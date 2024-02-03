Raanan: Giants most active in FA guard and edge rusher

I loved him as a prospect, but he would only be available via trade? Aubrey Huff and Mike Onwenu would be amazing if we could swing it. I'd forego signing Saquon if he wouldn't be reasonable and use that money toward Huff and Onwenu then draft someone like Jaylen Wright in round 3 or 4.
but maybe he'll be better in a more traditional 34 OLB role.
I think its beyond foolish counting on anything from him next year and I would probably trade him for whatever pick I can get for him. He could put up 15 sacks and I wouldn't resign him, best ability is availability and I don't see him outgrowing the injury bug.
I think they'll spend bigger than Raanan suggests...
Obviously fixing the offensive line is a priority. See them signing a quality starting guard (maybe $8M range).
I don't know who will be available, but I would hope they can add someone worth closer to $12M/year (give or take). I know it's the guard position, but still, a good guard (not already at the end of his prime) is easily worth north of $10M. They need to target the best guard available.
As for the edge rusher market, that will be far more competitive and a helluva lot pricier.
RE: I think they'll spend bigger than Raanan suggests...
Agreed. Go get Onwenu for 11-13m per. He's young and on an upswing trajectory in his play. Could be a solid part of our line for 4-6 years.
injuries were a problem for most of his career. Bulked up last year and not sure the gain was worth it. Bottom line, he will not re-signed.
Have to take a look and see which edges are available. Reddick is out there, but I don't see that as the direction they'll go in.
Can't count on Ojulari. I'm curious who they add here.
When a DC only plays 2 d-linemen on first down, he isn’t dedicated to stopping the run. He is giving up on the run, and giving the offense time to pass.
Funny. The Giants kind of sucked against the run w Wink IMO. No idea why. But let's hope Bowen is more Spags than Betcher
His rookie year was a down year?
As for the edge rusher market, that will be far more competitive and a helluva lot pricier.
Agreed. Go get Onwenu for 11-13m per. He's young and on an upswing trajectory in his play. Could be a solid part of our line for 4-6 years.
i would take the over on 60m total deal value all day. might even get over 75m.
mcglinchey got 87m last year.
lindstrom hit 105m last year pre-open market as a guard.
onwenu is going to give some people sticker shock. if he's the right guy he may be worth it though.
I would do it. We need 2 guards, spend big on Onwenu and draft another in rd 2 or 3.
Onwenu playing RG and a better ol coach could be the best possible ways to help Evan Neal step up at RT too.
Have to take a look and see which edges are available. Reddick is out there, but I don't see that as the direction they'll go in.