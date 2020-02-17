If this is it for Saquon, what is his legacy? TerpsFan27 : 2/29/2024 11:58 am

Obviously, we will know more about the Saquon situation in the next upcoming weeks, but if Saquon ends up leaving, how will you remember him playing for us?



Ultimately, I feel like his entire prime playing days have been wasted by inept management not adressing the O-line. However, when he was on, he was a special player to watch, especially his rookie year. Nevertheless, with countless injuries and a terrible line, he never truly progressed past his rookie year and never reached his full potential.



Another special player that the Giants couldn't get the most out of.