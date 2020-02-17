Ryan Dunleavy Interview with Talkin Giants

It's a bit long, but Dunleavy drops some interesting crumbs throughout it. Some of which include..
- Daboll will be calling plays in 2024.
- Giants will look to draft a QB in day two, rather than trade up and lose draft capital, and have that QB compete with Jones in camp.
- Giants and Saquon's camp were only $1-2 million dollars of guarenteed money apart in negotiations last off-season, and was stunned that a deal wasn't agreed.
- Numerous players in the locker room were surprised that Jones got paid first instead of Saquon.
- Giants won't give McKinney the money he is looking for, and he'll more than likely sign elsewhere.
Of course there's a lot more included in the interview, but those were some nuggets Dunleavy dropped that got my attention. Ryan Dunleavy Interview
I'll believe that when I see it.
So what's your proposition? Overpay for both Barkley and McKinney just because you drafted them and well they're kind of starters who flash but aren't nearly consistent enough or impactful based on the positional value/fit in todays NFL?
But I also get the sense Schoen is pretty earnest when he's speaking, and I believe him when he's spoken about Jones.
He's been very specific to only speak of Jones in the present tense, not the future, and very short/terse about 2024 being a starter.
Quote:
so we can pay someone else 11-12 million per season. Ok. Sounds great, on paper. WHo is that guy? And your 100% convinced that new player will provide the same impact?
How is McKinney not consistent? HE's a very good safety who has no real weakness in his game. No one is saying he's Ed Reed but he's one of the best going and he's young.
We're only going to re-sign legendary players now?
Good luck.
Commonsense says the Giants won't have a 100% firm plan in place to draft a QB in rd 2 when you can't possibly predict who will still be there.
Now, staying at 6 and drafting a QB or even sliding back a few and drafting a QB could certainly be an option. Nobody is banking on Day 2 pick this position February 21st.
I do think the Giants are going QB for sure though.
Nothing would surprise me. And Schoen would be stupid not to go all in on someone if he and Daboll have the conviction on "the guy" in the 1st round. If they don't have a serious amount of conviction on one of these guys what are the options? I wouldn't be at all surprised to see them take a flyer later on for someone like Rattler or Nix. Also I don't think the league is nearly as high on McCarthy as some BBI'ers think... I wouldn't be surprised to see him on the Giants as a later pick. But WTH do I know? lol
McKinney isn't even a Top-10 safety in the NFL.
because he's a hardlineer and fans love telling players to fuck off financially.
If we lose McKinney after losing Love one year earlier, the first deep pass torching this defense in 24 I am going to lose my fucking mind.
Draft Love. Lose him. Draft McKinney. Lose him too.
WHAT THE FUCK ARE WE DOING.
Pinnock did just fine replacing Love.
McKinney is a different story. He made two fantastic plays in the last game of the season, but those were his two most memorable plays all year. He has good range and is an asset. However, he's a bit of a loose cannon (ATV, criticizing Wink publicly during the season, has a bit of an inflated ego). You can't spend top dollar on a guy who doesn't make a lot of impact plays. I'd prefer to keep him, but would not break the bank for him.
Spot on Eric. In a cap league, team has to put a value on a player and not exceed it, or it's cap hell.
DJM, If these guys are all so great why do they suck? Love was not missed.
the guy they really like is their at 6.
Otherwise, get one of the stud WR.
This makes the most sense.
Schoen will work to have the most scenarios already set up.
Trade up (if possible), trade back into rd 1 (mid) or (end).
Since Jones is here next year no matter what, that extra year for a first rd QB, will be important, to keep the rookie wage scale in effect as long as possible.
It would be a mistake to pay him 16m a year to stay (which is what he wants).
I can't dig in anymore. I just want to win. Schoen seems over his head but who knows...maybe he's got big plans this off-season.
-Dunleavy believes Schoen & Daboll would want to trade up for the QB if given the opportunity.
The biggest issue discussed was timeline. Credit to Terps who's discussed this - if Schoen & Daboll feel pressure to win, they won't waste a premium pick on a QB who might not even play initially. The key to the offseason is the timeline of Schoen & Daboll, do they have the buy in from ownership to be patient and develop a QB?
Dunleavy does NOT think Mara pressured Schoen into signing Jones. Credit to bw - Dunleavy thinks there was no pressure from Mara on Jones. Dunleavy said it would be burning through equity to bench the guy he's cutting an $82M check for.
Dunleavy thinks the likeliest scenario is drafting a Nix/Penix type prospect in the top of the 2nd round to compete with Jones. However, everyone on the pod including Dunleavy feels it should be a first round pick or bust for QB.
He might actually be better in Bowen’s Defense, which is supposed to be similar to Graham’s and he excelled in his D. I didn’t like his tackling last year, but I don’t like giving up on talent either. Our D would be solid right up the gut with Dex, Okereke and McKinney.
I still don't see the point in letting prime and talented young players walk, I mean why? WHo the hell do you need to keep at the expense of a player like McKinney? We don't have anyone else worth a wet shit. Who the fuck are we saving money for?
gets back to the beginning. The 5th year option would have been the right, most cost effective thing to do. Make Jones prove it for 2 years while looking for another QB to draft, and an easy, finite walk exit would be here now.
I think the was the plan…but Saquon’s dumb ass agent got in the way of that
So what's your proposition? Overpay for both Barkley and McKinney just because you drafted them and well they're kind of starters who flash but aren't nearly consistent enough or impactful based on the positional value/fit in todays NFL?
In djm's world, the cap is Sasquatch.
Some people think they see something once in a while, but in reality, it's a myth.
Bring in any rookie QB and they are destined for failure on the Giants unless the supporting cast takes a big leap.
Now if the right QB falls to them at 6 I think they would draft him. If you have an opportunity to improve the most important position on the team you do it.
My feeling is it will be a WR in round 1. I think the Giants need one in the worst way and the draft seems to have 3 potential top 10 WRs. As much as the draft is BPA its also heavily biased towards need. Value comes in to play too and WR is a Great value in the top 10.
You’re right….they didn’t, but they were inches apart on a multi year deal until his agent blew the whole thing up
As much as everyone incessantly argues about Jones, I think everyone 100% agrees with this assessment at this point. But it is hindsight that clarified it.... lol
Saqoun.
You’re right….they didn’t, but they were inches apart on a multi year deal until his agent blew the whole thing up
So let him walk and franchise Jones like they likely wanted to. Giving Jones a big deal just so you can tag Saqoun, who ended up having a not great year, is malpractice
Let Saquon walk, draft Jones' successor, and go from there.
Jones plays next year (or at least in the beginning), and get the young players on the roster to develop. That will solidify many things. Then keep adding to a core of talent until you can be competitive consistently. That should be the plan.
They realize Barkley and his agents declined offers? And a handsome offer of $22M guaranteed last?
Let him go, ffs.
Probably right, but it seems like some aren’t pleased about it went anyway
is he is Saquon's #1 cheerleader, and argues with any fan on Twitter about moving on.
Bobby Skinner was busting his chops about that too, and I thought Dunleavy handled it pretty well - said the Giants should not let go of Saquon until they have a playmaker at any position who strikes fear in opposing defenses.
News flash, Barkley doesn't strike fear in anyone.
Exactly
Saquon’s cheerleader? That’s all I need to know about him..
I still don't see the point in letting prime and talented young players walk, I mean why? WHo the hell do you need to keep at the expense of a player like McKinney? We don't have anyone else worth a wet shit. Who the fuck are we saving money for?
Some FA guards? The offense seems worse off than the D
Saqoun.
You’re right….they didn’t, but they were inches apart on a multi year deal until his agent blew the whole thing up
Then the agent did the Giants a favor. Wonder if they're smart enough to realize that.
Correct. Once they declined the option, the next best option was the franchise tag, with the next best option being letting him walk.
As much as everyone incessantly argues about Jones, I think everyone 100% agrees with this assessment at this point. But it is hindsight that clarified it.... lol
but HAD they done it, can you imagine all the "Schoen/Daboll only hired because they first agreed to extend Jones" bullshit we would have heard?
Only reinforces my belief that Schoen/Daboll didn't view 2023 as a mulligan year, as they shouldn't per the timeline of the contract.
If true, it puts the promotion for Kafka in different light... soothe possible hurt feelings.
Unless you want to convince me that the NY Giants know more about QB evaluations than most other teams. Although drafting Jones, keeping him for 6 years and extending him with that silly deal tells me otherwise.
Someone above "them" wanted a different HC when Daboll was hired." Who are "them" and who would be above John Mara when it comes to hiring a HC?
In comment 16403897 clatterbuck said:
I didn't think Mara forced the Jones contract but certainly happy about it. NEFT was the better play and just about the worst scenario happened last season.
I think QB is still in play at pick 6 but I think it is fair for Mara to ask a lot of hard questions. Schoen's decision but Mara can make is clear things need to improve.
Precisely. If Daboll is a good HC, he should be able to navigate the loss of Barkley. And the players will get over the loss of a RB who hasn't won anything in his football career. Including his time in high school at White Hall.
Such a non-issue...