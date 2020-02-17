I think Penix should be the target

Open to Daniels/Maye at 6 if they drop but assuming the top 3 QBs are taken, Penix at 6 or a trade down/up as needed. I'm no scout but he just looks like he's a dominant passer who will put points on the board. He can shuffle around to avoid pressure well enough but he gets the ball out quick (Jones biggest weakness). His upside looks through the roof.



I've heard Tua comps but to me I see more Herbert than Tua. I think Penix can really stress defenses with his arm and willingness to trust it.



If they are willing to risk it based on intel, a small trade down?



I know there are a million opinions out there but watching the top QBs he's the guy I think can drive peak offense.



Take Penix and let the best man win between him and Jones in camp (if Jones is ready).