2024 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16403495 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there have been whispers that the Giants will draft a QB in round one, contrary to what Ryan said.

Nothing would surprise me. And Schoen would be stupid not to go all in on someone if he and Daboll have the conviction on "the guy" in the 1st round. If they don't have a serious amount of conviction on one of these guys what are the options? I wouldn't be at all surprised to see them take a flyer later on for someone like Rattler or Nix. Also I don't think the league is nearly as high on McCarthy as some BBI'ers think... I wouldn't be surprised to see him on the Giants as a later pick. But WTH do I know? lol
RE: RE: RE: let Barkley go  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2024 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16403570 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16403541 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16403518 djm said:


Quote:


so we can pay someone else 11-12 million per season. Ok. Sounds great, on paper. WHo is that guy? And your 100% convinced that new player will provide the same impact?

I'll believe that when I see it.



So what's your proposition? Overpay for both Barkley and McKinney just because you drafted them and well they're kind of starters who flash but aren't nearly consistent enough or impactful based on the positional value/fit in todays NFL?





How is McKinney not consistent? HE's a very good safety who has no real weakness in his game. No one is saying he's Ed Reed but he's one of the best going and he's young.

We're only going to re-sign legendary players now?

Good luck.


McKinney isn't even a Top-10 safety in the NFL.
RE: RE: fans are gonna love Schoen ( or did love Schoen)  
Victor in CT : 2/20/2024 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16403523 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16403511 djm said:


Quote:


because he's a hardlineer and fans love telling players to fuck off financially.

If we lose McKinney after losing Love one year earlier, the first deep pass torching this defense in 24 I am going to lose my fucking mind.

Draft Love. Lose him. Draft McKinney. Lose him too.

WHAT THE FUCK ARE WE DOING.



Pinnock did just fine replacing Love.

McKinney is a different story. He made two fantastic plays in the last game of the season, but those were his two most memorable plays all year. He has good range and is an asset. However, he's a bit of a loose cannon (ATV, criticizing Wink publicly during the season, has a bit of an inflated ego). You can't spend top dollar on a guy who doesn't make a lot of impact plays. I'd prefer to keep him, but would not break the bank for him.


Spot on Eric. In a cap league, team has to put a value on a player and not exceed it, or it's cap hell.

DJM, If these guys are all so great why do they suck? Love was not missed.
The most likely scenario  
Dave on the UWS : 2/20/2024 2:46 pm : link
is that their evaluation of the top QBs will lead them to take one if:
the guy they really like is their at 6.
Otherwise, get one of the stud WR.
This makes the most sense.
Schoen will work to have the most scenarios already set up.
Trade up (if possible), trade back into rd 1 (mid) or (end).
Since Jones is here next year no matter what, that extra year for a first rd QB, will be important, to keep the rookie wage scale in effect as long as possible.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 2:49 pm : link
It would be a mistake to let McKinney go.
and to be clear, I do like McKinney as a player, but not at what he  
Victor in CT : 2/20/2024 2:49 pm : link
seems to think he is worth because he isn't. As Eric said, he's good but doesn't make many impactful plays. Add in his questionable off field judgement and lack of discipline re airing internal issues publicly and there is more risk.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/20/2024 2:49 pm : link
One thing about McKinney - he's a gamer and tends to make the "special" plays now and again. He's not entirely flashy but he just tends to step up when we need something to happen.
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2024 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16403606 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
It would be a mistake to let McKinney go.



It would be a mistake to pay him 16m a year to stay (which is what he wants).
A second round QB  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 2:57 pm : link
Is likely to end up being a half measure. Enough of that.
i can't even dig my heels in on any NYG debates anymore  
djm : 2/20/2024 3:02 pm : link
just fucking win. Proof is in the pudding. If this team shows 0 growth in 2024 wtf are we even debating. Cut everyone for all I care. I just find it odd to be letting go of safety like Love and McKinney back to back offseason and left with very little at the position.

I can't dig in anymore. I just want to win. Schoen seems over his head but who knows...maybe he's got big plans this off-season.
Some pretty big things not mentioned in the OP  
Sean : 2/20/2024 3:06 pm : link
-Dunleavy believes the Giants don't feel the same way about Jones now as they did last year at this time.

-Dunleavy believes Schoen & Daboll would want to trade up for the QB if given the opportunity.

The biggest issue discussed was timeline. Credit to Terps who's discussed this - if Schoen & Daboll feel pressure to win, they won't waste a premium pick on a QB who might not even play initially. The key to the offseason is the timeline of Schoen & Daboll, do they have the buy in from ownership to be patient and develop a QB?

Dunleavy does NOT think Mara pressured Schoen into signing Jones. Credit to bw - Dunleavy thinks there was no pressure from Mara on Jones. Dunleavy said it would be burning through equity to bench the guy he's cutting an $82M check for.

Dunleavy thinks the likeliest scenario is drafting a Nix/Penix type prospect in the top of the 2nd round to compete with Jones. However, everyone on the pod including Dunleavy feels it should be a first round pick or bust for QB.
RE: RE: fans are gonna love Schoen ( or did love Schoen)  
Simms11 : 2/20/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16403523 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16403511 djm said:


Quote:


because he's a hardlineer and fans love telling players to fuck off financially.

If we lose McKinney after losing Love one year earlier, the first deep pass torching this defense in 24 I am going to lose my fucking mind.

Draft Love. Lose him. Draft McKinney. Lose him too.

WHAT THE FUCK ARE WE DOING.



Pinnock did just fine replacing Love.

McKinney is a different story. He made two fantastic plays in the last game of the season, but those were his two most memorable plays all year. He has good range and is an asset. However, he's a bit of a loose cannon (ATV, criticizing Wink publicly during the season, has a bit of an inflated ego). You can't spend top dollar on a guy who doesn't make a lot of impact plays. I'd prefer to keep him, but would not break the bank for him.


He might actually be better in Bowen’s Defense, which is supposed to be similar to Graham’s and he excelled in his D. I didn’t like his tackling last year, but I don’t like giving up on talent either. Our D would be solid right up the gut with Dex, Okereke and McKinney.
One more thing  
Sean : 2/20/2024 3:08 pm : link
-Dunleavy believes Mara would allow Schoen & Daboll to draft a QB high in the first round.
maybe this is the true start of a rebuild (whatever that means)  
djm : 2/20/2024 3:09 pm : link
22 was a steal a playoff type season, ok fine. 23 they took a shot and tried to build off the surprising 22 season. Ok fine.

I still don't see the point in letting prime and talented young players walk, I mean why? WHo the hell do you need to keep at the expense of a player like McKinney? We don't have anyone else worth a wet shit. Who the fuck are we saving money for?

RE: Some pretty big things not mentioned in the OP  
Victor in CT : 2/20/2024 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16403642 Sean said:
Quote:
-Dunleavy believes the Giants don't feel the same way about Jones now as they did last year at this time.

-Dunleavy believes Schoen & Daboll would want to trade up for the QB if given the opportunity.

The biggest issue discussed was timeline. Credit to Terps who's discussed this - if Schoen & Daboll feel pressure to win, they won't waste a premium pick on a QB who might not even play initially. The key to the offseason is the timeline of Schoen & Daboll, do they have the buy in from ownership to be patient and develop a QB?

Dunleavy does NOT think Mara pressured Schoen into signing Jones. Credit to bw - Dunleavy thinks there was no pressure from Mara on Jones. Dunleavy said it would be burning through equity to bench the guy he's cutting an $82M check for.

Dunleavy thinks the likeliest scenario is drafting a Nix/Penix type prospect in the top of the 2nd round to compete with Jones. However, everyone on the pod including Dunleavy feels it should be a first round pick or bust for QB.


gets back to the beginning. The 5th year option would have been the right, most cost effective thing to do. Make Jones prove it for 2 years while looking for another QB to draft, and an easy, finite walk exit would be here now.
Victor  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 3:13 pm : link
Correct. Once they declined the option, the next best option was the franchise tag, with the next best option being letting him walk.
RE: Victor  
Mbavaro : 2/20/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16403658 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Correct. Once they declined the option, the next best option was the franchise tag, with the next best option being letting him walk.


I think the was the plan…but Saquon’s dumb ass agent got in the way of that
They didn’t have to sign  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 3:19 pm : link
Saqoun.
RE: RE: let Barkley go  
bw in dc : 2/20/2024 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16403541 Sammo85 said:
Quote:

So what's your proposition? Overpay for both Barkley and McKinney just because you drafted them and well they're kind of starters who flash but aren't nearly consistent enough or impactful based on the positional value/fit in todays NFL?


In djm's world, the cap is Sasquatch.

Some people think they see something once in a while, but in reality, it's a myth.
I dont think the Giants will draft a QB at 6  
Rudy5757 : 2/20/2024 3:23 pm : link
and I dont think we can afford to move up to draft the one we want, we have a severe lack of talent around any QB for success. The successful QBs in the league have been put in situations where they have talent to take the pressure off. The Giants do not have that in place. The OL sucks, WRs suck, we have no RB and our TE hasnt been good in 3 years. We wont have the draft capital to improve any of those units unless Schoen can fleece someone.

Bring in any rookie QB and they are destined for failure on the Giants unless the supporting cast takes a big leap.

Now if the right QB falls to them at 6 I think they would draft him. If you have an opportunity to improve the most important position on the team you do it.

My feeling is it will be a WR in round 1. I think the Giants need one in the worst way and the draft seems to have 3 potential top 10 WRs. As much as the draft is BPA its also heavily biased towards need. Value comes in to play too and WR is a Great value in the top 10.
RE: They didn’t have to sign  
Mbavaro : 2/20/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16403668 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Saqoun.


You’re right….they didn’t, but they were inches apart on a multi year deal until his agent blew the whole thing up
RE: Victor  
Johnny5 : 2/20/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16403658 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Correct. Once they declined the option, the next best option was the franchise tag, with the next best option being letting him walk.

As much as everyone incessantly argues about Jones, I think everyone 100% agrees with this assessment at this point. But it is hindsight that clarified it.... lol
RE: RE: They didn’t have to sign  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16403684 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16403668 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Saqoun.



You’re right….they didn’t, but they were inches apart on a multi year deal until his agent blew the whole thing up


So let him walk and franchise Jones like they likely wanted to. Giving Jones a big deal just so you can tag Saqoun, who ended up having a not great year, is malpractice
How do we go forward, not back  
Dave on the UWS : 2/20/2024 3:32 pm : link
THAT'S what Schoen should be working at. Coulda, woulda, shoulda, doesn't help now.
Let Saquon walk, draft Jones' successor, and go from there.
Jones plays next year (or at least in the beginning), and get the young players on the roster to develop. That will solidify many things. Then keep adding to a core of talent until you can be competitive consistently. That should be the plan.
So.... a lot of NFL players are illiterate  
Toth029 : 2/20/2024 3:34 pm : link
"- Numerous players in the locker room were surprised that Jones got paid first instead of Saquon."

They realize Barkley and his agents declined offers? And a handsome offer of $22M guaranteed last?

Let him go, ffs.
aj  
Sean : 2/20/2024 3:34 pm : link
Letting Saquon walk would have lost the locker room fast. The players know who carried the offense.
RE: aj  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16403702 Sean said:
Quote:
Letting Saquon walk would have lost the locker room fast. The players know who carried the offense.


Probably right, but it seems like some aren’t pleased about it went anyway
RE: RE: One thing to keep in mind with Ryan  
robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16403512 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16403504 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is he is Saquon's #1 cheerleader, and argues with any fan on Twitter about moving on.


Bobby Skinner was busting his chops about that too, and I thought Dunleavy handled it pretty well - said the Giants should not let go of Saquon until they have a playmaker at any position who strikes fear in opposing defenses.


News flash, Barkley doesn't strike fear in anyone.
RE: This is not MI6 or the CIA  
robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2024 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16403529 Lowell said:
Quote:
There is no mole in the Giants org that's giving such sacred info to a beat reporter about the Giants plans in the draft. He's guessing.


Exactly
RE: One thing to keep in mind with Ryan  
The_Boss : 2/20/2024 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16403504 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is he is Saquon's #1 cheerleader, and argues with any fan on Twitter about moving on.


Saquon’s cheerleader? That’s all I need to know about him..
RE: maybe this is the true start of a rebuild (whatever that means)  
uther99 : 2/20/2024 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16403650 djm said:
Quote:
22 was a steal a playoff type season, ok fine. 23 they took a shot and tried to build off the surprising 22 season. Ok fine.

I still don't see the point in letting prime and talented young players walk, I mean why? WHo the hell do you need to keep at the expense of a player like McKinney? We don't have anyone else worth a wet shit. Who the fuck are we saving money for?


Some FA guards? The offense seems worse off than the D
RE: RE: They didn’t have to sign  
Go Terps : 2/20/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16403684 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16403668 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Saqoun.



You’re right….they didn’t, but they were inches apart on a multi year deal until his agent blew the whole thing up


Then the agent did the Giants a favor. Wonder if they're smart enough to realize that.
RE: RE: Victor  
Victor in CT : 2/20/2024 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16403685 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16403658 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Correct. Once they declined the option, the next best option was the franchise tag, with the next best option being letting him walk.


As much as everyone incessantly argues about Jones, I think everyone 100% agrees with this assessment at this point. But it is hindsight that clarified it.... lol


but HAD they done it, can you imagine all the "Schoen/Daboll only hired because they first agreed to extend Jones" bullshit we would have heard?
RE: Some pretty big things not mentioned in the OP  
Lambuth_Special : 2/20/2024 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16403642 Sean said:
Quote:
-Dunleavy believes the Giants don't feel the same way about Jones now as they did last year at this time.


Only reinforces my belief that Schoen/Daboll didn't view 2023 as a mulligan year, as they shouldn't per the timeline of the contract.
Just a thought  
arniefez : 2/20/2024 5:38 pm : link
maybe it wasn't Daboll or Schoen that decided they wouldn't let Kafka leave. Maybe it was someone above them who made that call. It's documented fact that people above them wanted a different HC when Daboll was hired. Maybe after Lombardi and Landry and Belichick and Payton and Fox someone above the GM and HC decided not to let another potential HC leave just yet.
RE: as I've posted  
HomerJones45 : 2/20/2024 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16403493 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a couple of times in recent weeks, there have been whispers that Daboll will call the plays.

If true, it puts the promotion for Kafka in different light... soothe possible hurt feelings.
Kick the dog and then pet it.
RE: While I would applaud the NY Giants for finally drafting a QB  
HomerJones45 : 2/20/2024 6:22 pm : link
In comment 16403524 ThomasG said:
Quote:
in a league where everybody else seems to do it far more frequently, taking QB6 or QB7 in the 2024 Draft isn't all that interesting.

Unless you want to convince me that the NY Giants know more about QB evaluations than most other teams. Although drafting Jones, keeping him for 6 years and extending him with that silly deal tells me otherwise.
Not a surprise. There are people in the building who haven't given up on Jones yet. This is the compromise-bring in a 2nd tier guy. compromise, hedge, compromise, hedge, compromise, hedge- no wonder this team is going nowhere.
The Giants may not be able to trade up if the top three teams also  
GFAN52 : 2/20/2024 6:34 pm : link
want to draft a QB. So drafting a next tier QB may be their only recourse if the want to draft one. Also, it depends how the Giants rate the top 3 QBs Williams, Daniels, and Maye compared to say McCarthy, where if one of the four drops they may be in perfect position to select their QB without having to spend number 1 picks to move up.
Don't Think Mara Has "Pressured" Schoen  
clatterbuck : 2/20/2024 6:52 pm : link
on Jones. I do think he'd like him to try and find a way to keep Saquon. Suggestion by Duggan that they can let him go and plug in some guy like Zach Moss misses a big point about Barkley, the lockerroom, and the culture of the team. He brings more and means more to the franchise than just football.
RE: Just a thought  
clatterbuck : 2/20/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16403832 arniefez said:
Quote:
maybe it wasn't Daboll or Schoen that decided they wouldn't let Kafka leave. Maybe it was someone above them who made that call. It's documented fact that people above them wanted a different HC when Daboll was hired. Maybe after Lombardi and Landry and Belichick and Payton and Fox someone above the GM and HC decided not to let another potential HC leave just yet.


Someone above "them" wanted a different HC when Daboll was hired." Who are "them" and who would be above John Mara when it comes to hiring a HC?
RE: Don't Think Mara Has  
ElitoCanton : 2/20/2024 7:23 pm : link
Who cares about the culture when the culture produces losing season after losing season. They need to do what is best for the team in the long term. Not doing so last year was a major mistake.

In comment 16403897 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
on Jones. I do think he'd like him to try and find a way to keep Saquon. Suggestion by Duggan that they can let him go and plug in some guy like Zach Moss misses a big point about Barkley, the lockerroom, and the culture of the team. He brings more and means more to the franchise than just football.
The team saw the impact  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/20/2024 7:27 pm : link
when Barkley was out. Would be easier moving on from SB this offseason if they had someone ready to step in. Better OL/scheme would also help.

I didn't think Mara forced the Jones contract but certainly happy about it. NEFT was the better play and just about the worst scenario happened last season.

I think QB is still in play at pick 6 but I think it is fair for Mara to ask a lot of hard questions. Schoen's decision but Mara can make is clear things need to improve.
RE: RE: Don't Think Mara Has  
bw in dc : 2/20/2024 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16403914 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
Who cares about the culture when the culture produces losing season after losing season. They need to do what is best for the team in the long term. Not doing so last year was a major mistake.


Precisely. If Daboll is a good HC, he should be able to navigate the loss of Barkley. And the players will get over the loss of a RB who hasn't won anything in his football career. Including his time in high school at White Hall.

Such a non-issue...
I'm on record  
Fifty Six : 2/20/2024 11:46 pm : link
Wanting to re-sign McKinney to a fair deal, but it's looking more and more like McKinney is looking to max out his earnings this year, and with that I'd be ready to move on. We're not really a team that players will take less to play for yet.
