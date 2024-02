George Young quote when he drafted Simms

Quote: “You start your franchise with a quarterback. Your fans identify with your quarterback” - George Young

In response to critics who said that Simms was a late first round pick, Young countered by saying he didn't have a late first round pick so what difference did it make? He needed to make the selection earlier. I love that. A first round QB is a first round QB. Draft the QB at 6 if you have the first round grade on him.Video clip linked below. And I also agree with Young on this still today. You need a QB and a pass rush. The Giants have 4 lombardi trophies in the case thanks to that philosophy. Link - ( New Window