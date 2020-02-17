for display only
Favorite Giants JAG of all time

CMicks3110 : 2/29/2024 11:51 am
Every year we have players that play meaningful snaps. They are not great players but are not so bad that they become known for their terribleness (e.g. Jeremy Lincoln, CC Brown). So which guy who never really stood out, who stood out to you and why?

For me, it was late career Cullen Jenkins. He was good at point in time, with rhe eagles, but with the Giants, he was “just a guy”. But for some reason he seemed to really try harder then most and I appreciated that.
Stevie Ballhawk Brown  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 2/29/2024 11:52 am : link
Chase Blackburn  
TXRabbit : 2/29/2024 11:53 am : link
had flashes but that's about it. Kept the team going at the right times
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/29/2024 11:54 am : link
Michael Johnson.
Larry Donnell  
logman : 2/29/2024 11:54 am : link
Keith Elias  
Rjanyg : 2/29/2024 11:56 am : link
Sinorice Moss  
mfsd : 2/29/2024 11:56 am : link
had one good game late in the season in a meaningless game, and Mara near soiled himself
Hickory dickory  
FranknWeezer : 2/29/2024 11:58 am : link
Kevin Dockery
Percy Ellsworth  
Mike in NY : 2/29/2024 12:00 pm : link
Greg Comella  
robbieballs2003 : 2/29/2024 12:03 pm : link
I remember being sure  
nygscott : 2/29/2024 12:03 pm : link
that Joe Montgomery was the answer as a young lad.
Not sure if JAG, but  
Neckbone1333 : 2/29/2024 12:04 pm : link
Mo Carthon
Domenik Hixon  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/29/2024 12:04 pm : link
Wish we had a 4th Receiver/Returner anywhere near as good as he was.
That CB from the prior season  
Mark from Jersey : 2/29/2024 12:08 pm : link
he was a veteran that started most of the games for us. We didnt resign him this year. I felt like he did a great job and was surprised we didnt bring him back. Name escapes me.
Frankie  
noro9 : 2/29/2024 12:09 pm : link
Ferrara

Hynoski or Hedgecock  
UConn4523 : 2/29/2024 12:11 pm : link
Tito Wooten  
Dankbeerman : 2/29/2024 12:12 pm : link
Ron Dixon
Madison Hedgcock
David Patten
Frank Walker
Conrad Hamilton
Sterling Shepard  
Essex : 2/29/2024 12:12 pm : link
tough and great guy.
The Hefty Lefty  
90.Cal : 2/29/2024 12:13 pm : link
Emmanuel McDaniel  
Greg from LI : 2/29/2024 12:14 pm : link
Pete Athos  
Jack Stroud : 2/29/2024 12:17 pm : link
JAGs  
TerpsFan27 : 2/29/2024 12:18 pm : link
Kevin Boss
Jake Ballard in 2011
Jonathan Cassilas
David Wilson
Michael Thomas
Dominik Hixon
Gibril  
JT039 : 2/29/2024 12:21 pm : link
Wilson
JAG  
TerpsFan27 : 2/29/2024 12:26 pm : link
Extremely underrated guy as well was Kenny Phillips
Love me some Hixon  
redbeard : 2/29/2024 12:27 pm : link
Brandon Short…dude was slow as molasses in January but I’ll be damned if he wasn’t one tough SOB
RE: JAG  
redbeard : 2/29/2024 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16411603 TerpsFan27 said:
Quote:
Extremely underrated guy as well was Kenny Phillips


KP still gets me angry. Dude would have been a game changer and then got sidelined by injuries

David Wilson is in the same breath
RE: Gibril  
Giants18and1 : 2/29/2024 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16411587 JT039 said:
Quote:
Wilson


I would not consider Gibril Wilson a JAG, I think he's one of the better safeties we've had in the last 20ish years.
RE: That CB from the prior season  
Giants18and1 : 2/29/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16411546 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
he was a veteran that started most of the games for us. We didnt resign him this year. I felt like he did a great job and was surprised we didnt bring him back. Name escapes me.


Fabian Mareau if we're thinking of the same person, and I agree he filled in well.
Does Kawika Mitchell count?  
Mike from SI : 2/29/2024 12:36 pm : link
Or was he slightly too good?
RE: That CB from the prior season  
Sprintfish : 2/29/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16411546 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
he was a veteran that started most of the games for us. We didnt resign him this year. I felt like he did a great job and was surprised we didnt bring him back. Name escapes me.


Fabian Moreau.
RE: That CB from the prior season  
FranknWeezer : 2/29/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16411546 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
he was a veteran that started most of the games for us. We didnt resign him this year. I felt like he did a great job and was surprised we didnt bring him back. Name escapes me.


Fabian Moreau
RE: Pete Athos  
clatterbuck : 2/29/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16411577 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
.


Yes!
One of mine would be  
Koffman : 2/29/2024 12:44 pm : link
Reyna Thompson, probably one of the best ST players we ever had.
RE: RE: JAG  
Greg from LI : 2/29/2024 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16411619 redbeard said:
Quote:
David Wilson is in the same breath


David Wilson had Mr. Magoo-level vision. Dangerous kick returner, lousy running back.
Bob Lurtsema,  
clatterbuck : 2/29/2024 12:46 pm : link
Ernie Koy, Tom Scott, Billy Taylor, Dave Tollefson, Mike Friede, Willie Young, Phil King, Andy Stynchula...
Nick Greisen, LB  
Jimmy Meatballs : 2/29/2024 12:47 pm : link
Not super athletic but smart football player and played hard. Good special teamer too
RE: Frankie  
mfsd : 2/29/2024 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16411548 noro9 said:
Quote:
Ferrara


The original high motor white guy! Don’t think he ever made the roster, but he was good for a few training camp fights in his day
Agree with Ron Dixon  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/29/2024 12:49 pm : link
He looked like he was about to start hitting another gear down the stretch of 2011. Great returner.

Everyone agrees Nicks had HOF talent if he stayed healthy but man another injury that really killed me as a fan was watching Terrell Thomas have a career cut short. Think he was on his way to becoming a huge star.
Larry Czonka  
Bubba : 2/29/2024 12:50 pm : link
is one of my all time favs. But as a Giant, meh. They rarely gave him the ball.
RE: Agree with Ron Dixon  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/29/2024 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16411670 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
He looked like he was about to start hitting another gear down the stretch of 2002. Great returner.

Everyone agrees Nicks had HOF talent if he stayed healthy but man another injury that really killed me as a fan was watching Terrell Thomas have a career cut short. Think he was on his way to becoming a huge star.
Tried to edit the year of the previous post  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/29/2024 12:51 pm : link
Sorry for the above
Sam Garnes  
10thAve : 2/29/2024 12:53 pm : link
Stephen Baker
Mark Ingram
Herb Welch
Will Tye  
Wiggy : 2/29/2024 12:53 pm : link
I remember a stretch where he had a few td’s
Here’s one I don’t think anyone mentioned  
Greg from LI : 2/29/2024 12:57 pm : link
Corey Widmer
LaMarr McGriggs  
Optimus-NY : 2/29/2024 12:57 pm : link
Corey Miller
RE: Will Tye  
TerpsFan27 : 2/29/2024 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16411680 Wiggy said:
Quote:
I remember a stretch where he had a few td’s


I moreso remember Will Tye sucking lol
I cut my teeth in the 97-01 teams  
Aaroninma : 2/29/2024 1:03 pm : link
Loved so many of those guys

Thomas Randolph
Widmer
Tito Wooten
Gary Brown
Sam Garnes



RE: Frankie  
Rjanyg : 2/29/2024 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16411548 noro9 said:
Quote:
Ferrara

Good one
RE: One of mine would be  
Del Shofner : 2/29/2024 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16411655 Koffman said:
Quote:
Reyna Thompson, probably one of the best ST players we ever had.


Definitely, but not sure I'd call him a JAG. He made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer.
Chase Blackburn  
Del Shofner : 2/29/2024 1:25 pm : link
and Madison Hedgecock are good ones.
Two of My Favs  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 2/29/2024 1:32 pm : link
Kevin Boss and Jake Ballard. For obvious reasons!
Myron Guyton  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/29/2024 1:35 pm : link
and Dave Tollefsen.
Daniel Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/29/2024 1:36 pm : link
Jacquian Williams and Devin Thomas  
Go Terps : 2/29/2024 1:44 pm : link


I hope both those guys live long happy lives in peace.
Curtis Deloatch  
Tuckrule : 2/29/2024 1:56 pm : link
RE: Sterling Shepard  
Tuckrule : 2/29/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16411561 Essex said:
Quote:
tough and great guy.


Wtf he’s not a JAG.
RE: RE: Sterling Shepard  
Go Terps : 2/29/2024 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16411802 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16411561 Essex said:


Quote:


tough and great guy.



Wtf he’s not a JAG.


A career that averaged 4 catches a game for 45 yards per game. Yeah, he's a JAG.
RE: RE: Sterling Shepard  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 2/29/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16411802 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16411561 Essex said:


Quote:


tough and great guy.



Wtf he’s not a JAG.


I'm sure he's pretty cool too. But was JAG.
Dave Tollefson  
NYG07 : 2/29/2024 2:24 pm : link
Sandro Platzgummer  
Spider43 : 2/29/2024 2:50 pm : link
Duh.
Jonas Seawright?  
Blue92 : 2/29/2024 3:22 pm : link
Or was he too dominant?
I'd go with Chase Blackburn  
Blue92 : 2/29/2024 3:22 pm : link
Picking off Brady in the Super Bowl goes a long way.
RE: RE: Sterling Shepard  
Essex : 2/29/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16411802 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16411561 Essex said:


Quote:


tough and great guy.



Wtf he’s not a JAG.

He absolutely is, he was 7-800 yard receiver at best. the definition of the OP was not a great player but not as scrub. Nobody is remembering Shepard in the world who is not a Giant fan--he just had a longer career as a JAG
RE: Sterling Shepard  
4xchamps : 2/29/2024 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16411561 Essex said:
Quote:
tough and great guy.


My pick as well!
Phil McConkey  
PatersonPlank : 2/29/2024 3:43 pm : link
Ernest Gray
Kevin Boss
Rob Carpenter
OJ Anderson (does he count?)
RE: Larry Czonka  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/29/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16411671 Bubba said:
Quote:
is one of my all time favs. But as a Giant, meh. They rarely gave him the ball.

They should have tried one fewer time. Very specifically one fewer time.
RE: Jonas Seawright?  
Giantsfan79 : 2/29/2024 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16411912 Blue92 said:
Quote:
Or was he too dominant?


he's my pick too. He sure was dominant on BBI for one offseason leading into camp. Once the pads come on though
nobody said  
KDavies : 2/29/2024 4:06 pm : link
David Tyree?
Kendrell Bell...  
BleedingBlue2 : 2/29/2024 4:44 pm : link
Oh wait...
RE: RE: Larry Czonka  
Greg from LI : 2/29/2024 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16411947 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
They should have tried one fewer time. Very specifically one fewer time.


But, if they had, would they have hired George Young and started climbing out of the abyss?
Larry Heater  
zxasqw12 : 2/29/2024 5:19 pm : link
A RB from the early days of my NYG fandom, plus he had a great handle for frigid November Sunday afternoons.

clatterbuck also mentioned Mike Friede from that era as well.
RE: Larry Donnell  
Brick72 : 2/29/2024 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16411503 logman said:
Quote:
...
Ha ha. I'm sure you're joking, right?
Kevin Boothe?  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/29/2024 5:53 pm : link
Or was he a JAG+ ?
Dave Thomas  
jmdvm : 2/29/2024 6:27 pm : link
Starting CB in Super Bowl 35
Some great choices.  
Pepe LePugh : 2/29/2024 6:31 pm : link
Bob Tucker?
.  
Fifty Six : 2/29/2024 7:33 pm : link
Sam Garnes
RE: Some great choices.  
56goat : 2/29/2024 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16412202 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Bob Tucker?


Bob Tucker led the NFC in catches in 1971, I have that trading card.
Gary Reasons  
56goat : 2/29/2024 7:37 pm : link
Toast
Alford (helluva Brady sack in SB)
RE: Phil McConkey  
.McL. : 2/29/2024 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16411940 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Ernest Gray
Kevin Boss
Rob Carpenter
OJ Anderson (does he count?)

Rob Carpenter wasn't a JAG
but the guy right before him is my JAG pick
Doug Kotar, died wayyy to young of a brain tumor
Jeff...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/29/2024 7:39 pm : link
...Hostetler.
Dave Tollefson…loved that guy  
lono801 : 2/29/2024 7:44 pm : link
I can not think of his name…played Right and Left Tackle in a pinch…people used to call him The Cookie Monster…

He had great games and terrible the next
Orleans Darkwa  
penkap75 : 2/29/2024 9:29 pm : link
No nonsense, no dancing, N-S, chainmover.
Jarod Bunch  
giantsFC : 2/29/2024 9:39 pm : link
For one year he was a stud

Kent Graham (both tenures)

David Tyree (if he even counts)

Chris Calloway
RE: Gary Reasons  
giantsFC : 2/29/2024 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16412263 56goat said:
Quote:
Toast
Alford (helluva Brady sack in SB)


Both of these excellent.

Alford really SHOULD win this award. For that never forgetting sack statement on Brady w my all time fave Super Bowl play call
I will second with  
Chef : 2/29/2024 10:33 pm : link
Chase Blackburn...
Steve  
Chef : 2/29/2024 10:40 pm : link
Smith?
Lewis Tillman  
Bleedblue10 : 2/29/2024 11:10 pm : link
Mathias kiwanuka(does he qualify)
Sinorice moss
Quite a few  
RetroJint : 2/29/2024 11:36 pm : link
He’s a few : Curtis McGriff. Jim Clack . Doug Kotar, who was sort of like the Giants version of Jim Kiick. Plus he died so young . Scott Eaton , a corner, who had played hoops at Oregon .

I don’t think guys like Rob Carpenter and Larry Csonka should be categorized as JAGS . Carpenter put the team in his back after coming over from
the Oilers , leading the Giants to a playoff berth in 81 , including a road
playoff win against the Eagles . Csonka is in both HOFs .

