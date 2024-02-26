for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Stapleton's Giants Mock Draft

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/26/2024 8:17 am
1st round, No. 6: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
2nd round, No. 39: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri
2nd round, No. 47: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
3rd round, No. 70: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
4th round, No. 107: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
5th round, No. 139: Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington
6th round, No. 184: Andru Phillips, DB, Kentucky

Write-ups on each pick linked below.
NY Giants Mock Draft: Here are all the players we would pick for Big Blue in 2024 - ( New Window )
Wouldn't be a bad haul at all  
Anakim : 2/26/2024 8:18 am : link
.
You guys don't want to hear it  
Eightshamrocks : 2/26/2024 8:28 am : link
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
I like it  
JonnyR : 2/26/2024 8:30 am : link
Looks like a promising draft to me 👍
RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/26/2024 8:36 am : link
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.


Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.
RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
pjcas18 : 2/26/2024 8:39 am : link
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.


Crap. I had no idea. Thanks for the warning in advance. Which one of these players has no chance to bust? that's the guy I want.
Sign  
Spider43 : 2/26/2024 8:40 am : link
Me up.
RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Mike from Ohio : 2/26/2024 8:41 am : link
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.


So his floor is Daniel Jones? On a much cheaper contract?

Sounds like a great pick. Thanks!
I love Williams but he seems like a pipe dream.  
Danny Kanell : 2/26/2024 8:50 am : link
Daniels feels like a swing for the fences type pick. Sign me up.
So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Eightshamrocks : 2/26/2024 8:51 am : link
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.
So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Eightshamrocks : 2/26/2024 8:52 am : link
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.
You don't know if he's gonna bust or not  
logman : 2/26/2024 8:55 am : link
You're scared of a shadow that isn't there at the moment
RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
gridirony : 2/26/2024 8:59 am : link
In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.

Aren't priorities winning, especially winning against good (.500+) teams? Hasn't Jones done that, like all of 5 times in 5 years?
RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/26/2024 9:00 am : link
In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.


We're sorry for your loss.
it has nothing to do with Jones  
pjcas18 : 2/26/2024 9:01 am : link
it has to do with every single draft pick having a chance to bust. there are zero sure things in the NFL draft.

if Schoen and Daboll take a QB they are staking their jobs on the QB's success. other positions too since this is a premium pick in a good draft, but QB more so.

RE: RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 9:01 am : link
In comment 16408016 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.



Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.


Actually DJ does have the body type to hold up. What he doesnt have is the OL or the pocket awareness.
RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Manhattan : 2/26/2024 9:01 am : link
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.


I agree Jayden Daniels is a bit of a risk. He is rail thin for the NFL and he does not possess a power arm. But he does have some electric traits. His running, while not Lamar Jackson-good, will be top 4 in the NFL and fun as hell to watch. And his deep ball reminds me of prime Russ. I think Daboll can do something with this kid. In spite of the legit concerns, if Daniels is there at #6, the Giants have to take him.
I'd take that  
Pete from Woodstock : 2/26/2024 9:02 am : link
in a heartbeat!
Every player at every position in every draft in every sport can bust  
Blue The Dog : 2/26/2024 9:07 am : link
If you wait for a perfect prospect who is guaranteed to hit, you won't draft anyone, ever.

It's funny, people only bring this kind of thinking to QB. You never hear that we can't draft a certain WR, or OL, or DL because there is a chance he could bust
Capt. Don  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/26/2024 9:08 am : link
Eli Manning begs to differ...

I have heard several times about the mediocrity of Daniels arm  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 9:08 am : link
I get that concern but as far as prioritizing traits, I think arm strength is about 5th or 6th on the list, for me.

For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).
RE: I have heard several times about the mediocrity of Daniels arm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/26/2024 9:10 am : link
In comment 16408061 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
I get that concern but as far as prioritizing traits, I think arm strength is about 5th or 6th on the list, for me.

For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).


"he can still be a great player"

Well, I'm glad these guys are exposing themselves.
RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Scooter185 : 2/26/2024 9:11 am : link
In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.


A cheaper bust would be better for the team than the current $40 million bust
I have some concerns about Daniels too  
UberAlias : 2/26/2024 9:14 am : link
Is he an elite NFL QB or a great athlete who struck lightning in a bottle in his fifth year in college running around and tossing the ball up to two amazing WR talents? I don't know, but it does give me some pause wondering how this guy was seen as a fourth round talent after four years of college football and one season later he's suddenly sitting right at the top of a deep QB class?

All that said --I haven't broken down the guys tape, so if NYG loves like clearly some do, then go for it.
Everyone here wants to draft a great player at 6.  
cosmicj : 2/26/2024 9:15 am : link
Can we put this debate about Jones behind us? Exceeding DJ is a low bar.
Jones can still be a great player?  
Mike from Ohio : 2/26/2024 9:15 am : link
It is absolutely amazing that some fans can watch these games and post things like that.

Using that logic, why do anything different with the line? Can't each one of those players - with much fewer starts in the NFL - also still be great?

Trade all the draft picks! We don't need help! Everyone on the team may be a HoF player!
RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/26/2024 9:16 am : link
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.


This isn’t really going out on a limb. Most qbs are busts. You gotta get lucky.

Here’s the rub for a lot of BBI I think. I’ll speak for myself but I’m sure I have company: I don’t want to see Jones take another snap at qb for The Giants. Heck I’ll take Taylor or DeVito - at least they throw the ball downfield. So give me Daniels or whomever. I just want to see someone else. Warts & all. I want to see what Daboll can do with someone who can sling it & I’ll live with the consequences. I’d rather watch that than Jones throwing 5 yard passes into coverage cause he can’t or won’t throw guys open.
Decent draft  
Rjanyg : 2/26/2024 9:16 am : link
I think Daniels will be a good pro. I prefer Maye. I think Maye is going top 2 though.

And Daniel Jones' biggest issue is processing.
That would be a HR draft for me, BUT  
Section331 : 2/26/2024 9:18 am : link
I don’t think Jenkins makes it to rd 3 or Mahogany to rd 4, but I’d love to see it. I really like both players. Polk would be a good get as well.
Not  
AcidTest : 2/26/2024 9:23 am : link
realistic IMO.

I doubt Daniels, Jenkins, or Mahogany are available to our picks in the first, third, and fourth rounds. The Raiders are apparently very high on Daniels and might well be willing to make a major move up to get him.
RE: Capt. Don  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 9:24 am : link
In comment 16408059 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Eli Manning begs to differ...


I'm not sure what you thinks this proves. DJ is 6'5" and 235 lbs. This certainly doesn't guarantee he will be durable but if that isn't the body type to endure, what is?

Eli was incredibly durable. Part of that durabikity was due to outstanding pocket presence. Part of it was, as bad as his OL was at the end, he also played behind some good ones.

Saying DJ doesn't live up to the 2nd most durable QB of all time so then he doesn't have the body type to last isn't the mic drop you think it is.
Capt. Don  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/26/2024 9:29 am : link
Quarterbacks get hit.

Running quarterbacks get hit even more.

Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.

He's the very definition of injury prone.
But hey  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/26/2024 9:29 am : link
he can still be "great"!
RE: But hey  
JT039 : 2/26/2024 9:32 am : link
In comment 16408114 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
he can still be "great"!


He can be a great backup - maybe?
JFC  
Jay on the Island : 2/26/2024 9:32 am : link
How are there still people who think Jones can be the guy? He's had 5 seasons so far and is coming off a torn ACL, a second neck injury, and coming off his worst season. That screams franchise QB to some.
RE: RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Somers24 : 2/26/2024 9:33 am : link
In comment 16408016 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.



Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.


This is true of course, but also he's gotten the living shit beaten out of him since day one as a Giant.
As  
AcidTest : 2/26/2024 9:33 am : link
I and others have said many times, regardless of what people think about how Jones has played, his injury history means that he cannot be the long-term answer at QB for the Giants. He has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. His need to run to be successful also increases the likelihood that he will suffer another concussion or neck injury. A plausible argument can be made that he should retire right now.

I also think he should be replaced because his performance has been too lackluster. When your quarterback's biggest strength is running, then by definition you don't have a franchise QB. Add in his injury history, and he has to be replaced.

However they do it, Schoen and the rest of the FO need to find his replacement, probably in this draft.
RE: RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Mattman : 2/26/2024 9:34 am : link
In comment 16408046 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.



We're sorry for your loss.


It’s full bloom love. The heart wants what the heart wants.
Not sure  
Harvest Blend : 2/26/2024 9:36 am : link
how if someone expresses concern with Daniels about a slight frame and arm strength it has anything to with Jones. It's about Daniels.
Sign me up  
Lowell : 2/26/2024 9:39 am : link
.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/26/2024 9:40 am : link
Jones sucks and he’s seemingly always injured. And yet people still defend him here. It is a cult.
Daniels =  
mittenedman : 2/26/2024 9:41 am : link
RG3 before he got hurt.
This draft is as good as any I've seen  
Chris684 : 2/26/2024 9:45 am : link
I'll say it again...QB, WR and EDGE.

We need QB, WR and EDGE, doesn't necessarily have to be in the order but with the Seattle pick, we have a chance to address each of these in the first 2 rounds.
RE: Capt. Don  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 9:47 am : link
In comment 16408113 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Quarterbacks get hit.

Running quarterbacks get hit even more.

Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.

He's the very definition of injury prone.


Who said he wasnt? Re-read your post and my response. You are making a strawman argument.

Injury prone is not what you said. You mentioned his body type being the problem with his durability. I disagreed that his body type was the problem. I think it is a combination of his OL, pocket awareness, playing style/playcalling and probably some bad luck. I dont think body type is a contributing factor and I certainly dont think it is a matter of toughness with him.

I agree that certain players (including Jones) are injury prone for a variety of reasons. I dont think body type is one of them for DJ.
RE: JFC  
Manhattan : 2/26/2024 9:47 am : link
In comment 16408120 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
How are there still people who think Jones can be the guy? He's had 5 seasons so far and is coming off a torn ACL, a second neck injury, and coming off his worst season. That screams franchise QB to some.


If we only give him a chance...
RE: RE: RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Mike from Ohio : 2/26/2024 9:48 am : link
In comment 16408122 Somers24 said:
Quote:
In comment 16408016 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.



Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.



This is true of course, but also he's gotten the living shit beaten out of him since day one as a Giant.


Some of it is the bad line, absolutely. And some of it is the fact that he is lost trying to read an NFL defense and make a decision. It is a terrible combination.
RE: RE: I have heard several times about the mediocrity of Daniels arm  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 9:49 am : link
In comment 16408063 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16408061 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


I get that concern but as far as prioritizing traits, I think arm strength is about 5th or 6th on the list, for me.

For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).



"he can still be a great player"

Well, I'm glad these guys are exposing themselves.


Forgive me but Im not sure what your point is here.
RE: RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Gruber : 2/26/2024 9:52 am : link
In comment 16408049 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.



I agree Jayden Daniels is a bit of a risk. He is rail thin for the NFL and he does not possess a power arm. But he does have some electric traits. His running, while not Lamar Jackson-good, will be top 4 in the NFL and fun as hell to watch. And his deep ball reminds me of prime Russ. I think Daboll can do something with this kid. In spite of the legit concerns, if Daniels is there at #6, the Giants have to take him.


I actually trust Daboll and Schoen to properly evaluate these quarterbacks and then make a choice as to which one they think they can coach up to be a starting QB.
That's the thing that these mock drafts unavoidably miss: it's not about who's available at #6, it's really about which quarterback the Giants first identify as the one they want, then it's a question of what they're willing to do to land him.
They're not going to draft Daniels just 'cos he's there when we pick, they have to really believe in him.
That said, this is definitely one of the better mocks. It's a good haul.
Daniels  
Archer : 2/26/2024 9:52 am : link
Daniels is a unique talent.
He has some outstanding attributes that will allow him to be dominant in the NFL.

He can not play in a traditional offense, the offense would have to be geared to his talents.

The Giants would have to run an offense similar to Baltimore's.

The offense would spread the field, RPO, play action, and challenge the boundaries.

Daniels can run and throw passes as well as any college QB.
Build the offense to maximize those skills.
lets see how things go at the combine  
Dave on the UWS : 2/26/2024 9:53 am : link
I hope both Daniels and JJ go through all the QB drills. If Daniels throws really well, he may rocket up the mocks to QB1.
I would not be surprised.
long passes  
Archer : 2/26/2024 9:54 am : link
Daniels can throw long passes with strength, accuracy, and touch.
RE: Daniels =  
Brown_Hornet : 2/26/2024 10:01 am : link
In comment 16408148 mittenedman said:
Quote:
RG3 before he got hurt.
I'd sign up for that.
Wash traded (3) 1sts and a 2nd. We'd be getting a shot at greatness for just our pick.
It's so hard for me to decide what Daniels will be as a pro  
Heisenberg : 2/26/2024 10:03 am : link
Obviously a really explosive runner but scary body type for the NFL and on the passing side, he was throwing to two first round WRs. The range of outcomes for him that I see are best QB in this draft to not a guy who can win games reliably in the NFL. If Schoen and Daboll are in, then so am I. He'd be a good guy to sit for all or part of a year behind Jones and his fat contract.

Rest of the draft looks great.
RE: Daniels =  
Somers24 : 2/26/2024 10:22 am : link
In comment 16408148 mittenedman said:
Quote:
RG3 before he got hurt.


In some ways, yeah.

But RG3s main problem was that he had no feel for pocket movement. He didn't feel/sense the rush. So, he took brutal hits IN THE POCKET.
RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/26/2024 10:24 am : link
In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.

Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.

Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.
RE: RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
MOOPS : 2/26/2024 10:28 am : link
In comment 16408210 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.


Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.

Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.


You just make that up?
Friggin awesome. Damn proud of you.
The idea that a team should avoid picking  
Mike from Ohio : 2/26/2024 10:31 am : link
any QB because he may bust is assuming there are players in this draft who simply can't bust. Who in this top 10 is guaranteed - not likely, but guaranteed - to be a HoF player?

The answer is none of them.

So given the fact that whoever the Giants take at #6 could absolutely be a bust - why do you want to avoid taking a QB? You must feel like we already have a good one that can be depended on, or there are more important positions than QB to address.
Not the QB I would want  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/26/2024 10:35 am : link
but I like the positions he targets after pick 6.
RE: RE: Daniels =  
46and2Blue : 2/26/2024 10:35 am : link
In comment 16408206 Somers24 said:
Quote:
In comment 16408148 mittenedman said:


Quote:


RG3 before he got hurt.


RG was careless with the ball as well


In some ways, yeah.

But RG3s main problem was that he had no feel for pocket movement. He didn't feel/sense the rush. So, he took brutal hits IN THE POCKET.
...  
christian : 2/26/2024 10:37 am : link
In comment 16408221 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
So given the fact that whoever the Giants take at #6 could absolutely be a bust - why do you want to avoid taking a QB? You must feel like we already have a good one that can be depended on, or there are more important positions than QB to address.


If you take this line of thinking to its logical conclusion, teams should never draft players.
RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
ajr2456 : 2/26/2024 10:38 am : link
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.


There’s a chance it rains today too.
ERIC ET AL...Just to Clarify.  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 10:39 am : link
In comment 16408063 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16408061 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


I get that concern but as far as prioritizing traits, I think arm strength is about 5th or 6th on the list, for me.

For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).



"he can still be a great player"

Well, I'm glad these guys are exposing themselves.


I was talking about JAYDEN DANIELS. He was the 1st pick in Stapleton's draft linked by the OP. I see how it could be confusing but maybe next time, ask. I was referring to Jayden Daniels! NOT Daniel Jones.

I think Jayden Daniels can be great without great arm strength.

I am in the "it is time to move on from DJ" camp. I wish him well, but for a variety of reasons it is time. I just want to be crystal clear on that.
RE: RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
Section331 : 2/26/2024 10:39 am : link
In comment 16408049 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.



I agree Jayden Daniels is a bit of a risk. He is rail thin for the NFL and he does not possess a power arm. But he does have some electric traits. His running, while not Lamar Jackson-good, will be top 4 in the NFL and fun as hell to watch. And his deep ball reminds me of prime Russ. I think Daboll can do something with this kid. In spite of the legit concerns, if Daniels is there at #6, the Giants have to take him.


“Rail thin” is a bit of a stretch. He can put in a few pounds, but the obsession with his weight is bordering on ridiculous. He’s not that thin.
RE: RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
jvm52106 : 2/26/2024 10:44 am : link
In comment 16408018 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.



Crap. I had no idea. Thanks for the warning in advance. Which one of these players has no chance to bust? that's the guy I want.


Ok, I laughed my as off at that one. In fact I read that in Nate Bargatze's voice inflection.
RE: Capt. Don  
jvm52106 : 2/26/2024 10:47 am : link
In comment 16408113 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Quarterbacks get hit.

Running quarterbacks get hit even more.

Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.

He's the very definition of injury prone.


Eric, it is even worse than that. Capt Don- Jones has a fucking neck issue that has affected two different seasons (and remains a bit of mystery) and at this point can't be counted on PERIOD. He doesn't have the body to hold up- he has the traits to hold but the actual result says he can't hold.
RE: RE: Capt. Don  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 10:53 am : link
In comment 16408246 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16408113 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Quarterbacks get hit.

Running quarterbacks get hit even more.

Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.

He's the very definition of injury prone.



Eric, it is even worse than that. Capt Don- Jones has a fucking neck issue that has affected two different seasons (and remains a bit of mystery) and at this point can't be counted on PERIOD. He doesn't have the body to hold up- he has the traits to hold but the actual result says he can't hold.


Again, the argument is changing. So I want to be crystal clear.

Daniel Jones is injury prone for a variety of reasons.
We should move on from Daniel Jones.
I dont think Daniel Jones will EVER be a great QB.

However, I dont think he is injury prone because of his body type, which is what Eric said.

I think he is injury prone because:
A terrible OL
Bad pocket awareness
Play style/Play calling
Probably some bad luck in there.

I simply disagreed that he is injury prone as a result of body type, which is what Eric said.
I never buy into the old "body type won't hold up" thing  
djm : 2/26/2024 11:12 am : link
because it's impossible to predict that stuff and these are kids that will get bigger.

How many "smaller" players do see succeed and or stay healthier before we put that one to rest? How many greek adonis types do we need top see suffer injury after injury before we stop predicting injury based on body type? Forget it.
Joe Montana played at about 180 pounds  
Greg from LI : 2/26/2024 11:14 am : link
I'm not worried about Daniels' weight
Yes please  
arniefez : 2/26/2024 11:16 am : link
That's exact the type of positional draft I'm hoping for. Sign a few vet guards in free agency too please.
Regardless of how you feel about Jones  
Rudy5757 : 2/26/2024 11:21 am : link
How do you feel about Daniels as a QB? He hes a step below Lamar Jackson type rushing talent but also has a very slight frame. He had a great supporting cast and he would be coming to one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL.

I don’t believe the Giants have the ability to transform the O for him to be successful soon enough. Do you really want him rushing so much? I personally would hate to see this kid wind up in NY, he needs to have an O that is designed for him and we currently have zero pieces to help him be successful. As the Giants currently sit, he is not a fit. Maybe we can get a hint in FA.
Daniel Jones  
ajr2456 : 2/26/2024 11:24 am : link
First neck injury came from head butting a defender in the open field, that’s not the olines fault
I would sign for that draft...  
bw in dc : 2/26/2024 11:27 am : link
pretty quickly. Polk is another quality WR in this draft. Very interested to see what he runs.

I continue to laugh at those who question Daniels's arm. He has a plus release, economical stroke, and he can make every throw. He's tremendous on the move.

In other words, those concerns are a myth to me.

Re. You Guys...  
clatterbuck : 2/26/2024 11:50 am : link
No offense, but it amazes me you (and others) have the chutzpah to make such unequivocal statements about these players, comment on skills like arm strength, without also listing your own skill set for making the "evaluations." This whole board is premised on opinions but it would help if you'd also include whether you're a fan who watches a lot of college football, or reviewed a ton of video, or if you're a coach at whatever level, or just restating what you've read or heard from those who do these evaluations for a living. We all know what we think we know but I'm not sure we all know what we don't know.
RE: I would sign for that draft...  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 11:52 am : link
In comment 16408302 bw in dc said:
Quote:
pretty quickly. Polk is another quality WR in this draft. Very interested to see what he runs.

I continue to laugh at those who question Daniels's arm. He has a plus release, economical stroke, and he can make every throw. He's tremendous on the move.

In other words, those concerns are a myth to me.


Agree. JDs arm strength isn't overwhelming but from what I see, it is plenty good and his other traits seem to be great, including producing at the highest level in the SEC.

I also would love the Darius Robinson pick. I think he sneaks into the back end of the 1st.

RE: RE: I would sign for that draft...  
Biteymax22 : 2/26/2024 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16408331 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 16408302 bw in dc said:


Quote:


pretty quickly. Polk is another quality WR in this draft. Very interested to see what he runs.

I continue to laugh at those who question Daniels's arm. He has a plus release, economical stroke, and he can make every throw. He's tremendous on the move.

In other words, those concerns are a myth to me.




Agree. JDs arm strength isn't overwhelming but from what I see, it is plenty good and his other traits seem to be great, including producing at the highest level in the SEC.

I also would love the Darius Robinson pick. I think he sneaks into the back end of the 1st.


Robinson is the type of guy the Ravens have built their franchise on grabbing at the end of round 1. I'd love him early 2, but I think you're spot on.
Not bad..  
retiredmz : 2/26/2024 12:07 pm : link
But we need more than that. And I am not sure FA will fill those voids. I'm sure trading back will still be an option
RE: Daniel Jones  
Section331 : 2/26/2024 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16408296 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
First neck injury came from head butting a defender in the open field, that’s not the olines fault


I’m not sure how it matters if either of his neck injuries were the fault of the OL, that doesn’t make the risk go away. There is a $35M injury guarantee attached to Jones’s contract, a clause that could hurt the cap regardless of how good or bad the OL is.
It checks all  
Pete in MD : 2/26/2024 12:17 pm : link
the boxes of what the team needs. Is it a little too much need vs BPA? I don't know every college prospect well enough. Kris Jenkins (Jr) would be a great pick there. Pairing him with Dex would be tough to block.
I doubt Jenkins lasts that long  
jeff57 : 2/26/2024 12:32 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
ajr2456 : 2/26/2024 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16408353 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16408296 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


First neck injury came from head butting a defender in the open field, that’s not the olines fault



I’m not sure how it matters if either of his neck injuries were the fault of the OL, that doesn’t make the risk go away. There is a $35M injury guarantee attached to Jones’s contract, a clause that could hurt the cap regardless of how good or bad the OL is.


Right. If all the injuries were because of the line it’s irrelevant because football players get hit and he’s still injury prone.

RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
Capt. Don : 2/26/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16408373 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16408353 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 16408296 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


First neck injury came from head butting a defender in the open field, that’s not the olines fault



I’m not sure how it matters if either of his neck injuries were the fault of the OL, that doesn’t make the risk go away. There is a $35M injury guarantee attached to Jones’s contract, a clause that could hurt the cap regardless of how good or bad the OL is.



Right. If all the injuries were because of the line it’s irrelevant because football players get hit and he’s still injury prone.


Daniel Jones is indeed injury prone. IMO, it has nothing to do with body type. but more a combination of the following...

1. Bad OL play (Neck injury in Miami)
2. Bad pocket awareness (his entire career)
3. Play calling/Play Style (Neck injury against Dallas)
4. Bad luck (ACL)

We should move on from him - ideally IMO, to Jayden Daniels.
 
ryanmkeane : 2/26/2024 1:14 pm : link
Don’t want Daniels, otherwise I like picks 2 and 3.
Jeremiah has some points on Caleb Williams  
ajr2456 : 2/26/2024 1:15 pm : link
Quote:
Mahomes' situation at Texas Tech I thought was very similar to Caleb's situation at USC. I think people have to get it out of their head comparing Caleb and having in your mind that this is like the Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush USC days. Those days are long gone. Pat's last year in Texas Tech they were 128th in scoring defense. This year USC was 121st. He was constantly chasing points. I thought that led to some of the bad habits that creeped in a little bit this year.

One of the numbers on him. The other one is he lost eight games at USC.
They gave up an average of 43 points in those games. He was 12-0 when they managed to allow less than 34 points.

RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/26/2024 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16408408 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Don’t want Daniels, otherwise I like picks 2 and 3.

Five years ago you were pretty vocal about not wanting Jones, weren't you?

If the Giants take Daniels, I predict you'll be pretending to have always been Jayden's biggest fan of all time by the start of May.
Replace 47 w an OT/OG  
WillVAB : 2/26/2024 1:27 pm : link
And it’s an ideal draft.
RE: Jeremiah has some points on Caleb Williams  
bw in dc : 2/26/2024 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16408409 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Quote:


Mahomes' situation at Texas Tech I thought was very similar to Caleb's situation at USC. I think people have to get it out of their head comparing Caleb and having in your mind that this is like the Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush USC days. Those days are long gone. Pat's last year in Texas Tech they were 128th in scoring defense. This year USC was 121st. He was constantly chasing points. I thought that led to some of the bad habits that creeped in a little bit this year.

One of the numbers on him. The other one is he lost eight games at USC.
They gave up an average of 43 points in those games. He was 12-0 when they managed to allow less than 34 points.



Probably 80% of the people who get involved in these conversations about Williams - criticize him for losing, not beating Notre Dame this year, his likability, leadership, etc - are pretty clueless about looking at the USC situation holistically to have an informed opinion.

No surprise, really...
I think prefer one of the Texas WRs  
ajr2456 : 2/26/2024 1:36 pm : link
To Polk
….  
ryanmkeane : 2/26/2024 1:41 pm : link
GD, I didn’t want the Giants to take Jones at 6 and thought he was in the second tier. Which is why I don’t want Daniels at 6 either.
 
ryanmkeane : 2/26/2024 1:42 pm : link
That being said, once Jones started playing I liked him and still do.
RE: Sign  
81_Great_Dane : 2/26/2024 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16408019 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Me up.
I'd take those first four picks in a heartbeat.

Hope they sign a guard or two in free agency, though.
RE: RE: Sign  
Mike from Ohio : 2/26/2024 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16408450 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16408019 Spider43 said:


Quote:


Me up.

I'd take those first four picks in a heartbeat.

Hope they sign a guard or two in free agency, though.


I think you have to shore up the OG spots in free agency. We can't keep throwing picks at the line and waiting a year or two to see if it worked. We need guys that we know can play in the NFL, and it is worth paying a little more for that security because it is not a premium position where the overpays are outrageous.
Don't want Daniels  
averagejoe : 2/26/2024 2:24 pm : link
I am hoping he stays in big three but I think he will drop as McCarthy rises. I would prefer Maye drop to Giants if McCarthy is taken early .
RE: RE: You guys don't want to hear it  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/26/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16408016 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16408011 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.



Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.


All his deep throws are freakin rainbows too.
RE: Joe Montana played at about 180 pounds  
Somers24 : 2/26/2024 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16408284 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I'm not worried about Daniels' weight


40 years ago
RE: RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Thegratefulhead : 2/26/2024 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16408210 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.


Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.

Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.
Busts typically do not lead untalented teams to the playoffs and win player of the week honors while doing it. Very easy to imagine Jones having a more productive start to his career without Getts, Judge and a Very poor supporting offensive cast. He has been injured too much and I want a new QB but reasonable case could be made the injuries have a lot to do with a shitty of offensive cast and the QB trying to compensate.

ASS and other shit is trolling and small.
RE: RE: RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/26/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16408620 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16408210 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.


Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.

Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.

Busts typically do not lead untalented teams to the playoffs and win player of the week honors while doing it. Very easy to imagine Jones having a more productive start to his career without Getts, Judge and a Very poor supporting offensive cast. He has been injured too much and I want a new QB but reasonable case could be made the injuries have a lot to do with a shitty of offensive cast and the QB trying to compensate.

ASS and other shit is trolling and small.

"Lead" is where we disagree.

He was on a playoff team. He didn't lead the team to the playoffs. He was one of the untalented players that Barkley led to the playoffs in 2022.

You might want to get checked for JASS.
Draft  
stretch234 : 2/26/2024 4:15 pm : link
That draft would be really good. However, as others have said a bunch of those guys are likely going earlier than that. The QB, Edge and DT are likely not available at those pics
RE: RE: RE: RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Thegratefulhead : 2/26/2024 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16408626 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16408620 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16408210 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16408032 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.


Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.

Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.

Busts typically do not lead untalented teams to the playoffs and win player of the week honors while doing it. Very easy to imagine Jones having a more productive start to his career without Getts, Judge and a Very poor supporting offensive cast. He has been injured too much and I want a new QB but reasonable case could be made the injuries have a lot to do with a shitty of offensive cast and the QB trying to compensate.

ASS and other shit is trolling and small.


"Lead" is where we disagree.

He was on a playoff team. He didn't lead the team to the playoffs. He was one of the untalented players that Barkley led to the playoffs in 2022.

You might want to get checked for JASS.
no, not a cunt. A RB led the team but can’t be drafted early or paid because the position is fungible?

Did Jones win any other weekly honors on 2022, I forget. You are being intellectually dishonest about 2022. Jones was awful in 2023 without AT and the OL was on pace for over 100 sacks. I will accept that Jones has a problem staying on the field but disagree with your subjective analysis of his play.

The big problem that I have with most of the twats that just want to run Jones out of town is that they act so certain of their take on his play and ability to read defenses. I am reasonably confident they don’t know dick because I have been reading these forums almost 2 decades and while my memory isn’t perfect ,I remember that they get most of it wrong but remind us incessantly of the couple things they got right. You all just reply so much more than everyone else that you all believe your own brand of bullshit.

I have no syndrome. TWATS say shit like that to belittle others when they have no real argument.

Calm down homie, you might be right about Jones but it won’t be because you are a QB guru.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So wrapped up in anti Jones hysteria  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/26/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16408666 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I have no syndrome. TWATS say shit like that to belittle others when they have no real argument.

The stupid JASS thing is because one of the burners insists on using the dumb Jones Derangement Syndrome on multiple threads and I have no patience for it.

You don't really want to do this. Let it go.
 
ryanmkeane : 2/26/2024 4:33 pm : link
Could see Schoen taking Odunze at 6 and then jumping back in to round 1 in the 15-22 range if McCarthy is still out there. Probably would take both second rounders. Might be a smart move if they plan to sign some OL or edge in free agency.
RE: …  
Sammo85 : 2/26/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16408696 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Could see Schoen taking Odunze at 6 and then jumping back in to round 1 in the 15-22 range if McCarthy is still out there. Probably would take both second rounders. Might be a smart move if they plan to sign some OL or edge in free agency.


Early word is McCarthy won’t get past Broncos or Vikings at all. That’s his floor.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/26/2024 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16408696 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Could see Schoen taking Odunze at 6 and then jumping back in to round 1 in the 15-22 range if McCarthy is still out there. Probably would take both second rounders. Might be a smart move if they plan to sign some OL or edge in free agency.

I could see this also. I think Nabers is the more likely WR target, but the general sequence of WR at 6 and then trade up into mid/late first for a QB seems reasonable to me.

Of course, that all goes out the window if Maye somehow slides to 6, IMO. No chance the Giants are gonna pass on a top tier QB prospect who is already working out with Eli.
RE: RE: RE: Sign  
56goat : 2/26/2024 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16408481 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16408450 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


In comment 16408019 Spider43 said:


Quote:


Me up.

I'd take those first four picks in a heartbeat.

Hope they sign a guard or two in free agency, though.



I think you have to shore up the OG spots in free agency. We can't keep throwing picks at the line and waiting a year or two to see if it worked. We need guys that we know can play in the NFL, and it is worth paying a little more for that security because it is not a premium position where the overpays are outrageous.


Agree, playmakers in the draft, solid starters & depth in FA.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 