Barkley targeting the Texans as a FA destination?

|WBG84
@WBG84
"The headliner of the running back free agent class is New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, who has targeted the Texans as his top potential destination and has been communicating with Stroud, per league sources." -
(Upon the departure Saquon Barkley from the Giants)
That Misters Joshua Harris, Jeffrey Robert Lurie and Jerral Wayne Jones individually send a letter of appreciation and a box of Masters Series Enriquestuardo chocolates ($8500.00)
to the distinguished New York Football Giants General Manager,
(expressing sincere gratitude and acknowledgement) for indulgences rendered to Mr. Joseph Schoen to the following address ...
1925 Giants Drive
East Rutherford, Nee Jersey
me again why he wasn't traded before the deadline?
"Saquon Barkley has said he does not want to be traded, and Brian Daboll attempted to squash trade overtures last week by saying a deal was “not happening.” But teams are still checking in. Clubs have continued to contact the Giants on Barkley, Jeff Howe of The Athletic tweets. Once again, the Giants rebuffed inquiries, with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson confirming teams have received no’s on Barkley inquiries." https://www.profootballrumors.com/2023/10/teams-calling-giants-on-saquon-barkley - ( New Window )
Because the Giants didn’t want it to seem like they were raising the white flag on a fort which admittedly had already been breached on all four walls.
Well slap my ass and call me Sally, they sure had me fooled...
He will be good on an established team. It’s clear he can’t carry a team. For a guy that can break a big play anytime he rarely does it.
I’d like to see a different back in the Bradshaw mode than runs angry.
I couldn’t give those things away…finally got an offer that wasn’t insulting so we jumped.
After last year and a potential addition of SB…Looks like I left money on the table.
Texans fans will love him
I’m told the #Giants and RB Saquon Barkley’s representatives had a ‘good (initial) meeting’ on Wednesday at the Scouting Combine, per source.
My understanding is, the team remains open to multiple options, including memorializing Barkley’s potential legacy as a NY Giant, pending an agreement on mutual terms.
This screams Mara all but telling Schoen to bring back Saquon because Saquon sells merch & all that jazz.
ill take the player. You guys can have 2 3rd rounders for my one player. Let's see who wins.
The Giants are 34-64-1 since they drafted Barkley, so I'd bet on you losing.
16-15-1 the last 2 years with the new regime so does that mean they should view him as a winning player?
First, he doubled down on Jones. And now, Schoen might double down on Barkley.
Gettleman, V2, here we come.
Just wait for the triple down on Jones...
I've been conducting that train since last off-season, welcome aboard!
However, I do think the Jones contract & us possibly reupping Saquon @ an absurd price for an often injured 27 year old RB...John is running the show.
If Barkley leaves and the Giants recoup no compensation, how Schoen handled last offseason deserves serious criticism.
I've been conducting that train since last off-season, welcome aboard!
some of his $ decisions were mind boggling. barkley and love the 2 most.
As for Saquon, I think Mara views him as the 'face of the franchise' who puts asses in seats & sells merch. Never mind we haven't done shit since he's been drafted.
I keep going back to this quote after the Vikes WC win: "We're back!"-John Mara.
As for Saquon, I think Mara views him as the 'face of the franchise' who puts asses in seats & sells merch. Never mind we haven't done shit since he's been drafted.
I keep going back to this quote after the Vikes WC win: "We're back!"-John Mara.
You and others should calm down about the Minnesota game. Playoff wins are hard to come by in the NFL. Jones and Barkley shouldn’t be the future here but it’s not because they weren’t awesome in that game, they were.
2022 was a fun season that included a nice playoff win. Nothing more, nothing less.
As for Saquon, I think Mara views him as the 'face of the franchise' who puts asses in seats & sells merch. Never mind we haven't done shit since he's been drafted.
I keep going back to this quote after the Vikes WC win: "We're back!"-John Mara.
Johnny Boy is a mealy mouth know nothing, but he believes that he’s a know everything. The fact this putrid franchise is even entertaining another contract is criminal. But, Johnny Boy continues to call the shots.
In comment 16412089 djm said:
Quote:
ill take the player. You guys can have 2 3rd rounders for my one player. Let's see who wins.
The Giants are 34-64-1 since they drafted Barkley, so I'd bet on you losing.
16-15-1 the last 2 years with the new regime so does that mean they should view him as a winning player?
The Giants are 15-18-1 the last two years. 16-19-1 if you count the postseason.
This 100 percent came from Barkley’s camp. They need to keep Giants in mix to get any market off ground over next couple weeks.
As for Saquon, I think Mara views him as the 'face of the franchise' who puts asses in seats & sells merch. Never mind we haven't done shit since he's been drafted.
I keep going back to this quote after the Vikes WC win: "We're back!"-John Mara.
To think I remember you started a thread last March about being happy for Jones getting his money. A lot sure has changed, ha!
Anyone want to take a guess how many of those 58 regular seasons were playoff game winning seasons? 10. 10 out of 58.
My bar has lowered to any season the Giants win a playoff game is a successful season. I'm glad the Giants didn't trade Barkley mid season in 2022. I'll gladly take the playoff win even though it stuck the Giants with Daniel Jones horrible contract and another year of Barkley on the franchise tag.
I have no doubt that the GM and HC know that Jones isn't the guy to go forward with after the two injuries last year and that Barkley has lost a step or more.
I am hopeful they let Barkley leave and that whoever they draft at QB quickly replaces Jones and the Giants release him when 2024 is over.
16-15-1 the last 2 years with the new regime so does that mean they should view him as a winning player?
The Giants are 15-18-1 the last two years. 16-19-1 if you count the postseason.
correct they were 0-4 in the games barkley missed. 3 injured with the ankle, 1 they held him out of bc they already clinched in 2022.
if your point is injuries, among all starting players, all positions, do you think missing 3 out of 36 games due to injury is better or worse than average?
weird and totally not arbitrary to take out a bunch of games barkley was key to winning.
I think a lot of us last year were happy for him given all the shit he's gotten, so in a brief moment after that Vikings game a lot of this fanbase embraced Jones.
It's what it is. Another QB will be brought in here, probably 2.
A 28 year old running back does not fit a rebuilding team.
If Barkley returns he does so with the stamp of Mara.
With Barkley since the 6-1 start in 2022.
weird and totally not arbitrary to take out a bunch of games barkley was key to winning.
Weird and totally not arbitrary to take out the first four years of his career.
they could save $7m by cutting him and moving on (0 dead $ in '25).
waller has missed 13 games the last 2 seasons due to injury (4x barkley's 3).
he has the same 4 receiving tds in those 2 seasons as barkley (who also has another 16 rushing tds, 18 if you count playoffs).
team was 3-9 with waller in lineup.
team was 6-8 with barkley in lineup.
waller is entering his age 32 season.
barkley is entering his age 27 season.
the team actually has a decent young TE already on the roster that can be part of the solution replacing waller. he played 17 games this season and caught 25 of 28 targets his way for the same 10 ypc as waller.
the questions:
1. if you simply had a choice of 1 player or the other, cap considerations aside since they are likely comparable, is the answer not obvious?
2. assuming the most common answer is "dump both of them" because people generally lash out at rhetorical questions, why aren't there multiple threads and 100s of comments each day wanting waller gone?
In comment 16412321 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
With Barkley since the 6-1 start in 2022.
weird and totally not arbitrary to take out a bunch of games barkley was key to winning.
Weird and totally not arbitrary to take out the first four years of his career.
unless theres some lingering injury consideration that pre-dates the last 2 years why would the current regime not evaluate his performance based on what they've asked him to do in their playcalls/gameplans and seen him do with their own 2 eyes, in what are also his 2 most recent seasons?
among all teams and all FAs about to hit the market, what do you think is most important? what they've done in the last 2 years or what they did prior?
With Barkley since the 6-1 start in 2022.
weird and totally not arbitrary to take out a bunch of games barkley was key to winning.
So we can arbitrarily only count the new regime? Barkley hasn’t been the same player since that start. He’s had 7 sub 50 yard rushing games since. That’s more relevant than games that were a year and a half ago.
The "cap considerations aside" in this context reads to me like asking if I would keep Barkley for a $7M incremental cap hit in 2024 with no guaranteed 2025 cap obligations or liability, and to that I'd personally answer yes.
In comment 16412321 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
With Barkley since the 6-1 start in 2022.
weird and totally not arbitrary to take out a bunch of games barkley was key to winning.
So we can arbitrarily only count the new regime? Barkley hasn’t been the same player since that start. He’s had 7 sub 50 yard rushing games since. That’s more relevant than games that were a year and a half ago.
we aren't deciding anything.
the new regime is deciding. put yourself in their shoes, which do you think they value more, their own first hand time with the player or whatever happened when they werent there?
when/if you ask(or asked) a partner to marry you, would you base that decision on the years you spent together or prior years when they were with someone else?
2. assuming the most common answer is "dump both of them" because people generally lash out at rhetorical questions, why aren't there multiple threads and 100s of comments each day wanting waller gone?
Barkley was the #2 pick in the draft. A home-grown product with enormous expectations who happens to play one of the most controversial positions in the NFL.
So, it should come as no surprise he gets the attention, especially after last season's drama with the FT.
1. if you simply had a choice of 1 player or the other, cap considerations aside since they are likely comparable, is the answer not obvious?
The "cap considerations aside" in this context reads to me like asking if I would keep Barkley for a $7M incremental cap hit in 2024 with no guaranteed 2025 cap obligations or liability, and to that I'd personally answer yes.
i expect that a barkley 2024 cap hit would be close to the waller saved $ delta and the barkley 2025 cap hit would be less than wallers by more than that difference (id imagine his 2 year cap hits total around 22m vs waller 29.5m). there would obviously be more guaranteed money to barkley which would make that 2nd year effectively guaranteed but that can be structured to where he's as tradeable as he was this year. either year you cut waller there is dead$ (7.4m this year, 5m next year, plus the 12m+ or so non-gtd salary he'd collect this year).
i put cap considerations aside because i think those 2 scenarios aren't that different (one side is cheaper AAV the other side less gtd - neither contract would be prohibitive given nyg cap situation so i think you'd just want to pick whichever was the preferable player). if you keep waller this year and cut him next year, that's $5m of cap space lost so maybe that's 5m-7m less than barkley's year 2 would cost?
we aren't deciding anything.
the new regime is deciding. put yourself in their shoes, which do you think they value more, their own first hand time with the player or whatever happened when they werent there?
when/if you ask(or asked) a partner to marry you, would you base that decision on the years you spent together or prior years when they were with someone else?
Thanks, I didn’t know we aren’t deciding anything.
If you’ve spent the last year and half in a disappointing marriage are you going to spend more money to hope it turns around just because the first couple of months were really good?
2. assuming the most common answer is "dump both of them" because people generally lash out at rhetorical questions, why aren't there multiple threads and 100s of comments each day wanting waller gone?
Barkley was the #2 pick in the draft. A home-grown product with enormous expectations who happens to play one of the most controversial positions in the NFL.
So, it should come as no surprise he gets the attention, especially after last season's drama with the FT.
didnt he report on time while taylor/jacobs held out?
Barkley was the #2 pick in the draft. A home-grown product with enormous expectations who happens to play one of the most controversial positions in the NFL.
So, it should come as no surprise he gets the attention, especially after last season's drama with the FT.
didnt he report on time while taylor/jacobs held out?
Yes.
But what does that have to do with your question about Barkley v Waller?
In comment 16412377 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
1. if you simply had a choice of 1 player or the other, cap considerations aside since they are likely comparable, is the answer not obvious?
The "cap considerations aside" in this context reads to me like asking if I would keep Barkley for a $7M incremental cap hit in 2024 with no guaranteed 2025 cap obligations or liability, and to that I'd personally answer yes.
i expect that a barkley 2024 cap hit would be close to the waller saved $ delta and the barkley 2025 cap hit would be less than wallers by more than that difference (id imagine his 2 year cap hits total around 22m vs waller 29.5m). there would obviously be more guaranteed money to barkley which would make that 2nd year effectively guaranteed but that can be structured to where he's as tradeable as he was this year. either year you cut waller there is dead$ (7.4m this year, 5m next year, plus the 12m+ or so non-gtd salary he'd collect this year).
i put cap considerations aside because i think those 2 scenarios aren't that different (one side is cheaper AAV the other side less gtd - neither contract would be prohibitive given nyg cap situation so i think you'd just want to pick whichever was the preferable player). if you keep waller this year and cut him next year, that's $5m of cap space lost so maybe that's 5m-7m less than barkley's year 2 would cost?
We're already on the hook for Waller though, so the only way to realistically put cap considerations aside would be to ask if Barkley is worth retaining for precisely the dollar-to-dollar cost of terminating Waller's contract, right?
Ironically, it could be be argued that the guaranteed money attached to Waller's contract right now is only there in part due to the Giants' failure to reach a multi-year contract agreement with Barkley last year.
we aren't deciding anything.
the new regime is deciding. put yourself in their shoes, which do you think they value more, their own first hand time with the player or whatever happened when they werent there?
when/if you ask(or asked) a partner to marry you, would you base that decision on the years you spent together or prior years when they were with someone else?
Thanks, I didn’t know we aren’t deciding anything.
If you’ve spent the last year and half in a disappointing marriage are you going to spend more money to hope it turns around just because the first couple of months were really good?
you are labeling the good 2 months vs the rest on 1 stat. he had a midseason slump in 2022 after the 40 carries vs houston but from the washington win on played well. his pff grade was comparable both years. tds same both years (even w 2 fewer games). same with big plays (20+ yards). same with rush yards over expected. both years graded at the top of pass pro with near the most pass pro snaps among rbs.
the offense was worse because they got worse qb play but most of his production was the same. his 3.9 ypc you are basing your argument around was still more than 1 yard per carry better than both his backups. even missing the 3 games he had the 10th most rush yards over expectation league wide.
those are all the reasons his contract projection is what it is and why he's ranked in the top 5-10 free agents that wont get tagged on most lists - apart from anything related to nyg.
https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/stats/rushing/2023/REG/all#ryoe - ( New Window )
Our OL can't block, we have no QB, and our passing game is a joke. The defense puts a spy or two on Barkley who follows him wherever he goes. Its an impossible situation, and the Giants know this because they try to run plays off of faking to Barkley (to draw the D to him). Raw stats are meaningless without context. No RB is going to succeed here. Put him on a team with a legitimate passing game that the D has to worry about, and an OL that can hold a block for a second or two, and it becomes much easier
Barkley was the #2 pick in the draft. A home-grown product with enormous expectations who happens to play one of the most controversial positions in the NFL.
So, it should come as no surprise he gets the attention, especially after last season's drama with the FT.
didnt he report on time while taylor/jacobs held out?
Yes.
But what does that have to do with your question about Barkley v Waller?
i dont think it has anything to do with anything, which is why i didnt bring it up (you did)?
the question about barkley/waller was simply who anyone would rather have on the field going forward putting contracts aside since i see both costs as similar.
i dont think it has anything to do with anything, which is why i didnt bring it up (you did)?
the question about barkley/waller was simply who anyone would rather have on the field going forward putting contracts aside since i see both costs as similar.
I brought up Jacobs and Taylor holding out...??
You seem like a smart guy, but sometimes you really are hard to follow.
This is what you wrote:
And that was what I responded to.
We're already on the hook for Waller though
i think this is where there's a subtle misunderstanding of how the cap works as a practical thing when base salary is "not guaranteed". guaranteed or non-guaranteed doesnt matter IF it gets paid. then its all the same. the question waller vs barkley was who would you rather have, meaning to choose waller is to not cut him and pay him the non-guaranteed $ due this year.
waller currently carries 7.5m dead$. if cut right now that's where the story stops.
but if NOT cut (which again, was the question) this year waller is due 10.5m base plus another 1.5m of bonuses. so if you wait to cut waller until next year his 2 years worth of cap hits will total 18m-19.5m depending on how much of the bonuses he earns. barkley's first 2 year cap hits will prob be a little more than that but not by much without much dead money beyond.
7.5m of waller is already sunk cost so the delta is bigger when you consider that but you are also getting 2 years of barkley vs 1 for waller and paying for 1 of those 2 barkley years with wallers non-guaranteed $ this year.
i see keeping waller and committing a fresh $10.5-12m to him as a worse version of throwing good $ after bad than barkley and its my belief that most big spends are choosing from the least bad options.
You’re going to pay $13 million a year for a 27 year old running back in case the performance was because of the oline and the QB? Cmon man get out of the fantasy.
Barkley has been healthy for two of his six years. He hasn’t been elite in a year and a half. He hasn’t made a big enough impact on winning, and making the Giants a better team. He’s heading toward the downside of his career. As it currently stands there’s a good chance the Giants aren’t going to be good again next year, and who knows what age 28 and 29 seasons are going to bring for Barkley.
The Giants have been bad with Saqoun, and if they’re bad without him, so what? There’s zero logic to signing him to a multi year contract. Just sign a stop gap and draft a rookie if the opportunity presents itself.
Just because your favorite internet people project a value doesn’t mean it’s the right move to sign them to the contract.
...why aren't there multiple threads and 100s of comments each day wanting waller gone?
And that was what I responded to.
you brought up the barkley ft drama as the reason people want him gone more than waller when barkley reported and didnt miss any of camp.
dont you think that's kind of a silly reason when waller has a contract that takes up more cap room than barkley's is projected to while being the more injured/less productive/5 years older player?
But this isn't about getting better. It's about wanting to keep a fan favorite. That's a perfectly valid approach to being a fan.
But so is wanting to build a winning team. Paying Barkley, Henry, or any other RB isn't the way to do that.
Take the Barkley money and invest it in the OL and/or DL. That's a better use of money in today's NFL.
Let Barkley go somewhere else. It will be evident early that he won't be missed.
You’re going to pay $13 million a year for a 27 year old running back in case the performance was because of the oline and the QB? Cmon man get out of the fantasy.
my question was if anyone thinks it's a better use of cap space to pay a 32 year old tight end who has missed 4x as many games as barkley the last 2 years 15m against the cap the next 2 years, including 11-13m new cash per year? for all the hot air about barkley i think that's the worse use of $ personally.
But this isn't about getting better. It's about wanting to keep a fan favorite. That's a perfectly valid approach to being a fan.
But so is wanting to build a winning team. Paying Barkley, Henry, or any other RB isn't the way to do that.
Take the Barkley money and invest it in the OL and/or DL. That's a better use of money in today's NFL.
Let Barkley go somewhere else. It will be evident early that he won't be missed.
if henry costs meaningfully less than barkley id have no issue with that. he has almost twice as many carries in his career and is 2 years older, so that's the only risk but if it means he comes at a discount that would be fine with me. no issue buying really low on ekeler off a down year either.
expensive vets are all flawed in some way or they wouldnt be available in the first place. christian's thread yesterday articulated it better than ive been able to (linked below). last year the same people who criticized deandre hopkins as washed up (he wasnt) and injury prone (he wasnt) were jumping for joy when they traded for waller because it was out of nowhere so nobody had time to tear it to shreds before it happened. acquiring expensive veterans is like entering the casino. doesnt matter what game you choose to play, dont walk in money you arent prepared to lose.
Another Look at NFL Free Agency in 2023 - ( New Window )
Didn’t love the DW trade but it was an understandable gamble. The injury part played out as expected. I’m leaning towards hoping he is cut before next year but don’t have a good sense what JS is gonna do.