Malik Nabers declined measurements at combine

|
|Quote:
|#LSU Wideout Malik Nabers declined to participate in measurements at the #NFL combine today. Notable development for the elite wideout prospect. #OhioState WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and #Washington WR Rome Odunze both took part in weights and measures this week.
Nabers - ( New Window )
I really hope Nabers is okay moving forward...
How can you control this when you aren’t the top pick?
He did say that but you took it out of context. The sentences before set it up very innocently.
Be good.
Nabers: "What you do guys think? How much risk do I have stepping on a scale and standing up straight?"
Agents/Advisors: "Well, we're worried about the brand of the scale and the person measuring the length tends to round down. We were hoping to get the guy from Cincinnati, who has a history of rounding up..."
Nabers: "Okay. And I didn't have a good morning doing those heightening exercises. I felt tight and couldn't really extend..."
Agents/Advisors: "Okay, that settles it. We'll let the Combine organizers know...."
Please explain
Quote:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )
He did say that but you took it out of context. The sentences before set it up very innocently.
Be good.
The sentences before were “it wouldn’t be a bad idea, the quarterback situation they’re going to figure it out”
Not sure how that changes any context.
He is right, but he can't say that about DJ. Don't trust him not to be a problem in the locker room.
Ok, had to listen to that clip but hears much less offensive/arrogant spoken vs. written. Kind of applaud this commentary as it makes it that much harder to justify sticking with DJ when you have top prospects commenting on strength (or lack thereof) of the QB position.
He was asked a very specific question that he tried to answer as generically as possible.
I saw Odunze make many contested catches this season....count me in!!
Under 200.
The best receivers usually do.
Sources from all five franchises liked both receivers a lot. A couple of teams had an elite grade on Nabers, saying they loved his explosive playmaking ability and game-breaking speed. Nabers is a threat to score on any reception and is very difficult for cornerbacks to keep from getting separation. Odunze is viewed as more of a size-mismatch receiver. All the teams like him, although some think there could be some pro corners who he will have issues separating from.
Link - ( New Window )
Thats what occurred to me too. With the exception of Washington, Arizona,New Eng and Giants are pretty bad situations right now.
Agreed
Same.
Do you mean the rookie salary structure set-up by the NFLPA because unproven players (e.g. Sam Bradford) were getting considerably more than proven players?
Everything else is just noise
Everything else is just noise
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
Quote:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.
Everything else is just noise
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
Did you feel this way when Eli asked for SD not to pick him?
Had I been a fan of any other team, I would have criticized it like everyone else did as a bitch-ass move. It was.
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
Look, clearly you don't understand the effort it takes to step on a scale, stand up straight, and stick out your limbs to get measured.
There is months and months of training that goes into getting ready for those...
The Combine, Pro Days, 30 Visits, etc. were all established so all teams could acquire information to make informed decisions.
You guys are literally trying to defend this by equating this to some unfair labor practice/compensation for millionaires.
JFC.
Did you feel this way when Eli asked for SD not to pick him?
I thought Team Eli were a bunch of cocksuckers for what they did. And Team Elway, too.
Do something first in the league before you start dictating terms...
Quote:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.
Everything else is just noise
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
Are you telling me to fuck off and grow up? Or Nabers?
There’s a bunch of perfectly good reasons to wait til your pro day. LSU’s pro day is going to be in 3 weeks, maybe he wants to put some more weight on. Teams are going to be bringing him over the next couple of weeks, and he’ll get measured there.
As long as the NFL refuses to pull the franchise tag and transition tag off the table, I have no problem with players trying to manipulate what teams do or don’t get access to their measurements and medical info.
Everything else is just noise
Yes, people need to lighten up. It’s a little strange, but he’ll get measured and work out.
I've shared to a few folks on BBI I had the luxury of semi-retiring at age 41 last Summer. As the faits would have it, I've recently had the itch to maybe get back into the work game (I don't play golf and my toddler is driving me nuts) and I've been approached by a few companies I find interesting.
My past work profile is public knowledge. The companies I've helped lead, the performance, my titles etc. All easily accessible and that's why their executive recruiters think I might be a good fit. That's my game tape. That's my resume. But that's only part of it.
But there is other information about me -- knowledge I have, methods I might employ, relationships I'll tap, investments in companies I hold, that I'm more selective to share.
Now I get to pick where I work, so the outcome I'm looking for is compensation. If I give out all the details of how I would solve problems for a company maybe they won't hire me. Maybe they hire a cheaper person and just use all my ideas.
It's all about utilizing the leverage we have, great or small, to get the best outcome we desire in each situation.
These guys were invited to the Combine. They decided to accept the invitation.
We've moved from players refusing to run to now players refusing to take medical exams and have their height taken.
The NFL had better nip this in the bud.
Moving forward, if players refuse to participate in Combine activities, then I would tell them they are not invited to attend. Give this tremendous opportunity to those who will appreciate it for what it is... an opportunity, not an entitlement.
As long as the NFL refuses to pull the franchise tag and transition tag off the table, I have no problem with players trying to manipulate what teams do or don’t get access to their measurements and medical info.
The NFLPA has nobody to blame but themselves for the FT and TT. They are the complete opposite of the MLB union - weak, fragile, and dumb.
Do you mean the rookie salary structure set-up by the NFLPA because unproven players (e.g. Sam Bradford) were getting considerably more than proven players?
These guys coming in each year weren't represented in those negotiations though. Now, they certainly don't have to play in the NFL. Just as they don't have to participate in the traditional pre-draft ceremonies.
These are all choices. The league and the PA could certainly negotiate that some participation is a requirement to be drafted.
I have no problem on any level with a player using whatever means afforded to them to help influence where they play.
Quote:
As long as the NFL refuses to pull the franchise tag and transition tag off the table, I have no problem with players trying to manipulate what teams do or don’t get access to their measurements and medical info.
The NFLPA has nobody to blame but themselves for the FT and TT. They are the complete opposite of the MLB union - weak, fragile, and dumb.
No argument there
The NFL had better nip this in the bud.
Moving forward, if players refuse to participate in Combine activities, then I would tell them they are not invited to attend. Give this tremendous opportunity to those who will appreciate it for what it is... an opportunity, not an entitlement.
What’s the NFL going to do? NFL teams aren’t just going to pass up on the next Williams or Nabers because they didn’t participate in the combine.
There’s no complaint in the NBA draft process when top picks skip out on medicals and the 5 on 5 games.
CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.
This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.
If players want to counter that by not participating in parts of the combine, than that’s the leverage they have.
You're not invited to the Combine unless you sign a contract agreeing that you will participate in the activities.
Will that impact where these players are drafted? Maybe. Maybe not.
But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.
They get the shit end of the stick before taking single snap lol. And almost all I the first few rounds shill make at least a few million without any NFL experience. You're idea of shit end of the stick is a very different perspective.
They should just decide to get a job outside of football and show those NFL owners who are out to screw them obviously
Had I been a fan of any other team, I would have criticized it like everyone else did as a bitch-ass move. It was.
At least you (and bw) are consistent. Wrong, but consistent. :)
(kidding on that last part)
CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.
This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.
Guys on their rookie contracts are always the easiest to throw aside in a negotiation, they have no seat at the table. They are also probably the only group that collectively generates surplus value.
It’s capitalism folks. Why do people champion capitalism until people they can’t relate to participate in it?
If Nabers doesn't want to have his measurables taken, go home and let's see if there is another Victor Cruz out there.
How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?
Quote:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.
Everything else is just noise
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
Be nice. They are they are channeling their inner Caepernick. Sadly. Utterly hilarious they won't get on a scale. It's behind silly. I'm also 1000 % many here have never meant a try top tier level professional athlete. It's not just about talent. Playing silly games definitely tells a prospective employer a lot. Calling it leverage is just stupid.
Quote:
But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.
How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?
Not sure how that is relevant. It's also not relevant to compare your situation with those of 22-year old football players.
Quote:
In comment 16414114 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.
Everything else is just noise
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
Be nice. They are they are channeling their inner Caepernick. Sadly. Utterly hilarious they won't get on a scale. It's behind silly. I'm also 1000 % many here have never meant a try top tier level professional athlete. It's not just about talent. Playing silly games definitely tells a prospective employer a lot. Calling it leverage is just stupid.
Stupid is not spelling Kaepernick correctly and finding away to even equate it to Kaepernick
How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?
Not sure how that is relevant.
If the working theory is that the combine is an important and crucial step in the evaluation process, akin to a job interview, wouldn't it be important for the future boss to be there?
Quote:
But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.
How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?
Not sure how that is relevant.
If the working theory is that the combine is an important and crucial step in the evaluation process, akin to a job interview, wouldn't it be important for the future boss to be there?
What GMs and coaches aren't there?
If Nabers doesn't want to have his measurables taken, go home and let's see if there is another Victor Cruz out there.
Exactly.
Quote:
SMH
Please explain
From Big Rick's thread yesterday, whenever a dissenting opinion was made, it had to be because it was an old man's comments. Total condescending BS.
Nabers not doing anything tells me he’s not that interested to show all the teams that he can be worth the investment.
Notice how JJ McCarthy answered the question about going to the Raiders. He said sure that would be amazing, as would getting drafted by any team.
Nabers is basically saying, I don’t need to do this.
Quote:
In comment 16413984 56goat said:
Quote:
SMH
Please explain
From Big Rick's thread yesterday, whenever a dissenting opinion was made, it had to be because it was an old man's comments. Total condescending BS.
Ah ok. Thanks
But given that some teams, like the 49ers for instance who don't send their coaching staff and draft well, isn't it possible the utility of the combine isn't as necessary as it once was?
And maybe both prospects and the teams know the information that's required to be shared and gathered can be done other ways.
Here's a quote from Sean McVay.
My guess is the most important thing to teams is the opportunity to sit down and speak to a bunch of these guys in one location, and not the measurables, that are easily gleaned from other sources.
They are gonna pick the guy that wants it more.
They are gonna pick the guy that wants it more.
Lol, ok.
Quote:
In comment 16413966 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )
He did say that but you took it out of context. The sentences before set it up very innocently.
Be good.
The sentences before were “it wouldn’t be a bad idea, the quarterback situation they’re going to figure it out”
Not sure how that changes any context.
I think they were referring to the fact that the interviewer brought up the Giants Qb position and that "Daniel Jones may not even be the guy". Nabers was just answering their question
The combine only benefits day 2 and 3 guys. Anyone interested in Nabers or MHJ is still going to be just as interested.
I'm guessing Nabers decided to follow Daniels' lead.
The combine only benefits day 2 and 3 guys. Anyone interested in Nabers or MHJ is still going to be just as interested.
I’m not going to be that interested in Nabers. He hasn’t earned the right to just blow this thing off completely, which is what he’s doing. Malik Nabers isn’t some massively decorated college athlete. He had one awesome season.
But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.
What GMs and coaches aren't there?
Shanahan, McVay, LaFleur, and McCarthy we're all rumored to not be attending. I'm not sure if they all ended up skipping.
But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.
What? You are proving my point. He actually did the 40. And he did the bench press. And those rumors were complete bullshit and proven to be people trying to make sure he fell in the draft so they could take him.
Nabers is choosing to do absolutely nothing.
Quote:
“They’ve worked so hard to get their opportunity in front of everybody and go out there and showcase what they can do,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t about me, it was about my teammates.”
I'm guessing Nabers decided to follow Daniels' lead.
Nabers probably wants to weigh in heavy at his pro day and run light today, that's what I think at least.
Quote:
Who had a rep for not being fully interested in football, and only did the 40 and bench pressed.
But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.
What? You are proving my point. He actually did the 40. And he did the bench press. And those rumors were complete bullshit and proven to be people trying to make sure he fell in the draft so they could take him.
Nabers is choosing to do absolutely nothing.
Oh I take back my thoughts then. He isn't doing any drills or measuring in? Interesting.
How did you get tickets? I heard it was sold out
Quote:
Who had a rep for not being fully interested in football, and only did the 40 and bench pressed.
But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.
What? You are proving my point. He actually did the 40. And he did the bench press. And those rumors were complete bullshit and proven to be people trying to make sure he fell in the draft so they could take him.
Nabers is choosing to do absolutely nothing.
So two of six drills is wanting it more?
Quote:
Didn’t show up until today. I don’t believe any of those guys were there Thursday when I was there
How did you get tickets? I heard it was sold out
Had a linebacker participating
That union they are obligated to enter has done them no favors. The rookie pay scale and parameters are disproportionately tilted towards the veteran players. It was over corrected.
Their career prospects and future earnings over the next 4 and 3 years respectively are locked. And they have little say on where they play. I don't begrudge them a bit for utilizing the tiny bit of leverage they have to influence where they end up. Especially considering where they end up then can have an outsized impact on their next contract.
Quote:
That's why Daboll is there. That's why other coaches are there. If other head coaches don't want to be there, that puts them at a competitive disadvantage. But all 32 teams have their highest front office people there, their GMs. The HCs work for the GMs in most cases.
But given that some teams, like the 49ers for instance who don't send their coaching staff and draft well, isn't it possible the utility of the combine isn't as necessary as it once was?
And maybe both prospects and the teams know the information that's required to be shared and gathered can be done other ways.
Here's a quote from Sean McVay.
Quote:
There's value in it, so I don't want it to be misunderstood that there's not, but if you said we're able to stay back, stay at home, really dive into the film and the tape, which ends up being the best indicator for how we evaluate these players – we just felt like it was more efficiently utilized in terms of our time, staying back.
My guess is the most important thing to teams is the opportunity to sit down and speak to a bunch of these guys in one location, and not the measurables, that are easily gleaned from other sources.
Sources from all five franchises liked both receivers a lot. A couple of teams had an elite grade on Nabers, saying they loved his explosive playmaking ability and game-breaking speed. Nabers is a threat to score on any reception and is very difficult for cornerbacks to keep from getting separation. Odunze is viewed as more of a size-mismatch receiver. All the teams like him, although some think there could be some pro corners who he will have issues separating from. Link - ( New Window )
And I can’t help bet see the same thing that has plagued the Giants over the years when it comes to giants drafting, happening with fans. That’s wanting choir boys over football players. Im not saying draft a Kadarius Toney (who had known issues and suspect dedication to football.) but some dudes are just football players. And that’s ok.
These guys coming in each year weren't represented in those negotiations though. Now, they certainly don't have to play in the NFL. Just as they don't have to participate in the traditional pre-draft ceremonies.
Anybody that joins a union was not represented in previous negotiations because they weren't in the union and therefore had not right to participate in negotiations and frankly the union really doesn't want some newbie negotiating, either. NFLPA is a touch on the weakside but it sure is a hell of a lot better for the players than pre-union.
As far as not participating in the combine - you are right. Either attend, or don't. Either participate or stay home. Just want to do Pro-Day, turn down the combine and don't attend. I don't have an issue with that but if you show up, do the drills unless you are recovering from an injury(or why else did you attend?)
But to decline the innocuous height/weight measurements serves no purpose - takes 5 minutes.
And BTW, I don't mind a guy going #1 not going to 32 physicals.
CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.
This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.
CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.
This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.
Stop with the CJ Stroud stuff, Jesus Christ. Let's see how good he looks next season after a year of film was acquired by opposing defenses. Cj Stroud this, CJ Stroud that. This guy is so overrated by this board.
You read the entire thread, and CJ Stroud being overrated is the conclusion you've come to?
This wouldn't be a jealousy thing, would it?
Seems like what you're describing is a situation where teams have access to all of the data they need and pull from it as needed.
Would you agree that if a player provides the necessary information in some combination over their pro day and combine, teams are getting what they need?
Quote:
It's not that they aren't participating in the combine, they are participating in a different way. The measurement data is not ignored by anyone, and neither is medical data. You don't have to be physically in person to interact with data.
Seems like what you're describing is a situation where teams have access to all of the data they need and pull from it as needed.
Would you agree that if a player provides the necessary information in some combination over their pro day and combine, teams are getting what they need?
Schools certainly have an interest in attracting attention to their pro days where they place many players on display and no doubt have a few recruits along to watch. What better way to get pro scouts and personnel decision makers than having the star player there instead of showcasing for free.
These qb's will all get measured and throw at their pro days- on the college campuses.
The NIL money and openly paying the players has changed everything. The colleges are now in competition with the NFL, and we all know how much the NFL loves competitors.
Quote:
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.
CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.
This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.
Stop with the CJ Stroud stuff, Jesus Christ. Let's see how good he looks next season after a year of film was acquired by opposing defenses. Cj Stroud this, CJ Stroud that. This guy is so overrated by this board.
You read the entire thread, and CJ Stroud being overrated is the conclusion you've come to?
This wouldn't be a jealousy thing, would it?
He clearly has very high standards for the QB position.
Quote:
“They’ve worked so hard to get their opportunity in front of everybody and go out there and showcase what they can do,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t about me, it was about my teammates.”
I'm guessing Nabers decided to follow Daniels' lead.
Quote:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )
He is right, but he can't say that about DJ. Don't trust him not to be a problem in the locker room.
Quote:
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.
CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.
This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.
Stop with the CJ Stroud stuff, Jesus Christ. Let's see how good he looks next season after a year of film was acquired by opposing defenses. Cj Stroud this, CJ Stroud that. This guy is so overrated by this board.
Stroud is certainly no Daniel Jones! Amirite?
Trashing Stroud while vehemently defending Daniel Jones is embarrassing and pathetic
Quote:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.
Everything else is just noise
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
- I think Williams is only revealing his medicals to teams he's willing to play for
- I think some players are training towards their pro day and aren't at their target weight
- I think MHJ is calling bullshit on the whole process, because it takes away from training for football
I think privately the players and teams would admit a lot of the combine is a made for TV event, and both the relevant information and best data is available by other means.
One simple development in the game today vs. 20 years ago as an example. The software that tracks in-game speed of players is extremely accurate. Teams have access to how fast a player is in real world situations and can compare that to the competition. That's exponentially more useful than a timed track race.
My guess would be the teams benefit the most from the top players being in the same location for the in-person interviews and meetings. And that it's bandwidth to do that work that's the bottleneck, not the workouts.
Quote:
In comment 16414114 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.
Everything else is just noise
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.
No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.
Fuck off and grow up.
Be nice. They are they are channeling their inner Caepernick. Sadly. Utterly hilarious they won't get on a scale. It's behind silly. I'm also 1000 % many here have never meant a try top tier level professional athlete. It's not just about talent. Playing silly games definitely tells a prospective employer a lot. Calling it leverage is just stupid.
You're not smart enough on actual football topics to make sneaking a political post in worthwhile. But you telling anyone that something is "just stupid" demonstrates a lack of self-awareness that is just stunning.
But I am curious about being "behind silly" and how one might have"meant" a top-tier athlete?
The way you torture the English language in literally every post you write makes me wonder whether you have 10 thumbs or just never allow your BAC to come back down to zero.
Little things add up and down the road they often show a much bigger problem imv.
I hope the Giants have their detectives on the case with Nabers. Got get to the bottom of the great measurement mystery.