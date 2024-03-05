Not tag for McKinney

Definitely a good player, much respect for playing every snap this year. Ultimately we need guys who can be trusted not to crush their hand in an ATV accident during the bye week before a playoff push.
Love the way he played last year, and at 24 years old, he seems like the type of guy we want to keep.
On the other hand, I understand Schoen's strategy. The team was awful last year and committing big cap hits to positions like safety and running back probably isn't the smartest. I'm expecting to see a few big FA signings on the lines and adding a QB or a WR1 at #6.
was fine using or not using the TT on McKinney. The tag allows you to have other teams determine his market value and match any contract offer. But the Giants may already have a good idea of his market value, he doesn't go into the comp pick formula if he signs elsewhere, and his hand may never be the same.
McKinney and his team have a number from the Giants, and if no team beats it in FA he’ll be back as a giant. They’re giving the giants a chance to match as well.
I don’t have insight to the number, but it is a 3 year offer.
3 year offer for a 24 year safety? Seems like a short offer.
I would guess the three years was from his team. Gives him a chance for another big contract at 27
Just to be clear I wasn't questioning your information which is appreciated. If it is from his team you have to like the fact he believes in himself because the shorter the contract the less security you have. Being a FA at 28-29 is plenty young. That is why we should keep him. He is so young there are unproven draft picks entering the league at 24.
Good. If we tagged him, then we couldn't get a comp pick in return
Just continues to piss me off year after year. They have zero clue how to build a team. A young rising star who’s 24yrs old and can play all over the formation, homegrown…yeah let’s let him find greener pastures. I’m so sick of this.
We have 3 big contracts on the books: Dexter, DJ, and AT. DJ is gonna be off the team in a year. We have about 7 players signed through 2026. The cap is healthy. We should be rebuilding WITH players like Xavier. Yes they could still sign him, but the fact we continue to work like this just pisses me off. We let Tomlinson go, Linval go, OBJ go, the list goes on. We just don't get it.
The transition tag only makes sense if the team is on shitty terms with the player, and want to make sure they are given a chance to match. If X's team has already told the Giants they'll be given a chance to match (as suggested above) then the transition tag only penalizes the team, by removing the player from the compensatory pick formula.
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
We let Tomlinson go, Linval go, OBJ go, the list goes on. We just don't get it.
We let Lival go BECAUSE we had Tomlison.
We let Tomlinson go BECAUSE we had Dexter Lawrence.
We didnt let Dexter Lawrence go BECAUSE we had Dexter Lawrence.
We TRADED OBJ and one of those pics became Dexter Lawrence.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
correct me if im wrong but isn't one downside to a transition tag...
that you have to match exact terms? So a cap rich team like the pats could structure in a way thats worse for the giants and makes it less likely to retain him? like if the Pats pay X 3/45m with 30m guaranteed, they could structure it where the cap hits are 20m, 15m, 10m. And maybe the Giants would want the opposite of that. With the transition tag you lose that flexibility.
Pat Leonard
·
that you have to match exact terms? So a cap rich team like the pats could structure in a way thats worse for the giants and makes it less likely to retain him? like if the Pats pay X 3/45m with 30m guaranteed, they could structure it where the cap hits are 20m, 15m, 10m. And maybe the Giants would want the opposite of that. With the transition tag you lose that flexibility.
Correct - you have to match the offer exactly. It's more detrimental, IMV, is a division competitor does what you laid out in your example. So, switch Washington in for New England.
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
Why not? He was one of the highest rated safeties last season and it’s one year and only a couple of million more than the transition tag.
The transition tag only makes sense if the team is on shitty terms with the player, and want to make sure they are given a chance to match. If X's team has already told the Giants they'll be given a chance to match (as suggested above) then the transition tag only penalizes the team, by removing the player from the compensatory pick formula.
+ 1
And this make him more likely to deal fairly with the Giants and want to return
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
Why not? He was one of the highest rated safeties last season and it’s one year and only a couple of million more than the transition tag.
Highest rated according to who? PFF😂😂😂
Let him test the market and we shall see
He is a good player…but not one we should break the bank over
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
Why not? He was one of the highest rated safeties last season and it’s one year and only a couple of million more than the transition tag.
Because what does it solve for if for only one year? We all know the pros/cons with McKinney so don't him to prove anything new and the Giants aren't practically competing for a Lombardi next year so we don't need a short-term plug.
I think the Giants already showed an awful lot of good faith when they didn't go after any of his bonus money when he hurt his hand because he couldn't wait 'til the offseason to take his Cancun vacation.
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
Why not? He was one of the highest rated safeties last season and it’s one year and only a couple of million more than the transition tag.
Why not? Because he isn't worth that kind of money? He realistically probably isn't even worth the transition tag floor. Let alone nearly 3.5 million more.
The more things are progressing, the more I suspect Mara insisted on things like Barkley + Jones "one more time" in giving Jones a contract (prob Mara felt obligated for feeling bad for having "done everything to ruin him) for some asinine reason and bringing back Barkley (I actually think the mid-season contract offer last season was prodded by Mara and then Schoen pleaded with him to just go FT in offseason) as a weapon for Jones. All of this done under the protection of " if this doesn't work out, we do it MY way" from Schoen.
Then, when the wheels, axles, chassis fell off by October, Schoen had enough ammo to go to John with a habeas corpus for this sentimental plan of his.
I think we are seeing a 180 for the plans of this org and Schoen has complete control over what we do personnel-wise. It started with Leonard Williams, the battery of Jones/Barkley seems next to be chopped and now talented, but potentially troublesome players like X.
I also have a feeling Schoen was behind the Wilkins firings. There is a lot of fat being trimmed right now with the Giants.
He is a good player…but not one we should break the bank over
I don't think you guys realize how good X was last year. Forget PFF if you don't like to use them. He had a QB rating of 69.8 while putting up 116 tackles. His yards per target was only 7.0. He was really good which is why the PFF grade is so high. He has only given up 5 TDs in his 4 years while having 9 Ints. Plus I don't know if you heard he is only 24 years old. If we lose him it will be a big mistake. he will be a multi-time pro bowler if not all pro during the next 5 years.
Antonio Winfield who was just FT has a passing rating of below 92.6 including 107 and 102 the last two years. He has given up 16 TDs to only 7 Ints.
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
Why not? He was one of the highest rated safeties last season and it’s one year and only a couple of million more than the transition tag.
Why not? Because he isn't worth that kind of money? He realistically probably isn't even worth the transition tag floor. Let alone nearly 3.5 million more.
That’s true. They probably have to use that $3.5 million to put towards this year’s Parris Campbell.
Walk is never a good thing. I thought the FT was a good idea so they could continue to work towards a long term contract. Go into FA with an open mind on safeties and if you find a solid replacement at the right price rescind the tag if there was no progress in contract talks. He’s 24 and still getting better.
Let’s hope it’s returned.
McKinney would have ran to sign the franchise tag as fast as possible
He is a good player…but not one we should break the bank over
I don't think you guys realize how good X was last year. Forget PFF if you don't like to use them. He had a QB rating of 69.8 while putting up 116 tackles. His yards per target was only 7.0. He was really good which is why the PFF grade is so high. He has only given up 5 TDs in his 4 years while having 9 Ints. Plus I don't know if you heard he is only 24 years old. If we lose him it will be a big mistake. he will be a multi-time pro bowler if not all pro during the next 5 years.
Antonio Winfield who was just FT has a passing rating of below 92.6 including 107 and 102 the last two years. He has given up 16 TDs to only 7 Ints.
Let's please not compare 1st team All-Pro Antoine Winfield to Xavier McKinney. They aren't even close as players. Antoine Winfield is FAR better and I like McKinney. But he's not as good as some of you are making him out to be.
How does letting a 24 year old player walk help? Especially one who graded out as elite at his position, is a captain, and played 100% of the snaps -
Or am I just blind to the fact that it’s incredibly easy to sign /draft cornerstone players of McKinney’s caliber? And times have changed to the point where having Cc Brown at safety won’t tank your season?
I really don’t care what the other side of the argument is - there is nothing that can change my mind. Letting McKinney walk - if he does - is an awful decision and the exact opposite of what the Giants should be doing.
I’m annoyed. I’m also annoyed at the portion of the fan base that continuosly complains about McKinney. The guy is a good f’in player - and EASILY one of the 5 best on the current roster.
at times very good, an All Pro - not yet - HOFer, not looking like that is his trajectory, at least not yet.
This seems like a reasonable move. On defense, Giants have talent at several levels - Dex, Thibs, Okereke, and Banks. Money not spent at safety - may be used more effectively to address major holes on the team - and that brings us to the OLine and the rumors that Giants are looking to use FA $ on guard, and maybe edge.
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
Why not? He was one of the highest rated safeties last season and it’s one year and only a couple of million more than the transition tag.
Why not? Because he isn't worth that kind of money? He realistically probably isn't even worth the transition tag floor. Let alone nearly 3.5 million more.
That’s true. They probably have to use that $3.5 million to put towards this year’s Parris Campbell.
We will know soon enough if McKinney is worth 17 million a year that you want to give him.
He is a good player…but not one we should break the bank over
I don't think you guys realize how good X was last year. Forget PFF if you don't like to use them. He had a QB rating of 69.8 while putting up 116 tackles. His yards per target was only 7.0. He was really good which is why the PFF grade is so high. He has only given up 5 TDs in his 4 years while having 9 Ints. Plus I don't know if you heard he is only 24 years old. If we lose him it will be a big mistake. he will be a multi-time pro bowler if not all pro during the next 5 years.
Antonio Winfield who was just FT has a passing rating of below 92.6 including 107 and 102 the last two years. He has given up 16 TDs to only 7 Ints.
Let's please not compare 1st team All-Pro Antoine Winfield to Xavier McKinney. They aren't even close as players. Antoine Winfield is FAR better and I like McKinney. But he's not as good as some of you are making him out to be.
He was All-Pro because he had 6 sacks, 6 FFs, and 4 FR. Don't get me wrong that is great, but those to me don't make up for his pass defense which was not good. He gave up 9.8 yards per target and 14.3 per comp... I though he was better in 2022, but he didn't have as many "flashy" plays. In coverage though it isn't close X is better. You can say well he is more of a SS and X is a FS, but if I am paying a safety I am paying a FS over a SS. I don't think Winfield is worth the FT at all.
about this whole situation. The Giants in my opinion really treated him with respect when he got hurt in the off week. They probably had recourse as far as pay or even a fine but didn’t and again now as far as the tagging him. Lets see if he remembers this in his upcoming contract decision, my guess is no. Hope I am wrong.
How does letting a 24 year old player walk help? Especially one who graded out as elite at his position, is a captain, and played 100% of the snaps -
Or am I just blind to the fact that it’s incredibly easy to sign /draft cornerstone players of McKinney’s caliber? And times have changed to the point where having Cc Brown at safety won’t tank your season?
I really don’t care what the other side of the argument is - there is nothing that can change my mind. Letting McKinney walk - if he does - is an awful decision and the exact opposite of what the Giants should be doing.
I’m annoyed. I’m also annoyed at the portion of the fan base that continuosly complains about McKinney. The guy is a good f’in player - and EASILY one of the 5 best on the current roster.
Is full of those who complain the Giants suck, but then sit there in the same breath and talk themselves into how it’s smart to not re-sign a 24yrs old player who continues to improve and PLAYED 100% OF THE SNAPS. Like the money he would be receiving is out of their own pocket. It’s truly laughable.
You mean to tell me if you think his range is 12-14 and he gets $15mil, we made the right move letting him go? No it’s a stupid move. And yes, we don’t know the money he wants besides to be paid top 5, and guess what, he deserves top 5. He’s 24 and getting better. In 2yrs when he’s in his full prime that contract will be a bargain.
We need Good players. But yes, let’s continue to let them walk because a 3rd rd comp is totally worth it and we can replace him with a sub par Safety and another player for the price of his contract who’s also subpar. 2 subpar players for the price of a potential all-pro and pro bowler who I’ll say again is 24!!!! A lot of the thinking on this forum is so ridiculous.
if you draft a player and that player develops into an above average starer (and he's better than merely above average) you do everything you can to re-sign that player UNLESS you have a better or equal talent behind him. We had Love, let him walk. We HAVE McKinney. Re-sign him. It's not complicated. You keep the good ones and let the replaceable parts walk. McKinney is not easily replaceable. Not anymore. Even with Love here McK was the best DB on the team.
Again, the Giants are paying like 4-5 long term salaries and Jones is one of them. That's not a lot of long term salaries. At some point you need to go all in and commit some money to players. Not crazy all in but you need to commit at some point.
I want McKinney back - he's an emerging young player
Between 2024 and 2026 the on-field difference between him and cheaper replacement(s) is probably going to be pretty small.
You've got to pay someone, though. If you want to spend money go spend on the offensive and defensive lines in earnest. Be in play for Onwenu, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, etc. That's where McKinney's money should go.
The Giants' roster is as close to a greenfield as it's probably realistic to get. If we want a team that's strong on the offensive and defensive lines, now is the time to do that by spending money and drafting into those areas. Get quality and get depth; make those areas of strength with pipelines of incoming talent to back that quality up.
We want a big, strong team that wears people down as the weather gets colder. You don't get that kind of team by paying the safety position.
About using the transition tag on the FAN. if the player signs for let’s say six years with another team, you are precluded from using the transition tag for the duration of that contract with the other team.
RE: McKinney plays a position that is easily filled
Between 2024 and 2026 the on-field difference between him and cheaper replacement(s) is probably going to be pretty small.
You've got to pay someone, though. If you want to spend money go spend on the offensive and defensive lines in earnest. Be in play for Onwenu, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, etc. That's where McKinney's money should go.
The Giants' roster is as close to a greenfield as it's probably realistic to get. If we want a team that's strong on the offensive and defensive lines, now is the time to do that by spending money and drafting into those areas. Get quality and get depth; make those areas of strength with pipelines of incoming talent to back that quality up.
We want a big, strong team that wears people down as the weather gets colder. You don't get that kind of team by paying the safety position.
Oh really who? Who is available this year that is going to be cheap and close to X? I still say go out and get a top OG... Same with Hunter or a pass rusher. Burns was FT. Point being signing X doesn't stop you from getting the guys you meantioned.
We lose McKinney our secondary is screwed. He was one of the few bright spots last year. Now people on this board are cheering the decision to give him a chance to leave on his own without any protection is head scratching. We’re going to lose Barkley. This team will be barren of any stars potentially. If you thought last year was bad imagine a year without two of our best players on offense and defense. We will be lucky to win a game.
Along with losing Saquon Barkley, and Schoen continue spewing out his faith in Daniel Jones. It's gonna be a long, horrible season seeing Jones under center again.
Will Schoen accomplish anything positive this offseason?
Along with losing Saquon Barkley, and Schoen continue spewing out his faith in Daniel Jones. It's gonna be a long, horrible season seeing Jones under center again.
Will Schoen accomplish anything positive this offseason?
He already has. He moved on from an overpaid oft injured RB and is going to move on from DJ as soon as he possibly can (After this season)
Didn't realize Burns was tagged. Thought I saw a thread saying he'd hit FA. My mistake.
Regardless, I still think our needs in the OL/DL alone are numerous enough that I'd try to go big in those areas. I'd try to sign two starting caliber OL at least, and at least one starting caliber edge rusher.
I think this is a great opportunity for Schoen to establish what kind of team the Giants are trying to be. I'd aim for quality and depth on the lines, and let the likes of McKinney and Barkley walk. I'd rather have more of the OL/DL than either of those two guys.
Didn't realize Burns was tagged. Thought I saw a thread saying he'd hit FA. My mistake.
Regardless, I still think our needs in the OL/DL alone are numerous enough that I'd try to go big in those areas. I'd try to sign two starting caliber OL at least, and at least one starting caliber edge rusher.
I think this is a great opportunity for Schoen to establish what kind of team the Giants are trying to be. I'd aim for quality and depth on the lines, and let the likes of McKinney and Barkley walk. I'd rather have more of the OL/DL than either of those two guys.
Yeah I mean if Brian Burns was a FA I agree break the bank... that guy is a stud. I hear what you guys are saying, but I still don't let a 24 year top pass defending safety in a passing league. I really hope we bring him back. Also get the top OG on the market and a couple of good depth OL. Bring some good DL and an Edge plus a RB. We have more cap than people realize and we can create more.
We need two, at least. We need a swing tackle. We need edge and interior DL help. I'm certain that if the Giants dedicated their cap resources solely to OL and DL this offseason they wouldn't have enough to attention fill their needs.
The Giants have been fucking around at QB, OL, and DL for years. I'm hoping for a different approach.
Between 2024 and 2026 the on-field difference between him and cheaper replacement(s) is probably going to be pretty small.
You've got to pay someone, though. If you want to spend money go spend on the offensive and defensive lines in earnest. Be in play for Onwenu, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, etc. That's where McKinney's money should go.
The Giants' roster is as close to a greenfield as it's probably realistic to get. If we want a team that's strong on the offensive and defensive lines, now is the time to do that by spending money and drafting into those areas. Get quality and get depth; make those areas of strength with pipelines of incoming talent to back that quality up.
We want a big, strong team that wears people down as the weather gets colder. You don't get that kind of team by paying the safety position.
Oh really who? Who is available this year that is going to be cheap and close to X? I still say go out and get a top OG... Same with Hunter or a pass rusher. Burns was FT. Point being signing X doesn't stop you from getting the guys you meantioned.
If you have a strong pass rush you don't need Ed Reed back at safety. The allocation of resources matters.
There are not 10 safeties in the NFL better than him.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
I disagree with this. Here are the Safeties better
Derwin
Minkah
Winfield Jr
Kyle Hamilton
Jessie Bates
Justin Simmons
Talanoa Hufanga
Micah Hyde
Budda Baker
Jevon Holland
34 year old Micah Hyde? Jevon Holland? Kyle Hamilton? You are reaching here man. I would say Minkah, Derwin, Jessie Bates for sure. Justin Simmons would be up there also but he is going to be 31, but fine put him above. X is 100% top 10 in the league. He is this years Jessie Bates who will be 27 years old.
Exactly why we should keep him. He is 24 years old should continue to get better. If you are going to pay a Safety it should be a pass coverage Safety as this is a passing league. To me he is Jessie Bates who is a good comp for him. It is why I would take McKinney over Winfield who people love. This is my opinion though.
Exactly why we should keep him. He is 24 years old should continue to get better. If you are going to pay a Safety it should be a pass coverage Safety as this is a passing league. To me he is Jessie Bates who is a good comp for him. It is why I would take McKinney over Winfield who people love. This is my opinion though.
There are not 10 safeties in the NFL better than him.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
I disagree with this. Here are the Safeties better
Derwin
Minkah
Winfield Jr
Kyle Hamilton
Jessie Bates
Justin Simmons
Talanoa Hufanga
Micah Hyde
Budda Baker
Jevon Holland
34 year old Micah Hyde? Jevon Holland? Kyle Hamilton? You are reaching here man. I would say Minkah, Derwin, Jessie Bates for sure. Justin Simmons would be up there also but he is going to be 31, but fine put him above. X is 100% top 10 in the league. He is this years Jessie Bates who will be 27 years old.
You're questioning if Kyle Hamilton is better than XM?
Stop and rethink whether you want to discuss this further.
There are not 10 safeties in the NFL better than him.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
If there are not 10 safeties better, then it's very close.
And my guess is after this next draft he will be outside looking in at the Top 10 unless he reaches another gear.
Just saying.
You think he needs to be better than the top rated coverage safety last year per PFF... or if you are going to reply PFF sucks or whatever, you think someone is going to come in is going to give up only 5 TDs in 4 years with 9 Ints? Passer rating of 69.8... I don't think you have seen this years safeties. The draft doesn't really have a stud Safety.
Exactly why we should keep him. He is 24 years old should continue to get better. If you are going to pay a Safety it should be a pass coverage Safety as this is a passing league. To me he is Jessie Bates who is a good comp for him. It is why I would take McKinney over Winfield who people love. This is my opinion though.
I'd rather have a better 3rd/nickel corner...
Oh I wouldn't... Maybe a starting CB, but 3rd CB over a one of the better coverage safeties? The way the league is now having a Safety that can cover deep throws is huge. I would say a stud Edge I would take over Xavier also.
There are not 10 safeties in the NFL better than him.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
I disagree with this. Here are the Safeties better
Derwin
Minkah
Winfield Jr
Kyle Hamilton
Jessie Bates
Justin Simmons
Talanoa Hufanga
Micah Hyde
Budda Baker
Jevon Holland
34 year old Micah Hyde? Jevon Holland? Kyle Hamilton? You are reaching here man. I would say Minkah, Derwin, Jessie Bates for sure. Justin Simmons would be up there also but he is going to be 31, but fine put him above. X is 100% top 10 in the league. He is this years Jessie Bates who will be 27 years old.
You're questioning if Kyle Hamilton is better than XM?
Stop and rethink whether you want to discuss this further.
Yeah I agreed he was better afterwards, but half that list isn't better than X.
The whole point with him is he is Avery good player who is young. The reality of the NFL is in a year or 2 his salary is no issue. When your roster is what the Giants currently is you keep those players
Can SF and the Chiefs not pay for this, absolutely, but they have HOF caliber players on their team
By the time the Giants roster is challenging for a SB they could move on from McKinney
Yes this team needs OL. Who are you getting and exactly what are you paying. Throughout the constant bitching by people about re-signing the teams FAthey never say who and how much. Likely because it is not enough
There are not 10 safeties in the NFL better than him.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
I disagree with this. Here are the Safeties better
Derwin
Minkah
Winfield Jr
Kyle Hamilton
Jessie Bates
Justin Simmons
Talanoa Hufanga
Micah Hyde
Budda Baker
Jevon Holland
34 year old Micah Hyde? Jevon Holland? Kyle Hamilton? You are reaching here man. I would say Minkah, Derwin, Jessie Bates for sure. Justin Simmons would be up there also but he is going to be 31, but fine put him above. X is 100% top 10 in the league. He is this years Jessie Bates who will be 27 years old.
You're questioning if Kyle Hamilton is better than XM?
Stop and rethink whether you want to discuss this further.
Yeah I agreed he was better afterwards, but half that list isn't better than X.
You're right half the list isn't better. The entire list is.
Derwin - 1st Team All Pro (2), 2nd Team All-Pro (1), Pro Bowl (3)
Minkah - 1st Team All Pro (3), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (4)
Winfield Jr - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Kyle Hamilton - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Jessie Bates - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (2), Pro Bowl (1)
Justin Simmons - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (4), Pro Bowl (2)
Talanoa Hufanga - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Micah Hyde - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (2), Pro Bowl (1)
Budda Baker - 1st Team All Pro (2), 2nd Team All-Pro (1), Pro Bowl (6)
Jevon Holland - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (0) - PFF Grade - 2021 (84.6), 2022 (67.2), 2023 (90.4)
Xavier McKinney - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (0) - PFF Grade - 2021 (75.4), 2022 (61.1), 2023 (87.8)
So everyone I named has made at least 1 All-Pro team and 1 Pro Bowl team except Jevon Holland. Jevon Holland has graded out better according to PFF ratings every year he's been in the NFL. I'm a big fan of McKinney, but let's stop making him out to be something he's not. He's a good solid starting Safety.
if you draft a player and that player develops into an above average starer (and he's better than merely above average) you do everything you can to re-sign that player UNLESS you have a better or equal talent behind him. We had Love, let him walk. We HAVE McKinney. Re-sign him. It's not complicated. You keep the good ones and let the replaceable parts walk. McKinney is not easily replaceable. Not anymore. Even with Love here McK was the best DB on the team.
Again, the Giants are paying like 4-5 long term salaries and Jones is one of them. That's not a lot of long term salaries. At some point you need to go all in and commit some money to players. Not crazy all in but you need to commit at some point.
No, you don't pay good like it's great.
McKinney wants to break the bank. You let him try. If he can't, he takes a more reasonable offer to stay.
RE: McKinney plays a position that is easily filled
Between 2024 and 2026 the on-field difference between him and cheaper replacement(s) is probably going to be pretty small.
You've got to pay someone, though. If you want to spend money go spend on the offensive and defensive lines in earnest. Be in play for Onwenu, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, etc. That's where McKinney's money should go.
The Giants' roster is as close to a greenfield as it's probably realistic to get. If we want a team that's strong on the offensive and defensive lines, now is the time to do that by spending money and drafting into those areas. Get quality and get depth; make those areas of strength with pipelines of incoming talent to back that quality up.
We want a big, strong team that wears people down as the weather gets colder. You don't get that kind of team by paying the safety position.
We are paying someone, though. Jones. He's the albatross around the Giants' neck.
if you draft a player and that player develops into an above average starer (and he's better than merely above average) you do everything you can to re-sign that player UNLESS you have a better or equal talent behind him. We had Love, let him walk. We HAVE McKinney. Re-sign him. It's not complicated. You keep the good ones and let the replaceable parts walk. McKinney is not easily replaceable. Not anymore. Even with Love here McK was the best DB on the team.
Again, the Giants are paying like 4-5 long term salaries and Jones is one of them. That's not a lot of long term salaries. At some point you need to go all in and commit some money to players. Not crazy all in but you need to commit at some point.
No, you don't pay good like it's great.
McKinney wants to break the bank. You let him try. If he can't, he takes a more reasonable offer to stay.
You want to sign Dex and other young core members to big deals and keep them then I think you have to do more than this to keep X too (at least the transition tag)
Then you need a QB ASAP that can compete with this core.
OR you go what so many Jones lovers advocate for, the "49ers route" but that means sell everyone including Barkley last year. Too late for that but you sell everyone, not for bargain basement prices but you have to figure we could move at least a few more players via trade. Sign zero free agents and get comp picks too.
This craziness where we go sign a premium G or T for as "overpriced" as X is going to be and let go a home grown player is not a good idea. We overpaid Okereke severely, sorry but we did. It's like everyone wants to talk about class or chemistry as we let our high achieving players walk out the door while we overpay everyone, especially our complete putz of a QB.
What KT said about paying Jones and not Barkley is a major problem that will be made worse by X leaving. Pick a lane. Are we a classy organization that cares about it's players or do we only care about the ones that our owner likes or only until it is convenient?
I'm not gung ho on keeping X, but overpaying Okereke and then letting him walk for nothing among other dumb inconsistent financial decisions is what gives us a bad team and bad locker room. Pretty consistently...
RE: The Giants have had the same issues for 10 years
You want to sign Dex and other young core members to big deals and keep them then I think you have to do more than this to keep X too (at least the transition tag)
Then you need a QB ASAP that can compete with this core.
OR you go what so many Jones lovers advocate for, the "49ers route" but that means sell everyone including Barkley last year. Too late for that but you sell everyone, not for bargain basement prices but you have to figure we could move at least a few more players via trade. Sign zero free agents and get comp picks too.
This craziness where we go sign a premium G or T for as "overpriced" as X is going to be and let go a home grown player is not a good idea. We overpaid Okereke severely, sorry but we did. It's like everyone wants to talk about class or chemistry as we let our high achieving players walk out the door while we overpay everyone, especially our complete putz of a QB.
What KT said about paying Jones and not Barkley is a major problem that will be made worse by X leaving. Pick a lane. Are we a classy organization that cares about it's players or do we only care about the ones that our owner likes or only until it is convenient?
I'm not gung ho on keeping X, but overpaying Okereke and then letting him walk for nothing among other dumb inconsistent financial decisions is what gives us a bad team and bad locker room. Pretty consistently...
Overpaying on Okereke? What the fuck are you talking about. He was the best player on the defense not named Dexter Lawrence. He got a 4 year 40 million dollar deal with 22 million guaranteed. That's a great price. He's tied for the 9th highest paid ILB in the NFL. Tremaine Edmunds almost got double and didn't have close to the year that Okereke had.
RE: The Giants have had the same issues for 10 years
You want to sign Dex and other young core members to big deals and keep them then I think you have to do more than this to keep X too (at least the transition tag)
Then you need a QB ASAP that can compete with this core.
OR you go what so many Jones lovers advocate for, the "49ers route" but that means sell everyone including Barkley last year. Too late for that but you sell everyone, not for bargain basement prices but you have to figure we could move at least a few more players via trade. Sign zero free agents and get comp picks too.
This craziness where we go sign a premium G or T for as "overpriced" as X is going to be and let go a home grown player is not a good idea. We overpaid Okereke severely, sorry but we did. It's like everyone wants to talk about class or chemistry as we let our high achieving players walk out the door while we overpay everyone, especially our complete putz of a QB.
What KT said about paying Jones and not Barkley is a major problem that will be made worse by X leaving. Pick a lane. Are we a classy organization that cares about it's players or do we only care about the ones that our owner likes or only until it is convenient?
I'm not gung ho on keeping X, but overpaying Okereke and then letting him walk for nothing among other dumb inconsistent financial decisions is what gives us a bad team and bad locker room. Pretty consistently...
Yeah people would prefer to spend the money on OL as it is a premium position. Safety is not.
is possible that Dane Belton gives the Giants what Xavier did.
👆 People are underestimating what the Front Office may think of Belton.
I like belton and was high on him after last year, but he barely played any defensive snaps until pinnock got hurt. He didn't really force his way onto the field or cause the D to employ extra safty packages because he had to play. The other guy (owens) never got a Jersey.
I def think (know) part of the calculus with J. Love was the team was very high on pinnock who at least demosnstrated some ability they year before in extended play.
The main point is true...only the coaches know what they think of the belton and owens, but it's worth considering that they didn't inspire confidence enough to get snaps on sunday
by a good margin last year. I know you seem to love positional value so if you are going to call for that you should go all the way and benchmark to the comps. He made close to 2X what similarly rated LBs last year got. Which is also a different concept than if he earned the contract or not.
You talk about this as if the Giants are any good at managing the cap, they aren't. A safety as versatile as X is a fine player to pay if you can find the money to pay DJ what you did.
The point stands, the Giants never have a plan and it doesn't look like they have one this year either. What a surprise!
There are not 10 safeties in the NFL better than him.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
I disagree with this. Here are the Safeties better
Derwin
Minkah
Winfield Jr
Kyle Hamilton
Jessie Bates
Justin Simmons
Talanoa Hufanga
Micah Hyde
Budda Baker
Jevon Holland
34 year old Micah Hyde? Jevon Holland? Kyle Hamilton? You are reaching here man. I would say Minkah, Derwin, Jessie Bates for sure. Justin Simmons would be up there also but he is going to be 31, but fine put him above. X is 100% top 10 in the league. He is this years Jessie Bates who will be 27 years old.
You're questioning if Kyle Hamilton is better than XM?
Stop and rethink whether you want to discuss this further.
Yeah I agreed he was better afterwards, but half that list isn't better than X.
You're right half the list isn't better. The entire list is.
Derwin - 1st Team All Pro (2), 2nd Team All-Pro (1), Pro Bowl (3)
Minkah - 1st Team All Pro (3), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (4)
Winfield Jr - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Kyle Hamilton - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Jessie Bates - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (2), Pro Bowl (1)
Justin Simmons - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (4), Pro Bowl (2)
Talanoa Hufanga - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Micah Hyde - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (2), Pro Bowl (1)
Budda Baker - 1st Team All Pro (2), 2nd Team All-Pro (1), Pro Bowl (6)
Jevon Holland - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (0) - PFF Grade - 2021 (84.6), 2022 (67.2), 2023 (90.4)
Xavier McKinney - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (0) - PFF Grade - 2021 (75.4), 2022 (61.1), 2023 (87.8)
So everyone I named has made at least 1 All-Pro team and 1 Pro Bowl team except Jevon Holland. Jevon Holland has graded out better according to PFF ratings every year he's been in the NFL. I'm a big fan of McKinney, but let's stop making him out to be something he's not. He's a good solid starting Safety.
by a good margin last year. I know you seem to love positional value so if you are going to call for that you should go all the way and benchmark to the comps. He made close to 2X what similarly rated LBs last year got. Which is also a different concept than if he earned the contract or not.
You talk about this as if the Giants are any good at managing the cap, they aren't. A safety as versatile as X is a fine player to pay if you can find the money to pay DJ what you did.
The point stands, the Giants never have a plan and it doesn't look like they have one this year either. What a surprise!
You literally have zero idea what their plan is….so why not just wait snd see what happens instead of prematurely whining
but I do know they aren't good at planning spanning many years. So forgive me if they haven't earned the benefit of the doubt from me.
The better question is why you or anyone else has any benefit of the doubt left for them.
What happened several years ago is irrelevant
I am willing to give Schoen time to build instead of complaining about what the previous regime did which has no bearing on today
@MikeGarafolo
·
@rydunleavy
·
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
On the other hand, I understand Schoen's strategy. The team was awful last year and committing big cap hits to positions like safety and running back probably isn't the smartest. I'm expecting to see a few big FA signings on the lines and adding a QB or a WR1 at #6.
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
They simply decided to be UFA Safety market
Not just the X McKinney market
You lock up elite talent (A Thomad, Dex)
You don't over-pay good talent
All indications were that to sign X now - they would have to over-pay
And he’s about to get paid more than 2x love in Aav and an even higher multiple of gtd$.
For the $ which would you rather have?
Both X and 26 might still be coming back. But if no tags are used today, we at least dodged two bullets. We need to let FA still unfold though.
re-sign him and in a year he will be the 10th highest paid safety and no one will give a shit.
out of the top 19 paid safeties right now 9 will be FA in 2025 plus anyone else coming off 1st contract
I don’t have insight to the number, but it is a 3 year offer.
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
Why are people overreacting about this? He's an UFA with or without the transition tag.
@BobbySkinner_
Giants players under contract through 2026
Daniel Jones (gone)
Dexter Lawrence
Andrew Thomas
Darren Waller (gone)
Bobby Okereke
Graham Gano
-7 pick from 2023 Draft
-Kayvon/Neal if 5th year option picked up
So essentially 3 big contracts.
I don’t have insight to the number, but it is a 3 year offer.
Very helpful thanks.
He makes 1 dopey decision after another. Now they have another hole to fill.
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
Why are people overreacting about this? He's an UFA with or without the transition tag.
Giants no longer have the right to match.
Happy, happy, joy, joy...
I don’t have insight to the number, but it is a 3 year offer.
3 year offer for a 24 year safety? Seems like a short offer.
@rydunleavy
·
5m
I get the feeling there is a better chance of Saquon Barkley returning than Xavier McKinney.
Let's see what happens.
Maybe #Giants are signaling the rebuild is fully underway, 2 years later.
Maybe Giants are going to spend big but on OL, WR and CB instead of on S.
Moving the goal posts now?
I don’t have insight to the number, but it is a 3 year offer.
Fair enough. But what are the chances he doesn't get an offer that exceeds this?
I would think slim to none.
I'm not sure what you're talking about.
Yeah nothing better than a strategy of rolling out the brinks truck for a QB that is average on his good days and letting legitimately talented players go because of your "valuation."
Must be the reason the Giants have been so good!!
I like any QB to have a good OL. If they are going QB with a high pick even more so and resources should be prioritized towards the OL imv.
And it's highly likely they still won't.
Right. Give credit where credit is due.
Much too late on Barkley, but it's time to move...
Well, assuming Schoen doesn't buckle and bring him back. ;)
You do realize it takes two to make a deal right? They can't sign him if he isn't interested in signing? Yeah they can franchise tag, but McKinney certainly isn't worth the franchise tag.
We let Lival go BECAUSE we had Tomlison.
We let Tomlinson go BECAUSE we had Dexter Lawrence.
We didnt let Dexter Lawrence go BECAUSE we had Dexter Lawrence.
We TRADED OBJ and one of those pics became Dexter Lawrence.
I think it's essentially a guarantee they move on from Jones after this season and it has been since they structured his contract the way they did.
I would think a good shot Saquon does come back unless he locks in with a perennial contender. Imagine McKinney is gone for good.
No worries...the volume of players at both of these positions provides ample opportunity to solve for both guys.
It's not really two years too late. It's a year late though. Which unfortunately they didn't have much of a choice due to them winning games in 2022.
Correct - you have to match the offer exactly. It's more detrimental, IMV, is a division competitor does what you laid out in your example. So, switch Washington in for New England.
Why not? He was one of the highest rated safeties last season and it’s one year and only a couple of million more than the transition tag.
+ 1
And this make him more likely to deal fairly with the Giants and want to return
I would think a good shot Saquon does come back unless he locks in with a perennial contender. Imagine McKinney is gone for good.
No worries...the volume of players at both of these positions provides ample opportunity to solve for both guys.
It's a good year to need solutions at fungible solutions. Huge supply of RBs and Ss.
@art_stapleton
Understand why you would say that, but with the transition tag, the only thing it would've done is given Giants right of first refusal. You also may have upset the player + hurt your chances of signing him long-term.
Something to think about: if Giants thought they were, say, $8 million off, maybe they would've. Makes me think they think they're relatively close and will be to what he gets on market.
If they're wrong, he was going to leave anyway.
The more things are progressing, the more I suspect Mara insisted on things like Barkley + Jones "one more time" in giving Jones a contract (prob Mara felt obligated for feeling bad for having "done everything to ruin him) for some asinine reason and bringing back Barkley (I actually think the mid-season contract offer last season was prodded by Mara and then Schoen pleaded with him to just go FT in offseason) as a weapon for Jones. All of this done under the protection of " if this doesn't work out, we do it MY way" from Schoen.
Then, when the wheels, axles, chassis fell off by October, Schoen had enough ammo to go to John with a habeas corpus for this sentimental plan of his.
I think we are seeing a 180 for the plans of this org and Schoen has complete control over what we do personnel-wise. It started with Leonard Williams, the battery of Jones/Barkley seems next to be chopped and now talented, but potentially troublesome players like X.
I also have a feeling Schoen was behind the Wilkins firings. There is a lot of fat being trimmed right now with the Giants.
Highest rated according to who? PFF😂😂😂
Let him test the market and we shall see
He is a good player…but not one we should break the bank over
I don't think you guys realize how good X was last year. Forget PFF if you don't like to use them. He had a QB rating of 69.8 while putting up 116 tackles. His yards per target was only 7.0. He was really good which is why the PFF grade is so high. He has only given up 5 TDs in his 4 years while having 9 Ints. Plus I don't know if you heard he is only 24 years old. If we lose him it will be a big mistake. he will be a multi-time pro bowler if not all pro during the next 5 years.
Antonio Winfield who was just FT has a passing rating of below 92.6 including 107 and 102 the last two years. He has given up 16 TDs to only 7 Ints.
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
and I am glad you have no say in anything. Bad teams over spend on average talent and results.
That’s true. They probably have to use that $3.5 million to put towards this year’s Parris Campbell.
This way Giants still have a chance to sign him on their terms.
@art_stapleton
Sounds like the feeling was the transition tag would hurt McKinney's market, and the fact that the Giants will continue to talk to David Mulugheta, McKinney's agent, with hope of coming to a deal, the decision was made to not use it.
Sign of good faith on Giants' part, perhaps.
Let’s hope it’s returned.
@art_stapleton
In this instance, I don't believe Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney are walking the same path, even though it seems like they are.
Barkley's going to hit the market barring something unforeseen. Giants hope what he learns about his value brings him back to them, at least that was the feeling last week.
As for McKinney: they're going to keep talking, as I said. Could his best offer bring him back to Giants too if they don't come to a deal before the negotiating period begins Monday at 12? Maybe. We may find out.
People watching X play...
Let's please not compare 1st team All-Pro Antoine Winfield to Xavier McKinney. They aren't even close as players. Antoine Winfield is FAR better and I like McKinney. But he's not as good as some of you are making him out to be.
How does letting a 24 year old player walk help? Especially one who graded out as elite at his position, is a captain, and played 100% of the snaps -
Or am I just blind to the fact that it’s incredibly easy to sign /draft cornerstone players of McKinney’s caliber? And times have changed to the point where having Cc Brown at safety won’t tank your season?
I really don’t care what the other side of the argument is - there is nothing that can change my mind. Letting McKinney walk - if he does - is an awful decision and the exact opposite of what the Giants should be doing.
I’m annoyed. I’m also annoyed at the portion of the fan base that continuosly complains about McKinney. The guy is a good f’in player - and EASILY one of the 5 best on the current roster.
This seems like a reasonable move. On defense, Giants have talent at several levels - Dex, Thibs, Okereke, and Banks. Money not spent at safety - may be used more effectively to address major holes on the team - and that brings us to the OLine and the rumors that Giants are looking to use FA $ on guard, and maybe edge.
We will know soon enough if McKinney is worth 17 million a year that you want to give him.
He was All-Pro because he had 6 sacks, 6 FFs, and 4 FR. Don't get me wrong that is great, but those to me don't make up for his pass defense which was not good. He gave up 9.8 yards per target and 14.3 per comp... I though he was better in 2022, but he didn't have as many "flashy" plays. In coverage though it isn't close X is better. You can say well he is more of a SS and X is a FS, but if I am paying a safety I am paying a FS over a SS. I don't think Winfield is worth the FT at all.
How does letting a 24 year old player walk help? Especially one who graded out as elite at his position, is a captain, and played 100% of the snaps -
Or am I just blind to the fact that it’s incredibly easy to sign /draft cornerstone players of McKinney’s caliber? And times have changed to the point where having Cc Brown at safety won’t tank your season?
I really don’t care what the other side of the argument is - there is nothing that can change my mind. Letting McKinney walk - if he does - is an awful decision and the exact opposite of what the Giants should be doing.
I’m annoyed. I’m also annoyed at the portion of the fan base that continuosly complains about McKinney. The guy is a good f’in player - and EASILY one of the 5 best on the current roster.
Agree. If they don’t sign him, they’ll regret it.
I don’t have insight to the number, but it is a 3 year offer.
Thanks as always for the great info. This is a very reasonable approach from both sides.
You mean to tell me if you think his range is 12-14 and he gets $15mil, we made the right move letting him go? No it’s a stupid move. And yes, we don’t know the money he wants besides to be paid top 5, and guess what, he deserves top 5. He’s 24 and getting better. In 2yrs when he’s in his full prime that contract will be a bargain.
We need Good players. But yes, let’s continue to let them walk because a 3rd rd comp is totally worth it and we can replace him with a sub par Safety and another player for the price of his contract who’s also subpar. 2 subpar players for the price of a potential all-pro and pro bowler who I’ll say again is 24!!!! A lot of the thinking on this forum is so ridiculous.
Again, the Giants are paying like 4-5 long term salaries and Jones is one of them. That's not a lot of long term salaries. At some point you need to go all in and commit some money to players. Not crazy all in but you need to commit at some point.
You've got to pay someone, though. If you want to spend money go spend on the offensive and defensive lines in earnest. Be in play for Onwenu, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, etc. That's where McKinney's money should go.
The Giants' roster is as close to a greenfield as it's probably realistic to get. If we want a team that's strong on the offensive and defensive lines, now is the time to do that by spending money and drafting into those areas. Get quality and get depth; make those areas of strength with pipelines of incoming talent to back that quality up.
We want a big, strong team that wears people down as the weather gets colder. You don't get that kind of team by paying the safety position.
You've got to pay someone, though. If you want to spend money go spend on the offensive and defensive lines in earnest. Be in play for Onwenu, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, etc. That's where McKinney's money should go.
The Giants' roster is as close to a greenfield as it's probably realistic to get. If we want a team that's strong on the offensive and defensive lines, now is the time to do that by spending money and drafting into those areas. Get quality and get depth; make those areas of strength with pipelines of incoming talent to back that quality up.
We want a big, strong team that wears people down as the weather gets colder. You don't get that kind of team by paying the safety position.
Oh really who? Who is available this year that is going to be cheap and close to X? I still say go out and get a top OG... Same with Hunter or a pass rusher. Burns was FT. Point being signing X doesn't stop you from getting the guys you meantioned.
Will Schoen accomplish anything positive this offseason?
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
Will Schoen accomplish anything positive this offseason?
He already has. He moved on from an overpaid oft injured RB and is going to move on from DJ as soon as he possibly can (After this season)
Regardless, I still think our needs in the OL/DL alone are numerous enough that I'd try to go big in those areas. I'd try to sign two starting caliber OL at least, and at least one starting caliber edge rusher.
I think this is a great opportunity for Schoen to establish what kind of team the Giants are trying to be. I'd aim for quality and depth on the lines, and let the likes of McKinney and Barkley walk. I'd rather have more of the OL/DL than either of those two guys.
Without looking, can you name the safeties for the final four teams in the playoffs?
No thank you. His QB rating the last two years were 116.6 and 108.3 with 0 Ints and 5 PD. That is a huge step down.
+1
Regardless, I still think our needs in the OL/DL alone are numerous enough that I'd try to go big in those areas. I'd try to sign two starting caliber OL at least, and at least one starting caliber edge rusher.
I think this is a great opportunity for Schoen to establish what kind of team the Giants are trying to be. I'd aim for quality and depth on the lines, and let the likes of McKinney and Barkley walk. I'd rather have more of the OL/DL than either of those two guys.
Yeah I mean if Brian Burns was a FA I agree break the bank... that guy is a stud. I hear what you guys are saying, but I still don't let a 24 year top pass defending safety in a passing league. I really hope we bring him back. Also get the top OG on the market and a couple of good depth OL. Bring some good DL and an Edge plus a RB. We have more cap than people realize and we can create more.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
I disagree with this. Here are the Safeties better
Derwin
Minkah
Winfield Jr
Kyle Hamilton
Jessie Bates
Justin Simmons
Talanoa Hufanga
Micah Hyde
Budda Baker
Jevon Holland
The Giants have been fucking around at QB, OL, and DL for years. I'm hoping for a different approach.
👆 People are underestimating what the Front Office may think of Belton.
If you have a strong pass rush you don't need Ed Reed back at safety. The allocation of resources matters.
I mean you are right Hamilton is probably better... That doesn't mean he isn't 5-10 for sure.
First in coverage...
First in coverage...
Exactly why we should keep him. He is 24 years old should continue to get better. If you are going to pay a Safety it should be a pass coverage Safety as this is a passing league. To me he is Jessie Bates who is a good comp for him. It is why I would take McKinney over Winfield who people love. This is my opinion though.
Curious how you do a rebuild by letting go of a 25 year old very good player. This is the exact player you keep. You sign him and get years 25-29 and then move on
You try and get as many good players as you can. Letting him go does not make them better
Hopefully they are still talking and he returns
If there are not 10 safeties better, then it's very close.
And my guess is after this next draft he will be outside looking in at the Top 10 unless he reaches another gear.
Just saying.
You think he needs to be better than the top rated coverage safety last year per PFF... or if you are going to reply PFF sucks or whatever, you think someone is going to come in is going to give up only 5 TDs in 4 years with 9 Ints? Passer rating of 69.8... I don't think you have seen this years safeties. The draft doesn't really have a stud Safety.
Oh I wouldn't... Maybe a starting CB, but 3rd CB over a one of the better coverage safeties? The way the league is now having a Safety that can cover deep throws is huge. I would say a stud Edge I would take over Xavier also.
Yeah I agreed he was better afterwards, but half that list isn't better than X.
Can SF and the Chiefs not pay for this, absolutely, but they have HOF caliber players on their team
By the time the Giants roster is challenging for a SB they could move on from McKinney
Yes this team needs OL. Who are you getting and exactly what are you paying. Throughout the constant bitching by people about re-signing the teams FAthey never say who and how much. Likely because it is not enough
You're right half the list isn't better. The entire list is.
Derwin - 1st Team All Pro (2), 2nd Team All-Pro (1), Pro Bowl (3)
Minkah - 1st Team All Pro (3), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (4)
Winfield Jr - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Kyle Hamilton - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Jessie Bates - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (2), Pro Bowl (1)
Justin Simmons - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (4), Pro Bowl (2)
Talanoa Hufanga - 1st Team All Pro (1), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (1)
Micah Hyde - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (2), Pro Bowl (1)
Budda Baker - 1st Team All Pro (2), 2nd Team All-Pro (1), Pro Bowl (6)
Jevon Holland - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (0) - PFF Grade - 2021 (84.6), 2022 (67.2), 2023 (90.4)
Xavier McKinney - 1st Team All Pro (0), 2nd Team All-Pro (0), Pro Bowl (0) - PFF Grade - 2021 (75.4), 2022 (61.1), 2023 (87.8)
So everyone I named has made at least 1 All-Pro team and 1 Pro Bowl team except Jevon Holland. Jevon Holland has graded out better according to PFF ratings every year he's been in the NFL. I'm a big fan of McKinney, but let's stop making him out to be something he's not. He's a good solid starting Safety.
Again, the Giants are paying like 4-5 long term salaries and Jones is one of them. That's not a lot of long term salaries. At some point you need to go all in and commit some money to players. Not crazy all in but you need to commit at some point.
No, you don't pay good like it's great.
McKinney wants to break the bank. You let him try. If he can't, he takes a more reasonable offer to stay.
You've got to pay someone, though. If you want to spend money go spend on the offensive and defensive lines in earnest. Be in play for Onwenu, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, etc. That's where McKinney's money should go.
The Giants' roster is as close to a greenfield as it's probably realistic to get. If we want a team that's strong on the offensive and defensive lines, now is the time to do that by spending money and drafting into those areas. Get quality and get depth; make those areas of strength with pipelines of incoming talent to back that quality up.
We want a big, strong team that wears people down as the weather gets colder. You don't get that kind of team by paying the safety position.
We are paying someone, though. Jones. He's the albatross around the Giants' neck.
^This.
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
correction its not dumb. However you think its dumb.
also the Giants have drafted and groomed a few young safeties the last 3 years.
You want to sign Dex and other young core members to big deals and keep them then I think you have to do more than this to keep X too (at least the transition tag)
Then you need a QB ASAP that can compete with this core.
OR you go what so many Jones lovers advocate for, the "49ers route" but that means sell everyone including Barkley last year. Too late for that but you sell everyone, not for bargain basement prices but you have to figure we could move at least a few more players via trade. Sign zero free agents and get comp picks too.
This craziness where we go sign a premium G or T for as "overpriced" as X is going to be and let go a home grown player is not a good idea. We overpaid Okereke severely, sorry but we did. It's like everyone wants to talk about class or chemistry as we let our high achieving players walk out the door while we overpay everyone, especially our complete putz of a QB.
What KT said about paying Jones and not Barkley is a major problem that will be made worse by X leaving. Pick a lane. Are we a classy organization that cares about it's players or do we only care about the ones that our owner likes or only until it is convenient?
I'm not gung ho on keeping X, but overpaying Okereke and then letting him walk for nothing among other dumb inconsistent financial decisions is what gives us a bad team and bad locker room. Pretty consistently...
You want to sign Dex and other young core members to big deals and keep them then I think you have to do more than this to keep X too (at least the transition tag)
Then you need a QB ASAP that can compete with this core.
OR you go what so many Jones lovers advocate for, the "49ers route" but that means sell everyone including Barkley last year. Too late for that but you sell everyone, not for bargain basement prices but you have to figure we could move at least a few more players via trade. Sign zero free agents and get comp picks too.
This craziness where we go sign a premium G or T for as "overpriced" as X is going to be and let go a home grown player is not a good idea. We overpaid Okereke severely, sorry but we did. It's like everyone wants to talk about class or chemistry as we let our high achieving players walk out the door while we overpay everyone, especially our complete putz of a QB.
What KT said about paying Jones and not Barkley is a major problem that will be made worse by X leaving. Pick a lane. Are we a classy organization that cares about it's players or do we only care about the ones that our owner likes or only until it is convenient?
I'm not gung ho on keeping X, but overpaying Okereke and then letting him walk for nothing among other dumb inconsistent financial decisions is what gives us a bad team and bad locker room. Pretty consistently...
Overpaying on Okereke? What the fuck are you talking about. He was the best player on the defense not named Dexter Lawrence. He got a 4 year 40 million dollar deal with 22 million guaranteed. That's a great price. He's tied for the 9th highest paid ILB in the NFL. Tremaine Edmunds almost got double and didn't have close to the year that Okereke had.
You want to sign Dex and other young core members to big deals and keep them then I think you have to do more than this to keep X too (at least the transition tag)
Then you need a QB ASAP that can compete with this core.
OR you go what so many Jones lovers advocate for, the "49ers route" but that means sell everyone including Barkley last year. Too late for that but you sell everyone, not for bargain basement prices but you have to figure we could move at least a few more players via trade. Sign zero free agents and get comp picks too.
This craziness where we go sign a premium G or T for as "overpriced" as X is going to be and let go a home grown player is not a good idea. We overpaid Okereke severely, sorry but we did. It's like everyone wants to talk about class or chemistry as we let our high achieving players walk out the door while we overpay everyone, especially our complete putz of a QB.
What KT said about paying Jones and not Barkley is a major problem that will be made worse by X leaving. Pick a lane. Are we a classy organization that cares about it's players or do we only care about the ones that our owner likes or only until it is convenient?
I'm not gung ho on keeping X, but overpaying Okereke and then letting him walk for nothing among other dumb inconsistent financial decisions is what gives us a bad team and bad locker room. Pretty consistently...
Yeah people would prefer to spend the money on OL as it is a premium position. Safety is not.
Quote:
is possible that Dane Belton gives the Giants what Xavier did.
👆 People are underestimating what the Front Office may think of Belton.
I def think (know) part of the calculus with J. Love was the team was very high on pinnock who at least demosnstrated some ability they year before in extended play.
The main point is true...only the coaches know what they think of the belton and owens, but it's worth considering that they didn't inspire confidence enough to get snaps on sunday
You talk about this as if the Giants are any good at managing the cap, they aren't. A safety as versatile as X is a fine player to pay if you can find the money to pay DJ what you did.
The point stands, the Giants never have a plan and it doesn't look like they have one this year either. What a surprise!
Our resident beat bozo who I've learned is on here a lot sure thinks he should be 9n that list...
Ranaan must've not been thorough in researching for his latest tweet - ( New Window )
Top 2023 FAs - ( New Window )
You talk about this as if the Giants are any good at managing the cap, they aren't. A safety as versatile as X is a fine player to pay if you can find the money to pay DJ what you did.
The point stands, the Giants never have a plan and it doesn't look like they have one this year either. What a surprise!
You literally have zero idea what their plan is….so why not just wait snd see what happens instead of prematurely whining
The better question is why you or anyone else has any benefit of the doubt left for them.
The better question is why you or anyone else has any benefit of the doubt left for them.
What happened several years ago is irrelevant
I am willing to give Schoen time to build instead of complaining about what the previous regime did which has no bearing on today