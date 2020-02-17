for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Old Giants players who should get more attention

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/28/2024 12:34 pm
I'll pick one on offense and one on defense:

Kareem McKenzie... 7 years with Giants, started all 105 regular-season games and 11 post-season games he played in.

Perry Williams... 10-year career as NYG, 144 regular-season games, 122 regular-season starts, 18 career interceptions. Started nine playoff games.

Giants fans rarely mention these two players who I feel should get more credit.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/28/2024 12:38 pm : link
another I would mention is Ron Stone.
Fun exercise  
bigblue12 : 2/28/2024 12:38 pm : link
Brian Williams on offense. Very good center

Mike Fox on defense. Underrated nose.
I don’t think Corey Webster  
JT039 : 2/28/2024 12:40 pm : link
Gets enough credit either. Struggled to start but was really a very dependable and good player for many years here.
Ron Stone definitely  
Greg from LI : 2/28/2024 12:40 pm : link
One of the best guards the Giants have ever had.

Fred Robbins is very underrated.
Great Choices!  
Johnny5 : 2/28/2024 12:40 pm : link
I will pick Mo Carthon on offense and Aaron Ross on defense.
Lot of great players on the 86 team  
kdog77 : 2/28/2024 12:40 pm : link
but I don't think Mark Collins or Brad Benson ever get mentioned enough in discussions about the Parcells era teams.

Benson was covered in blood in every game. How is that not the epitome of Giants football?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/28/2024 12:40 pm : link
Keith Hamilton was a beast.
Hammer  
Enzo : 2/28/2024 12:41 pm : link
Put him in the Ring of Honor.
I'm not crazy about spending big in FA but that year with McKenzie and  
robbieballs2003 : 2/28/2024 12:43 pm : link
Plax was awesome. KM gets my vote too.

On defense? I feel like Rolle got love but isn't recognized enough. Great leader and signing.
I'm Terry Jackson years old...  
x meadowlander : 2/28/2024 12:43 pm : link
In 6 seasons, was a fantastic corner, 24 INT's.

Phillippi Sparks another one worthy of mention. 8 seasons, largely a shutdown corner.
RE: Fun exercise  
JohnG in Albany : 2/28/2024 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16410581 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Brian Williams on offense. Very good center

Mike Fox on defense. Underrated nose.


I thought Fox played DE in the Giants' 3-4.

Kareem Mckenzie  
The Dude : 2/28/2024 12:45 pm : link
is the type of free agent you strive to sign. Plugs a hole, injury free, young and ascending player.

Had to be his 2nd contract right? Not sure the situation was that NYJ lets a young useful T walk.
RE: Great Choices!  
MNP70 : 2/28/2024 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16410585 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I will pick Mo Carthon on offense and Aaron Ross on defense.


Maurice had a very interesting year in '85. From his Wiki page:

In 1985, Carthon signed as a free agent with the New York Giants. From February to June, his USFL career consisted of three preseason games, 18 regular season games, and a final playoff on June 30, 1985. After reporting to the Giants in July, he played an additional five preseason games, 16 regular season games, and two playoff rounds, for a total of 45 contests in less than a year.

I don't see anyone touching those numbers for quite a while.
x meadowlander.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/28/2024 12:46 pm : link
Didn’t Sparks milk an injury once in a lost season? That always rubbed me the wrong way.
I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
PatersonPlank : 2/28/2024 12:47 pm : link
Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter
RE: RE: Great Choices!  
JohnG in Albany : 2/28/2024 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16410599 MNP70 said:
Quote:
In comment 16410585 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


I will pick Mo Carthon on offense and Aaron Ross on defense.



Maurice had a very interesting year in '85. From his Wiki page:

In 1985, Carthon signed as a free agent with the New York Giants. From February to June, his USFL career consisted of three preseason games, 18 regular season games, and a final playoff on June 30, 1985. After reporting to the Giants in July, he played an additional five preseason games, 16 regular season games, and two playoff rounds, for a total of 45 contests in less than a year.

I don't see anyone touching those numbers for quite a while.


Yup, that's about as untouchable as Cy Young's 511 wins. *grin*
Robert  
Giantsbigblue : 2/28/2024 12:48 pm : link
Harris was a guy I liked watching as a teen.
RE: I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
JohnG in Albany : 2/28/2024 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16410605 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter


The impact of the Carpenter trade in '81 cannot be overstated.
RE: RE: I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
56goat : 2/28/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16410610 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
In comment 16410605 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter



The impact of the Carpenter trade in '81 cannot be overstated.


Yep, add Hammer, Carson, Reasons, Oates, Hoss,
First that comes to mind is Charles Way  
mfsd : 2/28/2024 12:54 pm : link
Injury cut his career way too short, but he was a monster in 97

Keith Hamilton def should be in the ring of honor
Stone and McKenzie would make a hell of a right side.  
truebluelarry : 2/28/2024 12:54 pm : link
Short yardage would be a gimmie every time.
Loved watching Keith Hamilton  
Giantimistic : 2/28/2024 12:55 pm : link
And Fred Robbins
Mckenzie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/28/2024 12:57 pm : link
I think plenty of posters recognized how good he was. We still have not replaced him! Robbins is a good call. Freddie was underrated as the '07 DL was not for its rushers. Did a lot of the dirty work.

Stone a good call as well. Wasn't until KM where they added another high ticket FA OL.

One of my favorites was Boothe (great waiver wire PU). On two SB teams. In '11 he stepped in at OG and the OL was better in the playoffs. Other years he filled in admirably at OG and even C a couple times. Just not a all season starter.
RE: Stone and McKenzie would make a hell of a right side.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/28/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16410615 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
Short yardage would be a gimmie every time.


My thoughts exactly.
RE: Mckenzie  
Johnny5 : 2/28/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16410620 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I think plenty of posters recognized how good he was. We still have not replaced him! Robbins is a good call. Freddie was underrated as the '07 DL was not for its rushers. Did a lot of the dirty work.

Stone a good call as well. Wasn't until KM where they added another high ticket FA OL.

One of my favorites was Boothe (great waiver wire PU). On two SB teams. In '11 he stepped in at OG and the OL was better in the playoffs. Other years he filled in admirably at OG and even C a couple times. Just not a all season starter.

Great picks LoS
Kerry Collins  
Aaroninma : 2/28/2024 12:59 pm : link
As the game progresses, its hard to remember what NYG offensive football looked like in the mid to late 90s.

Collins was a literal revelation.

RE: Mckenzie  
Aaroninma : 2/28/2024 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16410620 Lines of Scrimmage said:
[quote] I think plenty of posters recognized how good he was. We still have not replaced him! Robbins is a good call. Freddie was underrated as the '07 DL was not for its rushers. Did a lot of the dirty work.

Stone a good call as well. Wasn't until KM where they added another high ticket FA OL.

One of my favorites was Boothe (great waiver wire PU). On two SB teams. In '11 he stepped in at OG and the OL was better in the playoffs. Other years he filled in admirably at OG and even C a couple times. Just not a all season starter. [/quote

Boothe was awesome. Thats a tremendous call
Steve Smith  
logman : 2/28/2024 1:15 pm : link
gets lost in the mix when talking about the Eli era WRs
Two guys I would note  
Crazed Dogs : 2/28/2024 1:19 pm : link
Gary Reasons – A solid linebacker who yes played in between HOF players. Played for the Giants for eight years from 1984 to 1991, appearing in 122 games. Most remembered for his goal line hit at MIle High Stadium against the Broncos. Also noted Special teams players who made big 30 yard run on fake punt against the 49ers.

Howard Cros – Excellent blocking TE who could make the occasional big catch. Cross played in a total of 207 games as a Giant, trailing only Michael Strahan's 216 games, and Eli Manning’s 236 games.

a couple not mentioned  
KDavies : 2/28/2024 1:20 pm : link
Chris Calloway and Charles Way
BOTH DeOssies!  
x meadowlander : 2/28/2024 1:25 pm : link
.
Can make a strong case for Kareem  
bceagle05 : 2/28/2024 1:25 pm : link
as the best Giants FA signing ever. Part of the reason he's overlooked is he didn't have the outgoing personalities of O'Hara, Diehl and Seubert. Even quiet man Snee does some interviews here and there.
Now 88 years old  
M.S. : 2/28/2024 1:30 pm : link

One of my favorites from early 1960s:

Darrell Dess!
Greg Comella...  
BamaBlue : 2/28/2024 1:35 pm : link
Back when the Giants had an unbroken string of great fullbacks. If you never saw Comella play, this video is a great tribute to him as a special teamer, tough runner, outstanding blocker and a true pass catching threat.


Greg Comella - ( New Window )
michael boley  
Eric on Li : 2/28/2024 1:37 pm : link
he and AP were probably the only good LB they've had who was good for multiple seasons since armstead. 4 years only missed 7 games, was around 90-100 tackles every year, solid in coverage, started on the SB team. Very comparable production to AP except i think nyg fans remember AP much more fondly.

farther back id say Keith Hamilton. For a brief run when fox came to town in the last 90's he was close to dominant. started every game from 97-00, 29 sacks in 4 seasons as DT is very uncommon. Lawrence is a stud and he's only got 21 in 5 seasons right now.
RE: Kareem Mckenzie  
Mad Mike : 2/28/2024 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16410598 The Dude said:
Quote:
is the type of free agent you strive to sign. Plugs a hole, injury free, young and ascending player.

That really was an all-time great signing. Just worked out perfectly.
Better Greg Comella video...  
BamaBlue : 2/28/2024 1:39 pm : link
U2 version...

Greg Comella - ( New Window )
Collins, Ike, Rolle, Jacobs  
Chris684 : 2/28/2024 1:49 pm : link
..
RE: I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
HomerJones45 : 2/28/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16410605 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter
Good calls. And let's not forget John Mendenhall and Bob Tucker
RE: RE: I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
PatersonPlank : 2/28/2024 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16410697 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16410605 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter

Good calls. And let's not forget John Mendenhall and Bob Tucker


Mendy was my #1 favorite player growing up (shows you how bad we were when a nose Tackle is your favorite player). I would have listed him too, but I figured people knew him.
Myron Guyton and Sam Garnes...  
Milton : 2/28/2024 2:04 pm : link
...were a couple of late round safeties that punched well above their weight for the Giants.
Charles way  
mpinmaine : 2/28/2024 2:10 pm : link
Brad van pelt.
Matt bahr
Always liked Erik Howard  
Dang Man : 2/28/2024 2:11 pm : link
Actually made a Pro Bowl.
Offense - Howard Cross
Specials- Sean Landeta
RE: Collins, Ike, Rolle, Jacobs  
Milton : 2/28/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16410690 Chris684 said:
Quote:
..
But these are all guys who get plenty of mention, this is supposedly for the guys who you rarely hear about in comments. Just yesterday there was a thread about finding another Jacobs in the draft. I was gonna say Erik Howard, but I wasn't sure he qualified because his name pops up when there is discussion about the NFC Championship game vs Niners in which he caused the fumble that LT recovered.
p.s.--How long before someone lists LT as someone who should get more attention?
Chase Blackburn  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/28/2024 2:14 pm : link
coming off the couch had a nice ending.
RE: RE: I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
Milton : 2/28/2024 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16410697 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16410605 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter

Good calls. And let's not forget John Mendenhall and Bob Tucker
Maybe with the exception of Brian Kelley, all of them get plenty of love on BBI. Martin, Van Pelt, Carpenter, Mendenhall, these are some of the classics from prior decades. I don't mean to be a prick, but I thought this was about forgotten Giants.
On defense  
Semipro Lineman : 2/28/2024 2:19 pm : link
its Troy Archer. For Offense it's Kevin Boothe.

Of course there's the vastly underrated pair of Chris Bober and Ian Allen who saved the Giants' bacon back in the early 2000's

RE: Steve Smith  
Dnew15 : 2/28/2024 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16410642 logman said:
Quote:
gets lost in the mix when talking about the Eli era WRs


He had one of the best single WR season in Giants history in 2009. He was unstoppable slot WR machine that year.
I'll go with  
FranknWeezer : 2/28/2024 3:17 pm : link
Dave Tollefson on defense and Zeke Mowatt on offense.

I'll add the coffin-corner GOAT Jeff Feagles on ST.
John Mendenhall, a fantastic DL who played  
Section331 : 2/28/2024 3:19 pm : link
for some awful teams.
BART Oates, Leonard Marshall,  
Simms11 : 2/28/2024 3:33 pm : link
Gary Shirk, Zeke Mowatt, Joe Morris, Stephen Baker, Mike Sherrard, Lewis Tillman, Mark Ingram, Mark Collins, Terry Kinnard….just to name a few….lol
Keith Hamilton was awesome.  
Dnew15 : 2/28/2024 3:43 pm : link
how did he never make a single pro-bowl.

That's a crime. He also had some great individual seasons.
All underappreciated team  
mort christenson : 2/28/2024 3:50 pm : link
In some cases, more forgotten.

From the 1980s on

QB-Kerry Collins
RB-Gary Brown
FB-Greg Comella
WR-Lionel Manuel
WR-Earnest Gray
TE-Dan Campbell
LT-Roman Oben
LG-Kevin Boothe
C-Kevin Belcher
RG-Bob Kratch
RT-Scott Gragg

DE-John Washington
DE-Chad Bratzke
NT-Stacey Dillard
DT-Robert Harris
OLB-Corey Miller
OLB-Brandon Short
ILB-Michael Barrow
ILB-Brian Kelley
CB-Mark Haynes
CB-Thomas Randolph
CB-Conrad Hamilton
S-Beasley Reece
S-Jesse Campbell

KR-David Patten
PR-Domenik Hixon

P-Brad Maynard
K-Morten Anderson
RE: I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
81_Great_Dane : 2/28/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16410605 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter


Rob Carpenter for sure. Van Pelt is a good choice. I'll take John Mendenhall, though.

Another one from the old days: Bob Tucker.
RE: I think a bunch of late 70's/early 80's guys because the team stunk  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/28/2024 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16410605 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter


At the time Van Pelt was very much appreciated and was not over looked and IMO a definitely more recalled than. Kelly for sure.

Bill Neill was a NT who did a very good job on the great teams and was as good if not better than JimmBirt who was a huge fan favorite
RE: All underappreciated team  
MotownGIANTS : 2/28/2024 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16410839 mort christenson said:
Quote:
In some cases, more forgotten.

From the 1980s on

QB-Kerry Collins
RB-Gary Brown
FB-Greg Comella
WR-Lionel Manuel
WR-Earnest Gray
TE-Dan Campbell
LT-Roman Oben
LG-Kevin Boothe
C-Kevin Belcher
RG-Bob Kratch
RT-Scott Gragg

DE-John Washington
DE-Chad Bratzke
NT-Stacey Dillard
DT-Robert Harris
OLB-Corey Miller
OLB-Brandon Short
ILB-Michael Barrow
ILB-Brian Kelley
CB-Mark Haynes
CB-Thomas Randolph
CB-Conrad Hamilton
S-Beasley Reece
S-Jesse Campbell

KR-David Patten
PR-Domenik Hixon

P-Brad Maynard
K-Morten Anderson


These names reminds me of Front Page Sports Football ...
RE: I don’t think Corey Webster  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/28/2024 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16410583 JT039 said:
Quote:
Gets enough credit either. Struggled to start but was really a very dependable and good player for many years here.


Great mention. He was covering Randy effing Moss in the Super Bowl and did a hell of a job.

From bust to legitimately good corner in that middle ground of not good enough. Or bad enough to be talked about often even on a site like this.
Great thread !  
DaveW2 : 2/28/2024 6:39 pm : link
All those names totally resonate.

I second the mention of Hoss. The Giants might only have 3 Lombardi's if not for him.
Let's go back farther  
Gman11 : 2/28/2024 6:50 pm : link
Bobby Duhon
Aaron Thomas
Jim Kanicki
Ron Johnson
Joe Morrison
A few players stand out to me  
mfjmfj : 2/28/2024 7:01 pm : link
Kareem Mckenzie - although I think of all mentioned he gets remembered fondly the most.

Hamilton - to me, by far the best player mentioned here. He was a truly great DT who was often dominant. Nobody on this team has been close to his level until Dex. Not Hall of Fame, but not far off and should be in the ring of honor.

A lot of the 70s players. My favorite as a kid Brad Van Pelt. George Martin was the truth. And a great guy. The problem with those guys is that they are now far enough in the past that many (maybe most) of the posters here never saw them play.

Kerry Collins. Not a great QB, but a really good QB. Without him the time from Simms to Eli would have been a total wasteland. Instead it was good football mixed with some epic collapses.
Lindon Crow and Bob Schnelker in the ‘50’s and  
carpoon : 2/28/2024 7:17 pm : link
John Mendenhall and Jack Gregory in the ‘70’s.
Was always a big fan of Joe Morrison  
Rick in Dallas : 2/28/2024 8:03 pm : link
….
I would go with  
SomeFan : 2/28/2024 8:07 pm : link
Joe Morris on offense and
John Mendenhsll on defense
Erich Barnes on D -  
Del Shofner : 2/28/2024 8:13 pm : link
Zeke Mowatt on O (didn't catch many balls but he could really block).
Back to the dim past .....  
Red Dog : 2/28/2024 8:27 pm : link
Jim Katcavage (DE) and Ray Wietecha (C)
RE: Back to the dim past .....  
Del Shofner : 2/28/2024 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16411055 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Jim Katcavage (DE) and Ray Wietecha (C)


Both All-Pros in their day. I remember Katcavage, Wietecha not so much.
Jason Sehorn  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/28/2024 9:39 pm : link
I loved how he played against Philly.
Rodney Hampton  
Torn Tendon : 2/29/2024 12:28 am : link
Jesse Armstead
Two more, since we are largely ignoring special teamers:  
Crispino : 2/29/2024 8:24 am : link
Pete Shaw, who was a missile out there on ST coverages, and Neon Leon Bright, the man who never heard of a fair catch.😀
Ed Danowski, Charlie Conerly, Jimmy Patton, Kyle Rote, Jack Stroud,  
Elisha10 : 2/29/2024 8:30 am : link
Jim Katcavage, Spider Lockhart, Brad Van Pelt, Keith Hamilton
RE: Now 88 years old  
clatterbuck : 2/29/2024 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16410668 M.S. said:
Quote:

One of my favorites from early 1960s:

Darrell Dess!

+1
These "Glory Years" Guys Deserve Mention,  
clatterbuck : 2/29/2024 1:30 pm : link
some are in the HoF but not sure how many here actually remember them: Andy Robustelli, Jim Katcavage, Dick Modzelewski, Rosey Brown, Erich Barnes, Jimmy Patton, Harlan Svare, Bob Schnelker, Mel Triplett, Alex Webster, Phil King, Ray Wietecha, Jack Stroud, Del Shofner, Allen Webb, Don Chandler, Ken McAfee. There were the icons -- Charlie Conerly, Y.A. Tittle, Sam Huff, and Frank Gifford. Rosey Grier, Pat Summerall, Dick Lynch may be more remembered as broadcasters and media personalities than the great players they were. Years after he played, Wellington Mara brought Robustelli back as a sort of GM. It didn't go well.
RE: RE: Steve Smith  
Brick72 : 2/29/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16410752 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16410642 logman said:


Quote:

gets lost in the mix when talking about the Eli era WRs



He had one of the best single WR season in Giants history in 2009. He was unstoppable slot WR machine that year.


^^ This. Smith was amazing. This guy always knew where the first down marker was and went straight for it. Never was a long gain guy but was almost automatic getting the yards needed on any down.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 