I'm getting to the point I'd take McCarthy over Daniels/Maye

I know a lot of people will think I'm crazy, but the more I read about McCarthy the more I like him. My biggest frustration with Jones is his lack of being able to play fast. This is something which Sy has stated many times in game reviews and in his Jones scouting report in 2019, "there's not a quick mind here."
After watching Jones struggle against fast defenses, I want a QB who is strong pre-snap. I just heard Mark Schlereth interviewed who raved about McCarthy:
--He's the only QB in this class whose played in a NFL style system
--He can handle everything thrown out him from a schematic standpoint
I remember watching Brock Purdy in Philly this year just sit in the pocket, go through progressions and accurately deliver the ball. Some people will say if Jones had an OL he could do that, I don't think so. There is a reason Sy, Todd McShay, etc. all had concerns over his game day processing speed.
Lastly, Schlereth was talking to a Texans coach who told him when evaluating QB's it's not about the best college QB, it's about the QB who has the best transferable skills to the NFL.
I don't know. Maybe I'm just playing into the hype. But, I'd love to watch a smart, quick minded QB to run this offense again. I'm really starting to root for either McCarthy at #6 or a trade up to get McCarthy.
This is not saying I don't think Daniels or Maye will be good, I just know McCarthy has done it for Harbaugh.
Yes you are. You’re obsession to hate him is pretty sad.
Exactly. You have a poster here who probably didn’t watch one college game and is giving out info like he is a GM of a team. He’s absolutely clueless.
I really don't think most on this board understand how electric Daniels is running.
Because he didn't run a 40... so BBI doesn't think he is fast.
What's the quote? "The tape don't lie..."
Watch Daniels run against Florida, Bama, A&M...whomever.
If you think McCartthy projects as the better thrower and pocket passer than it’s reasonable to have him above Daniels. Personally I have no idea so I’m not making any claim on that, but conceptually it’s a legitimate argument.
I have my preferences, but yes, I’ll trust Schoen and Daboll to identify the guy they want. Trust them until they show us we shouldn’t.
210 pounds at 6'4 seems light for a daboll qb with the amount of designed runs. that's only 6 pounds heavier than bryce young, who everyone was worried about and doesn't run.
I would say that you would be disappointed if Schoen made JJ the pick, but I know you would immediately jump on the bandwagon and argue he was the guy you wanted the whole time. Just like Jones, amirite Ryan?
In the NFL a QB has to be able to play from the pocket. Especially in the playoffs.
People are getting a little too absurd with the McCarthy stuff.
I hate McCarthy? That's news to me.
Maye is a better NFL prospect than McCarthy. His talent at every single measure projects better at the NFL level than McCarthy. That's why I would rather have Maye than McCarthy as our next quarterback.
Because he didn't run a 40... so BBI doesn't think he is fast.
What's the quote? "The tape don't lie..."
Watch Daniels run against Florida, Bama, A&M...whomever.
I know he's a great runner, and he likes to run (its a major part of his appeal). However that also brings up durability concerns. Lamar has survived without any really major issues, but then Anthony Richardson didn't even make it out of year 1 (and he's 30 lbs heavier and runs a 4.43). In fact most running QB's (ahem DJ for example) get banged up a lot. So IMO its not so clean cut. Can he throw at the NFL level from the pocket, thats what I'd like to know (and I don't). I think it was Sean Payton who just said a few days ago that no matter how good a runner a QB is he needs to be able to throw from the pocket, because defenses will take the running stuff away as much as they can
In comment 16417583 ryanmkeane said:
People are getting a little too absurd with the McCarthy stuff.
Yes you are. You’re obsession to hate him is pretty sad.
I hate McCarthy? That's news to me.
Maye is a better NFL prospect than McCarthy. His talent at every single measure projects better at the NFL level than McCarthy. That's why I would rather have Maye than McCarthy as our next quarterback.
For someone who says they don’t know much about McCarthy you seem to know a lot
Your years of experience scouting QB's has brought you to this point?
that Daniel's speed, quickness and off-script ability will convey to the NFL better than anything McCarthy might offer.
In the NFL a QB has to be able to play from the pocket. Especially in the playoffs.
And Daboll taught Allen how to do that.
Nobody on this board, NFL scouts, Sy, etc have any idea who can do what in terms of processing at the NFL.
Michigan did play Alabama. And Saban can deploy NFL concepts, but he usually beats you with talent. So, if you want to put the performance in McCarthy's column as a positive check, I can buy that.
However, I've seen Saban's defenses get shredded the last ten years because the game is more wide-open. Daniels destroyed Saban's D.
I know he's a great runner, and he likes to run (its a major part of his appeal). However that also brings up durability concerns. Lamar has survived without any really major issues, but then Anthony Richardson didn't even make it out of year 1 (and he's 30 lbs heavier and runs a 4.43). In fact most running QB's (ahem DJ for example) get banged up a lot. So IMO its not so clean cut. Can he throw at the NFL level from the pocket, thats what I'd like to know (and I don't). I think it was Sean Payton who just said a few days ago that no matter how good a runner a QB is he needs to be able to throw from the pocket, because defenses will take the running stuff away as much as they can
I don't see many defenses stopping Allen, LJax and Mahomes (especially at critical moments) from running.
But I get your/Payton's point.
Another study was recently produced where most QB injuries in the NFL occur in the pocket, btw. It's been that trend for a while now...
That does NOT describe Williams and Daniels. It pretty much DOES describe Maye and McCarthy. Which one of those two they prefer? NO ONE has the slightest idea and won't until draft night.
I’ve always thought Jones arm was overrated. People have a blind narrative that he has a big arm because he is 6’5 230. His arm is middle of the road. The numbers don’t lie either - he has a low % of big time throws.
I LOVE Odunze. And Nabers not too far behind him. So I would not trade up for JJM. Let the draft come to you at 6.
Daniels
Penix
McCarthy
Maye
Nix
But above everything I just want Schoen to get the guy he and his evaluators have ranked the highest.
I agree wholeheartedly with your final statement.
And it's also certainly in the best interest of Schoen and Daboll as well.
It will also be in the best interest of the Giants if they get it right. *grin*
Daniels running ability is over stated imv and I am curious where he comes in weight wise. Any QB can get hurt but a taller and very lean QB doesn't translate well to the NFL if you plan on making him a high volume runner.
I can see the Giants liking Maye as well but I only saw him for a half last season.
Because he didn't run a 40... so BBI doesn't think he is fast.
What's the quote? "The tape don't lie..."
Watch Daniels run against Florida, Bama, A&M...whomever.
Tape... people don't even watch highlights... They read and choose information like and run with it and ignore information they don't like. If you watched one game with Daniels you would see all you need to see with his running ability. He is beyond talented.
Jared Goff was a 4th rounder prior to the combine and ended up moving up to pick #1. Mahomes was a last 1st/early 2nd before the combine. Media doesn't always catch up to how NFL teams think. I really like McCarthy. I have said all along he is my QB4, but lets not get crazy. He is QB4.
You might have this backwards on Goff. He was very highly rated going into the Combine. But he a spotty Combine. Yet, that didn't hurt his projection...
What are views on Daniels as a pocket passer?
Jared Goff was a 4th rounder prior to the combine and ended up moving up to pick #1. Mahomes was a last 1st/early 2nd before the combine. Media doesn't always catch up to how NFL teams think. I really like McCarthy. I have said all along he is my QB4, but lets not get crazy. He is QB4.
You might have this backwards on Goff. He was very highly rated going into the Combine. But he a spotty Combine. Yet, that didn't hurt his projection...
You might be right. I can't remember all the way back. My point is players move up and down all the time. Baker Mayfield was like QB4 prior to the combine and ended up going #1. That is my memory which may be wrong and Sam Darnold was a lock for #1 overall all the way up until the day before the draft. We just don't know we can only guess.
A QB who can't move behind a line who can't pass protect very well? Throwing to whom?
Jones straight line speed is more than a 4.6. He has been clocked over 21 mph on more than one occasion.
Penix has movement issues, you can watch his games to see it. And his production slips hard when pressured and throwing outside the hash marks.
Interesting that in his first four college seasons his rushing totals are 482c/2183y/4.5ypc.
Pretty big sample size and solid production but not really dynamic. Then it goes to 8.4 ypc last season.
Terps, curious. Why Maye 4th? What is it about him that you don’t like?
Daniels basically got knocked out for the entire 4th quarter on the cheap shot by Turner.
Daniels left with 400+ total yards (219 passing), 3 TDs/1 INT, 9+ YPA, 97 QBR.
McCarthy, who also had an OT, had 220 yards passing, 3 TDs/0 INT, 8 YPA, 92 QBR, and 25 yards rushing.
BTW, McCarthy played with a great RB (Corum), a day two WR (Wilson), future excellent TE prospect (Loveland), and another good future WR prospect (C.Johnson). And Michigan has close to 20 players invited to the Coombine.
So, let's stop with this imagery that McCarthy was playing with 2-3 star scraps. It's embarrassing...
It makes perfect sense if you’ve followed Harbaugh’s coaching career. His offenses are run first.
Penix’s injury history and lack of mobility are big red flags to me. And he’s three years older than McCarthy.
Interesting that in his first four college seasons his rushing totals are 482c/2183y/4.5ypc.
Pretty big sample size and solid production but not really dynamic. Then it goes to 8.4 ypc last season.
You do realize his sophomore was cut to four games due to Covid. And he was averaging nearly 7 YPC.
So, 710 rushing yards his last year at ASO, 885 at LSU (2022) and 1,134 (2023) aren't dynamic rushing numbers for a QB??
He runs about a 4.6 40 (better than Jones, for example) and has been very good at avoiding sacks over his entire collegiate career (IOW, not just at Washington). 92nd percentile for that, actually, according to PFF.
Jones straight line speed is more than a 4.6. He has been clocked over 21 mph on more than one occasion.
Penix has movement issues, you can watch his games to see it. And his production slips hard when pressured and throwing outside the hash marks.
Except he doesn't have "movement issues." He moves around in the pocket well and can run when needed. I am concerned about his injury history, but this idea that he is a statue in the pocket and cracks under the slightest pressure is a good way to see who is evaluating him based solely on the Michigan game.
He'll fill out more. He's 21. But he weighed 219 at 6'2.5". For comparison Eli at the combine was 221 at 6'5".
There's nothing wrong with McCarthy's size. I'm a little concerned with his hand size being only 9" flat. It's on the small side.
But that wouldn't take him out of consideration at 6.
Personal view or Asshat info?
Williams might be the most talented but he's not coming off too well and he's probably going #1 to Chicago anyway. Removing Williams, I'd probably go -
Daniels
Penix
McCarthy
Maye
Nix
But above everything I just want Schoen to get the guy he and his evaluators have ranked the highest.
Terps, curious. Why Maye 4th? What is it about him that you don’t like?
I watched him several times in 2023, and generally left feeling a little disappointed each time I watched him. Admittedly I'm more of a production guy - the two best quarterbacs I saw all year were Penix and Daniels. I understand that from a tools perspective Maye might have more of what you're looking for than anyone else, but watching the games I just wasn't as impressed as I hoped to be. Penix for example gets dinged for playing in the Pac-12, but I watched Maye against Duke, Clemson, and NC State and I didn't see it with him. Conversely I saw Penix play great in a lot of high leverage situations against top 20 defenses.
I know college production isn't everything, and some discount it more than I do. If the Giants draft Maye at 6 or trade up to get him I'll be thrilled.
My stance is they will be making a mistake if they leave the first round with anything other than a quarterback.
Personal view or Asshat info?
Personal
In comment 16417583 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
People are getting a little too absurd with the McCarthy stuff.
Yes you are. You’re obsession to hate him is pretty sad.
I hate McCarthy? That's news to me.
Maye is a better NFL prospect than McCarthy. His talent at every single measure projects better at the NFL level than McCarthy. That's why I would rather have Maye than McCarthy as our next quarterback.
How can you state this with a straight face? How can you judge Maye's arm talent, athleticism, processing ability etc as being better than JJ's?
Maye didnt throw at the combine, JJ did and he was fantastic. JJ has a better cumulative rating over the last two years than Maye (161 vs 153.5). Maye threw more picks last year alone than JJ did the last 2 and JJ has a better comp %.
You are quickly becoming the most easily disregarded poster I encounter on this website because nothing you say is supported by fact or even logical theory. You deal in unsubstantiated statements and then quadruple down on them in the face of solid arguments.
Did Kyle Brandt say he liked Maye better than JJ this morning? I missed that if he did.
He runs about a 4.6 40 (better than Jones, for example) and has been very good at avoiding sacks over his entire collegiate career (IOW, not just at Washington). 92nd percentile for that, actually, according to PFF.
Jones straight line speed is more than a 4.6. He has been clocked over 21 mph on more than one occasion.
Penix has movement issues, you can watch his games to see it. And his production slips hard when pressured and throwing outside the hash marks.
If Penix runs a 4.6 at his pro day, I will eat my hat.
I really don't think most on this board understand how electric Daniels is running.
Jayden Daniels is my top choice, but I like McCarthy over Maye. I'd still trade up to 5 for Maye if JJ was in the top 3. Daniels is the only one I'd trade up to 3 for.
I'm thinking Williams goes first to the Bears. Commanders and Pats both taking QBs. Maye, Daniels, McCarthy my best guess at the next 2 off the board. I'd bet McCarthy will be there for them. If so, I'm not so sure they take him.
McCarthy third down - ( New Window )
+1.
1. Nix 92.7
2. Daniels 92
6. Penix 90.5
7. Maye 89.3
11. McCarthy 87.3
Overall (incl running)
1. Daniels 94.7
2. Nix 93
7. Penix 91.1
9. Maye 90.7
10. McCarthy 90.6
In comment 16417583 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
People are getting a little too absurd with the McCarthy stuff.
Yes you are. You’re obsession to hate him is pretty sad.
I hate McCarthy? That's news to me.
Maye is a better NFL prospect than McCarthy. His talent at every single measure projects better at the NFL level than McCarthy. That's why I would rather have Maye than McCarthy as our next quarterback.
Actually Ryan, you're a little off the mark here when you say Maye is better by every single measure. Go Watch Sy-56's video on the comparison between the two QB's. JJ is much, much better than Drake under pressure. Sy did a really good breakdown of it.
Under Pressure:
Completion Percentage
JJ - 63.5%
Drake - 43.3%
Yards/attempt
JJ - 9.5
Drake - 6.7
NFL QB rating
JJ - 111
Drake 69
While I agree with you that Maye is probably the better technician in a bubble but it's very rare that a QB gets to pass without pressure, especially for the Giants, and JJ is better at it than Drake. He has also been touted as having superior processing ability. For that reason, if we're choosing between the two, I hope Schoen takes JJ.
LSU and Daniels didn't really shred Bama through the air at all. McCarthy had more pass yards, scores, no turnovers and didn't have two high level NFL prospects at WR.
Daniels basically got knocked out for the entire 4th quarter on the cheap shot by Turner.
Daniels left with 400+ total yards (219 passing), 3 TDs/1 INT, 9+ YPA, 97 QBR.
McCarthy, who also had an OT, had 220 yards passing, 3 TDs/0 INT, 8 YPA, 92 QBR, and 25 yards rushing.
BTW, McCarthy played with a great RB (Corum), a day two WR (Wilson), future excellent TE prospect (Loveland), and another good future WR prospect (C.Johnson). And Michigan has close to 20 players invited to the Coombine.
So, let's stop with this imagery that McCarthy was playing with 2-3 star scraps. It's embarrassing...
They ran once for a td in OT, he did not throw in OT. I agree with you though, Daniels was shredding Bama with his arm and legs until the cheap shot to the throat by Turner.
61mph velocity for JJ, 1mph less than the record from Josh Allen. He has a strong arm.
61mph velocity for JJ, 1mph less than the record from Josh Allen. He has a strong arm.
When I see McCarthy roll out in the NFL and flick the ball effortlessly 50+ yards, I will entertain this notion he is in the same galaxy as Allen as a thrower.
In comment 16417668 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Williams might be the most talented but he's not coming off too well and he's probably going #1 to Chicago anyway. Removing Williams, I'd probably go -
Daniels
Penix
McCarthy
Maye
Nix
But above everything I just want Schoen to get the guy he and his evaluators have ranked the highest.
Terps, curious. Why Maye 4th? What is it about him that you don’t like?
I watched him several times in 2023, and generally left feeling a little disappointed each time I watched him. Admittedly I'm more of a production guy - the two best quarterbacs I saw all year were Penix and Daniels. I understand that from a tools perspective Maye might have more of what you're looking for than anyone else, but watching the games I just wasn't as impressed as I hoped to be. Penix for example gets dinged for playing in the Pac-12, but I watched Maye against Duke, Clemson, and NC State and I didn't see it with him. Conversely I saw Penix play great in a lot of high leverage situations against top 20 defenses.
I know college production isn't everything, and some discount it more than I do. If the Giants draft Maye at 6 or trade up to get him I'll be thrilled.
My stance is they will be making a mistake if they leave the first round with anything other than a quarterback.
Thanks. I have a similar impression of Maye. Each game I saw him I was like this is the consensus #2 pick?
Maye kind of comes across to me as ho-hum. With McCarthy, I don't know what it is but he is extremely charismatic, seems highly intelligent and driven, and I'm getting that buzzing "magic" feeling about him. I think he is going to be a player at the next level and make a lot of teams regret not getting him while he was there for the taking.
Gun to head with strictly the eye test for me:
1) Daniels - electric ability that jumps off the screen
2) McCarthy - every intangible you want in a winning QB, pro style experience, young and can fully or partially redshirt, quick minded
3) Maye - big and strong, prototypical look, but does he have it between the ears and the fire to lead and inspire
4) Penix
5) Nix
I'm not counting Caleb for the same reason and also because he seems like a dick and I would not enjoy rooting for him as much as the others.
In comment 16417916 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16417668 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Williams might be the most talented but he's not coming off too well and he's probably going #1 to Chicago anyway. Removing Williams, I'd probably go -
Daniels
Penix
McCarthy
Maye
Nix
But above everything I just want Schoen to get the guy he and his evaluators have ranked the highest.
Terps, curious. Why Maye 4th? What is it about him that you don’t like?
I watched him several times in 2023, and generally left feeling a little disappointed each time I watched him. Admittedly I'm more of a production guy - the two best quarterbacs I saw all year were Penix and Daniels. I understand that from a tools perspective Maye might have more of what you're looking for than anyone else, but watching the games I just wasn't as impressed as I hoped to be. Penix for example gets dinged for playing in the Pac-12, but I watched Maye against Duke, Clemson, and NC State and I didn't see it with him. Conversely I saw Penix play great in a lot of high leverage situations against top 20 defenses.
I know college production isn't everything, and some discount it more than I do. If the Giants draft Maye at 6 or trade up to get him I'll be thrilled.
My stance is they will be making a mistake if they leave the first round with anything other than a quarterback.
Thanks. I have a similar impression of Maye. Each game I saw him I was like this is the consensus #2 pick?
Maye kind of comes across to me as ho-hum. With McCarthy, I don't know what it is but he is extremely charismatic, seems highly intelligent and driven, and I'm getting that buzzing "magic" feeling about him. I think he is going to be a player at the next level and make a lot of teams regret not getting him while he was there for the taking.
Gun to head with strictly the eye test for me:
1) Daniels - electric ability that jumps off the screen
2) McCarthy - every intangible you want in a winning QB, pro style experience, young and can fully or partially redshirt, quick minded
3) Maye - big and strong, prototypical look, but does he have it between the ears and the fire to lead and inspire
4) Penix
5) Nix
I'm not counting Caleb for the same reason and also because he seems like a dick and I would not enjoy rooting for him as much as the others.
I agree with this take on Maye. Early in rhe college season, when I first started watching him, I was impressed with his size, arm strength and mobility. Something happened in the latter part of the year when I watched him where he looked... Different. Like he didnt dictate the play, was reacting and not making plays. Almost looked Jones-like. Not that bad, but hopefully the idea comes across.
Id be okay with him because college is college. But I saw more urgency and escapability from JJMC.
At the Combine two guys were able to do it well: Penix and McCarthy. Even Milton was putting some air under his out patterns. Nix was struggling to get it there, and Hartman you could tell couldn't even throw it.
McCarthy threw his very well, and Penix made it look like he barely had to try. Those two were the guys at this Combine with the NFL arms.
At the Combine two guys were able to do it well: Penix and McCarthy. Even Milton was putting some air under his out patterns. Nix was struggling to get it there, and Hartman you could tell couldn't even throw it.
McCarthy threw his very well, and Penix made it look like he barely had to try. Those two were the guys at this Combine with the NFL arms.
Interesting post.
McCarthy threw his very well, and Penix made it look like he barely had to try. Those two were the guys at this Combine with the NFL arms.
I was actually pleasantly surprised how well Nix threw. Perhaps it was low expectations.
Based on the attached, which throws bothered you?
Nix's Combine Throws - ( New Window )
Weaknesses:
Lacks passing instincts
Field vision needs development
Can be late throwing down the middle, leading to incompletions
Can be reckless, careless with the ball
Poor decision-making
Needs development
Prospect Comparison:
Daniel Jones/Will Levis. Some team sources compared McCarthy to Jones, while some others said Will Levis. McCarthy reminds me of Jones in terms of athleticism, running ability, and quality arm talent. However also like Jones, there are a lack of passing instincts and some stretches of play when he does not make plays as a passer.
Link - ( New Window )
McCarthy threw his very well, and Penix made it look like he barely had to try. Those two were the guys at this Combine with the NFL arms.
I was actually pleasantly surprised how well Nix threw. Perhaps it was low expectations.
Based on the attached, which throws bothered you?
Nix's Combine Throws - ( New Window )
The outs starting around the 3:50 mark. I thought they looked weak and slow to get out there; it reminded me of Pickett. I could be being harsh on Nix, and I liked him in 2023.
Weaknesses:
Lacks passing instincts
Field vision needs development
Can be late throwing down the middle, leading to incompletions
Can be reckless, careless with the ball
Poor decision-making
Needs development
Prospect Comparison:
Daniel Jones/Will Levis. Some team sources compared McCarthy to Jones, while some others said Will Levis. McCarthy reminds me of Jones in terms of athleticism, running ability, and quality arm talent. However also like Jones, there are a lack of passing instincts and some stretches of play when he does not make plays as a passer. Link - ( New Window )
Duped by Walter Football? Also, last season was JJ's first year as a starter. He was barely out of high school. He has changed a TON in the last year.
Walter Football is TERRIBLE.
"He's got every throw in the bag." - ( New Window )
Before silly season began, the big knock on JMM was his processing speed and him hesitating and holding the ball too long. This is from Walter Football back in January.
Weaknesses:
Lacks passing instincts
Field vision needs development
Can be late throwing down the middle, leading to incompletions
Can be reckless, careless with the ball
Poor decision-making
Needs development
Prospect Comparison:
Daniel Jones/Will Levis. Some team sources compared McCarthy to Jones, while some others said Will Levis. McCarthy reminds me of Jones in terms of athleticism, running ability, and quality arm talent. However also like Jones, there are a lack of passing instincts and some stretches of play when he does not make plays as a passer. Link - ( New Window )
Duped by Walter Football? Also, last season was JJ's first year as a starter. He was barely out of high school. He has changed a TON in the last year.
Walter Football is TERRIBLE.
JMM started 2022 and 2023. But please, tell me more.
The outs starting around the 3:50 mark. I thought they looked weak and slow to get out there; it reminded me of Pickett. I could be being harsh on Nix, and I liked him in 2023.
I saw two out-pattern throws that looked poor, but the first one, to the left sideline, looked like the ball slipped out of his hand.
But on those dig and corner routes, I thought he was sharp with his velocity and location. Perhaps the out-routes were not as sharp because those throws are so rare anymore in college...
I wasn't ga-ga over McCarthy's overall throwing. But the zip was definitely there.
Overall, I thought Penix had the best overall performance. Maybe Nix second...
And watching Penix, man...if you're worried about how he handles pressure do what Detroit does with Goff. Use play action and focus your resources on the offensive line and TE. Penix in 12 personnel throwing to Slayton and Hyatt outside the numbers...that would be fun immediately.
In comment 16418152 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
Before silly season began, the big knock on JMM was his processing speed and him hesitating and holding the ball too long. This is from Walter Football back in January.
Weaknesses:
Lacks passing instincts
Field vision needs development
Can be late throwing down the middle, leading to incompletions
Can be reckless, careless with the ball
Poor decision-making
Needs development
Prospect Comparison:
Daniel Jones/Will Levis. Some team sources compared McCarthy to Jones, while some others said Will Levis. McCarthy reminds me of Jones in terms of athleticism, running ability, and quality arm talent. However also like Jones, there are a lack of passing instincts and some stretches of play when he does not make plays as a passer. Link - ( New Window )
Duped by Walter Football? Also, last season was JJ's first year as a starter. He was barely out of high school. He has changed a TON in the last year.
Walter Football is TERRIBLE.
JMM started 2022 and 2023. But please, tell me more.
I misread, thought it was from Jan '23. My mistake.
Point still remains, Walter Football is a bootleg prospect tracker
And watching Penix, man...if you're worried about how he handles pressure do what Detroit does with Goff. Use play action and focus your resources on the offensive line and TE. Penix in 12 personnel throwing to Slayton and Hyatt outside the numbers...that would be fun immediately.
Im more worried about his ability to take hits. Ive said it before, Penix is very upright when he throws. Its supported by analysts who say he uses almost no lower body when he delivers.
Someone questioned why that was a big deal to me and I never responded. For someone who throws like Penix, when he gets hit as he throws, he has no absorbing the hit eith his lower body and he has already had two major shoulder injuries. Im no docyor, but he took a couple of those hits in the Title game and he was gradping his ribs and just not the same player afterwards. Im by no means a kineasiologist, but I can just see him getting throttled in the NFL.
The outs starting around the 3:50 mark. I thought they looked weak and slow to get out there; it reminded me of Pickett. I could be being harsh on Nix, and I liked him in 2023.
I saw two out-pattern throws that looked poor, but the first one, to the left sideline, looked like the ball slipped out of his hand.
But on those dig and corner routes, I thought he was sharp with his velocity and location. Perhaps the out-routes were not as sharp because those throws are so rare anymore in college...
I wasn't ga-ga over McCarthy's overall throwing. But the zip was definitely there.
Overall, I thought Penix had the best overall performance. Maybe Nix second...
Nix second what in the world? Pennix then JJM then everyone else imo. JJM showed he has an NFL arm, he throws an amazing ball. I thought Nix looked like he had a serious noodle arm. I wouldn't take him in the 4th round.
Same vibe here. But it’s a vibe.
Nix second what in the world? Pennix then JJM then everyone else imo. JJM showed he has an NFL arm, he throws an amazing ball. I thought Nix looked like he had a serious noodle arm. I wouldn't take him in the 4th round.
McCarthy throws harder than Nix. No doubt. But I thought Nix looked very smooth, balanced, and he has a nice compact stroke. And this is coming from a guy who killed Nix for years on this board.
Same vibe here. But it’s a vibe.
I heard Maye with Kirwan and Miller last Friday on NFL Radio. He's very southern and humble. But he's got a Josh Allen confidence that appeals to me...
Check out the interview.
Maye with Simms - ( New Window )
Perfect world, I go BPA at 6 and then trade up back end of the first round for Nix or Penix. Something like a 2024 2nd and 2025 3rd, that way I still get 3 top 50 players this draft.
Feel alone on an island in just not seeing it with McCarthy but then again I still really like Nix and Penix for that matter. What do I know? Not much
Nix second what in the world? Pennix then JJM then everyone else imo. JJM showed he has an NFL arm, he throws an amazing ball. I thought Nix looked like he had a serious noodle arm. I wouldn't take him in the 4th round.
McCarthy throws harder than Nix. No doubt. But I thought Nix looked very smooth, balanced, and he has a nice compact stroke. And this is coming from a guy who killed Nix for years on this board.
I'm thinking his focus was on showing the improved footwork (which it was) and him/his team didn't want to overly complicate things by also trying to zip it.
I am right there on Penix as the star of the combine. For me, he was head and shoulders better than anyone else in terms of arm talent, seeing the field and instinctive capacity to play the position. Joe Milton was a real surprise for me - especially in terms of arm talent. His road in college has been long and winding and fraught with struggle. But he could be a diamond in the rough, and perhaps a steal in the later rounds.
So I still have Maye and Daniels as the top two after CW, but Penix is right there now and I would have no problem drafting him at six. But I thought Bryce Young was a better prospect than CJ Stroud this time last year. All it took for me was watching one series in the preseason for the Carolina Panthers to know that Young would never be an elite quarterback in the NFL and what a dreadful mistake Tepper had made in trading up for him. So what do I know. The good news is, whomever the Giants select, we will know very quickly whether Schoen knows anything either.
I am right there on Penix as the star of the combine. For me, he was head and shoulders better than anyone else in terms of arm talent, seeing the field and instinctive capacity to play the position. Joe Milton was a real surprise for me - especially in terms of arm talent. His road in college has been long and winding and fraught with struggle. But he could be a diamond in the rough, and perhaps a steal in the later rounds.
So I still have Maye and Daniels as the top two after CW, but Penix is right there now and I would have no problem drafting him at six. But I thought Bryce Young was a better prospect than CJ Stroud this time last year. All it took for me was watching one series in the preseason for the Carolina Panthers to know that Young would never be an elite quarterback in the NFL and what a dreadful mistake Tepper had made in trading up for him. So what do I know. The good news is, whomever the Giants select, we will know very quickly whether Schoen knows anything either.
You may be right. And to be clear, I'd be thrilled with any of Daniels, Maye or Penix. My main reasoning for liking McCarthy is his ability to process information, so I'm assuming he is able to do this well.
For some reason, and it may be an irrational bias based on five years of DJ PTSD, I feel like JJ is the definition of a system college quarterback who will struggle to process quickly in the NFL. For some reason, I see Zach Wilson and Christian Hackenberg when I watch JJM. Will be very interested to see Sy's draft report on him.
I am right there on Penix as the star of the combine. For me, he was head and shoulders better than anyone else in terms of arm talent, seeing the field and instinctive capacity to play the position. Joe Milton was a real surprise for me - especially in terms of arm talent. His road in college has been long and winding and fraught with struggle. But he could be a diamond in the rough, and perhaps a steal in the later rounds.
So I still have Maye and Daniels as the top two after CW, but Penix is right there now and I would have no problem drafting him at six. But I thought Bryce Young was a better prospect than CJ Stroud this time last year. All it took for me was watching one series in the preseason for the Carolina Panthers to know that Young would never be an elite quarterback in the NFL and what a dreadful mistake Tepper had made in trading up for him. So what do I know. The good news is, whomever the Giants select, we will know very quickly whether Schoen knows anything either.
You may be right. And to be clear, I'd be thrilled with any of Daniels, Maye or Penix. My main reasoning for liking McCarthy is his ability to process information, so I'm assuming he is able to do this well.
This is the fundamental question. Processing quickly - at NFL speed. If he can, he certainly has the physical talent to be elite. But NFL processing speed is the one parameter that scouts can only extrapolate and assume. Until we see it live, it is unknown. I am not as certain as you are on this issue. For me, I give a lot of credit to Harbaugh and the system at Michigan in explaining his quick processing capacity at the college level.
And watching Penix, man...if you're worried about how he handles pressure do what Detroit does with Goff. Use play action and focus your resources on the offensive line and TE. Penix in 12 personnel throwing to Slayton and Hyatt outside the numbers...that would be fun immediately.
With Penix I’m concerned about what happened in the national championship game. Maybe it’s the case that his OL was overwhelmed by Michigan’s D line, and I know it’s only one game, but what I saw was discouraging. And his injury history is a concern as well.
I am curious what you saw during that series that damned Young from ever being an elite NFL quarterback.
Joe Milton was higher at 62 but he seems a two year project at a minimum.
Joe Milton was higher at 62 but he seems a two year project at a minimum.
Somewhat of a mixed bag but Josh Allen had a 62 and Mahomes a 60 while DJ had a 54 which is NFL average. I would think Williams and Maye have a high velocity but not sure about Daniels.
I'll take any of these guys if they can be a legit franchise QB. That's an obvious statement, I know, but the point is, whatever views 99% of us have are total guesses.
NYG will have a plan, it will have contingencies built in, and they'll execute on it. From there, success comes down to how well their professions scouts did in what is a very difficult job.
What exactly is a system QB? How is McCarthy different from the other top QB's being mentioned in the draft.
I don't buy it. Still think Maye is the prize along with Williams.
If Maye is being compared to Justin Herbert, why is JJ McCarthy considered to be a similar prospect? They are very different players.
But I thought Bryce Young was a better prospect than CJ Stroud this time last year. All it took for me was watching one series in the preseason for the Carolina Panthers to know that Young would never be an elite quarterback in the NFL and what a dreadful mistake Tepper had made in trading up for him. So what do I know. The good news is, whomever the Giants select, we will know very quickly whether Schoen knows anything either.
I am curious what you saw during that series that damned Young from ever being an elite NFL quarterback.
The NFL game looks too big and too fast for him. Nothing changed throughout the season. Could he be the guy that I thought he could be this time last year before I saw him play in the NFL? I seriously doubt it. And I certainly wouldn't bet on it if I were Tepper...
What exactly is a system QB? How is McCarthy different from the other top QB's being mentioned in the draft.
Ha ha ha. This is rich coming from somebody who has been dead wrong for years about DJ. We all have preferences. Some people are proven correct. Some are proven wrong. As I said re Young, I was dead wrong this time last year. The difference between you and me is that it doesn't take me six years to recognize my misjudgment.
On McCarthy, it is simply an opinion. In 2023, he played superbly in Harbaugh's well orchestrated offense. Much the same way DJ played in 2022 for Daboll. I was not overly wowed by either his 2023 performance or his combine results. Penix and even Milton were more impressive to my eye. But it is simply my opinion. No different from my opinion about Bryce Young last year. Perhaps I will be proven wrong on JJM as well? One thing will be clear though. By this time next year, I will know if he is an elite talent and worth rebuilding a team around. I sure as hell won't need six years to form that opinion.
My stance is they will be making a mistake if they leave the first round with anything other than a quarterback.
I don't buy it. Still think Maye is the prize along with Williams.
If Maye is being compared to Justin Herbert, why is JJ McCarthy considered to be a similar prospect? They are very different players.
It’s not that hard to understand that the media catches up to the league not the other way around
In comment 16418432 The Mike said:
Quote:
But I thought Bryce Young was a better prospect than CJ Stroud this time last year. All it took for me was watching one series in the preseason for the Carolina Panthers to know that Young would never be an elite quarterback in the NFL and what a dreadful mistake Tepper had made in trading up for him. So what do I know. The good news is, whomever the Giants select, we will know very quickly whether Schoen knows anything either.

I am curious what you saw during that series that damned Young from ever being an elite NFL quarterback.
I am curious what you saw during that series that damned Young from ever being an elite NFL quarterback.
The NFL game looks too big and too fast for him. Nothing changed throughout the season. Could he be the guy that I thought he could be this time last year before I saw him play in the NFL? I seriously doubt it. And I certainly wouldn't bet on it if I were Tepper...
Thanks for your honest reply. We disagree on the depth of evaluation for quarterbacks, but no big deal.
In comment 16418465 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16418432 The Mike said:
Quote:
But I thought Bryce Young was a better prospect than CJ Stroud this time last year. All it took for me was watching one series in the preseason for the Carolina Panthers to know that Young would never be an elite quarterback in the NFL and what a dreadful mistake Tepper had made in trading up for him. So what do I know. The good news is, whomever the Giants select, we will know very quickly whether Schoen knows anything either.

I am curious what you saw during that series that damned Young from ever being an elite NFL quarterback.
I am curious what you saw during that series that damned Young from ever being an elite NFL quarterback.
The NFL game looks too big and too fast for him. Nothing changed throughout the season. Could he be the guy that I thought he could be this time last year before I saw him play in the NFL? I seriously doubt it. And I certainly wouldn't bet on it if I were Tepper...
Thanks for your honest reply. We disagree on the depth of evaluation for quarterbacks, but no big deal.
On that we agree. It doesn't take six years to determine an elite talent ceiling. Somewhere between 1-2 years is more than enough. You don't build a team around someone who "might have an elite talent ceiling". If you don't know within a year or two, you know.
p.s.--What was your opinion of RG3 after his rookie year? Or Daniel Jones for that matter?
I am in favor of drafting him at 6 because of chatter about his personality and mind and the fact that Harbaugh’s assessment wasn’t just that he’d be a good pro but that he should be ranked among the top QBs. Puffery? Maybe. But Harbaugh could have supported McCarthy with a much more measured praise. And that guy isn’t known for mincing words.
The key thing is that, if McCarthy joins the Giants, we’ll know by September 2026 whether he will be successful. That is my current NFL drop dead date. The biggest mistake the Giants have made was being wishy washy after Jones didn’t take the step forward in 2021, Jones’ third year.