Ian O'Connor "confident" Barkley will be back DanMetroMan : 12:15 pm

Ian O'Connor

@Ian_OConnor

Saquon Barkley's CAA agent, Ed Berry, ex Kentucky football player, lived in New York City, works with Aaron Rodgers & understands the value of the NYC market. Barkley loves the Giants & John Mara loves him for the way he reps the franchise. Optimistic this gets done.