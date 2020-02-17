Favorite Giants JAG of all time CMicks3110 : 2/29/2024 11:51 am

Every year we have players that play meaningful snaps. They are not great players but are not so bad that they become known for their terribleness (e.g. Jeremy Lincoln, CC Brown). So which guy who never really stood out, who stood out to you and why?



For me, it was late career Cullen Jenkins. He was good at point in time, with rhe eagles, but with the Giants, he was “just a guy”. But for some reason he seemed to really try harder then most and I appreciated that.