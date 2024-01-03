Pat Kirwan just crushed Caleb Williams...

I'm a big fan of Pat on NFL Radio and he's not a guy who says things for shock value.



But CW's actions at the Combine really troubled him. I'm paraphrasing, but here is the gist:



- The comments about Chicago sound rehearsed and phony. And other GMs felt similarly.



- Not doing the medical is a red flag and reflects on CW's decision making in general. Just not acting like a grown up.



- Comes off too much like he plays an individual sport, not a team sport.



- Concerned that the $10M in NIL money might not be the best thing because it could change his perspective about what's expected of him as an NFL QB.



- Thinks CW's actions here could create an opening for Daniels to get even closer to the #1 pick.



Just some more perspective to consider from a guy with 30+ years of NFL experience...