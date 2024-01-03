Prediction: Maye's the Guy

Quote: “I think the biggest thing about Phil is he stayed healthy for so long in his career,” Maye said. “Such a long career and I think he played 17 games for like for some crazy stat, 15 straight years or something. So I just pick his brain on how he stayed healthy. He’s a big dude like me so just trying to kind of find ways to relate to him.”

Quote: The Giants have shown particular interest in Drake Maye, with Schoen (or the Giants' scouts) attending four different North Carolina games of which we were aware.

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels (6'4" 230 lbs.)2 time team Captain. Size and arm talent jump off the screen. Ideal QB frame. Big, burly pro-style QB. Keeps his eyes downfield, rides the pocket. Has the arm strength to throw off his back foot into tight windows. Pinpoint accuracy on deep throws. Despite being a pocket QB, he still managed to rush for 1,100 yards and 16 TDs in 2 years. His confidence gets him into trouble sometimes with INTs. Inexperienced - only started 2 years. 21 years old. Athletic bloodlines - his father played football at UNC, 2 of his brothers played basketball at UNC and another brother won a NCAA baseball title at Florida. All-Academic ACC.He's also being mentored by Eli Manning (and Phil Rivers) during the draft process. This comment he made about Rivers stood out:That's a guy focused on the details.I've seen this guy compared to Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. If he's somewhere in that group, sign me the F up.Then, there was this note from Big Blue View:------------------Garafalo thinks the Giants are looking to trade up for a QB, and another source came out saying the Giants and Falcons were looking to trade up for different QBs.Longtime Giants fans know what I'm talking about - the Giants have a type. Clean upbringing, physically big, strong arm. Can throw outdoors in the Northeast. Classy, can handle the significant off-field stuff, corporate functions. Tell me Maye doesn't check every box.Caleb (character red flags) and Daniels (jitterbug, slight frame) are ultra-talented but they do not fit the Giants profile. I can easily see other teams enamoured with them, while the Giants like Maye. In fact I'm predicting it after reading the tea leaves. And they are probably hoping they can trade up to #3 after CW and Daniels go 1/2.