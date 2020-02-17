Xavier McKinney tweets..

Everyone wants to get paid. Where is the winning? The first playoff win in a decade which was followed by a 38-7 loss to a division rival. Since then:
I do think Lawrence & Thomas can be pillars on a winning team. McKinney I have a lot of concerns. I didn't like how he criticized both Judge and Martindale publicly and now he's noisy on twitter. Not to mention the ATV accident.
Middle finger to the Giants.
He is a guy I wanted back but now I don't care either way.
OBJ and Toney Jr if you ask me,
Next thing he will sign and shortly later say more shit about NYG and or try to get a trade forced or something like this..
Thse guys are making me sick all over the nfl.
1) you have zero idea what he is talking about. Could be football related. Might not be.
2) Players are smart and work fans to create narratives and add pressure onto teams as much as teams do..
3) Negotiations can get tough. Player says Im worth this much and why. Team says well your worth this much because of this... This issue.. what we see you dont do.. Player says Im worth as much as this guy.. team says.. oh yeah well that guy got 8 ints.. how may did you get??? that player had 100 tackles.. how many did you have ?
That can make someone feel unappreciated...
Remember when Strahan and then Osi were out the door and not coming back?
Can you imagine what that would have been like if Social Media was a thing then,, yeeesh
There in that message. It's actually two completely different tracts- one is basically saying the Giants tolerate his behavior and the other says he wants to be appreciated.
So in essence he wants a team to accept his (crap), whatever that crap is period and to just be appreciative of his presence.
I say you talk a lot for a guy who hasn't been a leader of s shut down defense or winning organization. In fact you have been part of losing a lot a d in your one winning season you go and fuck yourself up while on a break..
Yeah, no big loss here. We can get a young cheap safety while filling actually areas of true need..
Because he has clearly stated numerous times about how he values himself and what he wants. Yes, you can look at this one tweet and argue it didn't mean anything. However, when you look at the big picture, you know what he is saying.
the point. He’s started “negotiating” via social media. Schoen was not fond of that last year when Barkley made some comments.
As Eric pointed out, when this schmuck violated his contract and virtually ended his career at the bye last year, the organization stood bye him. He’s completely ignoring that fact and treating them with disrespect. (I.e. show me the money or else).
He would be an asset on the field, but if he’s going to be a “dick” screw him.
You did build a long term culture with attitudes like this.
RE: He's a very good young player - and seems to be a leader
the predominant mood on BBI was to treat him gently to generate good will come contract time.
I said, fuck that, show the idiot some tough love and hand out some sort of punishment. Kind acts rarely get remembered for too long, but an environment of consequences for actions have a longer memory. Either way, come contract time, it's all about showing the money.
Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.
Guys used to whine about their contracts in the Parcells era too.
They just didn’t have social media in those days to whine even more.
Exactly. Some still haven't got used to or accepted that this is the world we live in. People in general use these platforms to express themselves. Good and bad. I didn't take anything from that tweet other than he wants to be appreciated aka paid handsomely. Not the end of the world. If it works for him, great. If not, on to the next one for he and the team.
Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.
If he is airing dirty laundry about his personal life, pretty safe bet he would do the same about his employer.
Its just dumb any way you wish to spin it. Maybe theres another team that does more than tolerate a marble cheesecake hairstyle
Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.
usually do not have to be mouthy in public. With a few exceptions of course.
At this point, I am okay if we let him go. This bullshit I don't want in my locker room. This is why Mark Haynes was traded to Denver. He was talking too much in the locker room stirring up shit. Haynes was one of the best corners in the league at that time too.
Twitter is a language I don’t understand. But, this I do know. McKinney is probably the 2nd best player this defense, maybe the 3rd. On sn injury prone team, he played every down and he was effective. Plus, Bowen’s defense will highlight his skills more than Wink’s. Last, I think its crazy to think Belton is even close to as good and will never be, nor is Pinnock.
I dont know positional value or what safeties should be paid relative to a chart if one exists. That said, McKinney was one of the few draft picks Gettleman got right. Losing McKinney would be a huge loss
I think we all agree X is going where he can get the most coin. If Australia created a football league tomorrow & the Melbourne team offered him more $ than an NFL team did, he'd be in Aussie tomorrow.
Or rather that quote is actually attributed to Motivational speaker Paul F. Davis. The actual quote is
"If you don't feel it, flee from it. Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated." Maybe X just took inspiration from a book or saw the guy speak.
If he is airing dirty laundry about his personal life, pretty safe bet he would do the same about his employer.
Its just dumb any way you wish to spin it. Maybe theres another team that does more than tolerate a marble cheesecake hairstyle
Last contract I negotiated for myself we agreed on a deal on Friday. I already knew my value going in. I asked them to write up the proposal. On Monday they sent me another package reduced in salary with a bonus structure we never discussed. They felt that doing it like would cause me to prove my value to them over time. However for me it created an issue of trust. If you wont keep your word BEFORE I start working for you.. what will you do after ??
I took another job offer that came in two days later, closer to home, less travel, less hours and can spend more time with family. Now what this company offered me was less, but their reduced work hours, and less travel team was valuable. (and I have gotten several bonuses and raises from them since).
Prior to this job I had a job offer from a rival company for 10K more a year. My boss who I worked for for 7 years didn't want to give me a raise and I grew their total business by 37% the last two years I was there, and was the top sales person in the company and I personally accounted for about 35% of the sales myself. My boss didn't appreciate my value so I left.
This happens. And it can be frustrating when someone tells you that you are not worth what you know you believe you are worth.
RE: Ya'll act like you never negotiated a contract
or discussed a pay raise on your job...This happens. And it can be frustrating when someone tells you that you are not worth what you know you believe you are worth.
And you posted your displeasure to social media in the middle of negotiations? I find that hard to believe.
1) You don't know what his displeasure is about, You are assuming to know.. How do you know its about the Giants brass. Have you seen the stuff said on this post about him? Don't you think that some of these same people.. or people just like them go DIRECTLY to all his social media and say stuff about him.. is it possible he feels like the fanbase doesn't appreciate him??
2) Don't you find it kind of hypocritical complaining about him posting his displeasure over social media when We has fans DO THE EXACT SAME THING ??? I find it comical.
3) Its a different generation. Younger people post their likes and displeasure over social media ALL THE TIME.. In fact many of them they communicate more over social media than they do in real life..
4) at the end of the day what he says on social media doesnt change or affect my life one bit. If he stays a Giant or not doesnt affect my life one bit.. Whether he is a multi-millionaire on the Giants or on some other teams doesnt affect my life one bit..
5) Its a game people. Players come and go. I dont put any stock in what a 24 year old person puts on social media. I remember myself @ 24.. not nearly as mature as I am now.. so why would I expect that from him.. especially when I dont even know what he is thinking.. for all I know he could be talking about his favorite restaurant...
How so? He gives sound advice. Working or existing in conditions where you are not valued is never ideal. Being appreciated by teammates and leadership allows for confidence and increased productivity. Otherwise you constantly second guess yourself and work/play slower. Make more mistakes. Feel unfulfilled.
I am genuinely interested in how that makes someone sound, in your words, "like a pussy".
I think we all agree X is going where he can get the most coin. If Australia created a football league tomorrow & the Melbourne team offered him more $ than an NFL team did, he'd be in Aussie tomorrow.
Makes sense, no? I mean, We always talk about how it's a business and the team needs to be smart with their money. I think that goes both ways. If a team does not need to be loyal to it's players, then players, once they are not bound by contract, do not need to be loyal to the team. It's nice when it works out, but I'm on X's side here. get that $ while you can. Joe Schoen and John Mara don't need to worry about concussions or ACL tears or any of that.
Twitter is a language I don’t understand. But, this I do know. McKinney is probably the 2nd best player this defense, maybe the 3rd. On sn injury prone team, he played every down and he was effective. Plus, Bowen’s defense will highlight his skills more than Wink’s. Last, I think its crazy to think Belton is even close to as good and will never be, nor is Pinnock.
I dont know positional value or what safeties should be paid relative to a chart if one exists. That said, McKinney was one of the few draft picks Gettleman got right. Losing McKinney would be a huge loss
I don't think he got it right. Antoine Winfield has been a much better player.
And once he signs, he'll come out with some BS about how it wasn't about the money.
He'd never be on a Bill Parcells team. Too emotionally soft.
But that's the NFL today.
So much for once a Giant always a Giant
Where everybody knows your name
Give him a team-friendly offer and if he turns it down get his facility pass and wish him well.
Giants will get a 3rd around comp.
Giants will get a 3rd around comp.
Only if they don't sign someone of similar value.
Xavier can go elsewhere as far as I’m concerned.
Go ride another ATV, dipshit.
He is a guy I wanted back but now I don't care either way.
OBJ and Toney Jr if you ask me,
Next thing he will sign and shortly later say more shit about NYG and or try to get a trade forced or something like this..
Thse guys are making me sick all over the nfl.
Our offer should be this..nothing.
He'd never be on a Bill Parcells team. Too emotionally soft.
But that's the NFL today.
Indeed, the entire country is like this (or at least these generations)... Soft as a Mr Softie cone on an August afternoon in NYC
2) Players are smart and work fans to create narratives and add pressure onto teams as much as teams do..
I kind of agree with you. But the need for these guys to say absolutely whatever is on their minds in an incomprehensible manner is just begging to be ridiculed.
Hell people seem to use this place to do the same thing except its always about the same topic.
JPP did they same thing. Short memories on these players. Giants are a good organization.
He has a really short memory of how the Giants stood by him when he fucked the team over with his ATV accident. The Giants could have went after his money but didn't.
JPP did they same thing. Short memories on these players. Giants are a good organization.
JPP was a great player but he went through the same shit with the fans and public perception. McKinney is making a habit of it now.
What makes you so sure he's conveying what you're saying?
I do agree he should be less talkative and more appreciative of the fact that as Eric said the Giants stood by him after he did something he was contractually prohibited from doing.
I think we can survive without him.
I don't think you understand what a leader is....
So in essence he wants a team to accept his (crap), whatever that crap is period and to just be appreciative of his presence.
I say you talk a lot for a guy who hasn't been a leader of s shut down defense or winning organization. In fact you have been part of losing a lot a d in your one winning season you go and fuck yourself up while on a break..
Yeah, no big loss here. We can get a young cheap safety while filling actually areas of true need..
As Eric pointed out, when this schmuck violated his contract and virtually ended his career at the bye last year, the organization stood bye him. He’s completely ignoring that fact and treating them with disrespect. (I.e. show me the money or else).
He would be an asset on the field, but if he’s going to be a “dick” screw him.
You did build a long term culture with attitudes like this.
His behavior the last few years shows anything but, pouting multiple times publicly and getting hurt stupidly.
And yes you do let players leave who want too much money.
Exacltly, they already shows him a lot of loyalty and love through that.
It’s all about the Benjamins
I said, fuck that, show the idiot some tough love and hand out some sort of punishment. Kind acts rarely get remembered for too long, but an environment of consequences for actions have a longer memory. Either way, come contract time, it's all about showing the money.
Exactly! I guess the Giants have just tolerated him since that accident. Shame on NYG!
Of course you understand exactly what McKinney means. Great to have you on BBI
the expert takes on their meanings are a treat.
I kind of agree with you. But the need for these guys to say absolutely whatever is on their minds in an incomprehensible manner is just begging to be ridiculed.
Hell people seem to use this place to do the same thing except its always about the same topic.
And that’s the rub about Twitter/X. It’s the bathroom wall of America and any inane thought that comes into your head you just go ahead and post
you're assuming, I should say.
Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.
Exactly. Some still haven't got used to or accepted that this is the world we live in. People in general use these platforms to express themselves. Good and bad. I didn't take anything from that tweet other than he wants to be appreciated aka paid handsomely. Not the end of the world. If it works for him, great. If not, on to the next one for he and the team.
Pretty big stretch to the conclusion you reached. For all we know, he could be talking about his girl. Or about how the Giants treated him well. IDK. Only he does.
If he is airing dirty laundry about his personal life, pretty safe bet he would do the same about his employer.
Its just dumb any way you wish to spin it. Maybe theres another team that does more than tolerate a marble cheesecake hairstyle
lol. Riiiiight. He’s talking about his girl 😂🤣😂
Hopefully XM listens to a bit more reason where he sits in the pecking order of league Safeties. If not, so be it.
At this point, I am okay if we let him go. This bullshit I don't want in my locker room. This is why Mark Haynes was traded to Denver. He was talking too much in the locker room stirring up shit. Haynes was one of the best corners in the league at that time too.
I dont know positional value or what safeties should be paid relative to a chart if one exists. That said, McKinney was one of the few draft picks Gettleman got right. Losing McKinney would be a huge loss
"If you don't feel it, flee from it. Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated." Maybe X just took inspiration from a book or saw the guy speak.
"If you don't feel it, flee from it. Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated." Maybe X just took inspiration from a book or saw the guy speak.
That’s deep
If he is airing dirty laundry about his personal life, pretty safe bet he would do the same about his employer.
Its just dumb any way you wish to spin it. Maybe theres another team that does more than tolerate a marble cheesecake hairstyle
Alrighty then
Last contract I negotiated for myself we agreed on a deal on Friday. I already knew my value going in. I asked them to write up the proposal. On Monday they sent me another package reduced in salary with a bonus structure we never discussed. They felt that doing it like would cause me to prove my value to them over time. However for me it created an issue of trust. If you wont keep your word BEFORE I start working for you.. what will you do after ??
I took another job offer that came in two days later, closer to home, less travel, less hours and can spend more time with family. Now what this company offered me was less, but their reduced work hours, and less travel team was valuable. (and I have gotten several bonuses and raises from them since).
Prior to this job I had a job offer from a rival company for 10K more a year. My boss who I worked for for 7 years didn't want to give me a raise and I grew their total business by 37% the last two years I was there, and was the top sales person in the company and I personally accounted for about 35% of the sales myself. My boss didn't appreciate my value so I left.
This happens. And it can be frustrating when someone tells you that you are not worth what you know you believe you are worth.
or discussed a pay raise on your job...This happens. And it can be frustrating when someone tells you that you are not worth what you know you believe you are worth.
And you posted your displeasure to social media in the middle of negotiations? I find that hard to believe.
1) You don't know what his displeasure is about, You are assuming to know.. How do you know its about the Giants brass. Have you seen the stuff said on this post about him? Don't you think that some of these same people.. or people just like them go DIRECTLY to all his social media and say stuff about him.. is it possible he feels like the fanbase doesn't appreciate him??
2) Don't you find it kind of hypocritical complaining about him posting his displeasure over social media when We has fans DO THE EXACT SAME THING ??? I find it comical.
3) Its a different generation. Younger people post their likes and displeasure over social media ALL THE TIME.. In fact many of them they communicate more over social media than they do in real life..
4) at the end of the day what he says on social media doesnt change or affect my life one bit. If he stays a Giant or not doesnt affect my life one bit.. Whether he is a multi-millionaire on the Giants or on some other teams doesnt affect my life one bit..
5) Its a game people. Players come and go. I dont put any stock in what a 24 year old person puts on social media. I remember myself @ 24.. not nearly as mature as I am now.. so why would I expect that from him.. especially when I dont even know what he is thinking.. for all I know he could be talking about his favorite restaurant...
Go ride another ATV, dipshit.
I am genuinely interested in how that makes someone sound, in your words, "like a pussy".
he could have been sending it as advice to another player or a generic statement, which, btw, i agree with, though the team atmosphere should matter a lot, also.
i wouldn't put too much into it. he is a good player and the NYG will offer what they think he's worth considering who else they have that could play his position. i'm fine with whatever happens.
I dont know positional value or what safeties should be paid relative to a chart if one exists. That said, McKinney was one of the few draft picks Gettleman got right. Losing McKinney would be a huge loss
I don't think he got it right. Antoine Winfield has been a much better player.