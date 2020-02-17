for display only
Xavier McKinney tweets..

TrustTheProcess : 2/25/2024 11:29 am
Who knows anymore..
Another drama queen that says he's all about the team but isn't.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2024 11:33 am : link
He has a really short memory of how the Giants stood by him when he fucked the team over with his ATV accident. The Giants could have went after his money but didn't.
RE: Another drama queen that says he's all about the team but isn't.  
GruningsOnTheHill : 2/25/2024 11:39 am : link
In comment 16407540 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He has a really short memory of how the Giants stood by him when he fucked the team over with his ATV accident. The Giants could have went after his money but didn't.

+ infinity
This guy is… interesting  
Dave in PA : 2/25/2024 11:40 am : link
let him go be appreciated elsewhere
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/25/2024 11:43 am : link
Maybe he tried out a new bar for the first time last night and he’s longing for his usual watering hole where they buy him back rounds?
Buh  
Spider43 : 2/25/2024 11:44 am : link
Bye.
Wtf  
mpinmaine : 2/25/2024 11:46 am : link
With this guy??
Deep Thoughts . . .  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 2/25/2024 11:47 am : link
By Jack Handey
Use the cash  
eric2425ny : 2/25/2024 11:48 am : link
To sign a couple of free agent guards.
It's been pretty obvious since late last season  
Gruber : 2/25/2024 12:07 pm : link
that McKinney will go to the highest bidder.
And once he signs, he'll come out with some BS about how it wasn't about the money.
They've lost with him  
Sean : 2/25/2024 12:10 pm : link
They can lose without him. This guy seems like trouble.
I love player tweet threads  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2024 12:20 pm : link
the expert takes on their meanings are a treat.
God forbid he walks  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/25/2024 12:21 pm : link
And our 28th ranked defense drops to 29th
Sounds  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/25/2024 12:32 pm : link
like Xavier needs a hug.

He'd never be on a Bill Parcells team. Too emotionally soft.

But that's the NFL today.
Never go where you are tolerated  
kelly : 2/25/2024 12:32 pm : link
Only go where the money is highest.

So much for once a Giant always a Giant
I’d rather  
TommyWiseau : 2/25/2024 12:33 pm : link
Spend the money on the Oline and Dline/pass rusher IMO
the kicker  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/25/2024 12:33 pm : link
is this putz smashed his hand in the middle of a playoff season doing something he was contractually prohibited from doing. And the team stood by him when everyone was calling for his head.
Not exact  
Sammo85 : 2/25/2024 12:38 pm : link
But a good hint early parameters of what he sees his value as and what Giants do aren’t close to the ballpark.

perhaps it is because I want him to stay but..  
AROCK1000 : 2/25/2024 12:40 pm : link
I don't see to much in this tweet that concerns me...
RE: …  
Festina Lente : 2/25/2024 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16407550 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Maybe he tried out a new bar for the first time last night and he’s longing for his usual watering hole where they buy him back rounds?


Where everybody knows your name
These Alabama guys tend to be really weird  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/25/2024 12:43 pm : link
...freakin coddled down in Tuscaloosa like living gods and most (not all) can't handle the slightest misfortune or criticism.
I’d be fine letting him walk  
Mike from Ohio : 2/25/2024 12:51 pm : link
He is a good player, but between the ATV accident and these emo tweets, he doesn’t feel like a guy you build a winning culture around.

Give him a team-friendly offer and if he turns it down get his facility pass and wish him well.
He’s a good player  
M.S. : 2/25/2024 12:57 pm : link

Giants will get a 3rd around comp.

Next.
RE: He’s a good player  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/25/2024 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16407594 M.S. said:
Quote:

Giants will get a 3rd around comp.

Next.


Only if they don't sign someone of similar value.
Do not want this type of person on the team  
kelsto811 : 2/25/2024 1:08 pm : link
The cryptic tweets via social media that obviously are related to his situation, would rather a person who keeps it in-house.
RE: the kicker  
Chris684 : 2/25/2024 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16407578 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is this putz smashed his hand in the middle of a playoff season doing something he was contractually prohibited from doing. And the team stood by him when everyone was calling for his head.


Unbelievable.

Xavier can go elsewhere as far as I’m concerned.
We need o line help more than safety help  
kelly : 2/25/2024 1:18 pm : link
cornerback for that matter.
Disease of Me  
Sean : 2/25/2024 1:19 pm : link
Everyone wants to get paid. Where is the winning? The first playoff win in a decade which was followed by a 38-7 loss to a division rival. Since then:

-Jones paid
-Lawrence paid
-Thomas paid
-Barkley wants to be paid long term
-McKinney wants to be paid long term

I do think Lawrence & Thomas can be pillars on a winning team. McKinney I have a lot of concerns. I didn't like how he criticized both Judge and Martindale publicly and now he's noisy on twitter. Not to mention the ATV accident.
Maybe this message was meant for DJ.  
Spider56 : 2/25/2024 1:26 pm : link
He's a very good young player - and seems to be a leader  
PatersonPlank : 2/25/2024 1:30 pm : link
These are the guys we need to keep. Can't just let everyone go because they deserve more money
That tweet makes him sound like a pussy, tbh.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/25/2024 1:32 pm : link
Not surprising in the least, either.

Go ride another ATV, dipshit.
He Wants To Hit FA  
MojoEd : 2/25/2024 1:36 pm : link
And wants to discourage NYG from using any type of tag. Whatever. “It’s a business.”
RE: the kicker  
Milton : 2/25/2024 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16407578 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is this putz smashed his hand in the middle of a playoff season doing something he was contractually prohibited from doing. And the team stood by him when everyone was calling for his head.
And instead of being apologetic, he refused to own up to it and refused to answer questions about it. Fucking asshole.
This seems like a nothingburger  
ThreePoints : 2/25/2024 1:45 pm : link
You see these random affirmations all over social media on the daily.
RE: He's a very good young player - and seems to be a leader  
Milton : 2/25/2024 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16407609 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
These are the guys we need to keep. Can't just let everyone go because they deserve more money
A leader? Are you kidding me? He comes off as the exact opposite.
I MO this is another  
mpinmaine : 2/25/2024 1:51 pm : link
Middle finger to the Giants.
He is a guy I wanted back but now I don't care either way.
OBJ and Toney Jr if you ask me,
Next thing he will sign and shortly later say more shit about NYG and or try to get a trade forced or something like this..
Thse guys are making me sick all over the nfl.

Our offer should be this..nothing.
Who the fuck cares  
djm : 2/25/2024 1:57 pm : link
..
RE: Sounds  
Sec 103 : 2/25/2024 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16407575 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
like Xavier needs a hug.

He'd never be on a Bill Parcells team. Too emotionally soft.

But that's the NFL today.


Indeed, the entire country is like this (or at least these generations)... Soft as a Mr Softie cone on an August afternoon in NYC
ya'll read way too much into Social Media thoughts  
blueblood : 2/25/2024 1:58 pm : link
1) you have zero idea what he is talking about. Could be football related. Might not be.

2) Players are smart and work fans to create narratives and add pressure onto teams as much as teams do..

3) Negotiations can get tough. Player says Im worth this much and why. Team says well your worth this much because of this... This issue.. what we see you dont do.. Player says Im worth as much as this guy.. team says.. oh yeah well that guy got 8 ints.. how may did you get??? that player had 100 tackles.. how many did you have ?

That can make someone feel unappreciated...

Remember when Strahan and then Osi were out the door and not coming back?

Can you imagine what that would have been like if Social Media was a thing then,, yeeesh
RE: I love player tweet threads  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/25/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16407570 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the expert takes on their meanings are a treat.


I kind of agree with you. But the need for these guys to say absolutely whatever is on their minds in an incomprehensible manner is just begging to be ridiculed.

Hell people seem to use this place to do the same thing except its always about the same topic.
RE: Another drama queen that says he's all about the team but isn't.  
upnyg : 2/25/2024 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16407540 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He has a really short memory of how the Giants stood by him when he fucked the team over with his ATV accident. The Giants could have went after his money but didn't.

JPP did they same thing. Short memories on these players. Giants are a good organization.
the hate here  
ElitoCanton : 2/25/2024 2:16 pm : link
for McKinney is ridiculous. He's a very good player in his prime. I hope he is back.
RE: RE: Another drama queen that says he's all about the team but isn't.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2024 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16407640 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16407540 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


He has a really short memory of how the Giants stood by him when he fucked the team over with his ATV accident. The Giants could have went after his money but didn't.


JPP did they same thing. Short memories on these players. Giants are a good organization.


JPP was a great player but he went through the same shit with the fans and public perception. McKinney is making a habit of it now.
RE: Another drama queen that says he's all about the team but isn't.  
2ndroundKO : 2/25/2024 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16407540 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He has a really short memory of how the Giants stood by him when he fucked the team over with his ATV accident. The Giants could have went after his money but didn't.


What makes you so sure he's conveying what you're saying?
Or what...  
2ndroundKO : 2/25/2024 2:21 pm : link
you're assuming, I should say.
Show. Me. The.  
Lurts : 2/25/2024 2:24 pm : link
Money.
I'd  
AcidTest : 2/25/2024 2:26 pm : link
like to resign him, but think we'll be outbid by someone who pays him crazy money.

I do agree he should be less talkative and more appreciative of the fact that as Eric said the Giants stood by him after he did something he was contractually prohibited from doing.

I think we can survive without him.
RE: He's a very good young player - and seems to be a leader  
ZogZerg : 2/25/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16407609 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
These are the guys we need to keep. Can't just let everyone go because they deserve more money


I don't think you understand what a leader is....
Actually there is a lot  
jvm52106 : 2/25/2024 2:34 pm : link
There in that message. It's actually two completely different tracts- one is basically saying the Giants tolerate his behavior and the other says he wants to be appreciated.

So in essence he wants a team to accept his (crap), whatever that crap is period and to just be appreciative of his presence.

I say you talk a lot for a guy who hasn't been a leader of s shut down defense or winning organization. In fact you have been part of losing a lot a d in your one winning season you go and fuck yourself up while on a break..

Yeah, no big loss here. We can get a young cheap safety while filling actually areas of true need..
RE: Or what...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16407649 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
you're assuming, I should say.


Because he has clearly stated numerous times about how he values himself and what he wants. Yes, you can look at this one tweet and argue it didn't mean anything. However, when you look at the big picture, you know what he is saying.
I think many here are missing  
Dave on the UWS : 2/25/2024 2:46 pm : link
the point. He’s started “negotiating” via social media. Schoen was not fond of that last year when Barkley made some comments.
As Eric pointed out, when this schmuck violated his contract and virtually ended his career at the bye last year, the organization stood bye him. He’s completely ignoring that fact and treating them with disrespect. (I.e. show me the money or else).
He would be an asset on the field, but if he’s going to be a “dick” screw him.
You did build a long term culture with attitudes like this.
RE: He's a very good young player - and seems to be a leader  
Sammo85 : 2/25/2024 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16407609 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
These are the guys we need to keep. Can't just let everyone go because they deserve more money


His behavior the last few years shows anything but, pouting multiple times publicly and getting hurt stupidly.

And yes you do let players leave who want too much money.
RE: the kicker  
gersh : 2/25/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16407578 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is this putz smashed his hand in the middle of a playoff season doing something he was contractually prohibited from doing. And the team stood by him when everyone was calling for his head.


Exacltly, they already shows him a lot of loyalty and love through that.
It’s all about the Benjamins
at the time of the accident  
fkap : 2/25/2024 3:10 pm : link
the predominant mood on BBI was to treat him gently to generate good will come contract time.

I said, fuck that, show the idiot some tough love and hand out some sort of punishment. Kind acts rarely get remembered for too long, but an environment of consequences for actions have a longer memory. Either way, come contract time, it's all about showing the money.
It’s business  
jeff57 : 2/25/2024 3:42 pm : link
Don’t take it personally. That goes for everyone concerned.
RE: Another drama queen that says he's all about the team but isn't.  
Mayo2JZ : 2/25/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16407540 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He has a really short memory of how the Giants stood by him when he fucked the team over with his ATV accident. The Giants could have went after his money but didn't.


Exactly! I guess the Giants have just tolerated him since that accident. Shame on NYG!
RE: I love player tweet threads  
Mayo2JZ : 2/25/2024 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16407570 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the expert takes on their meanings are a treat.


Of course you understand exactly what McKinney means. Great to have you on BBI
Pinnock showed plenty last year,  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/25/2024 3:53 pm : link
Apparently people thought Belton took a step and G Owens looked quite good albeit in preseason.
RE: RE: I love player tweet threads  
Mayo2JZ : 2/25/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16407636 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16407570 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


the expert takes on their meanings are a treat.



I kind of agree with you. But the need for these guys to say absolutely whatever is on their minds in an incomprehensible manner is just begging to be ridiculed.

Hell people seem to use this place to do the same thing except its always about the same topic.


And that’s the rub about Twitter/X. It’s the bathroom wall of America and any inane thought that comes into your head you just go ahead and post
RE: RE: Or what...  
2ndroundKO : 2/25/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16407659 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16407649 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


you're assuming, I should say.



Because he has clearly stated numerous times about how he values himself and what he wants. Yes, you can look at this one tweet and argue it didn't mean anything. However, when you look at the big picture, you know what he is saying.

Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.
Guys used to whine about their contracts in the Parcells era too.  
bceagle05 : 2/25/2024 4:32 pm : link
They just didn’t have social media in those days to whine even more.
RE: Guys used to whine about their contracts in the Parcells era too.  
Ceez2.0 : 2/25/2024 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16407721 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
They just didn’t have social media in those days to whine even more.


Exactly. Some still haven't got used to or accepted that this is the world we live in. People in general use these platforms to express themselves. Good and bad. I didn't take anything from that tweet other than he wants to be appreciated aka paid handsomely. Not the end of the world. If it works for him, great. If not, on to the next one for he and the team.
RE: RE: RE: Or what...  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/25/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16407711 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 16407659 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16407649 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


you're assuming, I should say.



Because he has clearly stated numerous times about how he values himself and what he wants. Yes, you can look at this one tweet and argue it didn't mean anything. However, when you look at the big picture, you know what he is saying.


Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.


If he is airing dirty laundry about his personal life, pretty safe bet he would do the same about his employer.

Its just dumb any way you wish to spin it. Maybe theres another team that does more than tolerate a marble cheesecake hairstyle
RE: RE: RE: Or what...  
BigBlueShock : 2/25/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16407711 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 16407659 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16407649 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


you're assuming, I should say.



Because he has clearly stated numerous times about how he values himself and what he wants. Yes, you can look at this one tweet and argue it didn't mean anything. However, when you look at the big picture, you know what he is saying.


Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.

lol. Riiiiight. He’s talking about his girl 😂🤣😂
Seems he is  
Joe Beckwith : 2/25/2024 5:33 pm : link
continuing his running message of wanting to be ‘appreciated and respected’, aka. Gimme mo’ money than the Giants and I’m outta there like a bullet.
Players tweet a lot  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2024 5:37 pm : link
usually it’s dumb stuff and should be shrugged off. If NFL teams cared about them as much as fans they wouldn’t be signing these players.
Yeah but that's not what this is, no matter how much you think  
ThomasG : 2/25/2024 5:50 pm : link
it's dumb.

Hopefully XM listens to a bit more reason where he sits in the pecking order of league Safeties. If not, so be it.

Did The Sphinx  
bluefin : 2/25/2024 6:06 pm : link
hack X’s twitter?
Players who do their talking on the field..  
DefenseWins : 2/25/2024 6:15 pm : link
usually do not have to be mouthy in public. With a few exceptions of course.

At this point, I am okay if we let him go. This bullshit I don't want in my locker room. This is why Mark Haynes was traded to Denver. He was talking too much in the locker room stirring up shit. Haynes was one of the best corners in the league at that time too.
I'm so tired of this guys act  
Ned In Atlanta : 2/25/2024 6:22 pm : link
Football wise they should probably resign him but he's a drama queen and a gigantic pain in the ass waiting to happen if they pay him
Not Going to Even Read the Tweets  
Samiam : 2/25/2024 6:30 pm : link
Twitter is a language I don’t understand. But, this I do know. McKinney is probably the 2nd best player this defense, maybe the 3rd. On sn injury prone team, he played every down and he was effective. Plus, Bowen’s defense will highlight his skills more than Wink’s. Last, I think its crazy to think Belton is even close to as good and will never be, nor is Pinnock.

I dont know positional value or what safeties should be paid relative to a chart if one exists. That said, McKinney was one of the few draft picks Gettleman got right. Losing McKinney would be a huge loss
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/25/2024 6:33 pm : link
I think we all agree X is going where he can get the most coin. If Australia created a football league tomorrow & the Melbourne team offered him more $ than an NFL team did, he'd be in Aussie tomorrow.
That tweet  
cjd2404 : 2/25/2024 7:24 pm : link
Or rather that quote is actually attributed to Motivational speaker Paul F. Davis. The actual quote is
"If you don't feel it, flee from it. Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated." Maybe X just took inspiration from a book or saw the guy speak.
RE: That tweet  
BigBlueShock : 2/25/2024 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16407845 cjd2404 said:
Quote:
Or rather that quote is actually attributed to Motivational speaker Paul F. Davis. The actual quote is
"If you don't feel it, flee from it. Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated." Maybe X just took inspiration from a book or saw the guy speak.

That’s deep
RE: RE: RE: RE: Or what...  
2ndroundKO : 2/25/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16407731 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16407711 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


In comment 16407659 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16407649 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


you're assuming, I should say.



Because he has clearly stated numerous times about how he values himself and what he wants. Yes, you can look at this one tweet and argue it didn't mean anything. However, when you look at the big picture, you know what he is saying.


Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.



If he is airing dirty laundry about his personal life, pretty safe bet he would do the same about his employer.

Its just dumb any way you wish to spin it. Maybe theres another team that does more than tolerate a marble cheesecake hairstyle

Alrighty then
Ya'll act like you never negotiated a contract  
blueblood : 2/25/2024 7:49 pm : link
or discussed a pay raise on your job.

Last contract I negotiated for myself we agreed on a deal on Friday. I already knew my value going in. I asked them to write up the proposal. On Monday they sent me another package reduced in salary with a bonus structure we never discussed. They felt that doing it like would cause me to prove my value to them over time. However for me it created an issue of trust. If you wont keep your word BEFORE I start working for you.. what will you do after ??

I took another job offer that came in two days later, closer to home, less travel, less hours and can spend more time with family. Now what this company offered me was less, but their reduced work hours, and less travel team was valuable. (and I have gotten several bonuses and raises from them since).

Prior to this job I had a job offer from a rival company for 10K more a year. My boss who I worked for for 7 years didn't want to give me a raise and I grew their total business by 37% the last two years I was there, and was the top sales person in the company and I personally accounted for about 35% of the sales myself. My boss didn't appreciate my value so I left.

This happens. And it can be frustrating when someone tells you that you are not worth what you know you believe you are worth.
RE: Ya'll act like you never negotiated a contract  
Milton : 2/25/2024 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16407861 blueblood said:
Quote:
or discussed a pay raise on your job...This happens. And it can be frustrating when someone tells you that you are not worth what you know you believe you are worth.
And you posted your displeasure to social media in the middle of negotiations? I find that hard to believe.
I think he would be a better investment than Barkley  
Blue Dream : 2/25/2024 8:27 pm : link
But I don't love his attitude sometimes
RE: RE: Ya'll act like you never negotiated a contract  
blueblood : 2/25/2024 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16407870 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16407861 blueblood said:


Quote:


or discussed a pay raise on your job...This happens. And it can be frustrating when someone tells you that you are not worth what you know you believe you are worth.

And you posted your displeasure to social media in the middle of negotiations? I find that hard to believe.


1) You don't know what his displeasure is about, You are assuming to know.. How do you know its about the Giants brass. Have you seen the stuff said on this post about him? Don't you think that some of these same people.. or people just like them go DIRECTLY to all his social media and say stuff about him.. is it possible he feels like the fanbase doesn't appreciate him??

2) Don't you find it kind of hypocritical complaining about him posting his displeasure over social media when We has fans DO THE EXACT SAME THING ??? I find it comical.

3) Its a different generation. Younger people post their likes and displeasure over social media ALL THE TIME.. In fact many of them they communicate more over social media than they do in real life..

4) at the end of the day what he says on social media doesnt change or affect my life one bit. If he stays a Giant or not doesnt affect my life one bit.. Whether he is a multi-millionaire on the Giants or on some other teams doesnt affect my life one bit..

5) Its a game people. Players come and go. I dont put any stock in what a 24 year old person puts on social media. I remember myself @ 24.. not nearly as mature as I am now.. so why would I expect that from him.. especially when I dont even know what he is thinking.. for all I know he could be talking about his favorite restaurant...



tweets and words  
bc4life : 1:58 pm : link
have little to do with on-field performance. I'd like him to stay, but don't overpay.
RE: That tweet makes him sound like a pussy, tbh.  
ZoneXDOA : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16407610 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Not surprising in the least, either.

Go ride another ATV, dipshit.
How so? He gives sound advice. Working or existing in conditions where you are not valued is never ideal. Being appreciated by teammates and leadership allows for confidence and increased productivity. Otherwise you constantly second guess yourself and work/play slower. Make more mistakes. Feel unfulfilled.

I am genuinely interested in how that makes someone sound, in your words, "like a pussy".
RE: ...  
ZoneXDOA : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16407807 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think we all agree X is going where he can get the most coin. If Australia created a football league tomorrow & the Melbourne team offered him more $ than an NFL team did, he'd be in Aussie tomorrow.
Makes sense, no? I mean, We always talk about how it's a business and the team needs to be smart with their money. I think that goes both ways. If a team does not need to be loyal to it's players, then players, once they are not bound by contract, do not need to be loyal to the team. It's nice when it works out, but I'm on X's side here. get that $ while you can. Joe Schoen and John Mara don't need to worry about concussions or ACL tears or any of that.
tweet doesn't have to mean  
xtian : 5:20 pm : link
he's only tolerated at the giants, so he'll find another team that appreciates him.

he could have been sending it as advice to another player or a generic statement, which, btw, i agree with, though the team atmosphere should matter a lot, also.

i wouldn't put too much into it. he is a good player and the NYG will offer what they think he's worth considering who else they have that could play his position. i'm fine with whatever happens.
RE: Not Going to Even Read the Tweets  
TDMaker85 : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16407804 Samiam said:
Quote:
Twitter is a language I don’t understand. But, this I do know. McKinney is probably the 2nd best player this defense, maybe the 3rd. On sn injury prone team, he played every down and he was effective. Plus, Bowen’s defense will highlight his skills more than Wink’s. Last, I think its crazy to think Belton is even close to as good and will never be, nor is Pinnock.

I dont know positional value or what safeties should be paid relative to a chart if one exists. That said, McKinney was one of the few draft picks Gettleman got right. Losing McKinney would be a huge loss


I don't think he got it right. Antoine Winfield has been a much better player.
