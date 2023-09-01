Bigger salary cap increase than expected Eric on Li : 2/23/2024 12:51 pm

OTC had projected a 242m cap, so this is +13m per team.



Massive $30 million leap in the salary cap to $255.4 million per team is unprecedented jump; came as a result of the full repayment of money advanced to the teams and deferred by players during the pandemic, plus huge increase in media revenue, the league announced.