Osi on Daniel Jones

Because he was tough, had great work ethic, generally had great ball placement, and most importantly a terrible supporting cast which makes you think what if.
This year he missed multiple games again and once again was unable to make plays while not continuously turning it over which appears to stem from slower processing which is what we've heard since draft night.
Maybe it would've been different for him in a better situation but continuing to think this is his year is the definition of insanity. The offense not only didn't look substantially worse without Jones it actually looked better at times.
If you still think next year is his year, but laugh at Cowboy fans for saying "this year is our year" you really need some introspection. DJ will never be more than a middling back up and the sooner you admit that the sooner you'll stop being disappointed.
He has a great work ethic, and he hasn't blamed anyone for his deficits. He just lacks the talent to succeed in the NFL today. It is a passing league and he doesn't have the accuracy to enable his team to score in the air game very often. His best ability comes from his rushing abilities, and after his most recent "season-ending-injury", this time involving an ACL, his mobile abilities will be decreased.
The Giants must move on from him.
I don't think his deficits are related to anything physically (well injury problems yeah), but his big problem has always been how his mind works in the pocket. Sy saw it on his tape as a prospect and it's still the same. He doesn't have a quick, intuitive mind required to be a franchise qb in the league.
He has athletic aka physical limitations,
too. He's not consistent in anything he does. He struggles with accuracy to leverage points. He doesn't anticipate well in the pocket. He lacks awareness and sense. And more. These are things great athletes do well. Why is Steph Curry a monstrous 3 point shooter. It's not only mental. His consistency is a physical gift.
Lamar is a top paid QB and we have non-Raven fans making excuses for him and his piss play in the playoffs.
Yep. Don't forget Justin Herbert, how'd he look this year?
lol. Herbert played injured all season. His weapons and OLine were the same as they’ve always been. Do you really want to compwhat Herbert has done in the league with your boy Jones? There isn’t ONE person in any capacity in the NFL that would take Jones over Herbert. Just fucking stop, clown.
Let's say for example if you asked a random Lions fan who is better...Herbert or DJ...they'd laugh @ the absurdity of the question. No one-except card carrying members of the DJFC & Jones' closet relatives-thinks Jones can hold a candle to Justin.
'But Jones has a playoff win & Herbert doesn't!'...I can hear the retort already.
is not paid like a top QB. He is roughly the 10th best paid QB in the NFL. When you consider that some good QBs are still on their rookie deal and some deals were signed before DJ's that ranks him somewhere between 15 and 20 based on how he is paid. I thought that was right in 2022, but he did not play that well in 2023. If you expect the 15th best QB in the NFL to overcome a bad team around him, I think you have misunderstood how the NFL works. I certainly thought and hoped that DJ would become a top 10 QB in 2023. Instead, he got worse. But the idea that he was massively overpaid coming off of his 2022 season just demonstrates a lack of understanding. He got a 2 year $80MM deal, with a team option for two more years at $80MM. You can reasonably argue that he should have only gotten $70 or $75MM guaranteed. Or that it was a mistake to sign him at all. But given the landscape of the NFL QB world, he was not overpaid by a lot, if at all. And the Giants have an easy out next year.
I suppose this applies to the Golden Boy Herbert, too? Josh Palmer would probably the #1 WR on this team.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
Justin Herbert could retire tomorrow and it would take Jones 3.5 seasons to catch him in touchdowns at his current career pace. That’s not just a supporting cast issue.
I thought we were talking about delivering something meaningful - like playoff success. For all of the great things Herbert's done, he hasn't delivered anything meaningful.
Let's pretend you own an expansion NFL team. Let's pretend you have the choice of two quarterbacks to lead your team. You can pick Justin Herbert or Daniel Jones. Let's say their salaries are identical. Who are you taking ?
They talk about adding all this talent around him like he’s getting paid league min or is in year 2 of a rookie contract. You MIGHT have a case to make if either were the situation.
Once a QB takes up close to 25% of the cap and is in his 5th+ year, all that talk needs to stop. Like years ago.
It was a horrible contract for a slow-processing, mediocre-armed QB who had his best year (the legendary 2022 season) dumping the ball off or scrambling almost all of the time - and now we’re dealing with all the natural fallout of that.
Like 3-4 posters? Daniel Jones lives inside so many posters heads here, that is really scary. I bet they literally wake up, come here and try to think of a different way to say the same thing hundreds a time a day.
It’s really sad for these people. It’s like it’s the most important part of their day to come here and bash one individual player who has one year left on this team and may never even play again for them.
Osi is talking to the DJFC?? The fictitious group that some of you obsess about and reference several times a week.
You guys probably should step back and see how unhinged you sound. Won't happen - but it should.
Wait, you honestly think it’s “fictitious” that there’s a group of fans that have made excuse after excuse after excuse for Daniel Jones? Because THEY are the ones referred to as the DJFC. It’s just simpler to refer to those people as that than tying out “ the fans that absolutely love Daniel Jones and will stop at nothing to make excuses for him because they’ve somehow convinced themselves that he can someday be better than he’s ever been in his life” every time those fans are being addressed. Osi doesn’t need to know that moniker that BBI created to be talking about that exact group of people.
It’s absolutely astonishing that you would think that anyone was suggesting that Osi thought there was an actual fan club named that and he was targeting that specific “club” rather then the fans with that specific mindset. Incredible
Decline in play from one year to the next than an offensive line that went from a horrible 49 sacks allowed to an historic 85 sacks allowed. Would love to see an elite quarterback play with this line.
This board has always had a strong bias towards eliminating any players who are making any kind of good money. I remember when there was an alliance to get rid of Hakim Nicks, because he was “dogging it” in practice. Sure, it was his contract year so he wasn’t working hard in practice.
Jones’ injuries are more problematic. But considering all the time and money that the Giants have invested in Daniel Jones, they would be grossly negligent not to see him again with an improved line. He should be on a short enough string, so that if he doesn’t cut it, they will try out another young quarterback in his place. Just not one that they trade four premium draft picks to draft.
All anyone writes about here is offense. We are only a couple of past rushers away from being a top half defense. Helps offense by getting them better field position and not having to come from far behind.
RE: RE: How is it fictitious? That group certainly exists posting here.
And yet, here you are . Again. Posting on the same exact threads you constantly ridicule others for posting on. I’ve brought this to your attention several times and you always say that you don’t post on threads related to Daniel Jones. The problem is, you actually post on every single one of them. Is there something tricky about the thread title that threw you off? You could have easily stayed away from the thread. Yet, here you are. Again.
As I said before, your self awareness absolutely sucks.
RE: How is it fictitious? That group certainly exists posting here.
Like 3-4 posters? Daniel Jones lives inside so many posters heads here, that is really scary. I bet they literally wake up, come here and try to think of a different way to say the same thing hundreds a time a day.
It’s really sad for these people. It’s like it’s the most important part of their day to come here and bash one individual player who has one year left on this team and may never even play again for them.
Haha to 3-4!
You mistakenly typed a dash in your response.
RE: RE: How is it fictitious? That group certainly exists posting here.
Nobody wants to run Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence out of town.
When will it ever end? He was outplayed by a mediocre journeyman and an undrafted rookie FA. What more do you need to see? You really want to squander another season? Your contention, that we spent so much so we have to see more, is a classic example of sunk cost fallacy. The reason to play Jones rests on does he give us the best chance to grow into a Super Bowl contender, not how much we already spent. This is a basic business principle.
Agree, he seems to be a good kid, works hard but that isn't enough. DJ could be the Trent Dilfer or Jim McMahon on a contender, but extremely difficult to build that kind of team with an 85 Bears/2000 Ravens caliber defense. QB with running such a big part of his game combined with the serious injury history means we have to move on, this year or next.
Agree, he seems to be a good kid, works hard but that isn't enough. DJ could be the Trent Dilfer or Jim McMahon on a contender, but extremely difficult to build that kind of team with an 85 Bears/2000 Ravens caliber defense. QB with running such a big part of his game combined with the serious injury history means we have to move on, this year or next.
I have to say that McMahon had legit QB NFL passing talent. He didn't need to do much in '85 and then his career was derailed by a horrible dirty move that had no business in football even back then.
And yet, here you are . Again. Posting on the same exact threads you constantly ridicule others for posting on. I’ve brought this to your attention several times and you always say that you don’t post on threads related to Daniel Jones. The problem is, you actually post on every single one of them. Is there something tricky about the thread title that threw you off? You could have easily stayed away from the thread. Yet, here you are. Again.
As I said before, your self awareness absolutely sucks.
Every single one. I just checked my active thread thst I posted I. And this is my FIRST one. I think this is my first post about Jones in about 2 weeks - haha. How many you at? 500? 1000?
Your awareness or intelligence might be the one thst actually sucks. Keep crying in all these threads. The humor makes my day with the rest of the know it alls.
I'm not as bearish on Jones as others. I think there's a place for him in the NFL among the 3rd or 4th tier of QBs. Alongside the Brissetts, Taylors, Garapollos of the world.
I don't discount the impact awful pass protection had on him, especially early in the year. And that set the tone for the whole season.
In my view he's simply a guy you can do so much better than, and it's clear as day when watching. He's about as good as Tyrod Taylor.
It reminds me so much of EOL Manning. Go in circles to explain why, but include "not very good" in the evaluation as well.
I think you may be doing a disservice to Tyrod! At least Tyrod could semi-move the offense even with the crappy protection, too bad he is so erratic throwing the ball.
Jones has the better arm, but Tyrod just sees the field so much better.
You are probably right in that after the Giants let Jones go, he will hook up with another team as backup.
Is his unwillingness to throw downfield. Janes actually was a decent deep ball thrower in his rookie year and they emphasized it all training camp. But when the bullets were flying for real, Jones froze up and regressed to checkdown king. This is literally the reason he was outperformed by his backups this year. You can't have an effective offense without a vertical passing game.
Is his unwillingness to throw downfield. Janes actually was a decent deep ball thrower in his rookie year and they emphasized it all training camp. But when the bullets were flying for real, Jones froze up and regressed to checkdown king. This is literally the reason he was outperformed by his backups this year. You can't have an effective offense without a vertical passing game.
The rookie field downfield passing was a small sample and probably an exception and not the rule. Warren Sharp posted this the other day:
Quote:
Daniel Jones completed just 12-of-36 passes thrown over 10 yards last year
his 33% completion rate was the worst of any QB who was their team's Week 1 starter since 2020
of 129 QBs w 35+ att the last 3 yrs, he ranked:
#128 in comp %
#127 in success rate
#124 in EPA/att
How many people have no reading comprehension skills at all. Clearly Osi was not criticizing Jones for making excuses. If you think that is what is being talked about, you should probably go watch cartoons and let the adults talk. Nobody has ever suggested Jones was blaming others for his failures.
It is interesting how many of the posters who come here and make excuses after excuse for Jones are the same ones who made excuse after excuse for the moron who drafted him. On one hand I admire the complete and total love they feel for anyone the Giants have let into the building at any point in their careers, but you just can’t take what they say seriously. Their affection blinds them to facts.
...
He's got the necessary arm, he's got plus legs, he's not scared in the pocket, he doesn't seem mentally phased.
I'd modify that slightly: my impressions have been that, yes, he's not mentally phased as in 'scared', or to use JR's famous expression skittish, but he is phased in that he's tight, uptight at what might or might not unfold for him. He is anything but relaxed looking to me in viewing the defensive positioning and potential OL and playcall audibles; he strikes me as a bit frozen in what he is seeing, or not seeing. Compare his facial muscles with PM, Love, others when at pre-snap LOS, quite a contrast.
and always appreciate words from the great champion Osi.
Osi was very outspoken when they benched Eli. He said he was personally hurt. He went into all the OL issues Eli had to deal with for years and not having enough talent on the outside. The D was not doing its job as well. That "skittish" comment was made after 2013. The first year of the great destruction of the LOS that JR created.
He did say some good things about Jones. Jones for a lot of reasons (and he is one of them) just doesn't have the track record to get the benefit of the doubt imv. We will see what happens soon.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ahh....the DO IT ANYWAYZ argument....
Stafford 2.0 where his individual talent is obvious but he needs a better team (and coaching ) around him.
Not sure how that is as missed by some
-Bad OL
-Lack of weapons
Those are the two biggest we hear. To Osi's point, you don't get those reasons cited when you are making $40M AAV.
The DJFC? Excuse after excuse after excuse.
Jones certainly hasn’t, but that hasn’t stopped many from making excuses for him. I think that is what Osi is referring to.
He hasn't blamed anyone else, but there are an allegiance of fans who have, myself included. But Jones himself hasn't done nothing but act professional.
Lamar is a top paid QB and we have non-Raven fans making excuses for him and his piss play in the playoffs.
Quote:
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
Very simple .
-- DJFC, established 2019
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
Justin Herbert could retire tomorrow and it would take Jones 3.5 seasons to catch him in touchdowns at his current career pace. That’s not just a supporting cast issue.
Jones hasn't.
He has plenty of morons to do it for him.
People keep doing this and it's not smart, but they always think it's a 'gotcha' checkmate.
Lamar is a top paid QB and we have non-Raven fans making excuses for him and his piss play in the playoffs.
Yep. Don't forget Justin Herbert, how'd he look this year?
Quote:
Absolutely not wrong.
Lamar is a top paid QB and we have non-Raven fans making excuses for him and his piss play in the playoffs.
Yep. Don't forget Justin Herbert, how'd he look this year?
lol. Herbert played injured all season. His weapons and OLine were the same as they’ve always been. Do you really want to compwhat Herbert has done in the league with your boy Jones? There isn’t ONE person in any capacity in the NFL that would take Jones over Herbert. Just fucking stop, clown.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
He’s making over $40M per season. So yeah, DO IT!!!!
Yep. Don't forget Justin Herbert, how'd he look this year?
Actually, pretty solid before he got hurt and ended his season. In 12 games, he was 20 TDs/7 INTs, 65% comp%, 7YPA, and 5th in the league in QBR.
Anything else?
Let me explain what goes on.
Players like Herbert and LJax are incredibly gifted; and they have been super-productive from the get-go. Unlike Jones.
So, when guys like that are struggling, you can usually conclude it's something outside of their play. Not all of the time, but usually.
Quote:
I suppose this applies to the Golden Boy Herbert, too? Josh Palmer would probably the #1 WR on this team.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
Justin Herbert could retire tomorrow and it would take Jones 3.5 seasons to catch him in touchdowns at his current career pace. That’s not just a supporting cast issue.
I thought we were talking about delivering something meaningful - like playoff success. For all of the great things Herbert's done, he hasn't delivered anything meaningful.
Quote:
I suppose this applies to the Golden Boy Herbert, too? Josh Palmer would probably the #1 WR on this team.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
He’s making over $40M per season. So yeah, DO IT!!!!
There has to be something around him. Either good skills or a good OL. That's going to be true if Caleb Williams or Drake Maye are here too.
DJ needs to perform or he's gone, we can all agree on that.
'But Jones has a playoff win & Herbert doesn't!'...I can hear the retort already.
Quote:
In comment 16407139 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I suppose this applies to the Golden Boy Herbert, too? Josh Palmer would probably the #1 WR on this team.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
Justin Herbert could retire tomorrow and it would take Jones 3.5 seasons to catch him in touchdowns at his current career pace. That’s not just a supporting cast issue.
I thought we were talking about delivering something meaningful - like playoff success. For all of the great things Herbert's done, he hasn't delivered anything meaningful.
Herbert’s accomplishments so far outweigh the Minnesota Wild Card game
Quote:
Says Jones is or has been better than Herbs or Lamar. But the same group who bitch about Daniel are the first ones to blubber out excuses for Lamar or Herbs.
Let me explain what goes on.
Players like Herbert and LJax are incredibly gifted; and they have been super-productive from the get-go. Unlike Jones.
So, when guys like that are struggling, you can usually conclude it's something outside of their play. Not all of the time, but usually.
For Lamar, there has been a consistency and it's that he has consistently come up small in big moments. And he's getting paid well over $40M.
ajr, in an open competition, TT would beat out DJ.
Quote:
Difference between Jones and Taylor, so he is overpaid by a lot
ajr, in an open competition, TT would beat out DJ.
Fairly easier id think
Let's play this game the other way: how would the Ravens look with Daniel Jones at quarterback? How would the Chargers look with Daniel Jones at quarterback?
Get the heck out of here with that noise.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
oh please, stop with the 'what-aboutism'
Quote:
In comment 16407139 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I suppose this applies to the Golden Boy Herbert, too? Josh Palmer would probably the #1 WR on this team.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
Justin Herbert could retire tomorrow and it would take Jones 3.5 seasons to catch him in touchdowns at his current career pace. That’s not just a supporting cast issue.
I thought we were talking about delivering something meaningful - like playoff success. For all of the great things Herbert's done, he hasn't delivered anything meaningful.
Let's pretend you own an expansion NFL team. Let's pretend you have the choice of two quarterbacks to lead your team. You can pick Justin Herbert or Daniel Jones. Let's say their salaries are identical. Who are you taking ?
Once a QB takes up close to 25% of the cap and is in his 5th+ year, all that talk needs to stop. Like years ago.
It was a horrible contract for a slow-processing, mediocre-armed QB who had his best year (the legendary 2022 season) dumping the ball off or scrambling almost all of the time - and now we’re dealing with all the natural fallout of that.
Well it certainly made our ownership overrate this team's talent.
Osi is talking to the DJFC?? The fictitious group that some of you obsess about and reference several times a week.
You guys probably should step back and see how unhinged you sound. Won't happen - but it should.
DO IT ANYWAYZ
Osi is talking to the DJFC?? The fictitious group that some of you obsess about and reference several times a week.
You guys probably should step back and see how unhinged you sound. Won't happen - but it should.
Wait, you honestly think it’s “fictitious” that there’s a group of fans that have made excuse after excuse after excuse for Daniel Jones? Because THEY are the ones referred to as the DJFC. It’s just simpler to refer to those people as that than tying out “ the fans that absolutely love Daniel Jones and will stop at nothing to make excuses for him because they’ve somehow convinced themselves that he can someday be better than he’s ever been in his life” every time those fans are being addressed. Osi doesn’t need to know that moniker that BBI created to be talking about that exact group of people.
It’s absolutely astonishing that you would think that anyone was suggesting that Osi thought there was an actual fan club named that and he was targeting that specific “club” rather then the fans with that specific mindset. Incredible
Quote:
.
And yet, here you are . Again. Posting on the same exact threads you constantly ridicule others for posting on. I’ve brought this to your attention several times and you always say that you don’t post on threads related to Daniel Jones. The problem is, you actually post on every single one of them. Is there something tricky about the thread title that threw you off? You could have easily stayed away from the thread. Yet, here you are. Again.
As I said before, your self awareness absolutely sucks.
Simple answer - has any supporter of Jones called themselves a "fan club?"
Or - has a certain group of detractors try to disparage those supporters by belittling Jones and those supporters.
Doesn't take a PhD to answer that question. And it is quite childish.
A small number still think Jones can play. Most of the rest of us have moved on and realize he is not going to improve and certainly is not the answer.
Quote:
.
Haha to 3-4!
You mistakenly typed a dash in your response.
Quote:
.
Simple answer - has any supporter of Jones called themselves a "fan club?"
Or - has a certain group of detractors try to disparage those supporters by belittling Jones and those supporters.
Doesn't take a PhD to answer that question. And it is quite childish.
A small number still think Jones can play. Most of the rest of us have moved on and realize he is not going to improve and certainly is not the answer.
I see, you have decided not to renew your membership.
Quote:
In comment 16407394 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
.
Simple answer - has any supporter of Jones called themselves a "fan club?"
Or - has a certain group of detractors try to disparage those supporters by belittling Jones and those supporters.
Doesn't take a PhD to answer that question. And it is quite childish.
A small number still think Jones can play. Most of the rest of us have moved on and realize he is not going to improve and certainly is not the answer.
I see, you have decided not to renew your membership.
What membership?
Nobody wants to run Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence out of town.
When will it ever end? He was outplayed by a mediocre journeyman and an undrafted rookie FA. What more do you need to see? You really want to squander another season? Your contention, that we spent so much so we have to see more, is a classic example of sunk cost fallacy. The reason to play Jones rests on does he give us the best chance to grow into a Super Bowl contender, not how much we already spent. This is a basic business principle.
Agree, he seems to be a good kid, works hard but that isn't enough. DJ could be the Trent Dilfer or Jim McMahon on a contender, but extremely difficult to build that kind of team with an 85 Bears/2000 Ravens caliber defense. QB with running such a big part of his game combined with the serious injury history means we have to move on, this year or next.
Quote:
I'd say his shitty play is more 'problematic', but that's just me.
I don't discount the impact awful pass protection had on him, especially early in the year. And that set the tone for the whole season.
In my view he's simply a guy you can do so much better than, and it's clear as day when watching. He's about as good as Tyrod Taylor.
It reminds me so much of EOL Manning. Go in circles to explain why, but include "not very good" in the evaluation as well.
Quote:
In comment 16407394 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
.
And yet, here you are . Again. Posting on the same exact threads you constantly ridicule others for posting on. I’ve brought this to your attention several times and you always say that you don’t post on threads related to Daniel Jones. The problem is, you actually post on every single one of them. Is there something tricky about the thread title that threw you off? You could have easily stayed away from the thread. Yet, here you are. Again.
As I said before, your self awareness absolutely sucks.
Every single one. I just checked my active thread thst I posted I. And this is my FIRST one. I think this is my first post about Jones in about 2 weeks - haha. How many you at? 500? 1000?
Your awareness or intelligence might be the one thst actually sucks. Keep crying in all these threads. The humor makes my day with the rest of the know it alls.
I don't discount the impact awful pass protection had on him, especially early in the year. And that set the tone for the whole season.
In my view he's simply a guy you can do so much better than, and it's clear as day when watching. He's about as good as Tyrod Taylor.
It reminds me so much of EOL Manning. Go in circles to explain why, but include "not very good" in the evaluation as well.
I think you may be doing a disservice to Tyrod! At least Tyrod could semi-move the offense even with the crappy protection, too bad he is so erratic throwing the ball.
Jones has the better arm, but Tyrod just sees the field so much better.
You are probably right in that after the Giants let Jones go, he will hook up with another team as backup.
He's got the necessary arm, he's got plus legs, he's not scared in the pocket, he doesn't seem mentally phased.
But there are only so many times the offense sucks, and the post analysis shows plays out there he misses or never sees.
He's a quarterback from central casting, playing the part of a quarterback, who in point-of-fact, isn't a very good one.
He's got the necessary arm, he's got plus legs, he's not scared in the pocket, he doesn't seem mentally phased.
But there are only so many times the offense sucks, and the post analysis shows plays out there he misses or never sees.
He's a quarterback from central casting, playing the part of a quarterback, who in point-of-fact, isn't a very good one.
Yep
Play great football with a bad OL and skill playerz or we’ll keep drafting QBs until we find Mahomez!
Too funny.
The rookie field downfield passing was a small sample and probably an exception and not the rule. Warren Sharp posted this the other day:
his 33% completion rate was the worst of any QB who was their team's Week 1 starter since 2020
of 129 QBs w 35+ att the last 3 yrs, he ranked:
#128 in comp %
#127 in success rate
#124 in EPA/att
You said the magic words. Welcome to the clubhouse!
To the left you can enjoy our selection of Charlotte Latin School highlights on repeat.
Sadly that was lost on too many
It is interesting how many of the posters who come here and make excuses after excuse for Jones are the same ones who made excuse after excuse for the moron who drafted him. On one hand I admire the complete and total love they feel for anyone the Giants have let into the building at any point in their careers, but you just can’t take what they say seriously. Their affection blinds them to facts.
He's got the necessary arm, he's got plus legs, he's not scared in the pocket, he doesn't seem mentally phased.
I'd modify that slightly: my impressions have been that, yes, he's not mentally phased as in 'scared', or to use JR's famous expression skittish, but he is phased in that he's tight, uptight at what might or might not unfold for him. He is anything but relaxed looking to me in viewing the defensive positioning and potential OL and playcall audibles; he strikes me as a bit frozen in what he is seeing, or not seeing. Compare his facial muscles with PM, Love, others when at pre-snap LOS, quite a contrast.
On the way to the combine next week for one my linebackers then to Boulder for some basketball recruiting
Quote:
How are you doing? Busy time of year? (:
On the way to the combine next week for one my linebackers then to Boulder for some basketball recruiting
Let us know what you hear while you’re out there. Combines always good for some rumors and scuttlebut.
Osi was very outspoken when they benched Eli. He said he was personally hurt. He went into all the OL issues Eli had to deal with for years and not having enough talent on the outside. The D was not doing its job as well. That "skittish" comment was made after 2013. The first year of the great destruction of the LOS that JR created.
He did say some good things about Jones. Jones for a lot of reasons (and he is one of them) just doesn't have the track record to get the benefit of the doubt imv. We will see what happens soon.
Quote:
In comment 16407146 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16407139 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I suppose this applies to the Golden Boy Herbert, too? Josh Palmer would probably the #1 WR on this team.
This is the NFL. No QB is delivering much of anything with subpar skills and subpar OL.
Justin Herbert could retire tomorrow and it would take Jones 3.5 seasons to catch him in touchdowns at his current career pace. That’s not just a supporting cast issue.
I thought we were talking about delivering something meaningful - like playoff success. For all of the great things Herbert's done, he hasn't delivered anything meaningful.
Herbert’s accomplishments so far outweigh the Minnesota Wild Card game
No, they don't, not if accept Osi's premise.