I'm getting to the point I'd take McCarthy over Daniels/Maye Sean : 3/5/2024 1:27 pm

I know a lot of people will think I'm crazy, but the more I read about McCarthy the more I like him. My biggest frustration with Jones is his lack of being able to play fast. This is something which Sy has stated many times in game reviews and in his Jones scouting report in 2019, "there's not a quick mind here."



After watching Jones struggle against fast defenses, I want a QB who is strong pre-snap. I just heard Mark Schlereth interviewed who raved about McCarthy:



--He's the only QB in this class whose played in a NFL style system

--He can handle everything thrown out him from a schematic standpoint



I remember watching Brock Purdy in Philly this year just sit in the pocket, go through progressions and accurately deliver the ball. Some people will say if Jones had an OL he could do that, I don't think so. There is a reason Sy, Todd McShay, etc. all had concerns over his game day processing speed.



Lastly, Schlereth was talking to a Texans coach who told him when evaluating QB's it's not about the best college QB, it's about the QB who has the best transferable skills to the NFL.



I don't know. Maybe I'm just playing into the hype. But, I'd love to watch a smart, quick minded QB to run this offense again. I'm really starting to root for either McCarthy at #6 or a trade up to get McCarthy.



This is not saying I don't think Daniels or Maye will be good, I just know McCarthy has done it for Harbaugh.