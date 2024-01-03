TE Darren Waller still considering retirement

Cap hit and savings is the same whether Waller retires or his cut.
I think the cap hit is $4 million more.
Obviously if he’s on the roster- its more.
But those saying the Giants want to force his hand doesn’t make sense because if he they cut him or he retires- its the same cap hit. The Giants gain nothing. If they didnt want him- they would release him.
Puka Nacua was on the board when the pick that the Giants traded away for Waller came up.
Would the Giants have picked Nacua? Probably not; but you can't hit the lottery if you gave away your ticket.
And, for a team that is a long way from one player away, the upside of hitting on the rookie pick is enormously greater than that of the fading abilities of a expensive veteran player on the wrong side of 30 -- an injury-prone one at that.
The Waller trade, for me, is the worst single thing Schoen has dome as GM, because the motivating concept was so wrongheaded.
I liked the Leonard Williams trade at this year's deadline. But I don't find much else to put on the positive side of the ledger.
With his health history the pick should have been conditional
should retire. The Giants obviously can't count on him.
I like the trade for Waller. So did most people here. But he did have an injury history and Schoen is ultimately responsible for the fact that it did not work out. To me this is more proof that teams should be very reluctant to trade picks for players, unless the pick being traded is a sixth or seventh. See Ogletree, Alec.
I do wonder if the Waller trade was made to some extent because the Giants were unable to make a trade during FA for a WR, and obviously at that time had no idea who they were going to be able to draft. Schoen needed to add receiving targets and turned to a seam-stretching TE when he couldn't trade for a WR.
The lesson from the Waller trade is don't let desperation influence your decision-making. Schoen should remember that as he ponders whether to trade a fortune in draft capital to move up for a QB.
RE: RE: Kenny Golladay was still 27 years old his first September with NYG
Why? What was the true risk trading for Waller? A lost 3rd rounder for a potential all-pro at the position? I hate the result but I dont hate the aggressive mindset from the organization.
As I mentioned in my previous post, there was an All-Pro receiver on the board when the pick the Giants traded for Waller came up: Puka Nacua. That's how you build a championship team when you are in the Giants' position.
The Rams drafted Nacua and made the playoffs as a result.
Darren Waller made one Pro Bowl in his career three years before the Giants traded for him.
The likelihood of Waller being an All-Pro in 2023 was essentially zero.
If as GM, you don't believe in your ability to find talent in the draft, and think the best thing you can so is hope a declining players has something left, you're getting paid a lot to do what an average fan could.
Raiders knew what they were doing when they dealt him.
I don’t get how it can be chronic. It’s a strain. Work on it strengthen it gain flexibility and move on. From what I can see he’s very tight. He’s really not fluid. Anyone else notice he bobbled every single pass thrown his way. He rarely actually catches the ball with his hands. Very disappointing player and I’m taking the QB play etc into account. We need a true 2 way TE1 to pair with bellinger who’s a solid TE2. Btw shame Kaden Smith also had career ending injury. He was better than bellinger
Robinson and Hyatt definitely have the potential to be good players, that's completely true. I should have mentioned them.
Robinson 23, Hodgins 22, James 22 are about it.
im a big hodgins fan but i dont give schoen a ton of credit there. they chose to keep sills rostered over hodgins twice before finally claiming him. they let him go to waivers (where anyone could have claimed him ahead of nyg) a day after trade deadline when they probably could have gotten him for a conditional 7th in 2055.
richie james was a good signing too. but on the whole the returns on offense are pretty bad. most of the investments were OL though. Neal, Glowsinki, Dirtbag, Ezeudu. Hard to say how much of that was butterly effect from the initial bobby johnson mistake.
Tuckrule, the following video has been shared .....
Why? What was the true risk trading for Waller? A lost 3rd rounder for a potential all-pro at the position? I hate the result but I dont hate the aggressive mindset from the organization.
As I mentioned in my previous post, there was an All-Pro receiver on the board when the pick the Giants traded for Waller came up: Puka Nacua. That's how you build a championship team when you are in the Giants' position.
The Rams drafted Nacua and made the playoffs as a result.
Darren Waller made one Pro Bowl in his career three years before the Giants traded for him.
The likelihood of Waller being an All-Pro in 2023 was essentially zero.
If as GM, you don't believe in your ability to find talent in the draft, and think the best thing you can so is hope a declining players has something left, you're getting paid a lot to do what an average fan could.
Nacuo was a 5th round pick. The Giants could have still could have drafted him. I don't get your point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Kenny Golladay was still 27 years old his first September with NYG
Nacuo was a 5th round pick. The Giants could have still could have drafted him. I don't get your point.
The more lottery tickets you have, the more likely you are going to hit one. Every ticket should be regarded as gold by a team with as many needs as the Giants.
And in this case, there is compounding point that Schoen looked to fill the "big receiver" need with a 31 year old injury prone player, and that was of course going to affect the priority he gave to filling that need in the draft.
he should retire. When he played last year he actually played like he was trying not to get hurt. You can't play football like that, and the Giants should proceed accordingly.
Bowers should also be a consideration.
he should retire. When he played last year he actually played like he was trying not to get hurt. You can't play football like that, and the Giants should proceed accordingly.
Bowers should also be a consideration.
(opinion) in that I think he is looking to be free (has no trade value at all for the Giants) and maybe hinted at possibly retiring and as such the Giants come out and make a statement we are NOT releasing Waller.
The Giants didn't have to say anything. In fact, even if asked directly they could have shut down the question without a definitive statement in either direction. They chose to say we are not "releasing" Waller. That screams of ok if you are thinking about retiring then we will hold on to you until you do. If not, we expect you to honor your contract.
Overall it means little to me. If he stays, I hope he plays and produces and if he retires well we lost nothing more than salary space (and that can always be adjusted).
someone earlier posted about Waller's rec's to Pitts rec's to prove production.
Waller was 17th in rec's by a TE (and 17th in targets as well). Logan Thomas who was just released by Washington (told he will be released) was 14th, Tyler Conklin of the Jets 13th..
I wouldn't use that stat as saying look at his production even with a bad hip as we could find that same production in a cheaper player. His injury SEVERLY limited his stats and his playing time. It is unlikely he will suddenly find the fountain of youthful health and be a 17 game, 80-100 rec player. ** Waller hasn't played a full season since 2020 and has only played a full season twice. In fact last year was the most games he has played in a season since 2020.
Even if he stays and plays the Giants have to plan on managing his time a ton, he could easily be a Red Zone guy far more than between the 20's and see more obvious passing downs only time to help manage his "availability". That though tends to limit his effectiveness as it becomes very obvious what the option will be with him on the field.
But a low risk gamble that did not work out the way the Giants had hoped. 32 with chronically bad hamstrings. Release him, eat ~$7.4 against the cap but create $6.7 to spend elsewhere. And please draft Ja’Taveon Sanders in the 2nd round.
Nacuo was a 5th round pick. The Giants could have still could have drafted him. I don't get your point.
The more lottery tickets you have, the more likely you are going to hit one. Every ticket should be regarded as gold by a team with as many needs as the Giants.
And in this case, there is compounding point that Schoen looked to fill the "big receiver" need with a 31 year old injury prone player, and that was of course going to affect the priority he gave to filling that need in the draft.
Why would trading for a TE with a 3rd round pick preclude them from drafting a WR in the draft?
In fact, they did exactly that with Hyatt.
Just admit it, saying they missed on Nacua, a 5th rounder, because they traded their 3rd rounder is silly, and also complete hindsight bias.
There's no logical connection between trading the 3rd round pick and what another team did 2 rounds later.
The real problem is the Giants could have picked a player who was younger, healthier, and much cheaper with the top 100 pick. And the odds of that player developing into a contributor seems higher than a player with a chronic health condition.
There's no logical connection between trading the 3rd round pick and what another team did 2 rounds later.
The real problem is the Giants could have picked a player who was younger, healthier, and much cheaper with the top 100 pick. And the odds of that player developing into a contributor seems higher than a player with a chronic health condition.
There's no logical connection between trading the 3rd round pick and what another team did 2 rounds later.
The real problem is the Giants could have picked a player who was younger, healthier, and much cheaper with the top 100 pick. And the odds of that player developing into a contributor seems higher than a player with a chronic health condition.
Honestly I think the real problem was the Giants coaches having him ball out so much in training camp. He was almost 31 and coming off of two years with bad hamstrings, and his workload was crazy high. They should have managed him, like they managed Saquon in the preseason.
But they didn't, and sure enough he aggravated his hamstrings before the season even started.
in August the trade looked like gold. Now it looks like shit.
If he's seriously on the fence, the last thing the team needs is him quitting in late August. Move on.
The problem with this team is that the front office sells us these fabulous gets that turn into shit almost immediately. This includes the draft picks that have gone bust. So tell me, do you trust the intelligence of the FO to actually pick a franchise QB at this point? Highly unlikely imho
The Waller trade is a pretty decent sized bad look for Schoen.
the below is the relevant section of the CBA re retirements, the giants never paid waller an upfront signing bonus, they restructured base salary into bonus, so i dont think the prorated hits in the future on his deal would be subject to forfeiture (and if they are that is a terrible deal for players, which is why i dont think it's enforceable).
the only other things i can think of are:
1. the giants think they can trade him but waller doesnt want to play somewhere he doesnt choose (so he's threatening retirement). i doubt they could trade his 10.5m anyway but who knows.
2. injury grievance - i guess its possible waller could file an injury grievance if they cut him as logan ryan did a few years ago?
Quote:
(a)(vi)
Retirement. Should a Forfeitable Breach occur due to player’s retirement, a Club may demand repayment of all Forfeitable Salary Allocations attributable to the proportionate amount, if any, for the present year and the Forfeitable Salary Allocations for future years. If the player fails to repay such amounts, then the Club may seek an award from the System Arbitrator pursuant to Article 15, for repayment of all Forfeitable Salary Allocations attributable to present and future years. Repayment of Forfeitable Salary Allocations attributable to future League Years must be made by June 1st of each League Year for which each Forfeitable Salary Allocation is attributable. If the player returns to play for the Club in the subsequent season, then the Club must either (a) take the player back under his existing contract with no forfeiture of the remaining Forfeitable Salary Allocations, or (b) release the player and seek repayment of any remaining Forfeitable Salary Allocations for future League Years.
(b)
Forfeitable Salary Allocations. For the purposes of this Section, the term “Forfeitable Salary Allocations” means: (i) for signing bonus, the Salary Cap allocation for the player’s signing bonus for that League Year; and (ii) for roster, option and reporting bonuses that are earned in the same League Year as the Forfeitable Breach, the allocation of such bonus for that League Year, out of the total amount of such bonus as allocated over that League Year and any remaining League Years in the player’s contract, notwithstanding the Salary Cap treatment of such bonuses. For example, without limitation, if a player has a $1 million roster bonus that is earned in the same year the player committed a Forfeitable Breach, then, regardless of when that roster bonus is to be paid, that bonus is attributable to the same year as the Forfeitable Breach; if the player has that year and one additional year remaining on his contract, then $500,000 of the roster bonus will be allocated to each of those years for purposes of any potential forfeiture calculation. If the Forfeitable Breach occurs in the second League Year in this example (i.e., the League Year after the roster bonus in this example is earned), there shall be no forfeiture of any portion of such roster bonus.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Raiders knew what they were doing when they dealt him.
If accurate then just cut him. Mulling retirement, chronic lower body issues that will absolutely require week to week management. You cant make that one of the focal points of your offense.
I think the cap hit is $4 million more.
Quote:
Cap hit and savings is the same whether Waller retires or his cut.
I think the cap hit is $4 million more.
Obviously if he’s on the roster- its more.
But those saying the Giants want to force his hand doesn’t make sense because if he they cut him or he retires- its the same cap hit. The Giants gain nothing. If they didnt want him- they would release him.
Would the Giants have picked Nacua? Probably not; but you can't hit the lottery if you gave away your ticket.
And, for a team that is a long way from one player away, the upside of hitting on the rookie pick is enormously greater than that of the fading abilities of a expensive veteran player on the wrong side of 30 -- an injury-prone one at that.
The Waller trade, for me, is the worst single thing Schoen has dome as GM, because the motivating concept was so wrongheaded.
I liked the Leonard Williams trade at this year's deadline. But I don't find much else to put on the positive side of the ledger.
I also believe the Giants save more in cap space if he is cut after June 1st which would be the best way to go.
I also believe the Giants save more in cap space if he is cut after June 1st which would be the best way to go.
Schooled?
Giving up a late 3 that we received in a trade us your definition of “schooled”
Weird take
This deal turned to crap but compared to Golloday this was pennies
It happens more than you might think. Never say never.
This is going to end with a cut or retirement
I hope he's doing well - guy has battled some demons throughout his life and made himself one hell of a career despite all that.
I don't think this has ANYTHING to do with the Giants or their rebuild.
Golladay was a player evaluation mistake.
Waller was a conceptual mistake.
Golladay was a player evaluation mistake.
Waller was a conceptual mistake.
Why? What was the true risk trading for Waller? A lost 3rd rounder for a potential all-pro at the position? I hate the result but I dont hate the aggressive mindset from the organization.
I like the trade for Waller. So did most people here. But he did have an injury history and Schoen is ultimately responsible for the fact that it did not work out. To me this is more proof that teams should be very reluctant to trade picks for players, unless the pick being traded is a sixth or seventh. See Ogletree, Alec.
I do wonder if the Waller trade was made to some extent because the Giants were unable to make a trade during FA for a WR, and obviously at that time had no idea who they were going to be able to draft. Schoen needed to add receiving targets and turned to a seam-stretching TE when he couldn't trade for a WR.
The lesson from the Waller trade is don't let desperation influence your decision-making. Schoen should remember that as he ponders whether to trade a fortune in draft capital to move up for a QB.
Why? What was the true risk trading for Waller? A lost 3rd rounder for a potential all-pro at the position? I hate the result but I dont hate the aggressive mindset from the organization.
As I mentioned in my previous post, there was an All-Pro receiver on the board when the pick the Giants traded for Waller came up: Puka Nacua. That's how you build a championship team when you are in the Giants' position.
The Rams drafted Nacua and made the playoffs as a result.
Darren Waller made one Pro Bowl in his career three years before the Giants traded for him.
The likelihood of Waller being an All-Pro in 2023 was essentially zero.
If as GM, you don't believe in your ability to find talent in the draft, and think the best thing you can so is hope a declining players has something left, you're getting paid a lot to do what an average fan could.
It was a pretty big swing and miss. Schoen's had his fair share.
I say this pretty regretfully, because I like Schoen. Has he added any good offensive players since he took over?
It was a pretty big swing and miss. Schoen's had his fair share.
I say this pretty regretfully, because I like Schoen. Has he added any good offensive players since he took over?
id say wandale/hyatt but its a great point. 0 vets. nothing close to an exciting rb prospect. whiffed on a bunch of ol with high picks and decent $ in fa.
Robinson 23, Hodgins 22, James 22 are about it.
Even the BBI uniformed, many of us wrung our hands at the thought of brining him in. Why else would the Raiders give up on a Pro Bowler ???
Schoen and Dabol had to be blind not to see the large ding on the Giants car fender caused by the Kenny Golladay fiasco when they walked in the door, then they tripped and fell into same rabbit hole.
I'm still a Joe & Brian fan, they just need to be a wee bit less desperate.
Raiders knew what they were doing when they dealt him.
I don’t get how it can be chronic. It’s a strain. Work on it strengthen it gain flexibility and move on. From what I can see he’s very tight. He’s really not fluid. Anyone else notice he bobbled every single pass thrown his way. He rarely actually catches the ball with his hands. Very disappointing player and I’m taking the QB play etc into account. We need a true 2 way TE1 to pair with bellinger who’s a solid TE2. Btw shame Kaden Smith also had career ending injury. He was better than bellinger
Robinson 23, Hodgins 22, James 22 are about it.
im a big hodgins fan but i dont give schoen a ton of credit there. they chose to keep sills rostered over hodgins twice before finally claiming him. they let him go to waivers (where anyone could have claimed him ahead of nyg) a day after trade deadline when they probably could have gotten him for a conditional 7th in 2055.
richie james was a good signing too. but on the whole the returns on offense are pretty bad. most of the investments were OL though. Neal, Glowsinki, Dirtbag, Ezeudu. Hard to say how much of that was butterly effect from the initial bobby johnson mistake.
Several times here that describes Waller's chronic condition. It's recurring because it's related to a weakened state.
It really is a crying shame because he's a great player, team mate and a very decent person.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5aEICGjZdM
But restructuring him so that his 2023 salary was a bonus (in other words extended over the next three years)? Yeah, fucking dumb. One of Schoen's bigger gaffs.
It’s like the New York Mets have taken over
Quote:
Why? What was the true risk trading for Waller? A lost 3rd rounder for a potential all-pro at the position? I hate the result but I dont hate the aggressive mindset from the organization.
As I mentioned in my previous post, there was an All-Pro receiver on the board when the pick the Giants traded for Waller came up: Puka Nacua. That's how you build a championship team when you are in the Giants' position.
The Rams drafted Nacua and made the playoffs as a result.
Darren Waller made one Pro Bowl in his career three years before the Giants traded for him.
The likelihood of Waller being an All-Pro in 2023 was essentially zero.
If as GM, you don't believe in your ability to find talent in the draft, and think the best thing you can so is hope a declining players has something left, you're getting paid a lot to do what an average fan could.
Nacuo was a 5th round pick. The Giants could have still could have drafted him. I don't get your point.
Nacuo was a 5th round pick. The Giants could have still could have drafted him. I don't get your point.
The more lottery tickets you have, the more likely you are going to hit one. Every ticket should be regarded as gold by a team with as many needs as the Giants.
And in this case, there is compounding point that Schoen looked to fill the "big receiver" need with a 31 year old injury prone player, and that was of course going to affect the priority he gave to filling that need in the draft.
Yeah, a case of don't let the facts get in the way...I didn't realize he had that many catches.
Personally, I do not care if he stays or retires. If he stays he catches balls. If he retires the Giants save about $11.6 mill.
Bowers should also be a consideration.
Bowers should also be a consideration.
Yes, Bowers in the 3rd round.....
The Giants didn't have to say anything. In fact, even if asked directly they could have shut down the question without a definitive statement in either direction. They chose to say we are not "releasing" Waller. That screams of ok if you are thinking about retiring then we will hold on to you until you do. If not, we expect you to honor your contract.
Overall it means little to me. If he stays, I hope he plays and produces and if he retires well we lost nothing more than salary space (and that can always be adjusted).
Waller was 17th in rec's by a TE (and 17th in targets as well). Logan Thomas who was just released by Washington (told he will be released) was 14th, Tyler Conklin of the Jets 13th..
I wouldn't use that stat as saying look at his production even with a bad hip as we could find that same production in a cheaper player. His injury SEVERLY limited his stats and his playing time. It is unlikely he will suddenly find the fountain of youthful health and be a 17 game, 80-100 rec player. ** Waller hasn't played a full season since 2020 and has only played a full season twice. In fact last year was the most games he has played in a season since 2020.
Even if he stays and plays the Giants have to plan on managing his time a ton, he could easily be a Red Zone guy far more than between the 20's and see more obvious passing downs only time to help manage his "availability". That though tends to limit his effectiveness as it becomes very obvious what the option will be with him on the field.
Well considering he just got married and his wife played for the Vegan WNBA team... im sure he didnt want to get traded across the country..
If he's seriously on the fence, the last thing the team needs is him quitting in late August. Move on.
+1
Quote:
Nacuo was a 5th round pick. The Giants could have still could have drafted him. I don't get your point.
The more lottery tickets you have, the more likely you are going to hit one. Every ticket should be regarded as gold by a team with as many needs as the Giants.
And in this case, there is compounding point that Schoen looked to fill the "big receiver" need with a 31 year old injury prone player, and that was of course going to affect the priority he gave to filling that need in the draft.
Why would trading for a TE with a 3rd round pick preclude them from drafting a WR in the draft?
In fact, they did exactly that with Hyatt.
Just admit it, saying they missed on Nacua, a 5th rounder, because they traded their 3rd rounder is silly, and also complete hindsight bias.
The real problem is the Giants could have picked a player who was younger, healthier, and much cheaper with the top 100 pick. And the odds of that player developing into a contributor seems higher than a player with a chronic health condition.
The real problem is the Giants could have picked a player who was younger, healthier, and much cheaper with the top 100 pick. And the odds of that player developing into a contributor seems higher than a player with a chronic health condition.
Right on. Totally with you on this.
The real problem is the Giants could have picked a player who was younger, healthier, and much cheaper with the top 100 pick. And the odds of that player developing into a contributor seems higher than a player with a chronic health condition.
Honestly I think the real problem was the Giants coaches having him ball out so much in training camp. He was almost 31 and coming off of two years with bad hamstrings, and his workload was crazy high. They should have managed him, like they managed Saquon in the preseason.
But they didn't, and sure enough he aggravated his hamstrings before the season even started.
If he's seriously on the fence, the last thing the team needs is him quitting in late August. Move on.
The problem with this team is that the front office sells us these fabulous gets that turn into shit almost immediately. This includes the draft picks that have gone bust. So tell me, do you trust the intelligence of the FO to actually pick a franchise QB at this point? Highly unlikely imho
Bad look?
There isn’t a person at the time who did not love the trade
Sometimes things don’t work out….but bad look is way off base
the only other things i can think of are:
1. the giants think they can trade him but waller doesnt want to play somewhere he doesnt choose (so he's threatening retirement). i doubt they could trade his 10.5m anyway but who knows.
2. injury grievance - i guess its possible waller could file an injury grievance if they cut him as logan ryan did a few years ago?
(a)(vi)
Retirement. Should a Forfeitable Breach occur due to player’s retirement, a Club may demand repayment of all Forfeitable Salary Allocations attributable to the proportionate amount, if any, for the present year and the Forfeitable Salary Allocations for future years. If the player fails to repay such amounts, then the Club may seek an award from the System Arbitrator pursuant to Article 15, for repayment of all Forfeitable Salary Allocations attributable to present and future years. Repayment of Forfeitable Salary Allocations attributable to future League Years must be made by June 1st of each League Year for which each Forfeitable Salary Allocation is attributable. If the player returns to play for the Club in the subsequent season, then the Club must either (a) take the player back under his existing contract with no forfeiture of the remaining Forfeitable Salary Allocations, or (b) release the player and seek repayment of any remaining Forfeitable Salary Allocations for future League Years.
(b)
Forfeitable Salary Allocations. For the purposes of this Section, the term “Forfeitable Salary Allocations” means: (i) for signing bonus, the Salary Cap allocation for the player’s signing bonus for that League Year; and (ii) for roster, option and reporting bonuses that are earned in the same League Year as the Forfeitable Breach, the allocation of such bonus for that League Year, out of the total amount of such bonus as allocated over that League Year and any remaining League Years in the player’s contract, notwithstanding the Salary Cap treatment of such bonuses. For example, without limitation, if a player has a $1 million roster bonus that is earned in the same year the player committed a Forfeitable Breach, then, regardless of when that roster bonus is to be paid, that bonus is attributable to the same year as the Forfeitable Breach; if the player has that year and one additional year remaining on his contract, then $500,000 of the roster bonus will be allocated to each of those years for purposes of any potential forfeiture calculation. If the Forfeitable Breach occurs in the second League Year in this example (i.e., the League Year after the roster bonus in this example is earned), there shall be no forfeiture of any portion of such roster bonus.