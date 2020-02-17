Giants not franchising Barkley

And a clue that the QB stuff being reported is not “smoke”. It appears Schoen and Daboll have come to the realization they need to pull a U-turn and early indications are they’ve gotten John Mara on board. Or then again, maybe Mara never stood in their way as much as people have speculated.
He is a running back with a lot of carries and some injuries under his belt. He is most certainly not on the upswing and likely on the downside of his career. Buyer beware on a second contract for Barkley.
And a clue that the QB stuff being reported is not “smoke”. It appears Schoen and Daboll have come to the realization they need to pull a U-turn and early indications are they’ve gotten John Mara on board. Or then again, maybe Mara never stood in their way as much as people have speculated.
If you are going with a rookie QB wouldn't you want him to have your 1 playmaker to help out?
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
And a clue that the QB stuff being reported is not “smoke”. It appears Schoen and Daboll have come to the realization they need to pull a U-turn and early indications are they’ve gotten John Mara on board. Or then again, maybe Mara never stood in their way as much as people have speculated.
If you are going with a rookie QB wouldn't you want him to have your 1 playmaker to help out?
Barkley is a shell of himself and injury prone. The FA RB market is stacked with talent. We will be able to replace him on the cheap and supplement that in the draft.
because the running back market sucks; it's doubtful another team will blow him away with a big money offer; there are other really good backs available (Henry, Jacobs); he's still a fan favorite (well, maybe not here) which provides additional financial opportunity in NY market; he probably still wants to be here if money is at least somewhat comparable.
i'd say he was very good here despite playing for a bad team.
I am going to just shut up all off-season and wait until the finished product is in camp, this summer. IF they want to move on from good players (Bark and McK, notably) so be it, I assume they will replace these players adequately.
It's true, they lost with Barkley they can lose without him too. I just don't want to lose anymore. Don't care who plays RB as long as he's good.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
We'll see.
If the Giants really care about Jones and Barkley then maybe they should let them both go instead of "keep screwing with them".
Seems like the end of the road for him here. Wish him well in the future.
.
Yep, preaching to the choir, said the same thing about Adoree Jackson as well, no way they are bringing him back. I said last year, no way they will tag Barkley again, my instincts told me so, nothing else.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
We'll see.
If the Giants really care about Jones and Barkley then maybe they should let them both go instead of "keep screwing with them".
Ha! that is a good point! Get rid of them so we can finally stop screwing them up!
The guy was a top player for us an gave everything. He has played 43 of the last 51 games, and has played 13+ games every season except his injury one. The guy has been a warrior, and he never complained even though we had no passing attack and a really weak OL. He was the whole offense, and the defense knew this so they keyed on everything he did. He took a beating.
Letting him go *may* be the right thing for the Giants, but I think we should be thanking him for the effort not pushing him out the door. I hope he gets to play in a real offense, and I bet he lights it up. I sure hope its not Dallas (or any NFC team)
they need a RB over Swift, SB grew up in PA, and they have the resources to do it. This is literally an Eagles signing (big name, getting older, etc--Bradberry, Suh, Byard, etc). He will do well there if he stays healthy and it will be hard to watch him in that uniform.
they need a RB over Swift, SB grew up in PA, and they have the resources to do it. This is literally an Eagles signing (big name, getting older, etc--Bradberry, Suh, Byard, etc). He will do well there if he stays healthy and it will be hard to watch him in that uniform.
I still hold out hope Barkley will be resigned.
Someone foolishly asked what's his legacy?...hmmmm
well so far he's one of the top 5 backs in The Giants long history. He's always represented this franchise the right way.
It's really a shame that because the failures of management to get this oline right, players like Jones and Barkley have paid a price to deal with the issues, but you never heard him complain.
He wants to continue that part of the lineage here and I think he still has 3 very good seasons at the least in him.
I'm probably in the minority but time will tell.
"if" he leaves this will now create a hole at RB and watch how it will be a new complaint around here.
Many fans take his talent for granted just because he was taken 2nd in the draft...smh
Was there every any indication of any team interested? Can't imagine anybody willing to pay him the money due at that point, never mind give up assets as well. He was already injured once in 2023. What contending team thought they were a running back away from a Super Bowl run?
2018- 5-11 (played all 16 games)
2019- 4-12 (played in 13 games)
2020- 6-10 (played in 2 games)
2021- 4-13 (played in 13 games)
2022- 9-7-1 (played in 16 games)
2023- 6-11 (played in 14 games)
We have not won much with Barkley here. His overall stats are not "elite" level and even his games played are not full accurate as he was limited a lot in 2019 and 2021. Every year Barkley has been injured to one degree or another by week 5.
I am not bashing him just stating facts and that making a decision here based on $'s is the right choice as his presence has not led to wins or an organizational shift in terms of winning attitude, culture etc.
However, it would be not smart to go overboard on a pricey contract. I would like him back but it just feels that it is time to part ways. The team is not ready to win now and by the time it is Barkley will be older and not essential to wining. We should wish him well because he is a great teammate and a person . Too bad he never lived up to expectations.
The faces of the loser era are almost all gone now
And a clue that the QB stuff being reported is not “smoke”. It appears Schoen and Daboll have come to the realization they need to pull a U-turn and early indications are they’ve gotten John Mara on board. Or then again, maybe Mara never stood in their way as much as people have speculated.
If you are going with a rookie QB wouldn't you want him to have your 1 playmaker to help out?
I still hold out hope Barkley will be resigned.
Someone foolishly asked what's his legacy?...hmmmm
well so far he's one of the top 5 backs in The Giants long history. He's always represented this franchise the right way.
It's really a shame that because the failures of management to get this oline right, players like Jones and Barkley have paid a price to deal with the issues, but you never heard him complain.
He wants to continue that part of the lineage here and I think he still has 3 very good seasons at the least in him.
I'm probably in the minority but time will tell.
"if" he leaves this will now create a hole at RB and watch how it will be a new complaint around here.
Many fans take his talent for granted just because he was taken 2nd in the draft...smh
agreed…. It’s the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen. There has never been an easier guy to root for. And what was he supposed to do when he was drafted?? Decline and say it’s too early, grab me in round 3? It’s not his fault he was drafted where he was. And one thing I know for sure is that he is way more respected in the league by his peers and other coaches than he is on an anonymous internet bulletin board. We shall see how this plays out but breida and gray didn’t exactly light it up when they had there chances…. Or was it the o lines fault?
2018- 5-11 (played all 16 games)
2019- 4-12 (played in 13 games)
2020- 6-10 (played in 2 games)
2021- 4-13 (played in 13 games)
2022- 9-7-1 (played in 16 games)
2023- 6-11 (played in 14 games)
We have not won much with Barkley here. His overall stats are not "elite" level and even his games played are not full accurate as he was limited a lot in 2019 and 2021. Every year Barkley has been injured to one degree or another by week 5.
I am not bashing him just stating facts and that making a decision here based on $'s is the right choice as his presence has not led to wins or an organizational shift in terms of winning attitude, culture etc.
You could make the same comment about Thomas and Dex, should we dump them too. Just because we are a losing team doesn't mean every single player stinks, and there are no players to build around. Barkley is a top RB and will be a major part of some teams playoff run. Getting rid of our best players just because we are losing, and replacing them with worse players, is not a recipe for improving.
As I said above, I can get behind the team is no where near being able to utilize a top RB because of the lousy surrounding offensive pieces. However I am not going to blame losing on Barkley, or the others I mention, and I think we need to be very careful to not through out the baby with the bath water. This "pitchfork, get rid of them all" attitude of some is depressing
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
2018- 5-11 (played all 16 games)
2019- 4-12 (played in 13 games)
2020- 6-10 (played in 2 games)
2021- 4-13 (played in 13 games)
2022- 9-7-1 (played in 16 games)
2023- 6-11 (played in 14 games)
We have not won much with Barkley here. His overall stats are not "elite" level and even his games played are not full accurate as he was limited a lot in 2019 and 2021. Every year Barkley has been injured to one degree or another by week 5.
I am not bashing him just stating facts and that making a decision here based on $'s is the right choice as his presence has not led to wins or an organizational shift in terms of winning attitude, culture etc.
You could make the same comment about Thomas and Dex, should we dump them too. Just because we are a losing team doesn't mean every single player stinks, and there are no players to build around. Barkley is a top RB and will be a major part of some teams playoff run. Getting rid of our best players just because we are losing, and replacing them with worse players, is not a recipe for improving.
As I said above, I can get behind the team is no where near being able to utilize a top RB because of the lousy surrounding offensive pieces. However I am not going to blame losing on Barkley, or the others I mention, and I think we need to be very careful to not through out the baby with the bath water. This "pitchfork, get rid of them all" attitude of some is depressing
The odds are Thomas and Dex will continue their level of play for the next 6-7 years. Odds are maybe another year or so for at most for Barkley before he falls off the cliff.
multi-year rebuild, despite the fool's gold of squeezing out a playoff spot in 2022. SB could help us now at a reasonable price, but not by the time we (hopefully) become a contender again.
The Giants acted last off season that they wanted to win now—not really rebuild. They resigned Jones, tagged Barkley and basically ran it back. So, if this is a multi year rebuild gave up a valuable year
lol. And what happens when he gets to strike 3 in your made up at bat?
And do all the other GMs that did not trade players that are now FAs also get your imaginary strike called? The RB position is loaded just by itself. How many of them were traded last season?
You must be mistaken. I like Schoen and think he should be here for a while if he can get a QB.
Pointing out his mistakes is nothing other than pointing out his mistakes
I agree it can be considered a mistake but it’s more of a minor annoyance than anything. Lumping it in with the asinine Jones contract (which I assume was your strike 1) is lunacy. The Titans were reportedly shopping Henry but never made a deal. Why? I’m sure the Chargers would have loved to flip Ekeler for a pick but they didn’t. Why? Is it possible the market just wasn’t there? I mean sure, maybe they should have just flipped him for whatever late round pick they could have gotten but I’m not going nuts over that. Schoen had no problem dealing Williams when the opportunity presented itself. Maybe it’s just me but I’m not killing him for not trading Barkley.
multi-year rebuild, despite the fool's gold of squeezing out a playoff spot in 2022. SB could help us now at a reasonable price, but not by the time we (hopefully) become a contender again.
The Giants acted last off season that they wanted to win now—not really rebuild. They resigned Jones, tagged Barkley and basically ran it back. So, if this is a multi year rebuild gave up a valuable year
Agree, they would have been better off staying the course. Did anybody that saw the Eagles playoff game think we were 1 or 2 players away?
Pointing to the Giants record as it relates to Barkley is the dumbest thing someone could do and I'm actually surprised that people are using that against him. The Jets have been terrible since drafting Garrett Wilson, should they trade him?
I wouldn't even mind FT him for only 12 mil... that isn't much for a stud offensive player which is what he is. He runs, he catches, he blocks. However it would just make him not happy and if you were ever going to not FT a RB then this is the year. Josh Jacobs, Barkley, Derrick Henry, Moss, Eckler, etc etc... You can save money and get a good back.
RE: RE: The fog of the 2022 playoffs seems to be lifting
The 2022 playoff season ended up being a disaster for the franchise. It literally set the rebuild back two years.
This is the same idiotic narrative he pulls out in every thread. If you think Giants management was blinded by a single playoff win, you hate making the playoffs and are a miserable person who hates the Giants and only wants to see them lose. It's how he argues he is a Giants SuperFan and everyone who disagrees with him hates the team. It's like trying to talk sense into a chair.
but getting a first playoff win in a decade wasn't a disaster to this fan. Also, can we stop saying it delayed a rebuild by X amount of years. The Texans just flipped a 3 win season into a playoff run the following year. Who knows maybe McCarthy or Daniels in the first round turns this thing around fast. Nobody here is a fortune teller
like everyone else - on Cloud 9 after we beat the Vikings. But as Go Terps posted, reality set in one week later. We were't even remotely competitive against the Eagles.
That's fine. It happens.
The problem was the misinterpretation of that season led to the Daniel Jones decision, which we're going to feel for a few years now. Barkley doesn't bother me as much since he only received a one-year deal, but again, those resources should have been spent elsewhere and Barkley should have been traded (again, not hindsight on my part, I was calling for him to be traded for some time).
I want to win. But I don't want it to be a flash in the pan like 2016 and 2022.
The 2022 playoff season ended up being a disaster for the franchise. It literally set the rebuild back two years.
This is the same idiotic narrative he pulls out in every thread. If you think Giants management was blinded by a single playoff win, you hate making the playoffs and are a miserable person who hates the Giants and only wants to see them lose. It's how he argues he is a Giants SuperFan and everyone who disagrees with him hates the team. It's like trying to talk sense into a chair.
This is key. As fans we should never have to regret a playoff season happened because the coaching staff and/or the FO was not able to interpret the results correctly.
Of his 2018 self. It’s unfortunate but just look at what he was doing then bersus now. His cuts and burst have been gone since he went down in tampa with the ankle injury. Then it felt like he ran to not get hurt and ultimately did.
In round 7 of the draft. Replacing SB isn't going to be some monumental task
They have Mahomes. No DC gives a shit about Pacheco. Anything that takes the ball out of 15's hands is a relief. We don't have Mahomes. Any rb on this team who is halfway decent is a marked man. DC's want the ball in 8's hands.
In round 7 of the draft. Replacing SB isn't going to be some monumental task
They have Mahomes. No DC gives a shit about Pacheco. Anything that takes the ball out of 15's hands is a relief. We don't have Mahomes. Any rb on this team who is halfway decent is a marked man. DC's want the ball in 8's hands.
2 crappy years in a row that got daboll fired and started the cycle all over again like the 3 guys that preceded him.
then again who knows - maybe keeping daboll for year 3 is what sets the franchise back. especially if they get the QB pick wrong in the draft.
looking back and wishing they'd had a poorer year in 2022 screams of loser mentality to me. their cap is very healthy even with the jones/waller contracts. they are in position to draft a qb of the future. daboll showed he can keep a room together and get wins with some decent performances even from a UDFA QB.
other than harbough and maybe mcdaniels, i dont think there's a head coach from the last 2 cycles id rather have than daboll and if schoen was interested in either of them he could have hired them in 2022. i think i probably trust schoen/daboll choosing the QB more than any of the newly hired head coaches last 2 cycles.
I enjoyed the season not going to deny that. But that Philly loss was one of the worst beatings I can remember in NFL playoffs. The Giants couldn't compete, specifically on offense. It should have been more alarming.
I'm not trying to beat a dead horse but I think alot of fans are downplaying how bad of a move the Jones contract is. People keep downplaying it buy saying they an out and escape hatch. His contract is going to severely hamper the competiveness and roster building.
My point is its now the 2022 success that set this rebuild back. Its the decision not to franchise tag Jones.
Ah, so I get it now. If the team makes the playoffs and wins a road game with the new regime, but then suffers a set back the following year, that should mean that the 2022 season was the one that wasn't real, and the 2023 season was definitely real.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The fog of the 2022 playoffs seems to be lifting
I enjoyed the season not going to deny that. But that Philly loss was one of the worst beatings I can remember in NFL playoffs. The Giants couldn't compete, specifically on offense. It should have been more alarming.
should it? philly was the best roster in nfl last year. if hurts doesnt give KC a TD they beat Mahomes and win the SB.
i sat through eli's home wild card beatings vs carolina and philly, they felt just as bad or worse, though it may have been because it always feels worse in person. carolina got stomped in the nfccg, philly lost the next week to arizona.
RE: RE: The fog of the 2022 playoffs seems to be lifting
Ah, so I get it now. If the team makes the playoffs and wins a road game with the new regime, but then suffers a set back the following year, that should mean that the 2022 season was the one that wasn't real, and the 2023 season was definitely real.
If there were other signs of success outside of that one road playoff win, in any of the other 5-6 years with Jones/Barkley then you may have a point, but last season was the definition of a flash in the pan.
Ah, so I get it now. If the team makes the playoffs and wins a road game with the new regime, but then suffers a set back the following year, that should mean that the 2022 season was the one that wasn't real, and the 2023 season was definitely real.
Look at the results from each season, then tell us which season was a mirage. Good teams don’t lose 6 games by 15+ points (2023). Poor teams can squeak out one-score wins (2022).
It would be dumb to take him. He knows there’s little chance Williams or Maye are available. He doesnt want Daniels or JJM because it poses a threat to his boy Daniel, because there’s a realistic chance one will be there for the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The fog of the 2022 playoffs seems to be lifting
It would be dumb to take him. He knows there’s little chance Williams or Maye are available. He doesnt want Daniels or JJM because it poses a threat to his boy Daniel, because there’s a realistic chance one will be there for the Giants.
Ah, so I get it now. If the team makes the playoffs and wins a road game with the new regime, but then suffers a set back the following year, that should mean that the 2022 season was the one that wasn't real, and the 2023 season was definitely real.
If there were other signs of success outside of that one road playoff win, in any of the other 5-6 years with Jones/Barkley then you may have a point, but last season was the definition of a flash in the pan.
The problem is, they didn't suffer a set back the following year, they suffered what should've been a telling set back the following week.
you don't get to throw it back! You have a winning season on the backs of many young players and you try to do it again. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.
I guess we just ignore that the absolute best players on offense were OUT over the first 6-8 games of last year. We won't blame this on bad luck and a lack of preparation from the staff.
Let's blame it on a good season in 2022.
Ill whisper this one--if the giants went 7-10 in 2022 they probably still suck today. I know...abstract concept. Worse yet, they might have drafted some slob QB last year. But we'd have all that DJ cap room to fix all our issues!
It appears the Daniel Jones Fan Club must now be offering
the 1984 Giants went 907 and won a road playoff game. I remember it like it was yesterday. They lost the following week to the NFC's best, SF 49ers. They lost 21-10m the following week. It was 21-10 at the half. I guess everyone here just knew that team was poised for greatness. So what's the line of demarcation? When is a playoff loss a clear indicator that the future isn't so bright?
What about NYG losing 20-0 at home to Carolina? Was that a noble losing effort? I guess so, since everyone here just knew ELi and Coughlin would win the super bowl 2 years later. What about 2006 when the team lost 6-8 games and then lost to an overrated and highly vulnerable eagles team in the playoffs? Noble? OK cool. Just checking.
I guess blowing a 4 TD lead at home in 2010 wasn't concerning either. We knew things would be great one year later.
But 38-7 to a vastly superior team? THAT game right there was a clear indicator this team was headed to disaster.
Just gotta know the signs. It's easy if you're smart.
with this all in nonsense of 2023--they signed Jones to essentially a 2 year deal. They traded for a stop gap TE and gave up a 3rd rounder. They didn't exactly spend like drunken sailors last off-season. They hedged. They took a shot, say Thomas and Barkley go down by week 2 and took one on the chin. Jones sucked. No arguments. But they were not very lucky last season either.
Me? I am going to demand that this regime draft and bring in good players while not losing too many good players. I don't want to hear a fucking thing about Dave Gettleman or Mara forcing their hand or big bad 2022 ruining everything. Stop with the excuses.
RE: RE: RE: The fog of the 2022 playoffs seems to be lifting
you don't get to throw it back! You have a winning season on the backs of many young players and you try to do it again. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.
I guess we just ignore that the absolute best players on offense were OUT over the first 6-8 games of last year. We won't blame this on bad luck and a lack of preparation from the staff.
Let's blame it on a good season in 2022.
Ill whisper this one--if the giants went 7-10 in 2022 they probably still suck today. I know...abstract concept. Worse yet, they might have drafted some slob QB last year. But we'd have all that DJ cap room to fix all our issues!
What the DJFC doesn’t understand is that Jones is supposed to be and paid like a top offensive player. The offense shouldn’t crater when he’s playing. When he played he couldn’t score any touchdowns.
came to symbolize for me the true dreadfulness of the Dave Gettleman era. The Barkley pick was made based on the utterly false premise that Eli wasn’t finished. A running back whose career year was Year 1 for an awful 5-11 team followed by nothing but injuries and disappointment (not an uncommon or unpredictable career for an NFL running back by any stretch). The miscalculation on Eli leading to the Barkley pick in turn lead to panicking the next season and reaching for a marginal talent in Dan Jones. With those two top ten picks, the organization was set back 6 seasons. You can draw a straight line from the Barkley pick to the crappy situation the Giants find themselves in today. The only hope being our current coach and gm who I remain optimistic might have the ability to begin to finally turn this all around.
It would be dumb to take him. He knows there’s little chance Williams or Maye are available. He doesnt want Daniels or JJM because it poses a threat to his boy Daniel, because there’s a realistic chance one will be there for the Giants.
Again, for the 1000000th time, I don't want to draft McCarthy because I really don't think he's that special. I think Williams and Maye will be great. I think McCarthy will be average.
came to symbolize for me the true dreadfulness of the Dave Gettleman era. The Barkley pick was made based on the utterly false premise that Eli wasn’t finished. A running back whose career year was Year 1 for an awful 5-11 team followed by nothing but injuries and disappointment (not an uncommon or unpredictable career for an NFL running back by any stretch). The miscalculation on Eli leading to the Barkley pick in turn lead to panicking the next season and reaching for a marginal talent in Dan Jones. With those two top ten picks, the organization was set back 6 seasons. You can draw a straight line from the Barkley pick to the crappy situation the Giants find themselves in today. The only hope being our current coach and gm who I remain optimistic might have the ability to begin to finally turn this all around.
Yup. Great player, but not what the team needed... And that moron wouldn't even pick up the phone and listen to offers.
Some of you guys are so fucking sensitive to other people's views it is pathetic. I'm totally on board with QB. Just don't think Daniels or McCarthy are the guys.
Pot calling the kettle black. As someone else pointed out, you have shifted to saying you don't want McCarthy and Daniels because you know those are the guys that may actually be there when the Giants pick and if they take him that means the end of your boy Jones.
It's one thing to celebrate when a NYG player rises above expectations. After all, we're GIANTS fans, at least I think we are, but any fan relishing in DJ's failures can go take a shit with their clothes on.
Who the fuck celebrates or adopts some childish nickname for fans who defend the starting QB? Mind you, 99% of these "defenders" also acknowledge his shortcomings time and time again. But one or two seem irrationally hopeful ? Shame them?
Who does that. That's dick boy behavior.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The fog of the 2022 playoffs seems to be lifting
LW, you're clearly not following along. I haven't shifted anything. In fact, I've stayed true to what I've been saying in that I don't think Daniels and McCarthy will be really good NFL quarterbacks. It has nothing to do with Daniel Jones. I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones.
LW, you're clearly not following along. I haven't shifted anything. In fact, I've stayed true to what I've been saying in that I don't think Daniels and McCarthy will be really good NFL quarterbacks. It has nothing to do with Daniel Jones. I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones.
"I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones, except I don't want any of the ones the Giants could conceivably take." If the Giants trade up and get Maye, I'd bet anything you come on this board and say it was a huge mistake.
TyreeHelmet, Jones has played exactly 6 games out of the 2 year guaranteed contract for which he signed. Why would I make my final opinion on that contract if he hasn't been able to prove himself with any semblance of an OL? I saw him play perfectly fine in 2022 under Daboll. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does in 2024.
LW, you're clearly not following along. I haven't shifted anything. In fact, I've stayed true to what I've been saying in that I don't think Daniels and McCarthy will be really good NFL quarterbacks. It has nothing to do with Daniel Jones. I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones.
"I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones, except I don't want any of the ones the Giants could conceivably take." If the Giants trade up and get Maye, I'd bet anything you come on this board and say it was a huge mistake.
You're not fooling anyone.
Again, are you deaf? I said I want Drake Maye. In fact, I'm on record as saying I would love it if the Giants traded up for Maye or Williams.
TyreeHelmet, Jones has played exactly 6 games out of the 2 year guaranteed contract for which he signed. Why would I make my final opinion on that contract if he hasn't been able to prove himself with any semblance of an OL? I saw him play perfectly fine in 2022 under Daboll. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does in 2024.
"perfectly fine" is not the standard the Giants should be evaluating quarterbacks on.
in a limited role. He is not the player the Giants need and both sides are better off parting ways. I am confident that the Giants will get more production out of the RB position in 2024 than they did in 2023 and pay a lot less.
Barkley played a ton of snaps and it seems like he just cant handle that workload. On a good team where he can get the ball 10-15 times a game I think he can look like a really good back but he's not an every down back anymore and will benefit from a change in scenery. The big plays have been gone since his rookie year. He had 7 40+ yard big plays his rookie year and only 6 since then. He got nearly half of his 20+ yard plays his rookie year.
I hope someone breaks the bank for him. I really dont care what he gets paid as long as its not with the Giants. We need more than a RB and that money can be put to better use. I bet we spend less than $5 mil on the whole RB room.
Barkley back, at the teams price.
I feel the signing last year was a friendly deal of:
I want to stay , at my price; respect me enough to let me be an FA and hopefully we can work out something fair to both sides.
What the Giants should have done is what I said they should have done. Tag Jones and let Saquon hit free agency.
I don't want to use the word panic, but they seemed to have overreacted to what Barkley did to them.
At that point, you tell Barkley to go test the market.
When you say the Giants overreacted, you are agreeing with one of my points (therefore understanding it). The other points go to how Barkley not signing a contract offer impacted our 2023 free agency signings and draft.
With his shortsighted decision he screwed the team. I agree with you about telling Barkley to test the market at that point.
From this vantage point, I also disagree with those who see Barkley as such a "team" player, and presently would just let him go.
TyreeHelmet, Jones has played exactly 6 games out of the 2 year guaranteed contract for which he signed. Why would I make my final opinion on that contract if he hasn't been able to prove himself with any semblance of an OL? I saw him play perfectly fine in 2022 under Daboll. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does in 2024.
He’s had plenty of chances to prove himself. Paying over 100 million across 3 seasons for bad QB play is a terrible use of resources.
They paid for a high class meal, they received scraps from a local diner.
That contract is really bad, I have no idea how’s that’s debatable at this point.
I was never what I would call a member of the DJFC. But was willing to
give him a chance. But now especially with the injuries it's time to go another direction. I hope they are able to get one this draft that has the potential to be a number the guy. DJ is a class act and hard worker but ....
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
There is a chance Barkley returns if he doesn’t get what he wants on the open market. But it’s more likely he’s now gone after 6 years with the Giants.
Seems like the end of the road for him here. Wish him well in the future.
That’s not keeping me up at night.
that is young, talented and on the upswing.
Hopefully they sign him and make him the centerpiece of their Offense like we keep trying to do.
That would finally give the Giants a chance to beat Dallas more often.
Seems like the end of the road for him here. Wish him well in the future.
Agreed.
Okay, I'm imaging it. And?
Either way not trading him was a major error. But par for the course on that one. You aren't as bad as they have been the last 10 years without a constant stream of poor judgement
Wish he could have stayed under better circumstances, but I he should get a chance to play on a competitive team
that is young, talented and on the upswing.
He is a running back with a lot of carries and some injuries under his belt. He is most certainly not on the upswing and likely on the downside of his career. Buyer beware on a second contract for Barkley.
If you are going with a rookie QB wouldn't you want him to have your 1 playmaker to help out?
She liked OBJ
lol
Quote:
Jones must be in tears.
She liked OBJ
She's obsessed with both.
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
We'll see.
Joe Schoen better watch out during his next press conference;)
Quote:
And a clue that the QB stuff being reported is not “smoke”. It appears Schoen and Daboll have come to the realization they need to pull a U-turn and early indications are they’ve gotten John Mara on board. Or then again, maybe Mara never stood in their way as much as people have speculated.
If you are going with a rookie QB wouldn't you want him to have your 1 playmaker to help out?
Barkley is a shell of himself and injury prone. The FA RB market is stacked with talent. We will be able to replace him on the cheap and supplement that in the draft.
Electric player who got derailed by mismanagement and injuries.
I am going to just shut up all off-season and wait until the finished product is in camp, this summer. IF they want to move on from good players (Bark and McK, notably) so be it, I assume they will replace these players adequately.
It's true, they lost with Barkley they can lose without him too. I just don't want to lose anymore. Don't care who plays RB as long as he's good.
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
We'll see.
If the Giants really care about Jones and Barkley then maybe they should let them both go instead of "keep screwing with them".
It's so simple.
Seems like the end of the road for him here. Wish him well in the future.
Yep, preaching to the choir, said the same thing about Adoree Jackson as well, no way they are bringing him back. I said last year, no way they will tag Barkley again, my instincts told me so, nothing else.
Quote:
In comment 16417329 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones must be in tears.
She liked OBJ
She's obsessed with both.
Her reporting on both players was borderline unprofessional.
She practically cried about OBJ texting her some well wishes after her surgery.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
We'll see.
If the Giants really care about Jones and Barkley then maybe they should let them both go instead of "keep screwing with them".
Letting him go *may* be the right thing for the Giants, but I think we should be thanking him for the effort not pushing him out the door. I hope he gets to play in a real offense, and I bet he lights it up. I sure hope its not Dallas (or any NFC team)
That would be horrible
I assumed he'd end up there all along
He deserved a contract last season and not Jones.
Someone foolishly asked what's his legacy?...hmmmm
well so far he's one of the top 5 backs in The Giants long history. He's always represented this franchise the right way.
It's really a shame that because the failures of management to get this oline right, players like Jones and Barkley have paid a price to deal with the issues, but you never heard him complain.
He wants to continue that part of the lineage here and I think he still has 3 very good seasons at the least in him.
I'm probably in the minority but time will tell.
"if" he leaves this will now create a hole at RB and watch how it will be a new complaint around here.
Many fans take his talent for granted just because he was taken 2nd in the draft...smh
2019- 4-12 (played in 13 games)
2020- 6-10 (played in 2 games)
2021- 4-13 (played in 13 games)
2022- 9-7-1 (played in 16 games)
2023- 6-11 (played in 14 games)
We have not won much with Barkley here. His overall stats are not "elite" level and even his games played are not full accurate as he was limited a lot in 2019 and 2021. Every year Barkley has been injured to one degree or another by week 5.
I am not bashing him just stating facts and that making a decision here based on $'s is the right choice as his presence has not led to wins or an organizational shift in terms of winning attitude, culture etc.
lol. And what happens when he gets to strike 3 in your made up at bat?
And do all the other GMs that did not trade players that are now FAs also get your imaginary strike called? The RB position is loaded just by itself. How many of them were traded last season?
Quote:
Is strike #2 on Schoen’s record
lol. And what happens when he gets to strike 3 in your made up at bat?
And do all the other GMs that did not trade players that are now FAs also get your imaginary strike called? The RB position is loaded just by itself. How many of them were traded last season?
Yeah, I agree with you BBS. There will be plenty of strikes. Go look at the Niners early drafts with Shanahan & Lynch. Their 2022 draft was a disaster. Trading up for Lance was a disaster.
Fuck ups happen. Own it and move on.
Quote:
In comment 16417333 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16417329 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones must be in tears.
She liked OBJ
She's obsessed with both.
Her reporting on both players was borderline unprofessional.
She practically cried about OBJ texting her some well wishes after her surgery.
So it is unprofessional that a reporter was moved that a player reached out to her post surgery?
Quote:
And a clue that the QB stuff being reported is not “smoke”. It appears Schoen and Daboll have come to the realization they need to pull a U-turn and early indications are they’ve gotten John Mara on board. Or then again, maybe Mara never stood in their way as much as people have speculated.
If you are going with a rookie QB wouldn't you want him to have your 1 playmaker to help out?
Sure, know any?
Someone foolishly asked what's his legacy?...hmmmm
well so far he's one of the top 5 backs in The Giants long history. He's always represented this franchise the right way.
It's really a shame that because the failures of management to get this oline right, players like Jones and Barkley have paid a price to deal with the issues, but you never heard him complain.
He wants to continue that part of the lineage here and I think he still has 3 very good seasons at the least in him.
I'm probably in the minority but time will tell.
"if" he leaves this will now create a hole at RB and watch how it will be a new complaint around here.
Many fans take his talent for granted just because he was taken 2nd in the draft...smh
Quote:
Is strike #2 on Schoen’s record
lol. And what happens when he gets to strike 3 in your made up at bat?
And do all the other GMs that did not trade players that are now FAs also get your imaginary strike called? The RB position is loaded just by itself. How many of them were traded last season?
You must be mistaken. I like Schoen and think he should be here for a while if he can get a QB.
Pointing out his mistakes is nothing other than pointing out his mistakes
Quote:
In comment 16417333 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16417329 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones must be in tears.
She liked OBJ
She's obsessed with both.
Her reporting on both players was borderline unprofessional.
She practically cried about OBJ texting her some well wishes after her surgery.
Did she cry more or less than Jason Kelce?
2019- 4-12 (played in 13 games)
2020- 6-10 (played in 2 games)
2021- 4-13 (played in 13 games)
2022- 9-7-1 (played in 16 games)
2023- 6-11 (played in 14 games)
We have not won much with Barkley here. His overall stats are not "elite" level and even his games played are not full accurate as he was limited a lot in 2019 and 2021. Every year Barkley has been injured to one degree or another by week 5.
I am not bashing him just stating facts and that making a decision here based on $'s is the right choice as his presence has not led to wins or an organizational shift in terms of winning attitude, culture etc.
You could make the same comment about Thomas and Dex, should we dump them too. Just because we are a losing team doesn't mean every single player stinks, and there are no players to build around. Barkley is a top RB and will be a major part of some teams playoff run. Getting rid of our best players just because we are losing, and replacing them with worse players, is not a recipe for improving.
As I said above, I can get behind the team is no where near being able to utilize a top RB because of the lousy surrounding offensive pieces. However I am not going to blame losing on Barkley, or the others I mention, and I think we need to be very careful to not through out the baby with the bath water. This "pitchfork, get rid of them all" attitude of some is depressing
@art_stapleton
Here's what I think, and this is my opinion:
I believe the Giants like the idea of Saquon Barkley and what he represents, who he is, and want him to stay.
I think if this was football-only, and Giants could reconstruct this offense, they would not do it with Barkley as the centerpiece at the price point it would take to keep him here.
I believe Saquon is the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have. That's still the case. For Giants to succeed, that should not be the case anymore.
I think Saquon wants to be respected, and while the Giants did everything to screw Daniel Jones up, in John Mara's words, injuries and the O-line and lack of offensive continuity/talent in his career has screwed with Saquon a bit, too.
I'm sure Saquon would love to see what his value is elsewhere. There are times when the Giants' struggles have beaten him down.
But I'm not convinced it's going to be easy for Saquon to leave. Maybe I'm wrong. But his legacy matters to him. Yes, legacy travels, but not the same.
We'll see.
Quote:
2018- 5-11 (played all 16 games)
2019- 4-12 (played in 13 games)
2020- 6-10 (played in 2 games)
2021- 4-13 (played in 13 games)
2022- 9-7-1 (played in 16 games)
2023- 6-11 (played in 14 games)
We have not won much with Barkley here. His overall stats are not "elite" level and even his games played are not full accurate as he was limited a lot in 2019 and 2021. Every year Barkley has been injured to one degree or another by week 5.
I am not bashing him just stating facts and that making a decision here based on $'s is the right choice as his presence has not led to wins or an organizational shift in terms of winning attitude, culture etc.
You could make the same comment about Thomas and Dex, should we dump them too. Just because we are a losing team doesn't mean every single player stinks, and there are no players to build around. Barkley is a top RB and will be a major part of some teams playoff run. Getting rid of our best players just because we are losing, and replacing them with worse players, is not a recipe for improving.
As I said above, I can get behind the team is no where near being able to utilize a top RB because of the lousy surrounding offensive pieces. However I am not going to blame losing on Barkley, or the others I mention, and I think we need to be very careful to not through out the baby with the bath water. This "pitchfork, get rid of them all" attitude of some is depressing
The odds are Thomas and Dex will continue their level of play for the next 6-7 years. Odds are maybe another year or so for at most for Barkley before he falls off the cliff.
Unless they stupidly thought they needed to stay the course because they were still mathematically alive for the playoffs, this was a definitely a miss by Schoen.
And I have to imagine they knew at the deadline that applying the FT, part 2, was not going to be the solution, either.
More tears than 80% of this fanbase who loved the pick and made excuses for 4 years, or about the same amount of tears?
Quote:
Is strike #2 on Schoen’s record
Unless they stupidly thought they needed to stay the course because they were still mathematically alive for the playoffs, this was a definitely a miss by Schoen.
And I have to imagine they knew at the deadline that applying the FT, part 2, was not going to be the solution, either.
We also don't know what sort of offers they were receiving. Barkley was popular in the locker room so you don't just trade that for the sake of making a trade.
The Giants acted last off season that they wanted to win now—not really rebuild. They resigned Jones, tagged Barkley and basically ran it back. So, if this is a multi year rebuild gave up a valuable year
Quote:
In comment 16417394 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is strike #2 on Schoen’s record
lol. And what happens when he gets to strike 3 in your made up at bat?
And do all the other GMs that did not trade players that are now FAs also get your imaginary strike called? The RB position is loaded just by itself. How many of them were traded last season?
You must be mistaken. I like Schoen and think he should be here for a while if he can get a QB.
Pointing out his mistakes is nothing other than pointing out his mistakes
I agree it can be considered a mistake but it’s more of a minor annoyance than anything. Lumping it in with the asinine Jones contract (which I assume was your strike 1) is lunacy. The Titans were reportedly shopping Henry but never made a deal. Why? I’m sure the Chargers would have loved to flip Ekeler for a pick but they didn’t. Why? Is it possible the market just wasn’t there? I mean sure, maybe they should have just flipped him for whatever late round pick they could have gotten but I’m not going nuts over that. Schoen had no problem dealing Williams when the opportunity presented itself. Maybe it’s just me but I’m not killing him for not trading Barkley.
Quote:
multi-year rebuild, despite the fool's gold of squeezing out a playoff spot in 2022. SB could help us now at a reasonable price, but not by the time we (hopefully) become a contender again.
The Giants acted last off season that they wanted to win now—not really rebuild. They resigned Jones, tagged Barkley and basically ran it back. So, if this is a multi year rebuild gave up a valuable year
Agree, they would have been better off staying the course. Did anybody that saw the Eagles playoff game think we were 1 or 2 players away?
Quote:
In comment 16417333 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16417329 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones must be in tears.
She liked OBJ
She's obsessed with both.
Her reporting on both players was borderline unprofessional.
She practically cried about OBJ texting her some well wishes after her surgery.
At least with Barkley there's the Penn State connection. *grin*
We also don't know what sort of offers they were receiving. Barkley was popular in the locker room so you don't just trade that for the sake of making a trade.
I never find that argument compelling. These are professional athletes getting paid a lot of money. I would expect a good HC and staff to manage a change like that.
About time!
About time!
Yeah, we see teams trading 3rd round picks all the time for rental RBs at the deadline…
Like I said earlier, there are plenty of RBs hitting FA and none of them were traded at the deadline. Nobody gave up a 3rd rounder for any of them
2022 playoffs were so great!
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
You didn't enjoy the Giants making and winning a playoff game in 2022?
Quote:
In comment 16417523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
You didn't enjoy the Giants making and winning a playoff game in 2022?
I did...but 5 minutes into the Eagle game it was clear the Giants were phonies who didn't really belong.
If you used your head the Eagle game told you the truth. If you were in denial you clung to the Minnesota game.
The 2022 Giants were phonies.
Definitely a mistake but unfortunately at the bottom of Schoens list
Well specifically, it was the misinterpretation of the 2022 playoff season that did that.
Just wanted to state the obvious. *grin*
This is the same idiotic narrative he pulls out in every thread. If you think Giants management was blinded by a single playoff win, you hate making the playoffs and are a miserable person who hates the Giants and only wants to see them lose. It's how he argues he is a Giants SuperFan and everyone who disagrees with him hates the team. It's like trying to talk sense into a chair.
That's fine. It happens.
The problem was the misinterpretation of that season led to the Daniel Jones decision, which we're going to feel for a few years now. Barkley doesn't bother me as much since he only received a one-year deal, but again, those resources should have been spent elsewhere and Barkley should have been traded (again, not hindsight on my part, I was calling for him to be traded for some time).
I want to win. But I don't want it to be a flash in the pan like 2016 and 2022.
Quote:
The 2022 playoff season ended up being a disaster for the franchise. It literally set the rebuild back two years.
This is the same idiotic narrative he pulls out in every thread. If you think Giants management was blinded by a single playoff win, you hate making the playoffs and are a miserable person who hates the Giants and only wants to see them lose. It's how he argues he is a Giants SuperFan and everyone who disagrees with him hates the team. It's like trying to talk sense into a chair.
This is key. As fans we should never have to regret a playoff season happened because the coaching staff and/or the FO was not able to interpret the results correctly.
Life is too short.
The crown jewel of mistakes was giving Jones a multi-year commitment.
I think an under criticized part of the agreement is the trade off between years and guarantees. The Giants "got" years three and four in exchange for more money guaranteed in years one and two.
Disagree. What hurt in 2022 was Barkley not signing a long term deal reportedly offered by the Giants had a cascading impact effecting Giant actions in the following ways:
a) Effect no. 1 - His signing would have given the Giants more money to sign free agents prior to the 2023 draft.-
b) Effect no. 2 - this would most likely have impacted what the giants did with Daniel Jones contract.
c) Effect no. 3 - this would have impacted their draft picks in the 2023 draft
Barkley's over-estimation of his worth reduced the Giant's flexibility, combined with their resultant decisions unfortunately turned severely negative.
Quote:
In round 7 of the draft. Replacing SB isn't going to be some monumental task
They have Mahomes. No DC gives a shit about Pacheco. Anything that takes the ball out of 15's hands is a relief. We don't have Mahomes. Any rb on this team who is halfway decent is a marked man. DC's want the ball in 8's hands.
+1
Quote:
The 2022 playoff season ended up being a disaster for the franchise. It literally set the rebuild back two years.
Disagree. What hurt in 2022 was Barkley not signing a long term deal reportedly offered by the Giants had a cascading impact effecting Giant actions in the following ways:
a) Effect no. 1 - His signing would have given the Giants more money to sign free agents prior to the 2023 draft.-
b) Effect no. 2 - this would most likely have impacted what the giants did with Daniel Jones contract.
c) Effect no. 3 - this would have impacted their draft picks in the 2023 draft
Barkley's over-estimation of his worth reduced the Giant's flexibility, combined with their resultant decisions unfortunately turned severely negative.
The Giants didn’t have to sign Jones to a 4, $160 million deal. They bid against themselves
Quote:
The 2022 playoff season ended up being a disaster for the franchise. It literally set the rebuild back two years.
Disagree. What hurt in 2022 was Barkley not signing a long term deal reportedly offered by the Giants had a cascading impact effecting Giant actions in the following ways:
a) Effect no. 1 - His signing would have given the Giants more money to sign free agents prior to the 2023 draft.-
b) Effect no. 2 - this would most likely have impacted what the giants did with Daniel Jones contract.
c) Effect no. 3 - this would have impacted their draft picks in the 2023 draft
Barkley's over-estimation of his worth reduced the Giant's flexibility, combined with their resultant decisions unfortunately turned severely negative.
Barkley didn't put a a gun to the Giants head. You move on at that point.
then again who knows - maybe keeping daboll for year 3 is what sets the franchise back. especially if they get the QB pick wrong in the draft.
looking back and wishing they'd had a poorer year in 2022 screams of loser mentality to me. their cap is very healthy even with the jones/waller contracts. they are in position to draft a qb of the future. daboll showed he can keep a room together and get wins with some decent performances even from a UDFA QB.
other than harbough and maybe mcdaniels, i dont think there's a head coach from the last 2 cycles id rather have than daboll and if schoen was interested in either of them he could have hired them in 2022. i think i probably trust schoen/daboll choosing the QB more than any of the newly hired head coaches last 2 cycles.
I'm not trying to beat a dead horse but I think alot of fans are downplaying how bad of a move the Jones contract is. People keep downplaying it buy saying they an out and escape hatch. His contract is going to severely hamper the competiveness and roster building.
My point is its now the 2022 success that set this rebuild back. Its the decision not to franchise tag Jones.
Quote:
In comment 16417534 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The 2022 playoff season ended up being a disaster for the franchise. It literally set the rebuild back two years.
Disagree. What hurt in 2022 was Barkley not signing a long term deal reportedly offered by the Giants had a cascading impact effecting Giant actions in the following ways:
a) Effect no. 1 - His signing would have given the Giants more money to sign free agents prior to the 2023 draft.-
b) Effect no. 2 - this would most likely have impacted what the giants did with Daniel Jones contract.
c) Effect no. 3 - this would have impacted their draft picks in the 2023 draft
Barkley's over-estimation of his worth reduced the Giant's flexibility, combined with their resultant decisions unfortunately turned severely negative.
Barkley didn't put a a gun to the Giants head. You move on at that point.
You state the obvious but did not respond to my point.
Making the playoffs didn't put a gun to the Giants head also. Do you agree or disagree about Barkley not signing the Giants offer had the kind of impact indicated.
Quote:
In comment 16417527 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16417523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
You didn't enjoy the Giants making and winning a playoff game in 2022?
I did...but 5 minutes into the Eagle game it was clear the Giants were phonies who didn't really belong.
If you used your head the Eagle game told you the truth. If you were in denial you clung to the Minnesota game.
The 2022 Giants were phonies.
Did you watch the Giants games against the Eagles this season?
Did you watch the Giants games against the Eagles this season?
I did. What about it?
Quote:
Did you watch the Giants games against the Eagles this season?
I did. What about it?
You are saying the Giants are/were so far and away behind the Eagles. Again - I ask - what happened this season?
should it? philly was the best roster in nfl last year. if hurts doesnt give KC a TD they beat Mahomes and win the SB.
i sat through eli's home wild card beatings vs carolina and philly, they felt just as bad or worse, though it may have been because it always feels worse in person. carolina got stomped in the nfccg, philly lost the next week to arizona.
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
Any Giants fan posting that gif just to prove some dumb ass point, a point that isn't even valid to begin with should get a timeout. Or worse. Who the fuck does that? Fucking weirdo.
Quote:
In comment 16417615 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Did you watch the Giants games against the Eagles this season?
I did. What about it?
You are saying the Giants are/were so far and away behind the Eagles. Again - I ask - what happened this season?
The Eagles made the playoffs and the Giants weren’t even close.
Even worse - the entire Giants fan base seems to forget that the QB faced a historic amount of pressure that literally no other QB had faced before over the first month of the season.
If there were other signs of success outside of that one road playoff win, in any of the other 5-6 years with Jones/Barkley then you may have a point, but last season was the definition of a flash in the pan.
Even worse - the entire Giants fan base seems to forget that the QB faced a historic amount of pressure that literally no other QB had faced before over the first month of the season.
42nd in EPA from a clean pocket. His backup was #9.
Even worse - the entire Giants fan base seems to forget that the QB faced a historic amount of pressure that literally no other QB had faced before over the first month of the season.
Once again, you reveal it's all about Jones. Anything and anyone that cast Jones in a negative light and you recoil as if it was personally about you.
Look at the results from each season, then tell us which season was a mirage. Good teams don’t lose 6 games by 15+ points (2023). Poor teams can squeak out one-score wins (2022).
Quote:
In comment 16417615 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Did you watch the Giants games against the Eagles this season?
I did. What about it?
You are saying the Giants are/were so far and away behind the Eagles. Again - I ask - what happened this season?
I'm not sure I understand. You're saying that losing 38-7 in the 2022 playoffs is somehow canceled out or mitigated by beating the Eagles in week 18 of the 2023 season? Is that what you're saying?
I went back and double checked the standings to make sure I wasn't misremembering something about the 2023 season. It turns out I wasn't:
So to sum up you feel good about losing to the Eagles 38-7 in the 2022 playoffs and then splitting our games with them during a 6-11 2023 season?
Do I have that right? I'm just trying to understand.
What the Giants should have done is what I said they should have done. Tag Jones and let Saquon hit free agency.
I don't want to use the word panic, but they seemed to have overreacted to what Barkley did to them.
At that point, you tell Barkley to go test the market.
I noticed this too.
Even worse - the entire Giants fan base seems to forget that the QB faced a historic amount of pressure that literally no other QB had faced before over the first month of the season.
It’s not a 2 year contract. It’s over a 100 million over 3 seasons for likely 5 games of piss poor quarterback play.
Why is the severity of this contract downplayed? It was a really bad move.
Thus, you come to a different conclusion.
Quote:
Ah, so I get it now. If the team makes the playoffs and wins a road game with the new regime, but then suffers a set back the following year, that should mean that the 2022 season was the one that wasn't real, and the 2023 season was definitely real.
If there were other signs of success outside of that one road playoff win, in any of the other 5-6 years with Jones/Barkley then you may have a point, but last season was the definition of a flash in the pan.
The problem is, they didn't suffer a set back the following year, they suffered what should've been a telling set back the following week.
I guess we just ignore that the absolute best players on offense were OUT over the first 6-8 games of last year. We won't blame this on bad luck and a lack of preparation from the staff.
Let's blame it on a good season in 2022.
Ill whisper this one--if the giants went 7-10 in 2022 they probably still suck today. I know...abstract concept. Worse yet, they might have drafted some slob QB last year. But we'd have all that DJ cap room to fix all our issues!
What about NYG losing 20-0 at home to Carolina? Was that a noble losing effort? I guess so, since everyone here just knew ELi and Coughlin would win the super bowl 2 years later. What about 2006 when the team lost 6-8 games and then lost to an overrated and highly vulnerable eagles team in the playoffs? Noble? OK cool. Just checking.
I guess blowing a 4 TD lead at home in 2010 wasn't concerning either. We knew things would be great one year later.
But 38-7 to a vastly superior team? THAT game right there was a clear indicator this team was headed to disaster.
Just gotta know the signs. It's easy if you're smart.
Me? I am going to demand that this regime draft and bring in good players while not losing too many good players. I don't want to hear a fucking thing about Dave Gettleman or Mara forcing their hand or big bad 2022 ruining everything. Stop with the excuses.
Quote:
In comment 16417523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
Any Giants fan posting that gif just to prove some dumb ass point, a point that isn't even valid to begin with should get a timeout. Or worse. Who the fuck does that? Fucking weirdo.
Going to the playoffs was fun and all, but that gif is what happened when they faced actual quality. That's how the 2022 season ended. That really happened.
I guess we just ignore that the absolute best players on offense were OUT over the first 6-8 games of last year. We won't blame this on bad luck and a lack of preparation from the staff.
Let's blame it on a good season in 2022.
Ill whisper this one--if the giants went 7-10 in 2022 they probably still suck today. I know...abstract concept. Worse yet, they might have drafted some slob QB last year. But we'd have all that DJ cap room to fix all our issues!
What the DJFC doesn’t understand is that Jones is supposed to be and paid like a top offensive player. The offense shouldn’t crater when he’s playing. When he played he couldn’t score any touchdowns.
How do people try to dismiss that? He was awful.
Straw man argument from you. Nobody is saying that.
Again, for the 1000000th time, I don't want to draft McCarthy because I really don't think he's that special. I think Williams and Maye will be great. I think McCarthy will be average.
It's not that they had a good season with a bad playoff loss, or a good season followed by a bad season.
The point is the good season encouraged them to structure the team around a player that it should not have been structured around.
They gambled and lost BIG TIME on Jones.
That's the point, and they took that gamble based on a misread of Jones in 2022. The good news? They realize their mistake. But the 2022 season, in hindsight, delayed the rebuild.
Quote:
In comment 16417527 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16417523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
Any Giants fan posting that gif just to prove some dumb ass point, a point that isn't even valid to begin with should get a timeout. Or worse. Who the fuck does that? Fucking weirdo.
Going to the playoffs was fun and all, but that gif is what happened when they faced actual quality. That's how the 2022 season ended. That really happened.
Enlightening. Thanks for that.
And it proves nothing.
Yup. Great player, but not what the team needed... And that moron wouldn't even pick up the phone and listen to offers.
They gambled and lost BIG TIME on Jones.
That's the point, and they took that gamble based on a misread of Jones in 2022. The good news? They realize their mistake. But the 2022 season, in hindsight, delayed the rebuild.
They lost big time based on what?
The 22-36-1 record, for starters? Pissing away five years on a backup-level QB?
Quote:
In comment 16417527 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16417523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
Any Giants fan posting that gif just to prove some dumb ass point, a point that isn't even valid to begin with should get a timeout. Or worse. Who the fuck does that? Fucking weirdo.
Going to the playoffs was fun and all, but that gif is what happened when they faced actual quality. That's how the 2022 season ended. That really happened.
The Vikings had quality wins and games in 2022 and went 13-4. Giants beat them in one of the toughest places to play in the entire league.
Pot calling the kettle black. As someone else pointed out, you have shifted to saying you don't want McCarthy and Daniels because you know those are the guys that may actually be there when the Giants pick and if they take him that means the end of your boy Jones.
It's not that they had a good season with a bad playoff loss, or a good season followed by a bad season.
The point is the good season encouraged them to structure the team around a player that it should not have been structured around.
They gambled and lost BIG TIME on Jones.
That's the point, and they took that gamble based on a misread of Jones in 2022. The good news? They realize their mistake. But the 2022 season, in hindsight, delayed the rebuild.
Exactly.
Quote:
They lost big time based on what?
The 22-36-1 record, for starters? Pissing away five years on a backup-level QB?
The Giants had the 25th pick in the draft due in large part because Jones played much better. He then sucked early on and tore his knee and was pressured about 700 times.
Then...
"They lost big time based on what?"
I see through your game ryan. The question is are you even aware of it or is this a subconscious thing?
It's one thing to celebrate when a NYG player rises above expectations. After all, we're GIANTS fans, at least I think we are, but any fan relishing in DJ's failures can go take a shit with their clothes on.
Who the fuck celebrates or adopts some childish nickname for fans who defend the starting QB? Mind you, 99% of these "defenders" also acknowledge his shortcomings time and time again. But one or two seem irrationally hopeful ? Shame them?
Who does that. That's dick boy behavior.
The Vikings had quality wins and games in 2022 and went 13-4. Giants beat them in one of the toughest places to play in the entire league.
Then...
"They lost big time based on what?"
I see through your game ryan. The question is are you even aware of it or is this a subconscious thing?
He's aware. He just throws in "i'm okay with taking a qb" every once in awhile to avoid ending up like eightshamrocks. It's also why he now says he doesn't want Daniels or McCarthy.
Quote:
They gambled and lost BIG TIME on Jones.
That's the point, and they took that gamble based on a misread of Jones in 2022. The good news? They realize their mistake. But the 2022 season, in hindsight, delayed the rebuild.
They lost big time based on what?
You don’t think the Jones contract is a loss/ mistake/ and hurts this team?
Then...
"They lost big time based on what?"
I see through your game ryan. The question is are you even aware of it or is this a subconscious thing?
Try and have an honest conversation when someone has a different opinion than you, Eric. I know you struggle with it.
You said the Giants lost BIG TIME on Jones. I then asked you - based on what? Your response should be, based on the 1 season of early poor play and knee injury.
Now, to me, that is not a big gamble. They paid Jones big money for 2 years. He then was running for his life every down and tore his knee.
"I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones, except I don't want any of the ones the Giants could conceivably take." If the Giants trade up and get Maye, I'd bet anything you come on this board and say it was a huge mistake.
You're not fooling anyone.
He's just playing word games.
Quote:
LW, you're clearly not following along. I haven't shifted anything. In fact, I've stayed true to what I've been saying in that I don't think Daniels and McCarthy will be really good NFL quarterbacks. It has nothing to do with Daniel Jones. I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones.
"I'm all for getting a better quarterback than Daniel Jones, except I don't want any of the ones the Giants could conceivably take." If the Giants trade up and get Maye, I'd bet anything you come on this board and say it was a huge mistake.
You're not fooling anyone.
Again, are you deaf? I said I want Drake Maye. In fact, I'm on record as saying I would love it if the Giants traded up for Maye or Williams.
I need to learn more words
He's just playing word games.
Eric - are you this obtuse? I literally said 20 times, I want Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, would love it if the Giants traded up for them. Do you have an issue following this?
It was not the harbinger of good times. It was an abberation.
He's just playing word games.
Because you are intentionally acting like a moron to somehow pretend like you aren't seeing what I'm actually writing in my posts.
QBs i like: Drake Maye, Caleb Williams
QBs I don't particularly think will be anything better than what we have: Jayden Daniels, McCarthy, Penix, Nix, etc
It was not the harbinger of good times. It was an abberation.
Tell that to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll and see what their reaction would be
"perfectly fine" is not the standard the Giants should be evaluating quarterbacks on.
If your definition of acting like a lunatic is simply responding to other people who are misrepresenting what I'm saying on purpose, then yes, I'm a lunatic. Go back to your non Giants fan club.
Quote:
In comment 16417625 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16417527 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16417523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and it seems management may be looking at this team objectively again.
2022 playoffs were so great!
Any Giants fan posting that gif just to prove some dumb ass point, a point that isn't even valid to begin with should get a timeout. Or worse. Who the fuck does that? Fucking weirdo.
Going to the playoffs was fun and all, but that gif is what happened when they faced actual quality. That's how the 2022 season ended. That really happened.
The Vikings had quality wins and games in 2022 and went 13-4. Giants beat them in one of the toughest places to play in the entire league.
The Vikings were lit up by future HOFers Mac Jones and Mike White as well. They were the one team that was a bigger mirage than the Giants
Yes, it would be. And I guess we will find out if Schoen and Daboll believe that or not.
Among certain BBIers, not all.
Yes, it would be. And I guess we will find out if Schoen and Daboll believe that or not.
Why are you all for the Giants getting a better quarterback then?
Quote:
It was one fucking game against a somewhat decent team.
It was not the harbinger of good times. It was an abberation.
Tell that to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll and see what their reaction would be
I'm sure someone will pass the message to them. Anxiously awaiting their reply
The bar has been set so low it passed through the core of the Earth and out the south pole and is now floating in space somewhere
Barkley played a ton of snaps and it seems like he just cant handle that workload. On a good team where he can get the ball 10-15 times a game I think he can look like a really good back but he's not an every down back anymore and will benefit from a change in scenery. The big plays have been gone since his rookie year. He had 7 40+ yard big plays his rookie year and only 6 since then. He got nearly half of his 20+ yard plays his rookie year.
I hope someone breaks the bank for him. I really dont care what he gets paid as long as its not with the Giants. We need more than a RB and that money can be put to better use. I bet we spend less than $5 mil on the whole RB room.
Quote:
If Jones is closer to the player we saw against the Vikings, wouldn't it be ridiculous to draft a new quarterback?
Yes, it would be. And I guess we will find out if Schoen and Daboll believe that or not.
Why are you all for the Giants getting a better quarterback then?
Because it is evident to me that Williams and Maye are great NFL prospects. Jones was not that.
I feel the signing last year was a friendly deal of:
I want to stay , at my price; respect me enough to let me be an FA and hopefully we can work out something fair to both sides.
Yes, it would be. And I guess we will find out if Schoen and Daboll believe that or not.
Why are you all for the Giants getting a better quarterback then?
Because it is evident to me that Williams and Maye are great NFL prospects. Jones was not that.
So then back to question number one.
If the Giants draft Maye, does that mean:
1) They are being ridiculous?
2) Jones isn't closer to the player we saw in Minnesota?
Said in another way, if they had a good quarterback why would they spend precious resources replacing him?
Quote:
If Jones is closer to the player we saw against the Vikings, wouldn't it be ridiculous to draft a new quarterback?
Yes, it would be. And I guess we will find out if Schoen and Daboll believe that or not.
Why are you all for the Giants getting a better quarterback then?
Because it is evident to me that Williams and Maye are great NFL prospects. Jones was not that.
So then back to question number one.
If the Giants draft Maye, does that mean:
1) They are being ridiculous?
2) Jones isn't closer to the player we saw in Minnesota?
Said in another way, if they had a good quarterback why would they spend precious resources replacing him?
ryan - just go with "green" and tell him you thought it was a trick question. It will give you a way out of this.
What the Giants should have done is what I said they should have done. Tag Jones and let Saquon hit free agency.
I don't want to use the word panic, but they seemed to have overreacted to what Barkley did to them.
At that point, you tell Barkley to go test the market.
When you say the Giants overreacted, you are agreeing with one of my points (therefore understanding it). The other points go to how Barkley not signing a contract offer impacted our 2023 free agency signings and draft.
With his shortsighted decision he screwed the team. I agree with you about telling Barkley to test the market at that point.
From this vantage point, I also disagree with those who see Barkley as such a "team" player, and presently would just let him go.
I think your anger is misguided. I'm just trying to make sense of a situation where a team would replace a good, cost controlled QB.
Would it be fair to say you think Jones *is* a good quarterback, but you'd be OK with upgrading?
He’s had plenty of chances to prove himself. Paying over 100 million across 3 seasons for bad QB play is a terrible use of resources.
They paid for a high class meal, they received scraps from a local diner.
That contract is really bad, I have no idea how’s that’s debatable at this point.