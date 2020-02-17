Ian O'Connor
Saquon Barkley's CAA agent, Ed Berry, ex Kentucky football player, lived in New York City, works with Aaron Rodgers & understands the value of the NYC market. Barkley loves the Giants & John Mara loves him for the way he reps the franchise. Optimistic this gets done.
Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?
I agree with this for the most part. It certainly is by no means a given that the Giants would invest the money they'd save by letting Barkley go towards acquisitions that improve the team meaningfully.
Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.
Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.
No- I want him off the team, period. I don’t care if he was here for free. He and Jones represent losing and melancholy. We need hope. Those 2 guys don’t bring that.
Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.
Speak for yourself on that one. I've seen plenty of posters on this site state very clearly that they never liked the picked and want him gone, period.
It's certainly not "almost nobody".
My point is that his salary, even it if was at 12M a year does not hamper our salary cap in a major way at all...
And he's still a good player that other teams fear.
The drop off from him to RB2 is immense.
Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?
This is right. If he will sign here for market value then fine. What is market value. I think it's less than $10m per but what do I know.
But that ship has sailed. In 2022 he was still on his rookie deal, last year he was on a FT with no bonus money.
Given where we are now, I see no reason to move on from Barkley as long as the terms are not outrageous. He's still an asset and this team has too many other needs to address at this point.
But the fact that Connor cites how Mara values him repping the franchise…come the fuck on.
This is probably why he wasn’t dealt last fall.
Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.
who in FA would you sign to fill the more pressing needs and for how much?
did more pressing needs get filled by 7m/year for glowinski? or 14m/year + 3rd round pick for waller? or 5m for campbell? the open market cost of those 3 in the prior 2 offseasons ended up double the AAV barkley is projected to get.
that isnt atypical of how FA usually works out.
I'd much prefer a long term approach but this franchise just loves a fucking sugar high.
But the fact that Connor cites how Mara values him repping the franchise…come the fuck on.
This is probably why he wasn’t dealt last fall.
put mara aside, how did bbi like the way mckinney's recent tweets repped the franchise?
how did bbi like the way he handled himself during the bye 2 years ago?
does how he's handled himself factor into the decision to guaranteeing him what will likely end up even more than barkley?
For this Giants team, that assessment would be correct and would hold up over time.
Like it or not Barkley is one of their best players. If he plays a full season he's a 1200 yard rusher with 6-10 Tds throw in some receptions and a few more Tds. Hard to replace that.
If we all agree that this is a full re-boot and that's the way we go, then so be it. Should have traded him and not resigned Jones...but that's old news. Be prepared for another coaching change in 2025.
I'm holding fire until June - but if it's Jones, Barkley, a bunch of rookies and run it back mentality - it's playoffs or bust for this group. This is not a steady build strategy or approach. Schoen and Daboll better hope they win big and soon or the entire group gets swept out and deservedly so (no second HC for Schoen).
I remain convinced a QB is getting added here in draft until it doesn't happen.
Barkley would be a good RB for a passing team . He is a bad RB for a running team. But lets do it one more time. Lets also draft a 1st rd WR Jones will never throw to. That will finally unlock his vast potential. In year six.
Lets also fire the HC and GM at the end of the season and blame them for another losing season despite having a super talented QB .
and continue to push an obviously declining SB out there as the feature cog on offense, demonstrates just how disconnected from reality (and making winning a priority) they are.
I'm holding fire until June - but if it's Jones, Barkley, a bunch of rookies and run it back mentality - it's playoffs or bust for this group. This is not a steady build strategy or approach. Schoen and Daboll better hope they win big and soon or the entire group gets swept out and deservedly so (no second HC for Schoen).
I remain convinced a QB is getting added here in draft until it doesn't happen.
I just don't see how they can't add a QB, and do it early. Hopium it's all fibs and they had one early, but as Terps laid out tends to run with how they operate.
Time for The Schoen Reign to change course and put his imprint on the product.
Enough already.
If we keep Barkley on a multi-year deal, I am closer to concluding that Schoen is not the true outsider we had hoped...
ok put their own players aside how are you spending money to win more games?
do you think they tried to spend money on waller (14m aav), glowinski (7m aav), campbell, etc. to try to win more games? how did that go?
spending money in FA is not synonymous with winning the nfl. people seem to want to pretend it is a nyg decision when it's more the law of gravity.
Enough already.
I think sometimes you have to break with the past and this view should not be discounted.
On the flip side, I do think a lot of Giants fans have swung too far to the negative with Barkley. He's still a guy who scares the other team. And he is still popular in the locker room.
Honestly, this comes down to money to me.
Not defending X at all. But sorta sick of this ‘Well he represents the franchise so well’ shit. I want to win consistently again and have winning be the top priority.
ok put their own players aside how are you spending money to win more games?
do you think they tried to spend money on waller (14m aav), glowinski (7m aav), campbell, etc. to try to win more games? how did that go?
spending money in FA is not synonymous with winning the nfl. people seem to want to pretend it is a nyg decision when it's more the law of gravity.
Barkley is a FA. Spending money on him would be spending money in FA.
The frustration stems from not trading him for an asset that does matter: a draft pick.
Like it or not Barkley is one of their best players. If he plays a full season he's a 1200 yard rusher with 6-10 Tds throw in some receptions and a few more Tds. Hard to replace that.
If we all agree that this is a full re-boot and that's the way we go, then so be it. Should have traded him and not resigned Jones...but that's old news. Be prepared for another coaching change in 2025.
You don’t think people have turned the tv when the seasons over by Halloween every year except 2022?
And what do you do if he refuses to sign the tag?
I was really feeling positive this week with all the smoke surrounding the Giants looking to get a QB and the rumors that Barkley would not get the tag and would be allowed to hit the market, but with this report and Schoen's presser, seems like we're back at the same old bullsh*t.
I wouldn't be surprised actually if Schoen/Daboll get fired after 2024 and the next GM/coach go forward with Jones/Barkley again. As I've said, I have no idea what kind of vision ownership has for the team other than they love both of those guys and might make them Giants for life.
Barkley is a FA. Spending money on him would be spending money in FA.
The frustration stems from not trading him for an asset that does matter: a draft pick.
even if you have the extra draft pick you still have $ to spend on FA.
and yes, the money is going to get spent. with very rare exceptions all teams spend 95%+ of their cap or more every year because they have to average at least 90% over multiple seasons, and any team that enters a year around 90% increases from there with churn from injuries alone.
practically you can only roll over so much money and right now in 2025 the nyg project to have 95m available even with jones under contract. jumps up another $20m without him.
they project to have more than 130m free in 2026 even with jones at a 58m cap #!!!!
how many recent draft picks do you see being worth big extensions from 2020-2022?
there is an amount of $ they need to spend on veterans in UFA because there is no other alternative or meaningful opportunity cost to doing so.
If what Ian says is true I wonder if if this factored into Schoen's thinking.
brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.
he was willing to sign what was effectively a 2 year deal last year. which would have made this upcoming year his last gtd year.
it was a predictably bad decision to pass on that last year if they continue to still like him enough to consider tag/extension this year.
$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.
brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.
And probably at least another 25-30 losses…
His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.
I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
Agreed
It's not an awful decision to have Barkley on the roster for 2024. The awful decision would be to do that AND still not properly address the future at RB or create a productive committee to leverage away from him soon.
His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.
I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
i dont understand why people cant grasp the concept of opporunity cost, and that for the cap dollars there are only rarely ANY positive ROI contracts produced from free agency.
what was the better use of cap space last year?
barkley or 3m more on glowinski/campbell?
Sentimentality means more to this organization than winning
They operate like a PR firm for their preferred players, not understanding that if they just won games the PR would take care of itself.
Does Okereke not provide any positive ROI?
$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.
brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.
I'm confident Brad will be incorrect.
Does Okereke not provide any positive ROI?
there is no amazon prime where you can spend money in free agency and have good odds at getting positive ROI, yet FA money needs to get spent if you dont have players to extend from draft picks. there are no good options on free agency, it is "who can i overpay the least?".
okereke is the exception not the rule and among the top 20 most expensive players leaguewide in FA last year im pretty sure he is literally the only whose value was modeled by OTC to exceed his cost.
if it were easy to find more okerekes dont you think they would have done that instead of waller, glowinski, campbell?
Does Barkley being on the team or his contract negatively affect the team's roster or not?
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
It seems like the only thing you remember is 2022.
His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.
I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
It seems like the only thing you remember is 2022.
No I actually remember 2018 and 2019 when it was evident he was one of the best playmakers in the entire sport.
When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).
His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.
I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?
The offense still sucked.
$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.
brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.
I'm confident Brad will be incorrect.
well that changes everything. hard to believe i took seriously a guy whose job is analyzing the salary cap for an organization employed by nfl teams and prior co-authored books w/ fitzgerald during his half decade at OTC.
When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).
His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.
I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?
The offense still sucked.
And why was that?
Pouring $12-13 million into a RB headed toward the wrong side of his career isn’t a winning move.
When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).
His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.
I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?
The offense still sucked.
And why was that?
Because of you.
When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).
His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.
I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?
Do you remember that that team finished 16th in the NFL in scoring and 22nd in yards/play? Do you remember that the 2022 was outscored in the regular season, finished the season poorly, and only had a 9-7-1 record?
And do you remember that there's been a whole distributed and embarrassing season played since then?
The offense still sucked.
And why was that?
Because they couldn’t trust your boy to throw over 10 yards.
a contract has positive ROI if the player produces more than where they are paid.
by aav the 3x51m darren waller contract the giants traded for and are now paying out was the highest in nfl. is he the best TE in the NFL?
was mark glowinski the 18th best guard last year?
okere is the 9th highest paid off ball LB by aav and he played better than that last year - it is very rare that you can sign an expensive free agent and say that a year later. but hey your the expert not me, if im wrong about that im sure you have lots of examples of free agent signings that disprove that?
Overrated, oft-injured, low-IQ player who even at his best had little impact on actually winning football games. He and Jones are the standard bearers for the worst era of Giants football I've seen.
Enough already.
I think sometimes you have to break with the past and this view should not be discounted.
On the flip side, I do think a lot of Giants fans have swung too far to the negative with Barkley. He's still a guy who scares the other team. And he is still popular in the locker room.
Honestly, this comes down to money to me.
His face on a medium size Pepsi cup will be an extra bonus on free Pepsi day.
If we keep Barkley on a multi-year deal, I am closer to concluding that Schoen is not the true outsider we had hoped...
And unfortunately none of it changes until they have new owners. Fingers crossed.
something that plays as a 3 year 30+ mil deal to him and a 2 year 16-18 mill deal to the giants is the only way I can see them coming together.
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
In 2023, he was 16th in rushing and an abysmal 3.9 ypc. He was 19th in TDs with 6.
He is always injured. I don't get the comments that he scares defenses. He doesn't scare anyone but Giants fans.
A move only has positive ROI if the contract is below what somewhere on the internet projects it be and the player plays well?
a contract has positive ROI if the player produces more than where they are paid.
by aav the 3x51m darren waller contract the giants traded for and are now paying out was the highest in nfl. is he the best TE in the NFL?
was mark glowinski the 18th best guard last year?
okere is the 9th highest paid off ball LB by aav and he played better than that last year - it is very rare that you can sign an expensive free agent and say that a year later. but hey your the expert not me, if im wrong about that im sure you have lots of examples of free agent signings that disprove that?
lol, here you go again.
Football isn’t played with spreadsheets and PFF projections. Its not an individual stat sport like baseball. “Produces more than they are paid” seems like a pretty arbitrary grading system on if a move has positive ROI.
If you pay someone like the 10th best WR, they produce like the 20th but are instrumental in winning you a Super Bowl - does that free agent contract not have a positive ROI?
Slightly overpaying a Guard that plays like the 16th best guard instead of 12th but helps the Giants line hit an average threshold that doesn’t have a positive ROI?
If they pay Saqoun $13 milllion and he has a 2022 season but the Giants are 5-12, that has a positive ROI?
Smart, tough, dependable.
Neither of these guys is dependable, unless that means "they show up to the facility and work hard." When the bullets fly, too often they are watching from the sidelines.
These are not guys you build your team around.
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
In 2023, he was 16th in rushing and an abysmal 3.9 ypc. He was 19th in TDs with 6.
He is always injured. I don't get the comments that he scares defenses. He doesn't scare anyone but Giants fans.
They say on every broadcast that the defensive game plan for the other team is to stop Barkley. They have to say that because nobody could say with a straight face that they need to stop Jones. Jones never started.
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
Tiki Barber rushed for 1860 yards in the past, I hear he's available.
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
Barkley hasn’t been the same since that 30+ rush game v Houston in 2022. He’s not a plus player anymore. Many posters and Mara are living in the past.
At this stage, I think Deonte Banks is a better player than Barkley and I don’t think it’s close.
All of that said, that is really in the past. Barkley's reputation is probably a bigger threat to defenses than the actual player at this point because he not the break away threat he once was. When it comes to handing out money, it's not about you did, it's about what you will do. So while I do believe there are some completely off based remarks towards Saquon who has been a model teammate and leader, the future of this team cannot be about the running back. It should come down to money, and likely not as much as Saquon deserves but that's the business of the game, unfortunately.
Barkley hasn’t been the same since that 30+ rush game v Houston in 2022. He’s not a plus player anymore. Many posters and Mara are living in the past.
Intrinsic value, my friend. That's what Barkley has to 1925 Giants Way.
At this stage, I think Deonte Banks is a better player than Barkley and I don’t think it’s close.
Feel the same way - when I think about the core of this team (if there even is one) the first names that come to mind are Thomas, Lawrence, Banks, Okereke, maybe Thibs. I don't consider Barkley or Jones to be part of any solution going forward - they should both be replaced with cheaper alternatives.
Smart, tough, dependable.
Neither of these guys is dependable, unless that means "they show up to the facility and work hard." When the bullets fly, too often they are watching from the sidelines.
These are not guys you build your team around.
Why spend $13 million a year on a 3 year deal?
Newsflash, The team does not get better by letting there best offensive player walk out the door. That makes no sense.
Barkley is only 27 so he's very much in his prime.
For the most part most players get hurt, just part of playing in a collision sport.
I still think a deal gets done, because both sides want to make that happen.
Just a matter of agreeing on a fair number.
Resigning Barkley leaves 1 less issue on this team to resolve.
The point is that Barkley is not worth what he likely wants on the open market. If he signs a 3 year deal worth $15M with $5M guaranteed, nobody here would complain about it. The problem is he won't sign for something like that. He will likely want money commensurate with the top RBs in the league, and the Giants simply can't afford that luxury given the state of the team and his injury history.
I feel like I have to repeat this like I do with Jones. Nobody here hates Saquon Barkley the person. Nobody.
The point is that Barkley is not worth what he likely wants on the open market. If he signs a 3 year deal worth $15M with $5M guaranteed, nobody here would complain about it. The problem is he won't sign for something like that. He will likely want money commensurate with the top RBs in the league, and the Giants simply can't afford that luxury given the state of the team and his injury history.
I feel like I have to repeat this like I do with Jones. Nobody here hates Saquon Barkley the person. Nobody.
I think you give people too much credit, although maybe I am not giving people enough. People hate other people for the slightest things especially when passion is involved, sports definitely brings out the passion.
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.
There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
In 2023, he was 16th in rushing and an abysmal 3.9 ypc. He was 19th in TDs with 6.
He is always injured. I don't get the comments that he scares defenses. He doesn't scare anyone but Giants fans.
They say on every broadcast that the defensive game plan for the other team is to stop Barkley. They have to say that because nobody could say with a straight face that they need to stop Jones. Jones never started.
That's the argument for Barkley is he is OUR best weapon. What is the comparison? Lol.
The point is that Barkley is not worth what he likely wants on the open market. If he signs a 3 year deal worth $15M with $5M guaranteed, nobody here would complain about it. The problem is he won't sign for something like that. He will likely want money commensurate with the top RBs in the league, and the Giants simply can't afford that luxury given the state of the team and his injury history.
I feel like I have to repeat this like I do with Jones. Nobody here hates Saquon Barkley the person. Nobody.
I agree but my only caveat is that Barkley is worth it if Jones is playing and healthy. That said that creates the problem of 2023, one I do not wish a chance to repeat in 2024.
I think Barkley is better and more useful than many think. But I agree that we need to focus on QB. But if Barkley is actually cheaper than I think and wants to come back, I’m good with it too.
Jones and Barkley will be forgotten five minutes after they're gone.
$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.
brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.
I'm confident Brad will be incorrect.
well that changes everything. hard to believe i took seriously a guy whose job is analyzing the salary cap for an organization employed by nfl teams and prior co-authored books w/ fitzgerald during his half decade at OTC.
So, Brad gets to be right and an NFL team is proven stupid. So what?