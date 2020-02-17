Old Giants players who should get more attention

I'll pick one on offense and one on defense:
Kareem McKenzie... 7 years with Giants, started all 105 regular-season games and 11 post-season games he played in.
Perry Williams... 10-year career as NYG, 144 regular-season games, 122 regular-season starts, 18 career interceptions. Started nine playoff games.
Giants fans rarely mention these two players who I feel should get more credit.
Mike Fox on defense. Underrated nose.
Fred Robbins is very underrated.
Benson was covered in blood in every game. How is that not the epitome of Giants football?
On defense? I feel like Rolle got love but isn't recognized enough. Great leader and signing.
Phillippi Sparks another one worthy of mention. 8 seasons, largely a shutdown corner.
Mike Fox on defense. Underrated nose.
I thought Fox played DE in the Giants' 3-4.
Had to be his 2nd contract right? Not sure the situation was that NYJ lets a young useful T walk.
Maurice had a very interesting year in '85. From his Wiki page:
In 1985, Carthon signed as a free agent with the New York Giants. From February to June, his USFL career consisted of three preseason games, 18 regular season games, and a final playoff on June 30, 1985. After reporting to the Giants in July, he played an additional five preseason games, 16 regular season games, and two playoff rounds, for a total of 45 contests in less than a year.
I don't see anyone touching those numbers for quite a while.
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter
I will pick Mo Carthon on offense and Aaron Ross on defense.
Yup, that's about as untouchable as Cy Young's 511 wins. *grin*
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter
The impact of the Carpenter trade in '81 cannot be overstated.
Georg Martin
Brian Kelly
Brad Van Pelt
Rob Carpenter
The impact of the Carpenter trade in '81 cannot be overstated.
Yep, add Hammer, Carson, Reasons, Oates, Hoss,
Keith Hamilton def should be in the ring of honor
Stone a good call as well. Wasn't until KM where they added another high ticket FA OL.
One of my favorites was Boothe (great waiver wire PU). On two SB teams. In '11 he stepped in at OG and the OL was better in the playoffs. Other years he filled in admirably at OG and even C a couple times. Just not a all season starter.
My thoughts exactly.
Great picks LoS
Collins was a literal revelation.
[quote] I think plenty of posters recognized how good he was. We still have not replaced him! Robbins is a good call. Freddie was underrated as the '07 DL was not for its rushers. Did a lot of the dirty work.
Boothe was awesome. Thats a tremendous call
Howard Cros – Excellent blocking TE who could make the occasional big catch. Cross played in a total of 207 games as a Giant, trailing only Michael Strahan's 216 games, and Eli Manning’s 236 games.
One of my favorites from early 1960s:
Darrell Dess!
Greg Comella - ( New Window )
farther back id say Keith Hamilton. For a brief run when fox came to town in the last 90's he was close to dominant. started every game from 97-00, 29 sacks in 4 seasons as DT is very uncommon. Lawrence is a stud and he's only got 21 in 5 seasons right now.
That really was an all-time great signing. Just worked out perfectly.
Greg Comella - ( New Window )
Good calls. And let's not forget John Mendenhall and Bob Tucker
Mendy was my #1 favorite player growing up (shows you how bad we were when a nose Tackle is your favorite player). I would have listed him too, but I figured people knew him.
Matt bahr
Offense - Howard Cross
Specials- Sean Landeta
p.s.--How long before someone lists LT as someone who should get more attention?
Good calls. And let's not forget John Mendenhall and Bob Tucker
Of course there's the vastly underrated pair of Chris Bober and Ian Allen who saved the Giants' bacon back in the early 2000's
He had one of the best single WR season in Giants history in 2009. He was unstoppable slot WR machine that year.
I'll add the coffin-corner GOAT Jeff Feagles on ST.
That's a crime. He also had some great individual seasons.
From the 1980s on
QB-Kerry Collins
RB-Gary Brown
FB-Greg Comella
WR-Lionel Manuel
WR-Earnest Gray
TE-Dan Campbell
LT-Roman Oben
LG-Kevin Boothe
C-Kevin Belcher
RG-Bob Kratch
RT-Scott Gragg
DE-John Washington
DE-Chad Bratzke
NT-Stacey Dillard
DT-Robert Harris
OLB-Corey Miller
OLB-Brandon Short
ILB-Michael Barrow
ILB-Brian Kelley
CB-Mark Haynes
CB-Thomas Randolph
CB-Conrad Hamilton
S-Beasley Reece
S-Jesse Campbell
KR-David Patten
PR-Domenik Hixon
P-Brad Maynard
K-Morten Anderson
Rob Carpenter for sure. Van Pelt is a good choice. I'll take John Mendenhall, though.
Another one from the old days: Bob Tucker.
At the time Van Pelt was very much appreciated and was not over looked and IMO a definitely more recalled than. Kelly for sure.
Bill Neill was a NT who did a very good job on the great teams and was as good if not better than JimmBirt who was a huge fan favorite
These names reminds me of Front Page Sports Football ...
Great mention. He was covering Randy effing Moss in the Super Bowl and did a hell of a job.
From bust to legitimately good corner in that middle ground of not good enough. Or bad enough to be talked about often even on a site like this.
I second the mention of Hoss. The Giants might only have 3 Lombardi's if not for him.
Aaron Thomas
Jim Kanicki
Ron Johnson
Joe Morrison
Hamilton - to me, by far the best player mentioned here. He was a truly great DT who was often dominant. Nobody on this team has been close to his level until Dex. Not Hall of Fame, but not far off and should be in the ring of honor.
A lot of the 70s players. My favorite as a kid Brad Van Pelt. George Martin was the truth. And a great guy. The problem with those guys is that they are now far enough in the past that many (maybe most) of the posters here never saw them play.
Kerry Collins. Not a great QB, but a really good QB. Without him the time from Simms to Eli would have been a total wasteland. Instead it was good football mixed with some epic collapses.
John Mendenhsll on defense
Both All-Pros in their day. I remember Katcavage, Wietecha not so much.
One of my favorites from early 1960s:
Darrell Dess!
+1
gets lost in the mix when talking about the Eli era WRs
He had one of the best single WR season in Giants history in 2009. He was unstoppable slot WR machine that year.
^^ This. Smith was amazing. This guy always knew where the first down marker was and went straight for it. Never was a long gain guy but was almost automatic getting the yards needed on any down.