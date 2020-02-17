for display only
Ian O'Connor "confident" Barkley will be back

DanMetroMan : 12:15 pm
Ian O'Connor
@Ian_OConnor
Saquon Barkley's CAA agent, Ed Berry, ex Kentucky football player, lived in New York City, works with Aaron Rodgers & understands the value of the NYC market. Barkley loves the Giants & John Mara loves him for the way he reps the franchise. Optimistic this gets done.
Sigh  
ajr2456 : 12:16 pm : link
They don’t learn
Let him walk  
Giantophile : 12:17 pm : link
Time to turn the page. A 2-3 year deal for Barkley is so far from what this team needs.
"The way he reps the franchise."  
Go Terps : 12:17 pm : link
Winning is not the priority. Selling shit is.
RE:  
Sammo85 : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16409362 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Winning is not the priority. Selling shit is.


Unlimited salad and breadsticks (and excuses for not winning).
RE:  
Bob in VA : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16409362 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Winning is not the priority. Selling shit is.


Bingo.
The way he reps the franchise lol  
j_rud : 12:21 pm : link
There's a telling quote.
Sure i am in  
46and2Blue : 12:23 pm : link
the minority. But he is their best player, why would you let him go, if they can negotiate a market fair deal? Not sure why so many want him gone.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:23 pm : link
‘Reps the franchise’

Wow. Just wow. I give up if true.
Barkley was a disaster as a #2 overall pick  
Metnut : 12:24 pm : link
but whether he comes back for a few years at around a $10M cap never isn’t exactly a make or break decision for the franchise at this point. He’s a nice offensive weapon and popular in the locker room. Giving him -4% or so of our cap room for a year or two isn’t going to prevent the team from adding elsewhere and it’s a move with a “high floor” IMO.
For the right price, why wouldn't they?  
Jint 77 : 12:24 pm : link
Another question for the ones that want him to leave...

Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?
RE: Barkley was a disaster as a #2 overall pick  
santacruzom : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16409377 Metnut said:
Quote:
but whether he comes back for a few years at around a $10M cap never isn’t exactly a make or break decision for the franchise at this point. He’s a nice offensive weapon and popular in the locker room. Giving him -4% or so of our cap room for a year or two isn’t going to prevent the team from adding elsewhere and it’s a move with a “high floor” IMO.


I agree with this for the most part. It certainly is by no means a given that the Giants would invest the money they'd save by letting Barkley go towards acquisitions that improve the team meaningfully.
Schoen and Daboll are writing the sequel to the Gettleman classic  
The_Boss : 12:26 pm : link
“How to get canned by the ny giants”

Dumping money into Barkley…
RE: Sure i am in  
Sammo85 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16409374 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
the minority. But he is their best player, why would you let him go, if they can negotiate a market fair deal? Not sure why so many want him gone.


1 year 4 million.
RE: For the right price, why wouldn't they?  
Mike from Ohio : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16409378 Jint 77 said:
Quote:
Another question for the ones that want him to leave...

Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?


Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.
If he recognizes the value of NY...  
Chris in Philly : 12:28 pm : link
and agrees to a cheap contract, I am fine with having him back. When healthy (which is a big if), he's still their best skill player. If he wants big money, then he can try and find that elsewhere...
RE: RE: For the right price, why wouldn't they?  
The_Boss : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16409384 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16409378 Jint 77 said:


Quote:


Another question for the ones that want him to leave...

Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?



Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.


No- I want him off the team, period. I don’t care if he was here for free. He and Jones represent losing and melancholy. We need hope. Those 2 guys don’t bring that.
He doesn't need to leave  
Starke86 : 12:30 pm : link
I would be in on 2 years 20 million guaranteed with incentives to 25.
Do  
AcidTest : 12:31 pm : link
a tag and trade with someone. Somebody posted a rumor that the Texans might give a third for him. I'd do that.
Ian O'Connor is old as dirt.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:32 pm : link
Doubt he knows anything. But bringing him back would be hilarious.
RE: RE: For the right price, why wouldn't they?  
Jint 77 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16409384 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16409378 Jint 77 said:


Quote:


Another question for the ones that want him to leave...

Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?



Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.


Speak for yourself on that one. I've seen plenty of posters on this site state very clearly that they never liked the picked and want him gone, period.

It's certainly not "almost nobody".

My point is that his salary, even it if was at 12M a year does not hamper our salary cap in a major way at all...

And he's still a good player that other teams fear.
The drop off from him to RB2 is immense.
RE: For the right price, why wouldn't they?  
BillT : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16409378 Jint 77 said:
Quote:
Another question for the ones that want him to leave...

Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?

This is right. If he will sign here for market value then fine. What is market value. I think it's less than $10m per but what do I know.
For two  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:33 pm : link
seasons, I've said the Giants should have traded Barkley before the deadline.

But that ship has sailed. In 2022 he was still on his rookie deal, last year he was on a FT with no bonus money.

Given where we are now, I see no reason to move on from Barkley as long as the terms are not outrageous. He's still an asset and this team has too many other needs to address at this point.
He should have been traded  
logman : 12:36 pm : link
They might as well re-sign him, because, at best, they'd get a 3 as a comp pick, but that's probably wiped out by any FA they sign next month.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:36 pm : link
I don’t mind him back at the right cost. I’d prefer to move on.

But the fact that Connor cites how Mara values him repping the franchise…come the fuck on.

This is probably why he wasn’t dealt last fall.
RE: RE: For the right price, why wouldn't they?  
Eric on Li : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16409384 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16409378 Jint 77 said:


Quote:


Another question for the ones that want him to leave...

Is there a correlation with having Barkley on the team and losing, or you just want to move on for another reason?



Almost nobody just wants him off the team. They (including myself) don't want to pay $12M - $13M per year for an oft injured RB on a team with so many more pressing needs.


who in FA would you sign to fill the more pressing needs and for how much?

did more pressing needs get filled by 7m/year for glowinski? or 14m/year + 3rd round pick for waller? or 5m for campbell? the open market cost of those 3 in the prior 2 offseasons ended up double the AAV barkley is projected to get.

that isnt atypical of how FA usually works out.
RE: Ian O'Connor is old as dirt.  
DanMetroMan : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16409396 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Doubt he knows anything. But bringing him back would be hilarious.


He's only 55 btw
I personally don't understand why so many want him gone  
ShockNRoll : 12:37 pm : link
I am not saying I am in favor of a ridiculous "keep him at all costs" contract, but if the two sides can work out a fair deal, I definitely want him back. Yes, he has had his injury issues and is not the dynamic playmaker he was his rookie year, but he is still one of the best RB's in the league.
Bringing back Barkley signals a win now approach  
Sean : 12:38 pm : link
If Mara is putting pressure on this regime to win in 2024, he's learned nothing from recent history.

I'd much prefer a long term approach but this franchise just loves a fucking sugar high.
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16409406 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don’t mind him back at the right cost. I’d prefer to move on.

But the fact that Connor cites how Mara values him repping the franchise…come the fuck on.

This is probably why he wasn’t dealt last fall.


put mara aside, how did bbi like the way mckinney's recent tweets repped the franchise?

how did bbi like the way he handled himself during the bye 2 years ago?

does how he's handled himself factor into the decision to guaranteeing him what will likely end up even more than barkley?
_____________  
I am Ninja : 12:41 pm : link
we'll be hearing about how saquon barkley is such an indispensable offensive talent when my grandkids have grandkids.
RE: _____________  
Jint 77 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16409416 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
we'll be hearing about how saquon barkley is such an indispensable offensive talent when my grandkids have grandkids.



For this Giants team, that assessment would be correct and would hold up over time.
Watching NYG extend Jones for four seasons  
JonC : 12:44 pm : link
and continue to push an obviously declining SB out there as the feature cog on offense, demonstrates just how disconnected from reality (and making winning a priority) they are.
Unwatchable Product  
upnyg : 12:46 pm : link
I can't speak for everyone, but I have no issues with SB coming back if its cheap/reasonable. I understand some want to move on and start a rookie...but if we get a Rookie QB and a Rookie RB and Jones is out or not ready for the start of the season...be prepared for another 3-4 win year. Fans will turn off the TV with that kind of season.

Like it or not Barkley is one of their best players. If he plays a full season he's a 1200 yard rusher with 6-10 Tds throw in some receptions and a few more Tds. Hard to replace that.

If we all agree that this is a full re-boot and that's the way we go, then so be it. Should have traded him and not resigned Jones...but that's old news. Be prepared for another coaching change in 2025.
Eric on LI.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:47 pm : link
Not defending X at all. But sorta sick of this ‘Well he represents the franchise so well’ shit. I want to win consistently again and have winning be the top priority.
RE: Watching NYG extend Jones for four seasons  
Sammo85 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16409423 JonC said:
Quote:
and continue to push an obviously declining SB out there as the feature cog on offense, demonstrates just how disconnected from reality (and making winning a priority) they are.


I'm holding fire until June - but if it's Jones, Barkley, a bunch of rookies and run it back mentality - it's playoffs or bust for this group. This is not a steady build strategy or approach. Schoen and Daboll better hope they win big and soon or the entire group gets swept out and deservedly so (no second HC for Schoen).

I remain convinced a QB is getting added here in draft until it doesn't happen.
nevermind the market here comes another huge overpay  
averagejoe : 12:50 pm : link
And another losing season. DJ Barkley are such nice guys. They lose with a lot of class . So humble. With much to be humble about. The two or three games each year they look good against crappy teams make it all worthwhile .

Barkley would be a good RB for a passing team . He is a bad RB for a running team. But lets do it one more time. Lets also draft a 1st rd WR Jones will never throw to. That will finally unlock his vast potential. In year six.

Lets also fire the HC and GM at the end of the season and blame them for another losing season despite having a super talented QB .
RE: RE: Watching NYG extend Jones for four seasons  
JonC : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16409436 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16409423 JonC said:


Quote:


and continue to push an obviously declining SB out there as the feature cog on offense, demonstrates just how disconnected from reality (and making winning a priority) they are.



I'm holding fire until June - but if it's Jones, Barkley, a bunch of rookies and run it back mentality - it's playoffs or bust for this group. This is not a steady build strategy or approach. Schoen and Daboll better hope they win big and soon or the entire group gets swept out and deservedly so (no second HC for Schoen).

I remain convinced a QB is getting added here in draft until it doesn't happen.


I just don't see how they can't add a QB, and do it early. Hopium it's all fibs and they had one early, but as Terps laid out tends to run with how they operate.

Time for The Schoen Reign to change course and put his imprint on the product.
I don't ever want to see Barkley play for this team again  
Go Terps : 12:51 pm : link
Overrated, oft-injured, low-IQ player who even at his best had little impact on actually winning football games. He and Jones are the standard bearers for the worst era of Giants football I've seen.

Enough already.
Does Barkley have...  
bw in dc : 12:51 pm : link
a Pepsi endorsement?

His face on a medium size Pepsi cup will be an extra bonus on free Pepsi day.

If we keep Barkley on a multi-year deal, I am closer to concluding that Schoen is not the true outsider we had hoped...
RE: Eric on LI.  
Eric on Li : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16409435 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not defending X at all. But sorta sick of this ‘Well he represents the franchise so well’ shit. I want to win consistently again and have winning be the top priority.


ok put their own players aside how are you spending money to win more games?

do you think they tried to spend money on waller (14m aav), glowinski (7m aav), campbell, etc. to try to win more games? how did that go?

spending money in FA is not synonymous with winning the nfl. people seem to want to pretend it is a nyg decision when it's more the law of gravity.
At what point  
Blue The Dog : 12:52 pm : link
Do we value players for their ability to contribute to winning, rather than the way they rep the franchise, or how hard they work?
Mock Ian O’Connor all ya want but  
bceagle05 : 12:54 pm : link
he’s a highly respected reporter and author and has a good relationship with the Maras. Hopefully he’s just offering up an opinion here though - that rationale is absurd.
RE: I don't ever want to see Barkley play for this team again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16409446 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Overrated, oft-injured, low-IQ player who even at his best had little impact on actually winning football games. He and Jones are the standard bearers for the worst era of Giants football I've seen.

Enough already.


I think sometimes you have to break with the past and this view should not be discounted.

On the flip side, I do think a lot of Giants fans have swung too far to the negative with Barkley. He's still a guy who scares the other team. And he is still popular in the locker room.

Honestly, this comes down to money to me.
RE: RE: Eric on LI.  
Go Terps : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16409449 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16409435 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Not defending X at all. But sorta sick of this ‘Well he represents the franchise so well’ shit. I want to win consistently again and have winning be the top priority.



ok put their own players aside how are you spending money to win more games?

do you think they tried to spend money on waller (14m aav), glowinski (7m aav), campbell, etc. to try to win more games? how did that go?

spending money in FA is not synonymous with winning the nfl. people seem to want to pretend it is a nyg decision when it's more the law of gravity.


Barkley is a FA. Spending money on him would be spending money in FA.

The frustration stems from not trading him for an asset that does matter: a draft pick.
RE: Unwatchable Product  
ajr2456 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16409432 upnyg said:
Quote:
I can't speak for everyone, but I have no issues with SB coming back if its cheap/reasonable. I understand some want to move on and start a rookie...but if we get a Rookie QB and a Rookie RB and Jones is out or not ready for the start of the season...be prepared for another 3-4 win year. Fans will turn off the TV with that kind of season.

Like it or not Barkley is one of their best players. If he plays a full season he's a 1200 yard rusher with 6-10 Tds throw in some receptions and a few more Tds. Hard to replace that.

If we all agree that this is a full re-boot and that's the way we go, then so be it. Should have traded him and not resigned Jones...but that's old news. Be prepared for another coaching change in 2025.


You don’t think people have turned the tv when the seasons over by Halloween every year except 2022?
one other comment  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:56 pm : link
I'd be a bit nervous of giving him more than a 2-year deal, which may be a deal breaker for Barkley.
RE: Do  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16409395 AcidTest said:
Quote:
a tag and trade with someone. Somebody posted a rumor that the Texans might give a third for him. I'd do that.

And what do you do if he refuses to sign the tag?
Tag is too big of a risk  
JonC : 1:03 pm : link
$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.
RE: nevermind the market here comes another huge overpay  
Lambuth_Special : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16409444 averagejoe said:
Quote:
And another losing season. DJ Barkley are such nice guys. They lose with a lot of class . So humble. With much to be humble about. The two or three games each year they look good against crappy teams make it all worthwhile .


I was really feeling positive this week with all the smoke surrounding the Giants looking to get a QB and the rumors that Barkley would not get the tag and would be allowed to hit the market, but with this report and Schoen's presser, seems like we're back at the same old bullsh*t.

I wouldn't be surprised actually if Schoen/Daboll get fired after 2024 and the next GM/coach go forward with Jones/Barkley again. As I've said, I have no idea what kind of vision ownership has for the team other than they love both of those guys and might make them Giants for life.
I really don’t get this love for Barkley from the organization  
The_Boss : 1:05 pm : link
They’ve lost a lot of games with him. Odds are we are probably a last place team next year, with or without him. Is there a rule that says we have to dump money into this guy? Save the money..roll it into future years. I don’t give a fuck. As Terps said, he represents losing. Until he and Jones are gone, this franchise is going to remain a perennial doormat. I won’t feel bad or feel it was undeserved if/when Schoen and Daboll get fired. They are making their bed in real time.
RE: RE: RE: Eric on LI.  
Eric on Li : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16409458 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Barkley is a FA. Spending money on him would be spending money in FA.

The frustration stems from not trading him for an asset that does matter: a draft pick.


even if you have the extra draft pick you still have $ to spend on FA.

and yes, the money is going to get spent. with very rare exceptions all teams spend 95%+ of their cap or more every year because they have to average at least 90% over multiple seasons, and any team that enters a year around 90% increases from there with churn from injuries alone.

practically you can only roll over so much money and right now in 2025 the nyg project to have 95m available even with jones under contract. jumps up another $20m without him.

they project to have more than 130m free in 2026 even with jones at a 58m cap #!!!!

how many recent draft picks do you see being worth big extensions from 2020-2022?

there is an amount of $ they need to spend on veterans in UFA because there is no other alternative or meaningful opportunity cost to doing so.
Would have been easier to move on  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:07 pm : link
with if the OL was much further along and they had a couple young backs already on the roster ready to step in.

If what Ian says is true I wonder if if this factored into Schoen's thinking.
RE: Tag is too big of a risk  
Eric on Li : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16409475 JonC said:
Quote:
$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.


brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.
RE: one other comment  
Eric on Li : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16409461 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'd be a bit nervous of giving him more than a 2-year deal, which may be a deal breaker for Barkley.


he was willing to sign what was effectively a 2 year deal last year. which would have made this upcoming year his last gtd year.

it was a predictably bad decision to pass on that last year if they continue to still like him enough to consider tag/extension this year.
RE: RE: Tag is too big of a risk  
The_Boss : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16409484 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16409475 JonC said:


Quote:


$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.



brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.


And probably at least another 25-30 losses…
I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
Go Terps : 1:08 pm : link
When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).

His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.

I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.
RE: Barkley was a disaster as a #2 overall pick  
Optimus-NY : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16409377 Metnut said:
Quote:
but whether he comes back for a few years at around a $10M cap never isn’t exactly a make or break decision for the franchise at this point. He’s a nice offensive weapon and popular in the locker room. Giving him -4% or so of our cap room for a year or two isn’t going to prevent the team from adding elsewhere and it’s a move with a “high floor” IMO.


Agreed
Adding Barkley only makes sense at a continuing lower number  
nygiantfan : 1:09 pm : link
than he got last year. He's not accreting value to the team's football future.

It's not an awful decision to have Barkley on the roster for 2024. The awful decision would be to do that AND still not properly address the future at RB or create a productive committee to leverage away from him soon.
Building a winning team...  
bw in dc : 1:11 pm : link
seems less important than keeping likeable team if Barkley is re-signed.
RE: I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
Eric on Li : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16409491 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).

His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.

I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.


i dont understand why people cant grasp the concept of opporunity cost, and that for the cap dollars there are only rarely ANY positive ROI contracts produced from free agency.

what was the better use of cap space last year?

barkley or 3m more on glowinski/campbell?
RE: Watching NYG extend Jones for four seasons  
Scooter185 : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16409423 JonC said:
Quote:
and continue to push an obviously declining SB out there as the feature cog on offense, demonstrates just how disconnected from reality (and making winning a priority) they are.


Sentimentality means more to this organization than winning
I want this team to care about winning  
Lambuth_Special : 1:14 pm : link
And the long-term sacrifices and pain it might take to get there. I want them to stop caring so much about their precious clean-cut players.

They operate like a PR firm for their preferred players, not understanding that if they just won games the PR would take care of itself.
If he gets a Miles Sanders deal  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:14 pm : link
4 years 25 million with 14 mil guaranteed, I’ll be ok with it. Essentially a 2 year 13 million dollar deal. But I’m sure he’ll probably get more in the open market.
Barkley isn’t giving you a positive ROI either  
ajr2456 : 1:16 pm : link
And the opportunity cost was lost when they didn’t trade him at the deadline.

Does Okereke not provide any positive ROI?
RE: RE: Tag is too big of a risk  
JonC : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16409484 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16409475 JonC said:


Quote:


$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.



brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.


I'm confident Brad will be incorrect.
RE: Barkley isn’t giving you a positive ROI either  
Eric on Li : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16409512 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And the opportunity cost was lost when they didn’t trade him at the deadline.

Does Okereke not provide any positive ROI?


there is no amazon prime where you can spend money in free agency and have good odds at getting positive ROI, yet FA money needs to get spent if you dont have players to extend from draft picks. there are no good options on free agency, it is "who can i overpay the least?".

okereke is the exception not the rule and among the top 20 most expensive players leaguewide in FA last year im pretty sure he is literally the only whose value was modeled by OTC to exceed his cost.

if it were easy to find more okerekes dont you think they would have done that instead of waller, glowinski, campbell?
Once again I see people correlating Barkley and the team losing.  
Jint 77 : 1:25 pm : link
So I'll ask again.

Does Barkley being on the team or his contract negatively affect the team's roster or not?
….  
ryanmkeane : 1:27 pm : link
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.
If I’m understanding correctly  
ajr2456 : 1:28 pm : link
A move only has positive ROI if the contract is below what somewhere on the internet projects it be and the player plays well?
RE: ….  
ajr2456 : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16409529 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.


It seems like the only thing you remember is 2022.
RE: I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
ryanmkeane : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16409491 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).

His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.

I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.

Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?
RE: RE: ….  
ryanmkeane : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16409534 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16409529 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.



It seems like the only thing you remember is 2022.

No I actually remember 2018 and 2019 when it was evident he was one of the best playmakers in the entire sport.
RE: RE: I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
ajr2456 : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16409537 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16409491 Go Terps said:


Quote:


When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).

His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.

I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.


Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?


The offense still sucked.
RE: RE: RE: Tag is too big of a risk  
Eric on Li : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16409516 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16409484 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16409475 JonC said:


Quote:


$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.



brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.



I'm confident Brad will be incorrect.


well that changes everything. hard to believe i took seriously a guy whose job is analyzing the salary cap for an organization employed by nfl teams and prior co-authored books w/ fitzgerald during his half decade at OTC.
RE: RE: RE: I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
ryanmkeane : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16409541 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16409537 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16409491 Go Terps said:


Quote:


When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).

His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.

I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.


Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?



The offense still sucked.

And why was that?
2019… when he got hurt  
ajr2456 : 1:36 pm : link
He was outplayed by Marlon Mack. He’s been hurt 4 of his 6 years here.

Pouring $12-13 million into a RB headed toward the wrong side of his career isn’t a winning move.
he’s far from the best player on the team  
hassan : 1:36 pm : link
and he rarely plays big or smart when the moment requires it. oft injured and low iq situationally. He’s an above average back still. that’s worth 6 -8 million a year on a multi year deal. no more.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16409543 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16409541 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16409537 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16409491 Go Terps said:


Quote:


When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).

His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.

I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.


Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?



The offense still sucked.


And why was that?

Because of you.
RE: RE: I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
Go Terps : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16409537 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16409491 Go Terps said:


Quote:


When people say he's the best player on the offense, they're forgetting that the offense sucks and needs to be intelligently rebuilt (i.e not built around putting the ball in Barkley's hands).

His supporters talk like he's a great Giant. He isn't. He's an incredibly forgettable Giant.

I don't understand the fear of change when we'd be changing from such a terrible product.


Again, I ask, were you alive during the 2022 Saquon Barkley season, when he was officially removed from the ACL?


Do you remember that that team finished 16th in the NFL in scoring and 22nd in yards/play? Do you remember that the 2022 was outscored in the regular season, finished the season poorly, and only had a 9-7-1 record?

And do you remember that there's been a whole distributed and embarrassing season played since then?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't understand talking about this guy like he'd be a loss  
ajr2456 : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16409543 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:

The offense still sucked.


And why was that?


Because they couldn’t trust your boy to throw over 10 yards.
*disastrous  
Go Terps : 1:37 pm : link
.
RE: If I’m understanding correctly  
Eric on Li : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16409530 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
A move only has positive ROI if the contract is below what somewhere on the internet projects it be and the player plays well?


a contract has positive ROI if the player produces more than where they are paid.

by aav the 3x51m darren waller contract the giants traded for and are now paying out was the highest in nfl. is he the best TE in the NFL?

was mark glowinski the 18th best guard last year?

okere is the 9th highest paid off ball LB by aav and he played better than that last year - it is very rare that you can sign an expensive free agent and say that a year later. but hey your the expert not me, if im wrong about that im sure you have lots of examples of free agent signings that disprove that?
RE: RE: I don't ever want to see Barkley play for this team again  
Matt M. : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16409454 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16409446 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Overrated, oft-injured, low-IQ player who even at his best had little impact on actually winning football games. He and Jones are the standard bearers for the worst era of Giants football I've seen.

Enough already.



I think sometimes you have to break with the past and this view should not be discounted.

On the flip side, I do think a lot of Giants fans have swung too far to the negative with Barkley. He's still a guy who scares the other team. And he is still popular in the locker room.

Honestly, this comes down to money to me.
It's been about money for 2 years. What do you consider reasonable $ for Barkley? I love him and would love to see him back. I just don't see how they can do it? I think the tag is too much at this point.
RE: Does Barkley have...  
Toth029 : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16409448 bw in dc said:
Quote:
a Pepsi endorsement?

His face on a medium size Pepsi cup will be an extra bonus on free Pepsi day.

If we keep Barkley on a multi-year deal, I am closer to concluding that Schoen is not the true outsider we had hoped...


And unfortunately none of it changes until they have new owners. Fingers crossed.
If Barkley is concerned with Guaranteed Money  
Dankbeerman : 1:46 pm : link
he is gone. If he wants to be here an get paid it will be most likely in the form of a lower base deal stocked with incentives.

something that plays as a 3 year 30+ mil deal to him and a 2 year 16-18 mill deal to the giants is the only way I can see them coming together.
RE: ….  
robbieballs2003 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16409529 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.


In 2023, he was 16th in rushing and an abysmal 3.9 ypc. He was 19th in TDs with 6.

He is always injured. I don't get the comments that he scares defenses. He doesn't scare anyone but Giants fans.
I would rather this organization...  
bw in dc : 1:50 pm : link
continue to fail spending money trying to fix the massive sieve - aka the OL - than waste the same money to keep the face of the franchise.
RE: RE: If I’m understanding correctly  
ajr2456 : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16409565 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16409530 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


A move only has positive ROI if the contract is below what somewhere on the internet projects it be and the player plays well?



a contract has positive ROI if the player produces more than where they are paid.

by aav the 3x51m darren waller contract the giants traded for and are now paying out was the highest in nfl. is he the best TE in the NFL?

was mark glowinski the 18th best guard last year?

okere is the 9th highest paid off ball LB by aav and he played better than that last year - it is very rare that you can sign an expensive free agent and say that a year later. but hey your the expert not me, if im wrong about that im sure you have lots of examples of free agent signings that disprove that?


lol, here you go again.

Football isn’t played with spreadsheets and PFF projections. Its not an individual stat sport like baseball. “Produces more than they are paid” seems like a pretty arbitrary grading system on if a move has positive ROI.

If you pay someone like the 10th best WR, they produce like the 20th but are instrumental in winning you a Super Bowl - does that free agent contract not have a positive ROI?

Slightly overpaying a Guard that plays like the 16th best guard instead of 12th but helps the Giants line hit an average threshold that doesn’t have a positive ROI?

If they pay Saqoun $13 milllion and he has a 2022 season but the Giants are 5-12, that has a positive ROI?
The math here is simple  
Mike from Ohio : 1:54 pm : link
You can't build your team's foundation on unreliable players. Putting aside their physical gifts and production, neither one of them can be counted on to start 17 games in a season. Jones is coming off an ACL and a second neck injury. Barkley has started every game in a season twice in six years.

Smart, tough, dependable.

Neither of these guys is dependable, unless that means "they show up to the facility and work hard." When the bullets fly, too often they are watching from the sidelines.

These are not guys you build your team around.

RE: RE: ….  
Mike from Ohio : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16409580 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16409529 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.



In 2023, he was 16th in rushing and an abysmal 3.9 ypc. He was 19th in TDs with 6.

He is always injured. I don't get the comments that he scares defenses. He doesn't scare anyone but Giants fans.


They say on every broadcast that the defensive game plan for the other team is to stop Barkley. They have to say that because nobody could say with a straight face that they need to stop Jones. Jones never started.
RE: ….  
FStubbs : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16409529 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.


Tiki Barber rushed for 1860 yards in the past, I hear he's available.
RE: ….  
cosmicj : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16409529 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.


Barkley hasn’t been the same since that 30+ rush game v Houston in 2022. He’s not a plus player anymore. Many posters and Mara are living in the past.
RE: I personally don't understand why so many want him gone  
Wiggy : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16409409 ShockNRoll said:
Quote:
I am not saying I am in favor of a ridiculous "keep him at all costs" contract, but if the two sides can work out a fair deal, I definitely want him back. Yes, he has had his injury issues and is not the dynamic playmaker he was his rookie year, but he is still one of the best RB's in the league.
there are people here that will never ever get over where he was picked. They act like their kids won’t have supper if he is retained. And mostly it just proves them wrong. I’ve never seen a player that easier to root for and more likeable get blasted like him. I’ll take 22 Barkleys any day .
I’ll take winning  
ajr2456 : 2:08 pm : link
.
The fact that posters think Barkley is the teams best  
cosmicj : 2:11 pm : link
Player leaves me speechless. Thomas? Lawrence? If you think that, you literally don’t know what you’re talking about.

At this stage, I think Deonte Banks is a better player than Barkley and I don’t think it’s close.
Go rewatch the games from last year with and without Barkley  
UberAlias : 2:12 pm : link
I feel like many fans are being completely dishonest about how important he has been to this offense. What more evidence? Listen to any player on other teams talk about him and you can see that Barkley is looked at FAR more favorably around the league than by the fanbase.

All of that said, that is really in the past. Barkley's reputation is probably a bigger threat to defenses than the actual player at this point because he not the break away threat he once was. When it comes to handing out money, it's not about you did, it's about what you will do. So while I do believe there are some completely off based remarks towards Saquon who has been a model teammate and leader, the future of this team cannot be about the running back. It should come down to money, and likely not as much as Saquon deserves but that's the business of the game, unfortunately.
RE: RE: ….  
bw in dc : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16409600 cosmicj said:
Quote:


Barkley hasn’t been the same since that 30+ rush game v Houston in 2022. He’s not a plus player anymore. Many posters and Mara are living in the past.


Intrinsic value, my friend. That's what Barkley has to 1925 Giants Way.
RE: The fact that posters think Barkley is the teams best  
bceagle05 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16409612 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Player leaves me speechless. Thomas? Lawrence? If you think that, you literally don’t know what you’re talking about.

At this stage, I think Deonte Banks is a better player than Barkley and I don’t think it’s close.

Feel the same way - when I think about the core of this team (if there even is one) the first names that come to mind are Thomas, Lawrence, Banks, Okereke, maybe Thibs. I don't consider Barkley or Jones to be part of any solution going forward - they should both be replaced with cheaper alternatives.
RE: The math here is simple  
Wiggy : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16409587 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You can't build your team's foundation on unreliable players. Putting aside their physical gifts and production, neither one of them can be counted on to start 17 games in a season. Jones is coming off an ACL and a second neck injury. Barkley has started every game in a season twice in six years.

Smart, tough, dependable.

Neither of these guys is dependable, unless that means "they show up to the facility and work hard." When the bullets fly, too often they are watching from the sidelines.

These are not guys you build your team around.
a good thread would be a look at how much each player plays and correlate that to their salary. I m not smart enough to do that but I feel like every player on the giants every year is injured. Although, I will say it seemed our defense was actually noticeably less injured last year.
Barkley can be looked at favorably by his teammates and the league  
ajr2456 : 2:20 pm : link
But the Giants offense is bad with him and bad without him. It’ll be the same if they got 70% of Barkley from a rookie this year.

Why spend $13 million a year on a 3 year deal?
Barkley and Jones are likely to never play in a NYG playoff game again  
The_Boss : 2:22 pm : link
Isn’t the point to find guys who will? Or is it to sell fucking jerseys with 8’s and 26’s on them?
We're  
Spider43 : 2:25 pm : link
Fucked. In case you didn't already know.
I'm confident in that too  
rsjem1979 : 2:30 pm : link
Because the Giants are stodgy, sentimental, predictable pack rats.
“If we’re going to lose consistently,  
Silver Spoon : 2:31 pm : link
we’ll do it the nice way.” Johnny Boy
I can't relate to all the shade that "so called fans"  
gpat1031 : 2:46 pm : link
throw Barkley's way. Somehow all the losing gets layed at his feet, yet he's the best offensive weapon on the team.
Newsflash, The team does not get better by letting there best offensive player walk out the door. That makes no sense.
Barkley is only 27 so he's very much in his prime.
For the most part most players get hurt, just part of playing in a collision sport.
I still think a deal gets done, because both sides want to make that happen.
Just a matter of agreeing on a fair number.
Resigning Barkley leaves 1 less issue on this team to resolve.
27 isn't "very much in his prime" for a RB  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:47 pm : link
It's very much on the precipice of decline, typically.
So many false equivalencies here  
Mike from Ohio : 3:23 pm : link
Nobody is claiming that the Giants lose because Saquon Barkley is a bad player. He is a good player and a position where good players are not difficult to find, and that have a very short shelf life due to the physical pounding they take.

The point is that Barkley is not worth what he likely wants on the open market. If he signs a 3 year deal worth $15M with $5M guaranteed, nobody here would complain about it. The problem is he won't sign for something like that. He will likely want money commensurate with the top RBs in the league, and the Giants simply can't afford that luxury given the state of the team and his injury history.

I feel like I have to repeat this like I do with Jones. Nobody here hates Saquon Barkley the person. Nobody.
RE: So many false equivalencies here  
ChrisRick : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16409732 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Nobody is claiming that the Giants lose because Saquon Barkley is a bad player. He is a good player and a position where good players are not difficult to find, and that have a very short shelf life due to the physical pounding they take.

The point is that Barkley is not worth what he likely wants on the open market. If he signs a 3 year deal worth $15M with $5M guaranteed, nobody here would complain about it. The problem is he won't sign for something like that. He will likely want money commensurate with the top RBs in the league, and the Giants simply can't afford that luxury given the state of the team and his injury history.

I feel like I have to repeat this like I do with Jones. Nobody here hates Saquon Barkley the person. Nobody.


I think you give people too much credit, although maybe I am not giving people enough. People hate other people for the slightest things especially when passion is involved, sports definitely brings out the passion.
RE: RE: RE: ….  
robbieballs2003 : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16409591 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16409580 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16409529 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In 2022, Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing and 9th in rushing TDs. Instrumental all season long and the playoffs.

There’s a cult following on this message board that essentially refuses to remember things.



In 2023, he was 16th in rushing and an abysmal 3.9 ypc. He was 19th in TDs with 6.

He is always injured. I don't get the comments that he scares defenses. He doesn't scare anyone but Giants fans.



They say on every broadcast that the defensive game plan for the other team is to stop Barkley. They have to say that because nobody could say with a straight face that they need to stop Jones. Jones never started.


That's the argument for Barkley is he is OUR best weapon. What is the comparison? Lol.
ChrisRick  
Mike from Ohio : 3:39 pm : link
You may be right in that I am assigning too much credit to people in general and on this site in particular. We have posters who definitely have an emotional devotion to certain players so it could be true others have something bordering on hatred for players. I just haven't seen it.
RE: So many false equivalencies here  
UConn4523 : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16409732 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Nobody is claiming that the Giants lose because Saquon Barkley is a bad player. He is a good player and a position where good players are not difficult to find, and that have a very short shelf life due to the physical pounding they take.

The point is that Barkley is not worth what he likely wants on the open market. If he signs a 3 year deal worth $15M with $5M guaranteed, nobody here would complain about it. The problem is he won't sign for something like that. He will likely want money commensurate with the top RBs in the league, and the Giants simply can't afford that luxury given the state of the team and his injury history.

I feel like I have to repeat this like I do with Jones. Nobody here hates Saquon Barkley the person. Nobody.


I agree but my only caveat is that Barkley is worth it if Jones is playing and healthy. That said that creates the problem of 2023, one I do not wish a chance to repeat in 2024.

I think Barkley is better and more useful than many think. But I agree that we need to focus on QB. But if Barkley is actually cheaper than I think and wants to come back, I’m good with it too.
I don't hate Barkley and I don't hate Jones  
Go Terps : 3:44 pm : link
I'm angry at the idiots who drafted and paid them like they were cornerstone players.

Jones and Barkley will be forgotten five minutes after they're gone.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Tag is too big of a risk  
JonC : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16409542 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16409516 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16409484 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16409475 JonC said:


Quote:


$12M? No team is paying SB to that extreme.



brad speilberger projects his next contract at 3 years, 36.8m, 20m gtd.



I'm confident Brad will be incorrect.



well that changes everything. hard to believe i took seriously a guy whose job is analyzing the salary cap for an organization employed by nfl teams and prior co-authored books w/ fitzgerald during his half decade at OTC.


So, Brad gets to be right and an NFL team is proven stupid. So what?
