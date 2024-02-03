for display only
Malik Nabers declined measurements at combine

Big Rick in FL : 3/2/2024 11:43 am
#LSU Wideout Malik Nabers declined to participate in measurements at the #NFL combine today. Notable development for the elite wideout prospect. #OhioState WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and #Washington WR Rome Odunze both took part in weights and measures this week.
Red flag  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 11:45 am : link
Can’t draft him
Nabers on getting drafted by the Giants  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 11:51 am : link
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that”
Nabers - ( New Window )
Jayden Daniels  
Big Rick in FL : 3/2/2024 11:52 am : link
Also declined to do measurements at the combine.
Must be hurt...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2024 11:54 am : link
It's very strenuous to step on a scale and then stand up straight to measure height. I know these athletes train very hard for this part of the Combine.

I really hope Nabers is okay moving forward...
I wonder if  
Mayo2JZ : 3/2/2024 11:57 am : link
some of these players want to avoid being drafted by certain teams, hence his comments about a QB. When has any player refused to do measurements?
RE: I wonder if  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2024 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16413974 Mayo2JZ said:
some of these players want to avoid being drafted by certain teams, hence his comments about a QB. When has any player refused to do measurements?


How can you control this when you aren’t the top pick?
These are old man comments...  
56goat : 3/2/2024 12:03 pm : link
SMH
RE: Nabers on getting drafted by the Giants  
AlwaysASpiral : 3/2/2024 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16413966 ajr2456 said:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )


He did say that but you took it out of context. The sentences before set it up very innocently.

Be good.
Maybe he lost weight or wants to put on weight  
GFAN52 : 3/2/2024 12:07 pm : link
before his pro day, otherwise it doesn't make much sense to me. I can understand not working out at the Combine, but now we are declining measurements? lol
Can you imagine that meeting with Team Nabers?  
bw in dc : 3/2/2024 12:07 pm : link
Agents/Advisors: "Okay, we've called this meeting to talk about the height and weight piece of the Combine. And what our strategy should be..."

Nabers: "What you do guys think? How much risk do I have stepping on a scale and standing up straight?"

Agents/Advisors: "Well, we're worried about the brand of the scale and the person measuring the length tends to round down. We were hoping to get the guy from Cincinnati, who has a history of rounding up..."

Nabers: "Okay. And I didn't have a good morning doing those heightening exercises. I felt tight and couldn't really extend..."

Agents/Advisors: "Okay, that settles it. We'll let the Combine organizers know...."
RE: These are old man comments...  
BigBlueShock : 3/2/2024 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16413984 56goat said:
SMH

Please explain
RE: RE: Nabers on getting drafted by the Giants  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16413990 AlwaysASpiral said:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )



He did say that but you took it out of context. The sentences before set it up very innocently.

Be good.


The sentences before were “it wouldn’t be a bad idea, the quarterback situation they’re going to figure it out”

Not sure how that changes any context.
RE: Nabers on getting drafted by the Giants  
US1 Giants : 3/2/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16413966 ajr2456 said:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )


He is right, but he can't say that about DJ. Don't trust him not to be a problem in the locker room.
RE: Nabers on getting drafted by the Giants  
BigTymer : 3/2/2024 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16413966 ajr2456 said:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )



Ok, had to listen to that clip but hears much less offensive/arrogant spoken vs. written. Kind of applaud this commentary as it makes it that much harder to justify sticking with DJ when you have top prospects commenting on strength (or lack thereof) of the QB position.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/2/2024 12:26 pm : link
Again, taking Odunze over him is not even a contest IMO
You can tell  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2024 12:27 pm : link
Nabers have some diva in him.
RE: I wonder if  
Chris in Philly : 3/2/2024 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16413974 Mayo2JZ said:
some of these players want to avoid being drafted by certain teams, hence his comments about a QB. When has any player refused to do measurements?


He was asked a very specific question that he tried to answer as generically as possible.
Ryan  
AROCK1000 : 3/2/2024 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16414029 ryanmkeane said:
Again, taking Odunze over him is not even a contest IMO

I saw Odunze make many contested catches this season....count me in!!
RE: Jayden Daniels  
Toth029 : 3/2/2024 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16413967 Big Rick in FL said:
Also declined to do measurements at the combine.


Under 200.
RE: You can tell  
Danny Kanell : 3/2/2024 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16414030 JoeyBigBlue said:
Nabers have some diva in him.


The best receivers usually do.
Me thinks players are trying to influence  
JonC : 3/2/2024 12:44 pm : link
who will draft or pass them over alot this year.
 
christian : 3/2/2024 12:45 pm : link
Not all of the tactics will stick, but I'm loving watching the old system fall apart. If rookie players are going to get the shit end of the salary stick, I have no problem with them asserting what little leverage they have in influencing where they play.
Nabers v. Odunze  
jeff57 : 3/2/2024 12:52 pm : link
In a survey of five teams, all five had Nabers graded higher and thought he would be the second receiver selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sources from all five franchises liked both receivers a lot. A couple of teams had an elite grade on Nabers, saying they loved his explosive playmaking ability and game-breaking speed. Nabers is a threat to score on any reception and is very difficult for cornerbacks to keep from getting separation. Odunze is viewed as more of a size-mismatch receiver. All the teams like him, although some think there could be some pro corners who he will have issues separating from.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Me thinks players are trying to influence  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/2/2024 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16414066 JonC said:
who will draft or pass them over alot this year.


Thats what occurred to me too. With the exception of Washington, Arizona,New Eng and Giants are pretty bad situations right now.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16414068 christian said:
Not all of the tactics will stick, but I'm loving watching the old system fall apart. If rookie players are going to get the shit end of the salary stick, I have no problem with them asserting what little leverage they have in influencing where they play.


Agreed
RE: …  
BrettNYG10 : 3/2/2024 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16414068 christian said:
Not all of the tactics will stick, but I'm loving watching the old system fall apart. If rookie players are going to get the shit end of the salary stick, I have no problem with them asserting what little leverage they have in influencing where they play.


Same.
I would  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 1:06 pm : link
pay good money to see christian go into a job interview and tell the company he wasn't going to hand them his resume out of principle.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 3/2/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16414068 christian said:
Not all of the tactics will stick, but I'm loving watching the old system fall apart. If rookie players are going to get the shit end of the salary stick, I have no problem with them asserting what little leverage they have in influencing where they play.


Do you mean the rookie salary structure set-up by the NFLPA because unproven players (e.g. Sam Bradford) were getting considerably more than proven players?

Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 1:08 pm : link
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise
RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16414114 ajr2456 said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise


Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.
RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
BrettNYG10 : 3/2/2024 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16414116 Eric from BBI said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise



Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.


Did you feel this way when Eli asked for SD not to pick him?
BrettNYG10  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 1:13 pm : link
I didn't mind it because I'm a biased Giants fan.

Had I been a fan of any other team, I would have criticized it like everyone else did as a bitch-ass move. It was.
RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
bw in dc : 3/2/2024 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16414116 Eric from BBI said:
Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.


Look, clearly you don't understand the effort it takes to step on a scale, stand up straight, and stick out your limbs to get measured.

There is months and months of training that goes into getting ready for those...
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 1:16 pm : link
is no defense for this position. None.

The Combine, Pro Days, 30 Visits, etc. were all established so all teams could acquire information to make informed decisions.

You guys are literally trying to defend this by equating this to some unfair labor practice/compensation for millionaires.

JFC.

RE: RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
bw in dc : 3/2/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16414119 BrettNYG10 said:
Did you feel this way when Eli asked for SD not to pick him?


I thought Team Eli were a bunch of cocksuckers for what they did. And Team Elway, too.

Do something first in the league before you start dictating terms...
RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16414116 Eric from BBI said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise



Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.


Are you telling me to fuck off and grow up? Or Nabers?

There’s a bunch of perfectly good reasons to wait til your pro day. LSU’s pro day is going to be in 3 weeks, maybe he wants to put some more weight on. Teams are going to be bringing him over the next couple of weeks, and he’ll get measured there.

As long as the NFL refuses to pull the franchise tag and transition tag off the table, I have no problem with players trying to manipulate what teams do or don’t get access to their measurements and medical info.
RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
jeff57 : 3/2/2024 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16414114 ajr2456 said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise


Yes, people need to lighten up. It’s a little strange, but he’ll get measured and work out.
RE: I would  
christian : 3/2/2024 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16414109 Eric from BBI said:
pay good money to see christian go into a job interview and tell the company he wasn't going to hand them his resume out of principle.

I've shared to a few folks on BBI I had the luxury of semi-retiring at age 41 last Summer. As the faits would have it, I've recently had the itch to maybe get back into the work game (I don't play golf and my toddler is driving me nuts) and I've been approached by a few companies I find interesting.

My past work profile is public knowledge. The companies I've helped lead, the performance, my titles etc. All easily accessible and that's why their executive recruiters think I might be a good fit. That's my game tape. That's my resume. But that's only part of it.

But there is other information about me -- knowledge I have, methods I might employ, relationships I'll tap, investments in companies I hold, that I'm more selective to share.

Now I get to pick where I work, so the outcome I'm looking for is compensation. If I give out all the details of how I would solve problems for a company maybe they won't hire me. Maybe they hire a cheaper person and just use all my ideas.

It's all about utilizing the leverage we have, great or small, to get the best outcome we desire in each situation.
christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 1:35 pm : link
That's a nice story.

These guys were invited to the Combine. They decided to accept the invitation.

We've moved from players refusing to run to now players refusing to take medical exams and have their height taken.

The NFL had better nip this in the bud.

Moving forward, if players refuse to participate in Combine activities, then I would tell them they are not invited to attend. Give this tremendous opportunity to those who will appreciate it for what it is... an opportunity, not an entitlement.
RE: RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
bw in dc : 3/2/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16414135 ajr2456 said:
As long as the NFL refuses to pull the franchise tag and transition tag off the table, I have no problem with players trying to manipulate what teams do or don’t get access to their measurements and medical info.


The NFLPA has nobody to blame but themselves for the FT and TT. They are the complete opposite of the MLB union - weak, fragile, and dumb.
What the hell  
k2tampa : 3/2/2024 1:37 pm : link
Is wrong with these people. It's the most important job interview you will have in your life.
...  
christian : 3/2/2024 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16414113 bw in dc said:
Not all of the tactics will stick, but I'm loving watching the old system fall apart. If rookie players are going to get the shit end of the salary stick, I have no problem with them asserting what little leverage they have in influencing where they play.

Do you mean the rookie salary structure set-up by the NFLPA because unproven players (e.g. Sam Bradford) were getting considerably more than proven players?


These guys coming in each year weren't represented in those negotiations though. Now, they certainly don't have to play in the NFL. Just as they don't have to participate in the traditional pre-draft ceremonies.

These are all choices. The league and the PA could certainly negotiate that some participation is a requirement to be drafted.

I have no problem on any level with a player using whatever means afforded to them to help influence where they play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16414167 bw in dc said:
As long as the NFL refuses to pull the franchise tag and transition tag off the table, I have no problem with players trying to manipulate what teams do or don’t get access to their measurements and medical info.



The NFLPA has nobody to blame but themselves for the FT and TT. They are the complete opposite of the MLB union - weak, fragile, and dumb.


No argument there
RE: christian  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16414165 Eric from BBI said:
The NFL had better nip this in the bud.

Moving forward, if players refuse to participate in Combine activities, then I would tell them they are not invited to attend. Give this tremendous opportunity to those who will appreciate it for what it is... an opportunity, not an entitlement.


What’s the NFL going to do? NFL teams aren’t just going to pass up on the next Williams or Nabers because they didn’t participate in the combine.

There’s no complaint in the NBA draft process when top picks skip out on medicals and the 5 on 5 games.
...  
christian : 3/2/2024 1:47 pm : link
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.

CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.

This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.

The franchise tag potentially keeps  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 1:51 pm : link
Some good players from getting a long term second contract until age 29, leaving what maybe 3-4 years left in their career.

If players want to counter that by not participating in parts of the combine, than that’s the leverage they have.
ajr2456  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 1:51 pm : link
What's the NFL going to do?

You're not invited to the Combine unless you sign a contract agreeing that you will participate in the activities.

Will that impact where these players are drafted? Maybe. Maybe not.

But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.

RE: …  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/2/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16414068 christian said:
Not all of the tactics will stick, but I'm loving watching the old system fall apart. If rookie players are going to get the shit end of the salary stick, I have no problem with them asserting what little leverage they have in influencing where they play.


They get the shit end of the stick before taking single snap lol. And almost all I the first few rounds shill make at least a few million without any NFL experience. You're idea of shit end of the stick is a very different perspective.

They should just decide to get a job outside of football and show those NFL owners who are out to screw them obviously
RE: BrettNYG10  
BrettNYG10 : 3/2/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16414121 Eric from BBI said:
I didn't mind it because I'm a biased Giants fan.

Had I been a fan of any other team, I would have criticized it like everyone else did as a bitch-ass move. It was.


At least you (and bw) are consistent. Wrong, but consistent. :)

(kidding on that last part)
Whose time is it wasting?  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 1:53 pm : link
Is your weekend ruined because Nabers didn’t get weighed? If anything the combine itself is a waste of time, everything gets repeated dozens of times over the next month and a half.
RE: ...  
BrettNYG10 : 3/2/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16414192 christian said:
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.

CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.

This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.


Guys on their rookie contracts are always the easiest to throw aside in a negotiation, they have no seat at the table. They are also probably the only group that collectively generates surplus value.
Don’t prospects typically avoid the parts of the combine  
Jaenyg : 3/2/2024 1:54 pm : link
That could potentially hurt them and willingly participate in the drills they excel at? I’m guessing that Nabers’s height/weight is not impressive and not the measurements he wants to make easily public whereas he will have no problem running a 3 cone (just an example, not saying he will).

It’s capitalism folks. Why do people champion capitalism until people they can’t relate to participate in it?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 1:57 pm : link
Every year, there is an extensive list of prospects who were snubbed... guys who wanted to go the Combine but were not invited.

If Nabers doesn't want to have his measurables taken, go home and let's see if there is another Victor Cruz out there.
...  
christian : 3/2/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16414199 Eric from BBI said:
But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.


How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?
RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/2/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16414116 Eric from BBI said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise



Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.


Be nice. They are they are channeling their inner Caepernick. Sadly. Utterly hilarious they won't get on a scale. It's behind silly. I'm also 1000 % many here have never meant a try top tier level professional athlete. It's not just about talent. Playing silly games definitely tells a prospective employer a lot. Calling it leverage is just stupid.


On the scouting reports, just knock off 2 inches and 10 lbs  
Ivan15 : 3/2/2024 1:59 pm : link
And then draft him based on how he looks on tape.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16414214 christian said:
But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.



How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?


Not sure how that is relevant. It's also not relevant to compare your situation with those of 22-year old football players.


RE: RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16414215 LauderdaleMatty said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise



Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.



Be nice. They are they are channeling their inner Caepernick. Sadly. Utterly hilarious they won't get on a scale. It's behind silly. I'm also 1000 % many here have never meant a try top tier level professional athlete. It's not just about talent. Playing silly games definitely tells a prospective employer a lot. Calling it leverage is just stupid.



Stupid is not spelling Kaepernick correctly and finding away to even equate it to Kaepernick
...  
christian : 3/2/2024 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16414227 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.

How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?

Not sure how that is relevant.


If the working theory is that the combine is an important and crucial step in the evaluation process, akin to a job interview, wouldn't it be important for the future boss to be there?
christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2024 2:09 pm : link
That's why Daboll is there. That's why other coaches are there. If other head coaches don't want to be there, that puts them at a competitive disadvantage. But all 32 teams have their highest front office people there, their GMs. The HCs work for the GMs in most cases.

Imo he is probably lighter on weight right now  
BleedBlue46 : 3/2/2024 2:14 pm : link
And wants his best 40 time and explosive numbers possible. Then he will weigh in at pro day heavy. I am surprised Jayden Daniels didn't do measurements and isn't running 40, maybe he could slide to 3? I'd trade whatever it took to move up to 3 for who I and many others consider to be the best QB in the draft.
RE: ...  
k2tampa : 3/2/2024 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16414232 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16414227 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


But don't waste my time. Give the slot to someone else who will take advantage of the opportunity.

How do you feel about the growing number of head coaches who don't attend?

Not sure how that is relevant.



If the working theory is that the combine is an important and crucial step in the evaluation process, akin to a job interview, wouldn't it be important for the future boss to be there?


What GMs and coaches aren't there?
RE: ...  
k2tampa : 3/2/2024 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16414213 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Every year, there is an extensive list of prospects who were snubbed... guys who wanted to go the Combine but were not invited.

If Nabers doesn't want to have his measurables taken, go home and let's see if there is another Victor Cruz out there.


Exactly.
RE: RE: These are old man comments...  
56goat : 3/2/2024 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16413997 BigBlueShock said:
SMH


Please explain


From Big Rick's thread yesterday, whenever a dissenting opinion was made, it had to be because it was an old man's comments. Total condescending BS.
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/2/2024 2:26 pm : link
Odunze was asked why he wanted to do everything at the combine. His response? To show all 32 teams that he can be the best receiver in the class.

Nabers not doing anything tells me he’s not that interested to show all the teams that he can be worth the investment.

Notice how JJ McCarthy answered the question about going to the Raiders. He said sure that would be amazing, as would getting drafted by any team.

Nabers is basically saying, I don’t need to do this.
RE: RE: RE: These are old man comments...  
BigBlueShock : 3/2/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16414252 56goat said:
SMH


Please explain



From Big Rick's thread yesterday, whenever a dissenting opinion was made, it had to be because it was an old man's comments. Total condescending BS.

Ah ok. Thanks
RE: christian  
christian : 3/2/2024 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16414238 Eric from BBI said:
That's why Daboll is there. That's why other coaches are there. If other head coaches don't want to be there, that puts them at a competitive disadvantage. But all 32 teams have their highest front office people there, their GMs. The HCs work for the GMs in most cases.

But given that some teams, like the 49ers for instance who don't send their coaching staff and draft well, isn't it possible the utility of the combine isn't as necessary as it once was?

And maybe both prospects and the teams know the information that's required to be shared and gathered can be done other ways.

Here's a quote from Sean McVay.

There's value in it, so I don't want it to be misunderstood that there's not, but if you said we're able to stay back, stay at home, really dive into the film and the tape, which ends up being the best indicator for how we evaluate these players – we just felt like it was more efficiently utilized in terms of our time, staying back.

My guess is the most important thing to teams is the opportunity to sit down and speak to a bunch of these guys in one location, and not the measurables, that are easily gleaned from other sources.
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/2/2024 2:29 pm : link
If there’s one thing about Daboll and Schoen is that they really don’t care about whether someone is slightly a better athlete than the other guy.

They are gonna pick the guy that wants it more.
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/2/2024 2:30 pm : link
I’ll also say this. Marvin Harrison Jr should not be given a free pass for his lack of interest in this either.
RE: ….  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16414258 ryanmkeane said:
If there’s one thing about Daboll and Schoen is that they really don’t care about whether someone is slightly a better athlete than the other guy.

They are gonna pick the guy that wants it more.


Lol, ok.
RE: RE: RE: Nabers on getting drafted by the Giants  
Chocco : 3/2/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16414000 ajr2456 said:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )



He did say that but you took it out of context. The sentences before set it up very innocently.

Be good.



The sentences before were “it wouldn’t be a bad idea, the quarterback situation they’re going to figure it out”

Not sure how that changes any context.

I think they were referring to the fact that the interviewer brought up the Giants Qb position and that "Daniel Jones may not even be the guy". Nabers was just answering their question
If you put every NFL coach and GM  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 2:32 pm : link
Off the record a majority would probably tell you it’s mainly for TV dollars for the NFL now.

The combine only benefits day 2 and 3 guys. Anyone interested in Nabers or MHJ is still going to be just as interested.
Daniels said that he declined to be measured to motivate nfl teams to  
Ira : 3/2/2024 2:33 pm : link
pay more attention to his pro day and thereby help lesser LSU prospects.

“They’ve worked so hard to get their opportunity in front of everybody and go out there and showcase what they can do,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t about me, it was about my teammates.”


I'm guessing Nabers decided to follow Daniels' lead.
RE: If you put every NFL coach and GM  
ryanmkeane : 3/2/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16414264 ajr2456 said:
Off the record a majority would probably tell you it’s mainly for TV dollars for the NFL now.

The combine only benefits day 2 and 3 guys. Anyone interested in Nabers or MHJ is still going to be just as interested.

I’m not going to be that interested in Nabers. He hasn’t earned the right to just blow this thing off completely, which is what he’s doing. Malik Nabers isn’t some massively decorated college athlete. He had one awesome season.
Joe Schoen took Kayvon  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 2:34 pm : link
Who had a rep for not being fully interested in football, and only did the 40 and bench pressed.

But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.
...  
christian : 3/2/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16414249 k2tampa said:
If the working theory is that the combine is an important and crucial step in the evaluation process, akin to a job interview, wouldn't it be important for the future boss to be there?

What GMs and coaches aren't there?


Shanahan, McVay, LaFleur, and McCarthy we're all rumored to not be attending. I'm not sure if they all ended up skipping.
Salah  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 2:37 pm : link
Didn’t show up until today. I don’t believe any of those guys were there Thursday when I was there
RE: Joe Schoen took Kayvon  
ryanmkeane : 3/2/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16414269 ajr2456 said:
Who had a rep for not being fully interested in football, and only did the 40 and bench pressed.

But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.

What? You are proving my point. He actually did the 40. And he did the bench press. And those rumors were complete bullshit and proven to be people trying to make sure he fell in the draft so they could take him.

Nabers is choosing to do absolutely nothing.
RE: Daniels said that he declined to be measured to motivate nfl teams to  
BleedBlue46 : 3/2/2024 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16414266 Ira said:
“They’ve worked so hard to get their opportunity in front of everybody and go out there and showcase what they can do,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t about me, it was about my teammates.”




I'm guessing Nabers decided to follow Daniels' lead.


Nabers probably wants to weigh in heavy at his pro day and run light today, that's what I think at least.
RE: RE: Joe Schoen took Kayvon  
BleedBlue46 : 3/2/2024 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16414276 ryanmkeane said:
Who had a rep for not being fully interested in football, and only did the 40 and bench pressed.

But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.


What? You are proving my point. He actually did the 40. And he did the bench press. And those rumors were complete bullshit and proven to be people trying to make sure he fell in the draft so they could take him.

Nabers is choosing to do absolutely nothing.


Oh I take back my thoughts then. He isn't doing any drills or measuring in? Interesting.
RE: Salah  
ghost718 : 3/2/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16414271 ajr2456 said:
Didn’t show up until today. I don’t believe any of those guys were there Thursday when I was there


How did you get tickets? I heard it was sold out
RE: RE: Joe Schoen took Kayvon  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16414276 ryanmkeane said:
Who had a rep for not being fully interested in football, and only did the 40 and bench pressed.

But sure he’s “going to take the players that want it more”. Holy confirmation bias.


What? You are proving my point. He actually did the 40. And he did the bench press. And those rumors were complete bullshit and proven to be people trying to make sure he fell in the draft so they could take him.

Nabers is choosing to do absolutely nothing.


So two of six drills is wanting it more?
RE: RE: Salah  
ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16414283 ghost718 said:
Didn’t show up until today. I don’t believe any of those guys were there Thursday when I was there



How did you get tickets? I heard it was sold out



Had a linebacker participating
 
christian : 3/2/2024 2:50 pm : link
No one is forcing a college prospect to play in the NFL, but once they are drafted they are obligated to pay union dues at 30K a year.

That union they are obligated to enter has done them no favors. The rookie pay scale and parameters are disproportionately tilted towards the veteran players. It was over corrected.

Their career prospects and future earnings over the next 4 and 3 years respectively are locked. And they have little say on where they play. I don't begrudge them a bit for utilizing the tiny bit of leverage they have to influence where they end up. Especially considering where they end up then can have an outsized impact on their next contract.
 
christian : 3/2/2024 2:54 pm : link
And if the combine is a purity test for want, respect, and appreciation for the opportunity to play in the NFL as an employee, maybe having all the coaches show up isn't too much to ask from the employer side.
RE: RE: christian  
UberAlias : 3/2/2024 10:02 pm : link
In comment 16414257 christian said:
But given that some teams, like the 49ers for instance who don't send their coaching staff and draft well, isn't it possible the utility of the combine isn't as necessary as it once was?

And maybe both prospects and the teams know the information that's required to be shared and gathered can be done other ways.

There's value in it, so I don't want it to be misunderstood that there's not, but if you said we're able to stay back, stay at home, really dive into the film and the tape, which ends up being the best indicator for how we evaluate these players – we just felt like it was more efficiently utilized in terms of our time, staying back.


My guess is the most important thing to teams is the opportunity to sit down and speak to a bunch of these guys in one location, and not the measurables, that are easily gleaned from other sources.
The ones who don't go still watch. They don't go in person because they see it as advantage to have computer, film, etc at disposal while they watch. Measurables and medicals are extremely important but you still have access to all of that whether you attend or not. And they attend all the interviews. It's not that they aren't participating in the combine, they are participating in a different way. The measurement data is not ignored by anyone, and neither is medical data. You don't have to be physically in person to interact with data.
RE: Nabers v. Odunze  
GoDeep13 : 3/3/2024 1:19 am : link
In comment 16414078 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In a survey of five teams, all five had Nabers graded higher and thought he would be the second receiver selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sources from all five franchises liked both receivers a lot. A couple of teams had an elite grade on Nabers, saying they loved his explosive playmaking ability and game-breaking speed. Nabers is a threat to score on any reception and is very difficult for cornerbacks to keep from getting separation. Odunze is viewed as more of a size-mismatch receiver. All the teams like him, although some think there could be some pro corners who he will have issues separating from. Link - ( New Window )
As it should be. I rarely get really annoyed with scouting takes. But the Odunze over Nabers one is one that particularly annoys me. Odunze is gonna be a good player. That being said, he isn’t as good as Nabers. Nabers has the right to have his name in the WR1 conversation with MHJ. Odunze is good, but he’s not as versatile or explosive as Nabers is.

And I can’t help bet see the same thing that has plagued the Giants over the years when it comes to giants drafting, happening with fans. That’s wanting choir boys over football players. Im not saying draft a Kadarius Toney (who had known issues and suspect dedication to football.) but some dudes are just football players. And that’s ok.
RE: ...  
section125 : 3/3/2024 3:44 am : link
In comment 16414171 christian said:
These guys coming in each year weren't represented in those negotiations though. Now, they certainly don't have to play in the NFL. Just as they don't have to participate in the traditional pre-draft ceremonies.


Anybody that joins a union was not represented in previous negotiations because they weren't in the union and therefore had not right to participate in negotiations and frankly the union really doesn't want some newbie negotiating, either. NFLPA is a touch on the weakside but it sure is a hell of a lot better for the players than pre-union.

As far as not participating in the combine - you are right. Either attend, or don't. Either participate or stay home. Just want to do Pro-Day, turn down the combine and don't attend. I don't have an issue with that but if you show up, do the drills unless you are recovering from an injury(or why else did you attend?)

But to decline the innocuous height/weight measurements serves no purpose - takes 5 minutes.
And BTW, I don't mind a guy going #1 not going to 32 physicals.
RE: ...  
Eightshamrocks : 3/3/2024 6:34 am : link
In comment 16414192 christian said:
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.

CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.

This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.
Stop with the CJ Stroud stuff, Jesus Christ. Let's see how good he looks next season after a year of film was acquired by opposing defenses. Cj Stroud this, CJ Stroud that. This guy is so overrated by this board.
...  
christian : 3/3/2024 7:38 am : link
In comment 16414832 Eightshamrocks said:
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.

CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.

This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.

Stop with the CJ Stroud stuff, Jesus Christ. Let's see how good he looks next season after a year of film was acquired by opposing defenses. Cj Stroud this, CJ Stroud that. This guy is so overrated by this board.


You read the entire thread, and CJ Stroud being overrated is the conclusion you've come to?

This wouldn't be a jealousy thing, would it?
...  
christian : 3/3/2024 8:01 am : link
In comment 16414752 UberAlias said:
It's not that they aren't participating in the combine, they are participating in a different way. The measurement data is not ignored by anyone, and neither is medical data. You don't have to be physically in person to interact with data.


Seems like what you're describing is a situation where teams have access to all of the data they need and pull from it as needed.

Would you agree that if a player provides the necessary information in some combination over their pro day and combine, teams are getting what they need?
RE: ...  
UberAlias : 3/3/2024 9:31 am : link
In comment 16414858 christian said:
Seems like what you're describing is a situation where teams have access to all of the data they need and pull from it as needed.

Would you agree that if a player provides the necessary information in some combination over their pro day and combine, teams are getting what they need?
Yes, for measurements (height, weight, arm length, etc.) this is true. I don't know how the controls or oversight work in pro day compared to combine, but I'll assume quality f measurement is comparable. Now 40 time if he does that is where it gets more subjective. The player's weight can also change and I suspect that could be a factor in the decision here (wanting to add some weight and still be able to show that speed isn't compromised). But it all feels a bit of wanting to work the system. Players refuse to participate in drills all the time and for various reasons (sometimes injuries, sometimes see it as something that could only hurt their stock, etc.) But refusing measurements kind of begs the question of why?
NIL  
HomerJones45 : 3/3/2024 9:47 am : link
no one knows what is in the NIL contracts for these players.

Schools certainly have an interest in attracting attention to their pro days where they place many players on display and no doubt have a few recruits along to watch. What better way to get pro scouts and personnel decision makers than having the star player there instead of showcasing for free.

These qb's will all get measured and throw at their pro days- on the college campuses.

The NIL money and openly paying the players has changed everything. The colleges are now in competition with the NFL, and we all know how much the NFL loves competitors.
RE: ...  
BrettNYG10 : 3/3/2024 9:51 am : link
In comment 16414849 christian said:
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.

CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.

This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.

Stop with the CJ Stroud stuff, Jesus Christ. Let's see how good he looks next season after a year of film was acquired by opposing defenses. Cj Stroud this, CJ Stroud that. This guy is so overrated by this board.



You read the entire thread, and CJ Stroud being overrated is the conclusion you've come to?

This wouldn't be a jealousy thing, would it?


He clearly has very high standards for the QB position.
RE: Daniels said that he declined to be measured to motivate nfl teams to  
HomerJones45 : 3/3/2024 9:51 am : link
In comment 16414266 Ira said:
“They’ve worked so hard to get their opportunity in front of everybody and go out there and showcase what they can do,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t about me, it was about my teammates.”




I'm guessing Nabers decided to follow Daniels' lead.
I'm guessing there is a provision in their NIL contracts.
RE: RE: Nabers on getting drafted by the Giants  
HomerJones45 : 3/3/2024 9:53 am : link
In comment 16414012 US1 Giants said:
“When bringing in a caliber receiver like me they’re going to want to get me the ball, I’m sure they’re gonna wanna have a quarterback that can do that” Nabers - ( New Window )



He is right, but he can't say that about DJ. Don't trust him not to be a problem in the locker room.
Why? You think it is some sort of state secret?
RE: RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 3/3/2024 9:53 am : link
In comment 16414832 Eightshamrocks said:
The NFLPA absolutely betrayed their future members with the parameters of the rookie scale.

CJ Stroud will make a maximum of ~27M in cash in his first three years, while Daniel Jones makes 36M in new cash next year.

This is a major reason why players entering the league are exerting their leverage to at least play somewhere they want.


Stop with the CJ Stroud stuff, Jesus Christ. Let's see how good he looks next season after a year of film was acquired by opposing defenses. Cj Stroud this, CJ Stroud that. This guy is so overrated by this board.

Stroud is certainly no Daniel Jones! Amirite?

Trashing Stroud while vehemently defending Daniel Jones is embarrassing and pathetic
RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
HomerJones45 : 3/3/2024 9:54 am : link
In comment 16414116 Eric from BBI said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise



Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.
Dollars, Eric, it's always the dollars.
 
christian : 3/3/2024 9:57 am : link
I think there are a number of reasons players are withholding their information:

- I think Williams is only revealing his medicals to teams he's willing to play for

- I think some players are training towards their pro day and aren't at their target weight

- I think MHJ is calling bullshit on the whole process, because it takes away from training for football

I think privately the players and teams would admit a lot of the combine is a made for TV event, and both the relevant information and best data is available by other means.

One simple development in the game today vs. 20 years ago as an example. The software that tracks in-game speed of players is extremely accurate. Teams have access to how fast a player is in real world situations and can compare that to the competition. That's exponentially more useful than a timed track race.
 
christian : 3/3/2024 10:00 am : link
HJ45 is also correct. Another factor is shifting eyeballs and ratings to pro days.
I don’t have an issue with players skipping things  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2024 10:01 am : link
but I’d like them to pull out entirely and give the spot to someone else. It’s not NFL vs Players for me it’s players vs players and its really shitty for the bottom half players who could have used the stage to get a life changing opportunity.
RE: I don’t have an issue with players skipping things  
christian : 3/3/2024 10:07 am : link
In comment 16414986 UConn4523 said:
but I’d like them to pull out entirely and give the spot to someone else. It’s not NFL vs Players for me it’s players vs players and its really shitty for the bottom half players who could have used the stage to get a life changing opportunity.


My guess would be the teams benefit the most from the top players being in the same location for the in-person interviews and meetings. And that it's bandwidth to do that work that's the bottleneck, not the workouts.
RE: RE: RE: Except this isn’t a 9-5 job  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/3/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16414215 LauderdaleMatty said:
The resume is the tape. Teams will measure him when they bring him in, and he’ll get measured at his pro day.

Everything else is just noise



Why would he accept getting measured at his pro day but not the Combine? That makes no sense.

No, this isn't a 9-5 job. It's a game where 22 year olds are about to be paid millions of dollars. And you guys are acting like they are slaves.

Fuck off and grow up.



Be nice. They are they are channeling their inner Caepernick. Sadly. Utterly hilarious they won't get on a scale. It's behind silly. I'm also 1000 % many here have never meant a try top tier level professional athlete. It's not just about talent. Playing silly games definitely tells a prospective employer a lot. Calling it leverage is just stupid.


You're not smart enough on actual football topics to make sneaking a political post in worthwhile. But you telling anyone that something is "just stupid" demonstrates a lack of self-awareness that is just stunning.

But I am curious about being "behind silly" and how one might have"meant" a top-tier athlete?

The way you torture the English language in literally every post you write makes me wonder whether you have 10 thumbs or just never allow your BAC to come back down to zero.
It's not uncommon for measurements to differ from event to event...  
Milton : 3/3/2024 11:36 am : link
I've seen cases where height, wingspan, arm length, and even hand size differed by as much as a 1/4 inch between the senior bowl and the combine. It'll be more of a red flag if he isn't measured at his pro day. With the debate raging between Odunze and Nabers for WR2 after MHJ, it's understandable that Odunze would revel in being measured while Nabers would put it off to a later date when the comparison between the two isn't so immediate. And as for running the 40, if that's your strong suit, you don't want to run it at an event where the big story is sure to be Worthy's time no matter how well you do. As long as a prospect submits to all relevant measurements and performs all relevant drills at his pro day, I don't consider it a red flag that he foregoes it at the combine.
Might not be a big  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/3/2024 2:38 pm : link
deal but something the Giants should look into. Saying it doesn't mean anything without other information is pretty stupid.

Little things add up and down the road they often show a much bigger problem imv.



There’s a ton of guys on here that love Nabers  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/3/2024 10:11 pm : link
But I haven’t seen anyone state that he is a better prospect than Marvin Harrison Jr. They get mad when you have Odunze over Nabers, but won’t dare say he’s a better prospect than Harrison Jr. News flash, there isn’t a big drop off with the top 3 receivers in this draft.
...  
christian : 3/3/2024 10:16 pm : link
I think all three are close and will be very good NFL players.

I hope the Giants have their detectives on the case with Nabers. Got get to the bottom of the great measurement mystery.
