Jeremiah: moving from 6 to 3 would cost 3 seconds

The target should be Zona. Any of the 4 are a better option than Jones. Daniels or JJ at 4 with a half year to a year to let Jones take the beating while he watches and talks to coaches would be a fine investment.
wouldn't do it, but it's likely irrelevant since the cost would almost certainly be a lot more than three second round picks. The Jets moving up for Darnold for that amount was eons ago by football standards.
Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for. The most that I would consider is moving up to #5 if one of them slipped that far. But the cost would still likely be prohibitively expensive because teams a few spots behind us would likely be willing to offer a ton to move up to #5. The worst thing any team can do in the draft is get into a bidding war for any player. That is especially true for a team like the Giants with a ton of holes.
Teams should be build through the draft. To do that, you need draft picks. Stand pat or trade down.
If it's for one of the top 2 QBs they like and think he's at risk of
Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones
Based on the background of yours that you have shared, I totally believe you. But that is just insane to me to be in the position that they are in in a draft class like this one and to stick with Mac Jones.
RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6
I don't understand this debate. They can't stick with Jones. Whatever one may think about his on the field performance, his injury history means he cannot be the long-term QB for the Giants. He has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. And his need to run to be successful means that he has an increased risk of suffering another concussion or neck injury. Because of all of that, Jones would have to be a consensus top 10 QB to be the Giants long-term QB. And even his most ardent defenders agree that he is not.
RE: RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6
He was talking about Patriots sticking with Mac Jones. But you could say the same about both teams and their version of a Jones...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I d be surprised if NE wants to deal it but then again they get our 6
Disregard that, my brain inserted 'Mac' into his comment, I'm a dummy. But still, can't see either franchise moving forward with either QB.
I agree, but there have been rumblings about NE trying to pick up a vet QB. Kraft will be 83, and wants another ring, he may not have time to wait for a rookie QB to pan out.
assuming Chicago takes Williams, which AB does Wash take? I know most analysts have Maye pegged for that spot, but Kingsbury may prefer Daniels. He likes a dual threat QB.
They’re taking Maye.
We can’t be trading three 2nd round picks given state of roster. I’m not on board and I’m convinced Giants are going to still give Jones a 2-3 yr window and chance to be NFL comeback player of the year next year.
Why? The people actually running the show are horrible at it.
Dude, we get it. We know that you think that the organization is not making good decisions over the last few years. Totally get your point... Everybody else does too
Gypsy come on. Sorry budget this way. Stop that
especially being we're so bad. If anything, I'd like to see us trade down for more picks.
I just don’t understand this line of thinking. NO player in the draft is proven, and any position can bust out. The difference is that QB is the most important position on the field, it is the one position you SHOULD be willing to take a chance on. Waiting until you have a good roster to find a QB is ridiculous.
Look at the Texans. They were 3-13 in 2022 with what most considered a terrible roster. They got a QB then went 10-7 and absolutely destroyed their opponent in their Wild Card playoff game.
Keep in mind that was the same “genius” who said we should trade Andrew a Thomas fir a 2nd Rd pick😂😂😂
Better QB play (not even GOOD QB play) gets them wins against Buffalo and NYJ. They're far away from being a contender, but a good QB will get them to the playoffs in this crappy NFC.
Agreed
In addition we have so many holes to plug….that I think we should let Saquon move on as I would rather allocate that money to fill needs in other areas….OL, DL
Keep in mind that was the same “genius” who said we should trade Andrew a Thomas fir a 2nd Rd pick😂😂😂
Lol, the end of my post I was talking to my dog while doing speech to text.
Im not going to comment on that... At least its a new thought.
IMHO, I think it’s dumb because I don’t buy into the hype that any QB prospect is a sure thing … and I believe giving up 3 2nd rounders is too steep a price. Assuming Schoen gets scouting right, he could 3-4 positions of need… or make an offer for Jake Browning who has already showed he can play in this league.
To straighten out my response. I don't care which Jones was being referred to here. I question whether NE would give up the pick because they do need a QB. As far as the. Giants I 'm leaning in the direction that the Giants are looking strongly at the draft for a potential future QB too. I question whether they'd be willing to give up that much to take a chance on one costing this much when they need the picks because of all the holes they have. And we have no idea at this point how the Giants rate the QBs . Giants have got themselves between a rock and a hard place. The Giants better be absolutely positive that this QB is the real deal if they make that trade.
Leaving aside what we want, what I think will happen is
WR at 6, Edge at 39, QB at 47 or maybe 70. Best of the rest.
Don't shoot me, that's just what I'm predicting given that it's the Giants. I think the Giants will recognize they need a QB but will take him on Day Two because the WR value will be there at 6 (good reason), and they don't want to "undermine" DJ (not so good, but that's the Giants).
There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.
Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.
assuming Chicago takes Williams, which AB does Wash take? I know most analysts have Maye pegged for that spot, but Kingsbury may prefer Daniels. He likes a dual threat QB.
They’re taking Maye.
We can’t be trading three 2nd round picks given state of roster. I’m not on board and I’m convinced Giants are going to still give Jones a 2-3 yr window and chance to be NFL comeback player of the year next year.
Lol. Riiight. Hope in one hand, shit in the other. See which one fills up faster.
Also, this team can be trading three 2nd round picks if they believe that QB they’re getting is a franchise player. It’s really pretty simple.
Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for.
Are all of them more talented with more upside than Jones?
Sure. But the cost to move up to get any of them is still too high IMO. There is going to be a massive bidding war to draft them, especially whichever two are the last available. Teams behind us that need a QB will likely go into full panic mode. How much are you willing to pay to draft one of them, especially when 50% of first round QBs bust? It's fine to take one if they fall to six (although I still think that is too high for McCarthy), but I wouldn't move up for any of them.
Sure. But the cost to move up to get any of them is still too high IMO. There is going to be a massive bidding war to draft them, especially whichever two are the last available. Teams behind us that need a QB will likely go into full panic mode. How much are you willing to pay to draft one of them, especially when 50% of first round QBs bust? It's fine to take one if they fall to six (although I still think that is too high for McCarthy), but I wouldn't move up for any of them.
There are no sure things in any draft at any position, so I am comfortable with the potential bust rate because the cost of doing nothing is even riskier at this point.
I want the talent over any concern about the bust rate.
So, giving up three seconds is a layup to add any of the big three.
There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.
Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.
Stop talking to your dog and read what’s actually written before you reply. I made no reference to standing pat at QB. Frankly, if this was my team, I’d go hard after Browning. But there’s no way I’m trading 3 seconds to move up …
There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.
Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.
Stop talking to your dog and read what’s actually written before you reply. I made no reference to standing pat at QB. Frankly, if this was my team, I’d go hard after Browning. But there’s no way I’m trading 3 seconds to move up …
Ok, maybe seitch to decaf. I wasn't necessarily directing that at you. I was speaking in general.
Maybe calm down and dont take internet opinions so seriously.
RE: How many fucking dupes are we dealing with here?
Different scenarios call for different approaches. Exchanging those second round picks into a game changing qb would be worth it. Obviously we do not know which players are worth paying extra for. The team may be looking more at their projections of those players. There are risks to probably all scenarios in the draft, you make the best decision you can with information you have. One way is not necessarily destined for any outcome.
Every single pick Schoen has at his disposal and almost every
Why would it be dumb? What if they like Daniels & Maye equally and think they are both franchise altering QB talents? That would be dumb?
Apparently they’re split internally on sticking with Jones
It depends if they like the 3rd QB option.
Another team, may make a move before draft day to get to #3. Just like jets did.
So it could get interesting next week.
+1
Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for. The most that I would consider is moving up to #5 if one of them slipped that far. But the cost would still likely be prohibitively expensive because teams a few spots behind us would likely be willing to offer a ton to move up to #5. The worst thing any team can do in the draft is get into a bidding war for any player. That is especially true for a team like the Giants with a ton of holes.
Teams should be build through the draft. To do that, you need draft picks. Stand pat or trade down.
Based on the background of yours that you have shared, I totally believe you. But that is just insane to me to be in the position that they are in in a draft class like this one and to stick with Mac Jones.
He was talking about Patriots sticking with Mac Jones. But you could say the same about both teams and their version of a Jones...
Disregard that, my brain inserted 'Mac' into his comment, I'm a dummy. But still, can't see either franchise moving forward with either QB.
I agree, but there have been rumblings about NE trying to pick up a vet QB. Kraft will be 83, and wants another ring, he may not have time to wait for a rookie QB to pan out.
Why? The people actually running the show are horrible at it.
They’re taking Maye.
We can’t be trading three 2nd round picks given state of roster. I’m not on board and I’m convinced Giants are going to still give Jones a 2-3 yr window and chance to be NFL comeback player of the year next year.
Let somebody else pay that insanity.
Right
I just don’t understand this line of thinking. NO player in the draft is proven, and any position can bust out. The difference is that QB is the most important position on the field, it is the one position you SHOULD be willing to take a chance on. Waiting until you have a good roster to find a QB is ridiculous.
Disregard that, my brain inserted 'Mac' into his comment, I'm a dummy. But still, can't see either franchise moving forward with either QB.
It was about Mac
Agreed
In addition we have so many holes to plug….that I think we should let Saquon move on as I would rather allocate that money to fill needs in other areas….OL, DL
Lol, the end of my post I was talking to my dog while doing speech to text.
Im not going to comment on that... At least its a new thought.
b. the 2025 draft is reportedly going to be super weak at QB.
Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy all have too many warts to move up for.
Are all of them more talented with more upside than Jones?
Don't shoot me, that's just what I'm predicting given that it's the Giants. I think the Giants will recognize they need a QB but will take him on Day Two because the WR value will be there at 6 (good reason), and they don't want to "undermine" DJ (not so good, but that's the Giants).
You could say that about Tommy DeVito. And Danny DeVito.
There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.
Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.
Lol. Riiight. Hope in one hand, shit in the other. See which one fills up faster.
Also, this team can be trading three 2nd round picks if they believe that QB they’re getting is a franchise player. It’s really pretty simple.
Sure. But the cost to move up to get any of them is still too high IMO. There is going to be a massive bidding war to draft them, especially whichever two are the last available. Teams behind us that need a QB will likely go into full panic mode. How much are you willing to pay to draft one of them, especially when 50% of first round QBs bust? It's fine to take one if they fall to six (although I still think that is too high for McCarthy), but I wouldn't move up for any of them.
There are no sure things in any draft at any position, so I am comfortable with the potential bust rate because the cost of doing nothing is even riskier at this point.
I want the talent over any concern about the bust rate.
So, giving up three seconds is a layup to add any of the big three.
I mean, if not now, when?
There is almost no conceivable way a Giants fan can be satisfied with going into 2024 without even one highly drafted QB. Its insane.
Jones has proven to be completely unreliable health wise and totally inept performance wise. We rolled the doce on g8ving him a shot on 2022, it failed. Cut bait and mover on. You dont want a 1B in the first? Fine, trade down and take Rattler or Pratt in the 2nd (one of them at least is likely to go that high) and continue to build your team. But just know, that unless Jones flips the switch again, we are likely going into 2025 with garbage at QB once again and burning more of Thomas' and Dex' years.
Stop talking to your dog and read what’s actually written before you reply. I made no reference to standing pat at QB. Frankly, if this was my team, I’d go hard after Browning. But there’s no way I’m trading 3 seconds to move up …
Ok, maybe seitch to decaf. I wasn't necessarily directing that at you. I was speaking in general.
Maybe calm down and dont take internet opinions so seriously.
Well we know of one
Especially since they seem to do well with 2nd round picks.
I would not be surprised if Schoen trades back a few spots and takes Nix (or McCarthy) while getting an additional 2nd and 5th for the move.
However, I think he stays and takes Nabers or Odunze.
They’ve got a mediocre roster making all their picks.
yeah, ok.
What if it's really only a top two with a couple of very close players.
If the Giants don't get one of their top two guys and don't see a huge difference in number three and number four, I don't see a reason to trade up at all.
yeah, ok.
They don’t?
Wandale
Ojulari
McKinney
Hernandez
Tomlinson
People wouldn’t trade the three best of those players for a franchise QB?
Wandale
Ojulari
McKinney
Hernandez
Tomlinson
People wouldn’t trade the three best of those players for a franchise QB?
It's bizarre thinking. And it assumes everything will be static going forward and we couldn't possibly make trades with other picks and/or players to claw back these second round picks.
If you have the right GM, he should be able to navigate a situation like this hypothetical and make it work.
2024 (2nd pick: 39th overall)
2025 (2nd rd pick)
2026 (2nd rd pick)
No way am I giving up both 2nd picks in 2024!!