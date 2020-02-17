Joe Schoen Addresses the Media at 10:00AM

1 is in the really good column and the other is in the really bad column.
Very excited to see which way they go this year. They have a great opportunity in front of them to really separate themselves from all the mistakes made prior to their tenure here. Let’s see if they capitalize on it.
I'll be interested to hear how Schoen addresses the "Jones question".
The last time he was asked if he expected DJ to come back as the starter he simply said, "yes". But for the follow up, he gave as little information as possible and looked a bit uncomfortable answering the question.
They already have separated themselves from the prior regime. It hasn't been pretty. We were a doormat this year. We were the laughing stock of the NFL with the whole Wink thing. Gettleman didn't force anyone to give Jones the contract last year and tag Barkley. We have to stop blaming Gettleman for the failures of this regime.
He hasn't taken a swing yet to dramatically change the direction. I think that needs to happen this offseason. So far, he's just extended the Gettleman plan out.
There isn't much to get outraged out about the drafts. Go look at the Niners 2022 draft, awful. No team is going to regularly knock out the drafts. So far Thibodeaux looks like a nice player, not sure he'll ever be dominant. Robinson looks solid. Banks has promise. JMS we'll see with the new oline coach. If Neal can develop this year, that will help greatly.
But, this will be about the QB ultimately. If he sticks with Jones longer and fails, he's most likely gone. If he doesn't get the new QB right, he's most likely gone. He's gotta get it right.
pearls of wisdom forget it.
Schoen's pressers are more like Blah, Blah, Blah. He's not saying anything.
For example: "we will look to upgrade ALL positions, we might draft a QB, we might not.", " We might move up, or move down or stay at 6."
Says nothing. Live action Click bait.
It's not a worthless listen. The fans who are out for blood won't get their fill and neither will anyone expecting him to say something like we're moving on from Jones at first opportunity, but usually get some insights into some thinking and they way the team operates.
Expect canned answers on free agents like Barkley, McKinney. People will try and read tea leaves or over-interpret Schoens tone/body language to no avail.
I'd consider it a win, if media asked more incisive lines of question on what Schoen sees in this draft with depth, specific talent pools, what he's looking at in interviews and the actual physical drills.
And people will 100% overreact when he says Daniel is rehabbing and working to be ready by training camp.
We made the playoff one year and the other we won despite of a rash of injuries.. Signing DJ was the only real bad thing that I can blame Schoen for.. that was a stupid deal from day 1.. But Daboll has done a really good job over the past 2 years given the talent he had to work with.. Overall we are only 3 games below 500 under Daboll..
Over/under on how many minutes it takes Schoen before he mentions
Seasons had been reversed? After the first season, Daniel Jones would have been gone or signed to a backup level contract and the Giants would have drafted a new QB. Barkley still could have been tagged or signed. The new QB would be leading a playoff team into 2024. Going into 2024, there would be no need to draft a QB, Barkley would either be signed to a long term contract or tagged. With a much greater cap, The team could be free to draft BPA and sign anyone they care to sign.
Sorry I should have put that on the Joe Schoen review thread.
Seasons had been reversed? After the first season, Daniel Jones would have been gone or signed to a backup level contract and the Giants would have drafted a new QB. Barkley still could have been tagged or signed. The new QB would be leading a playoff team into 2024. Going into 2024, there would be no need to draft a QB, Barkley would either be signed to a long term contract or tagged. With a much greater cap, The team could be free to draft BPA and sign anyone they care to sign.
The Colts and Viking wins were much more consequential than any win in 2023.
But the constant blaming of Gettleman for the current faults of the team is ridiculous. Let's take what you said, they made the playoffs in his first year when it was mostly Gettleman players. Does Gettleman get credit for that? Of course not but then why does Gettleman get blamed for the shitty year last year? It's insane.
are getting their arms nice and loose to throw those low arcing soft ball pitches that Schoen can hit into the upper deck.
The irony is Leonard is actually tough and most Giant fans can't stand him. I recall Leonard pressing Mara on what Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell do back in 2022.
This^. If the New York sports media actually challenges a team or is tough on them, the fans cry their eyes out until it stops. That is why none of them do it. They care about clicks, not getting to the bottom of the story. When they post something provocative they are not being tough, they are driving clicks, which is why they don't need quotes or answers from people within the franchise.
Chris Simms
@CSimmsQB
This stood out from Giants GM Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones:
“The fact of the matter is, it’s 2 injuries in 3 years”
Obvious concern about his durability. Gotta think it means they bring in someone, whether it’s insurance or to compete as starter
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
13m
Joe Schoen said they will talk to Saquon’s representatives this week. That was the plan all along. Schoen said he’s a guy they’d like to have back. Same goes for Xavier McKinney.
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
11m
Schoen said Daniel Jones has been throwing for two weeks from a stationary position. He’s right on track. He hasn’t had any setbacks and should be ready for training camp.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
7m
#NYGiants #Schoen - mentions they have a good relationship with Barkley's "new" agent ... (Note - as I've mentioned many times: Barkley brought in a CAA rep late last summer, his "new" agent, and they agreed to replace the tag with a one-yr deal)
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Joe Schoen said he would not stop Brian Daboll from calling plays but those convos havent happened yet. He is just a ‘sounding board.’ They believe they are developing OC Mike Kafka as a head coach. It was Schoen’s preference Year 1 that not Daboll not call plays #giants
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - team heading in the right direction...had limited draft capital and salary cap issues...but added pieces to the depth chart and retained some good players..."better off than where we were"...plan is in place and it takes time
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - was conservative mapping out the salary cap....it was a larger jump and will re-calibrate....team has multiple needs - will use FA to set up for the draft
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Much more to come but a few quick notable comments from Joe Schoen:
• Daniel Jones is making progress in his ACL recovery and could participate in 7-on-7 drills this spring. Schoen said he still has faith in Jones, but continues to keep all options as far as drafting a QB.
• Schoen said he wants to retain Saquon and Xavier McKinney. He’ll meet with their agents this week to begin/resume negotiations.
• Schoen said he doesn’t want to franchise tag Saquon again, but said that’s not off the table. Schoen indicated that tags became more appealing after the cap increase.
• Schoen, predictably, downplayed all of the coaching staff issues last season.
Schoen was on with pft on peacock Simms and florio
It really only makes the Waller decision more likely given they need cap space. Don't agree on the other two whatsoever.
cool, let's assume you're correct, what do you see as the better use of the $30m or so of cap room they have this year, not to mention the 95m they project to have next year (which increases to 114m if they move off jones)?
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - learned from parcells not to be scheme-specific, it is best to just get "good" players....team has versatile players....new DC bowen prefers to stop the run on the way to the passer
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - will look at every position in the 1st rd.....toughest part of evaluating a QB? got to learn about them as people because all can watch the tape - need to learn about a QB's makeup
The Minnesota playoff game makes an appearance when Schoen
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - team heading in the right direction...had limited draft capital and salary cap issues...but added pieces to the depth chart and retained some good players..."better off than where we were"...plan is in place and it takes time
this is the part of schoen that occasionally comes of as whiny to me. limited draft capital? he walked into a team with 2 top 7 picks and an extra 3rd. last year they picked up 2 comp picks and got an extra 3rd + 6th for toney. this year they got an extra 2nd for williams.
this 3 year draft run is by FAR the most draft capital the giants org has had in 3 decades.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Joe Schoen told us in podium breakout, on Shane Bowen's defense: Expect front to attack more than the read and react under Wink. Less blitzing (obviously).
Did point out that Bowen had two good safeties (Hooker/Byard), both got second deals with Titans. #NYGiants
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com -see jones as a guy who has all of the physical tools to play QB in the league....gone thru injuries and tough circumstances....still "have faith in daniel" and will continue to enhance his supporting cast so that he can have success
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - it helps to have as many offensive weapons as possible......WR room has various key traits and "adding another receiver is definitely in the mix", adding there are several other needs, too
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Joe Schoen told us in podium breakout, on Shane Bowen's defense: Expect front to attack more than the read and react under Wink. Less blitzing (obviously).
Did point out that Bowen had two good safeties (Hooker/Byard), both got second deals with Titans. #NYGiants
Need to upgrade the front then big-time and with depth.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Again, expecting Schoen to publicly move off Evan Neal as the right tackle in February is foolish. They will make that statement with their actions in free agency and the draft.
Well, Schoen got a tough question from a fan at least
But would Jones be a candidate for a trade with a pick attached to him? Kind of like the Brock Osweiler deal?
I think it would have to be a very high pick, and likely more than one. Selling to your fanbase that you just acquired Daniel Jones and his $40M contract is a hard sell unless you sell it as "we got all of these great resources and we just had to absorb one year of a bad contract."
But would Jones be a candidate for a trade with a pick attached to him? Kind of like the Brock Osweiler deal?
I think it would have to be a very high pick, and likely more than one. Selling to your fanbase that you just acquired Daniel Jones and his $40M contract is a hard sell unless you sell it as "we got all of these great resources and we just had to absorb one year of a bad contract."
The Giants would be eating the majority of the contract. I think the trading team would have a much more manageable deal which they could still get out of.
RE: Well, Schoen got a tough question from a fan at least
But would Jones be a candidate for a trade with a pick attached to him? Kind of like the Brock Osweiler deal?
I think it would have to be a very high pick, and likely more than one. Selling to your fanbase that you just acquired Daniel Jones and his $40M contract is a hard sell unless you sell it as "we got all of these great resources and we just had to absorb one year of a bad contract."
I believe his salary is $35.5 million this year and $30 million next. 2026 is the bad year at $46.5 million. Also Half a million in workout bonuses each year. Not sure if the Giants have to retain the restructured money ($2 million a year) if they trade him.
You probably have a better feel for Schoen than the rest of us, but phrasing things a couple times saying he has the PHYSICAL tools for QB, is not quite the same as he has ALL the tools for playing QB. And we know Jones issue is not "seeing" the field as quickly as he needs to.
and I don't think we can draw any conclusions yet. I mean honestly you can't count on Jones (even outside of performance) as he has had two major neck injuries (well one major and mysterious and one "recurrence" off a solid hit but not one that would knock a QB out for a few weeks unless they had a prior injury to their neck) and now a major knee injury.
If we move away from a QB at 6, then us dropping down becomes a big possibility- fill our depth with multiple 2nd and 3rd round picks..
i didnt hear it, but he is correct to play down the need at WR.
slayton and robinson are legitimate starters worthy of targets.
hyatt and hodgins have shown enough that they too are worthy of targets.
waller whenever healthy is still productive with whatever targets he gets and bellinger is still a quality #2 te.
it would be great to add an alpha like odunze but they dont need to and they certainly dont need to overpay a gabe davis type. just draft another quality talent day 2. there are tons of good receivers in draft every year now. look no farther than rashee rice, jayden reed, tank dell, and hyatt from last year's day 2.
He references the Niners aggressively moving up for QB and now he's playing with Dallas. Link - ( New Window )
Uh-oh, really not impressed with his answer there. Hopium stuff that presumes that the Giants only need to go out and build a pro bowl surrounding around Jones. Jones's contract doesn't allow that level of time/resources investment!
I agree 100%. I was thinking last night about the player intake and players lost since Schoen took over. Not to mention the Giants wins/losses record these last 2 years.
We're better. I know we still sucked in 23 and if things go south in 24 it won't be an easy pill to swallow but the roster is better while being cap crunched and the team is 16-19-1 where as the prior 2 seasons they were 10-23 and sort of capped out or close to peak cap.
The Giants have brought or re-signed the following (2023):
Thibs
Robinson
Flott
Belton
McFadden
Hodgins (cost us nothing helped win playoff game)
Dex
Thomas
Barkley
(Jones)
(neal)
() indicates a jury out but sort of excusable move --don't start a war about Jones we can agree it's a miss but to me not indicative of a toxic or messy regime. I have no dog in this race I don't need to defend Schoen. TO me this move doesn't scream over his head or incapability. DJ's contract was responsible if it was not successful.
2024:
Okereke
Nacho
Banks
Devito (for nothing)
(JMS)
(Hyatt)
(hawkins)
(Riley)
(Owens)
Olszewski
Waller
Re-signed Slayton (bargain even if he should not be #1)
*Campbell (bust but cheap and short term)
Traded Leonard Williams (I like the player, wanted him back but applaud this move)
Lost Feliciano (not their best move)
I cannot think of any other losses that hurt.
His drafts can be considered a B- but it's early. If Neal develops it can easily be graded as A but big if.
We have not atrophied despite the economic books getting cleaner. DJ contract hysterics needs to stop already. QBs get paid. He was young and coming off a good year. He's cuttable next year. HE will be closer to the 17th or so paid QB by April.
I hope, I pray that this is similar to year 2 of Thibs and Rose with the Knicks. Good first year. Stepback in year 2. Signed Brunson and away they went. Not perfect. Not exactly linear, but slow steady upgrades and they are now an elite team poised to be in the hunt for years to come. We can only hope...
He references the Niners aggressively moving up for QB and now he's playing with Dallas. Link - ( New Window )
-Road playoff win in Minnesota
-Look at Purdy's supporting cast
He could be a poster here.
He really could. The hope is that he is putting out information for public consumption, and not being candid. I think it would be silly to be candid about your plans leading up to the draft, but maybe he just fib?
My guess is that they are very open to drafting a QB. If I am wrong. Well we can watch 2019 - 2023 again for a few more years.
Remember that time the Broncos didn't try to upgrade the QB position for years because Tebow threw for 316 yards in a playoff win and spent the next few years only talking about that game whenever anyone questioned them about it?
He also said he likes the entire QB class. This is a question of whether the Giants will draft a QB at 6 or trade up, not if they will draft a QB. I think everyone expects the Giants to draft a QB.
I interpret that as Schoen saying there are multiple ways to build a team. The Niners traded up for Lance investing in multiple first round picks, yet Lance is on Dallas and Purdy (last pick in the draft) just led them to the Super Bowl.
Pointed out SF moving up and where that QB is now. Then the talent on the SF roster. What he didn't say directly was that they have a cheap QB which has helped keep that team together. I think all things are in play in the draft regarding QB.
I found the grooming Kafka to be a HC very interesting.
1. If you believe Jones isn't a good player, giving him $82M guaranteed doesn't make sense. The Giants have him $82M guaranteed. They must think he's a good player.
2. If you think Jones is a good player, drafting a QB in 2024 to replace him doesn't make sense. He's got one of the biggest cap hits in the NFL. You're going to look stupid keeping that cap hit on the bench, having gotten only 6 games out of that $82M guaranteed.
I think it plays out like this:
1. 2024 QB depth chart is Jones/FA vet/DeVito or Day 3 pick
2. Giants win 4-7 games in 2024, Daboll is fired
3. Giants release Jones and carry the dead $23M or whatever in 2025
4. Giants draft a QB early in the weaker 2025 class
This scenario is history repeating itself with the Giants lacking the foresight to draft from the right QB class, as they failed to do in 2018 and 2020.
I think this team absolutely needs a QB to be competitive, but I am not sure Joe Schoen believes that.
If we come out of the draft with a Day 2 or 3 QB to fill out the room and maybe one day be a starter, next year will be difficult to watch. He will need to strike gold in both free agency and the draft if the plan is to prop up Jones and keep our fingers crossed that a guy who is always hurt will not be hurt anymore.
And then forcing the pick in the weaker class (2025) for a reach.
Wasting more years is a disaster scenario. They’ll be wasting some of Thomas’ prime years
They want insurance in the form of younger with more upside than Cutlets.
From their standpoint, it's logical. They handed out a big contract that is a lost cause if they give up on Daniel. We can discuss the "sunk cost fallacy" all we want, but the people who made the decision to hand out that contract aren't about to give up their conviction. So, they are going to spend the resources to make that contract work or make absolutely sure it was a mistake. But, since there is a distinct possibility if not probability that it was a mistake, you need a hedge.
So, you spend your #1 pick on a receiver or an o-lineman because poor Daniel needs bucking up but you hedge it on Day 2 with a qb who has starting potential. Start looking at the Day 2 and small school people. Taylor and DeVito are expendable- one is not under contract and you might be able to trade the other for something. There's a spot in the qb room for a qb or two.
i didnt hear it, but he is correct to play down the need at WR.
slayton and robinson are legitimate starters worthy of targets.
hyatt and hodgins have shown enough that they too are worthy of targets.
waller whenever healthy is still productive with whatever targets he gets and bellinger is still a quality #2 te.
it would be great to add an alpha like odunze but they dont need to and they certainly dont need to overpay a gabe davis type. just draft another quality talent day 2. there are tons of good receivers in draft every year now. look no farther than rashee rice, jayden reed, tank dell, and hyatt from last year's day 2.
With all due respect, I cant disagree with you more. Slayton is a low end 3 or 4 WR. He is the same guy he was as a rookie, when pressed into a larger role he is not good. Robinson can be a #2 if he can stay healthy.
Hyatt the jury is still out whether he is just a gimmick player with speed. I think he is more than a gimmick but I didnt see a consistent presence. If Hodgins couldnt get targets with the receivers we had last year then he is a real low end option going forward. He did disappear in 22 when faced with good CBs.
And Waller hasnt been healthy in 3 years. Age and injuries seem to have caught up. Id like to see us go in another direction. The injury gamble didnt pay off.
I sense we are going 100% WR in the 1st, if both Nabors and Odunze are there I think we look at a trade back a few spots and still get one. I think Nabors is more in the mold of what Daboll likes in quick and shifty but after looking at both I think Odunze will be the better pro. I'd be happy with either.
I agree with Sy, I dont think we go QB. It would be a big admission of failure to not go with Jones. He didnt have to pay him, but he did. Cant blame Gettlemen. I also think they stick with Neal 1 more year, again to not admit failure. If they have another season like 23 I think his job will be in serious jeopardy so getting the 3rd or 4th best QB or trading away a lot is not an option.
They're both far more talented players than Jones. They'd be nearly as much a threat to Jones as one of the top 3 guys. I don't know that they'd want to introduce that.
By the way the scenario I laid out is optimistic; it's just as possible Jones is not released and he plays out his whole deal. Or perhaps he's restructured.
The Giants think he's good.
So not only won't they draft a first round QB, they won't even bring in viable competition? So, essentially a *downgrade* from last years QB room? Because, DeVito would move up to QB2 and a day 3 QB would be drafted.
I very much hope you are wrong. If nothing else, the injuries should at least provide a greater emphasis on QB regardless of their belief in Jones.
that Schoen isn't picking a QB high in the first round, then MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! That very well may be the case, but JS would be incompetent if the vibe was the opposite.
The only thing I "think" you can glean from his comments, is he is NOT giving up a bunch of draft capital to move up to 1 or 3. If a QB they have a high grade on falls to them at 6, then that's a different story.
He also, doesn't want to seem "desperate" for a stud WR. This is how you play NFL poker.
I will say this. Schoen often said "sticking to their process"
he cherry picks some Valid points to make his comments.
IF Jones played at the Minn. playoff game EVERY game, then JS would be "technically correct" in his evaluation.
Now, he absolutely can NOT speak to Jones' injuries as the major reason they would have to move on. That would destroy any bargaining position they may need.
At this time of year, ANY smart GM "loves" ALL his players (Barkley, Jones, X), until its time to put up or shut up.
If they take, say McCarthy at 6, look for Schoen to say something along the lines of:
"DJ is still our starter, but the value was just too good to pass up". They will NEVER say, "we picked him to replace Jones right away". You don't conduct business this way.
I'd expect a vet FA brought in as 2024 insurance for Jones's knee injury. Tannehill, Trubisky, Brissett, Mariota...we all know the names. And maybe DeVito gets replaced by a draft pick (Pratt, Rattler, etc.).
A quick Q&A with the General Manager so Giants.com can get some internet activity had no vibe. It was nondescript.
Credit to the one caller who asked Schoen basically what the hell he sees in Daniel Jones anyway. But Schoen took the high road as any Sen Mngt-type should. He also pointed to the Minn game to probably defend himself more than anything.
I don't know if Schoen will pick or QB or not, and if he does will it be early in the draft or not. But he's committing professional suicide if they pass on upgrading the position in such a deep QB draft.
They're both far more talented players than Jones. They'd be nearly as much a threat to Jones as one of the top 3 guys. I don't know that they'd want to introduce that.
By the way the scenario I laid out is optimistic; it's just as possible Jones is not released and he plays out his whole deal. Or perhaps he's restructured.
The Giants think he's good.
__________________
You have to give Schoen a little more credit for managing a team. Even if he thinks Jones is good enough and Jones is ready to start the season, he has to have a better backup than TT in case Jones gets injured again. The question is how high he will pick one. And that QB will sit on the bench for 4, 8, or 12 games until Jones gets hurt or plays down to expectations and the fan base is chanting in unison for a backup. So the QB room will have Jones, TT or a vet, and the rookie. DeVito will end up on the practice squad if he continues to look capable and has worked on his flaws during the offseason.
Are shying away from the idea of investing in a QB. They scouted them, they have talked publicly about the need to bring someone in, and they have not run from the concerns about DJs injuries. We can’t predict how the draft will play out and we don’t know what grades they have on these guys. But the idea that they’re afraid to bring in someone to push Jones is a made up notion.
At this point I wish LIKE HELL Schoen would just cut Jones outright ASAP just so all of the whiny babies on this site can STFU about him already. Then we can move on to the next QB everyone can whine incessantly about after a brief hiatus.
he cherry picks some Valid points to make his comments.
IF Jones played at the Minn. playoff game EVERY game, then JS would be "technically correct" in his evaluation.
Now, he absolutely can NOT speak to Jones' injuries as the major reason they would have to move on. That would destroy any bargaining position they may need.
At this time of year, ANY smart GM "loves" ALL his players (Barkley, Jones, X), until its time to put up or shut up.
If they take, say McCarthy at 6, look for Schoen to say something along the lines of:
"DJ is still our starter, but the value was just too good to pass up". They will NEVER say, "we picked him to replace Jones right away". You don't conduct business this way.
I'm taking solace in the fact that AZ publicly backed Rosen up until they drafted Kyler, and we've seen this movie before when the Giants paid Eli only to draft Jones and have him start the third game of the year. I'm hoping for a sequel and one that is better than the original
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - learned from parcells not to be scheme-specific, it is best to just get "good" players....team has versatile players....new DC bowen prefers to stop the run on the way to the passer
Run defense has been horrible for what seems like a long, long time. And it's a killer for time of possession.
Are shying away from the idea of investing in a QB. They scouted them, they have talked publicly about the need to bring someone in, and they have not run from the concerns about DJs injuries. We can’t predict how the draft will play out and we don’t know what grades they have on these guys. But the idea that they’re afraid to bring in someone to push Jones is a made up notion.
Why hasn’t there been real completion for 5 years?
Are shying away from the idea of investing in a QB. They scouted them, they have talked publicly about the need to bring someone in, and they have not run from the concerns about DJs injuries. We can’t predict how the draft will play out and we don’t know what grades they have on these guys. But the idea that they’re afraid to bring in someone to push Jones is a made up notion.
Why hasn’t there been real completion for 5 years?
5 years is not relevant. When this group came in, they declined to take DJs 5th year option. So you are talking about one year. Last year. Now what they do this year remains to be seen.
Last year NYG had the 5th highest priced backup QB in the league
1. If you believe Jones isn't a good player, giving him $82M guaranteed doesn't make sense. The Giants have him $82M guaranteed. They must think he's a good player.
2. If you think Jones is a good player, drafting a QB in 2024 to replace him doesn't make sense. He's got one of the biggest cap hits in the NFL. You're going to look stupid keeping that cap hit on the bench, having gotten only 6 games out of that $82M guaranteed.
I think it plays out like this:
1. 2024 QB depth chart is Jones/FA vet/DeVito or Day 3 pick
2. Giants win 4-7 games in 2024, Daboll is fired
3. Giants release Jones and carry the dead $23M or whatever in 2025
4. Giants draft a QB early in the weaker 2025 class
This scenario is history repeating itself with the Giants lacking the foresight to draft from the right QB class, as they failed to do in 2018 and 2020.
This is very possible.
Daniel Jones at best is a mediocre QB who gets injured a lot.
Schoen has to get a new young QB and that is indisputable. What we don't know is how do Schoen/Daboll feel about the top three or four QBs. I guess if they don't take one in round one or two they must believe that DJ is their best option. I feel this can't be true. Any QB taken in rounds three and beyond reeks of career backup QB. If Schoen's judgement is way off in this regard I hope he has alternate career goals.
RE: Last year NYG had the 5th highest priced backup QB in the league
So not like Jones sitting there as the only QB in the room.
That wasn’t a real competition. Tyrod had no chance to win the job.
If you recall, it was reported throughout camp that Taylor was outperforming Jones and it got laughed at on here. Then the season showed the same exact thing.
Do you believe if Jones had stayed healthy and continued his poor play that they would have put Tyrod in?
If the answers no, then there was no real competition at QB.
No, it wasn't a competition. But why would there be? They had just extended Jones. But at the same time, the year before that they declined Jones' 5th year option and brought in Taylor. Ask that same question a year earlier and my answer is yes, they would have turned to Taylor.
Are shying away from the idea of investing in a QB. They scouted them, they have talked publicly about the need to bring someone in, and they have not run from the concerns about DJs injuries. We can’t predict how the draft will play out and we don’t know what grades they have on these guys. But the idea that they’re afraid to bring in someone to push Jones is a made up notion.
Why hasn’t there been real completion for 5 years?
JS has only been here…now going on 3rd off season so the 5 year thing doesn’t reality have validity as JS can’t answer for the previous 2
Should have have brought in competition after just signing him to an extension?
1. If you believe Jones isn't a good player, giving him $82M guaranteed doesn't make sense. The Giants have him $82M guaranteed. They must think he's a good player.
2. If you think Jones is a good player, drafting a QB in 2024 to replace him doesn't make sense. He's got one of the biggest cap hits in the NFL. You're going to look stupid keeping that cap hit on the bench, having gotten only 6 games out of that $82M guaranteed.
I think it plays out like this:
1. 2024 QB depth chart is Jones/FA vet/DeVito or Day 3 pick
2. Giants win 4-7 games in 2024, Daboll is fired
3. Giants release Jones and carry the dead $23M or whatever in 2025
4. Giants draft a QB early in the weaker 2025 class
This scenario is history repeating itself with the Giants lacking the foresight to draft from the right QB class, as they failed to do in 2018 and 2020.
AS usual you twist shit to fit your own take.
The contract given to Jones was around average for an NFL starting QB. Whgen you factor in DJ's age and that he was coming off his best year and that he was a UFA, it's fair to say the contract was on the lower end for a QB. If Jones was better he gets paid more money than what he got.
The Niners paid Jimmy G similar money. Maybe a little more, or less who the fuck cares, adjusted for inflation. 2 years later they went after Lance.
Are shying away from the idea of investing in a QB. They scouted them, they have talked publicly about the need to bring someone in, and they have not run from the concerns about DJs injuries. We can’t predict how the draft will play out and we don’t know what grades they have on these guys. But the idea that they’re afraid to bring in someone to push Jones is a made up notion.
Why hasn’t there been real completion for 5 years?
Are you really this fucking needy? You can't think of anything without trolling for chum?
2019 he had a promising rookie year and the team loved the tackles in the 2020 draft, thus picking Thomas in round 1. IN 2021 they were picking pretty low, to be fair DJ did struggle but they couldn't draft anyone where they sat, they should have taken Parsons but I digress, they trade down for more picks. in 2022 once again no QBs are available. They OBVIOUSLY DIDN'T LOVE JONES AT THIS POINT. RIGHT? THey didn't extend him. They didn't kick in year 5 of the deal. They picked BPA. In 23 they were picking too low.
You're fucking smarter than this. Christ how many threads...
at the drop of a hat. Right or wrong. You can be the GM that does that. Drafting some skinny dork in round 5 from east illinois state isn't going to fix a fucking thing.
Most QBs need to be picked in rounds 1-2. The Giants haven't exactly been passing on QB after QB the last 2-3 years other than the exalted one who hasn't one jack shit, Justin Herbert. The same QB who BBI loves to grant leniency to.
The Giants know DJ can be upgraded. They aren't dumb. Mara isn't forcing anything. Stop already. This place is full fucking conspiracy deep thoughts horse shit and it's getting worse.
The competition didn’t have to be a 1st round pick. They could have added a pick in the later rounds. They’ve done nothing to invest in young QBs since drafting Jones.
You can yell that Tyrod was on the team, but if Jones started off 2022 like he did 2023 there’s zero chance they would have switched to Tyrod. There has never been a real competition for Jones’ job since he got here.
at the drop of a hat. Right or wrong. You can be the GM that does that. Drafting some skinny dork in round 5 from east illinois state isn't going to fix a fucking thing.
Most QBs need to be picked in rounds 1-2. The Giants haven't exactly been passing on QB after QB the last 2-3 years other than the exalted one who hasn't one jack shit, Justin Herbert. The same QB who BBI loves to grant leniency to.
The Giants know DJ can be upgraded. They aren't dumb. Mara isn't forcing anything. Stop already. This place is full fucking conspiracy deep thoughts horse shit and it's getting worse.
That skinny dork could be better than Jake From, Mike Glennon and Tommy DeVito, which is the point.
at the drop of a hat. Right or wrong. You can be the GM that does that. Drafting some skinny dork in round 5 from east illinois state isn't going to fix a fucking thing.
Most QBs need to be picked in rounds 1-2. The Giants haven't exactly been passing on QB after QB the last 2-3 years other than the exalted one who hasn't one jack shit, Justin Herbert. The same QB who BBI loves to grant leniency to.
The Giants know DJ can be upgraded. They aren't dumb. Mara isn't forcing anything. Stop already. This place is full fucking conspiracy deep thoughts horse shit and it's getting worse.
That skinny dork could be better than Jake From, Mike Glennon and Tommy DeVito, which is the point.
They did bring in Taylor who is one of the better backups.
Look dude I get it, we all want wins. We all want greatness. I just can't listen to fans when they insist that 2022 never happened. That Jones NEVER played well here. He did play well here and he did so in the first year of this current regime. THAT matters. A lot. You can call that season fool's gold or a mirage and no one would mock you for it. It's a fair take. But to deny it? You're literally ignoring what happened. You're ignoring the facts. You're also ignoring a promising rookie year along with many others here. Why? Daniel Jones hasn't sucked game after game year after year here. Granted he's probably had more bad than good, even if you allow for circumstances, again, totally fair, but he has had good moments that lasted longer than one game or even one month. That matters. Context. Were we all fooled? We shall see.
Also, the fucking contract. Can we maybe calm down here too? The Giants have plenty of cap room. Likely won't lose anyone they don't want to lose (hello McKinney and BArkley) and DJ's deal is more manageable one year form now. ONE. Not ten. The guy was a UFA and under aged 30 coming off a playoff winning season. That's life in the NFL. You pay and you pray. You manage the cap as best you can and pivot as needed. Think of it this way, the DJ cap money the Giants need to navigate around saves them from doing something stupid. Sleep well at night. They want to build this the long slow way, it's obvious at this point. Slow and steady.
You could simply not click on the threads if it’s going to anger you so much.
Secondly, nobody denies 2022 happened or that Jones wasn’t average. But that was one year out of five. Acting like that should have greater weight than the rest of the body of work is nonsense. We’re also closer to the end of the 2024 season than we are to the end of the 2022 season. 2022 is far away in football terms.
Sure he’s not getting paid top QB dollars, the Giants have cap room, they can get out of it, etc but it’s still a bad contract that hurts the Giants ability to build a better team. When you a player has a cap hit of $47 million and the best you’ve seen if $20 million production, that’s a problem. It would be very beneficial for the Giants to have an extra $27 million to spend wouldn’t it?
He references the Niners aggressively moving up for QB and now he's playing with Dallas. Link - ( New Window )
We’ll see how it plays out he said, in terms of his plan. If he’s relying on Jones next year he’s delusional. Dabs and Schoen’s wagons are now attached to Jones. I sure hope he can build a team that Jones can lead.
When can we expect Jones to throw more then 15 TDs in a season or play a whole season.
The hoops and hurdles people go to prop up Jones…good Lord. Look at the entire body of work.
GTFO with that shit. Who is propping him up here? Do you deny that our roster has sucked balls for basically 12 years? That our OL was literally worst in the NFL last year (especially games 1-6?) Aside from who was taking snaps from center?
Geezus. Cut the fucking guy already. I am so ass tired of wading through post after post thread after thread of this.
as he is giving media addresses, we will have a very good team to root for!
There isn't much to get outraged out about the drafts. Go look at the Niners 2022 draft, awful. No team is going to regularly knock out the drafts. So far Thibodeaux looks like a nice player, not sure he'll ever be dominant. Robinson looks solid. Banks has promise. JMS we'll see with the new oline coach. If Neal can develop this year, that will help greatly.
But, this will be about the QB ultimately. If he sticks with Jones longer and fails, he's most likely gone. If he doesn't get the new QB right, he's most likely gone. He's gotta get it right.
Schoen's pressers are more like Blah, Blah, Blah. He's not saying anything.
For example: "we will look to upgrade ALL positions, we might draft a QB, we might not.", " We might move up, or move down or stay at 6."
Says nothing. Live action Click bait.
I'd consider it a win, if media asked more incisive lines of question on what Schoen sees in this draft with depth, specific talent pools, what he's looking at in interviews and the actual physical drills.
I'd consider it a win, if media asked more incisive lines of question on what Schoen sees in this draft with depth, specific talent pools, what he's looking at in interviews and the actual physical drills.
And people will 100% overreact when he says Daniel is rehabbing and working to be ready by training camp.
But I was told the New York media just destroys anyone who is not uber-tough? Guys like Duggan, Stapleton and Schwartz have piles of bodies in their wake.
The irony is Leonard is actually tough and most Giant fans can't stand him. I recall Leonard pressing Mara on what Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell do back in 2022.
Yes.
The Colts and Viking wins were much more consequential than any win in 2023.
I just hope media pivots to that so we can get some actual content and fun interactive thoughts/insight that doesn't give away state secrets or candy store.
Like - what did you see in general on your scouting trips this year? Any specific trends in college athletes? Schemes?
Some of us, yes. Others won’t be satisfied until he promise to burn Jones at the stake
@Giants
·
43m
GM Joe Schoen takes your questions LIVE from the NFL Combine today at approx. 10:45am!
Watch on YouTube, http://Giants.com, Giants App & GiantsTV
haha.
But seriously, 🛑
@CSimmsQB
This stood out from Giants GM Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones:
“The fact of the matter is, it’s 2 injuries in 3 years”
Obvious concern about his durability. Gotta think it means they bring in someone, whether it’s insurance or to compete as starter
lol, I keep reading about this big, bad NY media, but have yet to see it.
@Dan_Salomone
·
13m
Joe Schoen said they will talk to Saquon’s representatives this week. That was the plan all along. Schoen said he’s a guy they’d like to have back. Same goes for Xavier McKinney.
@Dan_Salomone
·
11m
Schoen said Daniel Jones has been throwing for two weeks from a stationary position. He’s right on track. He hasn’t had any setbacks and should be ready for training camp.
@Dan_Salomone
·
11m
Schoen said he has faith in Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback.
@Dan_Salomone
·
10m
Joe Schoen said free agency will set the table for what they are going to do in the draft. “It’s an exciting time for us.”
@Dan_Salomone
·
8m
Schoen “thinks the world” of Saquon Barkley. He’s a captain and leader. They have a good relationship with his new agent.
@rydunleavy
·
8m
#Giants Joe Schoen says his value for Saquon Barkley hasnt changed
@Dan_Salomone
·
7m
Joe Schoen: “We want to build this through the draft.”
@giantswfan
·
7m
#NYGiants #Schoen - mentions they have a good relationship with Barkley's "new" agent ... (Note - as I've mentioned many times: Barkley brought in a CAA rep late last summer, his "new" agent, and they agreed to replace the tag with a one-yr deal)
@Dan_Salomone
·
7m
Joe Schoen said the increased salary cap is a “pleasant surprise.” They will recalibrate and see if it alters their plans.
@rydunleavy
·
6m
Joe Schoen said #Giants were operating with conservative $241ish million salary-cap estimates so they will ‘recalibrate’ some decisions
@Dan_Salomone
·
6m
Joe Schoen said the franchise tag is not off the table for Saquon Barkley. But in a perfect world, that’s not what they want to do.
@Dan_Salomone
·
5m
Schoen said you never want to be picking in the top 10, but they’ll look at everything at No. 6.
@rydunleavy
·
5m
Schoen says franchise tag still on table for Saquon and the new cap makes it more possible but it’s not the ideal situation for anyone #giants
@Dan_Salomone
·
5m
Schoen said it’s a good quarterback draft class, not just at the top.
@rydunleavy
·
49s
Joe Schoen confirms he was on the coaches headset for Washington game and because they won and he is superstitious he stayed on until they lost.
Says it wasnt because of Brian Daboll-Wink Martindale coaching
‘Something I always wanted to do. Nothing sparked it.’ #Giants
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
On the additions of some former Titans coaches to the staff, Schoen said they always had a “tough, physical team.”
@rydunleavy
·
6m
Joe Schoen said #Giants were operating with conservative $241ish million salary-cap estimates so they will ‘recalibrate’ some decisions
in the recalibration i would guess:
keeping waller becomes a lot more likely
keeping barkley becomes more likely
a tag for mckinney more likely
i think the ability to sign multiple big FA (let's say 10m+ aav) from other teams becomes less likely, bc those players are going to see the biggest "inflation".
more depth free agents on 1 year deals maybe, if there are enough worthwhile ones in the market.
@Dan_Salomone
·
56s
Joe Schoen said Mike Kafka is an “asset” in the building. He has a bright future. He’s in demand.
@Dan_Salomone
·
5m
Schoen said you never want to be picking in the top 10, but they’ll look at everything at No. 6.
Unfortunately, I’d tell him he probably should get used to it.
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Joe Schoen said he would not stop Brian Daboll from calling plays but those convos havent happened yet. He is just a ‘sounding board.’ They believe they are developing OC Mike Kafka as a head coach. It was Schoen’s preference Year 1 that not Daboll not call plays #giants
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
6m
Joe Schoen said #Giants were operating with conservative $241ish million salary-cap estimates so they will ‘recalibrate’ some decisions
in the recalibration i would guess:
keeping waller becomes a lot more likely
keeping barkley becomes more likely
a tag for mckinney more likely
i think the ability to sign multiple big FA (let's say 10m+ aav) from other teams becomes less likely, bc those players are going to see the biggest "inflation".
more depth free agents on 1 year deals maybe, if there are enough worthwhile ones in the market.
It really only makes the Waller decision more likely given they need cap space. Don't agree on the other two whatsoever.
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - team heading in the right direction...had limited draft capital and salary cap issues...but added pieces to the depth chart and retained some good players..."better off than where we were"...plan is in place and it takes time
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - was conservative mapping out the salary cap....it was a larger jump and will re-calibrate....team has multiple needs - will use FA to set up for the draft
@DDuggan21
Much more to come but a few quick notable comments from Joe Schoen:
• Daniel Jones is making progress in his ACL recovery and could participate in 7-on-7 drills this spring. Schoen said he still has faith in Jones, but continues to keep all options as far as drafting a QB.
• Schoen said he wants to retain Saquon and Xavier McKinney. He’ll meet with their agents this week to begin/resume negotiations.
• Schoen said he doesn’t want to franchise tag Saquon again, but said that’s not off the table. Schoen indicated that tags became more appealing after the cap increase.
• Schoen, predictably, downplayed all of the coaching staff issues last season.
It really only makes the Waller decision more likely given they need cap space. Don't agree on the other two whatsoever.
cool, let's assume you're correct, what do you see as the better use of the $30m or so of cap room they have this year, not to mention the 95m they project to have next year (which increases to 114m if they move off jones)?
here's a top 200 list with contract projections to make it easy for u - if u cant see $ projections most of the top 75 are projected at 10m per year or higher and ill report back on the contracts of the players you choose if you'd like.
2024 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 200 players set to enter free agency - ( New Window )
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - learned from parcells not to be scheme-specific, it is best to just get "good" players....team has versatile players....new DC bowen prefers to stop the run on the way to the passer
Feel more confident we're getting a QB pick either Round 1 or 2.
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - will look at every position in the 1st rd.....toughest part of evaluating a QB? got to learn about them as people because all can watch the tape - need to learn about a QB's makeup
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - team heading in the right direction...had limited draft capital and salary cap issues...but added pieces to the depth chart and retained some good players..."better off than where we were"...plan is in place and it takes time
this is the part of schoen that occasionally comes of as whiny to me. limited draft capital? he walked into a team with 2 top 7 picks and an extra 3rd. last year they picked up 2 comp picks and got an extra 3rd + 6th for toney. this year they got an extra 2nd for williams.
this 3 year draft run is by FAR the most draft capital the giants org has had in 3 decades.
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - hard to quantify how a prospect, especially one who's mostly won, will handle the pressure in NY and adversity
@GiantInsider
·
5m
Schoen on McKinney:
"We think a lot of X, he's a captain that played every snap and we look forward to start some negations this week. He's a guy we would like to have back."
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Joe Schoen told us in podium breakout, on Shane Bowen's defense: Expect front to attack more than the read and react under Wink. Less blitzing (obviously).
Did point out that Bowen had two good safeties (Hooker/Byard), both got second deals with Titans. #NYGiants
Feel more confident we're getting a QB pick either Round 1 or 2.
+1
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com -see jones as a guy who has all of the physical tools to play QB in the league....gone thru injuries and tough circumstances....still "have faith in daniel" and will continue to enhance his supporting cast so that he can have success
If it's lying season he did his best to convincingly do it.
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - it helps to have as many offensive weapons as possible......WR room has various key traits and "adding another receiver is definitely in the mix", adding there are several other needs, too
@art_stapleton
·
38s
Joe Schoen is saying what he has to say regarding the faith he still has in Daniel Jones.
I don't believe that takes QB out of the mix at No. 6. At all.
What is he supposed to say publicly? Jones is on the team for 2024 + he gave him that contract a year ago. #NYGiants
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Joe Schoen told us in podium breakout, on Shane Bowen's defense: Expect front to attack more than the read and react under Wink. Less blitzing (obviously).
Did point out that Bowen had two good safeties (Hooker/Byard), both got second deals with Titans. #NYGiants
Need to upgrade the front then big-time and with depth.
I do like Bowen's style of defense. Attack the line....
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Joe Schoen did say that Evan Neal is progressing in his rehab and the right tackle. #NYGiants
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Again, expecting Schoen to publicly move off Evan Neal as the right tackle in February is foolish. They will make that statement with their actions in free agency and the draft.
Link - ( New Window )
I think it would have to be a very high pick, and likely more than one. Selling to your fanbase that you just acquired Daniel Jones and his $40M contract is a hard sell unless you sell it as "we got all of these great resources and we just had to absorb one year of a bad contract."
Good question. I notice he always says "...has all the physical tools..."
But would Jones be a candidate for a trade with a pick attached to him? Kind of like the Brock Osweiler deal?
I think it would have to be a very high pick, and likely more than one. Selling to your fanbase that you just acquired Daniel Jones and his $40M contract is a hard sell unless you sell it as "we got all of these great resources and we just had to absorb one year of a bad contract."
The Giants would be eating the majority of the contract. I think the trading team would have a much more manageable deal which they could still get out of.
lmao. Schoen's face during that question.
Miss Burke looking very attractive today.
They want insurance in the form of younger with more upside than Cutlets.
what are you getting for $13m you can't already get with the $30m in cap space they have that is worth giving up a pick?
how much of that $13m needs to be reinvested in a veteran QB to backup whatever you do in the draft? where you now have 1 less pick to trade because you attached it to jones?
You probably have a better feel for Schoen than the rest of us, but phrasing things a couple times saying he has the PHYSICAL tools for QB, is not quite the same as he has ALL the tools for playing QB. And we know Jones issue is not "seeing" the field as quickly as he needs to.
They want insurance in the form of younger with more upside than Cutlets.
If it ends up true, they deserve the results.
Link - ( New Window )
If we move away from a QB at 6, then us dropping down becomes a big possibility- fill our depth with multiple 2nd and 3rd round picks..
At this point I believe nothing but we shall see.
Odunze
They want insurance in the form of younger with more upside than Cutlets.
My sense as well.
Link - ( New Window )
i didnt hear it, but he is correct to play down the need at WR.
slayton and robinson are legitimate starters worthy of targets.
hyatt and hodgins have shown enough that they too are worthy of targets.
waller whenever healthy is still productive with whatever targets he gets and bellinger is still a quality #2 te.
it would be great to add an alpha like odunze but they dont need to and they certainly dont need to overpay a gabe davis type. just draft another quality talent day 2. there are tons of good receivers in draft every year now. look no farther than rashee rice, jayden reed, tank dell, and hyatt from last year's day 2.
-Road playoff win in Minnesota
-Look at Purdy's supporting cast
He could be a poster here.
Or more accurately … he’s not playing with Dallas.
Uh-oh, really not impressed with his answer there. Hopium stuff that presumes that the Giants only need to go out and build a pro bowl surrounding around Jones. Jones's contract doesn't allow that level of time/resources investment!
He wants to keep his picks and moving up is going to cost them.
Seems like ownership is going to give them time....for now.
It's wasted energy to try and interpret this stuff.
Pointed out SF moving up and where that QB is now. Then the talent on the SF roster. What he didn't say directly was that they have a cheap QB which has helped keep that team together. I think all things are in play in the draft regarding QB.
I found the grooming Kafka to be a HC very interesting.
He wants to keep his picks and moving up is going to cost them.
Seems like ownership is going to give them time....for now.
It does seem that way. I wonder if that means that Rattler or Pratt might be considered in the third round.
If we come out of the draft with a Day 2 or 3 QB to fill out the room and maybe one day be a starter, next year will be difficult to watch. He will need to strike gold in both free agency and the draft if the plan is to prop up Jones and keep our fingers crossed that a guy who is always hurt will not be hurt anymore.
This is my biggest fear
It's wasted energy to try and interpret this stuff.
You're prolly right.
Anything that is said this time of year should probably be taken with a grain of salt.
And then forcing the pick in the weaker class (2025) for a reach.
Wasting more years is a disaster scenario. They’ll be wasting some of Thomas’ prime years
They want insurance in the form of younger with more upside than Cutlets.
So, you spend your #1 pick on a receiver or an o-lineman because poor Daniel needs bucking up but you hedge it on Day 2 with a qb who has starting potential. Start looking at the Day 2 and small school people. Taylor and DeVito are expendable- one is not under contract and you might be able to trade the other for something. There's a spot in the qb room for a qb or two.
And if you answer that question on BBI, start it with a trigger warning for much of this fan base.
--Trade up to 3 for Daniels or McCarthy
--Draft Odunze at 6 and then draft Penix in the 2nd round
And if you answer that question on BBI, start it with a trigger warning for much of this fan base.
Mara Tech baby!
John Mara, The master of meddling after Jerry Jones - r/NFCEastMemeWar - ( New Window )
And if you answer that question on BBI, start it with a trigger warning for much of this fan base.
Fish rots from the head.
I honestly feel like I am watching a different QB than they are.
I don't like that either.
Quote:
but I hope he understands he wasn't actually in charge in Buffalo. He can't get through an interview without bragging about the great job his boss did building that program.
I don't like that either.
Yeah this will be his third offseason with the Giants. It's time to start talking about what you did as the boss right here, not what you did as the #2 somewhere else.
The only thing I "think" you can glean from his comments, is he is NOT giving up a bunch of draft capital to move up to 1 or 3. If a QB they have a high grade on falls to them at 6, then that's a different story.
He also, doesn't want to seem "desperate" for a stud WR. This is how you play NFL poker.
IF Jones played at the Minn. playoff game EVERY game, then JS would be "technically correct" in his evaluation.
Now, he absolutely can NOT speak to Jones' injuries as the major reason they would have to move on. That would destroy any bargaining position they may need.
At this time of year, ANY smart GM "loves" ALL his players (Barkley, Jones, X), until its time to put up or shut up.
If they take, say McCarthy at 6, look for Schoen to say something along the lines of:
"DJ is still our starter, but the value was just too good to pass up". They will NEVER say, "we picked him to replace Jones right away". You don't conduct business this way.
Credit to the one caller who asked Schoen basically what the hell he sees in Daniel Jones anyway. But Schoen took the high road as any Sen Mngt-type should. He also pointed to the Minn game to probably defend himself more than anything.
I don't know if Schoen will pick or QB or not, and if he does will it be early in the draft or not. But he's committing professional suicide if they pass on upgrading the position in such a deep QB draft.
I do know they push the NFL as sports entertainment and this shit isn't entertaining.
The Maras can pull the cost of the Jones contract out of one of Wellington's old sport coats.
Admit the mistake and fix the team, Jones is mentally broken, when the whistle blows he doesn't see what is in front of him.
In Davoli's own words, Cutlets saw the field the way they saw it on tape.
I personally don't care what round he comes from, but a new NFL QB is required to make this debacle entertainment.
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants #Schoen tells #Giants.com - learned from parcells not to be scheme-specific, it is best to just get "good" players....team has versatile players....new DC bowen prefers to stop the run on the way to the passer
Run defense has been horrible for what seems like a long, long time. And it's a killer for time of possession.
Why hasn’t there been real completion for 5 years?
This is very possible.
That wasn’t a real competition. Tyrod had no chance to win the job.
If you recall, it was reported throughout camp that Taylor was outperforming Jones and it got laughed at on here. Then the season showed the same exact thing.
Do you believe if Jones had stayed healthy and continued his poor play that they would have put Tyrod in?
If the answers no, then there was no real competition at QB.
It's wasted energy to try and interpret this stuff.
The handwringing is like Groundhog day on here.
We are a bad team right now. But bad teams can turn around quickly in the NFL. This is the regime's third season and it has been a bit of an uneven ride so far.
There's a chance to correct it starting in April...let's see what happens FIRST.
I realize it's a discussion board, but as much as there's the DJFC, there's an equal amount with DJDS.
They'll draft a QB relatively high IMO. You don't gamble on Jones' injury, susceptibility to injury, and geneal overall play without bringing in competition.
You can yell that Tyrod was on the team, but if Jones started off 2022 like he did 2023 there’s zero chance they would have switched to Tyrod. There has never been a real competition for Jones’ job since he got here.
Most QBs need to be picked in rounds 1-2. The Giants haven't exactly been passing on QB after QB the last 2-3 years other than the exalted one who hasn't one jack shit, Justin Herbert. The same QB who BBI loves to grant leniency to.
The Giants know DJ can be upgraded. They aren't dumb. Mara isn't forcing anything. Stop already. This place is full fucking conspiracy deep thoughts horse shit and it's getting worse.
That skinny dork could be better than Jake From, Mike Glennon and Tommy DeVito, which is the point.
Secondly, nobody denies 2022 happened or that Jones wasn’t average. But that was one year out of five. Acting like that should have greater weight than the rest of the body of work is nonsense. We’re also closer to the end of the 2024 season than we are to the end of the 2022 season. 2022 is far away in football terms.
Sure he’s not getting paid top QB dollars, the Giants have cap room, they can get out of it, etc but it’s still a bad contract that hurts the Giants ability to build a better team. When you a player has a cap hit of $47 million and the best you’ve seen if $20 million production, that’s a problem. It would be very beneficial for the Giants to have an extra $27 million to spend wouldn’t it?
We’ll see how it plays out he said, in terms of his plan. If he’s relying on Jones next year he’s delusional. Dabs and Schoen’s wagons are now attached to Jones. I sure hope he can build a team that Jones can lead.
When can we expect Jones to throw more then 15 TDs in a season or play a whole season.
What exactly has been made up? Besides you saying being denying 2022 was a thing.
GTFO with that shit. Who is propping him up here? Do you deny that our roster has sucked balls for basically 12 years? That our OL was literally worst in the NFL last year (especially games 1-6?) Aside from who was taking snaps from center?
Geezus. Cut the fucking guy already. I am so ass tired of wading through post after post thread after thread of this.