The Daboll QB Savant Thesis christian : 2/23/2024 10:19 am

*If* you believe Daboll is secret ingredient that propelled Josh Allen into super stardom, it's perplexing to me management wouldn't want to add a high octane quarterback.



Wouldn't you feel if you have Max Verstappen behind the wheel, you get him the turbo charged V6 1,000bhp and not a minivan?



If the offensive plan is survive, maybe a Pat Shurmur character is the better approach.



Imagine an offense where the quarterback actually scared opponents. Wouldn't that be awesome?