Giants meeting with Jayden Daniels this evening

I had no idea about the restructure when I made that joke at the top of the thread. Truly a dreadful move by the Saints as that locks them into Carr until 2026, which even then has a pretty hefty dead cap hit of $28 million.
That team seems to constantly leverage the future chasing a 9-8 record.
I have no issue with anyone putting him first. He's definitely electric. With that said, I've noticed a bunch of under thrown balls this past season when guys were WIDE open. Can you comment on that? I know you watch way more than I do.
Also, how much weight to you put in his past before LSU when, apparently, he wasn't seen as a top prospect?
In all seriousness, Daniels is the dude I want. And it would be fan-fucking-tastic if we landed him. Yeah, he could be a bust, but it'd give us hope for a change & not continue spinning our wheels with Jones.
As an aside, I wonder if Giants brass realize how out the fan base is on Jones. Eric has alluded to this before, but if we get off to a slow start & Jones is the QB...MetLife might be empty by Columbus Day.
A bit off topic, but were you surprised the Saints restructured Carr? I know that's been their strategy with the cap, just kick the can down the road. The Carr contract is now far worse than Jones after the restructure.
What if Daniels is not ready for prime time, Dan Jones can't play, and the O-line still sucks ?
(Not inconceivable), Oh yeah, Daniels gets sacked 11 times, his first start (against the Cowpukes); on top of that Saquon Barkley rushes for 150 yards, wearing a star on his helmet as Jerry Jones, sitting in the visiting owners' box in MetLife sports a smile bigger than the State-of-Texas.
His 10M roster bonus for 2025 was set to become guaranteed in a few weeks, which gave them at least a milestone to decide if he was in their plans for next year (2025). Which they've clearly now decided is the case.
If I were to guess, Carr ends up a Saint for 3 years and will earn 100M (2023-2025).
Seems like they'll account for a big chunk in 2026. Maybe 28M isn't a huge number by then?
You've said it, but the fact that Jones year 3 guarantees don't kick in until March 2025 is significant. It's why I don't see the need to call the Jones contract crippling.
While it was mishandled by Schoen, that $22M dead cap hit in 2025 looks a little more manageable now given the cap increase this year. This of course assumes Schoen won't restructure.
And it's hard for me to believe Schoen is so bullish on Jones when he structured the contract this way. The Saints have already committed to at minimum, $28.6M in 2026 to Carr with the restructure given his year 3 bonus kicked in next month.
$82M is a lot, but this isn't some massive commitment.
We can be out after this coming season for $22mm where the saints I believe are still on the hook for about $40mm and still $28mm in 2026.
Win for Schoen we are very lucky.
You are comparing an apple to an orange because of the restructure the Saints just did.
Saints signed Carr last year to what was effectively a 2 year $70M guaranteed deal, while Giants signed Jones for an effective 2 years, $82M guaranteed.
The Carr restructure pushes money forward, so it increases dead cap in future years, but the Saints are only taking cap hits of $7.2MM and $12.6M in Carr's first two years, far less than the hits Giants are taking from Jones.
For direct comparison, go to the player's Spotrac pages, and look at the Cash AAV column on the far right. For every year of the contracts, Carr's Cash AAV is lower than Jones's.
This may be an indirect way to getting intel on Nabers and Thomas...?
With a Combine meeting? Can't see that.
i dont know how anyone needs more than garafolo saying there's a 75% chance they take a qb. when picking 6th and having no guarantee of who goes higher that's about as high of a probability as a team can go in with.
On all of the QB’s in the draft this year. Playing the QB position is not just about tools although plenty of teams fail to see that at a certain point the intangibles don’t outweigh sacrifice in talent. Conversely there is a level where no amount of tools will make up for lack of intangibles.
Thanks.
How was Burrow seen before he transferred to LSU? (He hadn't started and only threw 39 passes his first three years). How did his first year at LSU compare to Daniels' first year at LSU? Burrow 58%, 16 TDs and 2 INTs, and ran for 399 and 7 TDs; Danield 68 percent for 17 TDs and 3 INTs, and ran for 885 with 11 TDs and 1 receiving TD.
By the way, Daniels completed 60 percent of his passes as a freshman at Arizona State with 17 TDs and only 2 INTs. Better than Burrow's junior year, though it was in the PAC 12. Not too bad.
that’s the single most significant piece comparing the two.
There isn't now because the Saints decided they want to keep him.
They had the out after 2024 before the restructure they did a few days ago.
I think that the Giants also would've loved to restructure Jones after this season. It's very unusual for modern QB contracts to have a cap hit jump so significantly in year 2. Even the similar Geno and Carr contracts weren't initially structured to be so steep until year 3.
RE: Giants are meeting with multiple QBs according to Art Stapleton
This makes me happy. I am really hoping we come away with one of these guys.
RE: RE: Hopefully Daniels says all the right things tonight.
To throw other teams off. Everyone knows they need a QB and Daniels is one of the top ones on the board.
That's the first thing I'd do if I liked one of the other QBs. It's called lying season for a reason.
You think they would waste one of the limit interview slots they have at the combine on a guy they have no intention of drafting to throw others off? Another reason why we should be glad BBI posters aren't the GM.
Not to mention they have meetings with all four "top" QBs set for this week. Are they using three of those meetings to hide the one they like? And how do they know which one they like before meeting with them to see what is in their head and how they process things? That is the most important part of the combine, especially with QBs.
You'll also note that 99 percent of what GMs and coaches say is just empty words that reveal nothing. "Lying season" is a ridiculous moniker.
Sure he could bust, but he could also be one of the NFL’s best players in a couple of years. His accuracy is pinpoint. Really interested in the comments about his attitude, which I suspect be very positive. If Schoen trades up and gives up the farm to do so, I am supportive.
I don't think he fits their prototype. Is that what you mean? Or are you just not that high on JD?
First of all there is his skin color. Not to mention he isn't a milquetoast personality. I am sure if there is any QB that Mara likes it is JJ McCarthy because he is the most vanilla of the top guys.
So when GM Schoen and Assistant GM Brown schedule a meeting with the Mara, Daboll and the other usual suspects to go through their prelim evaluations of the 2024 QB prospects do you think the feedback mentions skin color?
I don't think he fits their prototype. Is that what you mean? Or are you just not that high on JD?
Both. I see holes in his intermediate passing game, eg accuracy, inability to fit into tight windows, not great velocity or touch on his passes. He's a raw passer, more of an off-platform than pocket presnce and his frame increases injury risk. Tremendous college QB, but not a style that is certain to match draft pick in the NFL. He wouldn't be my QB1.
Both. I see holes in his intermediate passing game, eg accuracy, inability to fit into tight windows, not great velocity or touch on his passes. He's a raw passer, more of an off-platform than pocket presnce and his frame increases injury risk. Tremendous college QB, but not a style that is certain to match draft pick in the NFL. He wouldn't be my QB1.
I'm the other way here. JD is the most electrifying QB - throwing and running - since LJax. He runs like a WR1 with serious YAC. And I think he's sound fundamentally with his mechanics. Great release.
I just can't see him in an NYG uniform. Maye seems like their type of guy. And I would have zero issue with that just based on his talent.
Ok with short-term pain for long-term gain. Can't be much worse than most of last year.
Both. I see holes in his intermediate passing game, eg accuracy, inability to fit into tight windows, not great velocity or touch on his passes. He's a raw passer, more of an off-platform than pocket presnce and his frame increases injury risk. Tremendous college QB, but not a style that is certain to match draft pick in the NFL. He wouldn't be my QB1.
I'm the other way here. JD is the most electrifying QB - throwing and running - since LJax. He runs like a WR1 with serious YAC. And I think he's sound fundamentally with his mechanics. Great release.
I just can't see him in an NYG uniform. Maye seems like their type of guy. And I would have zero issue with that just based on his talent.
LJax is unique, but his passing game is negatively impacting the Ravens in the playoffs when the better defenses are in front of him. He's got limitations, and I see JD is similar in that regard. Also, in the NFL better defenses will find a way to spy, keep a QB in the pocket long enough to neutralize them and force the eyes down to the pass rush.
College game is pumping them out and the NFL is adjusting. But, it's an awfully high pick to spend on JD for me.
Everything I've read and watched shows a guy with outstanding pocket presence and big play ability from the pocket. I don't watch much college football, so everything I've seen are just clips. Maybe I've missed something?
Everything I've read and watched shows a guy with outstanding pocket presence and big play ability from the pocket. I don't watch much college football, so everything I've seen are just clips. Maybe I've missed something?
I really don't know what else people wanted him to do last year. JD was preposterously good. His production and video match up perfectly. And I came into the year not very high on him.
the SECW has been the last few years. Look at all the coaching turnover. The D's are way down.
The one top D JD faced they were down 42-17 but he did have a 75 yard TD with over a minute to go to close the gap! Very good performance against Bama as runner.
Just not a lot of wow games where you see a QB having to operate under difficult situations with a pass rush and lacking in talent against a really good D. That is not his problem but something that needs to be looked at imv.
Someone is suggesting we wouldn't take Daniels because he's Black? Like, WTF?
It’s not that crazy. Sits behind Carr for a year and a half. They cut Carr after year 3.
Do you not understand the irony in this post?
Oh, it better be a joke. Lol
A+ post.
Why does this sound familiar? What’s the diff between Carr and DJ situation?
Why does this sound familiar? What’s the diff between Carr and DJ situation?
OK. Missed that one.
Oh damn you're right. For some reason I thought it was exactly like Jones's contract.
To think Daniel might have sealed his fate by pushing hard for the $40 million number.
Carr is better, healthier, and cheaper?
I hope they didn't invite John Mara.
"Did you see that playoff game in Minnestota where we beat the Vikings? That was awesome. How many NFL playoff games have you won, Jayzee is it?"
plus 1
this place would be apoplectic when whoever the gm was did almost anything other teams do every offseason that's against the hoard's will. untethered apoplecticity is the bbi brand.
I'm thinking it a head fake, but I'm glad they are.
I see three studs in this draft - JD, Bowers, and Thomas. And JD is the most electric player in this draft.
🎤 drop
When Peyton Manning met with Bill Polian in 1998 before the draft, he said he looked forward to "kicking your ass" every time he played the Colts if they didn't draft him.
I hope Daniels says the same thing to Joe, Daboll, John, Chris and Tim.
I have no issue with anyone putting him first. He's definitely electric. With that said, I've noticed a bunch of under thrown balls this past season when guys were WIDE open. Can you comment on that? I know you watch way more than I do.
Also, how much weight to you put in his past before LSU when, apparently, he wasn't seen as a top prospect?
Thanks.
Seeing Daniel Jones as the undisputed QB1 in his sixth season doesn't excite you? Come on man!
Everyone gets better with Daniels.
Hell, Jones might get better.
As an aside, I wonder if Giants brass realize how out the fan base is on Jones. Eric has alluded to this before, but if we get off to a slow start & Jones is the QB...MetLife might be empty by Columbus Day.
As for Saquon angle, whatever. I'm not losing sleep over him as an Eagle or Cowboy.
His 10M roster bonus for 2025 was set to become guaranteed in a few weeks, which gave them at least a milestone to decide if he was in their plans for next year (2025). Which they've clearly now decided is the case.
If I were to guess, Carr ends up a Saint for 3 years and will earn 100M (2023-2025).
Seems like they'll account for a big chunk in 2026. Maybe 28M isn't a huge number by then?
I don't think this is smoke.
I don't think this is smoke.
This may be an indirect way to getting intel on Nabers and Thomas...?
I don't think this is smoke.
No reason to think it’s smoke.
The biggest news of the day is Garafolo’s report on our appetite for a top QB.
MG’s word is up there with Schefter, Rap and Glazer in my opinion.
Any crazier than the Giants moving off go Daniel Jones?
While it was mishandled by Schoen, that $22M dead cap hit in 2025 looks a little more manageable now given the cap increase this year. This of course assumes Schoen won't restructure.
And it's hard for me to believe Schoen is so bullish on Jones when he structured the contract this way. The Saints have already committed to at minimum, $28.6M in 2026 to Carr with the restructure given his year 3 bonus kicked in next month.
$82M is a lot, but this isn't some massive commitment.
Win for Schoen we are very lucky.
Win for Schoen we are very lucky.
You are comparing an apple to an orange because of the restructure the Saints just did.
Saints signed Carr last year to what was effectively a 2 year $70M guaranteed deal, while Giants signed Jones for an effective 2 years, $82M guaranteed.
The Carr restructure pushes money forward, so it increases dead cap in future years, but the Saints are only taking cap hits of $7.2MM and $12.6M in Carr's first two years, far less than the hits Giants are taking from Jones.
For direct comparison, go to the player's Spotrac pages, and look at the Cash AAV column on the far right. For every year of the contracts, Carr's Cash AAV is lower than Jones's.
There isn't now because the Saints decided they want to keep him.
They had the out after 2024 before the restructure they did a few days ago.
He would instantly the most electric offensive player the Giants have ever had. Every time he touches the ball he can take it to the house.
He would instantly the most electric offensive player the Giants have ever had. Every time he touches the ball he can take it to the house.
JD is definitely more mechanically sound than LJax. And while not as shifty as LJax, his straight-line explosion and turn of foot is unbelievable for a WR, let alone a QB.
That's the first thing I'd do if I liked one of the other QBs. It's called lying season for a reason.
By the way, Daniels completed 60 percent of his passes as a freshman at Arizona State with 17 TDs and only 2 INTs. Better than Burrow's junior year, though it was in the PAC 12. Not too bad.
I've mentioned this before, too. In his frosh year, JD led ASU to a win over Oregon with Herbert. JD played great. I believe he had 3 TD passes...
I don't think he fits their prototype. Is that what you mean? Or are you just not that high on JD?
Ive been thinking its Maye or McCarthy
Both. I see holes in his intermediate passing game, eg accuracy, inability to fit into tight windows, not great velocity or touch on his passes. He's a raw passer, more of an off-platform than pocket presnce and his frame increases injury risk. Tremendous college QB, but not a style that is certain to match draft pick in the NFL. He wouldn't be my QB1.
I'm the other way here. JD is the most electrifying QB - throwing and running - since LJax. He runs like a WR1 with serious YAC. And I think he's sound fundamentally with his mechanics. Great release.
I just can't see him in an NYG uniform. Maye seems like their type of guy. And I would have zero issue with that just based on his talent.
What if Daniels is not ready for prime time, Dan Jones can't play, and the O-line still sucks ?
(Not inconceivable), Oh yeah, Daniels gets sacked 11 times, his first start (against the Cowpukes); on top of that Saquon Barkley rushes for 150 yards, wearing a star on his helmet as Jerry Jones, sitting in the visiting owners' box in MetLife sports a smile bigger than the State-of-Texas.
Ok with short-term pain for long-term gain. Can't be much worse than most of last year.
Very favorable schedule in defenses he faced. Florida State was the only top 15 D he faced and that was opening day.
Outstanding OL, great WR's means big numbers against light defenses.
Mizzu, Auburn and A&M were solid Ds and JD lit them up.
When you look at top Ds in the college by PPG you should eliminate about 30% because of the conferences they play in. There is a ton of disparity between the top conferences and the second tier.
Maybe. But if we trade up to #1, it's Williams.
I don't agree about the other D's. A couple of them had HC changes after the season.
I see Daniels as a lesser version of Lamar as a runner. I think the same pocket issues will surface at the NFL level. Maybe he develops enough in this area over time but a lot of risk imv.
What were some of the games Daniels struggled to deliver the ball from the pocket?
I really don't know what else people wanted him to do last year. JD was preposterously good. His production and video match up perfectly. And I came into the year not very high on him.
YPA? Awesome. Completion% - Awesome. Passing TDs? - Awesome. TD/INT ratio? - Awesome. Rushing yards? Awesome. Rushing TDs? - Awesome. Conference? Awesome.
The one top D JD faced they were down 42-17 but he did have a 75 yard TD with over a minute to go to close the gap! Very good performance against Bama as runner.
Just not a lot of wow games where you see a QB having to operate under difficult situations with a pass rush and lacking in talent against a really good D. That is not his problem but something that needs to be looked at imv.
#5 Alabama
#6 Florida State
#9 Ole Miss
And overall, depending on the source, LSU had between the 7th and 14th most difficult schedule in 2023.
All JD could do is play the schedule LSU had. And he annihilated nearly every team with his production, especially in the SEC.
Anybody think he wouldn't have crushed the PAC12, Big 12 or Big 10?