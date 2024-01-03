for display only
Hughes: "Worst kept secret" Giants desire for new QB

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2024 11:14 am
Take it for what's it is worth.

As I posted previously, this is what I was hearing a month ago.
https://twitter.com/SNYGiants/status/1763595436332372130 - ( New Window )
This is where Nix  
Dave on the UWS : 3/1/2024 11:19 am : link
and McCarthy come into play.
Also, whether NE needs a QB or not, there is ALWAYS a price they would meet. Does Schoen want to pay it, that's the point.
If earlier rumors that Nix is QB2 for NE, a trade where they can take him at 6 and get several premium picks, is a possibility. "Hold onto your seats, its going to be a bumpy night!" (Bette Davis- All About Eve 1951)
Interesting that he doesn't mention McCarthy there  
logman : 3/1/2024 11:19 am : link
Maybe that's the smoke?
the coachspeak "there are no secrets in this league" pertains to big  
Eric on Li : 3/1/2024 11:20 am : link
enough personnel decisions as well. this one has been pretty obvious since jones tore his ACL and the draft starting shaping up the way it did.
I guess  
Biteymax22 : 3/1/2024 11:20 am : link
JJ McCarthy doesn't exist???
schoen's bye week press conference he was literally talking about  
Eric on Li : 3/1/2024 11:21 am : link
scouting qbs and studying their process picking josh allen in 2018 and what they got right/wrong.
There really  
46and2Blue : 3/1/2024 11:23 am : link
isn't a scenario where they get the top guys. Maybe if you believe the pats pass on a Qb. My questions is do you they want a new QB bad enough to pass on a legit weapon at 6? Does a Penix or Nix last long enough for them use a 2 on them. Really interesting draft for the giants this year.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/1/2024 11:24 am : link
Thank God. We sure AF need a ‘new QB’.
So glad...  
bw in dc : 3/1/2024 11:24 am : link
we won six games this year instead of three.
McCarthy after a slight trade up  
Sean : 3/1/2024 11:25 am : link
I think this is where this may be going. Might be similar to Banks last year.
RE: So glad...  
46and2Blue : 3/1/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.


Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
RE: So glad...  
logman : 3/1/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.


Yup
What scares me is  
Amc825 : 3/1/2024 11:31 am : link
Atlanta and Minnesota need QB’s too. Knowing the Giants luck, if we do not trade up,I can see one of those teams trading with the Chargers to leapfrog us.
The rest of the league sees the same tape  
Mike from Ohio : 3/1/2024 11:33 am : link
the rest of us do. I don't think any front office is thinking "well the Giants won't go QB high because they have Jones."

The idea that there is all this lying and subterfuge around the draft is silly. These teams play all their games on tv and all the scouts see the games. What your team needs is rarely a secret around the league.
RE: What scares me is  
BigBlueShock : 3/1/2024 11:39 am : link
In comment 16412884 Amc825 said:
Quote:
Atlanta and Minnesota need QB’s too. Knowing the Giants luck, if we do not trade up,I can see one of those teams trading with the Chargers to leapfrog us.

All the new information coming out is that Atlanta wants a veteran QB. They think they can win now. They are more likely to sign Cousins or trade for Fields than they are to trade multiple 1sts and other picks for a rookie QB
RE: RE: So glad...  
bw in dc : 3/1/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16412877 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:


Quote:


we won six games this year instead of three.



Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.


It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.

So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.

Tremendous.
RE: So glad...  
Bob in VA : 3/1/2024 11:44 am : link
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.


I'm surprised you'd be glad with three wins, seems zero wins would have been a lot better according to your logic.
RE: RE: RE: So glad...  
Lambuth_Special : 3/1/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16412903 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16412877 46and2Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:


Quote:


we won six games this year instead of three.



Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.



It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.

So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.

Tremendous.


Maybe it wasn't a coincidence that a bunch of "Daboll in trouble?" articles started leaking from the beats after the 2nd Dallas game.

However, I still think nothing would've stopped them from winning a bunch of games down the stretch. The Commanders, Patriots, and the Eagles all turned putrid.
RE: RE: So glad...  
bw in dc : 3/1/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:


Quote:


we won six games this year instead of three.



I'm surprised you'd be glad with three wins, seems zero wins would have been a lot better according to your logic.


Whatever the number it would have taken to secure one of the top three slots would have been the right number for me.
RE: …  
gary_from_chester : 3/1/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16412873 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Thank God. We sure AF need a ‘new QB’.


In the video he says expect the Giants to ‘pivot’ to WR with their number one pick. So yeah, it’s the opposite of thank god.

Personally, I think the Giants should trade down, accumulate assets and target Nix or Penix. I like them both, worried about Penix injury history - but that makes him ‘gettable’ in the 2nd round or later IMO. If you don’t like those guys then we may be SOL.
RE: The rest of the league sees the same tape  
ajr2456 : 3/1/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16412890 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
the rest of us do. I don't think any front office is thinking "well the Giants won't go QB high because they have Jones."

The idea that there is all this lying and subterfuge around the draft is silly. These teams play all their games on tv and all the scouts see the games. What your team needs is rarely a secret around the league.


This
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/1/2024 11:48 am : link
I think the bigger downside was less winning meaningless games, but more that the teams picking 1-2-3 are all QB starved like us. C’est la vie.
RE: RE: RE: So glad...  
Bob in VA : 3/1/2024 11:53 am : link
In comment 16412911 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16412907 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:


Quote:


we won six games this year instead of three.



I'm surprised you'd be glad with three wins, seems zero wins would have been a lot better according to your logic.



Whatever the number it would have taken to secure one of the top three slots would have been the right number for me.


Why three? No assurances any of the so-called "top 3" will be any good, so why not just shoot for #1? Or #4?

Heck, as soon as it's clear they're not a super bowl team (after the Dallas game?) why shouldn't they tank every game from then on? Every season? Just think about how many #1 draft picks they could have.
I'll keep saying it: the price will be steep  
widmerseyebrow : 3/1/2024 11:57 am : link
It helps that we pick 6th and so our swap is more valuable, but I think it's going to take a good player in addition to picks if we want to be the winning bid. Throw the draft pick value charts out for this one because there will be multiple offers.
As he said in the video if no QB they pivot to WR  
GFAN52 : 3/1/2024 12:01 pm : link
Nabers or Odunze will be the pick at 6 in my opinion, pretty much as the mocks have called. The question is do the try and move back up into the first for the next tier QB.
Would be Maye  
regischarlotte : 3/1/2024 12:03 pm : link
if the draft were today.
worst kept secret...  
KDavies : 3/1/2024 12:05 pm : link
yet many here still haven't figured it out...
Every report brings angst from this  
jvm52106 : 3/1/2024 12:06 pm : link
Group.. My God calm down.. FA hasn't even happened yet. I suspect New England is going to get a starter NOW and develop someone else after rd 1 or use Zappe as they young developmental type. Pats have a ton of holes...
RE: worst kept secret...  
Sean : 3/1/2024 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16412947 KDavies said:
Quote:
yet many here still haven't figured it out...

+1
RE: So glad...  
KDavies : 3/1/2024 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.


Is the team supposed to intentionally lose? They were starting a rookie UDFA at QB. Coaches and players are not going to intentionally lose, nor should they.

Damn, I wish the NFL would go to the lotto. Would decrease the whining about "winning too many games." Though I guess there would be whining about not having enough ping pong balls.
RE: worst kept secret...  
Eric on Li : 3/1/2024 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16412947 KDavies said:
Quote:
yet many here still haven't figured it out...


or actively doubt it.
RE: RE: RE: So glad...  
Sean : 3/1/2024 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16412903 bw in dc said:
Quote:



Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.



It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.

So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.

Tremendous.

It's more like a waste of energy. They finished 6-11. They had some wins which should have been losses and they had some losses which should have been wins. I just find it such a waste of time to dwell on it.
When you have coaches leave an organization  
Rudy5757 : 3/1/2024 12:14 pm : link
any talks about players are free information for the former coach to share or not share.

I still dont think we move to get a QB, if one falls to 6 we might grab one. Whats going to change with the O? QB is not the only problem here and simply plugging in a rookie is more of the same. Everyone got extra cap money, we have so many needs and trading resources to fill a position we just overpaid for in many people opinion is repeating the process.

Our offense was terrible with Eli the last 6-8 years with a spike around OBJ, plug in Jones and it was still terrible with sub par weapons and now a rookie? If FA plugs a lot of holes I could see a QB but repeating the same QB into a bad O is going to have the same results. OL, RB, TE and WR is a lot to ask in FA.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So glad...  
GFAN52 : 3/1/2024 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16412960 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16412903 bw in dc said:


Quote:





Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.



It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.

So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.

Tremendous.


It's more like a waste of energy. They finished 6-11. They had some wins which should have been losses and they had some losses which should have been wins. I just find it such a waste of time to dwell on it.


Yep. Could have been worse if they finished 8-9 or 9-8 and got blown out in the first playoff game.
McCarthy oddly left out - question is why  
HardTruth : 3/1/2024 12:23 pm : link
And Paul Schwartz also oddly pegged McCarthy as in the Nix/Penix category and therefore not a real option at 6

McCarthy is the QB story of the Combine and is being seen by national media as a top 15 guy with Denver, Minnesota & Raiders in pursuit

So the question is why Hughes/Schwartz are leaving him out ir wrongly slotting him?
RE: There really  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/1/2024 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16412871 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
isn't a scenario where they get the top guys. Maybe if you believe the pats pass on a Qb. My questions is do you they want a new QB bad enough to pass on a legit weapon at 6? Does a Penix or Nix last long enough for them use a 2 on them. Really interesting draft for the giants this year.

This assumes that all teams have the same "top guys" and that the media/mock draft "experts" also have the same "top guys" as the teams do.

The problem with that assumption (besides it being pretty ridiculous on its face) is that there is new information/leaks/rumors that comes out around this time, and some of it is legitimate and informative; some of it is intentionally false. Most reporters tend to not put much effort into differentiating between those two possibilities. They just pass all of it along, and fans pick and choose the bits that they want to believe in (because it suits what they're hoping for), while labeling the rest as a "smokescreen" (the internet's favorite term for draft rumors that they hope are untrue).
Ranaan on DnR this morning  
Scooter185 : 3/1/2024 12:36 pm : link
Said the same thing, and that the Giants are looking for ways to move up but doesn't think any of the top 3 will play ball. Said QB at 6 is an option or a pivot to WR and trade back onto round 1.


I don't think their guy will be there if they want to take a WR and trade back in. IMO its QB at 6
RE: Ranaan on DnR this morning  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16412997 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Said the same thing, and that the Giants are looking for ways to move up but doesn't think any of the top 3 will play ball. Said QB at 6 is an option or a pivot to WR and trade back onto round 1.


I don't think their guy will be there if they want to take a WR and trade back in. IMO its QB at 6


I watched part of that but turned it off when I got the strong impression that Raanan was winging it.
This is all tea leave reading season  
Essex : 3/1/2024 12:43 pm : link
and the Giants are certainly acting like they are looking into the QB position--thus you will have beats winging it because the whole smoke and fire example. Whether they act or not, is probably more a circumstance of luck as opposed to desire to get a new QB as we don't have a seat at the top 3 table. Do we really like a QB outside of the top 3. Is that QB a huge bump up from Daniel Jones especially given our financial ties to Jones for a year and a half etc.


But everyone is going to associate us with a top QB because Schoen was scouting during the year and we are meeting with every QB underneath the sun.
the draft takes care of itself  
Dave on the UWS : 3/1/2024 12:45 pm : link
we are at 6. BFD, that's still in the top 10. And after JJ and Nix light it up throwing tomorrow, there could be 5 QBs talked about in the top 10.

The key for Schoen, is identify the RIGHT guy for the Giants. He could bust, be mediocre or be a star, but have CONVICTION on him. Otherwise, take Nabors or Odunze. They really look like they WILL upgrade the team.

One of these QBs are LIKELY to stand out to Schoen and Daboll.
If they are convinced, then they need to do "whatever it takes" to land the guy.

The hard part is identifying the right guy. Figuring out how to land him really isn't. Trade up? EVERYONE has a price.
RE: This is all tea leave reading season  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2024 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16413011 Essex said:
Quote:
and the Giants are certainly acting like they are looking into the QB position--thus you will have beats winging it because the whole smoke and fire example. Whether they act or not, is probably more a circumstance of luck as opposed to desire to get a new QB as we don't have a seat at the top 3 table. Do we really like a QB outside of the top 3. Is that QB a huge bump up from Daniel Jones especially given our financial ties to Jones for a year and a half etc.


But everyone is going to associate us with a top QB because Schoen was scouting during the year and we are meeting with every QB underneath the sun.


The issue is some of the reporters sell their opinion as insider info. Raanan gives me the impression that he did this.
good  
TyreeHelmet : 3/1/2024 12:54 pm : link
Confirms this front office and coach aren't blind or braindead.
RE: When you have coaches leave an organization  
Strahan91 : 3/1/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16412965 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
any talks about players are free information for the former coach to share or not share.

I still dont think we move to get a QB, if one falls to 6 we might grab one. Whats going to change with the O? QB is not the only problem here and simply plugging in a rookie is more of the same. Everyone got extra cap money, we have so many needs and trading resources to fill a position we just overpaid for in many people opinion is repeating the process.

Our offense was terrible with Eli the last 6-8 years with a spike around OBJ, plug in Jones and it was still terrible with sub par weapons and now a rookie? If FA plugs a lot of holes I could see a QB but repeating the same QB into a bad O is going to have the same results. OL, RB, TE and WR is a lot to ask in FA.

You don't draft a QB (or any player for that matter) with a focus solely on the year ahead. That would be insane
Trade up to #1  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/1/2024 1:42 pm : link
And take Williams. No price is too high if you think he’s the guy. The Bears want a haul, give it to them.

Like Beane said, if you’re right nobody cares what you gave up. If you’re wrong, you won’t be here anymore anyway.
Secret?  
Milton : 3/1/2024 1:43 pm : link
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
The  
AcidTest : 3/1/2024 1:48 pm : link
Giants are in a bad position at #6. The top three teams likely won't trade their picks, or would only be willing to do so for an enormously inflated price. That means the Giants would likely need to overdraft McCarthy or Nix at #6. But if they don't draft him or Nix at that slot, both will likely be gone by 20 at the absolute latest. They won't slip like Hyatt did last year. That would leave Penix, Rattler, and Pratt on day two. The only other viable option would be a small trade down in the first and taking Nix somewhere in the mid teens.
RE: Secret?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16413090 Milton said:
Quote:
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.


Wrong again.
Schoen also talked about how deep this draft is  
Blue21 : 3/1/2024 1:56 pm : link
With QBs leaving me to believe QB in a later round is possible. Maybe that's were Nix, JMM , and Penix comes in maybe Rattler too.
LOL  
Giants : 3/1/2024 2:27 pm : link
Bbi just buys into this garbage. It's not happening
RE: Trade up to #1  
Big Rick in FL : 3/1/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16413089 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
And take Williams. No price is too high if you think he’s the guy. The Bears want a haul, give it to them.

Like Beane said, if you’re right nobody cares what you gave up. If you’re wrong, you won’t be here anymore anyway.


That is what they've been trying to do
RE: LOL  
Big Rick in FL : 3/1/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16413136 Giants said:
Quote:
Bbi just buys into this garbage. It's not happening


I'm not sure why you think it's garbage. The Giants have beem having conversations with the Bears since the middle of January. Maybe longer.

They wouldn't have went and scouted so many QBs in person or been talking to the Bears 3 months prior to the draft if this was garbage.
Have any of the NY media guys  
Sy'56 : 3/1/2024 2:37 pm : link
been right about this stuff lately?
RE: The  
GFAN52 : 3/1/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16413099 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Giants are in a bad position at #6. The top three teams likely won't trade their picks, or would only be willing to do so for an enormously inflated price. That means the Giants would likely need to overdraft McCarthy or Nix at #6. But if they don't draft him or Nix at that slot, both will likely be gone by 20 at the absolute latest. They won't slip like Hyatt did last year. That would leave Penix, Rattler, and Pratt on day two. The only other viable option would be a small trade down in the first and taking Nix somewhere in the mid teens.


Agreed, the likely reality.
RE: RE: LOL  
BigBlueShock : 3/1/2024 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16413147 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16413136 Giants said:


Quote:


Bbi just buys into this garbage. It's not happening



I'm not sure why you think it's garbage. The Giants have beem having conversations with the Bears since the middle of January. Maybe longer.

They wouldn't have went and scouted so many QBs in person or been talking to the Bears 3 months prior to the draft if this was garbage.

That poster is a huge Daniel Jones supporter and is clinging on for dear life…
RE: RE: RE: LOL  
Big Rick in FL : 3/1/2024 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16413153 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16413147 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16413136 Giants said:


Quote:


Bbi just buys into this garbage. It's not happening



I'm not sure why you think it's garbage. The Giants have beem having conversations with the Bears since the middle of January. Maybe longer.

They wouldn't have went and scouted so many QBs in person or been talking to the Bears 3 months prior to the draft if this was garbage.


That poster is a huge Daniel Jones supporter and is clinging on for dear life…


Makes sense. I love Daniel Jones as a person. I've met him a handful of times and he is a great person. I wish he succeeded, but he hasn't. Even if you don't want factor in his (bad) play you can't rely on him due to the injuries. He's played for 5 seasons and has played 1 full season.
RE: RE: Secret?  
Milton : 3/1/2024 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16413113 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16413090 Milton said:


Quote:


Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.



Wrong again.


From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
I'll believe it when I hear the name called on Day 1  
HomerJones45 : 3/1/2024 3:27 pm : link
I have little faith in the ability of the FO to evaluate, self-diagnose and correct.
RE: RE: RE: Secret?  
Mike from Ohio : 3/1/2024 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16413183 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16413113 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16413090 Milton said:


Quote:


Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.



Wrong again.



From November 27...

Quote:


"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."


That quote doesn't support your point at all. Not even a little.

Giants want a new QB =/= Giants will take best player available.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Secret?  
BigBlueShock : 3/1/2024 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16413225 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16413183 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16413113 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16413090 Milton said:


Quote:


Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.



Wrong again.



From November 27...

Quote:


"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."





That quote doesn't support your point at all. Not even a little.

Giants want a new QB =/= Giants will take best player available.

Exactly what I was thinking. Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Why do we need a QB?  
BrettNYG10 : 3/1/2024 4:02 pm : link
We have Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Secret?  
Milton : 3/1/2024 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16413230 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:

Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Gimme a break, you're focused on the word "desire" as if it came direct from Schoen's lips. He said they needed to add a QB, he was asked if they could take one with the 6th overall pick, he said they could. It's been openly discussed ever since. And anyone with a brain in their head, regardless of how they may feel about Jones's talent, recognizes that his injury history renders his future a gamble in which the odds simply aren't favorable enough to bypass selecting a QB when you have the 6th, 39th, and 47th overall picks in a QB-rich draft. It never was a secret that the Giants would be seeking a QB with a premium pick (or some combination of picks).
RE: RE: RE: Secret?  
ThomasG : 3/1/2024 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16413183 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16413113 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16413090 Milton said:


Quote:


Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.



Wrong again.



From November 27...

Quote:


"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."


Please tell us you have something other than this to support that assertion you made.

Why not just link him to his scouting trips last fall to see all the top QB prospects instead of this worthless quote?
I never  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/1/2024 5:37 pm : link
believe anything related to the draft.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Secret?  
BigBlueShock : 3/1/2024 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16413367 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16413230 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:



Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB

Gimme a break, you're focused on the word "desire" as if it came direct from Schoen's lips. He said they needed to add a QB, he was asked if they could take one with the 6th overall pick, he said they could. It's been openly discussed ever since. And anyone with a brain in their head, regardless of how they may feel about Jones's talent, recognizes that his injury history renders his future a gamble in which the odds simply aren't favorable enough to bypass selecting a QB when you have the 6th, 39th, and 47th overall picks in a QB-rich draft. It never was a secret that the Giants would be seeking a QB with a premium pick (or some combination of picks).

This is all 100% YOUR opinion that they would surely use premium picks to draft a QB. Hell, we still don’t know that for sure. But again, you don’t seem very bright so I’ll slow it down for you this time…you posting Schoens comment about looking at every player no matter what position it is is NOT the same as you claimed it was. As Eric said, you were wrong. Again. Not surprising but at least own up to it
RE: McCarthy oddly left out - question is why  
Big Rick in FL : 3/1/2024 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16412974 HardTruth said:
Quote:
And Paul Schwartz also oddly pegged McCarthy as in the Nix/Penix category and therefore not a real option at 6

McCarthy is the QB story of the Combine and is being seen by national media as a top 15 guy with Denver, Minnesota & Raiders in pursuit

So the question is why Hughes/Schwartz are leaving him out ir wrongly slotting him?


Daniel Jeremiah has JJ going #8 in his latest mock draft. Ben Allbright tweeted a couple weeks ago that the league is a lot higher on him than the media and in parenthesis put top 10.
RE: So glad...  
colin : 3/1/2024 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.


It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.

Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.

The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.

But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
Milton  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2024 8:43 pm : link
LOL

We know what Schoen said. He said all options are on the table.

That is different than what Connor is reporting.

The fact that you can't wrap your head around that is astounding.
RE: RE: So glad...  
BleedBlue46 : 3/1/2024 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16413548 colin said:
Quote:
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:


Quote:


we won six games this year instead of three.



It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.

Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.

The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.

But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant


Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.

I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!
RE: RE: RE: So glad...  
colin : 3/1/2024 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16413559 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16413548 colin said:


Quote:


In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:


Quote:


we won six games this year instead of three.



It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.

Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.

The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.

But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant



Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.

I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!


Appreciate the calm and rational response, especially given my post was the exact opposite, haha. I needed to vent, this team’s trajectory has been disheartening to say the least.

I do think JJ is an upgrade over DJ, and there was some intentional hyperbole in my post, but JJ does seem like a guy you can win WITH, as opposed to a guy you win because of, if that makes sense. That said, I like QBs who have the “above the shoulders” part of the game as a plus, and ultimately, I’m just a dude who likes a team - I don’t know shit. Just sucks that we’re in a position where we have to hope that 3 teams who want what we want just make bad decisions.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So glad...  
BleedBlue46 : 3/1/2024 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16413589 colin said:
Quote:
In comment 16413559 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16413548 colin said:


Quote:


In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:


Quote:


we won six games this year instead of three.



It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.

Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.

The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.

But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant



Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.

I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!



Appreciate the calm and rational response, especially given my post was the exact opposite, haha. I needed to vent, this team’s trajectory has been disheartening to say the least.

I do think JJ is an upgrade over DJ, and there was some intentional hyperbole in my post, but JJ does seem like a guy you can win WITH, as opposed to a guy you win because of, if that makes sense. That said, I like QBs who have the “above the shoulders” part of the game as a plus, and ultimately, I’m just a dude who likes a team - I don’t know shit. Just sucks that we’re in a position where we have to hope that 3 teams who want what we want just make bad decisions.


Well that's the thing, a lot of the pros think this is a 4 QB draft and some prefer JJ to Maye (word is that includes some NFL teams). So who knows what QBs go as the first 3 and who knows which of the big 4 will succeed. We will have a shot at 1 or 2 of them. There is a lot to like about each of those in the top 4, the gap between top tier and second tier (Nix and Pennix) is very large. We are lucky there are 4 very promising QB prospects in this draft with us selecting 6th. In a normal QB draft we are shit outta luck.
RE: Milton  
Milton : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16413558 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
LOL

We know what Schoen said. He said all options are on the table.

That is different than what Connor is reporting.
Is it really that different? Everyone with a brain in his head--whether you love Jones or hate him--has known that the Giants would be in the QB market since Jones was lost for the season. And if you're in the market, be in the fucking market, don't be half-pregnant about it...
You don't need Connor Hughes to know which way the wind blows - ( New Window )
Milton  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am : link
Yes, there is a difference between the GM saying all options are on the table and a report that the Giants definitely are interested in replacing Jones and are considering moving up to do so.

Huge difference.

So yes, you're wrong again.
