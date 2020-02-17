If this is it for Saquon, what is his legacy?

Obviously, we will know more about the Saquon situation in the next upcoming weeks, but if Saquon ends up leaving, how will you remember him playing for us?
Ultimately, I feel like his entire prime playing days have been wasted by inept management not adressing the O-line. However, when he was on, he was a special player to watch, especially his rookie year. Nevertheless, with countless injuries and a terrible line, he never truly progressed past his rookie year and never reached his full potential.
Another special player that the Giants couldn't get the most out of.
Tiki > Bradshaw/Jacobs > Barkley IMO.
Ya until he signs a massive contract with the cowboys and decimates us. Please please please go to the Chargers so we never have to see him again
The cowboys have been dominating us anyway. What’s the difference?
It can always get worse lol.
Also, the NFL game no longer emphasizes the style of running game which would've featured him.
Of course, unironically, the Giants list that day.
Keep blaming the OL but premium picks are supposed to make plays .
But ultimately I don't think he has much of a Giants legacy, aside from a few plays I'll remember.
Also, the NFL game no longer emphasizes the style of running game which would've featured him.
Good post, as usual.
Keep blaming the OL but premium picks are supposed to make plays .
Baffling logic
Outside of Barry Sanders….you’d be very hard pressed to find a RB who has had any sustained success without a semi functional offensive line
Maybe you can explain how one can be a successful RB if there aren’t many holes to run through or having to elude DL or LB’s in the backfield?
All in all, Saquon had the worst situation a RB could possibly find themselves in. When Saquon was a rookie, he had (an albeit past-his-prime) Eli Manning at QB, a dominant run blocking TE in Rhett Ellison, a superb OBJ who had over 1000 yards in 12 games, a third year Sterling Shepard having his best season as a pro (and still was his best), and while the OL was nothing to write home about, the were solid in run blocking. He even had a pretty good part-time FB in Elijhaa Penny.
In year 2, he performed very well, but had the high-ankle sprain that Shurmur stupidly allowed him to rush back from before he should've (came back after 3 games on the shelf on what should have been 4-6 week injury, and clearly wasn't ready). Rhett Ellison was dealing with a back injury (10 games, 7 starts) and quickly hit the wall and retired after the season. Golden Tate came in who had just a little bit of tread on the tires and at least was a good blocker at the WR position. And the league didn't really know what to make of Daniel Jones yet.
Year 3, disaster as he tore the ACL. A lost season.
Year 4, Saquon entered the season still not 100% from his ACL surgery and recovery, and needing to learn to trust the joint on the field. The process was interrupted in week 4 when he again suffered a high ankle sprain against Dallas. This time missing a 4 weeks, before returning and again learning to trust his knee, that he had been protecting and visibly not cutting as explosively off that knee for most of the year.
It was his worst season, having failed to reach 1000 yards from scrimmage despite playing in 12 games, rushing for just 3.66 yards per attempt and scoring just 4 TDs. Gettleman's roster construction mistakes reached it's climax, and he was forced into retirement following the year.
Year 5: Determined to put the previous poor performance behind him and trust his body, Saquon had his best season since his rookie year, scoring 10 TDs in 16 games, and gaining 1650 yards from scrimmage. He averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per rush, and the Giants made the playoffs in an imperfect offense without much downfield passing. Making his season probably more impressive than it was perceived to be by most given the defensive boxes he was operating against.
He was bolstered by an emerging Andrew Thomas who made his first All-Pro team, 1st Team honors. As well as a rookie Daniel Bellinger who finally offered some competency in the run blocking game from the TE position, and while rookie RT Evan Neal struggled in the pass game, he flourished in run blocking for Saquon. But even this was short-lived, as both Bellinger (eye injury) and Neal (knee) simultaneously suffered injuries that knocked them both out of action for 4 games. Barkley had rushed for 726 yards on 143 carries (5.1 yards per carry) with 4 rushing TDs through week 7, the week Bellinger and Neal both went down.
In the next 4 games, with Bellinger and Neal out, he rushed for 266 yards on 81 carries, just 3.3 yards per attempt. And that included a 35 carry, 152 yard game (still just 3.2 ypc), against the league's worst (by far) run defense in the Houston Texans. Meaning in the other 3 games, he ran for just 114 yards on 46 carries (2.5 ypc). With this demonstrating that Barkley can achieve special things with good players around him, even after the injuries he's sustained, it colors his most recent season.
In year 6, still in the early stages of another rebuild, albeit with the Giants coming off their playoff run with new HC Brian Daboll, critics will say Barkley is finished, is washed, has hit the wall. However, while Barkley failed to reach 1000 yards rushing (960), he did achieve 1242 yards from scrimmage and another 10 TDs. He rushed for an underwhelming 3.9 yards per carry, while missing 3 games with another ankle sprain early in the season (all losses by NYG).
But injuries across the team created a worst-case scenario for the entire Giants offense. 3 different QBs started at least 5 games. Only one WR started more than 9 games. High profile acquisition Darren Waller played in only 12 games, starting 11. And the OL was patchwork all season-long, with Justin Pugh being signed "off the couch" and starting 12 games. Andrew Thomas missed 7 games. Evan Neal missed 10. McKethan and Ezeudu made 10 starts between them and both were disasters. John Michael Schmitz endured significant rookie struggles at C. At tight end, Bellinger was not able to provide the positive run blocking in his sophomore season that he did in the first half of his rookie season.
Barkley isn't done. His legacy is yet to be fully written, whether it be as a Giant or elsewhere. I believe this player still has great seasons in him. And if Schoen and Daboll are good/lucky enough to really build a team with a good QB and solid pieces to go with it that can stay somewhat healthy, and Saquon is still a part of that team, I believe he will surprise many on this board with what he can still accomplish. It is not fair to judge Barkley on 2023 given he was the best offensive weapon on a deeply flawed team to begin with, as well as a team crippled with injuries and ineffectiveness all year to both the QB and across the OL.
On my wish list for the Giants (no matter who is at running back), other than finding the successor to DJ, is signing at least one very good OG, acquiring a strong run-blocking TE, AND integrating a fullback or H-back into the offense and get back to dominant blocking in the run game. This works with aplomb for San Francisco. Everyone wants to say how great CMC is, and he is great. But he's allowed to be great because they have a really strong blocking OL that was very healthy all year, a tremendous run-blocker at TE in Kittle, as well as a FB in Juszczyk (hardest name to spell in the NFL).
At least give me the the Guards and the TE. That will go a long way to bringing Saquon back (and the NYG running game, if not for Saquon).
So:
1. The Cowboys haven't been major players in free agency in years, despite their reputation.
2. If the Cowboys wanted to overpay a veteran star RB, they could've just kept Ezekiel Elliott. They also have Pollard's contract to deal with.
Never has Saquon been on his level. Saquon's rookie year he was fantastic but not All Pro worthy.
Barkley also struggles to stay on the field. He can barely withstand seasons eclipsing 300+ touches.
Barber eclipsed 400+ once and did 300+ five seasons in a row. In his prime, he wasn't held under 4.0 like Barkley has been, either, and again, those 2002-2004 offensive lines were very good either.
Running hard and not dancing and taking losses is a good start
He doesn’t run hard?
WTF
I will agree with the dancing part to a degree, but that changed once Daboll got here
Maybe he wouldn’t have done that much dancing if he had a semi functioning line in front of him….hmmm?
I think what people really remember is after Brown left, it was just Glover as the last really good lineman standing, and he was a C. But that was Barry's 8th season in the league. Granted, he had his finest season in '97, and that was after Brown and Fralic were gone, so he was terrific without them, so the point is still valid that he was terrific with a bad OL.
But the game was also a lot different, too. You didn't have as many sub-packages and specialists and as many linebackers that could run like they do now. The big boys on the interior were also not as athletic, for the most part. They were space eaters and blocker occupiers. You had your John Randles from time to time, but a lot of these guys weren't as agile to go with the size as you have today.
Barry was really special, but I think modern defenses would have bottled him up a lot more had he played in this era. He still would've been great, don't get me wrong, but he would've also had a lot more games than he did where defenses would've taken him away for the most part.
Never has Saquon been on his level. Saquon's rookie year he was fantastic but not All Pro worthy.
Barkley also struggles to stay on the field. He can barely withstand seasons eclipsing 300+ touches.
Barber eclipsed 400+ once and did 300+ five seasons in a row. In his prime, he wasn't held under 4.0 like Barkley has been, either, and again, those 2002-2004 offensive lines were very good either.
Barkley had over 2000 yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs as a rookie. That's always All-Pro worthy...which is why he was named a first team All-Pro...as a rookie. Soooo....
Tiki
Jacobs
Hampton
OJ
Morris
Bradshaw
Saquon
By Sporting News...not AP, should've clarified. Todd Gurley was APs first team choice, who had fewer yards from scrimmage (1831 yards) but led the NFL with 21 TDs.
But had Cleveland taken Barkley, would the Giants have taken Josh Allen? I doubt Gettleman does that... he probably would've taken Bradley Chubb or maybe Quenton Nelson.
It's unfair to place him behind those other RBs like Jacobs, Bradshaw, OJ, Hampton and Morris, those guys played with Super Bowl rosters, good OLs and QBs. Saquon on those teams would be on a HOF track like Tiki ended up being. If Saquon ended up playing with prime Eli, he likely is consensus #1 RB in Giants history (not taking injuries into account).
His rookie season was spectacular. He never repeated it.
I heard a caller on that Giants.com show say that Barkley is still a generational talent. He's not. But he's not dog meat either.
Running hard and not dancing and taking losses is a good start
I heard a caller on that Giants.com show say that Barkley is still a generational talent. He's not. But he's not dog meat either.
Eric, to you I'm certainly in the former category of fan I'm sure. I never get much response when I talk about how he really hasn't had a good blocking TE since Ellison his rookie year. The Giants really have failed him in that regard. Everyone focuses on OL as that is more obvious, and while true, I think it's an underrated aspect of the run game that the TE position has been mostly really bad from a blocking perspective since his rookie year. Especially without a lead FB, it's a critical element to the run game. Any thoughts on that?
get the fuck outta here, dude.
I'll think of a solid player who got totally unfair expectations thrown at him by the GM who drafted him.
You seem to be a big fan and ardent defender of John Mara's sacred cows.
Jackson was very good, but he'll ultimately be just a footnote in NFL history. Right now, the same could probably be said about Barkley unless he has a career resurgence.
You seem to be a big fan and ardent defender of John Mara's sacred cows.
Other than literally stalking me for some bizarre reason
And have literally no idea what you mean by John Mara’s sacred cows
What did I say that was incorrect?
You seem to be a big fan and ardent defender of John Mara's sacred cows.
Other than literally stalking me for some bizarre reason
And have literally no idea what you mean by John Mara’s sacred cows
What did I say that was incorrect?
Despite the fact that you seem to think you're trading in facts, your posts are merely your opinion, so correct/incorrect isn't quite the proper measurement.
I'm just making an observation that you seem very invested in defending the reputation of both Jones and Barkley. If you don't know what sacred cows are, that's a you problem. Search engines exist for exactly that purpose.
Should the guy have been the #2 no, no RB should, but that doesn't/shouldn't diminish what he means to this team. It wasn't his fault where he was drafted.
Since he has gotten here Barkley has been a workhorse, team leader, and one of the least complaining players on the team. He also is playing on one of the worst Giants offenses of all time. The offense has literally nothing else, to the point of having to run him 35 times in a game because he is the only player they have.
The defenses know this too, and as stated by many defenders all they do is gameplan to stop Barkley. This usually means putting a spy (or two) on him.
So here we have a guy who plays with a horrid OL, a horrid QB, no passing game at all, and they bash him up the middle time after time. Yet he keeps a positive attitude, and does anything the team needs him to do to try and win.
Also you can't just take raw stats in a vacuum and compare. I live Bradshaw, but there is no comparison to the team he had and the team Barkley has. Bradshaw had a top OL, Eli in his prime, and numerous really good WRs. Barkley has nothing.
Look, the Giants suck. However that doesn't mean we should all sit around hating on every player. Here is a guy who is definitely a top back the NFL (and all players around the league know it). He does whatever he is asked (to the point of sacrificing his body and stats), stays a positive member of the locker room, engages with the fans, and is an undisputed team leader. Oh yeah, and he wants to play here (why is beyond me). This is exactly the kind of player we should want to be on the team.
Also he is no more injury prone than any other RB. He has played in 43 of the last 51 games (since his injury), and he has started 13+ games every season except for the one where he tore up his knee. This is actually amazing considering all the abuse he takes. This puts him in the top middle of the league as far as injury prone-ness (or lack there of).
So I will remember Barkley like I do Brad Van Pelt. An excellent player on a horrendous team. A guy who likely wasted his career here. A guy who did what he was asked, played hard, and the led the team the best he could. A guy who never complained. I will remember him as the kind of player I wish all our players were.
Eric, to you I'm certainly in the former category of fan I'm sure. I never get much response when I talk about how he really hasn't had a good blocking TE since Ellison his rookie year. The Giants really have failed him in that regard. Everyone focuses on OL as that is more obvious, and while true, I think it's an underrated aspect of the run game that the TE position has been mostly really bad from a blocking perspective since his rookie year. Especially without a lead FB, it's a critical element to the run game. Any thoughts on that?
I think what bw in dc posted. The Giants were the wrong team for Barkley. Barkley was the wrong team for the Giants. You point is part of that.
But - if we are going to be honest - Barkley has been fragile. That's on him.
You seem to be a big fan and ardent defender of John Mara's sacred cows.
Other than literally stalking me for some bizarre reason
And have literally no idea what you mean by John Mara’s sacred cows
What did I say that was incorrect?
Despite the fact that you seem to think you're trading in facts, your posts are merely your opinion, so correct/incorrect isn't quite the proper measurement.
I'm just making an observation that you seem very invested in defending the reputation of both Jones and Barkley. If you don't know what sacred cows are, that's a you problem. Search engines exist for exactly that purpose.
First of all I have NEVER defended Jones
That is a flat out lie and have said he needs to be replaced as of yesterday
And so what if I voiced my opinion…….isn’t that what a message board is for ?
Stalking me around the board and accusing me of having a burner account on numerous occasions is creepy to say the least
If you don’t like what I say….that’s fine…feel free to ignore me
But do not attribute things to me that I did not say or repeatedly utterly false narratives as to who I am
I joined this board after lurking for years to discuss the current state of the team and for some fucked up reason you choose to follow me around and accuse me of working for the front office
Really is no need to act like a douche bag because you disagree with me
I'm simply making an observation about, and giving my opinion of, the actual content of your posts. Isn't that also what a message board is for? Or would you just prefer to give your take unopposed?
Not much. I've asked some version of this question a few times the past few years: if the Giants' roster was replaced with 53 other random players... would it really matter that much?
I can't say this about everyone for certain, but I suspect most of us are rooting for the Giants based solely on history. We're rooting for this group based on the momentum generated by Parcells, LT, Simms, Coughlin, Eli, Tuck, and so on.
But if you came in now with none of that history would this be a team you'd want to root for? I've got a 9 year old who can't watch enough football...he thinks the Giants are a joke. I imagine that's the case for anyone up to about the age of 20.
If you remove your history as a fan and look at this objectively - there's nothing here. That's what many of us have been bitching about for years.
I'm simply making an observation about, and giving my opinion of, the actual content of your posts. Isn't that also what a message board is for? Or would you just prefer to give your take unopposed?
Nice way to change the subject
Disagree with me all you like….no problem with that
But do not attribute things to me that I DID NOT say…which you have done in this thread and do not make false accusations about me which you have done on numerous occasions since the minute I joined this board
Have you not done that?
I joined this site to talk about the team….not to be stalked and accused of working for the front office based on things that I literally did not even say
Not much. I've asked some version of this question a few times the past few years: if the Giants' roster was replaced with 53 other random players... would it really matter that much?
I can't say this about everyone for certain, but I suspect most of us are rooting for the Giants based solely on history. We're rooting for this group based on the momentum generated by Parcells, LT, Simms, Coughlin, Eli, Tuck, and so on.
But if you came in now with none of that history would this be a team you'd want to root for? I've got a 9 year old who can't watch enough football...he thinks the Giants are a joke. I imagine that's the case for anyone up to about the age of 20.
If you remove your history as a fan and look at this objectively - there's nothing here. That's what many of us have been bitching about for years.
The sad thing is that it would matter. Odds are we'd have a better team, if we randomize by position.
But had Cleveland taken Barkley, would the Giants have taken Josh Allen? I doubt Gettleman does that... he probably would've taken Bradley Chubb or maybe Quenton Nelson.
With all of Gettleman's talk about hog mollies, I thought there was a real chance we'd draft Nelson at 2.
get the fuck outta here, dude.
Heard. I won't engage with him going forward.
I heard a caller on that Giants.com show say that Barkley is still a generational talent. He's not. But he's not dog meat either.
My issue isn't that people are fine with letting Barkley walk. My issue is with the people that need to create this fantasy world where he sucks so that they can justify it.
My honest opinion is that this team was ready for Barkley when we drafted him, but injuries to Beckham and later Barkley disintegrated any chance of him being a difference maker in that short window. After Eli retired, Saquon has been a swan amongst a family of ducks. He deserves better and we can't afford him so letting him walk is probably best. I won't like it, but I'll understand it. But JESUS! Can people lay off the outrage for a bit? it's really getting old. (I know it's not you. Not directing this comment AT you, but responding to your second thought.
get the fuck outta here, dude.
Who heard Gettleman say "touched by the hand of God" and thought this was a factual statement grounded in reality and expected Barkley to come in and basically score a touchdown any time the ball was handed to him? Who had these expectations? What Gettleman said was just an exaggeration to illustrate that the kid is in peak human physical condition. A freak of an athlete. At the college level I saw this one run play where he hurdled one would-be-tackler and while he was still in the air, collided with a second tackler who literally bounced off him and barely slowed his forward motion as he landed and kept running. one of the top 10 FOOTBALL plays I have ever seen! I thought he was a Kryptonian! There is no denying that stating he is an athletic freak is accurate. The friggin things people pull out of their asses to fling at players who have bled for this team is un-friggin-believeable. COME ON!
The reason why people don't talk about their drafted players this way is to manage expectations.
If gettleman was competent, he would have known this.
Eric, to you I'm certainly in the former category of fan I'm sure. I never get much response when I talk about how he really hasn't had a good blocking TE since Ellison his rookie year. The Giants really have failed him in that regard. Everyone focuses on OL as that is more obvious, and while true, I think it's an underrated aspect of the run game that the TE position has been mostly really bad from a blocking perspective since his rookie year. Especially without a lead FB, it's a critical element to the run game. Any thoughts on that?
I think what bw in dc posted. The Giants were the wrong team for Barkley. Barkley was the wrong team for the Giants. You point is part of that.
But - if we are going to be honest - Barkley has been fragile. That's on him.
Eric, to you I'm certainly in the former category of fan I'm sure. I never get much response when I talk about how he really hasn't had a good blocking TE since Ellison his rookie year. The Giants really have failed him in that regard. Everyone focuses on OL as that is more obvious, and while true, I think it's an underrated aspect of the run game that the TE position has been mostly really bad from a blocking perspective since his rookie year. Especially without a lead FB, it's a critical element to the run game. Any thoughts on that?
I think what bw in dc posted. The Giants were the wrong team for Barkley. Barkley was the wrong team for the Giants. You point is part of that.
But - if we are going to be honest - Barkley has been fragile. That's on him.
Just my opinion here. Could be wrong, but aside from the ACL, I think he's been a tough sunovabitch! He hasn't really had the same injury twice and he played through half a season with a bum arm and still had over 1000. He's gotten banged up, but most elite skill players miss a little time each year unless they get lucky. It's the extra effort that makes them special and also makes injury a bit more likely. Plus he's come back quicker than most from some pretty bad ones. I think it was what? 4 weeks for a high ankle sprain?
You are correct. He's played 13+ games every other season, and 43 out of the last 51 games. If we were a good team people would be calling him a warrior, but we aren't so now he is somehow injury prone.
get the fuck outta here, dude.
Who heard Gettleman say "touched by the hand of God" and thought this was a factual statement grounded in reality and expected Barkley to come in and basically score a touchdown any time the ball was handed to him? Who had these expectations? What Gettleman said was just an exaggeration to illustrate that the kid is in peak human physical condition. A freak of an athlete. At the college level I saw this one run play where he hurdled one would-be-tackler and while he was still in the air, collided with a second tackler who literally bounced off him and barely slowed his forward motion as he landed and kept running. one of the top 10 FOOTBALL plays I have ever seen! I thought he was a Kryptonian! There is no denying that stating he is an athletic freak is accurate. The friggin things people pull out of their asses to fling at players who have bled for this team is un-friggin-believeable. COME ON!
The reason why people don't talk about their drafted players this way is to manage expectations.
If gettleman was competent, he would have known this.
Running hard and not dancing and taking losses is a good start
Bro, I have NEVER seen Barkley dance behind the line or take a loss if there was somewhere for him to go to make a positive play. How anyone can watch 26 play and say he doesn't run hard is baffling to me. This man takes over games when the OL can make even a crease. Example: I think it was the second game against washington last year. SOme of the hardest running I've seen since BJ. Trucking, spinning, juking his way to 1st downs. He looked unstoppable. You're gonna sit here and act like SB is some kind of finesse only back that avoids contact or something. Ludicrous. If you don't likespending a #2 overall pick on an RB that's one thing. But not recognizing that Barkley is elite is idiocy. I'll go as far as to say it is the same as believing the earth is flat.
Guess you missed all the soft shoestring tackles and the running out of bounds plays. And the I-dont-want-to-hit-anybody pass blocking. SB has some nice moves and will turn a 3 yrd gain into a 15 yrd gain sometimes but he no longer is a long TD threat. He is an above average RB with flaws like many others.
Running hard and not dancing and taking losses is a good start
Bro, I have NEVER seen Barkley dance behind the line or take a loss if there was somewhere for him to go to make a positive play. How anyone can watch 26 play and say he doesn't run hard is baffling to me. This man takes over games when the OL can make even a crease. Example: I think it was the second game against washington last year. SOme of the hardest running I've seen since BJ. Trucking, spinning, juking his way to 1st downs. He looked unstoppable. You're gonna sit here and act like SB is some kind of finesse only back that avoids contact or something. Ludicrous. If you don't likespending a #2 overall pick on an RB that's one thing. But not recognizing that Barkley is elite is idiocy. I'll go as far as to say it is the same as believing the earth is flat.
Guess you missed all the soft shoestring tackles and the running out of bounds plays. And the I-dont-want-to-hit-anybody pass blocking. SB has some nice moves and will turn a 3 yrd gain into a 15 yrd gain sometimes but he no longer is a long TD threat. He is an above average RB with flaws like many others.
He has been rated near the top for a RB in pass blocking two seasons in a row now.
That's a fair take. He was a stud his rookie season, but injuries have taken their toll. If he leaves, I'll wish him well.
Running hard and not dancing and taking losses is a good start
Bro, I have NEVER seen Barkley dance behind the line or take a loss if there was somewhere for him to go to make a positive play. How anyone can watch 26 play and say he doesn't run hard is baffling to me. This man takes over games when the OL can make even a crease. Example: I think it was the second game against washington last year. SOme of the hardest running I've seen since BJ. Trucking, spinning, juking his way to 1st downs. He looked unstoppable. You're gonna sit here and act like SB is some kind of finesse only back that avoids contact or something. Ludicrous. If you don't likespending a #2 overall pick on an RB that's one thing. But not recognizing that Barkley is elite is idiocy. I'll go as far as to say it is the same as believing the earth is flat.
Guess you missed all the soft shoestring tackles and the running out of bounds plays. And the I-dont-want-to-hit-anybody pass blocking. SB has some nice moves and will turn a 3 yrd gain into a 15 yrd gain sometimes but he no longer is a long TD threat. He is an above average RB with flaws like many others.
Have you actually watched any games the past few years?
His pass blocking has greatly improved and as for running out it bounds from time to time….he is no different then any other RB
& this is coming from someone who won't shed a tear if he signs elsewhere.
you’re missing the point. “touched by the hand of God” wasn’t meant to be taken literally, nor do i expect anyone interpreted it that way. the reason it was concerning is because it was devoid of football logic. it wasn’t a football decision or a draft capital decision or an analytics decision. it was an emotional decision. Gettleman fell in love with the guy and neglected him duty by refusing to even listen to trade offers. “touched by the hand of God” was his way of saying “my gut tells me this guy will be great” and that is an antiquated thought process. the way it has played out since then was entirely predictable.
And then you compound the problem by not realizing the mismatch and refuse to trade him when you could have gotten some draft picks for him.
In the right situation, he can get his career back on track. I personally think he should go to a team with a great roster and resurrect his career. I would hate to see it but Dallas is a good landing spot for him. Teams that have talent and don’t need him to be the guy, he can get it done but he would have to take a pay cut imo. Someone might break the bank for him but he needs a good cast.
I don’t see him being more than an average back who can dazzle at times and look bad at other times. At 27 and on the decline, I hope the Giants realize it’s better to move on too soon than too late. The decline from mid 2022 through 2023 is real.