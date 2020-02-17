for display only
Jeremiah: moving from 6 to 3 would cost 3 seconds

ajr2456 : 2/22/2024 2:04 pm
Trade with NE - ( New Window )
Same Price Paid By NYJ  
MojoEd : 2/22/2024 2:08 pm : link
When they traded with Colts and went from #6 to #3. Makes since that would be the comp.
Well worth it if they like QB3.  
Manhattan : 2/22/2024 2:09 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/22/2024 2:10 pm : link
So be it. Do it Joe.
If there is a QB they love on the board  
Jay on the Island : 2/22/2024 2:11 pm : link
Then that is a fair price IMO.
If it guarantees them the top 1-2 QB's on their board...  
bigblue5611 : 2/22/2024 2:12 pm : link
I could get down with it I suppose.
^  
bigblue5611 : 2/22/2024 2:12 pm : link
To get one of the top 1-2 QB's on their board I should say.
I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
Blue21 : 2/22/2024 2:16 pm : link
plus three 2's . Could be tempting. Giants better be positive they like the guy because they have a lot of holes to fill.
This would be a very dumb thing to do …  
Spider56 : 2/22/2024 2:18 pm : link
Just cant see any of the top 3 not taking a QB.  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/22/2024 2:20 pm : link
The target should be Zona. Any of the 4 are a better option than Jones. Daniels or JJ at 4 with a half year to a year to let Jones take the beating while he watches and talks to coaches would be a fine investment.
I'd  
Toth029 : 2/22/2024 2:20 pm : link
Do it for Caleb or Drake. If they're both gone, you think about MHJ or consider a trade down.
I think the only way NE trades down  
BeckShepEli : 2/22/2024 2:28 pm : link
Is if they make a trade for Fields or signs a Cousins type move.
RE: This would be a very dumb thing to do …  
Sean : 2/22/2024 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16405429 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Why would it be dumb? What if they like Daniels & Maye equally and think they are both franchise altering QB talents? That would be dumb?
No  
mdthedream : 2/22/2024 2:28 pm : link
thanks.
The dumbest thing  
Mattman : 2/22/2024 2:31 pm : link
Would be not giving up that if they think it will result in a franchise qb
RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
ajr2456 : 2/22/2024 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16405426 Blue21 said:
Quote:
plus three 2's . Could be tempting. Giants better be positive they like the guy because they have a lot of holes to fill.


Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones
Would do this and wouldn't think twice about it.  
nygiantfan : 2/22/2024 2:39 pm : link
Three is probably the highest they can get  
ZogZerg : 2/22/2024 2:42 pm : link
QBs going 1 and 2 to Chicago is pretty set.

It depends if they like the 3rd QB option.

Another team, may make a move before draft day to get to #3. Just like jets did.

So it could get interesting next week.

RE: Would do this and wouldn't think twice about it.  
Mbavaro : 2/22/2024 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16405460 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
.


+1
I'm not sure I do this for Daniels  
UberAlias : 2/22/2024 2:58 pm : link
I would the other two, however.
I  
AcidTest : 2/22/2024 3:01 pm : link
wouldn't do it, but it's likely irrelevant since the cost would almost certainly be a lot more than three second round picks. The Jets moving up for Darnold for that amount was eons ago by football standards.

Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for. The most that I would consider is moving up to #5 if one of them slipped that far. But the cost would still likely be prohibitively expensive because teams a few spots behind us would likely be willing to offer a ton to move up to #5. The worst thing any team can do in the draft is get into a bidding war for any player. That is especially true for a team like the Giants with a ton of holes.

Teams should be build through the draft. To do that, you need draft picks. Stand pat or trade down.
If it's for one of the top 2 QBs they like and think he's at risk of  
logman : 2/22/2024 3:01 pm : link
being taken, you do it.
Oh, saw the other thread first.  
darren in pdx : 2/22/2024 3:02 pm : link
If they have an idea of who will be available and really like them, I'd do it in a heartbeat.
RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/22/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16405457 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405426 Blue21 said:


Quote:


plus three 2's . Could be tempting. Giants better be positive they like the guy because they have a lot of holes to fill.



Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones


Based on the background of yours that you have shared, I totally believe you. But that is just insane to me to be in the position that they are in in a draft class like this one and to stick with Mac Jones.
RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
AcidTest : 2/22/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16405457 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405426 Blue21 said:


Quote:


plus three 2's . Could be tempting. Giants better be positive they like the guy because they have a lot of holes to fill.



Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones


I don't understand this debate. They can't stick with Jones. Whatever one may think about his on the field performance, his injury history means he cannot be the long-term QB for the Giants. He has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. And his need to run to be successful means that he has an increased risk of suffering another concussion or neck injury. Because of all of that, Jones would have to be a consensus top 10 QB to be the Giants long-term QB. And even his most ardent defenders agree that he is not.
RE: RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
darren in pdx : 2/22/2024 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16405493 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16405457 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405426 Blue21 said:


Quote:


plus three 2's . Could be tempting. Giants better be positive they like the guy because they have a lot of holes to fill.



Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones



I don't understand this debate. They can't stick with Jones. Whatever one may think about his on the field performance, his injury history means he cannot be the long-term QB for the Giants. He has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. And his need to run to be successful means that he has an increased risk of suffering another concussion or neck injury. Because of all of that, Jones would have to be a consensus top 10 QB to be the Giants long-term QB. And even his most ardent defenders agree that he is not.


He was talking about Patriots sticking with Mac Jones. But you could say the same about both teams and their version of a Jones...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
darren in pdx : 2/22/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16405497 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
In comment 16405493 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16405457 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405426 Blue21 said:


Quote:


plus three 2's . Could be tempting. Giants better be positive they like the guy because they have a lot of holes to fill.



Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones



I don't understand this debate. They can't stick with Jones. Whatever one may think about his on the field performance, his injury history means he cannot be the long-term QB for the Giants. He has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. And his need to run to be successful means that he has an increased risk of suffering another concussion or neck injury. Because of all of that, Jones would have to be a consensus top 10 QB to be the Giants long-term QB. And even his most ardent defenders agree that he is not.



He was talking about Patriots sticking with Mac Jones. But you could say the same about both teams and their version of a Jones...


Disregard that, my brain inserted 'Mac' into his comment, I'm a dummy. But still, can't see either franchise moving forward with either QB.
Glad none of us are running this show  
Sec 103 : 2/22/2024 3:10 pm : link
I’m not sure using a comp from 7 years ago  
Section331 : 2/22/2024 3:10 pm : link
is necessarily valid. It’s looking to be a seller’s market - a QB-rich draft with many QB-needy teams. I think one of those 2’s has to be a one.
RE: Just cant see any of the top 3 not taking a QB.  
Section331 : 2/22/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16405432 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
The target should be Zona. Any of the 4 are a better option than Jones. Daniels or JJ at 4 with a half year to a year to let Jones take the beating while he watches and talks to coaches would be a fine investment.


I agree, but there have been rumblings about NE trying to pick up a vet QB. Kraft will be 83, and wants another ring, he may not have time to wait for a rookie QB to pan out.
Indifferent  
Spider43 : 2/22/2024 3:12 pm : link
I doubt Schoen would move up anyway. But that's how damaging those meaningless wins were down the stretch. We have to consider losing draft assets to get what we should have gotten in the first place.
RE: Glad none of us are running this show  
Go Terps : 2/22/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16405501 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
!


Why? The people actually running the show are horrible at it.
Here is another wild card,  
Section331 : 2/22/2024 3:14 pm : link
assuming Chicago takes Williams, which AB does Wash take? I know most analysts have Maye pegged for that spot, but Kingsbury may prefer Daniels. He likes a dual threat QB.
RE: Here is another wild card,  
Sammo85 : 2/22/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16405508 Section331 said:
Quote:
assuming Chicago takes Williams, which AB does Wash take? I know most analysts have Maye pegged for that spot, but Kingsbury may prefer Daniels. He likes a dual threat QB.


They’re taking Maye.

We can’t be trading three 2nd round picks given state of roster. I’m not on board and I’m convinced Giants are going to still give Jones a 2-3 yr window and chance to be NFL comeback player of the year next year.
RE: RE: Glad none of us are running this show  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/22/2024 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16405507 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16405501 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


!



Why? The people actually running the show are horrible at it.




Dude, we get it. We know that you think that the organization is not making good decisions over the last few years. Totally get your point... Everybody else does too
Gypsy come on. Sorry budget this way. Stop that
RE: I’m not sure using a comp from 7 years ago  
Sammo85 : 2/22/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16405502 Section331 said:
Quote:
is necessarily valid. It’s looking to be a seller’s market - a QB-rich draft with many QB-needy teams. I think one of those 2’s has to be a one.


Let somebody else pay that insanity.
They should do it if that is really the price  
cosmicj : 2/22/2024 3:43 pm : link
I don't see the dying rush to overpay for a QB that's not NFL proven  
islander1 : 2/22/2024 3:44 pm : link
especially being we're so bad. If anything, I'd like to see us trade down for more picks.
RE: I think the only way NE trades down  
Optimus-NY : 2/22/2024 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16405441 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
Is if they make a trade for Fields or signs a Cousins type move.


Right
RE: I don't see the dying rush to overpay for a QB that's not NFL proven  
Section331 : 2/22/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16405540 islander1 said:
Quote:
especially being we're so bad. If anything, I'd like to see us trade down for more picks.


I just don’t understand this line of thinking. NO player in the draft is proven, and any position can bust out. The difference is that QB is the most important position on the field, it is the one position you SHOULD be willing to take a chance on. Waiting until you have a good roster to find a QB is ridiculous.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
ajr2456 : 2/22/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16405499 darren in pdx said:
Quote:

Disregard that, my brain inserted 'Mac' into his comment, I'm a dummy. But still, can't see either franchise moving forward with either QB.


It was about Mac
RE: RE: I don't see the dying rush to overpay for a QB that's not NFL proven  
Big Rick in FL : 2/22/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16405550 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405540 islander1 said:


Quote:


especially being we're so bad. If anything, I'd like to see us trade down for more picks.



I just don’t understand this line of thinking. NO player in the draft is proven, and any position can bust out. The difference is that QB is the most important position on the field, it is the one position you SHOULD be willing to take a chance on. Waiting until you have a good roster to find a QB is ridiculous.


Look at the Texans. They were 3-13 in 2022 with what most considered a terrible roster. They got a QB then went 10-7 and absolutely destroyed their opponent in their Wild Card playoff game.
I don't think  
santacruzom : 2/22/2024 4:31 pm : link
New England will want to trade down.
RE: RE: RE: Glad none of us are running this show  
Mbavaro : 2/22/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16405518 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405507 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16405501 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


!



Why? The people actually running the show are horrible at it.





Dude, we get it. We know that you think that the organization is not making good decisions over the last few years. Totally get your point... Everybody else does too
Gypsy come on. Sorry budget this way. Stop that


Keep in mind that was the same “genius” who said we should trade Andrew a Thomas fir a 2nd Rd pick😂😂😂
How many fucking dupes are we dealing with here?  
Go Terps : 2/22/2024 5:00 pm : link
Can't keep them all straight.
RE: RE: RE: I don't see the dying rush to overpay for a QB that's not NFL proven  
BrettNYG10 : 2/22/2024 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16405563 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16405550 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405540 islander1 said:


Quote:


especially being we're so bad. If anything, I'd like to see us trade down for more picks.



I just don’t understand this line of thinking. NO player in the draft is proven, and any position can bust out. The difference is that QB is the most important position on the field, it is the one position you SHOULD be willing to take a chance on. Waiting until you have a good roster to find a QB is ridiculous.



Look at the Texans. They were 3-13 in 2022 with what most considered a terrible roster. They got a QB then went 10-7 and absolutely destroyed their opponent in their Wild Card playoff game.


Better QB play (not even GOOD QB play) gets them wins against Buffalo and NYJ. They're far away from being a contender, but a good QB will get them to the playoffs in this crappy NFC.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't see the dying rush to overpay for a QB that's not NFL proven  
Mbavaro : 2/22/2024 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16405581 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405563 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16405550 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405540 islander1 said:


Quote:


especially being we're so bad. If anything, I'd like to see us trade down for more picks.



I just don’t understand this line of thinking. NO player in the draft is proven, and any position can bust out. The difference is that QB is the most important position on the field, it is the one position you SHOULD be willing to take a chance on. Waiting until you have a good roster to find a QB is ridiculous.



Look at the Texans. They were 3-13 in 2022 with what most considered a terrible roster. They got a QB then went 10-7 and absolutely destroyed their opponent in their Wild Card playoff game.



Better QB play (not even GOOD QB play) gets them wins against Buffalo and NYJ. They're far away from being a contender, but a good QB will get them to the playoffs in this crappy NFC.


Agreed
In addition we have so many holes to plug….that I think we should let Saquon move on as I would rather allocate that money to fill needs in other areas….OL, DL
RE: RE: RE: RE: Glad none of us are running this show  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/22/2024 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16405576 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16405518 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405507 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16405501 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


!



Why? The people actually running the show are horrible at it.





Dude, we get it. We know that you think that the organization is not making good decisions over the last few years. Totally get your point... Everybody else does too
Gypsy come on. Sorry budget this way. Stop that



Keep in mind that was the same “genius” who said we should trade Andrew a Thomas fir a 2nd Rd pick😂😂😂


Lol, the end of my post I was talking to my dog while doing speech to text.

Im not going to comment on that... At least its a new thought.
I could get on board with this for 2 main reasons  
FranknWeezer : 2/22/2024 5:37 pm : link
a. DJ has had 3 serious injuries recently and has a questionable ceiling; and
b. the 2025 draft is reportedly going to be super weak at QB.
RE: RE: This would be a very dumb thing to do …  
Spider56 : 2/22/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16405442 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16405429 Spider56 said:
Quote:
….
Why would it be dumb? What if they like Daniels & Maye equally and think they are both franchise altering QB talents? That would be dumb?


IMHO, I think it’s dumb because I don’t buy into the hype that any QB prospect is a sure thing … and I believe giving up 3 2nd rounders is too steep a price. Assuming Schoen gets scouting right, he could 3-4 positions of need… or make an offer for Jake Browning who has already showed he can play in this league.
RE: I  
bw in dc : 2/22/2024 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16405482 AcidTest said:
Quote:


Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for.


Are all of them more talented with more upside than Jones?
RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6  
Blue21 : 2/22/2024 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16405457 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405426 Blue21 said:


Quote:


plus three 2's . Could be tempting. Giants better be positive they like the guy because they have a lot of holes to fill.



Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones
To straighten out my response. I don't care which Jones was being referred to here. I question whether NE would give up the pick because they do need a QB. As far as the. Giants I 'm leaning in the direction that the Giants are looking strongly at the draft for a potential future QB too. I question whether they'd be willing to give up that much to take a chance on one costing this much when they need the picks because of all the holes they have. And we have no idea at this point how the Giants rate the QBs . Giants have got themselves between a rock and a hard place. The Giants better be absolutely positive that this QB is the real deal if they make that trade.
Leaving aside what we want, what I think will happen is  
Del Shofner : 2/22/2024 6:00 pm : link
WR at 6, Edge at 39, QB at 47 or maybe 70. Best of the rest.

Don't shoot me, that's just what I'm predicting given that it's the Giants. I think the Giants will recognize they need a QB but will take him on Day Two because the WR value will be there at 6 (good reason), and they don't want to "undermine" DJ (not so good, but that's the Giants).

RE: RE: I  
Mike in NY : 2/22/2024 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16405596 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16405482 AcidTest said:


Quote:




Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for.



Are all of them more talented with more upside than Jones?


You could say that about Tommy DeVito. And Danny DeVito.
RE: RE: RE: This would be a very dumb thing to do …  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/22/2024 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16405594 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405442 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16405429 Spider56 said:
Quote:
….
Why would it be dumb? What if they like Daniels & Maye equally and think they are both franchise altering QB talents? That would be dumb?



IMHO, I think it’s dumb because I don’t buy into the hype that any QB prospect is a sure thing … and I believe giving up 3 2nd rounders is too steep a price. Assuming Schoen gets scouting right, he could 3-4 positions of need… or make an offer for Jake Browning who has already showed he can play in this league.


There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.

Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.
RE: RE: Here is another wild card,  
bwitz : 2/22/2024 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16405516 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405508 Section331 said:


Quote:


assuming Chicago takes Williams, which AB does Wash take? I know most analysts have Maye pegged for that spot, but Kingsbury may prefer Daniels. He likes a dual threat QB.



They’re taking Maye.

We can’t be trading three 2nd round picks given state of roster. I’m not on board and I’m convinced Giants are going to still give Jones a 2-3 yr window and chance to be NFL comeback player of the year next year.


Lol. Riiight. Hope in one hand, shit in the other. See which one fills up faster.

Also, this team can be trading three 2nd round picks if they believe that QB they’re getting is a franchise player. It’s really pretty simple.
RE: RE: I  
AcidTest : 2/22/2024 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16405596 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16405482 AcidTest said:


Quote:




Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for.



Are all of them more talented with more upside than Jones?


Sure. But the cost to move up to get any of them is still too high IMO. There is going to be a massive bidding war to draft them, especially whichever two are the last available. Teams behind us that need a QB will likely go into full panic mode. How much are you willing to pay to draft one of them, especially when 50% of first round QBs bust? It's fine to take one if they fall to six (although I still think that is too high for McCarthy), but I wouldn't move up for any of them.
RE: RE: RE: I  
bw in dc : 2/22/2024 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16405616 AcidTest said:
Quote:


Sure. But the cost to move up to get any of them is still too high IMO. There is going to be a massive bidding war to draft them, especially whichever two are the last available. Teams behind us that need a QB will likely go into full panic mode. How much are you willing to pay to draft one of them, especially when 50% of first round QBs bust? It's fine to take one if they fall to six (although I still think that is too high for McCarthy), but I wouldn't move up for any of them.


There are no sure things in any draft at any position, so I am comfortable with the potential bust rate because the cost of doing nothing is even riskier at this point.

I want the talent over any concern about the bust rate.

So, giving up three seconds is a layup to add any of the big three.

I mean, if not now, when?
Quick way to a constantly mediocre roster  
Sy'56 : 2/22/2024 7:56 pm : link
trade away a bunch of seconds
Ok where do I sign?  
arniefez : 2/22/2024 8:04 pm : link
as long as they elect a superstar QB
RE: RE: RE: RE: This would be a very dumb thing to do …  
Spider56 : 2/22/2024 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16405611 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405594 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405442 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16405429 Spider56 said:
Quote:
….
Why would it be dumb? What if they like Daniels & Maye equally and think they are both franchise altering QB talents? That would be dumb?



IMHO, I think it’s dumb because I don’t buy into the hype that any QB prospect is a sure thing … and I believe giving up 3 2nd rounders is too steep a price. Assuming Schoen gets scouting right, he could 3-4 positions of need… or make an offer for Jake Browning who has already showed he can play in this league.



There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.

Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.


Stop talking to your dog and read what’s actually written before you reply. I made no reference to standing pat at QB. Frankly, if this was my team, I’d go hard after Browning. But there’s no way I’m trading 3 seconds to move up …
If it gets them  
Scooter185 : 2/22/2024 10:00 pm : link
Their qb they have to do it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This would be a very dumb thing to do …  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/22/2024 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16405684 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405611 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405594 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405442 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16405429 Spider56 said:
Quote:
….
Why would it be dumb? What if they like Daniels & Maye equally and think they are both franchise altering QB talents? That would be dumb?



IMHO, I think it’s dumb because I don’t buy into the hype that any QB prospect is a sure thing … and I believe giving up 3 2nd rounders is too steep a price. Assuming Schoen gets scouting right, he could 3-4 positions of need… or make an offer for Jake Browning who has already showed he can play in this league.



There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.

Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.



Stop talking to your dog and read what’s actually written before you reply. I made no reference to standing pat at QB. Frankly, if this was my team, I’d go hard after Browning. But there’s no way I’m trading 3 seconds to move up …


Ok, maybe seitch to decaf. I wasn't necessarily directing that at you. I was speaking in general.

Maybe calm down and dont take internet opinions so seriously.
RE: How many fucking dupes are we dealing with here?  
ryanmkeane : 2/23/2024 5:16 am : link
In comment 16405579 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Can't keep them all straight.

Well we know of one
RE: Quick way to a constantly mediocre roster  
section125 : 2/23/2024 5:42 am : link
In comment 16405669 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
trade away a bunch of seconds


Especially since they seem to do well with 2nd round picks.

I would not be surprised if Schoen trades back a few spots and takes Nix (or McCarthy) while getting an additional 2nd and 5th for the move.
However, I think he stays and takes Nabers or Odunze.
RE: Quick way to a constantly mediocre roster  
ajr2456 : 2/23/2024 5:44 am : link
In comment 16405669 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
trade away a bunch of seconds


They’ve got a mediocre roster making all their picks.
RE: RE: Quick way to a constantly mediocre roster  
section125 : 2/23/2024 5:57 am : link
In comment 16405838 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405669 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


trade away a bunch of seconds



They’ve got a mediocre roster making all their picks.


yeah, ok.
Are we sure...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/23/2024 6:51 am : link
... That the top QB group consists of three players only.

What if it's really only a top two with a couple of very close players.

If the Giants don't get one of their top two guys and don't see a huge difference in number three and number four, I don't see a reason to trade up at all.
.  
ChrisRick : 2/23/2024 8:23 am : link
Different scenarios call for different approaches. Exchanging those second round picks into a game changing qb would be worth it. Obviously we do not know which players are worth paying extra for. The team may be looking more at their projections of those players. There are risks to probably all scenarios in the draft, you make the best decision you can with information you have. One way is not necessarily destined for any outcome.
Every single pick Schoen has at his disposal and almost every  
ThomasG : 2/23/2024 8:36 am : link
single player on the current roster should be up for consideration in some form/fashion to attain a new QB.
RE: RE: RE: Quick way to a constantly mediocre roster  
ajr2456 : 2/23/2024 8:55 am : link
In comment 16405840 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16405838 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16405669 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


trade away a bunch of seconds



They’ve got a mediocre roster making all their picks.



yeah, ok.


They don’t?
The Giants last 6 second round picks  
ajr2456 : 2/23/2024 9:41 am : link
Schmitz
Wandale
Ojulari
McKinney
Hernandez
Tomlinson

People wouldn’t trade the three best of those players for a franchise QB?
RE: The Giants last 6 second round picks  
bw in dc : 2/23/2024 10:05 am : link
In comment 16405934 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Schmitz
Wandale
Ojulari
McKinney
Hernandez
Tomlinson

People wouldn’t trade the three best of those players for a franchise QB?


It's bizarre thinking. And it assumes everything will be static going forward and we couldn't possibly make trades with other picks and/or players to claw back these second round picks.

If you have the right GM, he should be able to navigate a situation like this hypothetical and make it work.
If they traded Saqoun like they should have  
ajr2456 : 2/23/2024 10:20 am : link
They may have another 2nd to play with too.
Also if they traded up for a QB  
ajr2456 : 2/23/2024 10:21 am : link
and still have a poor year next year, they could trade down to a QB needed team in a draft that may have one legitimate prospect and get those picks back.
If I am making this deal, it would be  
Joe in CT : 2/23/2024 11:03 am : link
as follows:

2024 (2nd pick: 39th overall)

2025 (2nd rd pick)

2026 (2nd rd pick)

No way am I giving up both 2nd picks in 2024!!
