and McCarthy come into play.
Also, whether NE needs a QB or not, there is ALWAYS a price they would meet. Does Schoen want to pay it, that's the point.
If earlier rumors that Nix is QB2 for NE, a trade where they can take him at 6 and get several premium picks, is a possibility. "Hold onto your seats, its going to be a bumpy night!" (Bette Davis- All About Eve 1951)
Interesting that he doesn't mention McCarthy there
isn't a scenario where they get the top guys. Maybe if you believe the pats pass on a Qb. My questions is do you they want a new QB bad enough to pass on a legit weapon at 6? Does a Penix or Nix last long enough for them use a 2 on them. Really interesting draft for the giants this year.
the rest of us do. I don't think any front office is thinking "well the Giants won't go QB high because they have Jones."
The idea that there is all this lying and subterfuge around the draft is silly. These teams play all their games on tv and all the scouts see the games. What your team needs is rarely a secret around the league.
Atlanta and Minnesota need QB’s too. Knowing the Giants luck, if we do not trade up,I can see one of those teams trading with the Chargers to leapfrog us.
All the new information coming out is that Atlanta wants a veteran QB. They think they can win now. They are more likely to sign Cousins or trade for Fields than they are to trade multiple 1sts and other picks for a rookie QB
In the video he says expect the Giants to ‘pivot’ to WR with their number one pick. So yeah, it’s the opposite of thank god.
Personally, I think the Giants should trade down, accumulate assets and target Nix or Penix. I like them both, worried about Penix injury history - but that makes him ‘gettable’ in the 2nd round or later IMO. If you don’t like those guys then we may be SOL.
the rest of us do. I don't think any front office is thinking "well the Giants won't go QB high because they have Jones."
The idea that there is all this lying and subterfuge around the draft is silly. These teams play all their games on tv and all the scouts see the games. What your team needs is rarely a secret around the league.
I'm surprised you'd be glad with three wins, seems zero wins would have been a lot better according to your logic.
Whatever the number it would have taken to secure one of the top three slots would have been the right number for me.
Why three? No assurances any of the so-called "top 3" will be any good, so why not just shoot for #1? Or #4?
Heck, as soon as it's clear they're not a super bowl team (after the Dallas game?) why shouldn't they tank every game from then on? Every season? Just think about how many #1 draft picks they could have.
It helps that we pick 6th and so our swap is more valuable, but I think it's going to take a good player in addition to picks if we want to be the winning bid. Throw the draft pick value charts out for this one because there will be multiple offers.
Group.. My God calm down.. FA hasn't even happened yet. I suspect New England is going to get a starter NOW and develop someone else after rd 1 or use Zappe as they young developmental type. Pats have a ton of holes...
Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.
So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.
Tremendous.
It's more like a waste of energy. They finished 6-11. They had some wins which should have been losses and they had some losses which should have been wins. I just find it such a waste of time to dwell on it.
any talks about players are free information for the former coach to share or not share.
I still dont think we move to get a QB, if one falls to 6 we might grab one. Whats going to change with the O? QB is not the only problem here and simply plugging in a rookie is more of the same. Everyone got extra cap money, we have so many needs and trading resources to fill a position we just overpaid for in many people opinion is repeating the process.
Our offense was terrible with Eli the last 6-8 years with a spike around OBJ, plug in Jones and it was still terrible with sub par weapons and now a rookie? If FA plugs a lot of holes I could see a QB but repeating the same QB into a bad O is going to have the same results. OL, RB, TE and WR is a lot to ask in FA.
Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.
So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.
Tremendous.
It's more like a waste of energy. They finished 6-11. They had some wins which should have been losses and they had some losses which should have been wins. I just find it such a waste of time to dwell on it.
Yep. Could have been worse if they finished 8-9 or 9-8 and got blown out in the first playoff game.
isn't a scenario where they get the top guys. Maybe if you believe the pats pass on a Qb. My questions is do you they want a new QB bad enough to pass on a legit weapon at 6? Does a Penix or Nix last long enough for them use a 2 on them. Really interesting draft for the giants this year.
This assumes that all teams have the same "top guys" and that the media/mock draft "experts" also have the same "top guys" as the teams do.
The problem with that assumption (besides it being pretty ridiculous on its face) is that there is new information/leaks/rumors that comes out around this time, and some of it is legitimate and informative; some of it is intentionally false. Most reporters tend to not put much effort into differentiating between those two possibilities. They just pass all of it along, and fans pick and choose the bits that they want to believe in (because it suits what they're hoping for), while labeling the rest as a "smokescreen" (the internet's favorite term for draft rumors that they hope are untrue).
and the Giants are certainly acting like they are looking into the QB position--thus you will have beats winging it because the whole smoke and fire example. Whether they act or not, is probably more a circumstance of luck as opposed to desire to get a new QB as we don't have a seat at the top 3 table. Do we really like a QB outside of the top 3. Is that QB a huge bump up from Daniel Jones especially given our financial ties to Jones for a year and a half etc.
But everyone is going to associate us with a top QB because Schoen was scouting during the year and we are meeting with every QB underneath the sun.
we are at 6. BFD, that's still in the top 10. And after JJ and Nix light it up throwing tomorrow, there could be 5 QBs talked about in the top 10.
The key for Schoen, is identify the RIGHT guy for the Giants. He could bust, be mediocre or be a star, but have CONVICTION on him. Otherwise, take Nabors or Odunze. They really look like they WILL upgrade the team.
One of these QBs are LIKELY to stand out to Schoen and Daboll.
If they are convinced, then they need to do "whatever it takes" to land the guy.
The hard part is identifying the right guy. Figuring out how to land him really isn't. Trade up? EVERYONE has a price.
and the Giants are certainly acting like they are looking into the QB position--thus you will have beats winging it because the whole smoke and fire example. Whether they act or not, is probably more a circumstance of luck as opposed to desire to get a new QB as we don't have a seat at the top 3 table. Do we really like a QB outside of the top 3. Is that QB a huge bump up from Daniel Jones especially given our financial ties to Jones for a year and a half etc.
But everyone is going to associate us with a top QB because Schoen was scouting during the year and we are meeting with every QB underneath the sun.
The issue is some of the reporters sell their opinion as insider info. Raanan gives me the impression that he did this.
any talks about players are free information for the former coach to share or not share.
I still dont think we move to get a QB, if one falls to 6 we might grab one. Whats going to change with the O? QB is not the only problem here and simply plugging in a rookie is more of the same. Everyone got extra cap money, we have so many needs and trading resources to fill a position we just overpaid for in many people opinion is repeating the process.
Our offense was terrible with Eli the last 6-8 years with a spike around OBJ, plug in Jones and it was still terrible with sub par weapons and now a rookie? If FA plugs a lot of holes I could see a QB but repeating the same QB into a bad O is going to have the same results. OL, RB, TE and WR is a lot to ask in FA.
You don't draft a QB (or any player for that matter) with a focus solely on the year ahead. That would be insane
Giants are in a bad position at #6. The top three teams likely won't trade their picks, or would only be willing to do so for an enormously inflated price. That means the Giants would likely need to overdraft McCarthy or Nix at #6. But if they don't draft him or Nix at that slot, both will likely be gone by 20 at the absolute latest. They won't slip like Hyatt did last year. That would leave Penix, Rattler, and Pratt on day two. The only other viable option would be a small trade down in the first and taking Nix somewhere in the mid teens.
Giants are in a bad position at #6. The top three teams likely won't trade their picks, or would only be willing to do so for an enormously inflated price. That means the Giants would likely need to overdraft McCarthy or Nix at #6. But if they don't draft him or Nix at that slot, both will likely be gone by 20 at the absolute latest. They won't slip like Hyatt did last year. That would leave Penix, Rattler, and Pratt on day two. The only other viable option would be a small trade down in the first and taking Nix somewhere in the mid teens.
Bbi just buys into this garbage. It's not happening
I'm not sure why you think it's garbage. The Giants have beem having conversations with the Bears since the middle of January. Maybe longer.
They wouldn't have went and scouted so many QBs in person or been talking to the Bears 3 months prior to the draft if this was garbage.
That poster is a huge Daniel Jones supporter and is clinging on for dear life…
Makes sense. I love Daniel Jones as a person. I've met him a handful of times and he is a great person. I wish he succeeded, but he hasn't. Even if you don't want factor in his (bad) play you can't rely on him due to the injuries. He's played for 5 seasons and has played 1 full season.
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
I'll believe it when I hear the name called on Day 1
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
That quote doesn't support your point at all. Not even a little.
Giants want a new QB =/= Giants will take best player available.
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
That quote doesn't support your point at all. Not even a little.
Giants want a new QB =/= Giants will take best player available.
Exactly what I was thinking. Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Gimme a break, you're focused on the word "desire" as if it came direct from Schoen's lips. He said they needed to add a QB, he was asked if they could take one with the 6th overall pick, he said they could. It's been openly discussed ever since. And anyone with a brain in their head, regardless of how they may feel about Jones's talent, recognizes that his injury history renders his future a gamble in which the odds simply aren't favorable enough to bypass selecting a QB when you have the 6th, 39th, and 47th overall picks in a QB-rich draft. It never was a secret that the Giants would be seeking a QB with a premium pick (or some combination of picks).
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
Please tell us you have something other than this to support that assertion you made.
Why not just link him to his scouting trips last fall to see all the top QB prospects instead of this worthless quote?
Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Gimme a break, you're focused on the word "desire" as if it came direct from Schoen's lips. He said they needed to add a QB, he was asked if they could take one with the 6th overall pick, he said they could. It's been openly discussed ever since. And anyone with a brain in their head, regardless of how they may feel about Jones's talent, recognizes that his injury history renders his future a gamble in which the odds simply aren't favorable enough to bypass selecting a QB when you have the 6th, 39th, and 47th overall picks in a QB-rich draft. It never was a secret that the Giants would be seeking a QB with a premium pick (or some combination of picks).
This is all 100% YOUR opinion that they would surely use premium picks to draft a QB. Hell, we still don’t know that for sure. But again, you don’t seem very bright so I’ll slow it down for you this time…you posting Schoens comment about looking at every player no matter what position it is is NOT the same as you claimed it was. As Eric said, you were wrong. Again. Not surprising but at least own up to it
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.
I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.
I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!
Appreciate the calm and rational response, especially given my post was the exact opposite, haha. I needed to vent, this team’s trajectory has been disheartening to say the least.
I do think JJ is an upgrade over DJ, and there was some intentional hyperbole in my post, but JJ does seem like a guy you can win WITH, as opposed to a guy you win because of, if that makes sense. That said, I like QBs who have the “above the shoulders” part of the game as a plus, and ultimately, I’m just a dude who likes a team - I don’t know shit. Just sucks that we’re in a position where we have to hope that 3 teams who want what we want just make bad decisions.
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.
I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!
Appreciate the calm and rational response, especially given my post was the exact opposite, haha. I needed to vent, this team’s trajectory has been disheartening to say the least.
I do think JJ is an upgrade over DJ, and there was some intentional hyperbole in my post, but JJ does seem like a guy you can win WITH, as opposed to a guy you win because of, if that makes sense. That said, I like QBs who have the “above the shoulders” part of the game as a plus, and ultimately, I’m just a dude who likes a team - I don’t know shit. Just sucks that we’re in a position where we have to hope that 3 teams who want what we want just make bad decisions.
Well that's the thing, a lot of the pros think this is a 4 QB draft and some prefer JJ to Maye (word is that includes some NFL teams). So who knows what QBs go as the first 3 and who knows which of the big 4 will succeed. We will have a shot at 1 or 2 of them. There is a lot to like about each of those in the top 4, the gap between top tier and second tier (Nix and Pennix) is very large. We are lucky there are 4 very promising QB prospects in this draft with us selecting 6th. In a normal QB draft we are shit outta luck.
Yes, there is a difference between the GM saying all options are on the table and a report that the Giants definitely are interested in replacing Jones and are considering moving up to do so.
Huge difference.
So yes, you're wrong again.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Also, whether NE needs a QB or not, there is ALWAYS a price they would meet. Does Schoen want to pay it, that's the point.
If earlier rumors that Nix is QB2 for NE, a trade where they can take him at 6 and get several premium picks, is a possibility. "Hold onto your seats, its going to be a bumpy night!" (Bette Davis- All About Eve 1951)
Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
Yup
The idea that there is all this lying and subterfuge around the draft is silly. These teams play all their games on tv and all the scouts see the games. What your team needs is rarely a secret around the league.
All the new information coming out is that Atlanta wants a veteran QB. They think they can win now. They are more likely to sign Cousins or trade for Fields than they are to trade multiple 1sts and other picks for a rookie QB
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.
Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.
So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.
Tremendous.
I'm surprised you'd be glad with three wins, seems zero wins would have been a lot better according to your logic.
Quote:
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.
Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.
So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.
Tremendous.
Maybe it wasn't a coincidence that a bunch of "Daboll in trouble?" articles started leaking from the beats after the 2nd Dallas game.
However, I still think nothing would've stopped them from winning a bunch of games down the stretch. The Commanders, Patriots, and the Eagles all turned putrid.
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.
I'm surprised you'd be glad with three wins, seems zero wins would have been a lot better according to your logic.
Whatever the number it would have taken to secure one of the top three slots would have been the right number for me.
In the video he says expect the Giants to ‘pivot’ to WR with their number one pick. So yeah, it’s the opposite of thank god.
Personally, I think the Giants should trade down, accumulate assets and target Nix or Penix. I like them both, worried about Penix injury history - but that makes him ‘gettable’ in the 2nd round or later IMO. If you don’t like those guys then we may be SOL.
The idea that there is all this lying and subterfuge around the draft is silly. These teams play all their games on tv and all the scouts see the games. What your team needs is rarely a secret around the league.
This
Quote:
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.
I'm surprised you'd be glad with three wins, seems zero wins would have been a lot better according to your logic.
Whatever the number it would have taken to secure one of the top three slots would have been the right number for me.
Why three? No assurances any of the so-called "top 3" will be any good, so why not just shoot for #1? Or #4?
Heck, as soon as it's clear they're not a super bowl team (after the Dallas game?) why shouldn't they tank every game from then on? Every season? Just think about how many #1 draft picks they could have.
+1
Is the team supposed to intentionally lose? They were starting a rookie UDFA at QB. Coaches and players are not going to intentionally lose, nor should they.
Damn, I wish the NFL would go to the lotto. Would decrease the whining about "winning too many games." Though I guess there would be whining about not having enough ping pong balls.
or actively doubt it.
Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.
So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.
Tremendous.
It's more like a waste of energy. They finished 6-11. They had some wins which should have been losses and they had some losses which should have been wins. I just find it such a waste of time to dwell on it.
I still dont think we move to get a QB, if one falls to 6 we might grab one. Whats going to change with the O? QB is not the only problem here and simply plugging in a rookie is more of the same. Everyone got extra cap money, we have so many needs and trading resources to fill a position we just overpaid for in many people opinion is repeating the process.
Our offense was terrible with Eli the last 6-8 years with a spike around OBJ, plug in Jones and it was still terrible with sub par weapons and now a rookie? If FA plugs a lot of holes I could see a QB but repeating the same QB into a bad O is going to have the same results. OL, RB, TE and WR is a lot to ask in FA.
Quote:
Always the rub. Truthfully its was depressing watching them lose but man.. you go back and say was it really worth it.
It wasn't in my eyes. But I have been told that getting to six games was somehow critical for Daboll.
So, we keep Daboll, but potentially miss out on a franchise changing QB.
Tremendous.
It's more like a waste of energy. They finished 6-11. They had some wins which should have been losses and they had some losses which should have been wins. I just find it such a waste of time to dwell on it.
Yep. Could have been worse if they finished 8-9 or 9-8 and got blown out in the first playoff game.
McCarthy is the QB story of the Combine and is being seen by national media as a top 15 guy with Denver, Minnesota & Raiders in pursuit
So the question is why Hughes/Schwartz are leaving him out ir wrongly slotting him?
This assumes that all teams have the same "top guys" and that the media/mock draft "experts" also have the same "top guys" as the teams do.
The problem with that assumption (besides it being pretty ridiculous on its face) is that there is new information/leaks/rumors that comes out around this time, and some of it is legitimate and informative; some of it is intentionally false. Most reporters tend to not put much effort into differentiating between those two possibilities. They just pass all of it along, and fans pick and choose the bits that they want to believe in (because it suits what they're hoping for), while labeling the rest as a "smokescreen" (the internet's favorite term for draft rumors that they hope are untrue).
I don't think their guy will be there if they want to take a WR and trade back in. IMO its QB at 6
I don't think their guy will be there if they want to take a WR and trade back in. IMO its QB at 6
I watched part of that but turned it off when I got the strong impression that Raanan was winging it.
But everyone is going to associate us with a top QB because Schoen was scouting during the year and we are meeting with every QB underneath the sun.
The key for Schoen, is identify the RIGHT guy for the Giants. He could bust, be mediocre or be a star, but have CONVICTION on him. Otherwise, take Nabors or Odunze. They really look like they WILL upgrade the team.
One of these QBs are LIKELY to stand out to Schoen and Daboll.
If they are convinced, then they need to do "whatever it takes" to land the guy.
The hard part is identifying the right guy. Figuring out how to land him really isn't. Trade up? EVERYONE has a price.
But everyone is going to associate us with a top QB because Schoen was scouting during the year and we are meeting with every QB underneath the sun.
The issue is some of the reporters sell their opinion as insider info. Raanan gives me the impression that he did this.
I still dont think we move to get a QB, if one falls to 6 we might grab one. Whats going to change with the O? QB is not the only problem here and simply plugging in a rookie is more of the same. Everyone got extra cap money, we have so many needs and trading resources to fill a position we just overpaid for in many people opinion is repeating the process.
Our offense was terrible with Eli the last 6-8 years with a spike around OBJ, plug in Jones and it was still terrible with sub par weapons and now a rookie? If FA plugs a lot of holes I could see a QB but repeating the same QB into a bad O is going to have the same results. OL, RB, TE and WR is a lot to ask in FA.
You don't draft a QB (or any player for that matter) with a focus solely on the year ahead. That would be insane
Like Beane said, if you’re right nobody cares what you gave up. If you’re wrong, you won’t be here anymore anyway.
Wrong again.
Like Beane said, if you’re right nobody cares what you gave up. If you’re wrong, you won’t be here anymore anyway.
That is what they've been trying to do
I'm not sure why you think it's garbage. The Giants have beem having conversations with the Bears since the middle of January. Maybe longer.
They wouldn't have went and scouted so many QBs in person or been talking to the Bears 3 months prior to the draft if this was garbage.
Agreed, the likely reality.
Quote:
Bbi just buys into this garbage. It's not happening
I'm not sure why you think it's garbage. The Giants have beem having conversations with the Bears since the middle of January. Maybe longer.
They wouldn't have went and scouted so many QBs in person or been talking to the Bears 3 months prior to the draft if this was garbage.
That poster is a huge Daniel Jones supporter and is clinging on for dear life…
Quote:
In comment 16413136 Giants said:
Quote:
Bbi just buys into this garbage. It's not happening
I'm not sure why you think it's garbage. The Giants have beem having conversations with the Bears since the middle of January. Maybe longer.
They wouldn't have went and scouted so many QBs in person or been talking to the Bears 3 months prior to the draft if this was garbage.
That poster is a huge Daniel Jones supporter and is clinging on for dear life…
Makes sense. I love Daniel Jones as a person. I've met him a handful of times and he is a great person. I wish he succeeded, but he hasn't. Even if you don't want factor in his (bad) play you can't rely on him due to the injuries. He's played for 5 seasons and has played 1 full season.
Quote:
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
In comment 16413090 Milton said:
Quote:
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
That quote doesn't support your point at all. Not even a little.
Giants want a new QB =/= Giants will take best player available.
Quote:
In comment 16413113 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16413090 Milton said:
Quote:
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
That quote doesn't support your point at all. Not even a little.
Giants want a new QB =/= Giants will take best player available.
Exactly what I was thinking. Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Quote:
In comment 16413090 Milton said:
Quote:
Schoen's been pretty open about it since December or January.
Wrong again.
From November 27...
Quote:
"We don't know when [Jones] is going to be ready. Just from an offseason program standpoint, that'll be a position that we'll have to address it at some point." When asked if that meant taking a signal-caller in the first round, Schoen answered, "We'll take the best player available. If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we'll take it. We won't shy away from it."
Please tell us you have something other than this to support that assertion you made.
Why not just link him to his scouting trips last fall to see all the top QB prospects instead of this worthless quote?
Quote:
Schoen generically saying they are open to players at any position is absolutely not the same as them “desiring” a QB
Gimme a break, you're focused on the word "desire" as if it came direct from Schoen's lips. He said they needed to add a QB, he was asked if they could take one with the 6th overall pick, he said they could. It's been openly discussed ever since. And anyone with a brain in their head, regardless of how they may feel about Jones's talent, recognizes that his injury history renders his future a gamble in which the odds simply aren't favorable enough to bypass selecting a QB when you have the 6th, 39th, and 47th overall picks in a QB-rich draft. It never was a secret that the Giants would be seeking a QB with a premium pick (or some combination of picks).
This is all 100% YOUR opinion that they would surely use premium picks to draft a QB. Hell, we still don’t know that for sure. But again, you don’t seem very bright so I’ll slow it down for you this time…you posting Schoens comment about looking at every player no matter what position it is is NOT the same as you claimed it was. As Eric said, you were wrong. Again. Not surprising but at least own up to it
McCarthy is the QB story of the Combine and is being seen by national media as a top 15 guy with Denver, Minnesota & Raiders in pursuit
So the question is why Hughes/Schwartz are leaving him out ir wrongly slotting him?
Daniel Jeremiah has JJ going #8 in his latest mock draft. Ben Allbright tweeted a couple weeks ago that the league is a lot higher on him than the media and in parenthesis put top 10.
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
We know what Schoen said. He said all options are on the table.
That is different than what Connor is reporting.
The fact that you can't wrap your head around that is astounding.
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.
I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!
Quote:
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.
I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!
Appreciate the calm and rational response, especially given my post was the exact opposite, haha. I needed to vent, this team’s trajectory has been disheartening to say the least.
I do think JJ is an upgrade over DJ, and there was some intentional hyperbole in my post, but JJ does seem like a guy you can win WITH, as opposed to a guy you win because of, if that makes sense. That said, I like QBs who have the “above the shoulders” part of the game as a plus, and ultimately, I’m just a dude who likes a team - I don’t know shit. Just sucks that we’re in a position where we have to hope that 3 teams who want what we want just make bad decisions.
Quote:
In comment 16413548 colin said:
Quote:
In comment 16412874 bw in dc said:
Quote:
we won six games this year instead of three.
It’s an even tougher pill to swallow that those three wins were against the 2 teams picking in front of us that also covet QBs. I blame the toxic fan base and the spineless owner who listens to ‘em.
Half the fans were calling for Daboll’s job, some who post here, while he was coaching a team with 3rd string QB and more injured offensive linemen than a team can play. Despite the fact he was under a year removed from winning coach of the year, and a playoff game with the NFL equivalent of a JV team. The same fanbase that praised Wink like he was some infallible defensive genius, despite the fact he undermined his HC, and gave up 90 pts to Dallas in a season. The same fanbase who, on an active thread about Saquon Barkley’s legacy, talk about the dude like he was a scrub all these years, despite being the only human other than Daboll to make games watchable in the darkest period of the franchise’s history since the NFL had to intervene and force a GM on the last owner who thought he was a football guy. Sure, the pick stunk of Gettleman’s fuck ups, and he had some injuries, but Christ, some of the posts on that thread were top tier ignorance. Go figure, the HC felt pressure to win meaningless games.
The worst part is that we likely won’t be able to trade up, and if you think we need a QB now, just wait to see what this shitshow looks like without Barkley, and next year’s class is looking 2013/2015 bad. Daboll will become another major “what if” in Giants history; a coach hired because he’s viewed as a QB whisperer, who will get run out of town before he ever gets a shot at taking his guy. Ironically, his legacy will be similar to Saquon’s - incredible talent that never was given a real opportunity to succeed. Best case, we may get a JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, who both kind of remind me of a Chad Pennington type, just a little more arm, or less field vision, respectively.
But sure, call me a shit fan for “rooting for losses” in a lost season, when your favorite prospect is lighting us up for the next 10-15 years in a whatever-Washington-is-calling-themselves-then jersey. I’ll just be crossing my fingers we suck bad enough to not have to watch Arch Manning get picked in front of us in 2-3 years, while having to read moronic posts about “seeing progress” and a “the start of a winning culture.” Ask Judge about how that culture ended up. The Giants have finally swapped spots with the Knicks in ashamed, hopeless fandom for me. /rant
Yeah, those wins hurt, but you have to remember the Rams loss. Bills loss and Jets loss. Those were games we really should have won, but lost. So on the flipside, imagine if we won 9 games instead of 6. Those 3 should have been wins balanced out the 3 could have been losses and here we are.
I think you should do some more research on JJM, check out some of the analysis videos posted here. Sy even said he has Maye and McCarthy ranked extremely closely but he would take JJ. I have a feeling JJ and Jayden Daniels are going to be the best of the bunch. JJ at 5 or 6 would be amazing. We aren't in a terrible spot for a QB this year. Keep the faith alive!
Appreciate the calm and rational response, especially given my post was the exact opposite, haha. I needed to vent, this team’s trajectory has been disheartening to say the least.
I do think JJ is an upgrade over DJ, and there was some intentional hyperbole in my post, but JJ does seem like a guy you can win WITH, as opposed to a guy you win because of, if that makes sense. That said, I like QBs who have the “above the shoulders” part of the game as a plus, and ultimately, I’m just a dude who likes a team - I don’t know shit. Just sucks that we’re in a position where we have to hope that 3 teams who want what we want just make bad decisions.
Well that's the thing, a lot of the pros think this is a 4 QB draft and some prefer JJ to Maye (word is that includes some NFL teams). So who knows what QBs go as the first 3 and who knows which of the big 4 will succeed. We will have a shot at 1 or 2 of them. There is a lot to like about each of those in the top 4, the gap between top tier and second tier (Nix and Pennix) is very large. We are lucky there are 4 very promising QB prospects in this draft with us selecting 6th. In a normal QB draft we are shit outta luck.
We know what Schoen said. He said all options are on the table.
That is different than what Connor is reporting.
You don't need Connor Hughes to know which way the wind blows - ( New Window )
Huge difference.
So yes, you're wrong again.