Old Giants players who should get more attention Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/28/2024 12:34 pm : 2/28/2024 12:34 pm

I'll pick one on offense and one on defense:



Kareem McKenzie... 7 years with Giants, started all 105 regular-season games and 11 post-season games he played in.



Perry Williams... 10-year career as NYG, 144 regular-season games, 122 regular-season starts, 18 career interceptions. Started nine playoff games.



Giants fans rarely mention these two players who I feel should get more credit.