Raanan: Giants most active in FA guard and edge rusher

ajr2456 : 3/2/2024 12:28 pm
Bowen  
Toth029 : 3/2/2024 12:36 pm : link
Values the pass rush over the run. A different philosophy in his scheme than Wink who tried to have run stoppers out front.

Can't count on Ojulari. I'm curious who they add here.
I'm watching Rousseau  
JonC : 3/2/2024 12:38 pm : link
christian : 3/2/2024 12:40 pm : link
8M isn't getting a high end OG.
Jonathan Greenard from Houston  
Go Terps : 3/2/2024 12:42 pm : link
Denico Autry is up there is age...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2024 12:47 pm : link
but JFC he just gets better and better. Might get a good one-year deal for him.
RE: Bowen  
Ivan15 : 3/2/2024 1:04 pm : link
When a DC only plays 2 d-linemen on first down, he isn’t dedicated to stopping the run. He is giving up on the run, and giving the offense time to pass.
RE: I'm watching Rousseau  
ColHowPepper : 3/2/2024 1:28 pm : link
Jon, isn't he under contract with Bills for '24 at a very reasonable cost and still with a 5th yr option ahead? I'd like him, a lot of interest here coming out of york U
well, you know, the U  
ColHowPepper : 3/2/2024 1:29 pm : link
RE: Bowen  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/2/2024 1:31 pm : link
Funny. The Giants kind of sucked against the run w Wink IMO. No idea why. But let's hope Bowen is more Spags than Betcher
“Azeez Ojulari is coming off a down year”  
JohnB : 3/2/2024 1:37 pm : link
He’s never had anything BUT a down year. That’s his normal output. A true down year for him is if he’s on IR for every game
Ojulari sucked under Wink  
mittenedman : 3/2/2024 1:42 pm : link
but maybe he'll be better in a more traditional 34 OLB role.
Duh.  
David B. : 3/2/2024 1:59 pm : link
That's what they should be looking for. That said, I don't see them doing much better than more Glowinski/Feliciano band-aid type OGs.
RE: I'm watching Rousseau  
BleedBlue46 : 3/2/2024 2:05 pm : link
I loved him as a prospect, but he would only be available via trade? Aubrey Huff and Mike Onwenu would be amazing if we could swing it. I'd forego signing Saquon if he wouldn't be reasonable and use that money toward Huff and Onwenu then draft someone like Jaylen Wright in round 3 or 4.
RE: “Azeez Ojulari is coming off a down year”  
Mbavaro : 3/2/2024 2:07 pm : link
His rookie year was a down year?
RE: Ojulari sucked under Wink  
GiantGrit : 3/2/2024 2:42 pm : link
I think its beyond foolish counting on anything from him next year and I would probably trade him for whatever pick I can get for him. He could put up 15 sacks and I wouldn't resign him, best ability is availability and I don't see him outgrowing the injury bug.
I think they'll spend bigger than Raanan suggests...  
Milton : 3/2/2024 2:44 pm : link
Obviously fixing the offensive line is a priority. See them signing a quality starting guard (maybe $8M range).
I don't know who will be available, but I would hope they can add someone worth closer to $12M/year (give or take). I know it's the guard position, but still, a good guard (not already at the end of his prime) is easily worth north of $10M. They need to target the best guard available.

As for the edge rusher market, that will be far more competitive and a helluva lot pricier.
RE: I think they'll spend bigger than Raanan suggests...  
BleedBlue46 : 3/2/2024 2:46 pm : link
Agreed. Go get Onwenu for 11-13m per. He's young and on an upswing trajectory in his play. Could be a solid part of our line for 4-6 years.
...  
christian : 3/2/2024 3:05 pm : link
Spotrac projects Onwenu's value at 13.6M AAV, but I won't be surprised if he gets 15M.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2024 3:26 pm : link
i would take the over on 60m total deal value all day. might even get over 75m.

mcglinchey got 87m last year.
lindstrom hit 105m last year pre-open market as a guard.

onwenu is going to give some people sticker shock. if he's the right guy he may be worth it though.
RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 3/2/2024 3:35 pm : link
I would do it. We need 2 guards, spend big on Onwenu and draft another in rd 2 or 3.
 
christian : 3/2/2024 3:36 pm : link
No argument from me there. The hit-the-ground-running IOL are in demand. I think he'll get swiped up during the tampering period like Thuney did.
RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 3/2/2024 3:39 pm : link
Onwenu playing RG and a better ol coach could be the best possible ways to help Evan Neal step up at RT too.
 
christian : 3/2/2024 3:43 pm : link
I agree. Ben Bredeson getting rag dolled on the regular certainly didn't help. But Neal can be bad all by himself.
I thought Rousseau was a UFA  
JonC : 3/2/2024 5:52 pm : link
It might be Floyd, tho.
RE: I thought Rousseau was a UFA  
Milton : 3/2/2024 6:59 pm : link
It might be Floyd, tho.
Yeah, and while it may not be the warm and fuzzy thing to say, Floyd has been refreshingly honest about following the money...
"It's a business. I'm gonna go wherever my agent feels like we get the most money from," Floyd said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.
Ojulari  
bc4life : 3/3/2024 9:24 am : link
injuries were a problem for most of his career. Bulked up last year and not sure the gain was worth it. Bottom line, he will not re-signed.

Have to take a look and see which edges are available. Reddick is out there, but I don't see that as the direction they'll go in.
