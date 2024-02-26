Stapleton's Giants Mock Draft

1st round, No. 6: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
2nd round, No. 39: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri
2nd round, No. 47: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
3rd round, No. 70: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
4th round, No. 107: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
5th round, No. 139: Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington
6th round, No. 184: Andru Phillips, DB, Kentucky
NY Giants Mock Draft: Here are all the players we would pick for Big Blue in 2024
Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.
Crap. I had no idea. Thanks for the warning in advance. Which one of these players has no chance to bust? that's the guy I want.
So his floor is Daniel Jones? On a much cheaper contract?
Sounds like a great pick. Thanks!
Aren't priorities winning, especially winning against good (.500+) teams? Hasn't Jones done that, like all of 5 times in 5 years?
We're sorry for your loss.
if Schoen and Daboll take a QB they are staking their jobs on the QB's success. other positions too since this is a premium pick in a good draft, but QB more so.
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.
Actually DJ does have the body type to hold up. What he doesnt have is the OL or the pocket awareness.
I agree Jayden Daniels is a bit of a risk. He is rail thin for the NFL and he does not possess a power arm. But he does have some electric traits. His running, while not Lamar Jackson-good, will be top 4 in the NFL and fun as hell to watch. And his deep ball reminds me of prime Russ. I think Daboll can do something with this kid. In spite of the legit concerns, if Daniels is there at #6, the Giants have to take him.
It's funny, people only bring this kind of thinking to QB. You never hear that we can't draft a certain WR, or OL, or DL because there is a chance he could bust
For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).
For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).
"he can still be a great player"
Well, I'm glad these guys are exposing themselves.
A cheaper bust would be better for the team than the current $40 million bust
All that said --I haven't broken down the guys tape, so if NYG loves like clearly some do, then go for it.
Using that logic, why do anything different with the line? Can't each one of those players - with much fewer starts in the NFL - also still be great?
Trade all the draft picks! We don't need help! Everyone on the team may be a HoF player!
This isn’t really going out on a limb. Most qbs are busts. You gotta get lucky.
Here’s the rub for a lot of BBI I think. I’ll speak for myself but I’m sure I have company: I don’t want to see Jones take another snap at qb for The Giants. Heck I’ll take Taylor or DeVito - at least they throw the ball downfield. So give me Daniels or whomever. I just want to see someone else. Warts & all. I want to see what Daboll can do with someone who can sling it & I’ll live with the consequences. I’d rather watch that than Jones throwing 5 yard passes into coverage cause he can’t or won’t throw guys open.
And Daniel Jones' biggest issue is processing.
I doubt Daniels, Jenkins, or Mahogany are available to our picks in the first, third, and fourth rounds. The Raiders are apparently very high on Daniels and might well be willing to make a major move up to get him.
I'm not sure what you thinks this proves. DJ is 6'5" and 235 lbs. This certainly doesn't guarantee he will be durable but if that isn't the body type to endure, what is?
Eli was incredibly durable. Part of that durabikity was due to outstanding pocket presence. Part of it was, as bad as his OL was at the end, he also played behind some good ones.
Saying DJ doesn't live up to the 2nd most durable QB of all time so then he doesn't have the body type to last isn't the mic drop you think it is.
Running quarterbacks get hit even more.
Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.
He's the very definition of injury prone.
He can be a great backup - maybe?
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.
This is true of course, but also he's gotten the living shit beaten out of him since day one as a Giant.
I also think he should be replaced because his performance has been too lackluster. When your quarterback's biggest strength is running, then by definition you don't have a franchise QB. Add in his injury history, and he has to be replaced.
However they do it, Schoen and the rest of the FO need to find his replacement, probably in this draft.
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.
We're sorry for your loss.
It’s full bloom love. The heart wants what the heart wants.
We need QB, WR and EDGE, doesn't necessarily have to be in the order but with the Seattle pick, we have a chance to address each of these in the first 2 rounds.
Running quarterbacks get hit even more.
Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.
He's the very definition of injury prone.
Who said he wasnt? Re-read your post and my response. You are making a strawman argument.
Injury prone is not what you said. You mentioned his body type being the problem with his durability. I disagreed that his body type was the problem. I think it is a combination of his OL, pocket awareness, playing style/playcalling and probably some bad luck. I dont think body type is a contributing factor and I certainly dont think it is a matter of toughness with him.
I agree that certain players (including Jones) are injury prone for a variety of reasons. I dont think body type is one of them for DJ.
If we only give him a chance...
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.
This is true of course, but also he's gotten the living shit beaten out of him since day one as a Giant.
Some of it is the bad line, absolutely. And some of it is the fact that he is lost trying to read an NFL defense and make a decision. It is a terrible combination.
I get that concern but as far as prioritizing traits, I think arm strength is about 5th or 6th on the list, for me.
For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).
"he can still be a great player"
Well, I'm glad these guys are exposing themselves.
Forgive me but Im not sure what your point is here.
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
I agree Jayden Daniels is a bit of a risk. He is rail thin for the NFL and he does not possess a power arm. But he does have some electric traits. His running, while not Lamar Jackson-good, will be top 4 in the NFL and fun as hell to watch. And his deep ball reminds me of prime Russ. I think Daboll can do something with this kid. In spite of the legit concerns, if Daniels is there at #6, the Giants have to take him.
I actually trust Daboll and Schoen to properly evaluate these quarterbacks and then make a choice as to which one they think they can coach up to be a starting QB.
That's the thing that these mock drafts unavoidably miss: it's not about who's available at #6, it's really about which quarterback the Giants first identify as the one they want, then it's a question of what they're willing to do to land him.
They're not going to draft Daniels just 'cos he's there when we pick, they have to really believe in him.
That said, this is definitely one of the better mocks. It's a good haul.
He has some outstanding attributes that will allow him to be dominant in the NFL.
He can not play in a traditional offense, the offense would have to be geared to his talents.
The Giants would have to run an offense similar to Baltimore's.
The offense would spread the field, RPO, play action, and challenge the boundaries.
Daniels can run and throw passes as well as any college QB.
Build the offense to maximize those skills.
I would not be surprised.
Wash traded (3) 1sts and a 2nd. We'd be getting a shot at greatness for just our pick.
Rest of the draft looks great.
In some ways, yeah.
But RG3s main problem was that he had no feel for pocket movement. He didn't feel/sense the rush. So, he took brutal hits IN THE POCKET.
Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.
Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.
Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.
Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.
You just make that up?
Friggin awesome. Damn proud of you.
The answer is none of them.
So given the fact that whoever the Giants take at #6 could absolutely be a bust - why do you want to avoid taking a QB? You must feel like we already have a good one that can be depended on, or there are more important positions than QB to address.
RG3 before he got hurt.
RG was careless with the ball as well
In some ways, yeah.
But RG3s main problem was that he had no feel for pocket movement. He didn't feel/sense the rush. So, he took brutal hits IN THE POCKET.
If you take this line of thinking to its logical conclusion, teams should never draft players.
There’s a chance it rains today too.
I get that concern but as far as prioritizing traits, I think arm strength is about 5th or 6th on the list, for me.
For me, as long as it is not a limiting factor in game planning then he can still be a great player. I also think that is an area where he can progress as a professional whereas things like accuracy are less likely (Josh Allen notwithstanding).
"he can still be a great player"
Well, I'm glad these guys are exposing themselves.
I was talking about JAYDEN DANIELS. He was the 1st pick in Stapleton's draft linked by the OP. I see how it could be confusing but maybe next time, ask. I was referring to Jayden Daniels! NOT Daniel Jones.
I think Jayden Daniels can be great without great arm strength.
I am in the "it is time to move on from DJ" camp. I wish him well, but for a variety of reasons it is time. I just want to be crystal clear on that.
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
I agree Jayden Daniels is a bit of a risk. He is rail thin for the NFL and he does not possess a power arm. But he does have some electric traits. His running, while not Lamar Jackson-good, will be top 4 in the NFL and fun as hell to watch. And his deep ball reminds me of prime Russ. I think Daboll can do something with this kid. In spite of the legit concerns, if Daniels is there at #6, the Giants have to take him.
“Rail thin” is a bit of a stretch. He can put in a few pounds, but the obsession with his weight is bordering on ridiculous. He’s not that thin.
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
Crap. I had no idea. Thanks for the warning in advance. Which one of these players has no chance to bust? that's the guy I want.
Ok, I laughed my as off at that one. In fact I read that in Nate Bargatze's voice inflection.
Running quarterbacks get hit even more.
Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.
He's the very definition of injury prone.
Eric, it is even worse than that. Capt Don- Jones has a fucking neck issue that has affected two different seasons (and remains a bit of mystery) and at this point can't be counted on PERIOD. He doesn't have the body to hold up- he has the traits to hold but the actual result says he can't hold.
Quarterbacks get hit.
Running quarterbacks get hit even more.
Daniel Jones has played five seasons and has only played a full schedule once.
He's the very definition of injury prone.
Eric, it is even worse than that. Capt Don- Jones has a fucking neck issue that has affected two different seasons (and remains a bit of mystery) and at this point can't be counted on PERIOD. He doesn't have the body to hold up- he has the traits to hold but the actual result says he can't hold.
Again, the argument is changing. So I want to be crystal clear.
Daniel Jones is injury prone for a variety of reasons.
We should move on from Daniel Jones.
I dont think Daniel Jones will EVER be a great QB.
However, I dont think he is injury prone because of his body type, which is what Eric said.
I think he is injury prone because:
A terrible OL
Bad pocket awareness
Play style/Play calling
Probably some bad luck in there.
I simply disagreed that he is injury prone as a result of body type, which is what Eric said.
How many "smaller" players do see succeed and or stay healthier before we put that one to rest? How many greek adonis types do we need top see suffer injury after injury before we stop predicting injury based on body type? Forget it.
I don’t believe the Giants have the ability to transform the O for him to be successful soon enough. Do you really want him rushing so much? I personally would hate to see this kid wind up in NY, he needs to have an O that is designed for him and we currently have zero pieces to help him be successful. As the Giants currently sit, he is not a fit. Maybe we can get a hint in FA.
I continue to laugh at those who question Daniels's arm. He has a plus release, economical stroke, and he can make every throw. He's tremendous on the move.
In other words, those concerns are a myth to me.
I continue to laugh at those who question Daniels's arm. He has a plus release, economical stroke, and he can make every throw. He's tremendous on the move.
In other words, those concerns are a myth to me.
Agree. JDs arm strength isn't overwhelming but from what I see, it is plenty good and his other traits seem to be great, including producing at the highest level in the SEC.
I also would love the Darius Robinson pick. I think he sneaks into the back end of the 1st.
pretty quickly. Polk is another quality WR in this draft. Very interested to see what he runs.
I continue to laugh at those who question Daniels's arm. He has a plus release, economical stroke, and he can make every throw. He's tremendous on the move.
In other words, those concerns are a myth to me.
Agree. JDs arm strength isn't overwhelming but from what I see, it is plenty good and his other traits seem to be great, including producing at the highest level in the SEC.
I also would love the Darius Robinson pick. I think he sneaks into the back end of the 1st.
Robinson is the type of guy the Ravens have built their franchise on grabbing at the end of round 1. I'd love him early 2, but I think you're spot on.
I’m not sure how it matters if either of his neck injuries were the fault of the OL, that doesn’t make the risk go away. There is a $35M injury guarantee attached to Jones’s contract, a clause that could hurt the cap regardless of how good or bad the OL is.
First neck injury came from head butting a defender in the open field, that’s not the olines fault
I’m not sure how it matters if either of his neck injuries were the fault of the OL, that doesn’t make the risk go away. There is a $35M injury guarantee attached to Jones’s contract, a clause that could hurt the cap regardless of how good or bad the OL is.
Right. If all the injuries were because of the line it’s irrelevant because football players get hit and he’s still injury prone.
First neck injury came from head butting a defender in the open field, that’s not the olines fault
I’m not sure how it matters if either of his neck injuries were the fault of the OL, that doesn’t make the risk go away. There is a $35M injury guarantee attached to Jones’s contract, a clause that could hurt the cap regardless of how good or bad the OL is.
Right. If all the injuries were because of the line it’s irrelevant because football players get hit and he’s still injury prone.
Daniel Jones is indeed injury prone. IMO, it has nothing to do with body type. but more a combination of the following...
1. Bad OL play (Neck injury in Miami)
2. Bad pocket awareness (his entire career)
3. Play calling/Play Style (Neck injury against Dallas)
4. Bad luck (ACL)
We should move on from him - ideally IMO, to Jayden Daniels.
One of the numbers on him. The other one is he lost eight games at USC.
They gave up an average of 43 points in those games. He was 12-0 when they managed to allow less than 34 points.
Five years ago you were pretty vocal about not wanting Jones, weren't you?
If the Giants take Daniels, I predict you'll be pretending to have always been Jayden's biggest fan of all time by the start of May.
Mahomes' situation at Texas Tech I thought was very similar to Caleb's situation at USC. I think people have to get it out of their head comparing Caleb and having in your mind that this is like the Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush USC days. Those days are long gone. Pat's last year in Texas Tech they were 128th in scoring defense. This year USC was 121st. He was constantly chasing points. I thought that led to some of the bad habits that creeped in a little bit this year.
One of the numbers on him. The other one is he lost eight games at USC.
They gave up an average of 43 points in those games. He was 12-0 when they managed to allow less than 34 points.
Probably 80% of the people who get involved in these conversations about Williams - criticize him for losing, not beating Notre Dame this year, his likability, leadership, etc - are pretty clueless about looking at the USC situation holistically to have an informed opinion.
No surprise, really...
Hope they sign a guard or two in free agency, though.
I'd take those first four picks in a heartbeat.
Hope they sign a guard or two in free agency, though.
I think you have to shore up the OG spots in free agency. We can't keep throwing picks at the line and waiting a year or two to see if it worked. We need guys that we know can play in the NFL, and it is worth paying a little more for that security because it is not a premium position where the overpays are outrageous.
But mark my words. Jayden Daniels has a major chance to bust. He doesn't have the type of arm to be a consistent winner in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the body type to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule either. He should go to a dome team if anything.
Daniel Jones doesn't have the body to hold up to a 17 game NFL schedule. He's done it once in his career.
All his deep throws are freakin rainbows too.
40 years ago
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.
Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.
Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.
ASS and other shit is trolling and small.
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.
Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.
Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.
Busts typically do not lead untalented teams to the playoffs and win player of the week honors while doing it. Very easy to imagine Jones having a more productive start to his career without Getts, Judge and a Very poor supporting offensive cast. He has been injured too much and I want a new QB but reasonable case could be made the injuries have a lot to do with a shitty of offensive cast and the QB trying to compensate.
ASS and other shit is trolling and small.
"Lead" is where we disagree.
He was on a playoff team. He didn't lead the team to the playoffs. He was one of the untalented players that Barkley led to the playoffs in 2022.
You might want to get checked for JASS.
That it would be ok to draft a bust, just be as long if he was cheaper. Priorites are way out of wack-this is Jones derangement syndrome.
Jones is already a bust and a very expensive one at that.
Trying to deny that reality seems like a symptom of Jones Above Success Syndrome, also known as JONES ASS.
Busts typically do not lead untalented teams to the playoffs and win player of the week honors while doing it. Very easy to imagine Jones having a more productive start to his career without Getts, Judge and a Very poor supporting offensive cast. He has been injured too much and I want a new QB but reasonable case could be made the injuries have a lot to do with a shitty of offensive cast and the QB trying to compensate.
ASS and other shit is trolling and small.
"Lead" is where we disagree.
He was on a playoff team. He didn't lead the team to the playoffs. He was one of the untalented players that Barkley led to the playoffs in 2022.
You might want to get checked for JASS.
Did Jones win any other weekly honors on 2022, I forget. You are being intellectually dishonest about 2022. Jones was awful in 2023 without AT and the OL was on pace for over 100 sacks. I will accept that Jones has a problem staying on the field but disagree with your subjective analysis of his play.
The big problem that I have with most of the twats that just want to run Jones out of town is that they act so certain of their take on his play and ability to read defenses. I am reasonably confident they don’t know dick because I have been reading these forums almost 2 decades and while my memory isn’t perfect ,I remember that they get most of it wrong but remind us incessantly of the couple things they got right. You all just reply so much more than everyone else that you all believe your own brand of bullshit.
I have no syndrome. TWATS say shit like that to belittle others when they have no real argument.
Calm down homie, you might be right about Jones but it won’t be because you are a QB guru.
The stupid JASS thing is because one of the burners insists on using the dumb Jones Derangement Syndrome on multiple threads and I have no patience for it.
You don't really want to do this. Let it go.
Early word is McCarthy won’t get past Broncos or Vikings at all. That’s his floor.
I could see this also. I think Nabers is the more likely WR target, but the general sequence of WR at 6 and then trade up into mid/late first for a QB seems reasonable to me.
Of course, that all goes out the window if Maye somehow slides to 6, IMO. No chance the Giants are gonna pass on a top tier QB prospect who is already working out with Eli.
Me up.
I'd take those first four picks in a heartbeat.
Hope they sign a guard or two in free agency, though.
I think you have to shore up the OG spots in free agency. We can't keep throwing picks at the line and waiting a year or two to see if it worked. We need guys that we know can play in the NFL, and it is worth paying a little more for that security because it is not a premium position where the overpays are outrageous.
Agree, playmakers in the draft, solid starters & depth in FA.