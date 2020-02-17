Barkley unlikely to get tagged.. Schefter

making inadequate roster building decisions, including a RB Committee. Since Saquon was drafted, only Gary Brightwell who was drafted to be a special teamer and Eric Gray who was barely given a chance last year have been added via the draft. And it's not like the free agent RBs have been good choices.
Just like the folly of drafting Daniel Jones and never adding another QB since, the Giants have done almost the same ignoring the RB unit since Saquon joined.
Both need to go and let's hopefully soon forget their time here. Because it was forgettable.
RE: What happens with Barkley may be telling of their draft plans, too.
era so far so I wouldnt expect it. Teams dont generally gives raises to players who had a down year, and the tag would be a 20% raise. They are better off offering him a 2 year take it or leave it at the tag number guarantee but I wouldnt even do that.
At 27 the evidence is there that Barkley isnt the same guy. The last 10 games of the 22 season were not good and then this past season we saw more of the game same as the last 10 games of 22. 3.9 yards per carry is just pitiful.
This is a situation where both sides probably benefit from a parting of ways. Paying a RB last year over $10 mil was a bad bet and Schoen lost, doubling down is not the right move. The only way to have Barkley back is a similar deal to what Sanders got at about $6.5 a year and I doubt Barkley would do that.
Although I don’t think we should resign him….I think the 3.9 YPC was more of a reflection of the line rather than him
I didn't like the tag last year and I don't like it this year. Should have just paid him the 2-3 year deal in Spring of 23. You'd have 1 more year and then a likely 3rd year which allows for escape. Instead we are at risk of losing our best offensive skill player.
They tried.
Mr. Team Player got offended at being comped to Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry.
his reported counter to the giants was for less $ gtd than Henry got in 2020 (and henry got a $2m raise on that deal in 2022). it was also for a net of less "new" guaranteed money than chubb got since chubb wasnt franchise tagged with a guaranteed $10m when he got extended.
if barkley gets more than 12m gtd in this cycle he is ahead of his own counter offer to the giants.
I'm confused by the significance of "new" guaranteed money, since the context of the negotiation is such that a multiyear deal would have precluded/replaced the tag. Being "new" money on top of the tag value was irrelevant in 2023. It might matter now that Barkley has already banked one tag year, but a year ago it would not have been relevant in terms of validating comps.
I'm also confused by your note about this cycle in response to my post - I was clearly referring to last year's negotiations. Is your point just that Barkley will ultimately make more money by having been tagged last year and now signing a new contract this offseason? If so, I'm not disputing that.
the tag guaranteed him $10m last year. that was money in his pocket during the negotiations, and is now money in his pockets literally even though neither side agreed to an extension. he asked for somewhere between 12-13m more than what was already guaranteed to him by the tag.
when nick chubb extended he was on the final year of his rookie deal with a scheduled salary near league minimum and got 17m fully guaranteed he wouldnt have had otherwise.
RE: What happens with Barkley may be telling of their draft plans, too.
Ok, but we have a pretty good idea about the Giants last two offers in 2023, and the Chubb comp had already been adjusted for context and inflation, hadn't it?
The Giants weren't offering Chubb's contract to Barkley, IIRC; they were framing the negotiation with Chubb's contract as one of the reference points to reset the conversation in a way that basically shifted the comp baseline away from CMC and more toward the top of the run-first RBs, but not up to the do-it-all CMC level.
been the right decision. But it would have been exponentially better than the misguided path of giving Daniel Jones that silly contract, "A-Graded" no less, versus a simple tag followed by a quick release before the 2024 season.
But let's keep the band together as long as possible. Tag Barkley or just give him those extra cap dollars the NFL just allocated. Why would this franchise ever do some serious soul-searching (that's a lot of alliteration) and come to see that last Lombardi trophy continues to blind them each and every year since.
most players starting points for negotiations are different.
chubb got 3x36m, 17m fully gtd, 20m practically gtd - 1 year ahead of FA
cmc got 4x64, 30m fully gtd, 38m practically gtd - again farther from FA
henry got 4x50m, 25.5m fully gtd, and after just playing it to completion (rare) he ended up getting paid an extra 2m from the raise (even rarer)
with 10m already banked on the tag bc he was at FA barkley's ask was:
+12-13m gtd
3x39-40m total contract
does barkley's supposed ask look more like chubb or cmc/henry?
and the giants 2 offers he passed on were actually both arguably lesser deals than chubbs when you factor out the tag. 1 of them only had +9m of new gtd $ over the tag at an AAV 1m higher than chubb, the other was +12m gtd $ but a lower AAV than chubb by 1m.
have moved him last year. It was reported there were offers.
I agree. I think they got fooled into thinking they were in their way because they made the playoffs. Personally I like the two back or multi back system like the Patriots and others use. If one gets hurt your tank isn't empty.
People say that Barkley may have lost a step. That he is always injured. He used to have these explosive long runs and never dropped the football. He dances to much in the backfield.
Is it also possible that ever since Daboll showed up, he became a more patient runner and had fewer runs for a loss, stopped dancing, blocked a little better, learned that not every time you touch the ball you need to score?
Young Barkley was always trying to hit a home run. Some times he scored, other times he was tackled for 5-7 yard loss. I think he has been coached to be more patient as a runner, and focus on gaining yards, tough yards over always bouncing outside and causing holding plays and TFL’s.
There is a lot of supply, and it appears teams are not going to use the tender on the big name UFAs. I wouldn't feel comfortable making a guess as to any contract values in this environment.
which non-tags do you mean? the 2 ive seen i think are $ decisions (jacobs would cost 14m+, evans would cost 28m+ and they have no qb under contract). barkley non-tag i think is mostly about the hostile situation it would create.
the players who teams want to keep/extend go down to the last minute and that group is going to get most of the tags (burns, dugger, pittman, winfield, wilkins, sneed, madubuike, jones, allen, johnson, maybe huff/greenard too).
higgins getting tagged this early is the bengals basically admitting they arent trying to extend him (and presumably open to trade offers).
If I recall correctly, we weren't even entertaining offers. Like WTF are we doing? Not as egregious as Gettleman refusing to even pick up the phone in '18 for a possible trade with the second pick, but really fucking bad. And I think Joe not even putting Saquon on the market was a John call.
replacement in mind or on the roster already. The Giants' RB room is absolutely bereft of talent without Barkley. That's on Schoen. I'd try and re-sign him to a 4 year deal with an out after two years. During those two years they need to actually draft RBs that can take over for him. After than they can just release him. Right now, the Giants are in trouble without him. Here's a list of the top 10 running backs available in free agency in a few weeks according to profootballnetwork.com:
1) Saquon Barkley
2) Josh Jacobs
3) Derrick Henry
4) Tony Pollard
5) Austin Ekeler
6) D’Andre Swift
7) Zack Moss
8) J.K. Dobbins
9) Devin Singletary
10) Antonio Gibson
If they elect to not re-sign Saquon, then they had better draft a RB in the first 3 or 4 rounds and sign one of the other RBs from the list above.
Personally, I think Barkley is a leader on the team and can still play. I want him back and don't think he'll break the bank. His agent handling negotiations is no longer bumbling Kim Miale, but Ed Berry. Joe Schoen didn't hide his discontent with Saquon's previous representation. Schoen did go out of his way to point out Ed Berry's role (from CAA) in smoothing things out negotiation-wise last summer upon resolving the Saquon situation at the start of training camp. That should not be discounted. Based on that alone, I think there's a realistic chance that SB returns to the Giants after shopping his wares.
in the pros that he is convinced he is (still) an elite player in this league and wants money that those types of players get.
His problem is two-fold though and that is 1) he really only looks good in comparison to poor talent/options on the NYG Offense and that isn't the case if you compare him to the NFL's other top offensive players and 2) he is a running back and one that has lost his big-play capabilities through injury and time.
Not having several other RBs on the team currently to rely upon is a problem. But it isn't why Barkley should be a default to return. It's a sign to move on and probably a sign that needed attention before this offseason.
2024 NFL Free Agents by Position: Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley, and Mike Evans Headline Top Options - By Dallas Robinson - February 23, 2024 | 4:00 PM EST - ( New Window )
KC found their RB in the 7th round. NYG will be fine without Saquon
Sign me up for that strategy. Until then we need an influx of talent at RB because most 7th rounders are dogshit. We need to spend a solid pick and bring in a good vet. And that’s assuming Gray can get better and have a role here - if not he will need to be replaced too
I would bring in Antonio Gibson. Not sure why he fell out of favor in Washington but think he is a good part
I would bring in Antonio Gibson. Not sure why he fell out of favor in Washington but think he is a good part
Gibson cant stay healthy. Like really healthy, hs always plays hurt.
The guy to watch is where Marvin Harrison Jr goes...
If there is a QB the Giants covet on the board when Arizona is picking at 4 and MHJ goes in the first 3 picks, I could see Arizona taking a package from NYG that includes Barkley, to drop back to 6 and take Odunze or Nabers.
Such an amazing person, was a great player. The ideal person to represent the franchise.
But he wants to be paid way more tahn any franchise will pay him. It sucks, but that's the RB market now.
And he is about to head into FA with wayyyy too many good RB's available at a probably much lower prices than he thinks he is worth.
brad spielberger updated his contract projection and not unlike fangraphs or mlbtr he tends to be pretty accurate. if this pans out barkley's total post-rookie deal haul including tag would be 4 years, 46.8m, $30m gtd. the 30m gtd is more than taylor just got and basically tied with what cmc got even with a lower aav.
his ask to nyg last year was supposedly around 22-23m guaranteed and 39m total, inclusive of the tag, so even off his worst year as a pro he looks to be coming out ahead.
last year the giants offers were supposedly:
3x13m with 19.5m gtd
3x11m with 22m gtd
cap now up 13% from last year, 5% farther than expected, so all this pretty much converges with spielberger's projection.
He's a veteran that knows the offense cold, knows the protection schemes and can take a lot of heat off the QB with the attention he draws.
If they are bringing in a rookie QB, you want Barkley in that "side saddle".
This team has put itself in quite a pickle.
Quote:
In comment 16408533 djm said:
Quote:
He's a veteran that knows the offense cold, knows the protection schemes and can take a lot of heat off the QB with the attention he draws.
If they are bringing in a rookie QB, you want Barkley in that "side saddle".
I've had this thought too. There could be some added value there with a rookie QB having an established RB in his first couple of years.
I still think Barkley will get more in the open market with his name alone than with what the Giants will be willing to offer him.
They view Barkley as a great piece to pair with a rookie QB.
He's a veteran that knows the offense cold, knows the protection schemes and can take a lot of heat off the QB with the attention he draws.
If they are bringing in a rookie QB, you want Barkley in that "side saddle".
I've had this thought too. There could be some added value there with a rookie QB having an established RB in his first couple of years.
I still think Barkley will get more in the open market with his name alone than with what the Giants will be willing to offer him.
I'd subscribe more to the theory of..what place does a vet RB have here if you're transitioning to a young QB.
If Schoen wasn't willing to give Barkley guaranteed money in year 8 last time, I'd question his plan if he's now willing to do so.
But let's keep the band together as long as possible. Tag Barkley or just give him those extra cap dollars the NFL just allocated. Why would this franchise ever do some serious soul-searching (that's a lot of alliteration) and come to see that last Lombardi trophy continues to blind them each and every year since.
Quote:
most players starting points for negotiations are different.
chubb got 3x36m, 17m fully gtd, 20m practically gtd - 1 year ahead of FA
cmc got 4x64, 30m fully gtd, 38m practically gtd - again farther from FA
henry got 4x50m, 25.5m fully gtd, and after just playing it to completion (rare) he ended up getting paid an extra 2m from the raise (even rarer)
with 10m already banked on the tag bc he was at FA barkley's ask was:
+12-13m gtd
3x39-40m total contract
does barkley's supposed ask look more like chubb or cmc/henry?
and the giants 2 offers he passed on were actually both arguably lesser deals than chubbs when you factor out the tag. 1 of them only had +9m of new gtd $ over the tag at an AAV 1m higher than chubb, the other was +12m gtd $ but a lower AAV than chubb by 1m.
barkley got hurt and missed time again
and he is still projected to easily secure more money from whoever signs him having passed on the giant offers.
spielberger had his projection at 2x22m with 15m gtd before the new cap was announced higher than expected.
Is it also possible that ever since Daboll showed up, he became a more patient runner and had fewer runs for a loss, stopped dancing, blocked a little better, learned that not every time you touch the ball you need to score?
Young Barkley was always trying to hit a home run. Some times he scored, other times he was tackled for 5-7 yard loss. I think he has been coached to be more patient as a runner, and focus on gaining yards, tough yards over always bouncing outside and causing holding plays and TFL’s.
Just my observation.
We could comfortably replace Team Barkley for much less.
Gus Edwards is projected at $3.5M+. Devin Singletary at $5M+.
I would take those two as RBBC for year...
He seems like a good dude, but I won't be losing sleep if he lands elsewhere. Hell, he could end up as an Eagle or Cowboy & I'd still be 'Whatever.'
which non-tags do you mean? the 2 ive seen i think are $ decisions (jacobs would cost 14m+, evans would cost 28m+ and they have no qb under contract). barkley non-tag i think is mostly about the hostile situation it would create.
the players who teams want to keep/extend go down to the last minute and that group is going to get most of the tags (burns, dugger, pittman, winfield, wilkins, sneed, madubuike, jones, allen, johnson, maybe huff/greenard too).
higgins getting tagged this early is the bengals basically admitting they arent trying to extend him (and presumably open to trade offers).
Link - ( New Window )
He seems like a good dude, but I won't be losing sleep if he lands elsewhere. Hell, he could end up as an Eagle or Cowboy & I'd still be 'Whatever.'
Per Eric (above):
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:48 pm : link : reply
have moved him last year. It was reported there were offers.
I don't remember a report on offers. If so, it's another ding on Schoen as GM.
Jim Brown and Barry sanders were the only RBs who elevated the line rather than the other way around. We’ve proven Barkley ain’t either of them
+1
Jim Brown and Barry sanders were the only RBs who elevated the line rather than the other way around. We’ve proven Barkley ain’t either of them
Only these 2 ? I guess guys like Earl Campbell, Eric D, LaDaine T, OJ, Tony D, Herschel W, and several others were just chopped liver.
His problem is two-fold though and that is 1) he really only looks good in comparison to poor talent/options on the NYG Offense and that isn't the case if you compare him to the NFL's other top offensive players and 2) he is a running back and one that has lost his big-play capabilities through injury and time.
Not having several other RBs on the team currently to rely upon is a problem. But it isn't why Barkley should be a default to return. It's a sign to move on and probably a sign that needed attention before this offseason.
But he wants to be paid way more tahn any franchise will pay him. It sucks, but that's the RB market now.
And he is about to head into FA with wayyyy too many good RB's available at a probably much lower prices than he thinks he is worth.
My guess is we'll see a lot of patience in the market. And possibly some brand names unsigned until after the draft.
Yup.
KC found their RB in the 7th round. NYG will be fine without Saquon
My guess is we'll see a lot of patience in the market. And possibly some brand names unsigned until after the draft.
Yup. There's a good chance Barkley's best offer is a return to the Giants.
The team could have then tagged Jones.
But he has overestimated his value.
No one to blame but himself.
I would bring in Antonio Gibson. Not sure why he fell out of favor in Washington but think he is a good part
Gibson cant stay healthy. Like really healthy, hs always plays hurt.
I think both sides will negotiate in good faith and that he will be signed for 4 years 32m, 14m SB, 18m guaranteed.
Bonus hit 3.5, 3.5, 3.5, 3.5
Salary hit 2G, 2G, 4, 10
Cap hit 5.5, 5.5, 7.5, 13.5
Plus incentives around games played.
The guy to watch is where Marvin Harrison Jr goes...
If there is a QB the Giants covet on the board when Arizona is picking at 4 and MHJ goes in the first 3 picks, I could see Arizona taking a package from NYG that includes Barkley, to drop back to 6 and take Odunze or Nabers.
Murray - Barkley - Odunze / Nabers
Yup.
NYG tagline "Always a year too late. Guaranteed!"
But he wants to be paid way more tahn any franchise will pay him. It sucks, but that's the RB market now.
And he is about to head into FA with wayyyy too many good RB's available at a probably much lower prices than he thinks he is worth.
brad spielberger updated his contract projection and not unlike fangraphs or mlbtr he tends to be pretty accurate. if this pans out barkley's total post-rookie deal haul including tag would be 4 years, 46.8m, $30m gtd. the 30m gtd is more than taylor just got and basically tied with what cmc got even with a lower aav.
his ask to nyg last year was supposedly around 22-23m guaranteed and 39m total, inclusive of the tag, so even off his worst year as a pro he looks to be coming out ahead.
last year the giants offers were supposedly:
3x13m with 19.5m gtd
3x11m with 22m gtd
cap now up 13% from last year, 5% farther than expected, so all this pretty much converges with spielberger's projection.