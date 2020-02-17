Favorite Giants JAG of all time

Every year we have players that play meaningful snaps. They are not great players but are not so bad that they become known for their terribleness (e.g. Jeremy Lincoln, CC Brown). So which guy who never really stood out, who stood out to you and why?
For me, it was late career Cullen Jenkins. He was good at point in time, with rhe eagles, but with the Giants, he was “just a guy”. But for some reason he seemed to really try harder then most and I appreciated that.
Madison Hedgcock
David Patten
Frank Walker
Conrad Hamilton
Jake Ballard in 2011
Jonathan Cassilas
David Wilson
Michael Thomas
Dominik Hixon
KP still gets me angry. Dude would have been a game changer and then got sidelined by injuries
David Wilson is in the same breath
I would not consider Gibril Wilson a JAG, I think he's one of the better safeties we've had in the last 20ish years.
Fabian Mareau if we're thinking of the same person, and I agree he filled in well.
Fabian Moreau.
Fabian Moreau
Yes!
David Wilson had Mr. Magoo-level vision. Dangerous kick returner, lousy running back.
The original high motor white guy! Don’t think he ever made the roster, but he was good for a few training camp fights in his day
Everyone agrees Nicks had HOF talent if he stayed healthy but man another injury that really killed me as a fan was watching Terrell Thomas have a career cut short. Think he was on his way to becoming a huge star.
Mark Ingram
Herb Welch
I moreso remember Will Tye sucking lol
Thomas Randolph
Widmer
Tito Wooten
Gary Brown
Sam Garnes
Good one
Definitely, but not sure I'd call him a JAG. He made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer.
I hope both those guys live long happy lives in peace.
Wtf he’s not a JAG.
tough and great guy.
Wtf he’s not a JAG.
A career that averaged 4 catches a game for 45 yards per game. Yeah, he's a JAG.
tough and great guy.
Wtf he’s not a JAG.
I'm sure he's pretty cool too. But was JAG.
tough and great guy.
Wtf he’s not a JAG.
He absolutely is, he was 7-800 yard receiver at best. the definition of the OP was not a great player but not as scrub. Nobody is remembering Shepard in the world who is not a Giant fan--he just had a longer career as a JAG
My pick as well!
Kevin Boss
Rob Carpenter
OJ Anderson (does he count?)
They should have tried one fewer time. Very specifically one fewer time.
he's my pick too. He sure was dominant on BBI for one offseason leading into camp. Once the pads come on though
But, if they had, would they have hired George Young and started climbing out of the abyss?
clatterbuck also mentioned Mike Friede from that era as well.
Bob Tucker led the NFC in catches in 1971, I have that trading card.
Alford (helluva Brady sack in SB)
Rob Carpenter wasn't a JAG
but the guy right before him is my JAG pick
Doug Kotar, died wayyy to young of a brain tumor
He had great games and terrible the next
Kent Graham (both tenures)
David Tyree (if he even counts)
Chris Calloway
Alford (helluva Brady sack in SB)
Both of these excellent.
Alford really SHOULD win this award. For that never forgetting sack statement on Brady w my all time fave Super Bowl play call
Sinorice moss
I don’t think guys like Rob Carpenter and Larry Csonka should be categorized as JAGS . Carpenter put the team in his back after coming over from
the Oilers , leading the Giants to a playoff berth in 81 , including a road
playoff win against the Eagles . Csonka is in both HOFs .