Chris B on The Giants Insider pod made a good point... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/22/2024 7:03 pm

Listened to their latest podcast on the treadmill & while it's obvious, I don't think it can be understated: Joe needs to nail this draft. As it stands right now, we got 3 picks in the top 47. Of course there's a chance we could move up & lose picks/move back/acquire picks, but Chris made it a point of emphasis: the Giants need impact dudes. He alluded to the Lions draft last spring where the Lions got Gibbs, Campbell, LaPorta, & Branch in the first two rounds...all men who had a big impact on the Lions' season. Look at the Rams & Texans drafts too with picks like Dell & Nacua.



I think Joe's first two drafts have been alright, but not speculator as of now. & I know its a fools errand to grade drafts so soon, but I think Chris' overall point remains true: we gotta hit some HRs, not doubles. We need a huge influx of talent on this roster & the draft is where to do it.



This is a big offseason for Schoen. I'm not expecting a Lombardi in '24, but this is now his third offseason & his show. Nail it Joe.